A terpene nucleoside from M. tuberculosis induces lysosomal lipid storage in foamy macrophages

1-TbAd does not detectably activate an immune response. We asked whether 1-TbAd contributes to the innate immune response of mouse macrophages to M. tuberculosis (34). M. tuberculosis activates Mincle, TLRs (TLR2), and intracellular NOD2 receptors, which signal via CARD9, MyD88, and NF-κB, respectively (35, 36). To avoid false-positive responses from contaminating microbial lipids, we synthesized authentic 1-TbAd (37). We used WT, Myd88–macrophages, Card9– macrophages, and NOD2 reporters that respond to cord factor (38), LPS, or muramyl dipeptide (MDP) controls, respectively. 1-TbAd caused no significant response (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161944DS1), providing evidence against activation of 3 major macrophage signaling pathways. Combined with prior work that failed to find toxin, quorum sensing, or immune activity (26, 28, 32), all screens failed to detect receptor-mediated cellular responses to 1-TbAd.

Lysosomal remodeling by 1-TbAd. We next tested a chemical mechanism known as lysosomotropism, whereby 1-TbAd might directly enter lysosomes, where it is protonated and concentrates to cause lysosomal swelling (32). After treatment with 1-TbAd for 4 hours, lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1–positive (LAMP1+) puncta were replaced with large (300–2000 nm) LAMP1+ rings (Figure 1A, large arrows). This lysosomal swelling was dose dependent and seen across cells from 3 donors (Supplemental Figure 2). Similarly, in electron microscopy (EM) analysis, 1-TbAd converted compact, electron-dense lysosomes into large electron-lucent compartments that, despite their atypical morphology, could be assigned as lysosome-derived based on LAMP1 immunogold labeling. Markedly swollen lysosomes were broadly present throughout all cells, and high-magnification images showed intralysosomal particulate inclusions (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3). Correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) 48 hours after 1-TbAd exposure showed that intralysosomal particulates overlaid with Nile red, demonstrating their lipidic nature (Figure 1C). Thus, 1-TbAd generated the key outcomes expected of a lysosomotrope (31): it rapidly unraveled the normally compact and multilamellar lysosomes to generate swollen compartments containing lipid.

Figure 1 1-TbAd induces swelling of LAMP1 compartments and lipid overload in macrophages. (A) LAMP1+ lysosomes in human M1 macrophages lacked visible lumina and thus appeared as puncta (small green arrows), but 1-TbAd treatment generated swollen lysosomes that appeared as rings (large green arrows). Scale bars: 15 μm. (B) Transmission EM (TEM) of human macrophages stained with LAMP1 immunogold (orange) shows swollen electron-lucent lysosomes with intralysosomal inclusions after treatment with 1-TbAd (10 μM) for 4 hours. Scale bars: 1 μm (left), 2 μm (middle), 500 nm (enlarged inset).(C) Macrophages treated as in B underwent deconvoluted CLEM. Arrows indicate colocalization of LAMP1 and lipid bodies. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Synthetic N6-TbAd is a 1-TbAd isomer that lacks the 1-linkage needed for lysosomotropic action. (E) Whole-cell BODIPY staining of monocyte-derived M1 and M2 macrophages treated with the indicated lipid or high-dose oleate-BSA as a positive control for lipid overload. (F) Human alveolar macrophages were treated with 10 mM 1-TbAd for 48 hours, leading to conversion of LAMP1 puncta to ringed structures. Scale bars: 5 μm. (G) A pulse-chase analysis of BODIPY staining in human M1 macrophages was tracked for total lipids, measured as the area per cell. BODIPY+ lipid inclusions were binned by size and tracked separately over time. Scale bar: 10 μm.

The chemical determinant of 1-TbAd action on M1 macrophages. Lipids accumulate in macrophages during M. tuberculosis infections to cause a “foamy” appearance. Whereas foamy macrophages are a hallmark of TB disease (18, 20, 21, 39–41), the mycobacterial genes or molecules that cause this lipid storage effect remain unknown. 1-TbAd emerged as a candidate lipid inducer based on CLEM evidence for intralysosomal lipid storage (Figure 1C), and subsequent BODIPY staining quantitated lipid storage as a disease-relevant outcome. After treatment of M1 and M2 macrophages with an unrelated lipid (phosphatidylcholine [PC]), N6-TbAd, and 1-TbAd for 72 hours, only 1-TbAd significantly increase BODIPY 493/503 staining in M1 macrophages (Figure 1, D and E), similar to cells treated with oleate-BSA to generate overt lipid overload. The alternate N6-linkage (Figure 1D, red) converts TbAd to a weak base with approximately 200-fold less proton capture, which is predicted to block pH effects and retention in lysosomes. Thus, N6-TbAd is a rigorous control that specifically lacks the lysosomotropic determinant (32, 37). We saw no significant increase in BODIPY staining of human M2-differentiated macrophages (Figure 1E). Selective increases in lipid staining in M1 macrophages rule out the possibility that 1-TbAd itself was the stained lipid.

