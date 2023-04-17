Mycobacterium tuberculosis hijacks host TRIM21- and NCOA4-dependent ferritinophagy to enhance intracellular growth

Detrimental and beneficial roles of ferritin in intracellular Mtb growth are dependent on iron availability. Two recent studies have found that FTH1 deficiency in bone marrow or myeloid cells results in significantly increased susceptibility to TB in mice (3, 4); however, we and others found increased serum levels of ferritin in TB patients (11, 12). While increased serum levels of ferritin could be a consequence of Mtb infection, an alternative possibility is that ferritin supports Mtb replication, as suggested by studies of other infection models (7, 8). Consistent with this notion, in the present study both FTH1 and FTL mRNA levels in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were significantly higher in patients with pulmonary TB than in healthy controls and non-TB pneumonia patients (Figure 1A). Upon infection with Mtb, THP-1 macrophages rapidly upregulated ferritin expression in a time- and dose-dependent manner before increased intracellular Mtb growth (Figure 1, B–D). To further determine the relationship between the expression of host ferritin and intracellular Mtb survival, we compared the expression of ferritin in sorted macrophage populations that harbored live or dead Mtb versus those without bacteria (uninfected), as previously described (13). Macrophages without Mtb exposure were used as a negative control (unexposed) (Figure 1E). In line with the clinical findings outlined above, FTH1 and FTL were significantly increased at both mRNA and protein levels in macrophages harboring live Mtb compared with those harboring dead Mtb or uninfected or unexposed macrophages (Figure 1, F and G). Together, these findings demonstrated that increased ferritin in macrophages correlated with intracellular survival of Mtb.

Figure 1 Expression of ferritin is associated with Mtb growth in macrophages. (A) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of FTH1 and FTL mRNA abundance in PBMCs from healthy controls (HC, n = 35), TB patients (TB, n = 30), and non-TB pneumonia patients (PN, n = 25). (B) RT-qPCR analysis of FTH1 and FTL at different time points (2, 6, 12, and 24 hours) in THP-1–derived macrophages infected or not infected with H37Rv (MOI = 3). (C and D) Immunoblot analysis of FTH1 and FTL at different time points (0, 6, 12, and 24 hours) in THP-1–derived macrophages after infection with the indicated MOI (0, 1, 3, or 10). (E–G) THP-1–derived macrophages were infected for 72 hours with Mtb strain H37Ra carrying a dual-color reporter that comprises a constitutively green (Emerald) and a tetracycline-inducible red (TagRFP) fluorescent protein. Tetracycline (500 ng/mL) was added 24 hours before analysis of the live or dead status of the H37Ra strain in macrophages by flow cytometry (E). (F and G) RT-qPCR analysis (F) and immunoblot analysis (G) of FTH1 and FTL in negative control, uninfected, and harboring live or dead H37Ra macrophages. (H) Immunoblot analysis of FTH1 in FTH1-knockdown THP-1–derived macrophages. (I) Intracellular H37Rv CFU levels in FTH1-knockdown THP-1–derived macrophages treated with ferrous lactate (20 μM), DFO (25 μM), or vehicle. (J) THP-1–derived macrophages with FTH1 knockdown were pretreated with ferrous lactate (20 μM) for 24 hours. Then CFUs of intracellular H37Rv were assessed in the presence of DFO (25 μM) or vehicle. Data in F–J are representative of 2 or 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as means ± SD; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A and F) or Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test (I and J).

To further determine whether there is a causal relationship between increased ferritin expression and Mtb growth within macrophages, we used small interfering RNA (siRNA) to knock down the expression of FTH1 and FTL and evaluated the effect on intracellular Mtb growth. The efficacy of knockdown was confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 1H). There was a compensatory increase in the expression of FTL in FTH1-knockdown macrophages compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159941DS1) (5). In agreement with others (4), we observed that FTH1 knockdown significantly increased the growth of intracellular Mtb, while silencing FTL did not affect Mtb growth in macrophages (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1B). Therefore, for the remainder of the study, we focused on FTH1 to investigate the role of ferritin in controlling bacterial growth.

