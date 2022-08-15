Noninvasive interrogation of CD8+ T cell effector function for monitoring early tumor responses to immunotherapy

Limitations of 18F-FDG PET in detecting immunotherapy-induced tumor pseudoprogression. Immunotherapy drugs, such as ICIs, rely on immune cell infiltration in the tumor in order to function. 18F-FDG uptake reflects the glucose metabolism of cells; however, it does not effectively differentiate between enhanced glucose metabolism in proliferating tumor cells (true progressive disease) and that in infiltrating immune cells (pseudoprogression) (32). In an illustrative case in this study (Figure 1A), a 61-year-old man with a 5.3 × 3.6 cm mass located in the posterior apical segment of the upper lobe of the left lung was diagnosed with lung squamous cell carcinoma, clinical stage cT3N1M0. Baseline 18F-FDG PET/CT prior to immunotherapy with ipilimumab plus nivolumab revealed that the mass had a maximum standardized uptake value (SUV max ) of 13.6 and peak SUV corrected for lean body mass (SUL peak ) of 7.1. Compared with baseline, the SUV max (value of 20.1) and SUL peak (value of 10.9) of 18F-FDG in the early stage of 1 cycle of immunotherapy (1 month after immunotherapy) markedly increased. This was identified as a progressive metabolic disease (PMD) according to PET Response Criteria in Solid Tumors (PERCIST). However, following the completion of 3 immunotherapy cycles in 4 months, the SUV max and SUL peak of 18F-FDG PET/CT decreased to a level similar to that at baseline (15.5 and 7.2, respectively), which was identified as a partial metabolic response (PMR) using PERCIST (Figure 1B). This case represents a typical immunotherapy-related pseudoprogression in the interim evaluation; early 18F-FDG PET/CT (e.g., 1 month after immunotherapy) was limited in accurately defining true progression and pseudoprogression.

Figure 1 18F-FDG PET/CT images of a representative case of tumor pseudoprogression after ICI therapy. (A) The representative case was a 61-year-old man with lung squamous cell carcinoma (clinical stage cT3N1M0) receiving ipilimumab plus nivolumab. Baseline 18F-FDG PET/CT shows the SUV max of the mass to be 13.6 and the SUL peak to be 7.1. Interim PET/CT after 1 cycle of immunotherapy (1 month) shows that 18F-FDG uptake of the mass was increased, with a SUV max of 20.1 and SUL peak of 10.9 (PMD with PERCIST criteria). PET/CT after 3 cycles of therapy (4 months) shows that the 18F-FDG uptake in the mass decreased to a SUV max of 15.5 and SUL peak of 7.2 (PMR with PERCIST criteria). Tumors are indicated by red arrows. (B) The SUV max and SUL peak of 18F-FDG PET/CT at different stages of immunotherapy.

Design and characterization of the granzyme B–targeting radiotracer 68Ga-grazytracer. Given the insufficient capacity of 18F-FDG PET to assess tumor response during the early stages of immunotherapy, we sought to develop radiotracers targeting granzyme B that were secreted by effector CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) during immunotherapy (Figure 2A). The 1,2,3-triazole–based non-aldehyde granzyme B inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161065DS1) was optimized from a granzyme B–targeting tetrapeptide aldehyde (Ile-Glu-Pro-Asp) (28) initially identified from combinatorial library screening. It showed great potency and selectivity for granzyme B, with a K i reaching 13 nM (30). Compared with Ile-Glu-Pro-Asp, the rigid tricyclic peptidomimetic scaffold of the 1,2,3-triazole–based non-aldehyde granzyme B inhibitor showed significantly improved potency and metabolic stability. Moreover, use of a 1,2,3-triazole moiety in place of an aldehyde makes it a more selective granzyme B inhibitor than other serine proteases, such as caspase-3 (28). Based on the peptidomimetic scaffold, we designed and synthesized 4 precursors for granzyme B targeting. These precursors contained substitutions away from the 1,2,3-triazole pharmacophore and included a 1,4,7,10-tetraazacyclododecane-1,4,7,10-tetraacetic acid (DOTA) for radiolabeling and various linkers to adjust hydrophilicity.

