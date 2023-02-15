A systems biology approach identifies the role of dysregulated PRDM6 in the development of hypertension

Delineation of the regulatory landscape of prdm6 gene. Several genetic variants in the PRDM6 gene on Chr5q23.2 have been significantly associated with BP traits in individuals of Western European (6), Finnish (7), and East and South Asian ancestry (8) (Figure 1A). rs13359291 (SBP P < 2.27 × 10–24; DBP P < 2.18 × 10–17; PP P < 48 × 10–17 and rs2287696 (SBP P < 4.79 × 10–24; DBP P < 5.36 × 10–18; PP P < 1.42 × 10–16) are associated with all 3 BP traits, while rs1422279 (SBP P < 4.45 × 10–26; PP P < 1.57 × 10–30) and rs555625 (SBP P < 1.49 × 10–12; DBP P < 2.80 × 10–12) are associated with SBP and one of the other BP traits (T2SKP; https://t2d.hugeamp.org/#). rs13359291 has been identified as a lead SNP by multiple studies. It is an eQTL for PRDM6 in tibial arteries (P < 1.2 × 10–7) and aorta (P < 5.7 × 10–4) (GTEx database) (Table 1), with net effect sizes of –0.16 and –0.11 respectively. rs2287696, rs1422279, and rs555625 are eQTLs in the aorta (Table 1). Using LDlink, we carried out pairwise LD analyses using the East Asian genome, since the lead SNPs show their strongest effects in this population. The analyses showed that rs13359291, rs2287696, and rs1422279 are in LD with each (R2 > 0.65 and D` > 0.95) and are located in the third intron of PRDM6 (Figure 1B), in open chromatin regions in the aorta and near histone marks associated with active enhancers (Figure 1C). The lead SNP rs555625 is also located in an open chromatin region of the aorta and is marked by H3K27ac in SMCs (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 GWAS lead SNPs in PRDM6 intron 3 and their CRISPR deletion. (A) Genetic variants in PRDM6 gene discovered by GWAS of BP traits. (B) LD structure of rs13359291, rs2287696, rs1422279, and rs555625 in the East Asian population. R2 and D’ for each SNP pair is represented inside corresponding boxes. (C) Relationship between lead SNPs, open chromatin regions, and histone marks. (50, 51, 52, 53, 54). (D) Schematic of CRISPR-Cas9–mediated deletion of the approximately 22 kb LD region in intron 3, encompassing all lead SNPs, HEK293T, n = 4 technical replicates (E) Expression of PRDM6 in different human cell lines (www.proteinatlas.org/). (F) Significant reduction of PRDM6 mRNA expression upon deletion of the LD region compared with the WT sequence assayed by RT-qPCR, identifying the intronic region as an enhancer locus for PRDM6. n = 4. Unpaired, 2 tailed, t test, n = 4 technical replicates. ****P < 0.0001. NES, normalized effect size.

Table 1 GWAS variants for hypertension that are eQTL for PRDM6 in the tibial artery and aorta

To establish an association between the LD region and PRDM6 expression we deleted the approximately 22 kb DNA segment that encompasses all lead SNPs, using CRISPR-Cas9 editing in HEK293T cells (Figure 1D), a cell line of neural crest origin (13) that abundantly expresses PRDM6 (Figure 1E). We screened the sgRNAs (Supplemental Table 13; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160036DS1) based on an efficiency score of greater than 60 and self-complementary scores of less than 1 to increase the gRNA efficacy and eliminated all gRNAs that recognize genomic loci with greater than 20% sequence similarity to the target sequence to minimize the off-target effect. The off-target effect was further curtailed by characterizing multiple independent deletion lines for downstream analyses. The deletion resulted in a significant reduction in PRDM6 mRNA expression compared with the WT sequence assayed by RT-qPCR, identifying the intronic region as an enhancer locus for PRDM6 (Figure 1F).

