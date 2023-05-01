Pressure overload induces ISG15 to facilitate adverse ventricular remodeling and promote heart failure

Recruited cardiac immune cells induce an IFN response in cardiomyocytes that is characterized by ISG15 upregulation. In our first set of experiments, we sought to determine how immune cells recruited to the pressure-overloaded heart may affect cardiomyocytes. We began by studying CCR2+ macrophages because of their previously described contributions to adverse ventricular remodeling and heart failure development in mice (7) and humans (5). Using in situ hybridization (Figure 1A) and flow cytometry (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161453DS1), we observed that CCR2+ macrophages accumulated in mouse hearts early (within 1 week) after transverse aortic constriction (TAC), gradually declining over an 8-week period. We subjected wild-type (WT) and Ccr2–/– mice (21) to sham or TAC surgery and followed the animals for 8 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Tables 1–3). Mean LV mass was increased equivalently in WT and Ccr2–/– TAC mice (Figure 1C), whereas ejection fraction (Figure 1D), fractional shortening, cardiac output, and stroke volume (Supplemental Figure 3) were all reduced in WT TAC mice and comparatively preserved in Ccr2–/– TAC mice, confirming a pathogenic role for CCR2+ macrophages in ventricular remodeling induced by pressure overload. CCR2+ cardiac macrophages were then isolated from Ccr2gfp/+ mice 4 weeks after TAC, and the culture medium conditioned by these cells was applied to cardiomyocytes isolated from adult WT mice, before RNA isolation from the cardiomyocytes and RNA sequencing (Figure 1E). Among the 11,368 genes detected in adult mouse cardiomyocytes (fragments per kilobase of transcript per million [FPKM] ≥ 0.5 mean in 1 group), 295 (2.6%) were upregulated in cardiomyocytes cultured in medium conditioned by CCR2+ cardiac macrophages, and 12 (0.1%) were downregulated (Figure 1F) (fold change ≥ 1.5, P < 0.05). Hierarchical clustering of genes that were upregulated ≥2.5-fold (P < 0.05) revealed that dozens of these genes are involved in the IFN response (Supplemental Figure 4A). Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analyses similarly identified upregulated biological processes and pathways linked with immune responses (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5), including NOD-like receptor signaling (P = 6.38 × 10–15, false discovery rate [FDR] 6.86 × 10–13) and viral myocarditis (P = 2.61 × 10–8, FDR 1.40 × 10–6) (Supplemental Table 5). We entered the gene symbol list from the heatmap (Supplemental Figure 4A) into the Interferome (v2.01) database (22) and observed that of the 42 differentially expressed genes, 39 had been described as being IFN response genes in mice (fold change ≥ 2.0) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Next, to confirm that CCR2+ cardiac macrophages induce an IFN response in mouse cardiomyocytes, we exposed cardiomyocytes to medium conditioned by CCR2+ cardiac macrophages isolated from mouse hearts 1 week after TAC before performing quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR). Of 10 selected ISGs, 8 were also increased by CCR2+ cardiac macrophage–conditioned medium at this earlier time point (Isg15, Irf7, Ifit1, Ifi2712a, Ifitm3, Oasl2, Lgals3bp, Bst2) (Figure 2A). Similarly, when we performed qRT-PCR of mRNA isolated from mouse hearts 1, 4, or 8 weeks after TAC surgery, we also observed an increase in transcript abundance of ISGs (Isg15, Ifit1, Ifi2712a, Ifitm3, Oasl2, Bst2, and Gvin1) (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 1 CCR2+ macrophage accumulation impairs cardiac function in pressure overload. (A) RNAscope in situ hybridization for Ccr2 and immunostaining for troponin I in mouse hearts 8 weeks after sham surgery or 1, 4, or 8 weeks after transverse aortic constriction (TAC). Sham, n = 5; 1 week TAC, n = 5; 4 weeks TAC, n = 5; 8 weeks TAC, n = 7. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Enumeration of CCR2+ cardiac monocyte-derived macrophages (CD45+Ly6ChiCD11b+CD64+MHC-IIhiGFP+ cells) in Ccr2gfp/+ mice. Control, n = 5; 1 week TAC, n = 18; 4 weeks TAC, n = 13; 8 weeks TAC, n = 6. (C and D) LV mass (C) and ejection fraction (D) in WT and Ccr2–/– mice 8 weeks after sham or TAC. WT sham, n = 16; WT TAC, n = 17; Ccr2–/– sham, n = 14; Ccr2–/– TAC, n = 17. (E) Design of RNA sequencing experiments. (F) Volcano plot of genes expressed by mouse cardiomyocytes exposed to CCR2+ cardiac macrophage–conditioned medium (n = 4 per condition). Values are mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test (A) or Tukey’s post hoc test (B–D).

