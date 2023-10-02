Gβγ-SNAP25 exocytotic brake removal enhances insulin action, promotes adipocyte browning, and protects against diet-induced obesity

Normal growth curves with increased white adipose tissue beiging in chow-fed Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Body weights of male and female Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were monitored over 60 weeks during which they were fed a standard chow diet; no differences were observed in growth curves compared with their Snap25+/+ littermates (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160617DS1). Internal organs and tissues weights were measured in a second cohort of 15-week-old mice, and no statistically significant difference was observed in most organ weights. As there was a trend toward slightly smaller adipose depots in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Figure 1B), we examined adipose histology. We observed a modest increase in UCP1-positive beige adipocytes in the inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT) depot without an accompanying change in the interscapular brown adipose tissue (iBAT) (Figure 1, C and D). Consistent with a reduction in adipose tissue mass, we observed a decrease in the amount of circulating leptin (3.01 ± 0.46 vs. 1.24 ± 0.27 ng/mL leptin; n = 9 Snap25+/+ vs. 12 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 male mice; mean ± SEM; P = 0.002). These differences in adipose weight and remodeling were more evident in female mice (Supplemental Figure 1). A cohort of 15-week-old Snap25Δ3/Δ3 female mice weighed slightly less than the Snap25+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 1B), had smaller fat pads (Supplemental Figure 1C), and reduced adipocyte size in both iBAT and iWAT (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Although it lacked a strong effect on the overall size and appearance of the mice, loss of the Gβγ-SNARE interaction led to a reduction in the size of adipocytes and their fat pad depots and was associated with increased WAT beiging.

Figure 1 Body and tissue weights are unchanged, while WAT beiging is increased in chow-fed male Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Body weights of Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 male mice fed a standard chow diet (P = 0.3849, genotype; P = 0.0820, genotype × time interaction). n = 11 Snap25+/+ mice; n =11 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Analysis was performed by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only. (B) Body and tissue weights of a separate cohort of chow-fed mice that were euthanized at 15 weeks of age (pictured). n = 6 Snap25+/+mice; n = 6 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Analyses were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Representative H&E- and UCP1-stained sections of iBAT. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Representative H&E- and UCP1-stained sections of iWAT. Scale bars: 100 μm. Images are a representative sample from 3 mice from each group. Values are the mean ± SEM.

Lower glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in vivo without defects in glucose regulation suggests improved insulin action in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice fed a chow diet. To determine whether disabling the Gβγ inhibition of SNARE-mediated exocytosis would improve glucose homeostasis in chow-fed mice, we measured circulating glucose and insulin levels during an intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in 14-week-old chow-fed mice. Glucose tolerance in the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice was not different from that of Snap25+/+ mice (Figure 2A). While basal insulin levels in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were unaltered, insulin concentrations were reduced during the glucose tolerance test (GTT) compared with Snap25+/+ mice (Figure 2B), consistent with an improved insulin action. Since the incretin effect was bypassed with an intraperitoneal injection of glucose, we performed an oral GTT in a separate cohort of chow-fed mice to test whether this approach might unmask an augmentation of insulin secretion in the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (24). Oral glucose tolerance was again not different between the genotypes (Figure 2C). However, as was observed with the intraperitoneal route of delivery, plasma insulin levels were lower in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice after the glucose gavage (Figure 2D). The lower levels of insulin with a normal glucose tolerance were consistent with improved insulin sensitivity in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice.

Figure 2 Glucose tolerance is normal but circulating insulin is reduced in chow-fed Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Blood glucose and (B) plasma insulin levels (P = 0.0176, genotype; P = 0.0031, genotype × time interaction) during an IP-GTT in chow-fed male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice at 14 weeks of age. n = 8 Snap25+/+mice; n = 8 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (C) Blood glucose and (D) plasma insulin levels (P = 0.0730, genotype; P = 0.0009, genotype × time interaction) during an oral GTT in chow-fed male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice at 15 weeks of age. n = 13 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 13 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Values are the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. For the glucose and insulin time course analysis, 2-way ANOVAs were performed with repeated measures, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only. AUCs were analyzed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We observed no augmentation of insulin secretion during the GTT in vivo (Figure 2, B and D), although this could be explained by an accompanying improvement in insulin action. Other investigators reported in an immortalized mouse β cell line that inhibition of insulin exocytosis by NE via α 2 AR signaling was mediated by the Gβγ-SNARE interaction (13). We sought to determine in freshly isolated perifused islets if loss of the Gβγ-SNARE interaction improves GSIS and/or impairs α 2 AR-dependent inhibition of GSIS. We used a selective α 2 AR agonist, brimonidine (Br), to test this interaction. As shown in Figure 3, A and B, GSIS in isolated islets from Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice was not greater than that from Snap25+/+ mice. Although islets from Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice seemed to secrete less insulin, when multiple experiments were compiled there was no significant difference (Figure 3C). Moreover, contrary to the earlier studies in the cell line (13), Br was able to equally suppress GSIS in islets from Snap25Δ3/Δ3 and Snap25+/+ mice (Figure 3, A and C). The insulin content of the islets was also not significantly affected by the Snap25 genotype (Figure 3D). This indicates that α 2 AR-mediated signaling in ex vivo mouse islets was able to inhibit GSIS via a mechanism that was independent of the Gβγ-SNARE interaction.

