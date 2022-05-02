Targeting HIF-1α abrogates PD-L1–mediated immune evasion in tumor microenvironment but promotes tolerance in normal tissues

Targeting HIF-1α suppresses PD-L1 expression in the TME. Previous studies have shown that hypoxia induces PD-L1 through activation of PD-L1 transcription by HIF-1α. Since tumor cells also express HIF-1α under normoxia, we tested whether the HIF-1α/PD-L1 axis is also active in tumor cells stably expressing HIF-1α under normoxic conditions. We first examined levels of HIF-1α and PD-L1 in the murine breast cancer cell lines 4T1 and E0771 cultured under normoxia. Both cell lines expressed HIF-1α and PD-L1 protein (Figure 1, A and B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), and a reduction in PD-L1 protein was observed in cells treated with the HIF-1α inhibitor echinomycin (Figure 1B). Consistent with previous reports of hypoxia-induced PD-L1 expression (23), treatment of E0771 cells with the hypoxia mimetic CoCl 2 further upregulated PD-L1 from the basal levels seen in normoxia (Figure 1C). To demonstrate the relationship between HIF-1α activity and PD-L1 protein expression in tumor cells in vivo, we transduced 4T1 cells with a lentiviral transcription factor reporter construct containing the core hypoxia-response element (HRE) motif upstream of an EGFP reporter. In response to CoCl 2 stimulation, the resultant 4T1-HRE-EGFP cells exhibited a marked increase in EGFP reporter fluorescence (Figure 1D). After engrafting the 4T1-HRE-EGFP cells into immunocompetent BALB/c mice and allowing solid tumors to form, we analyzed PD-L1 expression on the isolated tumor cells by flow cytometry. PD-L1 expression was associated with EGFP reporter activity in the tumor cells (Figure 1E). The results suggest that HIF-1α also regulates PD-L1 expression on tumor cells in vivo. To further test this, we evaluated the effect of liposome-encapsulated echinomycin (LEM) on intratumoral PD-L1 expression by immunofluorescence staining of PD-L1 in the fixed tumor specimens from engrafted tumor cell lines. As shown in Figure 1F, there was a marked reduction in PD-L1 expression in the tumors of LEM-treated mice.

Figure 1 HIF-1α drives PD-L1 expression in tumor cells. (A) Western blot of HIF-1α protein in murine breast cancer cells. (B) Effect of echinomycin on PD-L1 expression in 4T1 or E0771. Tumor cells were treated with echinomycin (EM, 0.45 nM) or DMSO (vehicle) for 48 hours (1:1000 dilution). Flow cytometry histograms for PD-L1 staining are shown. (C) Effect of CoCl 2 on PD-L1 expression in E0771 cells. E0771 cells were cultured as in B with CoCl 2 (250 μM) or PBS and PD-L1 was measured by flow cytometry. (D) 4T1-HRE cells were treated for 24 hours with PBS or CoCl 2 (250 μM). Flow cytometry histograms for EGFP intensity are shown. (E) BALB/c mice received 1 × 106 4T1-HRE cells (day 0). On day 21, tumors were dissociated and stained for PD-L1. The PD-L1 MFI is plotted for the tumor cells (gated on CD45–EGFP+ singlets) further divided into top/bottom 30th percentiles based on EGFP. The data are pooled from 3 experiments, presented as mean ± SEM, and were analyzed by Student’s t test. (F) 4T1, E0771, or MC38 cells were transplanted into BALB/c or C57BL/6 mice, which received vehicle or liposome-encapsulated echinomycin (LEM, 0.25 mg/kg) every other day for a total of 5 doses. Representative PD-L1 immunofluorescence staining is shown for tumor tissues (2 days after final dose). Blue, DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G–J) Effects of Hif1a shRNA on PD-L1 expression in E0771 cells in vitro. E0771 cells were transduced with lentivirus packaged with scrambled (sh-Scr) or Hif1a shRNA (sh-Hif1a) and cultured under normoxia for 48 hours with DMSO (–) or echinomycin (EM, 1.35 nM). Flow cytometry histograms of PD-L1 staining are shown, comparing effects of Hif1a knockdown (G) or effects of echinomycin between sh-Scr (H) and sh-Hif1a (I) cells. (J) The data are summarized, expressed as mean ± SEM of PD-L1 MFI for triplicate wells, and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc test. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001.

