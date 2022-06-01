Transforming dysfunctional CD8+ T cells into natural controller–like CD8+ T cells: can TCF-1 be the magic wand?

Harnessing HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses is explored as a strategy to induce HIV remission, since these cells play a critical role in limiting viral replication and eliminating HIV-infected cells in acute infection (1, 2). Functional HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses have also been associated with viral control in natural controllers (3). However, in most people, dysfunction of HIV-specific CD8+ T cells begins after peak viremia in acute infection (4) and persists in the absence of treatment (5). Initiation of antiretroviral therapy (ART) only partially restores CD8+ T cell functions, therefore, it is critical for HIV remission strategies to reinvigorate HIV-specific CD8+ T cells in people living with HIV.

During an acute infection in the mouse model, primed CD8+ T cells differentiate into a large subset of short-lived effector cells and a small subset of memory precursor cells that give rise to long-lived memory cells (6). Transcription factor T cell factor 1 (TCF-1) is downstream of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway and involved in thymocyte maturation and T cell development (7). TCF-1 also participates in the transcriptional program for memory CD8+ T cell differentiation, longevity, and secondary expansion (8). Naive CD8+ T cells express high levels of TCF-1, which contrasts with effector CD8+ T cells, in which TCF-1 is downregulated. High TCF-1 levels in a small fraction of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells allows these memory precursor cells to acquire a stem cell–like phenotype and to persist long term. In 2009, Gattinoni et al. demonstrated that promoting the Wnt/β-catenin pathway drives the generation of stem cell–like memory cells (9). Later, Youngblood et al. showed that effector CD8+ T cells can change their epigenetic landscape and dedifferentiate into long-lived memory cells (10), suggesting that researchers can generate long-lived memory cells with stem cell properties. Studies in the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) model have shown that TCF-1 not only plays a crucial role during CD8+ T cell memory formation and maintenance, but also in the regulation of CD8+ T cell exhaustion in chronic infection. Indeed, TCF-1+ CD8+ T cells in chronic infection have the ability to self-renew and retain their proliferative potential, even though they express checkpoint proteins such as programmed cell death 1 (PD-1). These stem cell–like exhausted cells in chronic infection give rise to and constantly replenish the pool of low TCF-1–expressing, short-lived, exhausted CD8+ T cells, hence the term “precursor exhausted” cells (11–13). Notably, ectopic expression of TCF-1 in exhausted effector CD8+ T cells reprograms them into precursor exhausted cells (14). These data suggest that targeting the TCF-1 pathway can reprogram exhausted effector CD8+ T cells into CD8+ T cells with stem cell–like properties. In this issue of the JCI, Perdomo-Celis et al. used a pan–glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK-3) inhibitor, targeting the TCF-1/Wnt/β-catenin pathway to induce TCF-1 and its transcriptional activity, which reprogrammed dysfunctional CD8+ T cells in HIV infection (15).