HIF inhibitor 32-134D eradicates murine hepatocellular carcinoma in combination with anti-PD1 therapy

Identification of a class of HIF inhibitors. The NCI CellMiner database contains expression data for over 25,000 mRNAs in 60 human cancer cell lines that have been exposed to more than 20,000 chemical compounds (49). We searched CellMiner for a compound that induced changes in gene expression that were highly correlated with those induced by acriflavine, but which was structurally unrelated to acriflavine. Compounds that satisfied the above criteria were identified and subsequently analyzed in Hep3B-c1 cells (50), which are stably transfected with HIF-dependent reporter plasmid p2.1, in which firefly luciferase (FLuc) coding sequences are located downstream from a hypoxia-response element (HRE) and a basal SV40 promoter; and control reporter pSVR, in which Renilla luciferase (RLuc) coding sequences are downstream of the basal SV40 promoter only (Figure 1A). The FLuc/RLuc ratio in cells exposed to 1% O 2 for 24 hours is a specific measure of HIF-dependent gene expression. NSC-705870 (hereafter designated 11-88), a bis-bromoindole thiazole compound that had a Pearson’s correlation of 0.475 with acriflavine in the CellMiner database (P = 1.2 × 10–4), significantly inhibited the FLuc/RLuc ratio in hypoxic Hep3B cells (P < 0.05; Figure 1B), with an IC 50 of 2.9 μM (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Identification of HIF inhibitors. (A) Hep3B-c1 cells were stably transfected with firefly luciferase (FLuc) reporter p2.1, which contains a hypoxia-response element (HRE), and Renilla luciferase (RLuc) reporter pSVR. (B) Hep3B-c1 cells were incubated with vehicle (Veh; 0.1% DMSO; blue bars) or 10 μM 32-134D (red bars) at 20% O 2 (n = 6) or 1% O 2 (n = 12) for 24 hours. Cell lysates were assayed for Fluc/Rluc activity (mean ± SEM); *P < 0.05 versus vehicle (χ2 test). (C) Chemical structures and IC 50 values for HIF inhibitors. (D and E) Hep3B cells were exposed to 20% O 2 with vehicle, or 1% O 2 with vehicle (blue bar), 32-134D (red bars), 33-063 (green bars), or PT2385 (brown bars) for 24 hours and CA9 (D) and EPO (E) mRNAs were quantified by RT-qPCR. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05 versus 20% O 2 -vehicle; **P < 0.01 versus 1% O 2 -vehicle (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test); NS, not significantly different from 1% O 2 -vehicle. (F) Hep3B cells were exposed to 20% or 1% O 2 in the presence of vehicle or 1% O 2 in the presence of 5 μM 32-134D (n = 3 each) for 24 hours. RNA sequencing identified genes with hypoxia-induced expression (blue circle) and genes that were inhibited by 32-134D (orange circle), based on FDR < 0.05 and fold change > 1.5. (G) Hep3B cells were exposed to 20% or 1% O 2 for 24 hours in the presence of vehicle or 5 μM 32-134D, nuclear extracts were prepared, and immunoblot assays were performed. (H) Hep3B cells were exposed to 20% or 1% O 2 for 24 hours with vehicle, 5 μM 32-134D, or 5 μM MG132 (during last 8 hours of exposure), nuclear extracts were prepared, and immunoblot assays were performed.

