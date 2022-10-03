Increased core body temperature exacerbates defective protein prenylation in mouse models of mevalonate kinase deficiency

Mvk-mutant mice have reduced MK activity. Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of C57BL/6J mouse embryos, we created mice with a G>A missense mutation resulting in the substitution of valine in position 377 with isoleucine (p.V377I), and 3 mouse lines carrying heterozygous deletions of 8 bp (Δ8), 13 bp (Δ13), or 91 bp (Δ91) in exon 11 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160929DS1). All deletions constitute frameshift mutations: Δ8, following the codon for T370, results in a predicted extension of 24 amino acids at the C‑terminus; Δ13, after the codon for A734, causes premature termination of the C‑terminus; and Δ91, the loss of residues L348–S378, alters the sequence of 7 amino acids (residues 348–354, LEQPEVE > PHTQLQL) and causes deletion of all remaining residues from 355 onwards (Supplemental Figure 1).

Mvk-mutant mice were intercrossed to create animals homozygous for MvkV377I (hereafter abbreviated MvkVI/VI or simply VI/VI). Compound heterozygous mice were generated with the biallelic mutations MvkVI and either Δ8, Δ13, or Δ91 (i.e., MvkVI/Δ8, MvkVI/Δ13, or MvkVI/Δ91, respectively). MvkVI/VI, MvkVI/Δ8, MvkVI/Δ13, and MvkVI/Δ91 mice were viable, born in the expected Mendelian ratios, and did not differ in appearance from wild-type or littermate heterozygous mice (Figure 1, A and B). No homozygous offspring with Δ8, Δ13, or Δ91 deletions were born, indicating that these were amorphic mutations. MK is highly expressed in liver. However, no C-terminal-truncated form of MK of the predicted mass could be detected in liver from Δ91 mice by Western blotting with an antibody that binds to the mid-region of MK (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting lack of expression or increased degradation of the mutant Δ91 MK protein.

Figure 1 MvkVI/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 mice recapitulate the defective prenylation phenotype of mevalonate kinase deficiency in humans. (A) Appearance of 12-week-old wild-type and Mvk-mutant mice. (B) Body weights of male (n = 12) and female (n = 11) mice (box shows median and first and third quartiles, whiskers show min and max). (C) Mevalonate kinase (MK) activity in liver homogenates, expressed as a percentage of activity in wild-type (values representative of measurements in 2 mice per genotype). (D) Diagram of the mevalonate pathway normally leading to protein prenylation; lack of MK activity leads to buildup of mevalonic acid, loss of geranylgeranyl diphosphate (GGPP) synthesis, and accumulation of unprenylated Rab (uRab) proteins. HMGCR, HMG-CoA reductase; FDPS, farnesyl diphosphate synthase; GDPS, geranylgeranyl diphosphate synthase. A biochemical in vitro assay based on the detection of uRabs was used to measure the defect in protein prenylation. (E) Comparison of uRabs in spleen cells from MvkVI/VI (VI/VI) and MvkVI/Δ91 (VI/Δ91) mice and in PBMCs from MKD patients (genotypes MVKV377I/V377I and MVKV377I/H20N). Wild-type and heterozygous genotypes were used as controls, and an endogenous, biotinylated 73 kDa protein as loading control. (F) Detection of uRabs in bone marrow from homozygous MvkVI/VI (VI/VI) mice.

Consistent with the Δ91 mutation causing complete loss of function, heterozygous Mvk+/Δ91 mice had approximately 50% normal MK activity in liver homogenates compared with wild-type counterparts (Figure 1C). Furthermore, animals carrying the milder p.V377I mutation in 1 allele (Mvk+/VI) had 73% residual MK activity, whereas MvkVI/VI homozygous mice had 19%. Importantly, MvkVI/Δ91 mice had the lowest MK enzyme activity (9%) (Figure 1C). Similar results were obtained with bone marrow (BM) extracts, with 18% and 5% residual MK activity in MvkVI/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 BM, respectively. Together, these results suggest that a single MvkVI allele contributes approximately 10% residual MK activity in vivo.

