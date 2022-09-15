Isoniazid and rifapentine treatment effectively reduces persistent M. tuberculosis infection in macaque lungs

Clinical correlates of LTBI, 3HP treatment, and TB reactivation in rhesus macaques. Twelve animals were exposed to a low dose of M. tuberculosis CDC1551 (Figure 1A). Infection was confirmed by a positive TST (2) at weeks 3 and 5 after M. tuberculosis infection. All animals in the study developed LTBI infection, characterized by the absence of culturable bacilli in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL), serum C-reactive protein (CRP) less than or equal to 10 μg/mL (Figure 1B), and no significant changes in body temperature (Figure 1C) and body weight (Figure 1D) for up to 12 weeks after M. tuberculosis infection. One group (n = 6) remained untreated, whereas the second group (n = 6) was treated with the once-weekly 3HP regimen for 12 weeks. One month after treatment completion (i.e., 7 months after M. tuberculosis infection), coinfection with SIV led to TB reactivation in the majority of untreated animals, as demonstrated by increased CRP levels (Figure 1B). One of the animals in this group (31438) progressed to active TB by week 18 (evident from increased CRP levels in this animal, Figure 1B, and greater than 20% weight loss, Figure 1D). Therefore, this animal was not coinfected with SIV and was instead euthanized 32 weeks after TB infection (its data were included in the data analysis). Due to the clinical signs and symptoms of TB reactivation, which were CRP levels greater than or equal to 10 μg/mL, greater than 20% weight loss, loss of appetite, and increased lesions as seen via PET/CT, the control animals were humanely euthanized (Figure 1E). While 3 animals demonstrated more weight loss compared with the others during the treatment period, the weight loss was not significantly greater nor consistent for more than 2 weeks in the same animal. There was no significant difference between CRP values of untreated and 3HP-treated animals at week 3 (P = 0.91), week 9 (P = 0.61), or week 23 (0.08) after M. tuberculosis infection. However, there were significant differences in the CRP levels after SIV coinfection at necropsy between the 2 groups (P = 0.01). Importantly, none of the 3HP-treated animals exhibited elevated CRP levels (Figure 1B), pyrexia (Figure 1C), or wasting (Figure 1D) after SIV coinfection and did not need to be euthanized due to disease progression (Figure 1E). These animals were subsequently euthanized for necropsy and tissue collection at week 34 after TB infection. No significant differences were observed in blood biochemistry (Figure 1F) between the 2 groups following 3HP treatment completion, confirming absence of drug-induced cytotoxicity. These results indicate that a majority of macaques in this study were infected with M. tuberculosis for >28 weeks and remained asymptomatic until substantial immune perturbation occurs via SIV coinfection. However, it is possible that a percentage of macaques could have reactivated had they been left untreated.

Figure 1 Study outline and clinical parameters. (A) The nonhuman primate (NHP) model of latent tuberculosis infection and treatment. Animals were infected with 10 CFU of M. tuberculosis CDC1551, and of the 12 animals that developed latent tuberculosis infection, 6 were left untreated, while 6 were treated weekly with isoniazid and rifapentine for 3 months (3HP) and rested for 1 month before coinfection with SIV. (30) Animals were monitored for signs of disease such as (B) C-reactive protein (CRP), (C) pyrexia, and (D) wasting throughout the study. The thin dotted lines represent the treatment period and the thick dotted line represents SIV coinfection. The solid lines are the corresponding trendlines for each set of data.(E) Survival kinetics shown as days after M. tuberculosis infection. (F) Blood biochemistry for serum albumin/globulin (A/G) (g/dL) ratio, aspartate aminotransferase or serum glutamic-oxaloacetic transaminase (ALT/SGOT) (units per liter of serum), blood urea nitrogen/creatinine (BUN/creat) (μmol/L) ratio, and alkaline phosphatase (Alk phos) (units per liter), at week 25 after TB infection or 1-week after treatment completion for both treated and control groups. The small dotted lines at weeks 12 and 23 mark the 3HP treatment period, while the bold dotted line at week 27 marks the SIV coinfection time point