As iron is vital for Mtb replication in macrophages (14), we further explored the impact of free iron concentration on the role of ferritin in regulating intracellular Mtb growth. To this end, we either chelated iron using deferoxamine (DFO) or supplied iron in the form of ferrous lactate. As expected, the availability of iron promoted bacterial growth, whereas limiting the availability of iron inhibited it (Figure 1I). Notably, the role of FTH1 in restricting intracellular Mtb growth was abrogated by treatment with either DFO or ferrous lactate (Figure 1, I and J). Moreover, the withdrawal of iron from macrophages pretreated with ferrous lactate reversed the supportive effect of FTH1 deficiency on intracellular Mtb growth (Figure 1J). Thus, our data indicate that ferritin is detrimental or beneficial for intracellular Mtb growth depending on the availability of iron.

NCOA4-mediated ferritin degradation facilitates intracellular Mtb growth. Our finding that ferritin facilitated intracellular Mtb growth in macrophages cultured in iron-depleted medium prompted us to investigate whether and how Mtb hijacks ferritin metabolism for its growth. To this end, we monitored temporal changes in FTH1 and FTL levels in macrophages following the addition of iron in the presence or absence of Mtb. While induction and degradation of FTH1 and FTL were largely driven by the presence of iron, Mtb infection accelerated ferritin turnover induced by iron (Figure 2A). Accelerated FTH1 and FTL degradation were also confirmed in ferritin-preloaded macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2A). Ferritin degradation results in iron release, a process known as ferritinophagy (15, 16), through which NCOA4 functions as a selective autophagic receptor for the uptake and trafficking of ferritin into lysosomes (15, 17). Consequently, we examined NCOA4-mediated ferritinophagy in Mtb-infected macrophages. We observed that the levels of NCOA4 were upregulated in a time- and dose-dependent manner upon Mtb infection (Figure 2, B and C). NCOA4 was found to interact directly with FTH1 in Mtb-infected macrophages (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2B), while the knockdown of NCOA4 prevented ferritin degradation (Figure 2E) without affecting cell death of Mtb-infected macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2C). Immunofluorescence staining revealed that the expression of both NCOA4 and FTH1 was enhanced following Mtb infection and that NCOA4 and FTH1 colocalized within lysosomes (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Inhibition of autophagy by silencing of ATG5 or intervening with autophagosome-lysosome fusion and acidification using chloroquine and bafilomycin A1 resulted in ferritin accumulation (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2F). Together, these results indicate that Mtb infection accelerates ferritin degradation via enhancing NCOA4-mediated ferritinophagy.

Figure 2 Mtb-induced ferritinophagy facilitates intracellular bacterial growth by enabling access to bioavailable iron. (A) Immunoblot analysis of FTH1 and FTL at different time points (6, 12, 24, 48, and 72 hours) in THP-1–derived macrophages after H37Rv infection in the presence of ferrous lactate (20 μM). (B and C) Immunoblot analysis of NCOA4 at different time points (0, 6, 12, and 24 hours; B) in THP-1–derived macrophages after H37Rv infection with the indicated MOI (0, 1, 3, and 10; C). (D) Immunoblot analysis and immunoprecipitation of NCOA4 and FTH1 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv (MOI = 3) for 24 hours. (E) Immunoblot analysis of NCOA4 and FTH1 in NCOA4-knockdown THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (F) Representative images of H37Rv-infected THP-1–derived macrophages stained with FTH1, NCOA4, and LAMP-1 (scale bars: 4 μm). The colocalization ratio was quantified from 30 macrophages (right). (G) Immunoblot analysis of ATG5, LC3B, NCOA4, and FTH1 in AGT5-knockdown THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (H) Immunoblot analysis of NCOA4 and FTH1 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours, followed by bafilomycin A1 (100 nM) treatment for a further 3 hours. (I–K) Detection of free iron in NCOA4-knockdown THP-1–derived macrophages (I) and in mCherry+ H37Ra isolated from the indicated macrophages (J) by Calcein-AM or H37Rv CFU (K) in the presence or absence of various concentrations of DFO (10, 25, and 50 μM) after infection for 72 hours. Data in D, E, and H–K are representative of 2 or 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as means ± SD; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s unpaired t test (F) or 2-tailed unpaired t test (I–K).