Figure 2 In vitro and in vivo characterization of 68Ga-grazytracer. (A) Schematic of effector T cell activation and granzyme B (GrzmB) secretion following immunotherapy. (B) Chemical structure of 68Ga-grazytracer. (C) Binding specificity of 68Ga-grazytracer with murine (m) or human (h) granzyme B (n = 5). (D) Autoradiography (middle) and granzyme B immunofluorescence staining (2 slides) of tumor serial sections (15 μm thick) harvested from MC38 tumor–bearing mice at 0.5 hours after 64Cu-grazytracer injection. The overlay regions in these 3 serial sections are indicated by dotted red lines. Scale bars: 1 mm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Representative PET images of 68Ga-grazytracer in anti–PD-1–treated mice at 0.5, 1, and 2 hours after injection. (F) Calculated tumor-to-blood and tumor-to-muscle ratios of 68Ga-grazytracer (n = 5). (G) Small-animal PET images of 68Ga-grazytracer and corresponding tumor uptake values in MC38 tumor–bearing mice (16 mice were subjected to PET imaging, and 2 were excluded due to failed tail vein injection). (H) Western blotting of granzyme B in MC38 tumors harvested from MC38 tumor–bearing mice (from G). The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (See supplemental material for full, uncut gels.) (I) Correlation between the tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer quantified by PET imaging and granzyme B/β-tubulin ratios determined by ex vivo Western blotting (r = 0.7168 by Pearson’s correlation analysis). (J) Correlation between the tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer quantified by PET imaging and ex vivo granzyme B levels determined by ELISA (r = 0.7337 by Pearson’s correlation analysis). Tumors are indicated by white arrows in PET images. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 by unpaired Student’s t test (C).

Next, MC38 tumor–bearing mice were pretreated with an anti–PD-1 antibody to induce the release of granzyme B in the tumors upon T cell activation. Small-animal PET imaging and biodistribution studies of the 4 radiotracers were performed. Among the 4, radiotracer 3 exhibited the best properties, including low liver and gallbladder uptake and high tumor/muscle ratio (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). Ex vivo necropsy-based biodistribution experiments further confirmed the in vivo PET imaging results (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Therefore, radiotracer 3 (designated as 68Ga-grazytracer; Figure 2B) was selected for further studies. We found this radiotracer to be efficiently radiolabeled with 68Ga, with a decay-corrected radiochemical yield ranging from 95% to 98% and a radiochemical purity of 99% after purification. The specific activity and molar activity of purified 68Ga-grazytracer were calculated to be 13.1–13.6 MBq/μg and 15.8–16.3 MBq/nmol, respectively. 68Ga-grazytracer exhibited favorable in vitro stability, with a radiochemical purity of more than 99% after 2 hours (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, 68Ga-grazytracer showed favorable in vivo metabolic stability, with no metabolites in the blood or urine observed at 0.5 hours after injection (Supplemental Figure 4).

We further determined the binding specificity of 68Ga-grazytracer to granzyme B using an in vitro binding assay. The binding values of 68Ga-grazytracer to murine granzyme B and human granzyme B were significantly inhibited following addition of excess doses of unlabeled precursor 3 (described in Supplemental Methods) (P < 0.01; Figure 2C), suggesting receptor-mediated specific binding of the radiotracer. Autoradiography was also performed to investigate in vivo tumor localization of 68Ga-grazytracer after injection. Considering the short half-life of 68Ga (t 1/2 = 68 minutes), we radiolabeled precursor 3 with 64Cu (t 1/2 = 12.7 hours), which functioned as a surrogate for autoradiography studies. The distribution of 64Cu-grazytracer was consistent with the location of granzyme B, as determined using immunofluorescence staining of adjacent tumor sections (Figure 2D). Moreover, owing to the heterogeneous spatial distribution of granzyme B in the tumor, differential immunofluorescence staining of granzyme B in serial slices was observed (Figure 2D).

Granzyme B is a protein secreted by effector immune cells that can be released into the bloodstream, where it can affect the tumor targeting of 68Ga-grazytracer. Thus, we performed ELISA to estimate the fraction of granzyme B in the tumor versus circulation of tumor-bearing mice. The results showed that although granzyme B is a secretory protein, most of it was retained in the tumor site (93.81%) rather than distributed throughout the circulation (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting the feasibility of in vivo imaging of granzyme B released by CTLs in the tumor.

