Perilipin 2–positive mononuclear phagocytes accumulate in the diabetic retina and promote PPARγ-dependent vasodegeneration

Human diabetic retina postmortem analysis reveals PLIN2+ MP accumulation in regions with vascular leakage. PLIN2+ MPs have been shown to progressively accumulate in the brains of aging mice and humans and in regions of cerebellar infarcts. Lipid-laden macrophages have been reported in the retina following blood-retina barrier breakdown (43), but the localization of PLIN2+ MPs in the diabetic retina has not been reported thus far. We identified regions with potential PLIN2+ cells by staining retinas from a collection of postmortem diabetic donor retinas (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161348DS1) with anti–collagen IV (COL4), anti-albumin (anti-ALB), anti-IBA1, a pan-MP antibody, and anti-PLIN2 antibodies. COL4 and ALB staining revealed regions where ALB was found only in the vessel lumen (Figure 1A) and regions with microaneurysms where extraluminal ALB was found (Figure 1B). IBA1 staining identified numerous MPs in contact with retinal aneurysms, and 2 anti-PLIN2–stained samples showed identical localization and cellular patterns (Figure 1, C–F). All PLIN2+ cells were also stained with IBA1 and ALB, which clearly identified PLIN2+ cells as intraretinal MPs (Figure 1, C–F) that had taken up plasma leakage material. Higher magnification showed the presence of both PLIN2+ and PLIN2– MPs at the sites of the aneurysm (Figure 1E). To determine the proportion of PLIN2+ MPs in retinal tissue obtained from postmortem donors, we used anti-IBA1 and anti-PLIN2 antibodies to stain retinal MPs and Ulex europaeus I agglutinin (UEA1, a marker of human vascular endothelial cells) to costain vessels (Figure 1, F and G). No PLIN2+ cells were observed in regions without microaneurysms in the diabetes mellitus (DM) retina (Figure 1F), nor were these cells found in the control patient’s retina (data not shown). We then counted the number of MPs that fell into each category in large-field retinal flat-mount images from the 4 different postmortem DM donors (Figure 1, G–I). In the diseased retina, we detected between 4 and 21 aneurysms per field. We analyzed a minimum of 4 aneurysms and up to 7 per DM donor for a total of 19 aneurysms analyzed. On average, we observed 10 MPs per aneurysm, 2 of which were PLIN2+. In detail, we found 7 aneurysms that were exclusively composed of PLIN2– MPs (Figure 1H). The remaining 12 aneurysms (63.2%) were made up of 29.8% PLIN2+ MPs (Figure 1I). Similar to other reports on the aging or infarcted brain, PLIN2+ MPs were found in the vicinity of damaged capillaries in human samples of DR retinas (Figure 1J).

Figure 1 PLIN2+ MPs are found in regions with retinal plasma leakage in a patient with DR. (A–G) Representative immunofluorescence (IF) images of human flat-mounted retinas from 4 postmortem DM donors. (A) IF staining of ALB (plasma protein) and COL4 (vessels) within a healthy vasculature area of human retina. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) IF staining for ALB and COL4 within an area showing vascular leakage. Scale bar: 200 μm. (C) IF staining for ALB, IBA1, and PLIN2 within an area with a leaking microaneurysm. Scale bar: 40 μm. (D) IF staining for COL4, IBA1 (MPs), and PLIN2 (neutral lipid droplets) within an area with a microaneurysm. Scale bar: 30 μm. (E and F) IF staining for IBA1 and PLIN2 and labeling with UEA1 (vessels). (E) IF staining for IBA1 and PLIN2. The arrows show a PLIN2– (blue) and a PLIN2+ (red) MP within the same region. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Representative image outside the area with the microaneurysms. Scale bar: 200 μm. (G) Representative image within the area of the microaneurysms. (H) Total MP count and PLIN2+ MP count around microaneurysms in 4 different DM donors (each color represents a different donor). (I) Percentage of PLIN2+ MPs within microaneurysms containing at least 1 PLIN2+ MP. (J) Schematic depiction of a ruptured retinal microaneurysm leading to plasma leakage in a DR retina.