Figure 2 CCR2+ cardiac macrophages induce a cardiomyocyte IFN response. (A) qRT-PCR for IFN response genes (Isg15, Irf7, Ifit1, Ifit3, Ifi2712a, Ifitm3, Oasl2, Lgals3bp, Bst2, Gvin1) in mouse cardiomyocytes in medium conditioned by CCR2+ cardiac macrophages isolated from Ccr2gfp/+ mouse hearts 1 week after TAC, or under control conditions. Control, n = 4; CCR2+ cardiac macrophage–conditioned medium, n = 8. (B) Culture medium IFN-β concentration in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from Ccr2gfp/+ mice or Isg15–/– mice incubated with LPS (1 μg/mL), poly(I:C) (500 ng/mL), or STING agonist-4 (5 μmol/L) for 24 hours (n = 6 per condition). (C and D) Immunoblotting (C; n = 6 per condition) and qRT-PCR (D; n = 5 per condition) for ISG15 in mouse cardiomyocytes exposed to CD4+ T cell–conditioned medium for 24 hours. Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (A), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B), or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and D).

Having detected evidence of IFN pathway activation and ISG induction in cardiomyocytes exposed to CCR2+ cardiac macrophage–conditioned medium and in TAC hearts, we selected ISG15 for further study. We did this because (a) Isg15 was upregulated more than 7-fold in our RNA sequencing experiment (P < 0.001) (Figure 1F); (b) Isg15 mRNA levels were confirmed by qRT-PCR to be upregulated in cardiomyocytes exposed to CCR2+ cardiac macrophage–conditioned medium (Figure 2A); and (c) Isg15 mRNA levels were increased in TAC hearts (Supplemental Figure 5). In examining the stimuli for ISG15 induction, we first measured concentrations of IFN-α and IFN-β in medium conditioned by CCR2+ cardiac macrophages. By multiplex assay (Supplemental Table 6), the median (range) concentration of IFN-β was 3.28 (0–6.54) pg/mL per 1,000 cells, whereas IFN-α concentrations were below the level of detection using high-sensitivity ELISA (assay range 2.38–152 pg/mL). To explore both the stimuli for macrophage IFN-β secretion and the effects of ISG15 itself on macrophage activation, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were isolated from either Ccr2gfp/+ mice or Isg15–/– mice, first confirming by flow cytometry that BMDMs express CCR2 on their cell surfaces (Supplemental Figure 6). Activation of BMDMs with the Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) ligand lipopolysaccharide (LPS) induced IFN-β secretion into the culture medium, whereas the synthetic dsRNA polymer poly(I:C) or the cytosolic DNA sensing pathway activator STING agonist-4 did not (Figure 2B). Culture medium IFN-β concentration after LPS activation was similar in Isg15–/– BMDMs and Ccr2gfp/+ BMDMs (Figure 2B). Lastly, we recognized that CCR2+ cardiac macrophages are not the only immune cells to be implicated in ventricular remodeling; for instance, CD4+ T cells also play an important role in the transition from cardiac hypertrophy to heart failure (23). Accordingly, we exposed cardiomyocytes to medium conditioned by splenic CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7), and we similarly observed an upregulation in ISG15 expression (Figure 2, C and D). Thus, the sterile inflammation that accompanies ventricular remodeling induces upregulation of the ubiquitin-like protein (Ubl) ISG15 in cardiomyocytes.