Mutations in MK cause a similar pattern of defective protein prenylation in immune cells in mice and humans. In humans, mutations in MVK that reduce MK activity lead to decreased synthesis of isoprenoid lipids via the mevalonate pathway (Figure 1D) and hence deficient protein prenylation (19, 20, 36). We analyzed immune cells from Mvk-mutant mice for evidence of defective protein prenylation, using an in vitro biochemical assay (30, 36, 37) to measure the buildup of uRabs. Unprenylated small GTPases are almost undetectable under normal conditions. Accordingly, wild-type and heterozygous Mvk+/VI, Mvk+/Δ8, Mvk+/Δ13, and Mvk+/Δ91 animals showed no accumulation of uRabs in spleen and BM cells (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), while in homozygous MvkVI/VI cells there was a cluster of bands of 23–27 kDa corresponding to uRabs (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3A). This mild prenylation defect was more obvious when the sensitivity of the assay was enhanced by increasing the incubation time with Rab GTPase (Figure 1F). By contrast, cells from compound heterozygous MvkVI/Δ91 mice had a robust buildup of uRabs (spleen, Figure 1E; BM and PBMCs, Supplemental Figure 3, A and D) to levels almost 20 times higher than in MvkVI/VI cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). MvkVI/Δ91 BM cells also showed a clear accumulation of unprenylated Rap1A (uRap1A) detectable by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 3A). Similar levels of uRabs and uRap1A were found in cells from compound heterozygous MvkVI/Δ8 and MvkVI/Δ13 animals (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We therefore chose to focus on MvkVI/Δ91 mice as representative of the compound heterozygous phenotype in further studies.

To compare the extent of the prenylation defect in Mvk-mutant mice and MKD patients, we used freshly isolated PBMCs from individuals homozygous for p.V377I or compound heterozygous for p.V377I and p.H20N variants. Importantly, the p.H20N mutation is in a highly conserved hotspot region (residues 8–35, around the active site of MK) in which mutations are predicted to severely affect enzyme activity (38). We found that the pattern of defective prenylation in spleen cells from Mvk-mutant mice bore striking similarity to that in patient PBMCs. In other words, mice and humans with comparable genotypes had similar prenylation defects: a mild defect (homozygous p.V377I) or more pronounced (compound heterozygous with biallelic combination of p.V377I with a more severe mutation as in murine MvkVI/Δ91 or human MVKV377I/H20N) (Figure1E).

MvkVI/Δ91 mice have elevated MA in plasma and cell extracts. Lack of MK activity causes the buildup of the substrate MA (Figure 1D). Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis of plasma revealed significantly higher levels of MA in MvkVI/Δ91 compound heterozygous mice compared with wild-type Mvk+/+ animals. Plasma MA was similar between heterozygous Mvk+/VI, Mvk+/Δ91, and homozygous MvkVI/VI mice (Figure 2A). Likewise, levels of intracellular MA were not different in BM cell extracts from Mvk+/+, Mvk+/VI, Mvk+/Δ91, or MvkVI/VI animals but significantly higher in cell extracts from MvkVI/Δ91 mice (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 MvkVI/Δ91 mice have elevated plasma mevalonic acid from nonhematopoietic tissue. (A) Concentration of mevalonic acid (MA) in plasma, or (B) in bone marrow extracts, from wild-type and Mvk-mutant mice. (C) Scheme of bone marrow transfer from donor mice (wild-type or MvkVI/Δ91) to generate chimeric host mice. (D) Concentration of MA in plasma from chimeric mice and MvkVI/Δ91 control mice. Bars show mean ± SD (n = 6–11 mice per genotype in A, n = 4–5 mice per group in B and D; each symbol represents a single mouse). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data in D are representative of 2 independent experiments.

We used chimeric mice (Figure 2C) to determine the contribution of the hematopoietic BM cell compartment to the high levels of MA in plasma from MvkVI/Δ91 animals. Plasma MA levels remained low in wild-type hosts receiving MvkVI/Δ91 mutant BM, and comparable to nonchimeric wild-type controls 8 weeks after BM transfer (Figure 2D). In contrast, MvkVI/Δ91 recipients of wild-type BM retained significantly elevated plasma MA, similar to nonchimeric MvkVI/Δ9 animals (Figure 2D). Hence, while BM cells may contribute a small amount to total plasma MA, nonhematopoietic tissues appear to be the major source of plasma MA in MvkVI/Δ91 mice.

p.V377I and Δ91 mutations affect a highly conserved core region of the MK protein. We used Aquaria, a publicly available molecular graphics resource (39, 40), to gain insights into how the MvkVI and MvkΔ91 mutations affect MK enzyme activity. MK had a total of 119 related 3D structures. The closest matches were 2 rat MK structures (88% homology to mouse MK and an HHblits E value of 3 × 10–46) (41). For further comparisons, we chose Protein Data Bank (PDB) entry 1kvk-A (42), since it also contains a bound ATP substrate.