We next sought to determine whether enhanced ferritinophagy facilitates intracellular Mtb growth by increasing iron availability. To this end, we used Calcein-AM, an iron-specific fluorescent dye, to measure the level of intracellular free iron, as previously described (Supplemental Figure 2G) (18–20). As expected, intracellular free iron was significantly decreased in Mtb-infected NCOA4-knockdown macrophages in the presence of 10 or 25 μM DFO (Figure 2I). We validated the reduced intracellular free iron in Mtb-infected NCOA4-knockdown macrophages using another free iron–specific fluorescent dye, FeRhoNox (Supplemental Figure 2H) (21, 22). In concordance with the decrease in intracellular free iron, Mtb isolated from NCOA4-knockdown macrophages exhibited increased calcein fluorescence, indicating decreased iron acquisition by Mtb (Figure 2J). Accordingly, intracellular Mtb growth was significantly suppressed in NCOA4-knockdown macrophages (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 2I), while there was no significant difference in macrophages with double NCOA4 and FTH1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 2J). Taken together, these findings indicate that NCOA4-mediated ferritinophagy is essential for intracellular Mtb growth by increasing the iron accessible to these bacteria.

Reduced FTH1 in macrophages is associated with the progression of human TB. To investigate the clinical relevance of increased ferritinophagy in human TB, we first examined ferritinophagy in normal and tuberculous lung tissues. Both NCOA4 and FTH1 were highly expressed in cells with morphologic characteristics of macrophages surrounding tuberculous granulomas in human lungs (Figure 3A). In addition, high levels of FTH1 and NCOA4 were observed in macrophages colocalized within TB lesions (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Reduced FTH1 in macrophages is associated with the progression of human TB. (A) Immunohistochemical staining for NCOA4 and FTH1 in lung tissue from a TB patient or a normal lung. Scale bars: 100 μm (top) and 20 μm (bottom). (B) Colocalization of NCOA4 and FTH1 in CD68-positive macrophages in the lung lesions of TB patients. Top: H&E staining, single-channel images, and a merged image of DAPI, CD68, NCOA4, and FTH1 (scale bars: 2 mm). Bottom: Magnifications of the outlined areas (scale bars: 100 μm). The arrows denote the colocalization of NCOA4 and FTH1 in CD68-positive macrophages. (C–E) Immunofluorescence staining of lung tissues from TB patients undergoing therapeutic resection (n = 9) and diagnostic biopsy specimens (n = 6). (C) Representative H&E image and immunofluorescence image of a therapeutic resection tissue section with various necrotizing and non-necrotizing granulomas and lymphoid aggregate (scale bars: 2 mm). (D and E) Quantification of the percentage of NCOA4-positive (D) and FTH1-positive (E) macrophages in well-organized necrotizing and non-necrotizing granulomas among 2 cohorts. A total of 48 non-necrotizing granulomas (18 from therapeutic resection and 30 from diagnostic biopsy specimens) and 19 necrotizing granulomas (13 from therapeutic resections and 6 from diagnostic biopsy specimens) were included in the analysis. Data are presented as means ± SD; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test (D and E).

Next, we aimed to investigate the potential association between ferritinophagy and progression of human TB. For this, we obtained pulmonary tissues from patients undergoing therapeutic resection for advanced TB (n = 9) and diagnostic biopsy specimens for earlier-stage TB (n = 6) and subsequently compared the expression of NCOA4 and FTH1 using quantitative immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Table 1). Across all pulmonary tissues, we observed that the well-recognized necrotizing granulomas were frequently accompanied by non-necrotizing granulomas and lymphoid aggregates, as previously described (Figure 3C) (23). By quantifying the percentages of NCOA4-positive macrophages within non-necrotizing and necrotizing granulomas, we observed a higher percentage of NCOA4-positive macrophages in the therapeutic resection tissues than in the diagnostic biopsy specimens. However, the difference was statistically significant only in non-necrotizing granulomas (Figure 3D). In contrast, the percentages of FTH1-positive macrophages were significantly higher in the diagnostic biopsy specimens than in the therapeutic resection tissues in non-necrotizing and necrotizing granulomas (Figure 3E). Therefore, we suggest that the upregulation of FTH1 in macrophages is associated with TB disease progression in humans.