PLIN2 expression in PA-exposed MPs is associated with changes in lipid metabolism genes and expression of key DR markers. NPDR is characterized by blood-retina barrier breakdown, Mo infiltration, and plasma extravasation into the retina. Our PLIN2 immunohistochemical studies (Figure 1) suggested that resident MPs and/or infiltrating Mos had taken up extravasated lipids. We investigated the molecular mechanism by which plasma lipids drive the differentiation of Mos into lipid-associated MPs (PLIN2+ MPs) by exposing naive Mos to a blood-mimicking (500 μM) concentration of PA (34). We first compared the cellular FA chain composition in early Mo-derived MPs 18 hours after exposure of naive Mos to PA bound to BSA or BSA alone (Figure 2A). Lipidomic analysis showed that PA was rapidly internalized by differentiating Mos and represented 47.9% of the total FA chains in PA-treated, early-differentiated MPs, whereas it represented only 14.7% of the FA in the BSA-only condition (Figure 2B). PA stimulation did not affect the relative abundance of total saturated (other than PA), monounsaturated, total polyunsaturated, or total omega-3 or total omega-6 polyunsaturated FAs (Figure 2, C and D) or induce a change in the composition of individual non-PA FA chains (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 2). Concomitant with PA influx, PLIN2 expression significantly increased in MPs, whereas the addition of methyl-PA (PA CH3 ), a PA analog that can be internalized but that is less biologically active and not readily metabolizable, resulted in partial inhibition of this induction (Figure 2F). Overall, our results suggest that naive Mos actively adapted their transcriptomic profile in response to PA exposure. How Mos and early Mo-derived MPs adapt to a lipid-rich microenvironment is unknown. We aimed to obtain an unbiased view of the transcriptomic changes induced by a lipid-rich environment during differentiation. We thus exposed naive human Mos from healthy donors to PA (500 μM) or to BSA (Figure 2A) for 18 hours, a time point representative of early Mo differentiation (44), and compared their transcript expression levels by RNA-Seq. The expression level, in transcripts per million (TPM), of each transcript in each condition was determined (Supplemental Table 3), and the means are presented as scatter plots for the BSA condition (x axis) and the PA condition (y axis) (Figure 2G). DESeq2 analysis showed that PA treatment induced a statistically significant (adjusted P ≤ 0.05) differential expression of 9,794 transcripts (Supplemental Table 3). Among them, 528 (5.4 %) were regulated with a log 2 fold change (FC) of greater than 2, of which 37 transcripts (0.4%, red dots) were upregulated more than 16-fold (Figure 2G). The top 10 up- and downregulated transcripts are shown in Figure 2H. We then performed a gene ontology (GO) enrichment analysis of these 528 regulated transcripts to determine the major functions affected by PA treatment. Thirteen GO terms were significantly enriched, 8 of which were related to lipid metabolism (red dots), consistent with the adaptation of Mo metabolism to the lipid-rich environment (Figure 2I). This observation was further confirmed by specific analysis of the broad GO term “fatty acid metabolic process” (414 genes). Among them, 229 of the 414 transcripts (55.3%) were found to be differentially expressed following PA versus BSA treatment. Sixteen (7.8%) were among the 37 highly regulated genes (FC ≥4) (Figure 2J and Supplemental Table 4). Only 2 were downregulated (SMPD3 and CD36; log 2 FCs = –2.29 and –2.22, respectively) (Figure 2H and Supplemental Table 4). Our analysis confirmed the upregulation of PLIN2 and identified CXCL8 as the third most highly expressed transcript in PA-stimulated Mos, with a log 2 FC of 2.87 (Figure 2, G and J). PA stimulation also induced a strong upregulation of ANGPTL4 (log 2 FC = 2.14). ANGPTL4 acts as an endogenous inhibitor of lipoprotein lipase (LPL), an enzyme responsible for breaking down triglycerides (TGs) in circulating lipoproteins, and its levels in aqueous humor have been shown to correlate with areas of nonperfusion in patients with DR (45, 46).