Based on this hit, we synthesized analogs in which either halogen substitutions to the indole groups were altered or the central thiazole was replaced by imidazole, isoxazole, oxadiazole, oxazole, pyrazinone, pyridazine, pyrazine, pyrazole, pyridine, thiadiazole, triazine, or triazole. Among 252 analogs, we identified 27 compounds that inhibited HIF transcriptional activity with IC 50 less than 3.3 μM in the reporter assay (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156774DS1). We focused on analyzing the effect of the bis-bromoindole thiazole 32-134D and the bis-indole thiadiazole 33-063 on endogenous HIF target gene expression in Hep3B cells. Reverse transcription and quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) revealed that both of these compounds significantly inhibited (P < 0.01) hypoxia-induced expression of the following HIF target genes: CA9, which encodes carbonic anhydrase 9 and in Hep3B cells is activated by HIF-1 only (Figure 1D); ANGPTL4 and VEGFA, which encode angiopoietin-like 4 and VEGFA, and are regulated by both HIF-1 and HIF-2 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B); and NDRG1 (Supplemental Figure 2C) and EPO (Figure 1E), which encode N-myc downstream regulated 1 and erythropoietin, and are activated only by HIF-2 in Hep3B cells. The data indicate that 32-134D and 33-063 inhibit transcription mediated by both HIF-1 and HIF-2. For comparison, we tested the effect of PT2385, which inhibited EPO, NDRG1, ANGPTL4, and VEGFA expression but had no effect on CA9, which is consistent with its HIF-2–selective mechanism of action (44). None of the compounds had any effect on RPL13A expression, which is neither induced by hypoxia nor regulated by HIFs (Supplemental Figure 2D).

RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) was performed on 3 biological replicates of Hep3B cells exposed for 24 hours to vehicle at 20% O 2 , vehicle at 1% O 2 , or 5 μM 32-134D at 1% O 2 . Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed that mRNA expression in the cells exposed to 32-134D at 1% O 2 was more similar to cells exposed to vehicle at 20% O 2 as compared with cells exposed to vehicle at 1% O 2 (Supplemental Figure 2E). There were 3,849 mRNAs with significantly increased expression (FDR < 0.05) of at least 1.5-fold in vehicle-treated Hep3B cells exposed to 1% O 2 (as compared with 20% O 2 ) and hypoxia-induced expression of 3,326 genes (86%) was inhibited by 32-134D (Figure 1F). Overall, 32-134D inhibited the expression of 4,689 genes, of which the 3,326 hypoxia-induced genes represented 71% of the total. Kaplan-Meier analysis of 364 HCC patients, using intratumoral expression of a HIF signature consisting of 15 genes (Supplemental Table 1) with expression that was induced by hypoxia and inhibited by 32-134D, revealed that HIF expression in the primary tumor was associated with decreased patient survival from 82 months in patients with intratumoral HIF signature less than the median value to 42 months in patients with HIF signature greater than the median (P = 0.006; Supplemental Figure 2F). Taken together, these results indicate that the HIF transcriptome is the major target of 32-134D in hypoxic Hep3B cells and that increased intratumoral expression of HIF target genes is associated with HCC patient mortality.

Immunoblot assays revealed that treatment of Hep3B cells with 32-134D for 24 hours inhibited the expression of HIF-1α and, to a lesser extent, HIF-2α protein expression (Figure 1G), with no effect on HIF-1α or HIF-2α mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Coadministration of the proteasome inhibitor MG-132 blocked the effect of 32-134D on HIF-1α protein levels (Figure 1H). Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)-qPCR assays revealed that 32-134D treatment impaired the hypoxia-induced recruitment of HIF-1 (HIF-1α and HIF-1β), HIF-2 (HIF-2α and HIF-1β), and coactivator p300 to HREs of the CA9, EPO, and ANGPTL4 genes (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, PT2385 inhibited the hypoxia-induced recruitment of HIF-2 and p300 to the ANGPTL4 and EPO HREs, not to the CA9 HRE, which is occupied by HIF-1 only. Taken together, the results presented in Figure 1 and Supplemental Figures 1–3 indicate that 32-134D induces HIF-α subunit degradation, thereby inhibiting activation of HIF-1 and HIF-2 target gene transcription.

Effects of 32-134D on human HCC tumor xenografts. Having demonstrated the effect of 32-134D on HIF-dependent gene expression in cultured Hep3B cells, we next sought to analyze the effect of HIF inhibitor 32-134D on tumor xenograft growth and vascularization. Hep3B cells were injected subcutaneously into nude (nu/nu) mice and when tumors reached a volume of 150 mm3 (designated day 1), the mice were treated with vehicle or 32-134D by daily intraperitoneal injection. Compared with vehicle treated mice, partial growth inhibition was observed at 20 mg/kg (P < 0.01) and maximal growth inhibition was observed at 40 and 80 mg/kg (P < 0.001) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Treatment with 32-134D for 17 days had no effect on mouse appearance, behavior, or body weight (Supplemental Figure 4B). We treated additional mice with 32-134D at a dose of 40 mg/kg versus vehicle and confirmed inhibition of tumor growth without effects on body weight (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). The tumors harvested from 32-134D–treated mice were of significantly decreased mass (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 5D) and demonstrated pallor in comparison to the bloody appearance of tumors from vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2B), suggesting effects on tumor vascularization.