Mtb infection increases NCOA4 expression by regulating TRIM21-mediated proteasomal degradation of HERC2. The results described above point to increased NCOA4 as a key event in the degradation of ferritin and release of iron for Mtb growth. Nevertheless, Mtb infection did not affect the mRNA level of NCOA4 (Figure 4A). It has been recognized that induction of ferritinophagy via NCOA4 is regulated by HERC2-mediated proteolysis during erythropoiesis (15, 24). We, therefore, investigated whether HERC2 expression in macrophages was reduced during Mtb infection. As expected, the level of HERC2 in THP-1 macrophages decreased following Mtb infection in a time- and dose-dependent manner (Figure 4, B and C). Notably, the Mtb infection–induced decrease in HERC2 expression was recapitulated in primary human monocyte-derived macrophages, concordant with increased NCOA4 expression (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Mtb-induced NCOA4 is regulated by HERC2-mediated proteolysis. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of NCOA4 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv. (B and C) Immunoblot analysis of NCOA4 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv (MOI = 1, 3, and 10; C) for 2, 6, 12, and 24 hours (B). (D) Immunoblot analysis of HERC2 and NCOA4 in human monocyte-derived macrophages (hMDMs; n = 3) infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (E) Immunoblot analysis of HERC2 in the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of control and H37Rv-infected THP-1–derived macrophages. (F) Immunoblot analysis and immunoprecipitation of NCOA4, HERC2, and FTH1 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (G) Representative images of H37Rv-infected THP-1–derived macrophages stained with HERC2 and NCOA4 (scale bars: 5 μm). The colocalization ratio was quantified from 30 macrophages (right). (H) Immunoblot analysis of HERC2, NCOA4, and FTH1 in THP-1–derived macrophages transfected with HERC2 siRNA and then infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (I) Immunoblot analysis and immunoprecipitation of NCOA4 and HA-Ub in THP-1–derived macrophages transfected with HA-Ub plasmid followed by H37Rv infection for 24 hours. (J) Immunoblot analysis of NCOA4 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected or not infected with H37Rv for 24 hours, followed by MG-132 (10 μM) treatment for a further 3 hours. Data in A, E, F, H, and J are representative of 2 or 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as means ± SD; **P < 0.01 by Student’s unpaired t test (G).

HERC2 has been reported to reside in both the cytoplasm and nucleus (25, 26). By separating the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of macrophages, we found that Mtb infection reduced the level of HERC2 protein in the cytoplasm but not the nucleus (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 3A). Coimmunoprecipitation and confocal microscopy analysis demonstrated that Mtb infection decreased direct interaction between HERC2 and NCOA4 and simultaneously increased the amount of FTH1 protein bound to NCOA4 in macrophages (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3B). We further validated the negative regulation by HERC2 of NCOA4-mediated ferritin degradation. HERC2 knockdown increased the abundance of NCOA4 in both control and Mtb-infected macrophages, resulting in accelerated degradation of ferritin (Figure 4H). In addition, Mtb infection inhibited NCOA4 ubiquitination in THP-1 macrophages transfected with plasmids encoding ubiquitin (HA-Ub) (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 3C). NCOA4 abundance increased following treatment with the proteasome inhibitor MG-132, suggesting a role for proteasomes in regulating NCOA4 during Mtb infection (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Collectively, our data indicate that HERC2-mediated proteolysis inhibits the turnover of NCOA4 protein in Mtb-infected macrophages.