MPRA identifies the causal SNPs for hypertension. We then carried out a MPRA and investigated the transcriptional regulatory potentials of 336 common variants in the third intron of PRDM6. Based on allelic permutations, we generated 1,602 unique MPRA fragments for our experiment. An oligo pool was synthesized based on the sequence information of these unique fragments, such that each fragment contained the genetic variant to be tested, flanked by 68 bp on each side. Additionally, common adaptors were incorporated into the oligos for PCR amplification and restriction enzyme–based cloning as described (20) (Figure 2A). Random barcode oligos were incorporated via emulsion PCR. The resulting inert library was sequenced (MiSeq paired-end 250 bp) to determine barcodes associated with each fragment. The library consisted of approximately 1.5 million barcodes distributed among 1,602 fragments (Figure 2B), such that greater than 98% of the fragments had at least 12 barcodes associated with differential activity analysis. The competent vector library was constructed by cloning a luciferase reporter gene and minimal promoter (minP) in between fragment and barcode and transfected into HEK293T cells. After 5 hours of incubation, cells were harvested and DNA and RNA were isolated and sequenced (HiSeq paired-end 150 bp).

Figure 2 MPRA of PRDM6 intron 3 variants. (A) The schematic of MPRA of 336 common variants in the third intron of PRDM6 from generation of inert and competent libraries, cloning into MPRA vectors, transfection into HEK293T cells, and RNA & DNA sequencing and analysis. (B) Frequency distribution showing the number of tags associated with each MPRA fragment. Distribution statistics are represented. (C) Manhattan plot showing sixteen single SNPs that significantly altered the gene expression due to a single bp change with MPRA. (D) Violin plots of the 16 single SNPs showing allele-specific expression of the reporter gene. Statistics were carried out using 1-way ANOVA. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

The assay revealed that 44 out of 336 SNPs in 37 reporter constructs, either alone or in a combinatorial fashion, conferred allele-specific regulation of PRDM6 (Table 2 and Figure 2, C and D). Sixteen reporter constructs contained a single, 15 contained 2, and 6 contained 3 SNPs that showed allele-specific activity (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). To select candidate SNPs that are causal for BP we prioritized the SNPs that were lead SNPs or were in LD with the lead SNPs for BP traits. There were 5 different LD groups (R2 > 0.70) based on the haplotypes generated from lead GWAS SNPs and SNPs discovered by the MPRA (Figure 3A). Strikingly, the lead SNP rs13359291 itself showed significant allele-specific activity as a single SNP in the reporter construct (Table 2). This SNP is in an LD group (LD grp-1) with 13 other SNPs, including the lead SNPs rs1422279 and rs2287696 (Figure 3A). rs368699046 in the LD grp-1 also showed significant allele-specific activity when present as a single SNP in the reporter construct. rs10044090 and rs335158, present in this LD group, showed the strongest allele-specific activities in MPRA (Table 2). In LD grp-3 rs459638, rs459678 and rs457807, which were in strong LD with the lead SNP, rs555625 showed significant allele-specific activities (Figure 3A and Table 3). rs459638 independently exhibited significant allele specific activities but its effect size was greater when coexpressed with rs459678 and rs182432601 (Table 2).

Figure 3 CRISPR deletion of SNPs with altered allele-specific expression and their location in different haplotypes. (A) 5 different LD groups (R2 > 0.70) in the East Asian population based on the haplotypes generated from lead GWAS SNPs and SNPs discovered by the MPRA. (B) Violin plots showing PRDM6 expression in the tibial artery and aorta with different allelic combinations pertinent to rs13359291 (GTEx database, https://gtexportal.org/home/). (C) Location of the rs13359291 in relationship to open chromatin region of the aorta and histone markers and the sequence conservation in 100 vertebrates. The SNP region is zoomed in for clarity.