Figure 2 Effect of 32-134D on Hep3B tumor xenograft growth and vascularization. (A) Female nude mice received a subcutaneous injection of 5 × 106 Hep3B cells. When tumors reached a volume of 150 mm3 (designated treatment day 1), the mice were randomized to receive a daily intraperitoneal injection of 32-134D at a dose of 0 (blue), 20 (black), 40 (red), or 80 (green) mg/kg. Data are presented as mean tumor volume (± SEM; n = 4 each). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (B) Gross pathology of tumors harvested from vehicle-treated (top panel) and 32-134D–treated (bottom panel) mice. (C) Nuclear extracts prepared from tumors were assayed by immunoblotting using antibodies against the indicated proteins. (D) Total RNA was isolated from tumor tissue and analyzed by RT-qPCR using primers specific for the indicated mRNAs and results (mean ± SEM, n = 4) were normalized to the mean value for tumors from vehicle-treated mice. (E) ELISA for the indicated proteins was performed using aliquots of tumor lysates (mean ± SEM; n = 3–4 tumors each). *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney test). (F) Formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded tumor sections were analyzed by immunohistochemistry using an antibody against CD31 to identify vascular endothelial cells. Scale bar: 100 μm. The total CD31+ vessel area per field was quantified using ImageJ (mean ± SEM; n = 4 tumors with 5 sections per tumor). *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test).

Immunoblot assays of tumor lysates revealed that 32-134D resulted in an almost complete loss of HIF-1α and HIF-2α protein expression, with no effect on actin levels (Figure 2C). Intratumoral HIF-1β protein levels were not affected by treatment with 32-134D (Supplemental Figure 5E). Analysis of tumor RNA revealed a significant decrease in the expression of mRNAs encoding (a) angiogenic growth factors, including ANGPTL4, EPO, and placental growth factor (PGF); (b) proteins mediating immune evasion, including CD73 and PDL1; and (c) proteins with effects on both angiogenesis and immunity, including VEGFA, stroma-derived factor 1 (SDF-1; also known as CXCL12), and stem cell factor (SCF; also known as KIT ligand [KITLG]) in response to 32-134D treatment (P < 0.05; Figure 2D). Tumor lysates were subjected to ELISA, which revealed significantly decreased expression of VEGFA, EPO, SDF-1α, and SCF protein in tumor lysates from mice treated with 32-134D (P < 0.05; Figure 2E). Immunohistochemistry using an antibody against CD31, which is expressed by vascular endothelial cells, demonstrated significantly decreased blood vessel area in tumors from 32-134D–treated mice (P < 0.05; Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, the data presented in Figure 2 and Supplemental Figures 4–6 demonstrate that treatment with 32-134D inhibits human HCC tumor xenograft growth and angiogenesis by inhibiting the expression of multiple HIF target genes.