Aquaria and the CATH ( c lass, a rchitecture, t opology, and h omologous superfamily) structure classification database were used to identify relevant, evolutionarily conserved regions in MK (43). We found 2 clear domains: (a) a C‑terminal GHMP kinase domain (a family of kinases named after 4 members: galactokinase, homoserine kinase, mevalonate kinase, and phosphomevalonate kinase; CATH superfamily 3.30.70.890) within residues 227–374; and (b) an N‑terminal region spanning residues 7–226 homologous to a ribosomal protein S5 domain 2-type fold (also known as RPS5 domain 2; CATH superfamily 3.30.230.10) with an unusual 3-residue segment close to the C-terminus (375–377). Importantly, Val377 is part of this 3-residue region that folds back to form part of the N‑terminal RPS5 domain (Figure 3A): structure available at https://aquaria.app/Mouse/Mvk/1kvk/A?zenodo.3632187.V377I Thus, the MvkVI (p.V377I) mutation would be expected to disrupt functions associated with this domain. Furthermore, the Val377 residue is buried from the solvent and forms part of the highly conserved, hydrophobic core of MK (Figure 3B): structure available at https://aquaria.app/Mouse/Mvk/1kvk/A?zenodo.3632187.conservation Any variants occurring in these core residues, even conservative substitutions as in p.V377I, are expected to be detrimental, and this is consistent with the partial loss of MK activity associated with the MvkVI allele. The remaining small segments on the N‑terminus (residues 1–6) and C-terminus (residues 378–395) had no identifiable CATH domain.

Figure 3 Visualization of the conserved core region of mevalonate kinase affected by p.V377I and Δ91 mutations. The figures show the crystal structure of a monomer of rat mevalonate kinase from PDB entry 1kvk-A, visualized using Aquaria. Left and right views are related by approximately 90° rotation on the y axis. (A) CATH domain assignments (arrows above) show the N-terminal RPS5 domain (blue), GHMP kinase domain (orange), and the position of the Val377 mutation within a 3-residue segment that forms part of the RPS5 domain but is located near the C-terminus. (B) Regions of sequence conservation mapped in Aquaria using ConSurf conservation scores: low (blue), intermediate (gray), and high (red) conservation. (C) Mouse-to-rat alignments show that almost all residues in the conserved hydrophobic core (including the short segment around Val377) are identical (light gray) in mouse and rat. (D) The Δ91 mutation in Mvk alters residues 348–354 and causes premature truncation (deletion of all residues from 355 to the C-terminus, pink).

The amino acid sequences in the conserved hydrophobic core of MK are almost identical between mouse and rat (Figure 3C): structure available at https://aquaria.app/Mouse/Mvk/1kvk/A?zenodo.3632187.mouse_vs_rat, and, with the exception of a single residue inserted at the C-terminus (Leu396), align with human MK without any gaps. The MvkΔ91 mutation is predicted to alter residues 348–354 (LEQPEVE > PHTQLQL) and cause deletion of all remaining amino acids from 355 onwards. These changes involve the highly conserved core as well as both GHMP and RPS5 domains (Figure 3D): structure available at https://aquaria.app/Mouse/Mvk/1kvk/A?zenodo.3632187.Δ91 Thus, the Δ91 mutation would be expected to severely affect MK activity, and this is consistent with the complete loss of function associated with the MvkΔ91 allele, as described above.