To test whether HIF-1α inhibition is the mechanism responsible for the reduction in PD-L1 protein induced by echinomycin, we used siRNA to knockdown Hif1a in E0771 cells and quantified PD-L1 expression by flow cytometry after a 24-hour incubation with vehicle or echinomycin (Figure 1, G–J). Under basal conditions, we found that knockdown of Hif1a reduced PD-L1 protein expression (Figure 1, G–J). Moreover, while the inhibitory effect of echinomycin on PD-L1 expression was preserved in E0771 cells transduced with scrambled shRNA (Figure 1, H–J), knockdown of Hif1a abrogated the ability of echinomycin to decrease PD-L1 protein (Figure 1, H–J). These results demonstrate that HIF-1α controls PD-L1 expression in E0771 cells and that echinomycin reduced PD-L1 by inhibiting the HIF-1α/PD-L1 axis.

Immunotherapeutic effect of LEM. Given the profound effect of PD-L1 on immune function, it was of interest to test whether HIF-1α inhibition results in an immunotherapeutic effect on cancer. To address this, we first compared the effects of pharmacological HIF-1α inhibition with LEM on tumor growth rate in mice sufficient or deficient in adaptive immunity (Figure 2A). LEM significantly inhibited 4T1 growth in both immunocompetent (BALB/c) and immunodeficient (NSG) recipients compared with each strain’s respective vehicle control (Figure 2B). However, 4T1 growth was more significantly inhibited in immunocompetent mice than in immunodeficient mice, which suggested an immunotherapeutic effect of echinomycin in addition to potentially tumor-intrinsic therapeutic effects in this model. In a second breast cancer model, E0771, the therapeutic effects of LEM were also more pronounced in immune-competent mice (Figure 2C). To test whether HIF-1α inhibition can confer an immunotherapeutic effect in a non–breast cancer model, we repeated the experiments using MC38 murine colon adenocarcinoma cells. As with E0771, all therapeutic effects required immune competence (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Therapeutic effects of echinomycin on tumor growth in immunodeficient and immunocompetent mice. Three murine tumor lines were tested: 4T1, E0771, and MC38. For each, immunodeficient (NSG) and immunocompetent (BALB/c or C57BL/6) mice were inoculated (day 0), and treatment was initiated with control liposomes (vehicle) or echinomycin liposomes (LEM) on day 6 (blue arrows indicate a single treatment). Tumor growth kinetics were compared to deduce the role of adaptive immunity in the therapeutic effects of echinomycin. (A) Diagram of experimental design. (B) NSG and BALB/c mice received 4T1 cells (1 × 106/mouse) and were treated with vehicle or 0.15 mg/kg LEM (n = 10/group). Mean tumor volumes ± SEM are shown and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. The data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) NSG and C57BL/6 mice received E0771 cells (0.7 × 106/mouse) and were treated with vehicle or 0.25 mg/kg LEM (n = 5/group). Mean tumor volumes ± SEM are shown and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. The data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) NSG and C57BL/6 mice received MC38 cells (1 × 106/mouse) and were treated with vehicle or 0.15 mg/kg LEM (n = 5/group). Mean tumor volumes ± SEM are shown, which were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. The data are representative of 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

LEM inhibits PD-L1 in tumor cells by targeting the HIF-1α/PD-L1 axis. Next, we used shRNA to compare the effects of Hif1a- or Pdl1-targeted knockdown in E0771 cells on the tumor growth kinetics in immunocompetent or immunodeficient recipients. In parallel, we treated both strains with vehicle or LEM to measure the impact of tumor cell–intrinsic Hif1a or Pdl1 on tumor growth in response to LEM treatment (Figure 3A). In C57BL/6, but not NSG recipients, genetic depletion of Hif1a (sh-Hif1a) in E0771 cells significantly inhibited tumor growth compared with E0771 transduced with scrambled shRNA (sh-Scr) in mice of the same respective strains (Figure 3B). Moreover, the tumor growth rates of E0771 with Hif1a knockdown were also significantly reduced in immunocompetent versus immunodeficient recipients (Figure 3B). As in Figure 2C, LEM more effectively inhibited sh-Scr E0771 tumor growth in C57BL/6 (Figure 3C) compared with NSG (Figure 3D) recipients; in contrast, LEM did not inhibit sh-Hif1a E0771 tumor growth, regardless of the recipient strain (Figure 3, C and D). Thus, pharmacologic or genetic targeting of HIF-1α in tumor cells alone can confer an immunotherapeutic effect. Furthermore, the loss of biological activity of echinomycin following knockdown of Hif1a in E0771 provides genetic evidence that echinomycin confers an immunotherapeutic effect in vivo by targeting the HIF-1α in tumor cells.