Table 2 MPRA results summarizing the allele-specific activity of CREs showing significant allele-specific activity (P < 0.05)

Table 3 Linkage disequilibrium between GWAS lead SNPs and SNPs with differential expression in MPRA

We subsequently performed a colocalization analysis to determine whether the PRDM6 variants (±750kb) showed shared effects on tissue-specific gene expression and traits related to blood pressure. Our colocalization analysis identified 4 signals of effects shared between PRDM6 tissue-specific gene regulation and genetic associations with traits related to BP (Supplemental Tables 1–12). The variants identified were all in high LD (R2 > 0.9) with the PRDM6 validated experimentally (Supplemental Figure 2). Specifically, rs1422279 showed multiple colocalization signals: (a) of PRDM6 aorta–artery gene regulation with PP (LD proxy: rs1624823, PP H4 = 0.952) and SBP (LD proxy: rs1624822, PP H4 = 0.948); (b) between PRDM6 tibial–artery gene regulation and PP (LD proxy: rs1624823, PP H4 = 0.921). Rs13359291 showed colocalization evidence between PRDM6 tibial–artery gene regulation and SBP (LD proxy: rs10052206, PP H4 = 0.656).

In summary, the MPRA identified, in total, 7 SNPs (Table 3) in LD grp-1 and LD grp-3 as functional SNPs. The finding suggested the existence of clusters of enhancers in the intron 3 of PRDM6 gene, comprising an array of sequence elements that work together to regulate blood pressure. According to ChIP-Seq data from multiple tissue types available from ENCODE and Roadmap Projects (21) the super-enhancer locus spans a DNA sequence that is densely occupied by TFs, most notably STAT1 (Supplemental Figure 3). We subsequently confirmed the allele-specific effects of these SNPs in the endogenous genomic context by CRISPR-based genome editing in HEK293T cells, verified their deletion by Sanger sequencing, and assayed for PRDM6 transcripts using RT-qPCR. We first deleted rs13359291, since it is associated with all BP traits, is a lead SNP in multiple GWASs, is an eQTL for PRDM6 in the tibial artery and aorta (Figure 3B), and is located in an open chromatin region of the aorta (Figure 3C), albeit being only partially conserved (Figure 3C, zoomed). sgRNAs were designed to delete the 52 bp region encompassing rs13359291 and independent deletion lines were verified as previously described (Supplemental Table 13). PROMO, an in silico motif finder tool, predicts rs13359291 to be a putative binding site for CEBP β and α (Figure 4A and Table 4), which are known regulators of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) (22, 23). Using RT-qPCR we found a significant downregulation in PRDM6 mRNA expression in the CRISPR-Cas9-deleted cells compared with WT cells (Figure 4B). We then deleted rs457807, which showed allele-specific activity in MPRA, and, together with the lead SNP rs555625, is in LD grp-3. Interestingly, we observed a significant change in PRDM6 expression with the deletion of rs457807 as well (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Screenings for transcription factor and enhancer identification. (A) Putative binding site for CEBP β and α based on PROMO silico motif finder. (B) Downregulation in PRDM6 mRNA expression in the 52 bp CRISPR-Cas9 deletion encompassing rs13359291 compared with WT cells by RT-qPCR. Blue dots indicate control data points while red dots indicate experimental data points. (C) Downregulation in PRDM6 mRNA expression in the depicted sized CRISPR-Cas9 deletions encompassing the mentioned SNPs, compared with WT cells by RT-qPCR. n > 3 independent replicates. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. (D) IFNγ stimulation of HEK293T cells with and without CRISPR deletions encompassing STAT1 binding regions. Unpaired 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001. n > 3 independent replicates.

