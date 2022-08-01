Repeated exposure to heterologous hepatitis C viruses associates with enhanced neutralizing antibody breadth and potency

Selection of study participants. Study participants were PWIDs enrolled in the Baltimore Before and After Acute Study of Hepatitis (BBAASH) cohort who were identified before or very early during acute HCV infection (prior to HCV Ab seroconversion) and subsequently followed in a study designed for monthly follow-up through spontaneous clearance of primary HCV infections and reinfections or over years of chronic infection. Study participants were divided into 4 groups based on different patterns of infection (Figure 1). Reinfection clearance subjects (n = 6) were defined as individuals who were infected with and subsequently cleared without treatment multiple infections with genetically distinct HCV strains (divergence between strains ≥0.03), with an interval of at least 60 days of aviremia between infections (Figure 1A). Reinfection persistence subjects (n = 2) were defined as HCV-infected persons who cleared their first infection without treatment and, after an interval of at least 60 days of aviremia, were subsequently reinfected with another genetically distinct virus that was not cleared (Figure 1B). Persistence strain switch subjects (n = 3) were infected sequentially with more than one genetically distinct viral strain without a detected interval of aviremia between the first and second infections (Figure 1C). For these subjects, we considered the first infection prior to the viral strain switch the primary infection and subsequent infection after the viral strain switch as a reinfection. Finally, as controls for this study, we selected participants who remained HCV infected with a single HCV strain (divergence between longitudinal viruses <0.03) over many years of follow-up (designated persistence 1 strain subjects, n = 17; Figure 1D). Overall, the subject age at the time of seroconversion, sex, race, and HCV infection genotype were not significantly different between the groups (Table 1).

Table 1 Participant demographic and HCV infection data.

Plasma neutralization of a heterologous virus panel. We measured neutralizing activity of Abs in participants’ plasma obtained at longitudinal time points during infection using a panel of 19 genotype 1a and 1b HCV pseudoparticles (HCVpp). This panel comprises HCVpp with a range of neutralization sensitivity expressing 94% of the amino acid polymorphisms present at greater than 5% frequency in a reference panel of 643 genotype 1 HCV isolates from GenBank (19). The neutralizing breadth of mAbs measured with this genotype 1 panel and neutralizing breadth of the same mAbs measured with HCV strains from genotypes 1 to 6 was shown to be similar in previous studies (30–32). Furthermore, we have observed a strong correlation between breadth of plasma from HCV-infected individuals measured with this panel of 19 genotype 1 HCVpp and breadth of the same plasma measured with an antigenically diverse panel discovered more recently that includes multiple genotypes (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160058DS1) (19, 33). We tested plasma samples collected at or immediately after the first viremic time point, prior to clearance of primary infection, prior to reinfection, immediately after reinfection, and prior to clearance of reinfection (reinfection clearance group) or at days 587–1708 of reinfection (reinfection persistence group) (Figure 1). We also tested samples from persistence 1 strain and persistence strain switch subjects that were time matched with reinfection subjects based on days of viremia (DOV) (Figure 2, A and B). We defined plasma Ab–neutralizing breadth as the number of HCVpp neutralized more than 25% by a 1:100 dilution of the plasma and potency as the highest percentage neutralization value across the panel of 19 HCVpp by the same dilution of plasma. We selected this 25% neutralization cutoff based upon mean and standard deviation of neutralization by a negative control isotype mAb (33). Close to 60% of subjects showed an increase in plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency over the course of primary infection and reinfection, regardless of the outcome of infection, while the rest showed very low or no plasma Ab neutralization of the HCVpp panel (Figure 2). Overall, there was a nonsignificant trend toward higher median breadth and potency for clearance samples compared with time-matched persistence samples (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Similarly, when the analysis was restricted to individuals with detectable plasma-neutralizing activity (capable of neutralizing at least 1 HCVpp), there was no significant difference in frequency of individuals with detectable neutralizing activity or in median breadth between the clearance and persistence groups (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Lack of statistical significance may be due to the small sample size of the groups. Persistence strain switch subjects had the highest median breadth and potency of all groups. This finding was true both when comparing overall breadth and potency of all time-matched plasma samples and highest breadth and potency for each subject (Table 1).