The effect of genetic disruption of Mvk differs from pharmacologic inhibition of the mevalonate pathway. Under steady-state conditions, adult MvkVI/Δ91 mice did not show any differences in the frequencies of B cells, T cells, dendritic cells, neutrophils, or monocytes in peripheral blood, spleen, or BM (Supplemental Figure 4A) compared to wild-type mice or Mvk+/VI controls. Also, the level of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines in serum was barely detectable and did not differ between MvkVI/Δ91 and Mvk+/VI animals (Supplemental Figure 4B). Similarly, serum IgD in wild-type and Mvk-mutant mice was below the limit of detection of a commercial ELISA (data not shown). The lack of inflammation under basal/unstimulated conditions was striking when compared with a proposed pharmacologic model of MKD (35), in which a bisphosphonate drug is administered i.p. to acutely inhibit protein prenylation (Figure 4A). Wild-type mice treated i.p. with the bisphosphonate alendronate, at comparable doses (6 mg/kg and 13 mg/kg) to those reported previously (35), showed a dramatic accumulation of uRab and uRap1A proteins in peritoneal cells 48 hours after treatment, a defect in prenylation that was far greater than in peritoneal cells from MvkVI/Δ91 mice (Figure 4B). Importantly, while the frequencies of immune cell populations in the peritoneal cavity of MvkVI/Δ91 mice were unchanged compared to controls (Figure 4, C and D), in wild-type animals alendronate treatment caused increased infiltration of neutrophils and monocytes, a trend toward increased eosinophils and small peritoneal macrophages, and a striking, dose-dependent decrease in large peritoneal macrophages (Figure 4, C and D). The higher dose of alendronate also appeared to reduce the proportion of Ly6Chi monocytes compared with the lower dose (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 MvkVI/Δ91 mice exhibit a lesser defect in prenylation and lack peritoneal inflammation compared with pharmacologic inhibition of the mevalonate pathway. (A) Diagram of the mevalonate pathway and points of inhibition in Mvk-mutant mice and in mice treated with alendronate (ALN). (B) Analysis of unprenylated Rab GTPases (uRabs) and unprenylated Rap1A (uRap1A) in peritoneal cells from MvkVI/Δ91 mice, and from wild-type mice 48 hours after i.p. treatment with ALN (6 mg/kg or 13 mg/kg) or saline control. (C) Representative FACS plots of peritoneal cells. Rows show gating of eosinophils, neutrophils, monocytes, and large (LPM) and small (SPM) peritoneal macrophages. Columns 1 and 2 show FACS plots from Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 mice, columns 3–5 show FACS plots from wild-type mice treated with saline or 6 mg/kg or 13 mg/kg ALN. Polygons in red depict the population displayed in the proceeding plot (red arrows). (D) Histograms show relative abundance (percentage of live cell singlets) of eosinophils (TCRβ–B220–CD11c–Siglec-F+), neutrophils (TCRβ–B220–Siglec-F–Ly6Ghi), monocytes (TCRβ–B220–Siglec-F–Ly6G–F4/80+Ly6Chi), LPM (TCRβ–B220–Siglec-F–Ly6G–F4/80hiCD11bhi), and SPM (TCRβ–B220–Siglec-F–Ly6G–F4/80+CD11b+). Bars are the mean ± SD, and each symbol represents a single mouse; n = 3 per group for Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91mice, n = 7 per group for ALN- and saline-treated mice. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s post hoc multiple-comparisons test.