Thus, we further investigated the in vivo distribution of 68Ga-grazytracer in MC38 tumor–bearing mice pretreated with anti–PD-1. 68Ga-grazytracer uptake was highest 0.5 hours after injection and decreased over time (Figure 2E). Tumor-to-blood ratios increased over time owing to the rapid clearance of the radiotracer from the blood. The highest tumor-to-muscle ratio was observed 1 hour after injection (Figure 2F). Ex vivo biodistribution confirmed the in vivo 68Ga-grazytracer PET results (Supplemental Figure 6).

To further investigate whether tumor uptake values of 68Ga-grazytracer PET can indeed reflect granzyme B levels in vivo, we performed PET imaging of 68Ga-grazytracer in 16 tumor-bearing mice. The mice were euthanized immediately after PET scanning, and granzyme B expression was measured in tumors (Figure 2, G and H). We observed a high positive correlation between 68Ga-grazytracer tumor uptake values determined via in vivo PET imaging and granzyme B levels quantified by ex vivo Western blotting (Pearson’s r = 0.7168, P < 0.01) and ELISA (Pearson’s r = 0.7337, P < 0.01) (Figure 2, I and J). These results suggested that 68Ga-grazytracer PET quantitatively detected granzyme B levels in vivo.

68Ga-NOTA-GZP (Supplemental Figure 7A) is a previously reported peptide-based radiotracer for granzyme B PET in vivo in animal models (25–27, 33). 68Ga-NOTA-GZP showed favorable stability in the blood at 0.5 hours after injection; however, we observed some decomposition in urine (Supplemental Figure 7B). For in vivo PET imaging, 68Ga-grazytracer had significantly higher tumor uptake and tumor contrast (tumor-to-muscle ratio) than 68Ga-NOTA-GZP (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 8, A–C) at 0.5 hours after injection, which might have been due to the superior metabolic stability of 68Ga-grazytracer compared with 68Ga-NOTA-GZP (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 7B). Taken together, the results indicated that 68Ga-grazytracer exhibited favorable granzyme B–targeting efficiency and specificity, which could be utilized for further assessment in immunotherapy monitoring.

PET of 68Ga-grazytracer enables early prediction of tumor responses to ICIs. Subsequently, we tested whether 68Ga-grazytracer PET could be used to predict early tumor responses to ICI in animal models by targeting granzyme B released by effector T cells upon immune responses. Fourteen MC38 tumor–bearing mice were treated with the anti–PD-1 antibody on days 0, 3, and 6, and 68Ga-grazytracer PET was conducted on day 9 (Figure 3A). Variable tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer was observed in the treatment group (Figure 3B). The mice in the anti–PD-1–treated group were divided into 2 groups based on the tumor uptake values of 68Ga-grazytracer (cutoff of 1.45 percent injected dose per gram tissue [%ID/g] — the highest tumor uptake value of 68Ga-grazytracer in the control group): those with tumor uptake ≥1.45 %ID/g (high-uptake group; mean tumor uptake, 2.23 ± 0.33, range, 1.93–2.84); and those with tumor uptake <1.45 %ID/g (low-uptake group; mean tumor uptake, 1.18 ± 0.19, range, 0.93–1.44) (Figure 3B). Tumor growth curves for the vehicle control and anti–PD-1 treatment groups were monitored (Figure 3C). On day 9, the tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer in the high-uptake group was significantly greater than that in the control and low-uptake groups (P < 0.0001; Figure 3D). However, at this time point, there were no significant differences in tumor volume among the control, low-uptake, and high-uptake groups (Figure 3E). On day 16, the tumor volume of the high-uptake group was considerably lower than that of the control and low-uptake groups (P < 0.01; Figure 3E). This result indicated that tumors with low 68Ga-grazytracer uptake did not respond to anti–PD-1 treatment, whereas tumors with high 68Ga-grazytracer uptake regressed to a significant degree (Figure 3, C and E). In a separate experiment, flow cytometric analysis of MC38 tumors on day 9 revealed an increased level of activated T cells (CD8+CD45+ T cells: 21.82% ± 6.91% vs. 10.81% ± 4.58% vs. 8.32% ± 7.05%; IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells: 61.42% ± 12.01% vs. 42.38% ± 9.95% vs. 45.08% ± 5.79%; granzyme B+CD8+ T cells: 41.94% ± 2.44% vs. 29.23% ± 4.06% vs. 30.32% ± 6.22%) and of granzyme B in the tumors of the high-uptake compared with the low-uptake and vehicle control groups (Figure 3F). These results demonstrated that 68Ga-grazytracer PET imaging could be effectively used to monitor the activation and granzyme B release of CD8+ CTLs to predict the potential efficacy of ICI. Similar results were obtained for 68Ga-grazytracer PET in mice bearing Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) treated with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 antibodies (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E).