Effects of 32-134D on Hepa1-6 mouse HCC cells and tumors. Next, we analyzed Hepa1-6, which is a mouse HCC cell line. Treatment of hypoxic Hepa1-6 mouse HCC cells with 32-134D or 33-063 revealed significant dose-dependent inhibition of hypoxia-induced ANGPTL4, EPO, PGF, and VEGFA mRNA expression with no effect on RPL13A (P < 0.05; Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 7). PT2385 was a less potent inhibitor of ANGPTL4, PGF, and VEGFA mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 7). Analysis of genes that are induced by HIFs in breast cancer and promote immune evasion (42) revealed that CD47 and CD73 were not induced in hypoxic Hepa1-6 cells, whereas PDL1 mRNA was induced in vehicle-treated but not in 32-134D–treated cells under hypoxic conditions (Figure 3B). B7H4 and TIM3 mRNA, which are encoded by the Vtcn1 and Havcr2 genes, respectively, and like PDL1, encode immune checkpoint receptors that are HIF regulated (51, 52) and associated with patient mortality in HCC (53), showed hypoxia-induced expression in vehicle-treated but not in 32-134D–treated cells (P < 0.05; Figure 3B). Treatment with 32-134D also inhibited hypoxia-induced expression of SLC2A1, LDHA, ENTPD1, and CA9 mRNA, which play roles in both tumor metabolism and immune evasion (P < 0.05; Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 4). CXCL1, IL-6, and IL-10 were not induced by hypoxia, whereas hypoxia-induced IL-22 expression was inhibited by 32-134D (P < 0.05; Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Effect of 32-134D treatment on hypoxia-induced gene expression in Hepa1-6 cells. (A–C) Cells were exposed to 20% O 2 and vehicle (white bars), 1% O 2 and vehicle (blue bars), or 1% O 2 and 32-134D (red bars) for 24 hours and mRNAs were quantified by RT-qPCR and normalized to white (mean ± SEM, n = 4). *P < 0.05 versus white; #P < 0.05 versus blue (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test).

To test whether 32-134D inhibits HCC growth in an immunocompetent mouse model, we injected Hepa1-6 HCC cells into the flank of syngeneic C57L mice (54). When tumors became palpable (treatment day 1), mice received intraperitoneal injections of 32-134D (40 mg/kg/day) versus vehicle control, or anti-PD1 antibody versus IgG2a isotype control (200 μg on days 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, and 16), or both 32-134D and anti-PD1. Tumors grew very rapidly in all mice treated with vehicle or IgG2a, necessitating euthanasia on or before day 24 (Figure 4, A and C). Tumors regressed in 5 out of 12 mice treated with anti-PD1, but 2 tumors recurred after the last antibody treatment (on day 16) for a tumor eradication rate of only 25% (Figure 4D). Treatment with 32-134D resulted in inhibition of tumor growth in all mice and tumor eradication was achieved in 4 of 12 mice (Figure 4B). Among mice treated with the combination of 32-134D and anti-PD1, tumor growth was decreased and tumor eradication occurred in 8 of 12 mice, with no recurrences after antibody treatment was discontinued (Figure 4E). Thus, addition of 32-134D increased the percentage of mice with a complete response to anti-PD1 immune checkpoint blockade from 25% to 67% (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Effect of anti-PD1 and 32-134D on Hepa1-6 tumor growth in syngeneic mice. C57L mice were injected with Hepa1-6 HCC cells subcutaneously and when tumors became palpable, they were randomized to receive intraperitoneal injection of vehicle (A) or 32-134D (40 mg/kg; B) daily; IgG 2a isotype control (C) or anti-PD1 (D) antibody every 3 days; or both anti-PD1 and 32-134D (E). The percentage of mice in each treatment group with tumor eradication on day 34 is shown (F; blue, green, and red bars).

To analyze the mechanism by which 32-134D increased the response to anti-PD1 therapy, Hepa1-6 tumor–bearing mice were treated with 32-134D or vehicle, and immune cell populations in well-established 200-mm3 tumors were analyzed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 8). Within 8 days, HIF inhibitor therapy significantly increased the percentage of CD8+IFN-γ+ effector T cells, CD8+CD44+CD69+ activated T cells, and NK1.1+CD3–CD314+ activated NK cells, which are critical effectors of antitumor immunity and targets of anti-PD1 therapy (P < 0.05; Figure 5, A–C). The pivotal role of CD8+ T cells and NK cells in antitumor immunity is underscored by the fact that expression of CD8A and CD8B mRNA as well as KLRK1 and KLRB1 mRNA (encoding the human homologs of CD314 and NK1.1, respectively) in HCC is associated with patient survival (P < 0.05; Supplemental Table 2). By contrast, 32-134D treatment led to a decreased percentage of intratumoral CD11b+F4/80+ tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and CD11b+Ly6C+ monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (M-MDSCs) (P < 0.05; Figure 5, D and E), which are 2 immune cell populations that are critical mediators of immunosuppression in HCC (55). Treatment with 32-134D resulted in a 3-fold increase in the ratio of effector T cells to TAMs. The percentage of regulatory T cells, granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs), and dendritic cells within Hepa1-6 tumors was not significantly affected by 32-134D treatment (Figure 5, F–H).