Although evidence has been presented that HERC2 functions as an E3 ligase (24), how HERC2 expression is regulated has not been investigated. Similarly to NCOA4, the transcript level of HERC2 was not influenced by Mtb infection (Figure 5A), suggesting that HERC2 is regulated posttranslationally. By using cycloheximide, a pan-inhibitor of protein synthesis, we found that HERC2 turnover was significantly accelerated in Mtb-infected macrophages, with the half-life of HERC2 reduced from 12 to 4 hours (Figure 5B). Additionally, inhibition of HERC2 induced by Mtb infection could be rescued by the proteasome inhibitor MG-132 (Figure 5C), but not by the lysosome maturation inhibitors chloroquine and bafilomycin A1 (Supplemental Figure 4A). We conclude that the turnover of HERC2 depends on proteasomal degradation. Finally, we observed that Mtb infection markedly induced total ubiquitination of HERC2 in macrophages (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Together, these data confirm that Mtb infection enhances ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation of HERC2 in macrophages.

Figure 5 Mtb-induced proteasomal degradation of HERC2 depends on TRIM21. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of HERC2 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 2, 6, 12, and 24 hours. (B) Immunoblot analysis and quantitative analysis of HERC2 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for various times (1, 2, 4, 8, 12, and 24 hours) in the presence of cycloheximide (CHX; 10 μM). (C) Immunoblot analysis of HERC2 and NCOA4 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours, followed by MG-132 (10 μM) for a further 3 hours. (D) Immunoblot analysis and immunoprecipitation of HERC2 and HA-Ub in THP-1–derived macrophages transfected with HA-Ub plasmid, followed by H37Rv infection for 24 hours. (E) Immunoblot analysis and immunoprecipitation of HERC2 and TRIM21 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (F) Immunoblot analysis of HERC2 and TRIM21 in THP-1–derived macrophages transfected with TRIM21 siRNA and then infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (G and H) RT-qPCR analysis (G) and immunoblot analysis (H) of TRIM21 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 0, 6, 12, and 24 hours. (I and J) RT-qPCR analysis (I) and immunoblot analysis (J) of TRIM21 in THP-1–derived macrophages infected with H37Rv for 24 hours in the presence of p38 inhibitor (SB202190, 10 μM), JNK inhibitor (SP600125, 20 μM), NF-κB inhibitor (JSH-23, 30 μM), or AKT1 inhibitor (AKTi, 10 μM). Data in A–C, E, F, I, and J are representative of 2 or 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as means ± SD; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test (G and I).

To identify the E3 ligase responsible for HERC2 degradation, we performed a mass spectrometric analysis of the proteins coimmunoprecipitated by anti-HERC2 antibody. Four E3 ligase candidates were identified. Among them, TRIM21 had the highest score in both independent experiments (Supplemental Table 2). We next tested whether TRIM21 is the E3 ligase for HERC2. The physical interaction between endogenous TRIM21 and HERC2 in macrophages during Mtb infection was confirmed by coimmunoprecipitation and confocal microscopy analysis (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Moreover, degradation of HERC2 induced by Mtb infection was effectively prevented by TRIM21 knockdown in macrophages (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 4E). These findings identify the E3 ligase TRIM21 as responsible for the proteasomal degradation of HERC2 in macrophages during Mtb infection.

We next assessed the impact of Mtb infection on the E3 ligase TRIM21. Both the mRNA and protein levels of TRIM21 were upregulated in a time-dependent manner during Mtb infection (Figure 5, G and H). To further elucidate the signaling pathways underlying modulation of TRIM21 by Mtb in macrophages, we infected THP-1 macrophages with Mtb in the absence or presence of the p38 inhibitor SB202190, the JNK inhibitor SP600125, the NF-κB inhibitor JSH-23, or AKT1 inhibitor (AKTi), and then determined the mRNA and protein levels of TRIM21. Intriguingly, the induction of TRIM21 was markedly inhibited by SB202190 and AKTi (Figure 5, I and J). Thus, we propose that Mtb infection induces TRIM21 expression in macrophages mainly through p38 and AKT1 signaling pathways.