This unexpected difference led to analysis of human alveolar macrophages (AMs). We observed increased lipid staining after 1-TbAd treatment, but these increases did not reach statistical significance among the limited fresh cells that could be recovered by bronchoalveolar lavage (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, at all doses between 5 and 20 μM of 1-TbAd and in all donors, LAMP1 “rings” broadly replaced puncta within 4 hours in human AMs and persisted over 96 hours (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Thus, lysosomal swelling and lipid storage are related but separable cellular processes that occur over hours and days, respectively. One model can explain all results: swelling corresponds to 1-TbAd entry, pH rise, and lysosomal inactivation, and lipid storage is a secondary consequence that depends on the lipid anabolic-catabolic balance of each cell type. Indeed, recent studies show a higher induction of lipid-metabolizing genes in AMs or M2 macrophages, as compared with lower lipid catabolic activity in interstitial macrophages that are similar to the M1 macrophages studied here (42, 43).

Pulse-chase studies show durable lipid storage patterns. Next, we compared 1-TbAd activity with chloroquine, a classical lysosomotropic drug (44). Chloroquine enters lysosomes within 1 hour, gets trapped as a cation, and causes durable intralysosomal swelling (31). If 1-TbAd likewise acts through lysosomal trapping, it might cause durable effects after pulse. A 2-hour pulse of chloroquine (20 μM) or 1-TbAd (10 μM) caused rapid, significant, and durable lipid accumulation over days in M1 macrophages, involving approximately 60% of cells (Figure 1G). We observed that staining patterns were dominated by puncta, rather than the hazy staining patterns typical of membranes, suggesting that lipids accumulated as the cargo of subcellular compartments. Tracking of total lipid signals, total puncta numbers, and puncta size over time provided insight into the mechanism of lipid storage. We found that chloroquine effects were initiated and resolved more quickly, as compared with the slower, stronger, and persistent 1-TbAd effect. For 1-TbAd, small- and medium-sized inclusions (<0.5 μm2) initially increased in number and then decreased from 48 to 72 hours. From 48 to 72 hours, large and very large puncta, along with the total BODIPY area, increased, suggesting fusion to form large compartments. Thus, a shed lipid from mycobacteria phenocopies the functions of a lysosomotropic drug to generate extensive lipid storage in M1 macrophages, but 1-TbAd is more potent and durable in effect. These observations raised questions about storage compartments, which likely included lysosomes, but might also involve phagosomes, autophagosomes, or lipid droplets.