Table 4 Putative TFs at specific SNP loci

Taken together, these findings solidified the presence of a super-enhancer in intron 3. ChIP-Seq analysis according to ENCODE has identified a cluster of binding sites for STAT1 in this locus. Interestingly, a splice region variant in STAT1 (rs2066804) has been associated with reduced BP (CVDKP. https://cvd.hugeamp.org). Consequently, we focused on SNPs that showed differential expression and are located within the STAT1 binding sites. We first deleted an approximately 2 kb STAT1 binding region in the LD grp-1 encompassing rs368699046 (Table 2) and in LD with the 2 lead SNPs rs13359291 and rs2287696 (Table 3). This deletion significantly reduced PRDM6 expression in comparison with the WT control (Figure 4D). Next, we deleted rs145044129, which also showed allele-specific activity in MPRA and is flanked by a STAT1 binding region on the third intron of PRDM6. CRISPR-Cas9–mediated deletion of rs145044129 along with STAT1 binding locus reduced PRDM6 expression significantly as well (Figure 3C). Since interferon-gamma (IFNγ) stimulates pSTAT1-dependent gene activation (24), we proceeded with IFNγ (100 ng/mL, 4 hours) stimulation of HEK293T cells with and without CRISPR deletions encompassing STAT1 binding regions. The results showed that the expression of PRDM6 is increased upon stimulation with IFNγ in WT HEK293T cells, while no significant changes in both CRISPR-deleted lines were noted (Figure 4D), highlighting the role of STAT1 as a TF regulating PRDM6 transcription. Taken together, our data suggest the PRDM6 expression is regulated by a super-enhancer that is located in intron 3 and contains binding sites for multiple TFs, including STAT1.

The heterozygous SMC-specific Prdm6-knockout mice develop hypertension in response to a high-salt diet. We proceeded to examine PRDM6-regulated disease pathways in vivo by generating inducible conditional SMC Prdm6–knockout mice. We intercrossed Prdm6fl/fl female mice on C57BL/6J background with same-background SMMHC-CreERT2 male mice and expressed CreERT2 under the control of the mouse smooth muscle myosin heavy polypeptide 11(Myh11) promoter/enhancer regions on the Y chromosome. All mice were fed a chow diet and received tamoxifen (100μg) injections for 3 consecutive days (P1–P3). The 15- to 20-month-old mice underwent invasive telemetry-based BP monitoring and were introduced to a high-salt diet (8% NaCl; Research Diets) on the sixth day of BP monitoring. Surprisingly, no change in SBP or DBP was noted in transgenic mice compared with their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 4A). We hypothesized that Prdm6 developmentally regulates BP and decided to examine BP in heterozygous SMC-specific Prdm6-knockout mice, since homozygous mice die on approximately P1–P2 (12). Thus, 15- to 20-week-old heterozygous (Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre) mice fed with a chow diet were introduced to a high-salt diet and underwent telemetry-based BP measurements. Both female and male, WT and transgenic mice showed a rise in SBP and DBP when placed on a high-salt diet, but heterozygous KO mice showed a much greater rise in SBP, DBP, and PP compared with WT littermates (Figure 5, A–C), most dramatically during the resting phase (Figure 5, D–F) when, paradoxically, the mutant mice were more active compared with their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 5 Invasive measurement of BP indices in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre and WT mice. (A–C) SBP, DBP, and PP of Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre and Prdm6fl/+ mice. Mice were on a chow diet (day 4–5) and a high-salt diet (day 6–14). (D–F) Changes of all 3 traits during the resting (daytime) and active (nighttime) phases under different dietary conditions. Multiple, paired, 2-tailed t test. ****adjusted P < 0.0001, ***adjusted P < 0.001. n > 5–11 mice per group.

Prdm6 controls BP variation by restraining renin-producing cells. To investigate the molecular mechanisms by which Prdm6 controls BP we embarked on performing an RNA-Seq of the aortic tissues of homozygous SMC-specific knockout mice (Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre) and their littermate controls for RNA-Seq at P0.5. The analysis showed 1,118 differentially expressed transcripts in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre compared with WT mice (P value < 0.05). While 349 transcripts were upregulated, 769 were downregulated in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre compared with WT mouse aortas (Figure 6A). Strikingly, 43 genes were localized at the peak GWAS loci for BP traits (Figure 6B). A significant number of these genes were associated with multiple BP traits (Figure 6C). The gene-set enrichment analysis using PartekFlow software identified many BP-related processes that were enriched with both up- and down-regulated genes (Figure 6, D and E). Similarly, the analysis identified a number of pathways related to BP regulation, most notably the RAAS (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 6 RNA-Seq analysis of Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mice aortic tissue. (A) RNA-Seq–hit map of homozygous SMC-specific knockout (Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre) mice aortic tissue and their littermate controls at P0.5. A total of 349 of the genes were upregulated, while 769 genes were downregulated in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre versus WT mouse aortas. (B) Volcano plot demonstrating genes with significantly altered expression in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mouse aortas versus WT mouse aortas; the plot shows fold change versus P value; a selected number of genes associated with hypertension are annotated for better visibility. (C) A bubble plot representing aforementioned genes associated with different BP traits. (D and E) GSEA show many blood pressure-related processes to be significantly enriched in both up- (D) and down-regulated (E) genes.