Figure 3 GSIS is not increased in islets from Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice ex vivo, and inhibition by an α 2 AR agonist is not affected by disruption of the Gβγ-SNAP25 interaction. (A) Perifusion of islets from 12-week-old male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (B) Comparison of GSIS between islets from Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (C) AUC values were normalized to the individual’s maximal GSIS, and a dose-response curve for the inhibition of GSIS by the α 2 AR-selective agonist Br was generated. The values for log IC 50 were similar, with –7.262 for Snap25+/+ mice and –7.348 for Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (D) Insulin content in islets from Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. For all figures n = 4 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 5 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Values are the mean ± SEM. Analyses were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Energy expenditure at room temperature and in response to cold does not differ between Snap25 genotype mice on a chow diet. We assessed whether disabling the Gβγ-SNARE interaction alters the response to physiologic stressors, since we had previously reported that Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice had an altered behavioral response to acute physiological stressors, specifically elevated stress-induced hyperthermia (16, 25). We performed calorimetric studies in which energy expenditure and feeding behavior in chow-fed Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were measured at a standard housing temperature (22°C). The mice were then exposed to an acute cold challenge (6°C) to assess whether they could mount a physiologic response by increasing energy expenditure and food intake. At a normal housing temperature, Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice had similar rates of energy expenditure (Supplemental Figure 2A) and food intake (Supplemental Figure 2B), with normal diurnal patterns for both variables. In response to a decrease in the environmental temperature, both Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice and their Snap25+/+ littermates mounted a robust increase in energy expenditure. This was also accompanied by a greater increase in the duration of feeding activity in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). Interestingly, any changes in autonomic activity that might occur were not global. For example, in a separate cohort, cardiovascular parameters were measured at standard housing temperature using echocardiography, and no differences were observed in the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Thus, on a chow diet, Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice displayed subtle changes in feeding behavior that overall did not affect the energy balance, and the physiological autonomic activity–dependent response to cold was also intact.

Protection from HFD-induced obesity and adiposity in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Given the apparent greater insulin sensitivity of the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice when on a chow diet (Figure 2), we tested whether this phenotype would persist when the mice were challenged with a HFD. We focused on male mice, given the robust improvement in insulin action observed in these mice on a chow diet. Eight-week-old Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were provided a HFD for 8 weeks. As shown in Figure 4A, Snap25+/+ mice rapidly gained weight on the HFD, whereas Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were markedly resistant to HFD-induced weight gain. Body composition analyses revealed that the reduced weight gain in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice was due to reduced adiposity (Figure 4B) and was confirmed in postmortem analyses of these mice (Figure 4C). This was reflected in a decrease in plasma leptin levels (14.3 ± 1.32 vs. 3.53 ± 1.23 ng/mL leptin; n = 9 Snap25+/+ vs. 7 Snap25Δ3/Δ3; mean ± SEM; P < 0.001). In addition to a reduction in the weight of all fat depots (epididymal WAT [eWAT], iWAT, retroperitoneal WAT [rpWAT], and iBAT), liver weight and hepatic steatosis were also reduced in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice compared with Snap25+/+mice (Figure 4, D and E). The sizes of the kidney, spleen, heart, and most skeletal muscles were unaffected (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Weight gain and adiposity induced by a HFD are reduced in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were fed a HFD for 8 weeks beginning at 8 weeks of age (P = 0.0030, genotype; P < 0.001, genotype × time interaction). A comparison of terminal body weights is shown on the right. (B) Body composition of fat mass (P < 0.001, genotype; P < 0.001, genotype × time interaction) and lean mass (P = 0.0891, genotype) at the beginning and end of the HFD-feeding period. (C) Representative images of HFD-fed Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice and tissues postmortem. (D) Representative H&E-stained sections of livers. Images are a representative sample from 3 mice from each group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Tissue weights of Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice at the end of the HFD-feeding period. For all panels, n = 8 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 6 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. *P < 0.05, **P <0.01, and ***P <0.001. Values are the mean ± SEM. For A (left) and B, 2-way ANOVAs were performed with repeated measures, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only. Analyses for terminal body weight (A right) and E were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Improvement in insulin action in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice following a HFD challenge. Having observed a profound difference in weight gain and adiposity in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice when challenged with a HFD, we hypothesized that glucose homeostasis would also be improved. Indeed, HFD-fed Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice showed a significant improvement in the intraperitoneal GTT (IP-GTT) compared with Snap25+/+ mice (Figure 5A). Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice had lower 5-hour fasting glucose levels (Figure 5B), congruent with their lower IP-GTT curves. Plasma insulin levels were also significantly lower (Figure 5B). Together, these data indicate that there was a bona fide improvement in insulin sensitivity in the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice.