Figure 3 Effects of pharmacological and/or genetic targeting of HIF-1α on E0771 tumor growth in immunodeficient or immunocompetent mice. (A) Experimental design. Three sublines of E0771 were generated by lentiviral transduction: scrambled shRNA (sh-Scr), shRNA against Hif1a (sh-Hif1a), and sh-Pdl1. For each, 0.5 × 106 cells were orthotopically transplanted into NSG or C57BL/6 mice (day 0), which received vehicle or echinomycin (LEM, 0.25 mg/kg) starting on day 6. (B) Effects of Hif1a or Pdl1 knockdown on E0771 growth among immunodeficient or immunocompetent recipients. (C) Effects of vehicle or LEM on sh-Scr, sh-Hif1a, or sh-Pdl1 E0771 growth in immunocompetent recipients. (D) Effects of vehicle or LEM on sh-Scr, sh-Hif1a, or sh-Pdl1 E0771 growth in immunodeficient recipients. In the graphs, tumor volumes are plotted as the mean ± SEM for each group (n = 5/group), with significance determined by 2-way ANOVA, and the data shown are representative of 2 experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

In the same manner, we analyzed the effects of Pdl1 knockdown to determine whether downregulation of PD-L1 is critical in the immunotherapeutic effect of echinomycin. Much like the knockdown of Hif1a, loss of Pdl1 (sh-Pdl1) in E0771 cells also inhibited tumor growth in C57BL/6, but not NSG, recipients (Figure 3B), and LEM did not further suppress sh-Pdl1 E0771 tumor growth in C57BL/6 (Figure 3C) or NSG (Figure 3D) recipients. Taken together, the data support the conclusion that echinomycin confers immunotherapeutic effects in vivo by targeting the HIF-1α/PD-L1 axis in tumor cells.

HIF-1α inhibition potentiates anti–CTLA-4 immunotherapy. Cotargeting CTLA-4 and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoints simultaneously with their respective blocking mAbs is the most efficacious strategy currently available for cancer immunotherapy. Having established that LEM can target PD-L1 in tumor cells and promote an immunotherapeutic effect in vivo, we next asked whether this strategy may potentiate immunotherapeutic effects in the context of anti–CTLA-4 therapy. We examined the therapeutic effects of CTLA-4–blocking mAbs, with or without LEM, using 4T1, E0771, or MC38 syngeneic mouse models of cancer (Figure 4A). As shown in Figure 4B, anti–mouse CTLA-4 mAb (9D9) in combination with LEM significantly inhibited 4T1 tumor growth more effectively than either monotherapy alone. To further investigate the combined efficacy of targeting HIF-1α during anti–CTLA-4 therapy, we performed similar drug-treatment experiments using immunocompetent C57BL/6 recipients and the E0771 breast cancer (Figure 4C) or MC38 colon adenocarcinoma (Figure 4D) model and observed synergistic effects in all models. We also compared the effects of LEM or anti–PD-1 (RMP1-14) in conjunction with 9D9. Again, we observed significant inhibition of tumor growth by LEM or 9D9 monotherapy compared with vehicle, while the greatest inhibition was achieved by 9D9 plus LEM or RMP1-14 (Figure 4, C and D). These data demonstrated that the therapeutic effect of blocking the PD-1–PD-L1 interaction can be similarly achieved by either anti–PD-1 or echinomycin.

