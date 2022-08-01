Taking cues from convalescence to improve vaccines against hepatitis C virus

Some people with HCV have a remarkable outcome: 15% to 45% of individuals who become infected spontaneously resolve the infection within a few months without establishing chronic, lifelong infection, and of those patients, 80% can clear subsequent reinfections (1). Several studies that examined the antibody response in acute and chronically infected patients demonstrated that bNAbs can be induced upon infection, with additional studies characterizing the binding epitopes of these bNAbs (9–11). However, how to best translate these findings into an efficient vaccine strategy remains unclear. A recent study by Underwood et al. in acutely infected patients showed that bNAb induction correlated with coinfection or recurrent infections with multiple distinct HCV subtypes, pointing to a multivalent vaccine strategy as a possible path forward (12).

In this issue of the JCI, Frumento et al. describe how they took advantage of the information provided by studies of convalescent individuals (13). The authors focused on four key patient populations: (a) individuals who were infected and subsequently cleared multiple genetically distinct HCV strains (reinfection clearance); (b) individuals who cleared a primary infection, but did not clear a secondary infection with genetically distinct virus (reinfection persistence); (c) individuals who were sequentially infected with 2 distinct strains (persistence strain switch); and (d) individuals who were persistently infected with a single strain (persistence single strain). The authors characterized these patients serologically over 2 to 8 years to determine what conditions were critical in generating appropriate bNAb responses against HCV (Figure 1). It is important to note that this type of study is challenging, as many of the study population are unhoused and typically hard to follow consistently across such a long time scale (14, 15).

Figure 1 Characterization of the antibody response in HCV-infected patients. Frumento et al. (13) studied four different patient populations longitudinally. The HCV antibody response was evaluated using an HCVpp assay in which serological samples were compared with reference antibodies (mAbs) that had known neutralizing epitopes. They also performed an ELISA with reference mAbs to quantify antibody binding to E1 and E2 proteins derived from certain patient populations. Further regression analysis, deconvolution analysis, and hierarchical clustering revealed that neutralization breadth and potency correlated with viremia duration, multiple distinct infections, and specific antibody-sensitive epitopes. Antigenically similar HCV strains may associate with increased neutralizing antibody potency and breadth.

To examine neutralization capacity, the authors primarily utilized HCV pseudoparticles (HCVpp). This assay, developed in the early 2000s, is based on lentiviral particles pseudotyped with HCV E1 and E2 glycoproteins (16). The HCVpp system therefore allows the examination of HCV glycoprotein-dependent viral entry as well as the neutralization thereof with bNAbs. To characterize the breadth of antibody responses, the authors used an existing library of HCV E1 and E2 sequences from genotype 1, the most prevalent viral genotype in the US (17). Using sera from the different cohorts for neutralization, they found that the breadth and potency of neutralizing antibodies increased over the course of primary and secondary infections in more than 50% of the longitudinally collected samples. Surprisingly, the increase in antibody breadth and potency did not correlate with a positive chronic disease outcome, although it trended toward correlating with infection clearance. This result is potentially due to a small sample size, as previous studies have demonstrated such correlation (18, 19).

Next, the authors employed the HCVpp assay against 11 existing E1- and E2-specific mAbs with known neutralizing epitopes. By comparing the neutralization profiles between mAbs and plasma results, the authors successfully deconvoluted the type of antibodies present within the four patient groups (Figure 1). Data revealed that primary infections generated a variety of antibodies, both narrow spectrum and broadly neutralizing. Although narrow-spectrum antibodies were present during initial infections, bNAbs became dominant during subsequent infections. Importantly, the duration and number of distinct infections correlated with increased breadth and potency of neutralizing antibodies. However, examining the genetic distance (based on E1 and E2 sequences) between primary and secondary infections revealed that greater genetic distance was not associated with increased neutralization breadth and potency. This finding implies that repeated exposures to genetically divergent viruses are not required to generate more potent bNAbs, although the number of distinct infections with nondivergent genotypes correlated with increased antibody breadth and potency.

To address the conundrum that this result appeared different from that in earlier work, the authors added yet another data set to their analysis. They performed an ELISA to quantify the binding of longitudinally collected E1and E2 proteins from the four patient groups with reference mAbs. This strategy classified the antigenicity of the infecting viruses and revealed four antigenic E1E2 clades (Figure 1). Clades 1 and 3 were deemed antibody sensitive, while clades 2 and 4 were antibody resistant. While antigenic properties were similar between the viral E1 and E2 proteins from patients that eventually cleared the virus, the genotypes remained relatively distinct based on sequencing. Only genotypically distinct (while antigenically similar) infections from clade 1 were associated with increased neutralization. This finding suggests that a prime-boost vaccine strategy with repeated exposure to antigenically similar E1 and E2 proteins, rather than a multivalent approach with genetically diverse proteins from different subtypes, might better induce bNAbs. Interestingly, the authors observed that at the second or later infections, bNAb responses were directed mainly toward epitopes targeted by mAbs HEPC146, AR4A, HEPC74, and HEPC108. While not experimentally verified, this observation could be important in guiding vaccine development strategies toward these key neutralizing epitopes if confirmed.