Figure 5 Insulin action and glucose homeostasis during a HFD challenge are improved in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) IP-GTT in male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice fed a HFD for 8 weeks (P =0.0040, genotype; P = 0.0424, genotype × time interaction). n = 7 Snap25+/+mice; n = 5 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (B) Fasting blood glucose and plasma insulin levels at euthanasia. n = 7–8 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 6 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (C) Glucose infusion rate (P = 0.0224, genotype; P < 0.001, genotype × time interaction) and blood glucose levels in HFD-fed Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 male mice during the hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp procedure. (D) Glucose disappearance (Rd; mg/kg/min) and endogenous glucose production (Ra; mg/kg/min) plotted against plasma insulin levels. Insets show Ra and Rd (mg/min) not normalized to body weight, plotted against plasma insulin levels. (E) Tissue 2-DG uptake (Rg). For C–E, n = 8 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 5 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Values are the mean ± SEM. For A, C, and D (glucose and glucose infusion rate), a 2-way ANOVA was performed with repeated-measures, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test for the Snap25 genotype only. For A (AUC), B and E, analyses were analyzed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Ra, rate of glucose appearance; Rd, rate of glucose disappearance.

To determine the contribution of specific tissues to the improved glucose homeostasis of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice, we performed hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamps in chronically catheterized conscious mice that had been consuming a HFD for 8 weeks (40.9 ± 2.5 vs. 27.2 ± 0.8 g body weight; Snap25+/+ vs. Snap25Δ3/Δ3; mean ± SEM). We determined whether insulin suppression of endogenous (i.e., hepatic) glucose production and/or stimulation of peripheral glucose uptake was altered. Arterial insulin levels were lower in the basal period in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (5.8 ± 1.1 vs. 2.5 ± 0.2 ng/mL; Snap25+/+ vs. Snap25Δ3/Δ3; mean ± SEM) and increased with insulin infusion during the clamp period (9.7 ± 1.7 vs. 5.1 ± 0.8 ng/mL; Snap25+/+ vs. Snap25Δ3/Δ3; mean ± SEM). Arterial blood glucose was maintained at euglycemia in both groups throughout the clamp procedure (Figure 5C). The glucose infusion rate required to maintain euglycemia was increased in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice despite lower clamp insulin concentrations (Figure 5C). Using [3-3H]-glucose to assess whole-body glucose flux (mg/kg/min), we determined that the increase in glucose requirements in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice resulted from an increase in whole-body glucose uptake (Figure 5D). Basal endogenous glucose production as well as insulin suppression of endogenous glucose production were comparable, despite the fact that the rise in insulin was substantially lower in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Figure 5D). As Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were substantially leaner, we also calculated the glucose flux (mg/min) without dividing by body weight (Figure 5D, inset). Whole total glucose flux was not augmented during the clamp period (Figure 5D, inset), however, there was a shift to the left in the relationship between insulin suppression of glucose production as well as stimulation of whole-body glucose uptake. Thus, irrespective of how the data are presented, both hepatic and peripheral tissues of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were more sensitive to insulin. To determine which tissues contributed to the increase in insulin action, we assessed the glucose metabolic index (Rg) in multiple tissues during the clamp using [14C]2-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG). Rg was markedly increased in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice in multiple skeletal muscles (soleus and vastus lateralis) and WAT depots (perigonadal eWAT and subcutaneous iWAT) (Figure 5E). Rg was unchanged in iBAT, heart, gastrocnemius, and brain. Together, these data suggest that, despite much lower insulin levels during the clamp period, multiple tissues including the liver of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were more responsive to insulin than that seen in Snap25+/+ mice.