Figure 2 PA stimulation triggers the expression of key DR markers by MPs. (A) Schematic representation of Mo isolation, treatment, and preparation. (B–D) Chromatographic analysis of FA chain composition after BSA (n = 3) or PA (n = 3) treatment. (B) Mean percentage of PA (C16:0) chains relative to total FAs. P s were calculated using Welch’s t test. (C) Mean percentage of monounsaturated FAs (MUFAs), polyunsaturated FAs (PUFAs), and saturated FAs (SFAs) (minus PA). (D) Mean percentage of ω−3 and ω–6 PUFAs. (C and D) P values were calculated using multiple Welch’s t tests corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šidák method. (E) Heatmap representation of the percentage of individual FA chains relative to total FA chains (minus PA). (F) RT-qPCR quantification of PLIN2 after treatment with BSA (n = 4), PA (n = 4), or PA CH3 (n = 4). P values were determined by 1-way Welch’s ANOVA (P = 0.0021) followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. (G–I) RNA-Seq transcriptomics analysis after BSA (n = 3) or PA (n = 3) treatment. (G) Scatter plot of the mean TPM value for all transcripts detected after BSA (x axis) or PA (y axis) treatment. The red and blue dots represent transcripts upregulated with a log 2 FC of 4 or higher or a log 2 FC of 4 or lower. (H) Heatmap representation of the log 2 variance stabilizing transformation (vst) of the top 10 upregulated and downregulated transcripts. (I) GO enrichment analysis representing the fold enrichment of the 528 transcripts with a log 2 FC of 2 or higher; red dots represent pathways related to lipid metabolism. Numbers in parenthesis represents the number of genes regulated by PA stimulation. Resp., response; Neg., negative; reg., regulator; act. activation; lipoprot., lipoprotein; Cell., cellular; stim., stimulation; Pos., positive; org., organization; diff., differentiation; drvd, derived. (J) Heatmap representation of the log 2 vst of transcripts with a log 2 FC of 4 or higher and belonging to the GO pathway “fatty acid metabolic process.” (K) Schematic representation of the biological function of the markers selected as a signature of lipid exposure.

Overall, our transcriptomic analysis showed a modification in lipid metabolism and DR-related cytokine expression in Mos in response to PA. We chose 4 markers that are highly regulated by PA exposure for downstream analysis: PLIN2 (for its role in intracellular lipid droplet stabilization, log 2 FC = 4.13), PDK4 (an inhibitor of pyruvate conversion into acetyl-CoA, which was the most highly regulated transcript by PA treatment, log 2 FC = 7.27), ACADVL (for its role in lipid β-oxidation, log 2 FC = 2.7), and ANGPTL4 (for its role in regulating TG uptake and its involvement in DR physiopathology, log 2 FC = 2.14) (Figure 2K). To ensure that our results were not biased by the ability of BSA to bind FFAs released by the cells, we also performed RNA-Seq analysis of gene expression in naive Mos stimulated with PA in the presence of BSA, compared with a control medium without BSA. PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8 were also upregulated when MPs grown in BSA-free conditions were used as controls, and a very similar regulation of the genes involved in the “fatty acid metabolic process” was also observed (Supplemental Figure 1).

We then studied the effect on MP polarization of other FFA species that are also found to be elevated in patients with T2DM, such as stearate (SA) (C18:0), the second most abundant saturated FFA in the blood, and palmitoleate (PoA) (C16:1 n-7), an unsaturated form of PA. SA and PoA also demonstrated the ability to upregulate PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8 transcripts (Supplemental Figure 2A) (34, 35).