MvkVI/Δ91 mice are hyperresponsive to endotoxin treatment and NLRP3 activation in vivo. PBMCs from MvkVI/Δ91 mice had a clear defect in protein prenylation, with marked accumulation of uRab proteins compared with PBMCs from control Mvk+/VI mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 3D). However, the proportion of circulating Ly6Chi inflammatory monocytes was not significantly different between wild-type, Mvk+/VI, and MvkVI/Δ91 mice (Figure 5B), and there were no differences in the expression of 754 myeloid innate immunity genes between freshly isolated PBMCs from MvkVI/Δ91 and wild-type mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). Nonetheless, acute in vivo treatment of MvkVI/Δ91 mice with i.p. LPS caused a significant increase in the levels of several inflammatory serum cytokines and chemokines (IL‑1β, IL‑18, IL‑6, G‑CSF, IL‑12, CCL2, CCL3, and CCL5) compared with control Mvk+/VI mice (Figure 5, C and D), with some variability between individual animals. Several of these factors (G-CSF, IL-6, IL-12, and CCL2) were also significantly elevated in the peritoneal fluid of MvkVI/Δ91 mice compared with Mvk+/VI animals after in vivo LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 5A). These same inflammatory factors (IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, G‑CSF, IL-12, CCL2, CCL3, and CCL5) were also higher in serum from a patient with MKD, compared with healthy volunteers (Supplemental Figure 6). Surprisingly, the circulating levels of IFN-γ and TNF-α were not significantly different in LPS-treated MvkVI/Δ91 mice, or in the MKD patient, compared with controls. In support of a role for NLRP3 in the enhanced in vivo inflammatory response, i.p. administration of a single dose of the NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950 (50 mg/kg) 1 hour prior to LPS challenge completely abolished the increase in IL‑18 and reduced IL-1β release to near-baseline circulating levels in MvkVI/Δ91 mice (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Pretreatment with MCC950 also slightly, but significantly, reduced serum IL-6, CCL2, and CCL5, but not G-CSF, CCL3, or IL-12 (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 MvkVI/Δ91 mice have elevated NLRP3-dependent IL-1β and other inflammatory mediators in serum following in vivo LPS treatment. (A) Detection of unprenylated Rab GTPases (uRabs) in PBMCs from MvkVI/Δ91 mice compared to Mvk+/VI mice. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of monocyte populations in PBMCs from wild-type, Mvk+/VI, and MvkVI/Δ91 mice. Monocytes were gated as live leukocyte singlets negative for B220, TCRβ, CD11c, and Ly6G, and with low/negative, intermediate, or high levels of Ly6C. Bars show the mean ± SD (5 mice per genotype) and are representative of 3 separate experiments. (C) Mvk+/VI mice (n = 12) and MvkVI/Δ91 mice (n = 9) were administered i.p. LPS 2 hours before serum collection. (D) Serum cytokines and chemokines were measured using a multiplex assay or IL-18 ELISA. (E) MvkVI/Δ91 mice were pretreated with i.p. 50 mg/kg MCC950 1 hour prior to LPS challenge (n = 9 with LPS alone, n = 10 with MCC950 + LPS). (F) Cytokines and chemokines were measured in serum 2 hours after the LPS challenge shown in E. The baseline level of serum IL-1β in untreated MvkVI/Δ91 mice is indicated by a dotted line (see Supplemental Figure 5B for IL-1β). Other baseline values are shown in Supplemental Figure 4B and were too low to be represented on the same scale. In D and F, bars are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. Each symbol represents a single mouse.

Increased core body temperature exacerbates the defective mevalonate pathway in MvkVI/Δ91 mice. Mutations in the human MK protein may render the enzyme more sensitive to increased temperature (8, 28), thereby potentially exacerbating the defect in protein prenylation in MKD. To test this hypothesis in vivo, we took advantage of the fact that homeostasis in mice becomes dysregulated at ambient temperatures above 30°C (44). To increase core body temperature (T core ) we transferred cages of mice from standard housing temperature (22°C ± 1°C) to a heated chamber at 38°C for 18 hours (Figure 6A). This procedure increased T core in Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 mice by 2.5°C (from approximately 34.5°C to 37°C; Figure 6B), as measured using a digital rectal temperature probe.

Figure 6 Elevated plasma mevalonic acid and defective protein prenylation are reversibly exacerbated in vivo in heated MvkVI/Δ91 mice. (A) Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 mice were heated for 18 hours at 38°C. (B) Rectal temperature before and after heating. Bars show mean ± SD (n = 11 mice per group, each symbol represents a single mouse). ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Mevalonate kinase (MK) activity in splenocytes from unheated and heated wild-type and MvkVI/Δ91 mice, expressed as a percentage of the MK activity in cells from an unheated wild-type mouse. Bars show mean ± SD, n = 2 wild-type mice and n = 3 MvkVI/Δ91 mice per group. *P < 0.05 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Levels of plasma mevalonic acid (MA) before and after heating (n = 3 Mvk+/VI mice, n = 5 MvkVI/Δ91 mice). **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Experimental design for heat exposure of mice, followed by 48 hours’ recovery. Data show plasma MA concentration in 4 MvkVI/Δ91 mice measured before, after, and after 48 hours’ recovery from heating. (F) Unprenylated Rab GTPases (uRabs) in MvkVI/Δ91 and Mvk+/VI splenocytes from heated and unheated mice (representative blots from 4 mice per group). For MvkVI/Δ91 samples, blots were analyzed by densitometry and values of uRab intensity were normalized to the loading control. Bars show mean ± SD, n = 4 mice. **P < 0.01 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. Each symbol represents a single mouse.

