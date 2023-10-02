FTO fuels diabetes-induced vascular endothelial dysfunction associated with inflammation by erasing m6A methylation of TNIP1

Patient samples. Thirty patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) due to type 1 (n = 10) or type 2 (n = 20) diabetes were recruited at Shanghai General Hospital from May 2022 to January 2023. Another 30 patients with idiopathic epiretinal membrane were selected to serve as controls. A characteristic pathological sign of PDR is the formation of fibrovascular membranes on the surface of retina. Retinal fibrovascular membranes are formed by the migration and proliferation of vascular ECs (48, 49), which causes vitreous hemorrhage and tractional retinal detachment and, ultimately, leads to blindness. In contrast, idiopathic epiretinal membrane is characterized by a fibroproliferative membrane, which occurs in the vitreoretinal junction; this is also a common disturbance of central vision (50). The indications for vitrectomy for PDR are nonclearing vitreous hemorrhage and/or tractional retinal detachment involving the foveal. During the vitrectomy, retinal fibrovascular membranes were collected from patients with diabetic retinopathy, and epiretinal membranes were obtained from people in the control group. The surgical specimens were handled and stored at –80°C for experiments. A diagram showing patient sample collection is shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. The demographic and baseline characteristics of patients are detailed in Supplemental Table 3.

Generation of EC FtoΔ/Δ mice. The comparison of FTO genes among humans, mice, and rats implied that FTO is highly conserved across species (Supplemental Figures 9–11). Accumulating evidence has showed the conservation of FTO function controlling vascular changes in humans and other species (22, 47). Therefore, EC FtoΔ/Δ mice were generated to explore the role of Fto in endothelial dysfunction. EC FtoΔ/Δ mice were constructed using CRISPR/Cas9 technology (51). Brieﬂy, Fto-floxed mice, background in C57BL/6, were constructed using guide RNAs and Cas9 mRNA to insert the loxP sites upstream and downstream of Fto exon 3 to induce frameshift mutation (21), and heterozygous Ftofl/+ mice were self-crossed to generate homozygous Ftofl/fl mice. Then, the Ftofl/fl mice were crossed with Cdh5-Cre transgenic mice (The Jackson Laboratory) to generate Ftofl/fl Cdh5-Cre mice for experiments. After derivation, EC FtoΔ/Δ mice were housed in specific pathogen–free conditions at Shanghai Model Organisms Center (Shanghai, China). Following genotyping, backcrossed mice were divided into EC Ftofl/fl and EC FtoΔ/Δ groups. For verification of successful cre-mediated recombination of the Fto locus, the primer for EC FtoΔ/Δ was used (band size: ~757 bp). The primers are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Diabetic mice. To induce the model of type 1 diabetes, for C57BL/6 mice (8 week old, male), either STZ (Sigma-Aldrich; 60 mg/kg STZ after fasting for 6 hours) or vehicle (citrate buffer control) was injected intraperitoneally for 5 consecutive days. Fasting blood glucose was tested for 1 week after the last STZ injection, and values of more than 16.7 mmol/L were considered diabetic.

To induce the model of type 2 diabetes, mice were fed with high-fat diet while being treated with STZ. Briefly, the 8-week-old C57BL/6 male mice were fed with high-fat diet for 4 weeks and then intraperitoneally injected STZ (Sigma-Aldrich, 50 mg/kg STZ after fasting for 6 hours). The STZ injection was conducted for 5 days while the mice drank 10% glucose solution during the treatment. The control mice were injected citrate buffer and fed normal chow. All mice were maintained on their respective diets till sacrifice. Fasting blood glucose was tested 1 week after the last STZ injection, and values of more than 16.7 mmol/L were considered diabetic. Retinal vascular phenotype experiments, including Evans blue dye leakage and trypsin digest assays, were performed 3 months after diabetes induction (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Intravitreal injection. AAV serotype 2 (AAV2) (Hanheng Biotechnology), specific to retinal tissue, containing Fto siRNA, OE Fto, Tnip1 siRNA, OE Tnip1, or scrambled guide RNA was injected intravitreally under general anesthesia, induced by intraperitoneal injection of ketamine (80 mg/kg) and xylazine (4 mg/kg). Recombinant AAV harbored a green fluorescence protein and a promoter of Tie2, which is specific to ECs. AAV was plaque purified, and the original titer was 1 × 1010 vg/μL. First, the total volume delivered was 1 μL, containing different concentrations (1 × 108 vg/μL, 1 × 109 vg/μL, 1 × 1010 vg/μL) of the AAV tested. The AAV with the concentration of 1 × 109 vg/μL was used in the following experiments. One hour before general anesthesia, eyes were dilated with 0.5% tropicamide eye drops, followed by topical administration of 2.5% phenylephrine (Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.). AAV vector (1 × 109 vg/μL) was injected into the vitreous of mice through a 33-gauge blunt needle in a Hamilton syringe. Intravitreal positioning of the needle was confirmed under a surgical microscope to avoid touching lens. The conversion of recombinant AAV-DNA to a transcriptionally active double-stranded form needs nearly 2 weeks; therefore, AAV vectors were injected intravitreally 2 weeks before diabetes induction. The oligonucleotide sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 4.