Ncoa4 deficiency in myeloid cells increases host resistance to Mtb infection. To investigate whether NCOA4-mediated ferritinophagy contributes to host resistance against Mtb infection in vivo, we generated conditional-Ncoa4-knockout mice with Ncoa4 deficiency in myeloid cells, including monocytes/macrophages (Lyz2cre Ncoa4fl/fl, hereafter referred to as Ncoa4–/–). We used PCR to confirm Ncoa4 alleles in control littermate mice (Ncoa4fl/fl, hereafter referred to as Ncoa4+/+) and Ncoa4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). In agreement with the results obtained with the NCOA4-knockdown THP-1 macrophages, ferritinophagy was impaired in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from Ncoa4–/– mice, as determined by the accumulation of FTH1 (Figure 6A). Moreover, the growth of intracellular Mtb was significantly reduced in Ncoa4–/– BMDMs (Figure 6B). As expected, Ncoa4–/– BMDMs showed significantly decreased levels of free iron in lysosomes (Figure 6C) and host macrophages (Figure 6D) upon Mtb infection, which was confirmed by the changes of iron-response genes in intracellular Mtb, as previously reported (Figure 6E) (27, 28).

Figure 6 Ncoa4 deficiency in myeloid cells increases host resistance to Mtb. (A) Immunoblot analysis of FTH1 in BMDMs from Ncoa4+/+ and Ncoa4–/– mice infected with H37Rv for 24 hours. (B) In vitro CFUs in BMDMs from Ncoa4+/+ and Ncoa4–/– mice. (C) Representative images of H37Rv-infected BMDMs stained with FeRhoNox and LAMP-1 (scale bars: 7 μm). The colocalization ratio was quantified from 30 macrophages (right). (D) Detection of free iron in BMDMs by FeRhoNox after H37Rv infection for 72 hours. (E) The fold changes of iron-response genes in H37Rv isolated from the indicated BMDMs. (F–I) Ncoa4+/+ and Ncoa4–/– mice were aerosol-infected with about 200 CFU per mouse of H37Rv, and lungs were removed at 4 and 8 weeks postinfection (wpi). The burden of H37Rv in the lungs of Ncoa4+/+ and Ncoa4–/– mice (4 wpi, n = 5 per group; 8 wpi, n = 7 per group) was assessed by counting of CFUs (F) and acid-fast staining (G, 4 wpi; scale bars: 100 μm [top] and 20 μm [bottom]. Histopathology was assessed in lung sections stained with H&E and quantified by immune cell infiltration ratio (H, 4 wpi; scale bars: 2 mm [top] and 100 μm [bottom]). FTH1 (green) in macrophages (red, CD68-positive) was immunofluorescently stained (scale bars: 20 μm) and quantified by percentage (I; n = 100). Data in A–D and F are representative of 2 or 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as means ± SD; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s unpaired t test (C, H, and I) or Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test (B, D, and F).

Following aerosol infection with Mtb (H37Rv), the bacterial loads in the lungs of Ncoa4–/– mice were significantly reduced compared with those in Ncoa4+/+ mice, 4 and 8 weeks after infection (Figure 6, F and G). Consistently, tissue consolidation in the lungs of Ncoa4–/– mice was impaired (Figure 6H), indicating that NCOA4 affects host resistance to Mtb infection in vivo. Although lymphocyte, monocyte/macrophage, and neutrophil infiltration into the lungs did not differ significantly between Ncoa4+/+ and Ncoa4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5B), the accumulation of FTH1+CD68+ macrophages in the lung tissues of infected Ncoa4–/– mice increased (Figure 6I). In addition, we found that most of the cytokines we detected, such as INF-γ, IL-1β, and TNF-α, were present at significantly higher levels in lung homogenates of Ncoa4–/– mice compared with those of Ncoa4+/+ mice at 4 weeks after infection, suggesting that NCOA4 suppresses pulmonary inflammation and impairs bacterial control. Interestingly, there were no significant differences in cytokine levels between the 2 groups at 8 weeks after infection (Supplemental Figure 5C). We speculate that the NCOA4-dependent mechanism plays a more prominent role in the early stages of Mtb infection than in the later phases of the infection. In agreement with our in vitro findings, our in vivo results confirm that Mtb infection enhances NCOA4-mediated ferritinophagy, facilitating the intracellular persistence of the pathogen.