MK activity was 3-fold lower (and barely detectable) in spleen cells from heated MvkVI/Δ91 mice compared with unheated mice, but was unaltered in spleen cells from heated and unheated control Mvk+/+ animals (Figure 6C). Similarly, increased temperature did not affect plasma MA in wild-type mice, but in MvkVI/Δ91 animals heating resulted in a significant further elevation in circulating MA (Figure 6D), which was accompanied by a worsening of the defect in Rab prenylation (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7A). Importantly, plasma MA returned to baseline levels in MvkVI/Δ91 animals upon 48 hours’ recovery at 22°C (Figure 6E). Despite the enhanced loss of prenylation in heated MvkVI/Δ91 mice, there was no indication (Supplemental Figure 7B) of the cell infiltration and peritoneal inflammation observed in wild-type mice treated with alendronate (Figure 4).

Prenylation in cells from mice and humans with MKD is sensitive to increased temperature. We further examined the effect of heat on Mvk-mutant mouse cells by culturing freshly isolated BM cells and BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs) at either 37°C or 40°C for 24 hours. Higher temperatures did not affect prenylation in wild-type BM (Figure 7A). In contrast, the mild accumulation of uRabs in MvkVI/VI BM cells was dramatically increased when cultured at 40°C (Figure 7A). Interestingly, unlike MvkVI/VI BM, MvkVI/VI BMDMs had no detectable accumulation of uRab proteins at 37°C but had a clear prenylation defect when cultured at 40°C (Figure 7B). A remarkably similar effect was observed when PBMCs from a HIDS patient of the same genotype (MVKV377I/V377I) were cultured at 40°C (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Increases in temperature enhance defective protein prenylation in mouse and human MKD cells. Mouse and human cells were cultured at 37°C and 40°C for 24 hours (unless otherwise specified) and analyzed for the presence of unprenylated Rabs (uRabs). (A) Bone marrow (BM) cells from wild-type and MvkVI/VI mice. (B) BMDMs from Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/VI mice. (C) Human monocyte-derived macrophages from a healthy control and MVKV377I/V377I (VI/VI) patient. (D) Comparison of fresh whole bone marrow and cultured BMDMs from Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 mice. (E) Concentration of mevalonic acid (MA) in Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs (# = below limit of detection). Comparison of uRabs in Mvk+/VI and MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs cultured (F) at 37°C or 40°C for 24 hours, (G) at 37°or 38°C for 5 days, and (H) at 37°C or 40°C for 24 hours, and at 40°C followed by 24 hours recovery at 37°C. (I) uRabs in MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs cultured for 24 hours at 37°C or 40°C in the absence or presence of 10 μM GGOH. Blots shown in A, B, D, and F–I are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Like MvkVI/VI BMDMs, MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs had no detectable defect in protein prenylation compared to freshly isolated BM. However, culturing MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs at 40°C for 24 hours resulted in a clear accumulation of uRabs (Figure 7D), and a 50-fold increase in intracellular MA (Figure 7E). Even a 2°C temperature increase (39°C) for 24 hours was sufficient to cause the accumulation of uRabs in MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs (Figure 7F), whereas a 5-day period was needed to have a detectable effect at 38°C (Figure 7G). Increased temperature had no effect on Rab prenylation or MA levels in control Mvk+/VI BMDMs (Figure 7, B, D, and F–H).

Importantly, the dramatic buildup of uRab proteins in heated (40°C) MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs was lost after 24 hours’ recovery at 37°C (Figure 7H), likely due to partial restoration of enzyme activity and/or degradation of unprenylated proteins that accumulated during heat exposure.

Remarkably, the dramatic appearance of uRabs in heated MvkVI/Δ91 BMDMs was completely abolished in the presence of 10 μM geranylgeraniol (GGOH) (Figure 7I), an isoprenoid lipid precursor that can serve as substrate for protein prenylation when endogenous levels of GGPP are depleted.