To gain a deeper understanding of the influence of FFA mixtures on MP polarization, we implemented an expanded set of stimulations. We then investigated the potential modulatory role of oleic acid (OA) (C18:1 n-9), one of the most abundant circulating FAs traditionally considered to be antiinflammatory, in PA stimulation. Naive Mos were stimulated with an equimolar mixture of PA and OA (250 μM each, totaling 500 μM FFA), and transcript expression was compared with that induced by 500 μM PA alone. Interestingly, we found that the equimolar mixture significantly increased the expression of PLIN2 and PDK4 compared with expression following stimulation with PA alone, whereas, in sharp contrast, CXCL8 was strongly downregulated. However, despite the presence of OA, we still observed overexpression of our selected markers PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8 (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Considering the complexity of the FFA milieu in vivo, we developed a custom FFA blend with a target concentration of 500 μM to allow a meaningful comparison with standard PA stimulation. According to Yi et al., the 4 most abundant FAs in the blood are PA (136 μM), SA (46 μM), OA (117 μM), and linoleic acid (LA) (132 μM), collectively constituting 84% (430 μM) of the total FAs (509 μM) (34). The custom blend of these 4 major FAs was therefore formulated as follows to mimic their relative abundance in the bloodstream: PA, 157 μM; SA, 53 μM; OA, 136 μM; and LA, 153 μM (as detailed in Supplemental Table 5). As with the PA-OA equimolar mixture, this plasma representative blend also induced a trend toward higher expression of PLIN2, PDK4, and ACADVL (although these changes were statistically significant only for PDK4) when compared with 500 μM PA alone. Interestingly, ANGPTL4 was found to be significantly downregulated after FFA blend stimulation. Consistent with what we observed with the PA-OA equimolar mixture, the FA mixture also induced an overexpression of all of our selected markers (PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8) compared with the BSA condition (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Last, we replaced PA with an unreadily metabolizable form of PA, PA CH3 , in the blend. Under these conditions, we observed a nonstatistically significant trend toward lower expression of lipid-related transcripts, which correlated with a statistically significant reduction in expression of the inflammatory cytokine CXCL8 (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Stimulation of naive Mos with T2DM plasma increases the expression of PLIN2, which is correlated with the expression of lipid metabolism and DR marker genes. We next analyzed the expression of the key markers defined above in naive Mos exposed to plasma from patients with diabetes. We established a cohort of donors (Table 1 and Figure 3A) consisting of control nondiabetic (ND) donors (n = 10) and diabetic patients with no signs of retinopathy (T2DM no DR, n = 10), early-to-mild NPDR (T2DM NPDR, n = 10), or PDR (T2DM PDR, n = 7) and collected plasma from each (total: n = 10 ND donors and n = 27 patients with T2DM). The mean leukocyte count and plasma creatinine concentration were similar between the control and T2DM groups (Table 1). The patients with TD2M (n = 27) had been diagnosed with T2DM for a median duration of 15 years, and their median age was also higher than that of the ND donors (63 vs. 50 years) (Table 1). The median glycemia and glycated hemoglobin levels for the T2DM donors were 185 mg/dL and 8.4%, respectively, and 85 mg/dL and 4.85%, respectively, for the ND donors. The same purification of naive Mos from a healthy human donor was sampled and exposed for 18 hours to 20% heat-inactivated plasma from each of the 37 donors in the cohort. Heat inactivation for 1 hour at 60°C (hi) was performed to denature and inactivate endogenous plasma cytokines that could have interfered with the Mo and cytokine measurements (47) (Figure 2A). Reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis showed that expression of the PA-inducible transcripts PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, and ANGPTL4 (Figure 2) was significantly higher in Mos exposed to T2DM patients’ hi-plasma than in those exposed to ND donor hi-plasma (Figure 3B). Although our study did not reveal significant differences between the T2DM subgroups (Supplemental Figure 3), we found a highly significant correlation between the expression of PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8 and of PLIN2 in the entire T2DM group (Figure 3C). This finding links the expression of lipid overload markers, such as PLIN2, in early differentiating Mos with known DR-associated cytokines, such as ANGPTL4 and CXCL8 (37, 45).

