Hypoxia, which is also known as oxygen deficiency and is commonly seen in the solid tumor environment because of an erratic tumor vasculature and high metabolic rate, plays an important regulatory role in cancer development, tumor growth and spreading, formation of distant metastases, and cancer dormancy. The essential molecular issue in hypoxia is the activation and stabilization of hypoxia-inducible transcription factors (HIFs) (1). HIF-1, the main transcription factor activated in hypoxic conditions, is composed of two subunits, α and β, which have similar conformations. Under hypoxic conditions, when HIF-1α is stable, it translocates to the cell nucleus and heterodimerizes with HIF-1β. In the nucleus, HIF-1 initiates the transcription of numerous genes regulating cellular energy metabolism, function, and survival, and are collectively known as hypoxia-responsive genes (1). There are also two homologs that associate with HIF-1α; HIF-2α shares some functionality and targeted genes with HIF-1α, and HIF-3α may negatively regulate HIF-1α and HIF-2α functions (2).

HIF-1 promotes tumor progression via the stimulation of angiogenesis, immunosuppression, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), and metabolic reprogramming, supporting malignant cell survival, proliferation, plasticity, and motility (ref. 1 and Figure 1). Transient acute hypoxic conditions and chronic hypoxia generate a metabolically diverse tumor microenvironment (3), which induces an intense conditional pressure on cancerous cells that encourages the survival of aggressive malignant clones. Hence, in a clinical setting, hypoxia correlates with worse prognosis in different cancer types and, in addition, imparts resistance to different therapeutic approaches (4).

Figure 1 Cross-talk between HIF and PD-1/PD-L1 pathways in carcinogenesis and therapy. A majority of solid tumors develop hypoxia because of chaotic vascularization leading to deprivation of optimal oxygen supply and increased cellular proliferation and metabolic rate. Hypoxia causes the activation and stabilization of key transcription factors, the hypoxia-inducible transcription factors (HIFs). HIF-1α and HIF-2α control the expression of many tumorigenesis genes. HIFs promote tumor progression by stimulating angiogenesis, immunosuppression, EMT, and metabolic reprogramming, and by supporting malignant cell survival, motility, proliferation, plasticity, and enhancing treatment resistance and escape from a nutrient-deprived milieu. Hypoxia also upregulates the expression of PD-L1 in malignant cells and MDSCs via HIF-1α and HIF-2α. PD-L1, via binding to its receptor (PD-1), acts as a protumorigenic factor that induces immune tolerance within the tumor microenvironment and inhibits antitumor immune responses by suppressing activity of tumor-specific TILs. HIF inhibition synergizes with CPIs to block tumor development and progression. Further studies should determine how other factors in the tumor milieu, such as cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, hormones, and therapeutic agents, may interfere with the antitumor potential of a combination of HIF inhibitors and CPI therapy.

Numerous experimental and clinical data reveal that hypoxia induces radioresistance and resistance to a variety of chemotherapeutic agents, affects antitumoral immune responses, and controls crucial regulatory pathways, impacting key aspects of cancer biology. For instance, hypoxia impacts the efficiency of cancer immunotherapy by contributing to the immune-eliminated phenotype, which is a key barrier to the therapeutic effect of adoptive cell therapy (5). Therefore, hypoxia signaling in cancer is an apparent target for intervention and the suppression of hypoxia-associated signaling may be considered a valuable treatment option in diseases with limited therapeutic choices. Clinical studies of HIF inhibitors indicate benefit and justify further evaluation either as a single agent or in combination with other antitumor agents (6).