Pressure overload induces ISG15 expression through type I IFN receptor signaling. Next, we validated the specificity of an anti-ISG15 antibody using protein isolated from the hearts of WT and Isg15–/– mice (24) (Figure 3A), also confirming that Isg15–/– mice are null mutants (henceforward, ISG15 deficient), and we confirmed by qRT-PCR (Figure 3B) and immunoblotting (Figure 3C) that ISG15 mRNA and protein levels were increased in mouse hearts after TAC. We similarly found that this upregulation in ISG15 was accompanied by an increase in ISG15 protein conjugates in TAC hearts (Figure 3D). To determine whether Isg15 is expressed and upregulated by cardiomyocytes in vivo, we combined RNAscope in situ hybridization for Isg15 with immunofluorescence staining for troponin I, observing Isg15 RNAscope puncta in cardiomyocytes and in noncardiomyocyte cells, with a significant increase in cardiomyocyte Isg15 transcript abundance following TAC (Figure 3E). By immunostaining, ISG15 was most readily observed in bands at, or near, intercalated discs in mouse hearts following TAC (Figure 3F). To determine whether cardiac upregulation of ISG15 occurs in other settings of pressure overload, we studied LV tissue from mice infused with angiotensin II (Ang II) and uninephrectomized rats implanted with deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA) and treated with 1% NaCl (UNx DOCA-salt) (25), as well as right ventricular tissue from rats after pulmonary artery banding (26). In each case, ISG15 protein levels were increased in pressure-overloaded rodent hearts (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 3 Cardiomyocyte ISG15 is upregulated in mouse hearts after TAC. (A) Immunoblotting of WT and Isg15–/– mouse hearts confirming specificity of the ISG15 antibody (clone 1H9L21). (B) qRT-PCR for Isg15 in mouse hearts 8 weeks after sham or TAC. Sham, n = 13; TAC, n = 15. (C) Immunoblotting for ISG15 in mouse hearts 8 weeks after sham or TAC. Sham, n = 11; TAC, n = 11. (D) Immunoblotting for ISG15-conjugated proteins in mouse hearts 8 weeks after sham surgery or 1, 4, or 8 weeks after TAC (n = 5 per group). (E) RNAscope in situ hybridization for Isg15 and immunofluorescence for troponin I in heart sections from mice 4 weeks after sham or TAC. The arrows mark Isg15 RNAscope puncta in troponin I+ cardiomyocytes. Scale bars: 20 μm. n = 4 per group, except 8 weeks after TAC (n = 5). (F) Immunohistochemistry for ISG15 in mouse hearts 4 weeks after sham or TAC. The arrows mark positive immunostaining at, or close to, intercalated discs. Scale bars: 50 μm. Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test (D and E).

Figure 4 Pressure overload induces IFNAR-dependent ISG15 upregulation. (A) Immunoblotting for ISG15 in LV tissue of mice infused with Ang II (2 mg/kg/d) or saline for 14 days (n = 5 per group). (B) Immunoblotting for ISG15 in LV tissue of uninephrectomized rats (UNx) or UNx DOCA-salt rats followed for 4 weeks (UNx DOCA) (n = 5 per group). (C) Immunoblotting for ISG15 in right ventricular tissue of rats 6 weeks after sham or pulmonary artery banding (PAB) (n = 5 per group). (D and E) qRT-PCR (D) and immunoblotting (E) for ISG15 in WT and Ifnar1–/– mouse hearts 1 week after TAC (n = 5 per group). Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (A), unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (D and E).

Whereas type I IFNs induce ISG expression, they are not the only stimuli; cytosolic DNA- or RNA-sensing pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) are also implicated in ISG15 induction (12). By immunoblotting we observed a time-dependent upregulation of both cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS)/stimulator of IFN genes (STING) and retinoic acid–inducible gene I (RIG-I)/mitochondrial antiviral signaling protein (MAVS) after TAC (Supplemental Figure 8). Accordingly, to determine the extent to which cardiac ISG15 expression is dependent on type I IFN signaling, we performed TAC in Ifnar1–/– mice, lacking type I IFN receptor function (27). ISG15 levels were markedly lower in Ifnar1–/– mice than in WT mice (Figure 4, D and E), and ISG15 induction and protein ISGylation after TAC were abrogated in Ifnar1–/– mice (Figure 4, D and E). Therefore, cardiac ISG15 induction in pressure overload is primarily mediated by type I IFN signaling.