1-TbAd induces autophagosome accumulation. Given the strong effects of 1-TbAd on lysosomes, we asked if it also inhibited autophagic flux, which requires lysosomes to degrade cargo (45). As seen by EM, 1-TbAd (20 μM) increased the area of the electron-lucent compartments (P < 0.001) and showed autophagosome-defining LC3+ membranes therein (P < 0.001) (Figure 2A). These effects were stronger than those seen with chloroquine, a known blocker of autophagy. After separately characterizing LAMP1 lysosomes (Figure 1B) and LC3+ autophagosomes (Figure 2A), double labeling demonstrated that swollen lysosomes fused with autophagosomes and double-positive compartments significantly increased by 1-TbAd treatment (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2B). Next, we tested the effect of 1-TbAd and N6-TbAd on autophagosome numbers in mouse RAW264.7 cells. We observed an increase in the number and intensity of LC3B-II+ puncta in response to 1-TbAd treatment, again demonstrating an accumulation of autophagosomes. Even at this relatively early 4-hour time point, some of these LC3BII+ autophagosomes clearly colocalized with LAMP1, often in rings around LAMP1+ puncta (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 1-TbAd causes the accumulation of autophagosomes due to blockage of autophagic flux. (A and B) M1 macrophages treated with chloroquine or 1-TbAd (20 μM) for 2 hours were immunogold labeled for LC3, LAMP1, or both markers. The area (μm2) of electron-lucent compartments was measured and the number of gold particles were counted per compartment. Double-immunogold labeling was scored as no label (<3 particles) or labeled (>3 particles), with subgroups of LAMP1 single positive, LC3B single positive, and LAMP1 AND LC3B double positive. Single LC3 analysis used a linear model with a negative binomial fit, with P values determined by factorial ANOVA and Tukey’s post test. Linear mixed models treated the double label as a random effect variable (χ2 P << 0.0001). For single and double labels, P values were determined by least squares mean post-test after factorial ANOVA and adjustment by Tukey’s method. (C) RAW264.7 macrophages stimulated for 4 hours were analyzed by immunofluorescence for LC3B recruitment to LAMP1+ compartments. Scale bars: 5 μm. One representative experiment of 3 experiments is shown. P values were determined by Browne-Forsythe ANOVA followed by Games-Howell’s multiple comparisons. (D) RAW264.7 macrophages transiently expressing GFP-mCherry-LC3B were treated with vehicle (DMSO), BafA1, 1-TbAd, or N6-TbAd for 4 hours and then fixed. Black bars indicate the mean values and the data are representative of 3 experiments. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Browne-Forsythe ANOVA followed by Games-Howell’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) In 3 experiments, RAW264.7 macrophages were stimulated for 2 hours or 4 hours and then subjected to Western blotting.

1-TbAd blocks autophagic flux. Accumulation of LC3+ vesicles (Figure 2, A–C) could result from a blockade of lysosome-mediated degradation, as hypothesized, or increased autophagosome biogenesis. To distinguish these outcomes, we measured autophagic flux with the GFP-mCherry-LC3B reporter system. Whereas mCherry is stable at acidic pH, GFP fluorescence is quenched, so mature autophagolysosomes with low pH appear red, and alkalinized autophagosomes appear yellow (46). In vehicle-treated RAW264.7 macrophages, most mCherry+ puncta were GFP–, suggesting efficient autophagosome-lysosome fusion, low pH, and a degradative microenvironment (Figure 2D). Starvation-induced autophagy did not result in an increase in GFP puncta per cell and only marginally increased the intensity of GFP signals in mCherry puncta, suggesting the expected rapid fusion of autophagosomes with lysosomes to degrade their content. Bafilomycin A1 (BafA1) inhibited v-ATPase function, leading to increased GFP puncta and fluorescence intensity, along with nearly complete colocalization with mCherry, indicating a buildup of immature, pH-neutralized autophagosomes (Figure 2D).

Macrophages treated with 1-TbAd, but not N6-TbAd, showed 2 clear effects. Cells accumulated GFP and mCherry double-positive structures, providing direct evidence for 1-TbAd–induced failure in autophagosomal acidification (Figure 2D). Second, autophagosomes appeared swollen, with ring-shaped LC3BII+ limiting membranes (Figure 2D), whereas BafA1-induced yellow compartments remained punctate. BafA1 generated more puncta per cell than did 1-TbAd, but lower GFP intensity. Thus, BafA1 and 1-TbAd both strongly inhibited acid quenching of the GFP fluorescence, but only 1-TbAd caused dilation of autophagosomes. These distinct outcomes likely reflect the separate mechanisms of BafA1 in proton pump inhibition versus 1-TbAd–induced lysosomotropic entry and swelling. These clear outcomes directly link 1-TbAd action to lysosomal swelling, alkalinization, and accumulation of immature autophagosomes.

TbAd induces protein and lipid autophagic cargo. To test whether 1-TbAd also causes a buildup of autophagocytic cargo, we detected autophagy markers in Western blotting of RAW264.7 mouse macrophages treated with 1-TbAd. With short (2 h) and long (4 h) treatment durations in 3 experiments, we found that 1-TbAd, chloroquine, and BafA1 all induced the membrane marker LC3-II and p62 protein cargo of autophagosomes (Figure 2E). The proposed lysosomotropic mechanism requires antecedent acidification of lysosomes, where the lysosomal pH gradient drives 1-TbAd entry, followed by partial dissipation of the pH gradient. In agreement with this model, further experiments showed that autophagic cargo accumulation was not additive for BafA1 plus 1-TbAd (Supplemental Figure 5). This observation can be explained if BafA1 dissipates the pH gradient needed for 1-TbAd to penetrate lysosomes, or if BafA1 effects are maximal. Overall, 1-TbAd induced autophagic cargo accumulation, reinforcing the idea that increased LC3-II was likely due to decreased autophagosome degradation, not increased biogenesis.

