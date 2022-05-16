Gastrointestinal neoplasia: carcinogenic interaction between bile acids and Helicobacter pylori in the stomach

Evidence in animal models supports the concept that increased retrograde bile acid spillage into the stomach, so-called bile reflux, promotes gastric neoplasia (11–13). Likewise, several lines of evidence in murine colon cancer models support the concept that increased antegrade spillage of bile acids into the colon promotes colon neoplasia, effects uncovered using mouse strains deficient in the key transporter for small intestinal uptake of bile acids (the apical sodium–bile acid transporter) and a key brake on hepatic bile acid synthesis (FGF15; refs. 20, 21). To our knowledge, whether such bile acid effects are modulated by changes in the gut microbiome has not been explored. This concept is important, and several lines of evidence suggest that specific gut microbes, or a community thereof, may promote colon carcinogenesis (22).

Hence, given the current mechanistic revelations (19), it is tempting to consider the possibility, if not likelihood, that interactions between bile acids and microbes within different compartments of the GI tract modulate inflammatory responses and the development and progression of neoplasia. Following deconjugation by bacterial hydrolases, bile acids undergo dehydroxylation and other modifications by distinct populations of gut bacteria, thereby transforming primary into secondary bile acids. Conversely, bile acids function in the gut to help shape the composition of the microbiome. As such, the potential for feedback regulation of pathways linking microbes and bile acids is extensive. Factors modulating bacterial species variation in the gut are likely to alter the ratios of different bile acid–modifying reactions and, thereby, the spectrum of different bile acids along the GI tract. There are many potential interactions between bile acids and gut microbes in this complex microenvironment. Utilizing a variety of receptor and transport mechanisms, luminal microbes and bile acids interact with healthy, inflamed, and neoplastic GI epithelial cells to modulate cell function (Figure 1).