Renin is secreted from the juxtaglomerular (JG) cells of the kidney in response to hypotension, adrenergic stimulation, or low salt. These cells are precursors for arteriolar smooth muscle, mesangial cells, and interstitial pericytes (25) which are mainly within the walls of the afferent arterioles in macula densa (Figure 7A). Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mutants have enlarged kidneys despite equal body weights (Figure 7B). Consistent with the RNA-Seq analyses results, we observed higher total renin mRNA and protein levels in the kidneys and also observed increased aldosterone synthase mRNA levels in the adrenal glands of adult Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice compared with their WT littermates (Figure 7, C and D). Accordingly, the fraction of sodium excretion showed a trend toward a reduction in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre compared with WT mice fed with a high-salt diet (Figure 7E). These findings indicated increased RAAS activation in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice compared with WT littermates. During embryogenesis, renin is expressed initially in the SMCs of larger intrarenal arteries, but in adult mice it is restricted to the terminal part of the preglomerular arterioles and coexpressed with α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA) (26). Strikingly, the immunofluorescence staining of Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre and Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mice kidneys for renin on E18.5 showed an increased number of renin-expressing cells compared with their corresponding WT littermates (Figure 7, F and G). Interestingly, we found no change in renin expression intensity per cell among the genotypes (Figure 7H), suggesting that Prdm6 does not control renin expression but regulates the number of renin-producing cells. Renin is normally suppressed in WT mice on a high-salt diet or with essential hypertension. To establish the causal role of renin in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice hypertension we fed them a high-salt diet and simultaneously treated them with the renin inhibitor aliskiren by daily oral gavage (50 mg/kg). The BPs were measured for a total of 11 days on a high-salt diet by tail-cuff method. All mice had a normal growth curve (Supplemental Figure 6) and did not exhibit any apparent sign of distress throughout the experimental period, although it is plausible that the continuation of high-concentration salt could have resulted in adverse outcomes such as end-organ damage. As expected, the aliskiren was able to fully normalize the elevated BP in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice but had no effect on the SBP or DBP of WT mice (Figure 7I). This finding supports the causal role of renin as a mediator for PRDM6 regulation of BP.

Figure 7 The increase in renin-producing cells and renin-aldosterone expression in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice. (A) Schematic of renin-angiotensin-aldosterone–axis regulation. (B) Comparison of body weight and area of kidney between Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre and WT mice. n = 6 mice per group. (C and D) Higher renin mRNA and protein levels in the kidneys and aldosterone synthase mRNA levels in the adrenal glands of adult Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice versus WT littermates n = 4–6 mice per group. The quantification of the normalized Renin relative to GAPDH is shown in C. n = 4 mice per group. (E) The fraction of sodium excretion (FE NA ) in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre versus WT mice. n = 4–5 mice per group. (F) Renin protein levels in E18.5 kidney of Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre and Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mice and their corresponding WT littermates by immunofluorescence staining. (G) The number of renin-expressing cells per fixed area for all 3 genotypes. n = 7 mice per group (H) Mean renin intensity for the mentioned genotypes. (I) SBP and DBP measurements in Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre and WT mice on a high-salt diet with and without treatment with aliskiren. n > 6 mice per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