ISG15 is inducible in mouse and human cardiomyocytes and is upregulated in human heart failure. To confirm cardiomyocyte ISG15 induction by type I IFN signaling, we exposed primary adult mouse cardiomyocytes to recombinant IFN-β, observing a marked increase in ISG15 protein levels (Figure 5, A and B), accompanied by an increase in ISG15 protein conjugates (Figure 5C). Demonstrating that cardiomyocyte ISG15 induction is not solely regulated by IFN-β, however, cardiomyocyte ISG15 was also increased when cells were incubated with IFN-α or with poly(I:C) (Supplemental Figure 9). Next, we queried whether ISG15 induction and protein ISGylation also occur in human cardiomyocytes and whether ISG15 upregulation also occurs in human nonischemic cardiomyopathy (NICM). Similar to what was observed in adult mouse cardiomyocytes, incubation of GATA4- and ACTC1-expressing human cardiac myocytes (mean ± SD Ct, GATA4 24.0 ± 0.2, ACTC1 27.2 ± 0.1, RPL13A 16.8 ± 0.5, n = 6; Supplemental Figure 10) with recombinant IFN-β caused a marked upregulation of ISG15 and a large increase in ISG15 protein conjugation (Figure 5, D and E). To determine whether ISG15 upregulation also occurs in human heart failure, we first explored previously published bioinformatic data. By RNA sequencing of 64 human LV samples comprising 14 nonfailing hearts, 37 LV samples from patients with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), and 13 LV samples from patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy (ICM), ISG15 was found to be upregulated 1.4- to 1.7-fold in either DCM or ICM (Figure 6A) (28). To validate these initial in silico observations, we obtained tissue from patients with end-stage NICM at the time of cardiac transplantation or LV assist device implantation, and we compared this with tissue from the hearts of deceased organ donors (controls) (NICM [n = 7] mean age 53.3 ± 3 years, 7 male; control [n = 3] mean age 55.7 ± 8 years, 2 male, 1 female), observing an increase in ISG15 mRNA (Figure 6B) and an increase in cardiomyocyte ISG15 RNAscope puncta in NICM tissue (Figure 6C). By immunoblotting, this was associated with an increase in the abundance of ISG15 protein conjugation in NICM tissue (Figure 6D).

Figure 5 ISG15 is inducible in mouse and human cardiomyocytes. (A) ISG15 induction by recombinant IFN-β for 24 hours in primary mouse cardiomyocytes (n = 6 per condition). (B) ISG15 induction by 500 IU/mL recombinant IFN-β in primary mouse cardiomyocytes (n = 6 per condition, except 72 hours [n = 5]). (C) Immunoblotting for ISG15-conjugated proteins following stimulation with 500 IU/mL recombinant IFN-β for 48 hours (n = 5 per condition). (D) qRT-PCR for ISG15 in human cardiomyocytes incubated with 500 IU/mL IFN-β for 24 hours (n = 9 per condition). (E) Immunoblotting for ISG15 in human cardiomyocytes incubated with 500 IU/mL IFN-β for 48 hours (n = 6 per condition). Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A and B), or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (C–E).

Figure 6 ISG15 is upregulated in human NICM. (A) ISG15 in human LV samples from patients with nonfailing hearts (NF), dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), or ischemic cardiomyopathy (ICM) (28). Differential expression determined by linear model ANOVA; P value (pval) adjusted for Benjamini-Hochberg FDR ≤ 0.05 (28). RPKM, reads per kilobase of transcript, per Mmllion mapped reads. (B) qRT-PCR in control human heart tissue (n = 3) and tissue from patients with end-stage heart failure due to NICM (n = 6). (C) RNAscope in situ hybridization for ISG15 and immunofluorescence for troponin I in human LV tissue. The arrows mark ISG15 RNAscope puncta in troponin I+ cardiomyocytes. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Immunoblotting for ISG15 and quantification of ISG15 protein conjugates in human control (n = 3) and NICM (n = 6) heart tissue. Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by unpaired 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test.