Figure 2 Neutralizing breadth and potency of Abs in longitudinal plasma samples. (A) Percentage neutralization of 19 HCVpp by plasma of (A) reinfection clearance, reinfection persistence, persistence strain switch subjects, and (B) persistence 1 strain subjects. Subjects from each group are arranged from highest to lowest neutralizing breadth. Negative percentage neutralization values were converted to 0. DOV, calculated by counting viremic periods and excluding periods of aviremia between infections; Infxn # (gt), number of genetically distinct infections the subject has experienced (genotype of the current infection); breadth, number of HCVpp neutralized at least 25% by plasma at 1:100 dilution; potency, highest percentage of neutralization across the panel of 19 HCVpp by plasma at 1:100 dilution. Percentage neutralization values are the average of 2 independent experiments performed in duplicate.

Deconvolution of NAb types in plasma of HCV-infected subjects. We applied a plasma NAb deconvolution algorithm to identify mAb types responsible for the plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency observed for each sample (Figure 3A) (34). We generated a neutralization profile for each plasma sample with breadth equal to or greater than 4 HCVpp by ranking its relative neutralization potency across the 19 HCVpp in the panel. By comparing these plasma neutralization profiles to the neutralization profiles of a panel of 11 HCV E1E2-specific reference mAbs using code in R, we deconvoluted the combination of mAb types present in each plasma sample. The reference panel included mAbs targeting neutralizing epitopes across E1 and E2 (AR1, AR3, AR4, HVR1, domain B, domain C, domain D), and we improved the previously described method by expanding the panel of reference mAbs to include mAbs targeting 3 additional distinct antigenic sites: HEPC108 (a bNAb that binds the E2 central β sheet and front layer), HEPC146 (a bNAb that binds the E2 CD81-binding loop), and HEPC112 (a NAb that binds E1) (31). Using deconvolution of control samples with spiked-in mAbs, we determined the true positive threshold for identification of each reference mAb in monoclonal or polyclonal mixtures (Supplemental Table 1). A mAb type was called positive in test plasma samples only if its deconvolution value exceeded this threshold. To validate the plasma deconvolution method after the addition of the new reference mAbs, we performed deconvolution analysis on plasma of human subjects C110 and C18, from whom we had previously isolated E1E2-specific mAbs from peripheral blood B cells (30, 31). As expected, HEPC74-type NAbs were identified in plasma of C110, the source of HEPC74-producing B cells. HEPC108-type and HEPC146-type NAbs were each identified in plasma of C18, the source of HEPC108- and HEPC146-producing B cells (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Plasma deconvolution reveals mAb types contributing to plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency. (A) mAb types identified by deconvolution of neutralizing activity of each plasma sample. Neutralization profiles entered into the deconvolution algorithm were averaged from 2 independent neutralization experiments performed in duplicate. For each plasma sample, mAb types with deconvolution values exceeding the true positive cutoff are indicated, with a different color assigned to each mAb type. Reference mAbs were designated narrow spectrum or bNAbs based on neutralization of less than 50% or more than 50% of the HCVpp panel. Deconvolution was performed only for plasma samples with neutralizing breadth greater than or equal to 4. This breadth 4 or greater cutoff was determined using control mAb “spike-in” experiments to determine the minimum neutralizing activity necessary for accurate Ab deconvolution. Subjects with neutralizing breadth of less than 4 for all samples were excluded from this analysis. Plasma samples are grouped by subject outcome. P values were calculated for Pearson’s correlation between the plasma sample neutralization profile and the best fit combined reference mAb neutralization profile. Breadth, number of HCVpp neutralized at least 25% by plasma at 1:100 dilution; potency, highest percentage neutralization across the panel of 19 HCVpp by plasma at 1:100 dilution. (B) Number of mAb types detected per subject after 1 infection (n = 17), after 2 infections (n = 8), and after more than 2 infections (n = 4). Median with IQR is shown. (C) The proportion of subjects with each mAb type (or 0 mAb-types) after 1 infection, after 2 infections, and after more than 2 infections (n = 4).