Lipidomic analysis of 1-TbAd–induced lipid storage. To broadly measure lipid changes in macrophages, we used an in-house–developed lipidomics platform to measure all ionizable lipids as “molecular events” (47). Macrophages were treated with 0, 5, 10, or 20 μM doses of 1-TbAd (Figure 3A) to detect 1,378, 1,395, and 1,405 molecular events, respectively, demonstrating the breadth and reproducibility of lipidomic detection. We aligned treated and untreated cellular data sets to assess the gain or loss of signal for every ionizable lipid and identified the lipids meeting the change criteria (2-fold and corrected P < 0.05) (Figure 3A, red). Overall, greater than 99% of changed lipids were upregulated by 1-TbAd, leading to highly asymmetric volcano plots (Figure 3A). Like BODIPY staining (Figure 1, E and F), this result again documented marked lipid overload, and the effects were dose responsive to 1-TbAd.

Figure 3 Lipidomic analysis of 1-TbAd–induced lipid storage in macrophages. (A) Human macrophages were treated in biological triplicate and normalized to the cell number prior to lipid extraction. Positive-mode HPLC-MS lipidomics data sets were aligned, and intensity ratios for every detected lipid allowed the identification of changed molecular events (red, P < 0.05, >2-fold). (B) Unique changed molecular events were plotted by retention time and m/z, where structurally related molecules cluster. (C) Lead ions in TAG and CE clusters were identified on the basis of the mass of ammonium adducts and the diagnostic cleavage. (D–F) The quantities of PC, PS, PI, and sphingomyelin (SM) were assigned on the basis of authentic standard curves (Supplemental Figure 7). The GM3 structure was solved by CID-MS and coelution with an authentic standard (Supplemental Figure 8). P values in D–F were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by a post test for linear trend.

Only 9%–13% of lipids met the change criteria, making clear that only certain subclasses of cellular lipids were affected. A separate study of changed and unchanged events allowed the identification of cellular patterns of lipidic change. In addition to added 1-TbAd and its N6-TbAd rearrangement product (27, 28) (Figure 3B, blue), we detected approximately 200 changed events corresponding to host lipids in the lipidome, so we implemented strategies to identify lipids in groups (48). Among 1,405 total events and 193 changed events, we detected 105 unique events after filtering isotopes and alternate adducts, which were plotted on m/z and retention axes to reveal a clustering pattern (Figure 3B). Embedded accurate mass data were used to identify 1 lipid in each cluster. For example, m/z 876.802 matched the ammonium adduct of TAG with 52 C and 2 unsaturations (52:2 TAG). Collision-induced dissociation (CID) mass spectrometry (MS) detected diacylglycerols (m/z 577.519 and 603.535), ruling in TAG structure (Figure 3C). The 61 nearly coeluting ion chromatograms (Figure 3B, pink) differed by mass intervals matching CH2 (m/z 14.015 amu) or H2 (m/z 2.015 amu) to describe chain length and saturation variants (Supplemental Figure 6). Another 1-TbAd–induced compound (m/z 642.618) with a high fold change matched a cholesteryl ester with a 16:0 fatty acyl unit (16:0 CE), which yielded a defining dehydrocholesterol (m/z 369.352) fragment (Figure 3C). Four additional CEs with distinct fatty acyl moieties comprised the 5-member cluster (Figure 3B, green). By comparing intensity values to external standard curves (Supplemental Figures 7–9), MS signals estimated absolute cellular lipid pool sizes, which were large (>100 pmol/million cells) and showed significant increases in response to 1-TbAd treatment (Figure 3D).

Analysis of lipid pools unaffected by 1-TbAd helped complete the picture of the cellular response. Among membrane phospholipids, PC (m/z 760.585) and phosphatidylserine (PS) (m/z 762.528) were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 8 and Figure 3, E and F). Only phosphatidylinositol (PI), a less abundant lipid with dual roles in membrane formation and signaling (49), was increased after 1-TbAd treatment. The 2 major membrane sphingolipids, identified as sphingomyelin and ganglioside M3 (GM3) by HPLC-MS (Supplemental Figure 9), were unaffected by 1-TbAd (Figure 3F). Thus, lipid storage patterns did not reflect a global lipid anabolic state, but instead selectively involved certain neutral lipids, especially TAGs and CEs. Notably, the lipidomic pattern matched the expected outcome of lysosomal hydrolases, as documented in our microscopy experiments (Figure 1, B and C, and Figure 2, A–D). For example, CE catabolism occurs in lysosomes, and CEs accumulate with even relative deficiencies of LAL or LAL inactivation by chloroquine (17).