Figure 4 Echinomycin potentiates therapeutic effect of anti–CTLA-4 antibody. In 4T1, E0771, or MC38 syngeneic tumor models, the effects of echinomycin (LEM) plus anti–CTLA-4 (9D9) on tumor growth were tested in comparison to either monotherapy or vehicle control. In E0771 and MC38 models, effect of 9D9 plus anti–PD-1 (RMP1-14) was also assessed. Treatment was initiated on day 6 after tumor cell inoculation, with single treatments indicated by the blue (LEM) and red arrows (mAbs). In the graphs, mean tumor volumes ± SEM are shown for each group and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. (A) Diagram of experimental design. (B) Effects of 9D9 plus LEM on syngeneic 4T1 tumor growth. BALB/c mice with 4T1 tumors received vehicle, LEM (0.15 mg/kg/dose), 9D9 (0.2 mg/mouse/dose), or combination (n = 10/group). Data shown for 1 of 3 independent experiments. ICIs, immune checkpoint inhibitors (mAbs). (C) Effects of 9D9 plus LEM on syngeneic E0771 growth. E0771 cells (0.5 × 106) were orthotopically transplanted into C57BL/6 mice, which received vehicle, LEM (0.25 mg/kg), and/or various mAbs (0.2 mg/mouse/dose) (n = 5/group). Representative data shown for 1 of 3 independent experiments. (D) Effects of 9D9 plus LEM on syngeneic MC38 growth. MC38 cells (1 × 106) were transplanted into the left flank of C57BL/6 mice. Mice received vehicle, LEM (0.15 mg/kg), and/or various mAbs (0.2 mg/mouse/dose) (n = 5/group). Representative data shown for 1 of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

LEM inhibits PD-L1 on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells. We have shown that systemic HIF-1α inhibition suppressed PD-L1 expression in multiple tumors (Figure 1F). To gain insight into the cellular landscape and cell-specific expression patterns of PD-L1 in the TME following LEM and/or 9D9 treatment, we analyzed E0771 tumors from C57BL/6 mice treated with vehicle, LEM, 9D9, or 9D9 plus LEM for the composition of immune cells. While LEM did not significantly impact the frequencies of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) or tumor-infiltrating myeloid subsets, 9D9 reduced the frequencies of polymorphonuclear myeloid-derived suppressor cells (PMN-MDSCs) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150846DS1). However, LEM significantly reduced PD-L1 expression on tumor cells (Figure 5A), and tumor-infiltrating monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs) (Figure 5B), PMN-MDSCs (Figure 5C), and CD11b+CD11c+ double-positive cells (Figure 5D), with or without anti–CTLA-4 therapy. Further analysis revealed that most of the CD11b+CD11c+ cells were tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), as roughly 90% expressed F4/80, consistent with a previous report (ref. 24 and Supplemental Figure 2). The results show that, in addition to tumor cells, in vivo HIF-1α inhibition can also suppress PD-L1 on tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells, and these effects persist in the context of anti–CTLA-4 therapy. More importantly, the results provide evidence that HIF-1α is involved in coordinating PD-L1 expression on tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells in the TME.

Figure 5 Echinomycin suppresses PD-L1 on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells and expands the IFN-γ–producing CD8+ and CD4+ T cells with or without anti–CTLA-4 antibodies. C57BL/6 mice received E0771 cells (0.5 × 106/mouse) on day 0 followed by treatment with vehicle, echinomycin (LEM, 0.25 mg/kg/dose), anti–CTLA-4 (9D9, 0.2 mg/mouse/dose), or 9D9 plus LEM on days 6, 8, 10, and 12. On day 14, the tumors were analyzed by flow cytometry. (A–D) PD-L1 expression on tumor and tumor-associated myeloid cells. PD-L1 expression was analyzed on tumor cells (gated on live CD45– singlets) (A), M-MDSCs (gated on live CD45+CD11b+CD11c–Ly6ChiLy6G– singlets) (B), PMN-MDSCs (gated on live CD45+CD11b+CD11c–Ly6CintLy6G+ singlets) (C), or CD11c+ TAMs (gated on live CD45+CD11b+CD11c+ singlets) (D). Upper panels show representative histograms of PD-L1. In the lower panels, dot plots show the PD-L1 MFI for individual mice from 3 independent experiments (n = 5 mice/group/experiment). The data are presented as the mean ± SEM of PD-L1 MFI and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (A) or by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B–D). (E and F) Frequency of TILs producing IFN-γ. The frequencies of CD8+IFN-γ+ (Tc1) among total CD8+ TILs (E) and CD4+IFN-γ+ (Th1) among total CD4+ TILs (F) are shown. The tumor cell suspensions were cultured for 4 hours in the presence of PMA plus ionomycin and GolgiStop prior to staining. The dot plots show the Tc1 or Th1 cell frequencies for individual mice from 2 independent experiments (n = 5 mice/group/experiment), which were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To test whether HIF-1α inhibition can rescue TIL function in the TME, we used flow cytometry to measure frequencies of IFN-γ–expressing T cells in the E0771 tumors. Compared with vehicle, all treatments increased the frequencies of both IFN-γ+CD8+ (Tc1) and IFN-γ+CD4+ (Th1) subsets, although the highest frequencies of Tc1 were observed in mice receiving 9D9 plus LEM (Figure 5, E and F). The absolute numbers of Tc1 and Th1 cells were also highest in 9D9 plus LEM–treated mice, as shown in Supplemental Figure 3.