Figure 3 T2DM plasma, but not glucose, induces a lipid-associated phenotype in MPs. (A) Schematic representation of donor phenotyping and group attribution, plasma preparation, and naive Mo treatment. (B and C) RT-qPCR quantification of healthy donor naive Mos treated for 18 hours with donor plasma from ND individuals (n = 10 [blue dots]) or patients with T2DM (n = 27, no DR [light pink dots], NPDR [pink dots], PDR [dark red dots]). (B) Violin plot representation of the relative expression of the indicated genes in response to individual donor plasma exposure. Dashed lines represent the median and quartiles. P values were determined using a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Simple linear regression representation of PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8 (y axis) and PLIN2 expression (x axis). Correlations between expression levels were analyzed using Spearman’s correlation; the linear regression equation, Spearman’s r [95% CI], and 2-tailed P values are given below each correlation graph. (D) Schematic representation of naive Mo treatment with PA and increasing concentrations of glucose. (E) Scatter plot representation of RT-qPCR expression of selected markers in healthy donor naive Mos treated for 18 hours (or 42 hours for ANGPTL4) with either BSA (unbound BSA, blue dots) or PA (BSA-bound PA, red dots) and various concentrations of glucose. Values represent the mean ± SEM of 4 independent cultures. Statistical differences were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA interaction, and P values for the PA and glucose treatments are given below each graph.

As glycemia also differs between T2DM and ND plasma (34, 35), we next tested the effect of 2.5 mM, 5 mM, and 25 mM glucose in the presence or absence of PA on the differentiation of naive Mos (Figure 3D). The expression of PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, and CXCL8 was again induced by the presence of PA but was not altered by increasing glucose concentrations, and a high glucose concentration did not potentiate the effect of PA (Figure 3E). ANGPTL4 was only weakly expressed in Mos after 18 hours of PA stimulation but was highly expressed at 42 hours. As for the other transcripts, ANGPTL4 expression was not potentiated by high glucose (Figure 3E).

In summary, our results show that heat-resistant components of T2DM plasma induce an expression pattern in human Mos very similar to that seen with PA. The lack of induction by glucose and the strong induction of lipid overload marker expression by the T2DM plasma strongly suggest that elevated plasma levels of FFA, such as PA, are responsible for the T2DM-induced shift in Mo polarization.

Dose-dependent and long-term effects of PA stimulation on naive Mos. We next explored naive Mo differentiation by assessing the effects of different concentrations and different durations of PA stimulation. Concentrations above 100 μM PA induced dose-dependent expression of PLIN2, PDK4, ACADVL, ANGPTL4, and CXCL8 transcripts after 42 hours (Figure 4, A and B). We next compared the expression of PLIN2 and CXCL8, which we demonstrated to be markers of lipid overload in early differentiating Mos, after 42 hours by Mos stimulated with PA for only the first 18 hours and compared the expression levels with expression by Mos continuously stimulated for 42 hours (Figure 4C). Medium renewal after 18 hours (PA-to-BSA condition) resulted in a reduction of PLIN2 expression compared with the PA-to-PA condition (PA exposure from t0 to t42 h), but CXCL8 expression remained elevated (Figure 4D). Our results demonstrate that initial PA stimulation may be sufficient to induce a sustained inflammatory response.

Figure 4 Lipid-associated MPs produce inflammatory cytokines. (A) Schematic representation of naive Mo treatment with increasing concentrations of PA. (B) Nonlinear regression representation of the RT-qPCR relative expression of selected markers of healthy donor naive Mos treated for 42 hours with increasing concentrations of PA (0–500 μM). Values represent the mean ± SEM of 5 independent culture points. Goodness of fit is indicated by R2 (0.9577, 0.9413, 0.7958, 0.9067, and 0.8298, respectively). (C) Schematic representation of 2-phase treatment of naive Mos to test the long-term effect of PA. (D) Scatter plot representation of RT-qPCR expression of PLIN2 and CXCL8 in healthy donor naive Mos subjected to the 2-phase treatment. Values represent the mean ± SEM of a minimum of 4 independent culture points. P values were determined by 1-way Welch’s ANOVA (P = 0.0010 for PLIN2; P = 0.0002 for CXCL8) followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. (E) Schematic representation of the preparation CM of Mos. (F) Scatter plot of cytokines and growth factor protein concentrations in pg/mL detected by multiplex measurements in CM of naive Mos from a healthy donor differentiated with PA (PA-bound BSA, y axis) or BSA (unbound BSA, x axis) (left graph) or 25 mM glucose plus BSA (y axis) or 5 mM glucose plus BSA (x axis) (right graph).