Deconvolution demonstrated that plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency observed in the study participants could be attributed to a variety of mAb types in plasma (Figure 3A). We detected a median of 2 mAb types per subject during primary infection or subsequent reinfections (Figure 3B). Notably, we detected a larger variety of mAb types during primary infection, including some mAb types with narrow neutralizing breadth. However, by the second or later infection of most subjects, only HEPC146-, AR4A-, HEPC74-, and HEPC108-like responses were detected (Figure 3C). Taken together, these data show that some narrow-spectrum mAb types were present in plasma during primary infections, but these responses were superseded by 4 bNAb-types that became dominant during reinfections.

Duration of viremia and number of distinct infections are associated with greater plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency regardless of infection outcome. To identify variables associated with greater plasma-neutralizing breadth, we performed regression analysis to model the effect on neutralizing breadth of duration of viremia, number of distinct infections (infections with genetic nucleotide distance ≥0.03), and outcome of infection. We divided the data set into 2 subsets containing information from persistent or cleared infections. The DOV variable was scaled and measured in 100 days per unit. Since neutralizing breadth is an integer count, we conducted the analysis using Poisson regression with quasi likelihood to account for overdispersion (i.e., quasi-Poisson). The residuals from the model are well scattered around zero, suggesting good model fitting (Supplemental Figure 5A). We examined the necessity of inclusion of outcome of infection by conducting an F test between 2 nested models with or without this variable. Since the 2 models were not significantly different (P = 0.41), the outcome of infection variable was subsequently excluded from the regression model for breadth. This finding indicates that clearance or persistence of infection was not significantly associated with breadth in our analysis. Instead, the quasi-Poisson regression determined that neutralizing breadth was significantly associated with days of viremia and number of distinct infections per subject (95% CI of the regression coefficient does not cross 0 for either variable) (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Duration of viremia and number of distinct infections are associated with increased neutralizing breadth and potency. (A) Quasi-Poisson regression analysis for the association of number of infections and duration of infection with neutralizing breadth. Curve and 95% prediction intervals (shaded areas) for each number of infections are indicated with different colors. The regression model equation and table with the estimated coefficients and 95% CI for each variable are shown (right). (B) Linear regression analysis for the association of number of infections and duration of infection with neutralizing potency. Curves and 95% prediction intervals (shaded areas) for each number of infections are indicated with different colors. The linear model equation and table with the estimated coefficients and 95% CI for each variable are shown (right).

Similar results were observed when modeling the effect of duration of viremia, number of distinct infections, and outcome of infection on plasma-neutralizing potency (Figure 4B). Since neutralizing potency is a continuous variable, a linear regression model was used. The residuals were scattered and well spread, indicating good model fitting (Supplemental Figure 5B). Here too, the models with or without the outcome of infection variable were not significantly different from one another (P = 0.98). As with neutralizing breadth, neutralization potency was significantly associated with days of viremia and number of distinct infections per subject (95% CI of the regression coefficient does not cross 0 for either variable) (Figure 4B). Therefore, duration of viremia and number of distinct infections are associated with greater plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency in HCV infection regardless of whether the infection is cleared or persists.