Elevation of tissue NE availability and increased beiging of WAT in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice following a HFD challenge. We then sought to investigate the changes that may have occurred in the adipose tissue of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice that could enhance their response to insulin and augment glucose uptake. In response to a HFD, Snap25+/+ mice developed normal remodeling and adipocyte hypertrophy of iBAT and iWAT (Figure 6, A–E). This contrasted with the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice, in which the median adipocyte size was significantly smaller in both iWAT and iBAT (Figure 6, A–E). The iBAT of HFD-fed Snap25+/+ mice had many large, unilocular adipocytes, whereas Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice had smaller multilocular adipocytes (Figure 6A). F4/80 staining revealed that iWAT macrophages in Snap25+/+ mice were predominately located in crown-like structures but were more evenly distributed in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). As has been observed in humans, increased beiging and the accompanying remodeling of the white adipose depots to be more oxidative may be responsible for some of the increased glucose uptake into WAT in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (26). Indeed, as in the chow-fed mice, HFD-fed Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice exhibited increased iWAT beiging (Figure 6B). Recent studies have shown an increase in the quantity of sympathetic nerve endings in beiged adipose tissue (27–32). Consistent with this finding, immunohistochemical staining of adipose tissue sections for tyrosine hydroxylase (TH), the first and rate-limiting enzyme in the catecholamine biosynthesis pathway, showed a significant increase in the number of TH-positive sympathetic innervations in both iBAT and iWAT (quantified in Figure 6, C an D). This increase in TH-positive nerves in the iWAT was evident in the stained sections (Figure 6, B and D).

Figure 6 Adipose tissue remodeling in response to a HFD is replaced by increased NE-PKA signaling and beiging in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Representative H&E-, UCP1-, and TH-stained sections of iBAT. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Representative H&E-, UCP1-, and TH-stained sections of iWAT. Scale bars: 100 μm. Images in A and B are representative samples from 3–4 mice from each group. (C) Quantification of nuclei (hematoxylin-stained) and TH-positive neurons in the iBAT TH-stained slides. (D) Quantification of nuclei (hematoxylin-stained) and TH-positive neurons in the iWAT TH-stained slides. (E) Quantification of iWAT adipocyte size in 4 mice of each genotype. On the left, each dot represents the area of an individual adipocyte, and each mouse is plotted separately. The median and IQR are plotted. On the right, the median iWAT adipocyte size for each mouse is plotted. (F) NE content in iWAT from HFD-fed Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 male mice. n = 6 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 5 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Values are the mean ± SEM. Analyses were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The SNAP25Δ3 mutation prevents the Gβγ subunit from inhibiting vesicular membrane fusion and thereby the exocytosis of a currently undetermined number of neurotransmitters and hormones. There are a number of hormones that can elicit adipose tissue browning (6, 33). We sought to determine which hormones are altered, as this would shed light onto the mechanism behind the metabolic alterations in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. The archetype signaling mechanism to induce adipocyte browning is cold, which stimulates the sympathetic nervous system to release the catecholamine NE into adipose tissue, which stimulates cAMP/PKA signaling events in adipocytes through the β-adrenergic receptors (βARs) (34). Because of this, we measured catecholamines by HPLC in these HFD-fed mice. Although circulating catecholamine levels were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5), measurements directly from homogenized iWAT (2.06 ± 0.26 vs. 47.20 ± 9.61 ng/mg; Snap25+/+ vs. Snap25Δ3/Δ3; mean ± SEM) revealed a 23-fold increase in NE (Figure 6F). These data indicate that in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice, excess NE in the adipose tissues promoted beiging.