Lipid-stimulated MPs secrete inflammatory cytokines. The presence of lipid-laden MPs in the vicinity of vascular leaks could be a source of vasoactive cytokines. We thus collected conditioned medium (CM) 42 hours after an initial 18-hour stimulation of naive Mos with PA or 25 mM glucose (Figure 4E). Using multiplex technology, the cytokine content of PA-stimulated PA-free CM (PAstimCMPAfree) (PA-to-BSA) was compared with CM from MPs previously stimulated with control CM (CtlCM) (BSA-to-BSA) or with the CM from MPs previously stimulated with 25 mM glucose (Figure 4E). Early PA stimulation upregulated the expression of the cytokines CCL2, FGF2, GMCSF, IL-1β, IL-2, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-10, IFN-γ, and TNF-α, which have been found to be elevated in the vitreous of patients with DR (5). By contrast, these cytokines were only slightly modulated or not expressed after a similar early stimulation with 25 mM glucose (Figure 4F).

These results highlight that key DR inflammatory cytokines were upregulated in the secretome of MPs after an initial stimulation with PA. We have previously showed that PA CH3 , the unreadily metabolizable analog of PA, reduces lipid polarization of MPs (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2B). We therefore hypothesized that PA CH3 could reduce the expression of a number of DR-related cytokines compared with PA. We thus examined the expression of CXCL8, TNF, IL1B, and IL6 and found that all of these inflammatory cytokine transcripts were significantly decreased when naive Mos were exposed to PA CH3 instead of PA (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Lipid-associated MPs show vasodegenerative properties. We tested the activity of the CM on human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs). PAstimCMPAfree resulted in a 4-fold reduction in cell numbers after 24 hours compared with CtlCM (Figure 5, A–C). We next quantified the capillary degeneration induced by PAstimCMPAfree using our specially designed ex vivo assay (48). Rat aortic rings were allowed to sprout for 6 days and were then treated with PAstimCMPAfree, Ctl-CM, or basal medium. Sprouts from all rings were counted daily from day 4 (2 days before treatment) to day 8 (2 days after treatment) (Figure 5D). CtlCM did not affect the sprouting rate of aortic rings. On the contrary, the addition of PAstimCMPAfree resulted in a decrease in the mean number of branches starting from day 7 (Figure 5E), and a paired analysis of the numbers of branches between day 6 and day 8 showed severe loss of the organized endothelial cell network in each individual aortic ring (Figure 5F). Lectin-stained images of day-8 fixed aortic rings confirmed capillary degeneration after the addition of PAstimCMPAfree (Figure 5G). Stimulation with PA CH3 did not correlate with increased expression of inflammatory cytokines (Supplemental Figure 4A). Conversely, PA CH3 stim-CMPACH3free (where naive Mos were initially stimulated with PA CH3 instead of PA) demonstrated significantly lower vasodegenerative activity compared with PAstimCMPAfree (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Given the design of our study, we concentrated only stable macromolecules larger than 10 kDa that were present in the CM. Consequently, our results suggest the likely involvement of macromolecules such as inflammatory cytokines secreted by MPs in the observed vasodegenerative properties (Figure 5H).