Prdm6 controls renin-producing cells by transcriptional regulation of sox6. Sox6 was one of the upregulated genes in RNA-Seq of Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mouse aortas (Figure 8A). Sox6 is highly expressed in JG cells, is upregulated by a high-salt diet, and triggers the recruitment and differentiation of renal mesenchymal stem cells to renin-producing cells (19). Strikingly, the Sox6 gene locus has been associated with SBP, DBP, and PP (27). The immunofluorescent staining of heterozygous and homozygous Prdm6-knockout mice kidneys for Sox6 showed increased numbers of Sox6-positive cells compared with the WT littermates (Figure 8B). Accordingly, a 22 kb CRISPR deletion of the PRDM6 enhancer region resulted in a dramatic increase of the Sox6 expression level in HEK293T cells (Figure 8C). Based on the ENCODE data set (doi:10.17989/ENCSR892QHR), PRDM6 binds to several regulatory regions of the Sox6 gene in HEK293T cells (Figure 8D). Taken together, our findings indicate that Prdm6 regulation of renin-expressing cells is attained by transcriptional regulation of the Sox6 gene. To support our finding, we disrupted Sox6 in Prdm6-KO mice by intercrossing Sox6fl/fl and Prdm6fl/+ and Sm22-Cre mice. While Sox6fl/fl Prdm6fl/fl Sm22-Cre were embryonically lethal, we were able to show a markedly reduced number of renin-producing cells in their kidneys compared with control (Sox6fl/fl Sm22-Cre) mice on E18.5 (Figure 8E). Taken together, these findings indicated that Prdm6 developmentally regulated renin-producing cells by inhibiting Sox6 expression.

Figure 8 Sox6 is transcriptionally regulated by PRDM6. (A) Sox6 transcript levels in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre and WT littermate mouse aortas (n = 3 per group). (B) The immunofluorescence staining of Sox6 in heterozygous, homozygous Prdm6-knockout mice and their WT littermates. The number of cells expressing Sox6 (left) and mean Sox6 intensity (right) are shown underneath the figures (n = 3 mice per group and 20 fields per mouse). (C) PRDM6 and SOX6 expression level in HEK293T cells upon 22 kb CRISPR deletion of the PRDM6 intronic region. Experiments were done in triplicates. (D) PRDM6 binding sites in SOX6 gene in HEK293T cells according to ENCODE ChIP-Seq data (doi:10.17989/ENCSR892QHR). 2 binding loci are zoomed for clarity. (E) Immunofluorescent images of Prdm6fl/+, Prdm6fl/fl Sm22-Cre, Sox6fl/fl Sm22-Cre and Prdm6fl/fl Sox6fl/fl Sm22-Cre embryonic kidneys at E18.5 labeled with SMA (red) and renin (green) along with nuclear stain (blue). n = 3 mice per group and 10 fields per genotype. The plot on the right shows the quantification of a number of cells producing renin in 4 genotypes. Scale bars: 20 μm. IF figures: Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA, ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, *P < 0.05. RT-qPCRs, multiple unpaired, 2-tailed t tests. ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, *P < 0.05. Note: The Prdm6fl/+ and Prdm6fl/fl Sm22-Cre in Figure 7F are shown again in Figure 8E for comparison.

The mesodermal origin of the renin-producing cells. Sox genes play key roles in fate specification, cellular differentiation, and neural crest development during embryonic life (28). PR/SET(PRDM) family of proteins are also highly expressed in the NCCs (29), participate in transcriptional regulation via chromatin remodeling, are involved in temporal and spatial regulation of gene regulatory networks necessary for proper neural crest development in mice (30) and zebrafish (31), or are downstream targets of the TFs that regulate the formation of the neural crest (32). Prdm6 is expressed in cardiac NCCs and regulates SMC specification (12). Given that renin-secreting JG cells are of SMC lineage (26), we used fate mapping to examine if renin-producing SMCs in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mice are derived from NCCs. To this end, we intercrossed Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1-Cre and ZsGreen1fl/fl mice, which are both on C57BL/6J background and examined the presence of ZsGreen1 in the kidneys at E17.5. There were considerably greater numbers of ZsGreen1 positive cells in the kidneys of Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1Cre, which localized mainly adjacent to the vessel walls (Figure 9A). The renin level was not significantly different and did not colocalize with ZsGreen1 in Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1Cre or WT mice (Figure 9B). Surprisingly, there were reduced levels of Sox6 (Figure 9C) in Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1Cre compared with WT mice. Only a small fraction of the Sox6 colocalized with ZsGreen1. To establish the role of mesodermal PRDM6 in renal Sox6 expression, we proceeded to fate map SMCs in Prdm6fl/fl Sm22-Cre mice by crossbreeding them with ZsGreen1fl/fl mice. As shown earlier, we noted increased ZsGreen1 cells expressing Sox6 in Prdm6fl/+ Sm22-Cre ZsGreen1 mice compared with Prdm6+/+ Sm22-Cre ZsGreen1 (WT) mice (Figure 10A), indicating that loss of PRDM6 in SMCs increased Sox6-expressing SMCs of mesodermal lineage. Taken together, these findings show that loss of PRDM6 in the mesodermal — but not in NCC-derived cells — resulted in increased Sox6 levels in the kidney.