Attenuation of the acute hyperphagic response to a HFD in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. To determine the mechanism for the relative reduction in weight gain and fat mass in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice, we assessed lipid absorption, food intake, and energy expenditure in mice on a HFD. Fecal triglyceride content was not different (1.10 ± 0.29 vs. 0.86 ± 0.21 μg triglyceride/mg feces; n = 8 Snap25+/+ vs. n = 7 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice; mean ± SEM; P = 0.526), indicating that the reduction in body weights of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice was not due to a decrease in lipid absorption by the gut. We examined food intake over the first 5 weeks as chow-fed mice were switched to a HFD (Figure 7A). During the first 2 weeks of the HFD, Snap25+/+ mice exhibited a robust increase in food intake, which was attenuated in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Figure 7A). By week 4, the daily food consumption was similar between genotypes. To assess more empirically whether Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice might be unable to mount a robust hyperphagic response, we used a fasting-refeeding paradigm, in which the animals were fasted for 12 hours and then presented with a HFD (Figure 7B). Mice of both genotypes had an equivalent and marked increase in HFD consumption over a 4-hour period. To assess food preference, we presented Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice and their Snap25+/+ littermates with a HFD and chow in tandem and monitored total intake of both diets and body weight (Figure 7C). No significant differences were identified on the basis of genotype. In summary, we observed that Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice did not overeat the more palatable, calorie-dense HFD to the same extent as their Snap25+/+ littermates, but this was not driven by an aversion to a HFD or the inability to mount a hyperphagic response.

Figure 7 The initial hyperphagic response to a HFD is attenuated without differences in fasting-induced hyperphagia or dietary preference in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Body weight (P < 0.001, genotype; P < 0.001, genotype × time interaction) and food consumption (P < 0.001, genotype; P = 0.2466, genotype × time interaction) during the first 5 weeks of HFD feeding in a separate cohort of male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. n = 23 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 18 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (B) Consumption of a HFD by male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice following a 12-hour fast. n = 5 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 5 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (C) Cumulative food intake from chow-adapted male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice given ad libitum access to both chow and a HFD. n = 5 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 6 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Values are the mean ± SEM. Analyses were performed using 2-way ANOVA, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only.

A more thorough assessment of this transition from chow to a HFD was performed using the Promethion calorimetry system to continuously monitor diurnal feeding patterns and energy expenditure (Figure 8A). We found that energy expenditure was not different and was highest in the dark phase in mice of both genotypes on a chow diet (Figure 8B). When presented with a HFD, mice of both genotypes showed a robust and comparable increase in energy expenditure and calorie intake (Figure 8, B and C). While energy expenditure and the respiratory exchange ratio did not differ between genotypes during the 12 days on a HFD (Figure 8, B and D). The initial hyperphagia gradually subsided in the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice to a greater extent than in the Snap25+/+ mice (Figure 8C). The 12-day cumulative calorie intake (Figure 8A), and, consequently, adiposity (Figure 8E), was decreased in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Thus, Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice had a short-term but significantly (P = 0.0023) altered food consumption pattern that contributed to the reduced weight gain while on a HFD. Taken together, we can infer that altered feeding behavior, in particular the initial response to a HFD, in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice was a contributor to the differential weight-gain phenotype.

Figure 8 Lower net caloric accumulation upon transition to a HFD is associated with less food intake without alterations in energy expenditure in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Chow-fed 12-week-old male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were acclimated in the Promethion System for 1 week prior to transitioning to a HFD. Graph shows the energy balance (P = 0.0006 genotype × time during the light cycle). (B) Energy expenditure (EE). (C) Cumulative food intake (P = 0.0556 genotype; P = 0.0023 genotype × time during the light cycle) and daily caloric intake. (D) Respiratory exchange ratio (RER). VO 2 , oxygen consumption volume; VCO 2 , CO 2 production volume. (E) Body weights and composition before (day –7) and after (day 12) these energy balance studies. For all figures, n = 6 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 6 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. Light and dark cycles were analyzed separately. Analyses were performed by 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only. Energy expenditure was assessed using ANCOVA.