Apart from boosting CD8+ TIL responses, anti–PD-L1 promoted an inflammatory TAM phenotype in the TME, which may contribute to its cancer immunotherapeutic effect (25). In this regard, we also noted increased MHCII expression in 9D9 plus LEM–treated versus vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

To better understand the impact of pharmacologic HIF-1α targeting in the context of immunotherapy, we performed more detailed analysis of TILs. E0771 mice treated with 9D9 had higher expression of exhaustion marker PD-1 on CD8+ TILs compared with vehicle, which was reversed by LEM (Figure 6A). The same was seen for PD-1 expression on CD4+ TILs (Figure 6B), and to a lesser extent, for CTLA-4 expression on CD8+ TILs (Supplemental Figure 5A). The drug treatments had minimal impact on CD4+ TIL expression of CTLA-4 (Supplemental Figure 5B). In addition to TIL exhaustion (14), PD-L1 can also induce TIL apoptosis (13). Annexin V staining revealed more apoptotic CD8+ and CD4+ TILs in tumors of 9D9-treated mice compared with vehicle, and adding LEM appeared to repress this effect in CD8+ TILs (Figure 6C). The same trend was seen for CD4+ TILs, although the difference between the 9D9 and 9D9 plus LEM groups was not significant (Figure 6D). Higher expression of cytolytic effector molecules granzyme B and perforin were noted in CD8+ TILs of 9D9 plus LEM–treated mice versus vehicle (Figure 6, E and F). Roughly one-fifth of CD4+ TILs were granzyme B+, which was not significantly affected by drug treatments (Figure 6G). On the other hand, in all treated groups, the mean frequencies of CD4+ TILs expressing perforin were roughly double that of the control group (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Echinomycin improves TIL function in anti–CTLA-4–treated mice and CD8+ TILs are critical for combination efficacy. (A–H) C57BL/6 mice received E0771 cells (0.5 × 106/mouse) on day 0 followed by treatment with vehicle, echinomycin (LEM, 0.25 mg/kg/dose), 9D9 (0.2 mg/mouse/dose), or 9D9 plus LEM on days 6, 8, and 10. On day 14, tumors were analyzed by flow cytometry. Each graph shows the frequencies of CD8+ or CD4+ subsets among TILs (gated on live CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4– singlets or live CD45+CD3+CD8–CD4+ singlets). Data are representative of 2 experiments and presented as the mean ± SEM of each group (n = 5/group), and were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (A and B) Frequencies of TILs expressing PD-1. (C and D) Frequencies of annexin V+ TILs. (E and F) Frequencies of CD8+ TILs expressing granzyme B or perforin. (G and H) Granzyme B and perforin expression in CD8+ TILs. (I and J) Granzyme B and perforin expression in CD4+ TILs. (J) Effect of depletion of CD4+, CD8+, or NK cells on tumor growth inhibition by 9D9 plus LEM in the syngeneic E0771 model. C57BL/6 mice received E0771 cells (0.5 × 106/mouse) on day 0. On day 5, the mice were randomized to receive depleting antibodies (500 μg of anti-CD4 [GK1.5], anti-CD8 [YTS169.4], anti-NK1.1 [PK136], or isotype control). All groups received 9D9 (200 μg) on day 6, and LEM (250 μg/kg) on days 6, 8, and 10. Mice received supplemental dose of depleting antibodies (200 μg) on days 8 and 10. The mean ± SEM tumor volumes are plotted on the y axes for each group (n = 5/group) and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. Representative data shown for 1 of 2 experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We used depleting antibodies to assess the impact of CD4+, CD8+, and NK cells on the combined efficacy of 9D9 plus LEM in E0771 mice. These studies revealed that optimal efficacy required all 3 cell types, with CD8+ cells being the most critical, followed by NK and CD4+ cells (Figure 6I). Thus, the immunotherapeutic effects of pharmacological HIF-1α inhibition in the context of anti–CTLA-4 are multiple-cell dependent, but primarily depend on CD8+ T cells.