Figure 5 Effect of 32-134D on the tumor immune microenvironment. (A–H) C57L mice were injected with Hepa1-6 HCC cells subcutaneously and when tumors reached a volume of 200 mm3, the mice were treated with vehicle or 32-134D (40 mg/kg) by daily intraperitoneal injection for 8 days. Single-cell suspensions prepared from each tumor were analyzed by flow cytometry using fluorescent antibodies against the indicated cell surface proteins. The percentage of cells positive for the indicated markers is shown (mean ± SEM, n = 6). *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney test). M-MDSCs and G-MDSCs, monocytic and granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells; TAMs, tumor-associated macrophages.

Analysis of mRNA expression in tumor tissue by RT-qPCR revealed that 32-134D treatment significantly decreased the expression of multiple mRNAs encoding angiogenic factors (ANGPTL4, EPO, PGF, and VEGFA) (P < 0.05; Figure 6A) and proteins mediating immunosuppression (B7H4/VTCN1, CD47, CD73, PDL1, SLC2A1/GLUT1, HAVCR2/TIM3, CD70, LDHA, ENTPD1/CD39, and CA9) (P < 0.05; Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 4), whereas 32-134D treatment increased the expression of CXCL9, CXCL10, and IFN-γ (P < 0.05; Figure 6C), which are critical for recruitment and activation of CD8+ T cells and NK cells. By contrast, the expression of mRNAs encoding the chemokine CXCL1 and interleukins IL-6 and IL-10, which recruit/activate TAMs and/or MDSCs (Supplemental Table 4), was inhibited by 32-134D treatment (P < 0.05; Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Effect of 32-134D on intratumoral gene expression. (A–D) C57L mice were injected with Hepa1-6 HCC cells subcutaneously and when tumors reached a volume of 200 mm3, the mice were treated with vehicle (blue bars) or 32-134D (40 mg/kg; red bars) by daily intraperitoneal injection for 8 days. The tumors were harvested and mRNA was quantified by RT-qPCR and normalized to blue (mean ± SEM, n = 4). *P < 0.05 versus blue (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (E) Effect of 32-134D on intratumoral expression of cytokines and chemokines. Total RNA isolated from tumors of 32-134D–treated versus vehicle-treated mice (n = 3 each) was analyzed using an RT-qPCR array and the ratio of mean expression (32-134D/vehicle) was determined. mRNAs with a significant difference between groups (P < 0.05, Student’s t test) are annotated.

To extend our characterization of the tumor immune microenvironment, we utilized an RT-qPCR array to analyze mRNAs encoding 84 cytokines, chemokines, interleukins, and other secreted factors, which revealed decreased expression of 40 mRNAs, including those encoding the immunosuppressive cytokines CXCL1, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IL-13, and VEGFA (Supplemental Table 4), and increased expression of 5 mRNAs, including CXCL9 and CXCL10, in tumors from 32-134D–treated mice (P < 0.05; Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 3). To further extend these findings, protein expression was quantified by performing ELISAs on tumor lysates, which confirmed that tumors from 32-134D–treated mice contained significantly increased levels of CXCL2, CXCL9, and CXCL10 (P < 0.05; Figure 7, A–C), which are chemokines that promote antitumor immunity, as well as decreased levels of CXCL1, IL-6, IL-10, and VEGFA (Figure 7, D–H), which are secreted factors that promote establishment of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 7 Effect of 32-134D on intratumoral expression of immunoregulatory proteins. (A–H) Lysates prepared from tumors of 32-134D–treated versus vehicle-treated mice were subjected to ELISA for secreted proteins mediating antitumor immunity (CXCL2, CXCL9, CXCL10) or immunosuppression (CXCL1, IL-6, IL-10, VEGFA). The data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 4 each). *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney test).