The cardiomyocyte myofibrillar protein filamin-C is an ISGylation target. We next set out to identify proteins that may be ISGylated in remodeling mouse hearts. To do this, we studied mouse hearts 4 weeks after TAC, a time point coinciding with an approximately 50% increase in LV mass (Supplemental Figure 11A), an approximately 2-fold increase in Isg15 mRNA levels and ISG15-conjugated proteins (Figure 3, D and E), and the beginnings of echocardiographic evidence of impaired ventricular performance (Supplemental Figure 11, B–E). For our initial discovery experiments, we took advantage of the Ubl properties of ISG15, whereby trypsin cleavage of ISG15-conjugated proteins leaves a diglycine (GG) tag (diGLY) attached to the modified lysine of the ISGylated protein, analogous to that observed by conjugation of proteins to ubiquitin or the Ubl NEDD8 (neural precursor cell–expressed developmentally downregulated gene 8) (20, 29). Following diGLY peptide enrichment (Figure 7A), we identified 1,426 diglycine-modified lysine sites in 562 diGLY-tagged proteins. To identify proteins that are potentially ISGylated in the case of pressure overload, we focused on 10 protein candidates in which diGLY-tagged lysine residues were significantly upregulated in WT TAC mice (Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). We noted that several of these candidates are myofibrillar proteins (Xin actin-binding repeat–containing protein 2, titin, synaptopodin 2–like protein, filamin-C, and myosin-7) and that, of these 10 candidates, position 2590 of filamin-C was the only site that was also significantly downregulated in Isg15–/– TAC hearts in comparison with WT TAC hearts (Figure 7B). We also noted that filamin-C localized to regions that are exposed to increased mechanical stress, such as intercalated discs (30, 31). To verify that ISG15 associates with filamin-C in cardiomyocytes, we performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments in which IFN-β caused ISG15 to coimmunoprecipitate with filamin-C, with a reduction in this association following ISG15 knockdown (Figure 8A). Lastly, using dual fluorescence immunostaining, we observed that ISG15 colocalized with filamin-C at, or close to, cardiomyocyte intercalated discs in the hearts of mice after TAC (Figure 8B) and humans with NICM (Figure 8C), with an expected absence of ISG15 colocalizing with filamin-C in Isg15–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 7 Identification of ISGylation targets in mouse hearts after TAC. (A) Design for diGLY proteomics experiments. (B) Volcano plots for the comparison of diGLY-enriched sites in WT TAC versus WT control and Isg15–/– TAC versus WT TAC (n = 3 per group). “Difference” indicates difference in the means of log 2 -transformed values between groups.

Figure 8 ISG15 associates with filamin-C in mouse and human hearts. (A) Immunoprecipitation for filamin-C and immunoblotting for ISG15 in human cardiomyocytes following knockdown of ISG15 with siRNA and incubation with 500 IU/mL IFN-β for 48 hours (n = 3 per condition). (B and C) Dual immunofluorescence staining for ISG15 and filamin-C in the hearts of sham-operated mice and mice 1 week after TAC (B) and human control tissue and LV tissue from a human with NICM (C). Scale bars: 10 μm. Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test.

ISG15 deficiency preserves LV function in pressure-overloaded mouse hearts and improves recovery of mouse hearts ex vivo. To determine whether ISG15 expression or upregulation contributes to cardiac dysfunction, we subjected WT and Isg15–/– mice to pressure overload induced by TAC (Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental Tables 9–11). After 8 weeks, heart weight/tibia length ratio was increased in both WT and Isg15–/– TAC mice in comparison with sham-operated animals, although it was marginally lower in Isg15–/– TAC mice than in WT TAC mice (Supplemental Table 9). LV mass, however, was increased in both Isg15–/– TAC mice and WT TAC mice, whereas mean LV mass was numerically but nonsignificantly lower with ISG15 deficiency (Figure 9, A and B). In contrast, ejection fraction, cardiac output, fractional shortening, and stroke volume were all reduced 8 weeks after TAC in WT mice, yet each of these parameters was comparatively preserved in ISG15-deficient mice 8 weeks after TAC (Figure 9, C–F). In contrast, myocyte cross-sectional area (Supplemental Figure 14A) and interstitial collagen deposition (Supplemental Figure 14B) were increased equivalently in WT and Isg15–/– mice after TAC, whereas mitochondrial density was equivalently decreased (Supplemental Figure 14C).

Figure 9 ISG15 deficiency attenuates LV systolic dysfunction in mice after TAC. (A and B) Representative M-mode echocardiographs (A) and LV mass (B) in WT and Isg15–/– mice 8 weeks after sham or TAC surgery. (C–F) Ejection fraction (C), fractional shortening (D), cardiac output (E), and stroke volume (F) in WT and Isg15–/– mice 8 weeks after sham or TAC. WT sham, n = 15; WT TAC, n = 12; Isg15–/– sham, n = 13; Isg15–/– TAC, n = 14. Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (skew-distributed data in B–F were log-transformed before statistical comparison).