Greater genetic distance between infecting viruses is not associated with greater plasma-neutralizing breadth or potency. Next, we evaluated whether greater genetic distance between primary infection and reinfection viruses was also associated with greater plasma-neutralizing breadth or potency. First, we compared plasma breadth and potency during reinfections with the same or different HCV subtype as the primary infection and we observed that they were not significantly different from one another (Supplemental Figure 6). We then treated genetic distance as a continuous variable by measuring divergence of reinfection E1E2 sequences from primary infection transmitted/founder (T/F) virus E1E2 of each subject (Figure 5A). We selected the most frequently observed primary infection T/F virus to use in this analysis (Supplemental Table 2). Divergence was determined by calculating the amino acid p distance between each reinfection E1E2 sequence and the most frequently observed primary infection T/F virus E1E2 sequence from the same subject. This analysis was limited to subjects from whom we had previously obtained 5′ hemigenome sequences by single-genome amplification (SGA) (n = 8). We then modeled the relationship among E1E2 divergence of the reinfecting viruses, duration of viremia, number of distinct infections, and neutralizing breadth. We compared the model with and without genetic divergence via F test and determined that inclusion of this variable did not significantly improve the model (P = 0.85). We then used the model including the genetic divergence variable to make predictions about breadth. Greater genetic divergence of each reinfecting virus from the primary infection T/F virus was not associated with greater neutralizing breadth in reinfection subjects, as illustrated by the fact that the 95% CI for the divergence regression coefficient in the quasi-Poisson model contains 0 (Figure 5B). Similarly, when we evaluated the effect of genetic divergence when predicting potency, the F test was not significant (P = 0.83) and the 95% CI for the divergence regression coefficient in the linear model covered 0 (Figure 5B). Therefore, greater genetic distance between primary and reinfecting viruses was not associated with greater neutralizing breadth or potency in reinfection subjects.

Figure 5 Greater genetic distance between infecting viruses is not associated with increased neutralizing breadth or potency. (A) Table illustrating divergence of each reinfecting virus E1E2 sequence (amino acid p distance) from that subject’s infection 1 T/F virus E1E2 sequence. (B) Quasi-Poisson regression (left) and linear regression (right) analyses for the association of divergence, number of infections, and DOV with neutralizing breadth (left) or neutralizing potency (right). Curves and 95% prediction intervals (shaded areas) for each number of infections are shown in different colors. Model equations and tables with the estimated coefficients and 95% CI for each variable are shown (below).

Repeated infections with antigenically related, Ab-sensitive viruses were associated with greater plasma-neutralizing breadth and potency. Since we found that repeated exposure to highly genetically divergent infecting viruses was not associated with higher breadth or potency, we analyzed the antigenicity of the infecting viruses. To do so, we measured binding in an ELISA of a panel of E1E2-specific mAbs to longitudinal E1E2 proteins generated from viruses of 8 of the study participants. This panel of mAbs included the mAbs used for neutralization profiling shown in Figure 3 along with the bNAb HC33.4 and the weakly neutralizing but broadly crossreactive mAb CBH-7. In addition, we hypothesized that E1E2 variants that were sensitive to binding of unmutated germline bNAb ancestors might play a role in early selection of bNAb-producing B cell lineages, so we also measured binding of inferred germline ancestors (recombinant unmutated ancestors [rua]) of bNAbs HEPC146, HEPC74, HEPC108, and HEPC98 (30).

To select the optimal mAb concentration for binding quantitation, we first performed binding curves with serial dilutions of a subset of the reference mAbs and a subset of E1E2 proteins (Supplemental Figure 7). From these curves, we identified a single mAb concentration (0.08 μg/mL) that fell in the exponential binding phase of most binding curves. Subsequent mAb-E1E2 binding tests were performed at this concentration. We tested rua mAbs at a higher concentration because they were known from prior experiments to have low binding affinity (35). The decision to test most mAb-E1E2 combinations at a single mAb concentration was validated by the high correlation between the EC 50 values and OD values for the mAb-E1E2 combinations that were tested both with full Ab titration curves and single mAb concentrations (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 8).