Figure 9 Fate mapping of neural crest PRDM6. (A) ZsGreen1 and renin-expressing cells in the kidneys of Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1-Cre and WT littermates. The plot on the right shows the quantification of ZsGreen1 (NCC) and renin-positive cells. (B) Augmented part of panel A demonstrates the close proximity of ZsGreen1 and renin-expressing cells on the vascular wall of in Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1-Cre kidneys marked by arrowheads. Arrows show renin. (C) The localization of Sox6 in relationship to αSMA and ZsGreen1positive cells (NCC) in Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1-Cre kidneys and WT littermates. Scale bars: 20 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05. n = 6 mice per group in A–C.

Figure 10 Fate mapping of smooth muscle cell PRDM6. (A) Fate mapping of SMCs in Prdm6fl/fl Sm22-Cre and WT littermates by crossbreeding with ZsGreen1fl/fl mice. (A) Colocalization of Sox6 and ZsGreen1 positive cells is shown; the integrated ZsGreen intensity per area and percent ZsGreen quantification of Sox6 in ZsGreen1 positive cells is compared between Prdm6fl/fl Sm22-Cre and WT littermates. n = 500 cells per genotype. (B) Colocalization between PDGFRβ and ZsGreen1. n = 4 mice per genotype. (C) Sirius red, PAS, and H&E staining in 12 weeks adult heterozygous Prdm6fl/+ SM22-Cre mice kidneys compared with WT mice, n = 4 per group. (D) Tubular and glomerular diameters in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mice versus WT littermates n = 6–100 measurements. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Creatinine levels in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre mice versus WT littermates on chow and high-salt diets, respectively unpaired 2-tailed t test; **** specifies P < 0.0001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. n = 5 mice per group.

Because NCCs can differentiate into myofibroblasts (33), we examined whether the transformation of migrating NCCs into myofibroblasts and deposition of collagen contributes to the larger size kidneys in Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1-Cre mice compared with WT littermates. There was modest colocalization of PDGFRβ and ZsGreen1-positive cells in Prdm6fl/fl Wnt1-Cre mice, providing indirect evidence for their myofibroblast identity (Figure 10B). Accordingly, there was increased Sirius red staining as evidence for increased collagen deposition in the interstitium of 12 weeks Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre (heterozygous) mice kidneys compared with WT mice (Figure 10C). Interestingly, STAT1, the upstream transcriptional regulator of PRDM6 expression has been shown to be protective against renal interstitial fibrosis after ischemia-reperfusion injury (34). Whether the interstitial collagen also contributed to the elevated BP, as shown in systemic sclerosis (35), could not be determined. In addition, enlarged glomeruli contributed to the larger kidneys and lower plasma creatinine levels in Prdm6fl/fl SM22-Cre compared with WT mice (Figure 10, D and E). Improved GFR may reflect increased hydrostatic pressure due to the higher systemic blood pressure.

Taken together, we believe that our study establishes the role of PRDM6 as a hub for a network of genes that regulate BP in part by controlling the abundance of renin-producing cells.