1-TbAd phenocopies human lysosomal storage diseases. Next, we identified a large family of TAG-like unknowns induced by 1-TbAd (Figure 3B, purple). The masses of the most abundant compound (C59H104O5) and its 20 variants did not match the database searches. This puzzle was solved by observing that each unknown eluted approximately 19 seconds later and showed 13.979 lower m/z values compared with TAGs. The apparent loss of O and gain of 2H (Figure 4A) suggested that an ether linkage replaced an ester in monoalkyldiacylglycerides (MADAGs) (50) (Figure3B and Figure 4A). Confirming this hypothesis, CID-MS of m/z 862.822 identified monoalkylmonoacylglycerol fragments (m/z 563.540, 589.556), and the cleavage-resistant ether bond (Figure 4B). The effect of 1-TbAd on MADAGs was strong (Figure 4C). MADAGs are notable because they are rarely reported in normal cells, but are the defining stored substrate in Wolman’s disease (51), which results from inactivation of LAL, the same lysosomal hydrolase controlling TAG and CE breakdown (17, 50). Thus, 1-TbAd treatment biochemically phenocopied Wolman’s storage disease in its 3 major lipid substrates. There was no basis for us to expect specific inhibition of LAL, but 1-TbAd did raise lysosomal pH (Figure 2D), which is expected to allosterically inactivate LAL, along with approximately 60 lysosomal hydrolases (2). Therefore, such 1-TbAd–induced pan-lysosomal failure is predicted to generate additional storage substrates of pH-regulated enzymes.

Figure 4 1-TbAd induces storage of known substrates in lysosomal storage diseases. (A) Unknown lipids could be linked on a 1-to-1 basis with TAGs (dashed arrow) based on retention time (~19 s) and mass (13.979 mu) increments, which correspond to an ether linkage substituting an ester linkage, suggesting that the unknowns were MADAGs. (B) The MADAG structure was confirmed by CID-MS. (C) After quantitation using TAG as the external standard, the dose response to 1-TbAd of 4 MADAGs with the indicated chain length and saturation pattern was reported. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post test for linear trend. (D) The 1-TbAd–induced hexosylceramide in macrophages matches the structure of β-glucosylceramide, based on CID-MS and coelution with an authentic internal standard. (E) A C42:2 dihexosylceramide induced by 1-TbAd was solved as LacCer, based on CID-MS and coelution with an authentic standard. The P values for A, C, and E were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

Fulfilling this prediction, an unknown lipid (m/z 700.56, 11.8 min) showed strong (2.4-fold) and significant (P < 0.0001) induction (Figure 4A). CID-MS demonstrated a neutral loss of hexose, leaving ceramide (520.509) and its sphingosine chain (m/z 282.279) (Figure 4B). The unknown coeluted in HPLC-MS with β-glucosylceramide (52), not β-galactosyl ceramide, provided as external (Figure 4D) and internal (Supplemental Figure 10) standards. Thus, 1-TbAd induced the defining substrate of Gaucher’s disease, which results from the inactivation of the lysosomal glycoside β-glucosidase (53). Then, we identified another 1-TbAd–induced lipid (Figure 3B) as lactosyl ceramide (LacCer) based on its exact mass, CID-MS fragments, and coelution with a standard (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 9). LacCer is cleaved by either of 2 lysosomal enzymes, so it does not typically accumulate after single gene defects (Figure 5A), but appears after saposin deficiency or other causes of pleiotropic lysosomal glycosidase inactivation (53).

Figure 5 Analysis of 1-TbAd effects on enzymes and substrates known from human lysosomal storage diseases. (A) The known relationships among substrates that define human genetic lysosomal storage diseases are indicated (53), emphasizing products that are 1-TbAd induced (green) or involved in eponymous lysosomal storage diseases (blue). (B) Human macrophages were treated with 20 μM 1-TbAd for 4 hours and subjected to RT-PCR. (C) Human M1 macrophages were treated with TbAd (20 μM) or lalistat-2 (100 μM), counted, and then lysed to fluorometrically measure turnover of P-PMHC as a quantitative measure of LAL action. P values were derived from an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (D and E) Human macrophages were pretreated with the indicated compounds, followed by flow cytometric measurement of glycolipid (C 12 FDG) or protein (DQ-BSA) probes. P values were determined by the Kruskal-Wallis multiple-comparison test.