We measured binding of mAbs to longitudinal E1E2 proteins from reinfection subjects and to control E1E2 protein bole1a. We included bole1a, a computationally designed ancestral genotype 1a HCV sequence, because it is a genetically representative strain that we have previously demonstrated to be highly neutralization sensitive, with theoretical potential as a vaccine antigen (36–38). The E1E2s clustered into 4 major antigenic clades (designated clades 1–4) based on their patterns of relative binding by all reference mAbs (Figure 6A). Clade 1 included E1E2 proteins that were sensitive to most of the reference mAbs in the panel. Clade 3 included bole1a and 2 other E1E2 proteins from reinfection subjects, which were also relatively sensitive to binding of the reference mAbs. E1E2 proteins in clades 2 and 4 were resistant to binding of the majority of mAbs. All clades, except clade 2, contained E1E2 proteins from multiple genotypes and/or subtypes (Supplemental Figure 9), indicating that the antigenic characteristics of the proteins were not dictated by their genotypes.

Figure 6 Longitudinal E1E2 isolates from reinfection subjects cluster in antigenically distinct clades, and infection with viruses from antigenic clade 1 is associated with increased neutralizing breadth and potency. (A) Heatmap illustrating ELISA binding of a panel of mAbs recognizing conformational epitopes to longitudinal E1E2 proteins from reinfection subjects. Each value is the average of 2 replicates and is normalized for binding of HCV-1, a control mAb recognizing a linear epitope that is 100% conserved across all isolates. Gray cells indicate missing data. E1E2 proteins were clustered based on mean squared distance between binding profiles. Asterisks indicate mAb types or ruas of mAb types identified in broadly neutralizing plasma after multiple infections (Figure 3). (B) Number of infections with viruses from antigenic clade 1 is significantly associated with greater neutralizing breadth, but number of infections with viruses from clades 2 through 4 are not (P > 0.05). Normality of data was tested by Shapiro-Wilk test. Kruskal-Wallis test (clades 1 and 4) and Mann-Whitney nonparametric test (clades 2 and 3) were conducted. Horizontal lines indicate medians. (C and D) Quasi-Poisson regression (C) and linear regression (D) analyses for the association of number of infections with viruses from antigenic clade 1, total number of infections, and DOV with neutralizing breadth (C) or neutralizing potency (D). Each total number of infections from 1 to 4 is illustrated on a separate graph. Curves and 95% prediction intervals (shaded areas) for each number of antigenic clade 1 infections are shown in different colors. Model equations and tables with the estimated coefficients and 95% CI for each variable are shown (below).

We then explored the relationship between infections with viruses from the different antigenic clades, neutralizing breadth, and potency. At each time point, we counted the number of infections each subject had experienced with viruses from antigenic clades 1, 2, 3, or 4 as well as the number of infections with viruses from distinct antigenic clades, and we compared these values to the neutralizing breadth of plasma from the same time points (Supplemental Figure 10A). We found that only the number of distinct infections with viruses from antigenic clade 1 was significantly associated with greater neutralizing breadth (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10B). We then modeled the relationship between number of infections with distinct viruses from antigenic clade 1, duration of viremia, total number of infections, and neutralizing breadth (Figure 6C). Although the total number of infections and the number of infections with viruses from antigenic clade 1 were highly correlated, inclusion of both variables was well tolerated by the model. The quasi-Poisson regression showed that the number of infections with antigenic clade 1 variants was highly associated with greater neutralizing breadth, as illustrated by the high regression coefficient with a 95% CI that did not cross 0. Similarly, a very high association between the number of infections with viruses expressing antigenic clade 1 E1E2 proteins and neutralizing potency was observed (Figure 6D). Notably, antigenic clade 1 viruses were particularly sensitive to binding of the bNAbs that were immunodominant in broadly neutralizing plasma of reinfected individuals (HEPC146, AR4A, HEPC74, and HEPC108; Figure 3) as well as germline precursors of 2 of those bNAbs (HEPC74rua and HEPC108rua). In conclusion, we found that repeated infections with antigenically related, Ab-sensitive viruses, together with longer duration of viremia, were significantly associated with greater neutralizing breadth and potency.