Mindful that ISG15 absence from immune cells of Isg15–/– mice could affect their recruitment to the remodeling heart, we used dual immunofluorescence to study the time course of Ccr2+ cell accumulation in the hearts of ISG15-deficient mice after TAC. As had previously been observed in WT and Ccr2gfp/+ mice (Figure 1, A and B), there was an early (within 1 week) accumulation of Ccr2+ cells in Isg15–/– mouse hearts after TAC, gradually declining after that (Supplemental Figure 15). To further examine the effects of ISG15 in the absence of immune cell infiltration, and cognizant from our studies in Ifnar1–/– mice of constitutive ISG15 expression and protein ISGylation (Figure 4, D and E), we isolated the hearts of WT and Isg15–/– mice and perfused them ex vivo. Whereas basal cardiac function did not differ between WT and Isg15–/– mouse hearts, following 20 minutes of ischemia and 40 minutes of reperfusion, left ventricular developed pressure (LVDP) (Figure 10A), recovery of LVDP (Figure 10B), and dP/dt max (Figure 10C) were improved in Isg15–/– mouse hearts in comparison with WT mouse hearts, with no difference observed in dP/dt min or heart rate (Figure 10, D and E).

Figure 10 ISG15 deficiency improves contractile recovery of isolated mouse hearts. (A) Left ventricular developed pressure (LVDP) at baseline and 40 minutes after ischemia/reperfusion (R40) in isolated perfused hearts from WT (n = 6) and Isg15–/– (n = 7) mice. (B) Percentage recovery of LVDP 40 minutes after reperfusion. (C) dP/dt max . (D) dP/dt min . (E) Heart rate. Values are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B) or unpaired 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (C).

ISG15 regulates cardiac amino acid metabolism and cardiomyocyte protein quality control. Finally, having observed the preservation of cardiac function in Isg15–/– mice after TAC and in mouse hearts following ex vivo ischemia/reperfusion, we explored possible mechanisms underlying the cardioprotective effect of ISG15 absence. Literature review indicated to us that ISG15 and protein ISGylation have predominant influence over cellular metabolic processes and protein quality control (20, 32–35), the dysregulation of which has also been previously linked to cardiac dysfunction (36, 37). Accordingly, we set out to determine whether cardiac metabolite levels in pressure-overloaded hearts are altered in the absence of ISG15. We therefore performed untargeted metabolomics of the hearts of sham and TAC WT and Isg15–/– mice (Figure 11A), observing group separation on principal component analysis plots (Supplemental Figure 16). KEGG pathway analysis of the comparison of Isg15–/– and WT mouse hearts after TAC revealed differential enrichment of 12 pathways in positive-ion mode and no pathways in negative-ion mode (Figure 11B and Supplemental Table 12). Enriched pathways included d-glutamine and d-glutamate metabolism, β-alanine metabolism, glutathione metabolism, and nitrogen metabolism (Figure 11B and Supplemental Table 12), suggestive of differential amino acid/protein metabolism in WT TAC hearts and Isg15–/– TAC hearts. Because of the relationship between changes in amino acid levels and protein turnover (38, 39), the importance of protein turnover to sarcomeric function (37), and a possible role for ISGylation in regulating protein turnover (35, 40), we hypothesized that ISG15 and its binding to cardiomyocyte proteins could influence their aggregation and/or clearance. Consistent with such a role, when we immunoblotted mouse hearts for filamin-C, we observed an increase in filamin-C in the insoluble fraction of WT TAC hearts that was attenuated with ISG15 deficiency, indicative of filamin-C aggregation in the presence of ISG15 (Figure 12A). We thus queried whether ISG15 induction and ISG15 knockdown influence cardiomyocyte protein quality control processes themselves. As expected, siRNA directed against ISG15 attenuated ISG15 upregulation in human cardiomyocytes exposed to IFN-β (Figure 12B). Interestingly, IFN-β caused the adaptor protein p62 to accumulate in human cardiomyocytes, accompanied by a reduction in the autophagy marker LC3-II, consistent with impaired autophagy induction (Figure 12B). In contrast, Isg15 siRNA increased LC3-II and, in the presence of IFN-β, prevented p62 accumulation indicative of cardiomyocyte autophagy induction with ISG15 knockdown (Figure 12B).

Figure 11 ISG15 deficiency alters amino acid metabolism in pressure-overloaded mouse hearts. (A) Volcano plots of untargeted metabolomic comparison of WT and Isg15–/– mouse hearts 8 weeks after sham or TAC surgery. Top: WT TAC hearts (n = 4) versus WT sham (n = 3). Bottom: Isg15–/– TAC hearts (n = 4) versus WT TAC (n = 4). (B) KEGG pathway analysis of metabolic pathways enriched in Isg15–/– mouse hearts versus WT mouse hearts 8 weeks after TAC. Enrichment factor = ratio of significant pathway hits versus expected pathway hits (n = 4 per group).