Figure 3 Small-animal PET imaging of 68Ga-grazytracer to predict tumor responses to anti–PD-1 therapy in MC38 tumor–bearing mice. (A) Timeline of anti–PD-1 (αPD-1) therapy and PET imaging in MC38 tumor–bearing mice. (B) Representative PET images of 68Ga-grazytracer at 0.5 hours after injection in MC38 tumor–bearing mice treated with PBS (control) or anti–PD-1 with high and low tumor uptake (cutoff of 1.45 %ID/g). Tumors are indicated by white arrows. (C) Individual tumor volumes of MC38 tumor–bearing mice in the control group and treatment groups with high and low tumor uptake. (D) Quantified tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer at 0.5 hours after injection on day 9 in each group of MC38 tumor–bearing mice (n = 7/group). (E) Tumor volumes of MC38 tumor–bearing mice on days 9 and 16 (n = 7/group). (F) Flow cytometric analysis showing the proportion of CD8+ T cells in CD45+ cells, IFN-γ+ or granzyme B+ in CD8+ T cells, and the granzyme B levels in tumors harvested from mice after the indicated treatments (n = 5–6/group). (G and H) Tumor growth curves and body weight of MC38 tumor–bearing mice after the indicated treatments (n = 6–8/group). All numerical data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with a post hoc Tukey’s test (D–F) and 2-way ANOVA (G).

Given the fact that NK cells, as an important component of innate immunity, can also kill tumor cells via granzyme B secretion (34), we performed an in vivo depletion study to verify the contribution of granzyme B secreted by NK cells and CD8+ CTLs during immunotherapy (Figure 3, G and H). Tumor growth inhibition of anti–PD-1 therapy was almost completely reversed in the CD8+ T cell depletion group (P < 0.001), while depletion of NK cells did not affect the therapeutic antitumor effect of anti–PD-1; this indicated that CD8+ T cells had a more critical role than NK cells in directing anti–PD-1 immunotherapy and that CD8+ T cells contributed more to the secretion of granzyme B in tumors treated with anti–PD-1 antibody.

68Ga-grazytracer PET allows for distinguishing pseudoprogression from true progression of tumors in animal models. To overcome the limitations of 18F-FDG (Figure 1), we explored the potential of 68Ga-grazytracer PET to distinguish tumor pseudoprogression from true progression via noninvasive imaging of granzyme B released by functional CTLs during ICI therapy. Hence we established mouse models bearing tumors with different immunogenicites — MC38 (highly immunogenic; ref. 35) and 4T1 (poorly immunogenic; ref. 36) — and treated the mice with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 antibodies (Figure 4A). The tumor volume of the MC38 tumor–bearing mice increased during the initial stage of immunotherapy and reached a peak on approximately day 6 after treatment. Subsequently, the tumor volume rapidly decreased until tumor regression occurred (Figure 4B); thus, we considered this model to represent tumor pseudoprogression. In contrast, the 4T1 tumor–bearing mice showed complete progression upon anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 treatment (Figure 4C), which we considered to represent a model of true tumor progression. In both models, the body weight of mice was not influenced by ICI treatment (Figure 4, D and E), suggesting that the toxicity elicited by this treatment strategy was limited.

Figure 4 68Ga-grazytracer PET imaging in the pseudoprogression and true-progression murine models following treatment with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4. (A) Timeline of immunotherapy and PET imaging in MC38 or 4T1 tumor models. (B and C) Individual tumor growth curves of MC38 tumor–bearing mice (pseudoprogression) (B) and 4T1 tumor–bearing mice (true progression) (C) after treatment. (D and E) Body weight of MC38 (D) and 4T1 (E) tumor-bearing mice after treatment. (F and G) Representative PET images (F) and quantified tumor uptake (G) of 18F-FDG and 68Ga-grazytracer in pseudoprogression MC38 tumor–bearing mice on days 0 and 6 (n = 8–9/group). (H and I) Representative PET images (H) and quantified tumor uptake (I) of 18F-FDG and 68Ga-grazytracer in true-progression 4T1 tumor–bearing mice on days 0 and 6 (n = 8–9/group). (J) Representative immunofluorescence staining of granzyme B in MC38 or 4T1 tumor tissues harvested on days 0 and 6. Scale bars: 1 mm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Tumors are indicated by white arrows in PET images. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed paired Student’s t test (G and I).