Transcriptional versus functional enzyme regulation. An alternate hypothesis is that the effect was due transcriptional downregulation of lysosomal enzymes (Figure 5A). However, 1-TbAd induced no decrease in LAL, β-glucosidase, or β-galactosidase transcripts (Figure 5B). Further, cellular LAL bioactivity on the substrate 4-propyl-8-methyl-7-hydroxycoumarin measured in lysed macrophages was not affected by 1-TbAd, suggesting preserved LAL protein function. Since lalistat-2 completely blocked LAL bioactivity under these conditions, this finding also pointed away from any direct LAL inhibition by 1-TbAd itself (Figure 5C). Instead, the favored pan-lysosomal pH inactivation mechanism whereby 1-TbAd raises pH to cause reversible inhibition is simple, and it is supported by the demonstrated elevation of pH (Figure 2D), the known pH dependence of lysosomal enzymes (2), the lipidomics pattern showing accumulation of 5 known lysosomal storage substrates (Figure 5A), and the localization of stored lipids to lysosomes (Figure 1F).

To directly test this unifying hypothesis in cells, we measured 5-dodecanoylaminofluorescein di-β-D-galactopyranoside-C12 (C 12 FDG), a lysosomal substrate of β-galactosidase (54). C 12 FDG is self-quenched by the conjugated fluorophores, and cleavage induces fluorescence. 1-TbAd–pulsed macrophages showed a dose-dependent reduction in fluorescence. 1-TbAd was more potent than chloroquine, and it showed a strong (~30-fold) and significant effect (P < 0.0001) (Figure 5D). The pan-lysosomal hypothesis further predicts that enzyme arrest might extend to proteases, so we assayed DQ-BSA, another self-quenching substrate that is cleaved by cathepsins in endosomes (55). Again, 1-TbAd had a stronger effect than chloroquine, as the former exhibited a dose-responsive, significant (P = 0.0019), and strongly (~20-fold) reduced fluorescence (Figure 5E). Overall, 1-TbAd raised the intralysosomal pH and strongly and selectively inhibited acid-dependent glycosidase and protease function within intact cells.

Tuberculosinyl metabolites during infection. M. tuberculosis H37Rv produces approximately 6 ng/108 bacteria of 1-TbAd, suggesting that 1-TbAd could plausibly accumulate to low micromolar concentrations during macrophage infection (32). Therefore, we asked if responses to synthetic 1-TbAd resemble the differences in the macrophage response to infection by the 1-TbAd–producing M. tuberculosis strain H37Rv versus the tuberculosinyl transferase–deficient mutant (MtbΔ3378c). Extending prior EM analyses (32), we performed immunogold staining of M1 macrophages at day 4 of infection and observed markedly swollen phagolysosomes in comparison with 1-TbAd–deficient MtbΔ3378c (Figure 6A). These studies also detected abundant immunogold staining of a lysosomal marker (CD63) in infected compartments, suggesting that phagosome-lysosome fusion occurred in the presence of 1-TbAd. Like 1-TbAd–treated cells (Figure 1, B and C, and Figure 2B), the swollen CD63+ phagosome-lysosome space contained particulates, suggesting peribacillary lipid storage. Mitochondria, as an example of nonacidified organelles (Figure 6A, green), lacked swelling and inclusions. Although the Rv3378c-dependent component of live infection phenocopied the lysosomal swelling seen in response to pure 1-TbAd, the infectious process occurred more slowly, whereby the mutant first diverged from WT M. tuberculosis at day 4 of infection (Supplemental Figure 11), rather than at 4 hours (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 6 M. tuberculosis–produced 1-TbAd induces lipid accumulation in human macrophages. (A) Human M1 macrophages were infected with M. tuberculosis or MtbΔRv3378c for 4 days, as reported previously (32), and were then subjected to anti-CD63 staining and annotated. Scale bars: 200 nm. (B) In a separate infection with WT M. tuberculosis, representative TEM images taken over 4 days showed lysosomal swelling. (C–E) Immunofluorescence images of human M1 macrophages infected for 4 days were stained with Hoechst (blue), anti–M. tuberculosis protein (green), and lipids with Nile red (red). The Nile red images were captured in excitation/emission detection windows that allowed broad detection of lipids (wide-field, 532–538 nm/570 nm), as well as detection of neutral lipids (515 nm/585 nm) and phospholipids (554 nm/638 nm). Wide-field Nile red puncta were quantified in 2 experiments with 35–56 cells for each infection condition. P values in panel D were determined by a least-squares means post test with adjustment by Tukey’s method after fitting a generalized linear mixed model and factorial ANOVA (overall P < 0.001 for strain). Data from 2 experiments were pooled after determining that the model fit was unchanged. In panel E, CLEM analysis of human macrophages infected for 4 days identified infected compartments and the limiting membranes of infected phagosomes with visible bacilli, along with staining for lipids (Nile red) and anti–M. tuberculosis antisera. Scale bars: 5 μm (B, C, and E). FM, fluorescence microscopy. (F and G) Human macrophages were infected with M. tuberculosis for 4 days, followed by staining with anti-PLIN2 immunogold. High-magnification images (insets 1 and 2) show a membrane bilayer and monolayer, respectively. In 2 independent experiments, 3,661 electron-lucent compartments stained with (PLIN2+) and without (PLIN2–) immunogold were counted in 9–17 cells per condition.