Retinal trypsin digestion assay and staining. The eyeballs were enucleated and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 24 hours. The retinas were washed with distilled water, digested using 3% trypsin at 37°C for 3 hours, gently shaken to free the vessel network, washed, and mounted on glass slides for drying. The retinal vasculature was then stained with periodic acid–Schiff and hematoxylin.

Evans blue dye leak. Diabetic mice and age-matched nondiabetic littermates were anesthetized with ketamine (80 mg/kg) and xylazine (4 mg/kg). The right jugular vein and right iliac artery were cannulated and then infused with heparinized saline. Evans blue (100 mg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich, E2129) was injected through the jugular vein over 10 seconds. Immediately after injection, the mice became visibly blue, confirming the distribution of the dye. To ensure the complete circulation of the dye, the mice were kept on a warm pad for 2 hours. Then, approximately 100 μL blood was obtained from the anesthetized mice. The animals were infused via the left ventricle with PBS followed by an infusion of 1% paraformaldehyde. Both eyes were enucleated and bisected at the equator. Retinas were dissected carefully and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature. The retinas were treated with dimethylformamide overnight at 78°C and then centrifuged at 12,000g for 15 minutes. The blood samples were centrifuged at 16,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C and diluted 1:100 in formamide prior to spectrometric evaluation. To assess the concentration of Evans blue, the absorbance of the retinal extract and plasma samples was measured at 620 nm (blue) and 740 nm (background). The concentration of dye in the plasma was calculated from a standard curve of Evans blue in formamide.

RNA m6A dot blot assays. The extracted RNAs were transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Amersham, GE Healthcare) with a Bio-Dot apparatus (Bio-Rad). The membranes were incubated with m6A antibody overnight at 4°C and subsequently incubated with HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG. Finally, the membrane was exposed to Hyperfilm electrochemiluminescence, and images were recorded. Membranes stained with methylene blue were used to ensure consistency among different groups.

Cell culture and transfection. HRMECs (catalog ACBRI 181) were purchased from Cell Systems Corporations. MECEs and MRGECs were purchased from Beina Chuanglian Biotechnology Institute (Beijing, China). These cells were cultured in EC medium supplemented with 20% FBS (Gibco), 1% penicillin–streptomycin, 3 ng/mL FGF basic, 10 units/mL heparin with 5% CO 2 and 95% air at 37°C in a humidified incubator. Primary retinal microvascular ECs were dissected from EC FtoΔ/Δ and EC Ftofl/fl mice and cultured according to the instructions previously described (52). High glucose was introduced by adding D-glucose to the medium to achieve a final concentration of 30 mM, whereas D-mannitol was used in normal glucose (5.5 mM) to adjust osmotic pressure.

siRNAs targeting FTO and the overexpression plasmid for FTO (pcDNA3.1-hFTO) were purchased from Hanbio Biotechnology. Cells were transfected using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The oligonucleotide sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

RNA isolation and qRT-PCR. Total RNA was extracted from the cells and retinas using TRIzol (Invitrogen) and reverse transcribed using the cDNA PrimeScript RT Reagent Kit (Takara). qRT-PCR was performed using Applied Biosystems Powerup SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and primers are listed in Supplemental Table 5. All data were normalized to β-actin. The 10 μL samples contained 5 μL Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems), 5 pmol of each primer, 3 μL diethyl pyrocarbonate-treated water, and 1 μL DNA. All assays were run in triplicate. The cycling parameters consisted of 95°C for 10 minutes, followed by 40 cycles of 95°C for 15 seconds, 60°C for 1 minute, and 72°C for 30 seconds. The relative levels of target mRNA expression were calculated using the 2–ΔΔCt method.

Western blot and coimmunoprecipitation analysis. HRMECs or tissues were lysed in buffer consisting of 20 mM HEPES and 0.5% NP-40, 1 mM EDTA, 10 mM pyrophosphate, KOH (pH = 7.5), 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, and protease inhibitors (Roche). The lysates were assayed by SDS-PAGE electrophoresis using precast gels (Bio-Rad) and transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes. After blocking with 5% milk for 1 hour at room temperature, the membrane was incubated with antibody in 5% BSA overnight at 4°C. After incubation with a secondary antibody for 1 hour, the membranes were visualized and quantified using the Odyssey Infrared Imaging System (LI-COR).