We then performed PET imaging of 18F-FDG and 68Ga-grazytracer in the 2 tumor models on days 0 and 6. The tumor uptake of 18F-FDG in both the MC38 (P < 0.05) and 4T1 tumor (P < 0.01) models significantly increased from days 0 to 6 (Figure 4, F–I) owing to tumor progression (Figure 4, B and C) and increased glucose metabolism. However, while the tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer significantly increased from days 0 to 6 in the pseudoprogression MC38 tumor mice (P < 0.01; Figure 4, F and G), no significant uptake of the 68Ga-grazytracer was observed in the true-progression 4T1 tumor group (Figure 4, H and I). These results suggest that 68Ga-grazytracer PET detected the high granzyme B secretion of the MC38 tumors but not that of the 4T1 tumors upon ICI therapy on day 6, thereby predicting the tumor responses at an early therapeutic stage. Ex vivo immunofluorescence staining confirmed the comparably low granzyme B secretion on day 0 in the 2 tumor models; however, considerably higher granzyme B secretion was observed in the MC38 compared with the 4T1 tumors on day 6 (Figure 4J), which was consistent with the 68Ga-grazytracer PET imaging results. Notably, immunofluorescence staining of NK1.1 showed that there was no significant change in infiltration of NK cells before and after treatment with anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 in MC38 tumors (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), which further confirmed that the changes in tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer after ICI therapy was related to the secretion of granzyme B by CD8+ T cells. Collectively, these results indicated that 68Ga-grazytracer PET of CD8+ T cell effector function distinguished pseudoprogression from the true progression of ICI-treated tumors.

ICI-induced tumor pseudoprogression is related to immune cell infiltration. To confirm that pseudoprogression occurs owing to immune cell infiltration into the tumor and to further demonstrate the specific targeting of 68Ga-grazytracer to the activated immune microenvironment, we used FTY720 — an inhibitor of T cell egress from lymphoid tissues (37, 38) — to prevent lymphocyte infiltration into the tumor site (Figure 5A). FTY720 treatment partially reversed the antitumor effect of anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 (Figure 5B) without influencing body weight (Supplemental Figure 11), demonstrating the role of CTL tumor infiltration in the antitumor effects of ICIs.

Figure 5 PET imaging of 68Ga-grazytracer in mouse models with or without inhibition of immune cell infiltration. (A) Timeline of PET imaging, anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 combinational immunotherapy, and FTY720 treatment in MC38 tumor–bearing mice. (B) Tumor growth curves of MC38 tumor–bearing mice after the indicated treatments: control (PBS), FTY720, anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4, and anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 plus FTY720 (n = 6–9/group). (C and D) Representative PET images (C) and quantified tumor uptake (D) of 18F-FDG on days 0 and 6 in anti–PD-1– plus anti–CTLA-4–treated MC38 tumor–bearing mice with or without FTY720 treatment (n = 8–9/group). (E and F) Representative PET images (E) and quantified tumor uptake (F) of 68Ga-grazytracer on days 0 and 6 in anti–PD-1– plus anti–CTLA-4–treated MC38 tumor–bearing mice with or without FTY720 treatment (n = 8–9/group). (G) Flow cytometric analysis depicting the proportion of NK1.1+ cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells in CD45+ cells in tumors harvested from mice after the indicated treatments (n = 5/group). Tumors are indicated by white arrows in PET images. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (B), 2-tailed paired Student’s t test (D and F), and 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (G).

18F-FDG and 68Ga-grazytracer PET imaging experiments were then performed in the anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 groups with or without the addition of FTY720. 18F-FDG showed similar imaging patterns from days 0 to 6 in the groups with or without FTY720 treatment (Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, while increased tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer was observed from days 0 to 6 following anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 treatment, no significant differences were observed following treatment with anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 and FTY720 (Figure 5, E and F). Immunofluorescence staining of MC38 tumors on day 6 confirmed that FTY720 treatment reduced granzyme B secretion in tumors (Supplemental Figure 12). These results indicated that 68Ga-grazytracer effectively identified tumor pseudoprogression by monitoring the infiltrated and activated immune cells in the tumor microenvironment via granzyme B targeting.