Both pure 1-TbAd (Figure 1) and a 4-day M. tuberculosis infection (Figure 6, B and C) induced punctate Nile red staining patterns. Lysosomal storage diseases more strongly affect neutral lipids than phospholipids, as the former accumulate as cargo inside membrane-bound compartments (53). Using fluorescence emission windows to optimize neutral lipid and phospholipid detection, we found that M. tuberculosis–induced lipid inclusions had stronger neutral lipid signals (Figure 6B), matching the neutral lipid patterns seen in lipidomics (Figures 3 and 4).

Uninfected cells showed diffuse Nile red staining corresponding to membranes, but M. tuberculosis–infected cells showed puncta that were lipid inclusions. Quantitation of puncta across 2 experiments at 1 day showed an increase in 1-TbAd–replete strains, as compared with uninfected cells and the MtbΔRv3378c strain. However, this weak effect was present only in 1 experiment and was not statistically significant. In both experiments, by 96 hours, we observed highly significant (P < 0.007) induction of lipid inclusions for WT and H37Rv-complemented bacteria as compared with uninfected cells and the MtbΔRv3378c strain (Figure 6D). Anti–M. tuberculosis antisera helped us to assess the degree of infection as a covariate and showed that individual cells with high infection could have low lipid inclusions when 1-TbAd was not produced (Figure 6C). Finally, similar to the effects of pure 1-TbAd (Figure 1F), CLEM revealed that M. tuberculosis–infected cells localized lipid inclusions to LAMP1+ compartments (Figure 6E). The presence of bacteria provided a reference to localize lipid inclusions to the peribacillary space of infected phagolysosomes as well as compartments without visible bacteria. Overall, higher lysosomal swelling and lipid accumulation occurred in response to 1-TbAd–producing M. tuberculosis strains, which phenocopied 1-TbAd treatment, with the key exception that infection-induced events unfolded over several days.

Lipid droplets after 1-TbAd treatment. Intralysosomal lipid storage is the expected proximate outcome of inactivation of hydrolases located in phagolysosomes. However, lipid inclusions also occur in lipid droplets (LDs), which are specialized perilipin+ organelles with a unique single-layer membrane (56). Immunogold EM staining colocalized perilipin 2 (PLIN2) and the highly characteristic single lipid layer, as contrasted with the lipid bilayer of lysosomes (Figure 6F, insets). After a 4-day infection with WT H37Rv, Rv3378c-mutant strains, or Rv3378c-complemented strains, macrophages lacked consistent changes in the appearance or number of PLIN2+ LDs (Figure 6, F and G). However, PLIN2– electron-lucent compartments fortuitously showed an observable increase in M. tuberculosis–infected cells, which correlated with the 1-TbAd status of the strains and reached significance in 1 experiment, suggesting non-LD lipid accumulation (Figure 6G). Although we cannot rule out secondary roles of LDs, immunofluorescence (Figure 1A), EM (Figure 1B, Figure 2, A and B, and Figure 6A), and CLEM (Figure 1C) all identified lipid storage in LAMP1+, CD63+, or visibly infected phagolysosomal compartments.