PET/CT imaging analysis of TB reactivation. Coinfection with SIV led to TB reactivation in untreated animals, as demonstrated by the presence of numerous granulomatous lesions detected by CT scans (Figure 2A). While a solitary macaque (33997) exhibited spontaneous reactivation prior to SIV coinfection and exhibited many lesions, the other 5 untreated, SIV coinfected animals had clear evidence of granulomatous lesions as well. Animal 36462 had comparatively less evidence of progression. Furthermore, the 3HP-treated animals did not demonstrate the presence of increased lesion numbers after SIV coinfection (Figure 2B, marked with black arrow). The lung lesions in all macaques remained stable, i.e., no or minimal progression in size and architecture at weeks 8–10 after infection, confirming LTBI (Figure 2, A and B, marked with black arrow). Five of 6 macaques in the control group showed gradual progression in TB pathology after SIV coinfection, with multiple new lung lesions and increased size of already established nodular lung lesions (Figure 2A, marked with black arrow).

Figure 2 CT imaging of treated versus control macaques. CT scans of (A) control and (B) 3HP-treated rhesus macaques at weeks 8–10, 22, and 26 after TB infection and at study end point. Animal 31438 was an active progressor and was not administered SIV. In the longitudinal CT scans performed, macaques in the 3HP treatment group reported resolving lung lesions as early as 2–4 weeks after 3HP treatment initiation (black arrows), while there were no new lung lesions, and preexisting lung lesions resolved further at 10 weeks after 3HP initiation (black arrows).

TB pathogenesis and the efficacy of the 3HP prophylaxis regimen were examined using PET/CT scans (11) (Figure 3). All of the macaques in the study had focal nodular lung opacities, while 9 of the 12 displayed mild-to-moderate lymph node enlargement by 5–6 weeks after aerosol M. tuberculosis infection. The 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) scans were performed 3 weeks after completion of 3HP regimen, i.e., week 26, in all animals (Figure 3, A and B). These scans clearly revealed both the presence of persistent foci of increased FDG uptake in the controls (Figure 3A), and the effectiveness of the 3HP regimen (Figure 3B) at the completion of the treatment. After SIV infection, scans in the treated group reported few to no new lung lesions, while the already established lung lesions did not increase in size, and no increase in FDG uptake (Figure 3B) was observed in the majority of the animals in this cohort. In contrast, 5 of6 control (untreated) animals showed an increase in size of lung lesions and increased FDG standard uptake values (SUV) (Figure 3A), signifying reactivation and further progression of lung TB pathology. All 6 untreated control animals showed involvement of multiple lung lobes, with some examples of consolidation, lobar collapse, cavitary lesions, and massive mediastinal lymph node enlargement, after SIV coinfection. The number (P = 0.0181) (Figure 3C) and volume of lung lesions (P = 0.0335) (Figure 3D), lung lesion activity (P = 0.0002) (Figure 3E), SUVmax (P = 0.0036) (Figure 3F), and total lung activity (P = 0.0335) (Figure 3G) of control animals were each significantly higher compared with the 3HP treatment group after treatment completion. Our results, therefore, suggest effective resolution of lung TB lesions after prophylactic treatment with the 3HP regimen.

Figure 3 PET scans of treated and control rhesus macaques. (A) PET scans of 6 untreated control animals demonstrating gradual progression in TB pathology from week 26 after TB infection up to necropsy with multiple new lung lesions, and increased size of previously reported nodular lung lesions. (B) PET scans of 6 animals treated with 3HP demonstrating no new lung lesions, (C) granuloma counts, (D) lung lesion volume, (E) lung lesion activity, (F) lung SUVmax, and (G) total lung activity at weeks 26 and necropsy in treated and control animals. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA or multiple 2-tailed t tests using Holm-Šidák method, *P < 0.05; **P <0.01; ***P < 0.001.