Ex vivo flow cytometric analysis also showed that levels of NK, CD4+ T, and CD8+ T cells in the anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 plus FTY720 group were significantly lower than those in the anti–PD-1 plus anti–CTLA-4 group without FTY720 (Figure 5G), further confirming the role of FTY720 in the inhibition of immune cell tumor infiltration.

68Ga-grazytracer PET enables early prediction of ACT therapy efficacy. We further explored whether 68Ga-grazytracer PET could be expanded to monitor the efficacy of other granzyme B–related immunotherapies. We performed ACT studies using a B16-ovalbumin (B16-OVA) tumor–bearing mouse model. T cells from OT-I transgenic and WT mice were used for the ACT (Figure 6A). 68Ga-grazytracer PET was performed before (on day 8) and 4 days after treatment with ACT (on day 12) to evaluate granzyme B secretion. Compared with the control (PBS treatment), adoptively transferred OT-I T cells significantly inhibited B16-OVA tumor growth, owing to the fact that these cells specifically recognize OVA (P < 0.01); while transfer of WT T cells exerted minimal effects on the inhibition of tumor growth (Figure 6B). Furthermore, the body weight of mice gradually increased in all groups (Figure 6C), suggesting that ACT in mice elicited limited toxicity.

Figure 6 PET imaging of 68Ga-grazytracer in mice treated with ACT. (A) Schematic of PET imaging and ACT in B16-OVA tumor–bearing mice. (B and C) Tumor growth curves (B) and body weight (C) of B16-OVA tumor–bearing mice after the indicated treatments: control (PBS); and adoptive transfer of WT T cells and OT-I T cells (n = 5–7/group). (D and E) Representative PET images (D) and quantified tumor uptake (E) of 68Ga-grazytracer on days 8 and 12 in B16-OVA tumor–bearing mice treated with PBS or T cells from WT or OT-I mice (n = 5–6/group). Tumors are indicated by white arrows. (F) Flow cytometric analysis depicting the proportion of CD8+ T cells in CD45+ cells and granzyme B+CD8+ T cells in tumors harvested from mice after the indicated treatments on day 12 (n = 5/group). (G) Quantified tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer on day 12 in mice after the indicated treatments (n = 5–6/group). All numerical data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA (B), 2-tailed paired Student’s t test (E), and 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (F and G).

The tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer in the control group was unchanged on day 12 compared with day 8 (Figure 6, D and E). Meanwhile, in the group that underwent adoptive transfer of WT T cells, uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer in some tumors increased on day 12; however, no statistical difference was observed compared with baseline values (day 8; Figure 6E). These results suggested that ACT did not produce an effective and sustained immune response without OVA-specific recognition. In contrast, significantly higher tumor uptake of 68Ga-grazytracer was observed in the OT-I T cell–based ACT group on day 12 compared with day 8 (P < 0.001; Figure 6E). Ex vivo flow cytometric analysis of B16-OVA tumors on day 12 revealed that the levels of CD8+ T cell infiltration and granzyme B secretion in the tumors treated with OT-I T cells were significantly higher than those in the tumors treated with PBS and WT T cells (Figure 6F). This result was consistent with the quantified tumor uptake values of 68Ga-grazytracer on day 12 (Figure 6G). These results indicate that OVA-specific T cells secreted the highest levels of granzyme B to kill tumor cells.

Clinical translation of 68Ga-grazytracer PET in study participants. Given the role of 68Ga-grazytracer PET in monitoring tumor responses to immunotherapy in animal models, we next investigated whether this radiotracer could be applied for PET in humans. Acute toxicity results in mice indicated that 68Ga-grazytracer was safe (Supplemental Figure 13, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 14, A–E), and the imaging dose of 68Ga-grazytracer did not affect tumor growth in mouse models (Supplemental Figure 15, A–C), which suggested the safety of 68Ga-grazytracer for further translational studies.