HRMECs were rinsed twice with ice-cold PBS and lysed with RIPA buffer containing protease inhibitor on ice for 30 minutes. Then, the cell lysates were obtained by centrifugation at 13,000g for 10 minutes. For immunoprecipitations, the supernatants were immunoprecipitated with indicated antibodies overnight at 4°C. The protein G–agarose beads were washed 3 times with lysis buffer and then incubated with the supernatants for 2 hours. After incubation, immunoprecipitated proteins were washed with lysis buffer. Samples were denatured after boiling for 10 minutes with particular sample buffer, then resolved by 8%–16% SDS-PAGE, and finally analyzed by immunoblotting. Antibodies used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 6.

ELISA. The levels of IL-1β and IL-18 in the cells or tissues were determined using a colorimetric ELISA kit (Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Apoptosis assays. Apoptosis was assayed by the FITC-Annexin V Apoptosis Detection Kit 1 (BD Biosciences) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were initially washed twice with cold PBS, stained with FITC-Annexin V and PI, and then evaluated by flow cytometric analysis (BD LSRFortessa analyzer).

Immunofluorescence. Cells adhered to a glass slide were fixed with 4% formaldehyde for 15 minutes and then blocked with 5% normal goat serum in PBS for 60 minutes at room temperature. The cells were then incubated with anti-FTO, anti-TNIP1, and anti-CD31 antibodies overnight and then incubated with a secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature in the dark. After rinsing 3 times with PBS, the slides were incubated with DAPI for 3 minutes and placed in glycerol. Fluorescence was visualized with an inverted microscope (IX53, Olympus).

Tube formation assay. Matrigel (BD Bioscience) was added to 24-well plates and then incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes for solidification. The treated cells were resuspended in culture medium and then seeded on the Matrigel at a density of 5 × 104/well. The plates were incubated at 37°C. Six hours later, tube formation was evaluated using an inverted microscope. The images of tube formation were observed at 4 time points (6, 12, 24, and 48 hours) and quantified at 6 hours.

Migration assay. The migratory ability of the cells was assessed using Transwell filter membrane chambers (pore size, 8 μm; Millipore). Approximately 1 × 105 cells were seeded into the upper compartment filled with medium supplemented with 2% FBS, and the lower compartment contained medium supplemented with 10% FBS. After 24 hours of incubation at 37°C, the cells on the lower surface of the filter membrane were fixed with methanol and stained with 0.1% crystal violet. Migrated cells were counted by ImageJ software (NIH).

5-Ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine assay. The in vitro proliferation ability of HRMECs was measured with an 5-Ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine Apollo 567 In Vitro Kit (Solarbio) following the manufacturer’s protocol. First, the HRMECs were incubated with 50 μmol/l 5-Ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine at 37°C for 2 hours. Then, the cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 minutes and incubated with glycine for 5 minutes. Next, the cells were rinsed first with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes and then incubated with an Apollo reaction cocktail for 30 minutes in the dark. Hoechst was utilized to stain nucleic acids.

RNA pull-down. Biotin-labeled ssRNA probes were synthesized in vitro (Sangon Biotin). The oligonucleotide sequences of the probes are provided in Supplemental Table 4. An in vitro RNA protein pull-down assay was carried out using a Pierce Magnetic RNA-Protein Pull-Down Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. One hundred picomoles of RNA and 50 μL of magnetic beads were used per sample. The input RNA of each sample was mixed with 1 μL of 50% glycerol, separated on an 8% native TBE gel, and visualized by phosphor imaging using a Personal Molecular Imager (Bio-Rad).

Luciferase reporter assay. The sequences of TNIP1 3′-UTR were amplified and subcloned to the pmirGLO plasmids (Promega) and were termed wild-type–TNIP1. The sequences of the 8 mutant TNIP1 3′-UTR were amplified and subcloned to the pmirGLO plasmids (Promega) and were termed MT (1~8)-TNIP1 (Figure 7D). Cells were cotransfected with each of these firefly luciferase reporter constructs and the Renilla luciferase control vector pGL4.73 (Promega). Twenty-four hours after transfection, firefly and Renilla luciferase signals were quantified using a Dual-Glo Luciferase Assay System (E2920, Promega) in a GloMax 96 Microplate Luminometer (E6521, Promega) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

RNA-binding protein immunoprecipitation–qPCR. The RNA-binding protein immunoprecipitation (RIP) assay was performed using an Imprint RNA Immunoprecipitation Kit (RIP-12RXN, Sigma-Aldrich) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, the corresponding cell lysates were incubated with beads coated with 5 μg control IgG antibody and anti-m6A antibody with rotation at 4°C overnight. Next, total RNA was extracted for the detection of TNIP1 expression by qRT-PCR.