1-TbAd promotes M. tuberculosis growth in macrophages. 1-TbAd–induced lipid accumulation may allow bacterial access to cholesterol or other favored lipid carbon sources to support M. tuberculosis growth (25). However, survival factors are penetrant only under conditions of growth control. In some circumstances, mouse macrophages show poor M. tuberculosis control, but all-trans-retinoic acid (ATRA) limits growth by restricting access to cholesterol (24, 57). We confirmed that ATRA severely restricted M. tuberculosis growth in murine bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs), similar to CH223191, a candidate for macrophage-directed M. tuberculosis therapy via the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (58) (Figure 7A). This restriction was abrogated by 1-TbAd treatment, when M. tuberculosis growth was measured by a bacterial luminescence reporter (Figure 7B) and confirmed by CFU measurements (Figure 7C), with separate experiments revealing a significant dose-dependent effect specific to the lysosomotropic 1-TbAd isomer (Figure 7D). Notably, no such impact of 1-TbAd on M. tuberculosis intramacrophage growth was observed in macrophages that were not treated with ATRA (Figure 7, B and C). This finding demonstrates a survival effect of 1-TbAd and links it to the ATRA-induced nutritional status of the macrophage, providing another link to suggest that 1-TbAd acts by allowing bacterial access to nutrients.

Figure 7 1-TbAd reduces macrophage control of M. tuberculosis. (A–C) Mouse BMDMs were infected with M. tuberculosis (MOI = 2) for approximately 6 hours, pulsed with TbAd for 3 hours, and then treated with ATRA (10 μM), CH223191 (3 μM), or DMSO. Macrophages were infected with M. tuberculosis, with or without a 20 μM TbAd pulse, followed by measurement of CFU (A) bacterial luminescence reporters (B and C) for 10 days (C) or 7 days (B). (D) Macrophages were infected with WT M. tuberculosis, pulsed with TbAd, and treated with ATRA (10 μM) for 6 days prior to CFU measurement. Statistical comparisons in A–C)were performed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s or Šídák’s multiple-comparison test (all comparisons tested, P values are shown where P < 0.05). Comparisons with multiple time points (A and B) were performed on AUC data. Statistical comparison of slopes in D was performed using an unpaired t test.

Pharmacologic reversal of 1-TbAd lysosomal dysfunction. To further test causal links of 1-TbAd with lysosomal function and to investigate the feasibility of therapeutic reversal, we treated macrophages with C8, a selective agonist of the transient receptor potential mucolipin 1 (TRPML1) channel (Figure 5A). TRPML1 activates v-ATPases to lower lysosomal pH and broadly increase enzymatic catabolism (59, 60) and lyososomal Ca2+ egress, which drives the transcription of lysosomal proteins (61) and autophagosome biogenesis (62). We analyzed human macrophages that were or were not pretreated with C8 for 1 hour prior to a 1-TbAd pulse. In contrast to 1-TbAd induction of large lysosomes, the LAMP1+ compartments of C8-treated cells largely remained in a punctate form, similar to the untreated and N6-TbAd–treated cells (Figure 8A). Also, lysosomes in the C8-treated cells became tubulated (Figure 8A, arrow), an expected effect seen in lysosome biogenesis (63). Immunogold EM analysis with anti-LAMP1 showed that C8 reduced the size of lysosomes by more than 2-fold (P < 0.001) in 1-TbAd–pulsed human M1 macrophages (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 TRPML1 agonism prevents 1-TbAd effects on macrophages. (A) Human M1 macrophages were pretreated with TRPML1 agonist for 1 hour, followed by incubation with 10 μM 1-TbAd for 4 hours. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Cells treated as in A were labeled with 10 nm immunogold and anti-LAMP1. Insets of representative images show electron-lucent compartment inclusions (upper right), while agonist-treated macrophages contained smaller electron-lucent compartments (lower right). The area (μm2) of electron-lucent lysosomal compartments was determined using the least-squares mean post test with adjustment by Tukey’s method after factorial ANOVA of a linear mixed model fit that treated each cell as a random effect variable. Scale bars: 2 μm and 500 nm (enlarged insets). (C) Human M1 macrophages loaded with the C 12 FDG were treated as in A in biological triplicate in 2 experiments. (D) Human M1 macrophages treated as in A were subjected to BODIPY and anti-LAMP1 staining followed by BODIPY quantitation with the Kruskal-Wallis test. The results are representative of 3 experiments. Scale bar: 10 μm.