3HP treatment–mediated clearance of persistent M. tuberculosis infection in macaques. To assess M. tuberculosis bacterial burdens in pulmonary and extrapulmonary compartments of 3HP-treated and untreated animals following SIV coinfection, lungs and other organs were assayed for M. tuberculosis by culture at necropsy (Figure 4). The lung bacterial CFU loads in the untreated group (mean of 3.56 log 10 ) were significantly higher than in the 3HP-treated group (mean of 1.0 log 10 ; P = 0.0085) (Figure 4A). All 6 of the untreated animals harbored bacilli in their lungs, while 4 of the 6 3HP-treated animals were completely devoid of any replicative bacilli, despite 50% of the lung tissue being used for CFU analyses. In addition to assessing the bacterial burden in random sections, we also identified and isolated individual granulomas from the 2 groups of animals. We observed significantly higher bacterial burdens in the granulomas of untreated animals (P < 0.0001) compared with 3HP-treated animals (Figure 4B). In the treated group, only 3 of 34 individual granulomas (8%) harbored culturable bacilli compared with the untreated group, where 32 of 34 granulomas (94%) harbored replicative bacilli (Figure 4B). Statistically significantly higher bacterial burdens were also observed in extrapulmonary organs: bronchial lymph nodes (P = 0.02) (Figure 4C), spleen (P = 0.01) (Figure 4D), kidney (P = 0.01) (Figure 4E), and liver (P = 0.01) (Figure 4F). Only 1 of6 treated animals exhibited culturable M. tuberculosis in bronchial lymph nodes and spleen, and none of the animals harbored bacteria in the liver or kidney.

Figure 4 Bacterial persistence and burden. (A) Lung bacterial burden in animals that were left untreated for 7 months compared with animals treated with 3HP, which mirrored results found in (B) lung granulomas. Dissemination and extra thoracic bacterial burden were further measured in (C) bronchial lymph nodes (BrLN), (D) spleen, (E) kidney, and (F) liver. *P < 0.05, and ****P < 0.0001 using Student’s 2-tailed t test.

Pulmonary pathology in 3HP-treated and untreated macaques. To determine the effect of 3HP treatment on lung pathology, lung tissue was collected at necropsy and subjected to H&E staining to study the cellular and granulomatous pathology (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161564DS1). The pathological findings were correlated with the clinical and microbiological findings. All 6 untreated control animals demonstrated granulomas in lung tissue at necropsy (Figure 5A), whereas 4 of the 6 3HP-treated macaques demonstrated no granulomas (Figure 5B) in the lung tissue. Detailed histopathological analysis of stereologically collected samples from all animals demonstrated robust granulomatous inflammation in the untreated group, suggestive of SIV-induced reactivation. Untreated animals demonstrated well-formed granulomas with caseous central areas (Figure 5C) and multifocal histiocytic to mixed inflammation (immature granulomas) (Figure 5D). Digital quantification of lung pathology showed significantly higher (P = 0.02) lung involvement (mean of 18%; range, 7%–39%) in the untreated control group compared with the 3HP-treated group (mean of 1%; range, 0.28%–2.15%) (Figure 5E). Disseminated granulomatous inflammation — in the bronchial lymph nodes, spleen, and liver — was observed in 4 of6 animals in the untreated group and in 1 of6 animals in the treated group (data not shown).

Figure 5 Pulmonary pathology. Lung tissue at the time of necropsy was stereoscopically distributed for analysis by H&E staining. (A and B) Histologic analysis of lung tissues at study end point after SIV coinfection in (A) untreated animals and (B) treated animals. Scale bars: 1 mm. (C and D) A representative image demonstrates severe pathology and bacterial burden in multiple areas such as (C) bronchial lumen and (D) lymphangitic lesions, with indicated scale bars for each image. Arrowheads denote acid-fast bacilli present after Ziehl-Nielsen staining. Scale bars: 100 μm (left), 50 μm (right). (E) Analysis of animals treated with 3HP demonstrated significantly lower to no detectable granuloma lesions or severe consolidation prominent in coinfected animals, as shown by histologic analysis. *P < 0.05 using Student’s 2-tailed t test. % Pathology, percentage of lung involvement in each group.

Immunologic and virologic effects of SIV infection in LTBI macaques. SIV plasma viral loads were measured in each animal to rule out the possibility that the differences in the clinical outcomes between treated and untreated groups were due to differential viral replication (Figure 6A). No statistically significant differences were observed in the viral loads at both the acute set point and end stage of SIV infection between the 2 groups (Figure 6A). Flow cytometric analysis of BAL and lung cells from 3HP-treated and untreated animals that were obtained at necropsy following SIV coinfection showed that the frequencies of CD4+ T cells in the lungs of both groups of animals were comparable (7%–9%; no statistical difference) (Figure 6, B and C). Lung CD8+ T cells were equally elevated in both groups (>75%) and were statistically indistinguishable (Figure 6, B and C). Similarly, in BAL, there was a comparable depletion of CD4+ T cells in both groups, while the frequencies of CD8+ T cells were elevated (Figure 6, D and E).