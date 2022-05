Gastrointestinal neoplasia: carcinogenic interaction between bile acids and Helicobacter pylori in the stomach

H. pylori is recognized by the WHO as a class 1 carcinogen (i.e., there is strong evidence that prolonged inflammation caused by infection with this microorganism causes gastric cancer). Nonetheless, the outcomes of H. pylori infection vary greatly, depending on host and H. pylori strain genetic and environmental factors. Previous work from the Peek laboratory, published in the JCI (18), addressed the question of why relatively few of the many individuals infected with H. pylori develop gastric adenocarcinoma. They showed that iron depletion in Mongolian gerbils infected with a cytotoxin-associated gene A–positive (cag-positive) strain of H. pylori accelerated gastric inflammation and neoplasia by a mechanism involving enhanced assembly of Cag type IV secretion system pili, translocation of CagA into gastric epithelial cells, and IL-8 production (18). Likewise, H. pylori strains isolated from humans with low ferritin levels induced more robust proinflammatory responses, providing additional evidence that iron deficiency enhances H. pylori virulence (18).

In their current, scientifically rigorous work in this issue of the JCI, Noto et al. (19) greatly extended their previous work by using INS-GAS mice to confirm that iron deficiency exacerbates H. pylori–induced gastritis and dysplasia and elucidated the underlying mechanisms. INS-GAS mice have mild hypergastrinemia and, by one to three months of age, manifest increased parietal cell numbers and gastric acid secretion, reflecting the trophic and acid-stimulatory effects of gastrin. Replicating the clinical pattern seen in humans, over the long term, these mice develop age-dependent loss of parietal cells with hypochlorhydria, gastric atrophy, metaplasia, and dysplasia leading to invasive gastric cancer by 20 months of age; notably, H. pylori infection hastens this outcome to seven months of age. Of course, no animal model can fully mimic human disease, but this accelerated progression from H. pylori infection to gastric neoplasia was a major experimental benefit of using INS-GAS mice.