Figure 5 Lipid-associated MPs show vasodegenerative properties. (A) Schematic representation of the preparation of CtlCM and PAstimCMPAfree from healthy donor Mos treated with PA (PA-bound BSA) or BSA (unbound BSA). (B and C) HUVECs were stimulated with either CtlCM or PAstimCMPAfree. (B) Epifluorescence images of HUVEC nuclei stained with Hoescht (white). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Scatter plot of normalized nuclei counts. Values represent the mean ± SEM of 6 independent culture points. The P value was determined using Welch’s 2-tailed t test. (D–G) Capillary degeneration was quantified in an ex vivo assay (48). (E) Time-course of the mean ± SEM sprout number between day 4 (D4) and day 8 (D8) in the 3 treatment groups: basal medium (n = 10, black), CtlCM (n = 7, blue), and PAstimCMPAfree (n = 7, red). (F) Violin plot of the log 2 FC of sprout numbers between paired day-6 and day-8 rings; dots represent individual aortic rings, and dashed lines represent the median and quartiles. P values were determined by 1-way Welch’s ANOVA test (P < 0.0001) followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. (G) Aortic rings and sprouts treated with CtlCM or PAstimCMPAfree on day 6 and stained with COL4 on day 8. Left: Epifluorescence micrographs of COL4 (white). Scale bars: 500 μm. Right: Higher-magnification confocal micrographs of COL4 (green). Scale bars: 200 μm. Nuclei were stained with Hoechst (blue). (H) Schematic of the biological changes in Mos after lipid exposure and their acquired properties.

Inhibiting PPARγ signaling normalizes the PA-induced phenotype of differentiated MPs. We found a strong association between PLIN2 and CXCL8 expression in the presence of T2DM plasma or PA. However, we show that lipid removal led to a reduction in PLIN2 expression, whereas CXCL8 overexpression remained persistent, suggesting that the regulation of PLIN2 and CXCL8 may be uncoupled after the initial period of lipid exposure (Figure 4D). We therefore next aimed to determine whether an initial PLIN2 upregulation is necessary for CXCL8 induction. Given the short lifespan of primary human Mos and the challenges associated with their transfection for siRNA assays, we used as a model the more easily transfectable THP-1 cells, a human monocytic cell line derived from a patient with acute monocytic leukemia. The response of THP-1 cells transfected with a control siRNA to PA was similar to that of primary human Mos with a strong upregulation of PLIN2 and CXCL8 (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). siRNA targeting PLIN2 reduced PLIN2 expression by 77% (Supplemental Figure 5A) and reduced PLIN2 induction in THP-1 cells by 69 % in the presence of PA (Supplemental Figure 5B). This reduced expression of PLIN2 did not reduce inflammatory CXCL8 expression (Figure 6A) or lipid metabolism markers in THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 6 Inhibition of PPARγ signaling normalizes the PA-induced lipid-associated phenotype. (A) Scatter plot of RT-qPCR quantification of CXCL8 in THP-1 cells transfected with the indicated siRNA and treated with BSA (unbound BSA) or PA (PA-bound BSA). P values were determined by 1-way Welch’s ANOVA test (P = 0.0136) followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. (B) Left: Graph of high-confidence predicted PPAR target genes (49) differentially expressed in naive Mos treated with PA. Middle and right: Heatmaps of the expression level (TPM) of curated PPARα target genes with a log 2 FC of 2 or higher (middle) and curated PPARγ target genes with a log 2 FC of 2 or higher (right). (C) Schematic of the stimulation of naive Mos with PA or BSA and PPAR modulators. (D–G) Scatter plots of RT-qPCR quantification of CXCL8 in healthy donor naive Mos treated with either PA or BSA and with (D) fenofibric acid PPARα agonist (P values for interaction, P = 0.0790; PA effect, P < 0.0001; and drug effect, P = 0.0760); (E) GW6471 PPARα antagonist (P = 0.0570, P < 0.0001, and P = 0.9448); (F) pioglitazone PPARγ agonist (P = 0.0027, P = 0.0002, and P = 0.0021); or (G) T0070907 (T007) PPARγ antagonist (all P < 0.0001). Interactions and P values and were determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (H) Scatter plots of RT-qPCR quantification of the indicated genes in healthy donor naive Mos treated with PA plus T007. P values were determined using a t test with Welch’s correction. (I) Representative images and scatter plot of TUNEL+ HUVECs after stimulation with CtlCM, PAstimCMPAfree, or PAstim+T007-CMPA&T007-free. P values were determined by 2-way Welch’s ANOVA (P < 0.0046) followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test. (J) Violin plot of the log 2 FC of sprout numbers between paired rings before and after stimulation with CtlCM, PAstimCMPAfree, or PAstim+T007-CMPA&T007free. Dashed lines indicate the median and quartiles. P values were determined by 1-way Welch’s ANOVA (P < 0.0001) followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple-comparison test.