To assess clinical translation of the 68Ga-grazytracer, we enrolled 5 volunteers (4 men and 1 woman; median age, 66 years, range, 50–70 years), 3 of whom had stage IV and 2 stage III cancer, according to clinical t umor, n ode, m etastasis (TNM) staging (Supplemental Table 1). All 5 patients underwent baseline 18F-FDG PET/CT before treatment and paired 18F-FDG PET/CT and 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT imaging within 1 week of completing their indicated treatments (Supplemental Table 1). We set a lesion-to-blood pool SUV max ratio greater than 1 as the standard for positive imaging results; the application of this criterion identified 2 patients with positive 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT results. One of these patients (patient 1) was rated as having a PMR (by European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer [EORTC]), stable metabolic disease (SMD; by PERCIST), and stable disease (SD; by RECIST 1.1); the other (patient 2) was rated as PMR (by EORTC and PERCIST) and partial response (PR; by RECIST 1.1). The remaining 3 patients had negative 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT results; one of them (patient 4) was rated as SMD (by EORTC and PERCIST) and SD (by RECIST 1.1); the other 2 (patients 3 and 5) were rated as PMD (by EORTC and PERCIST) and progressive disease (PD; by RECIST 1.1) (Supplemental Table 1). Thus, these findings suggest that patients with positive 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT results exhibited better responses to therapy, while patients with negative results showed poorer responses.

In the representative case (patient 1; Supplemental Table 1) with positive 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT results after 3 cycles of chemotherapy plus anti–PD-1 immunotherapy, 18F-FDG revealed decreased tumor uptake in the follow-up PET/CT examination (Figure 7A). IHC results confirmed markedly increased granzyme B expression in the tumor after therapy (Figure 7B), whereas IHC of the tumor before therapy showed low PD-L1 expression levels (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 PET/CT imaging of 68Ga-grazytracer and 18F-FDG in patients with lung cancer. (A) A 66-year-old male (patient 1) with lung adenocarcinoma, clinical stage cT2bN2M0 (IIIa). 18F-FDG PET/CT before 3 cycles of chemotherapy and anti–PD-1 therapy (pemetrexed disodium + cisplatin + toripalimab) showed that the SUV max was 8.5 and the SUL peak was 5.3. 18F-FDG PET/CT after treatment showed that the SUV max was 6.5 and the SUL peak was 3.8; this patient was rated as PMR (with EORTC criteria) and SMD (with PERCIST criteria). 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT after treatment revealed a SUV max of 4.1 and tumor-to-blood pool SUV max ratio (T/B ratio) of 1.2, and the patient was assessed as having positive results. (B) IHC staining of granzyme B in the tumor of patient 1 before and after treatment. (C) IHC staining of PD-L1 in the tumor of patient 1 before treatment. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) A 70-year-old male (patient 3) with sarcomatoid carcinoma of the lung, clinical stage cT4N3M1c (IVb). 18F-FDG PET/CT before 1 cycle of pembrolizumab revealed a SUV max of 39.3 and SUL peak of 25.0. 18F-FDG PET/CT after treatment revealed a SUV max of 26.4 and SUL peak of 16.6; this patient was rated as PMD (with EORTC and PERCIST criteria). 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT after treatment showed that the SUV max was 2.0 and T/B ratio was 0.8, and the patient was assessed as having negative results. (E and F) IHC staining of granzyme B (E) and PD-L1 (F) in the tumor of patient 3 before treatment. Scale bars: 100 μm. Primary tumors are indicated by the red arrows in PET images.

In the representative case (patient 3; Supplemental Table 1) with negative 68Ga-grazytracer PET/CT results after 1 cycle of pembrolizumab treatment, 68Ga-grazytracer imaging showed low tumor uptake in the whole body, indicating that there was no granzyme B secretion in any of the lesions. These results suggested that patient 3 was not responsive enough to the treatment regimen to fully activate T cells, thus leading to whole-body tumor metastasis, as confirmed by 18F-FDG PET/CT (Figure 7D). Granzyme B IHC analysis revealed negative granzyme B expression before immunotherapy (Figure 7E). For ethical reasons, the tumor tissue of this patient could not be obtained after immunotherapy. Although IHC showed high tumor PD-L1 expression before treatment (Figure 7F), this patient did not respond to pembrolizumab after 1 treatment cycle (Supplemental Table 1). These findings implied that PD-L1, as a biomarker, may not be sufficient for predicting the efficacy of anti–PD-1 immunotherapy (39).