IL-22 mRNA expression was induced by hypoxia and inhibited by 32-134D in both cultured Hepa1-6 cells (Figure 3C) and Hepa1-6 tumors (Figure 6D). In contrast, decreased CD47, CD70, IL-6, and IL-10 mRNA levels were observed in tumor tissue from 32-134D–treated mice (Figure 6, B and D, and Figure 7) but not in cultured Hepa1-6 cells exposed to 32-134D (Figure 3, B and C), which suggests that 32-134D inhibited the expression of these latter mRNAs in immune or other stromal cell types, where HIFs are known to play critical roles (56–61), rather than in tumor cells. Compound 32-134D inhibited the expression of CNTF, CTF, IL-6, IL-9, IL-11, IL-17A, IL-22, and OSM (P < 0.05; Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 3), which are all known to activate JAK/STAT3 signaling, leading to HCC progression (62–68). CXCL1 (69) and B7H4 (70) also play autocrine roles in HCC progression.

The observed effects of HIF inhibition on gene expression are consistent with therapeutic benefit. Treatment with 32-134D led to (a) decreased expression of CA9, CXCL1, EPO, LDHA, PGF, SCF/KITLG, and SLC2A1/GLUT1 mRNA, which are all associated with HCC patient mortality; and (b) increased expression of CCL12/CCL2, CXCL2, CXCL9, CXCL10, and HC/C5 mRNA, which are all associated with HCC patient survival (Supplemental Table 2). Taken together, the data presented in Figures 3–7 and Supplemental Figures 7 and 8 demonstrate that treatment of HCC-bearing mice with the HIF inhibitor 32-134D significantly impairs tumor vascularization, alters the tumor immune microenvironment in favor of antitumor immunity, and blocks key metabolic and signal-transduction pathways driving cancer progression, thereby providing a broad molecular and cellular foundation for the increased tumor eradication observed in mice treated with 32-134D, either alone or in combination with anti-PD1 antibody.

Normal hematologic indices and histology in mice treated with 32-134D. To investigate the effect of 32-134D on erythropoiesis, C57BL/6J mice (n = 4 per group) received a daily intraperitoneal injection of vehicle or 32-134D at a dose of 40 or 80 mg/kg/day for 14 days. Analysis of peripheral blood samples revealed that red blood cell count, hemoglobin, hematocrit, reticulocyte count, mean corpuscular volume, mouse corpuscular hemoglobin, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration were not significantly different in drug-treated as compared to vehicle-treated mice (Figure 8A). Quantitation of serum EPO levels by ELISA revealed no significant difference between vehicle-treated and 32-134D–treated mice (Figure 8B). Histological analysis of brain, colon, heart, kidney, liver, lungs, and small intestine from mice treated with 32-134D for 14 days revealed no changes compared to vehicle-treated littermates (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 8 Effect of 32-134D on red blood cell indices. Mice (n = 4 per group) were treated with vehicle (V) or 32-134D (40 mg/kg/day) for 14 days and peripheral blood was analyzed for red blood cell count (RBC), hemoglobin (Hgb), hematocrit (Hct), reticulocytes, mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH), mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration (MCHC), mean corpuscular volume (MCV), and absolute reticulocyte count (A) or EPO levels in serum (B).

Pharmacokinetic analysis of 32-134D. We employed liquid chromatography and tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) to quantify the plasma concentration of 32-134D over 24 hours following a single intraperitoneal injection of 40 mg/kg (Figure 9). The maximum plasma concentration (C max ) of 20 μM occurred at 4 hours with a biexponential decline. The plasma concentration of 32-134D exceeded the in vitro IC 50 of 2.5 μM for at least 8 hours after administration of a single dose. The terminal half-life (t 1/2 ), apparent clearance (Cl/F), and apparent volume of distribution (V/F) were 4.1 hours, 14.5 mL/min/kg, and 6.1 L/kg, respectively, and the area under the curve extrapolated to infinity (AUC INF ) was 96.7 μM•h (see Methods for calculation of all parameters). Further studies are required to determine whether steady-state levels are achieved with daily administration.