Reversal of metabolic protection in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice by thermoneutral housing conditions. A mild thermogenic stress was evoked in mice by housing them at standard room temperature (~22°C). This thermogenic stress leads to activation of the autonomic nervous system in adipose and other tissues to support thermoregulation (35). Increased autonomic drive and beiging of adipose tissue were observed in the Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice kept in standard housing conditions (Figure 6), suggesting that the Gβγ-SNARE interaction was a negative regulator of autonomic activity. We hypothesized that if we minimized the induction of autonomic drive by shifting animals to a thermoneutral setting (~30°C), the metabolic benefits of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 would decrease. Therefore, we housed Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice and their Snap25+/+ littermates in thermoneutral housing for 4 weeks prior to providing them a HFD. Indeed, the reduced weight gain, adiposity, and fat pad size of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice in response to a HFD were eliminated (Figure 9, A–C). Food intake in response to HFD feeding was also no longer different between genotypes during the thermoneutral housing conditions (Figure 9D). Thermoneutral housing did not revert food intake in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice to the amount seen in Snap25+/+ mice housed at room temperature; instead, in both genotypes, food intake was lower than for room temperature–housed animals during all weeks of the study (Figure 7A and Figure 9D). In addition, the improvements in the insulin action of Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice during the IP-GTT at room temperature, in both the chow and HFD feeding periods, were also abolished by housing the mice in thermoneutral conditions (Figure 9, E and F). These findings demonstrate that the metabolic improvements caused by removing the Gβγ-SNARE interaction were dependent on the environmental temperature in which the mice were housed. This is consistent with our hypothesis that increased sympathetic activity due to loss of the α 2A -adrenergic brake to exocytosis mediates the metabolic protection conferred to Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice.

Figure 9 Lack of metabolic protection during HFD feeding in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice under thermoneutral housing conditions. (A) Following 4 weeks of acclimation to thermoneutral housing conditions, male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 were fed a HFD for 8 weeks. Comparison of terminal body weights. (B) Body composition at the beginning and end of the HFD-feeding period. (C) Tissue weights for Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice at the end of the HFD-feeding period. (D) Food consumption during the first 5 weeks of HFD feeding during thermoneutral housing conditions. n = 5 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 7 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only. (E) Blood glucose and plasma insulin levels during an IP-GTT in chow-fed male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice housed under thermoneutral conditions for 2 weeks. Fasting blood glucose and plasma insulin at “time 0” of the GTT. (F) Blood glucose and plasma insulin levels during an IP-GTT in HFD-fed male Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice housed under thermoneutral conditions. Fasting blood glucose and plasma insulin at “time 0” of the GTT. For all panels, n = 5 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 6–7 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Values are the mean ± SEM. Most analyses were performed by 2-way ANOVAs with repeated measures, and post hoc analyses were performed using Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test for the Snap25 genotype only. Exceptions were for terminal body weight (A, right), tissue weights (C), and fasting glucose and insulin (D and E, right), which were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Prevention of diet-induced remodeling of adipose tissues in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice by thermoneutral housing conditions. Increasing sympathetic activity to induce heat production from adipose tissue is a fundamental part of the response to environmental cold stress (36, 37). In the mice housed at thermoneutral conditions, this adipose beiging and elevation of NE content was eliminated (Figure 10, A–F). Both iBAT and iWAT from Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice were remodeled as expected in response to HFD feeding (Figure 10, A–E), but no difference was seen between the genotypes. In mice of both genotypes, macrophages in iWAT were predominately located in crown-like structures (Supplemental Figure 4B). The ability of thermoneutral housing conditions to reverse the metabolic improvements achieved by disrupting the Gβγ-SNARE interaction indicates that these improvements were related to an elevation of autonomic activity in tissues such as adipose tissue.

Figure 10 Adipose tissue remodeling in response to a HFD is not different in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice under thermoneutral housing conditions. (A) Representative H&E-, UCP1-, and TH-stained sections of iBAT. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Representative H&E-, UCP1-, and TH-stained sections of iWAT. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Quantification of nuclei (hematoxylin-stained) and TH-positive neurons in the iBAT TH-stained slides. (D) Quantification of nuclei (hematoxylin-stained) and TH-positive neurons in the iWAT TH-stained slides. Images are a representative sample from 3–4 mice from each group. (E) Quantification of iWAT adipocyte size in 4 mice of each genotype. On the left, each dot represents the area of an individual adipocyte, and each mouse is plotted separately. The median and IQR are plotted. On the right, the median iWAT adipocyte size for each mouse is plotted. (F) NE content in iWAT from HFD-fed Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 male mice. n = 5 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 7 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. Values are the mean ± SEM. All analyses were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Release of NE from sympathetic endings is amplified in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. To directly test the hypothesis that removing Gβγ inhibition of SNARE-mediated vesicular fusion causes more NE to be secreted when sympathetic neurons are excited, we measured NE release from electrode-stimulated sympathetic nerves innervating iWAT using a selective, genetically encoded NE biosensor, GRAB NE (38). This allows for good spatiotemporal resolution of junctional NE secretion. GRAB NE expression was placed under the control of TH-Cre, which limits its expression to catecholaminergic and dopaminergic neurons. Individual neuronal processes adjacent to adipocytes from excised iWAT were imaged using lattice light sheet fluorescence microscopy (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) (39–41). When exogenous NE was applied to sympathetic neurons innervating iWAT, fluorescence was stimulated in GRAB NE -expressing neurons (Supplemental Figure 6C). Plotting the fluorescence over time showed that GRAB NE was rapidly excited by NE (Supplemental Figure 6D). High concentrations of epinephrine stimulated GRAB NE , but to a much lesser extent, demonstrating the fidelity of GRAB NE for NE (Supplemental Figure 6E). Electrode stimulation of sympathetic nerves with a train of stimuli led to repeatable transient fluorescent puncta on sympathetic nerve endings (Figure 11A). GRAB NE fluorescence was localized to the rim adjacent to the round cell bodies of adipocytes.