RNA half-life detection. Approximately 5 × 105 HRMECs were seeded per well in 6-well plates. Two days later, actinomycin-D (10 μg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich) was administered to the cells, and the RNA was collected at 3, 6, 9, and 12 hours for qRT-PCR analysis. The half-life of the RNA was calculated according to the following equation: ln (Ci/C0) = –kti, where Ci is the mRNA value at time i, ti is the time interval in hours, and k is the degradation rate.

RNA extraction, library construction, Illumina sequencing (RNA-Seq), and data analysis. Total RNA was extracted from wild-type murine retinas and their diabetic littermates by TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen). RNA integrity was assessed using the RNA Nano 6000 Assay Kit of the Bioanalyzer 2100 system (Agilent Technologies). A total concentration of 1 μg RNA per sample was used as an input for the RNA sample preparations. Clustering of the index-coded samples was performed on a cBot Cluster Generation System using TruSeq PE Cluster Kit v3-cBot-HS (Illumina) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After cluster generation, the library preparations were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform, and 150 bp paired-end reads were generated.

Differential expression analysis of the 2 groups was performed using the DESeq2 R package (version 1.20.0). DESeq2 provides statistical routines for determining differential expression in digital gene expression data using a model based on the negative binomial distribution. The resulting P values were adjusted using Benjamini and Hochberg’s approach for controlling the false discovery rate. Transcripts with a fold change cutoff of more than 1 or less than –1 and a corrected P value cutoff of less than 0.05 were considered significantly differentially expressed genes.

GO enrichment analysis of the differentially expressed genes was conducted by the clusterProfiler R package. GO terms with a corrected P value of less than 0.05 were considered significantly enriched by differentially expressed genes.

MeRIP-Seq and data analysis. MeRIP-Seq was carried out by Novogene. Briefly, a total of 300 μg RNA was extracted from the retinas of both wild-type rats and their diabetic littermates. The integrity and concentration of extracted RNAs were determined using an Agilent 2100 bioanalyzer and simpliNano spectrophotometer (GE Healthcare), respectively. Fragmented RNA (~100 nt) was incubated for 2 hours at 4°C with an anti-m6A polyclonal antibody for the immunoprecipitation experiment. Then, immunoprecipitated RNA or input was used for library construction with the Ovation SoLo RNA-Seq System Core Kit (NuGEN). The library preparations were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform with a paired-end read length of 150 bp according to standard protocols. Sequencing was carried out with 3 independent biological replicates.

After mapping reads to the reference genome, the exome Peak R package (version 2.16.0) was used for m6A peak identification in each anti-m6A immunoprecipitation group with the corresponding input samples serving as a control, and a q value threshold of enrichment of 0.05 was used for all data sets. The m6A-enriched motifs of each group were identified by HOMER (version 4.9.1). In the peak calling result, each peak corresponded to a gene in which the peak was located in its exon. These genes were considered peak-related genes. In addition, the distribution of peaks on different functional regions, such as the 5′-UTR, CDS, and 3′-UTR, was determined.

Differential peak calling was performed using the exome Peak R package (version 2.16.0), with parameters including a P value of less then 0.05 and fold change of more than 1. Using the same method, genes associated with different peaks were identified, and GO enrichment analysis was performed.

Statistics. All data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 8.0 software and SPSS (version 26.0). First, data were tested for normality by the Pearson normality test. Mean ± SD and median (interquartile range) were reported for the description of categorical variables and continuous variables with normal and skewed distribution, respectively. Means were compared using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (2-group comparisons) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test (multigroup comparisons). Medians were compared with the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test (2-group comparisons) and Kruskal-Wallis’s test followed by Bonferroni’s test (multigroup comparisons). In addition, 2-way ANOVA was applied when 2 independent variables were included. Best-corrected visual acuity was converted to the logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR). Finger counting, hand motion, and light perception were assigned logMAR units of 2.1, 2.4, and 2.7, respectively. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. A total of 30 patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy were recruited at Shanghai General Hospital from May 2022 to January 2023. Another 30 patients with idiopathic epiretinal membrane were selected to act as controls. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients. This study was approved by the institutional research ethics committee of Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (no. 2019SQ221, 2022KY024). The mice were maintained according to the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011), and they were handled according to the guidelines of the Statement for the Use of Animals in Ophthalmic and Vision Research. The experiments were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Shanghai General Hospital.

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The data are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.