Therefore, we considered a broader approach targeting signaling pathways associated with lipid exposure. Our comprehensive bulk RNA-Seq analysis revealed that naive, healthy MPs swiftly responded to PA exposure by upregulating the expression of PPARG, a gene encoding a member of the PPAR transcription factor family. Conversely, the expression of PPARA, which encodes the therapeutic target of fenofibrate — a clinical diabetes treatment — was marginally downregulated (log 2 FC = –0.44). Given the critical role of PPARs in controlling the transcription of lipid metabolism–associated genes, we hypothesized that a potentially large-scale, PPAR-mediated modulation of lipid-associated phenotypic characteristics occurs in MPs. Consequently, we examined the expression of PPARα and PPARγ transcriptional targets in PA-stimulated Mos. We assessed the expression of 448 high-confidence PPAR target genes that were identified by Fang et al. using a combination of transcriptomics data and the presence of the PPAR-responsive element (PPRE) in the regulatory regions of these target genes (49). We found that 252 of them (56.2%) were statistically differentially expressed after PA exposure (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 6). Next, we analyzed the regulation of the 83 manually curated transcript targets of PPARα and the 104 manually curated transcript targets of PPARγ (49). PA regulated 38 transcripts (45.7%) on the curated PPARα target list, including 7 (8.4%) with a log 2 FC of 2 or higher (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 7). PA also regulated 50 transcripts (49.0%) on the curated PPARγ list, including 6 (5.8%) with a log 2 FC of 2 or higher (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 8). Although ACADVL was not included in the curated PPAR target list, the other 3 previously identified PA-associated transcripts (PLIN2, PDK4, and ANGPTL4) were all represented in the highly regulated target list (Figures 2 and 3). These findings suggest that PPARα and PPARγ are potential targets to blunt lipid-induced proinflammatory MP polarization.

We therefore tested the effects of fenofibric acid and GW6471 (a PPARα agonist and antagonist, respectively) and pioglitazone and T0070907 (a PPARγ agonist and antagonist, respectively) on the expression of the selected prototypical CXCL8 transcript (Figure 6, C–G). Neither the PPARα agonist nor the antagonist affected CXCL8 expression in the BSA condition, and these agents failed to reduce its induction after PA stimulation (Figure 6, D and E). Pioglitazone, a PPARγ agonist, increased CXCL8 expression in the BSA condition and had no effect after PA stimulation (Figure 6F). Finally, the PPARγ antagonist T0070907 strongly reduced CXCL8 expression after PA stimulation and also reduced its basal expression in the BSA condition (Figure 6G). Consistent with these results, T0070907 reduced the expression of the PPAR targets PLIN2, PDK4, and ANGPTL4 but not of the non-PPAR–curated target ACADVL (Figure 6H). CXCL8 downregulation was associated with decreased expression of the DR-associated cytokines TNF, IL1B, and IL6 (Supplemental Figure 6).

We have previously shown that PAstimCMPAfree leads to a reduction in the number of HUVECs relative to CtlCM (Figure 5, A–C). To gain further knowledge about the potential protective effect of T0070907 on endothelial cell viability, we next analyzed HUVEC apoptotic cell death by TUNEL assay 48 hours after addition of CtlCM, PAstimCMPAfree, or (PA+T0070907)stimCM(PA+T0070907)free. PAstimCMPAfree induced a statistically significant 75% increase in TUNEL+ HUVECs compared with CtlCM, whereas (PA+T0070907)stimCM(PA+T0070907)free completely rescued HUVECs undergoing apoptotic cell death (Figure 6I). Finally, we compared the effect of these 3 CMs on the integrity of the capillary network in the rat aortic ring model. Again, we found that (PA+T0070907)stimCM(PA+T0070907)free was protective of the vascular network compared with PAstimCMPAfree (Figure 6J).