Figure 11 NE release measured ex vivo from sympathetic neurons in the inguinal adipose depot is greater in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice. (A) Live-cell images of 535 nm GRAB NE fluorescence in mice hemizygous for Rosa26-LSL-GRAB-NE and TH-Cre showing fluorescent puncta surrounding, but not within, adipocytes before, during, and after stimulus trains of 100 stimuli, 100–200 μA at 20 Hz, and 1 ms duration. Scale bar: 10 μm. Areas of low fluorescence are depicted in blue, and areas of high fluorescence are depicted in red in the false-color spatial heatmap. (B) Representative fluorescence transients graphed as change in fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F) from iWAT Snap25+/+ mice (blue) and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 littermates (red). (C) Top: Bar graphs of mean ΔF/F values per field for iWAT taken from Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 immediately upon stimulation, 1 second after the stimulus, and at the peak of the stimulus. Bottom: Bar graphs of individual ΔF/F values per responding puncta for iWAT from Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice immediately upon stimulation, 1 second after the stimulus, and at the peak of the stimulus. (D) Decay times in seconds from peak to baseline per field. (E) Bar graphs of the peak area of responding puncta (in μm2). n = 5 Snap25+/+ mice; n = 3 Snap25Δ3/Δ3 biological replicates, with all puncta displayed on the graphs. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Values are displayed as box-and-whisker plots, with a plus sign representing the mean. All analyses were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We used this system to compare the NE release profile between iWAT sympathetic neurons from Snap25+/+ and Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Figure 11B). The initial stimulation of sympathetic neuronal axons produced a similar response (Figure 11C). At both 1 second after stimulation and during the maximal response, the stimulus-evoked GRAB NE fluorescence in sympathetic neurons from Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice was significantly greater (Figure 11C). The time required for fluorescence to return to baseline was also greater in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice (Figure 11D). Additionally, Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice had a greater area of fluorescence response, consistent with the idea that these mice have more iWAT sympathetic innervation (Figure 11E). These findings are consistent with our prediction that the SNAP25Δ3 mutation removes a brake on NE exocytosis without affecting the initial exocytosis event. In summary, in this experiment we used electrical stimulation to directly provoke NE secretion from sympathetic nerves in iWAT. This allowed us to specifically measure the NE release profile from iWAT sympathetic nerves, which in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice we found to be increased in both amplitude and duration. This is the likely mechanism by which mild cold stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system caused by room temperature housing led to the large increase in iWAT NE content and UCP1-positive adipocytes in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice.

We posit that the fundamental process driving the phenotype of this mouse lacking the Gβγ brake on SNARE-mediated vesicle fusion is amplified neurotransmitter release from the sympathetic nervous system. This was most apparent in the exacerbated sympathetic response to the mild cold stress caused by housing mice at room temperature, which enhanced the release of NE, leading to induction of the adipocyte thermogenic program (Figure 12). This increased sympathetic activity likely affected other metabolically active organs. NE induction of adipose tissue beiging and the thermogenic program in Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice likely contributed to improvements in insulin action, particularly in adipose tissue. This increased sympathetic neural drive caused Snap25Δ3/Δ3 mice, which only lack the inhibitory actions of Gβγ on the SNARE complex, to be remarkably resistant to diet-induced obesity and the associated impairment in glycemic control.