Since HIF-1α regulates Treg and Th differentiation (26), we further examined the impact of LEM on lineage-specific transcription factors and cytokines in the TILs. The proportions of CD8+ and CD4+ TILs expressing T-bet were significantly increased in 9D9 plus LEM–treated mice versus vehicle (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). TNF-α was unaffected by the therapies in CD4+ TILs, although we observed increased TNF-α+CD8+ TILs in groups receiving 9D9 (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). The proportions of CD8+ and CD4 +TILs expressing RORγt were unchanged among different groups (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). None of the therapies significantly impacted frequencies of tumor-infiltrating Treg or Th17 cells, except for a modest decrease in Tregs for groups receiving 9D9 (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). The proportion of tumor-infiltrating NK cells expressing granzyme B and perforin were decreased and increased, respectively, in mice treated with 9D9 alone (Supplemental Figure 5, K and L). 9D9 significantly increased and decreased the frequencies of effector and memory CD8+ T cells in the tumors, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6).

LEM alone inhibited PD-L1 on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells but increased the proportion of CD8+ TILs expressing IFN-γ (Figure 5). An important question arose as to whether echinomycin improves CD8+ TIL function directly by a T cell–intrinsic mechanism, or indirectly through reducing PD-L1 on tumor and/or myeloid cells. To test this, we generated mice with conditional knockout of Hif1a in T lineages using the Cre-lox system. Loss of Hif1a did not significantly impact the proportion of CD4+ and CD8+ TILs expressing IFN-γ, T-bet, or RORγt, or the frequencies of Tregs or Th17 cells. In CD4+, but not CD8+ TILs, we found an increased frequency of PD-1+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Granzyme B and perforin in CD8+ TILs was slightly reduced in Hif1a-KO mice, but not significantly. In contrast, knockdown of Pdl1 in the tumor cells significantly increased the frequencies of Tc1 and Th1 cells, phenocopying the effects of LEM (Supplemental Figure 8). Therefore, suppression of PD-L1 on tumor cells can at least partially account for the enhanced CD8+ TIL function and therapeutic effects provided by LEM in the immune-competent mouse. Notably, inhibition of PD-L1 on tumor cells by LEM was preserved in mice with conditional knockout of Hif1a in T cells. These data indicate that the decreased PD-L1 expression is not due to a T cell–intrinsic effect of echinomycin (Supplemental Figure 9).

Sitkovsky’s group previously reported that TILs tend to avoid hypoxic zones in the TME (27). Using methods from Hatfield et al. (27), we noted an increase in CD3+ TIL infiltration into hypoxic areas of the tumors in LEM-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 10).

LEM induces PD-L1 expression to limit anti–CTLA-4–induced T cell infiltration in irAE target organs. To test whether PD-L1 is induced at the tissue level in response to anti–CTLA-4 therapy, we performed immunofluorescence staining of PD-L1 and CD3 in the liver and kidney of tumor-bearing mice treated with 9D9 alone or in combination with other therapies (Figure 7A). PD-L1 expression in these tissues was elevated in mice treated with 9D9 (Figure 7A). Interestingly, LEM also induced PD-L1 (Figure 7A), but only 9D9 resulted in hepatic and renal infiltration of T cells (Figure 7, B–D). T cell infiltration was reduced in 9D9 plus LEM–treated mice when compared with 9D9 alone (Figure 7, B–D). In contrast, the frequency of T cells as well as those of Tc1 and Th1 expanded in the spleen of mice that received 9D9 plus LEM treatment (Figure 7, E–G). Thus, the reductions in T cells in liver and kidney induced by LEM were not the result of general T cell inactivation. Rather, cleaved caspase 3 staining suggested that the induced PD-L1 regulates T infiltration by triggering apoptosis (Figure 7H). When 9D9 was combined with anti–PD-1 (RMP1-14), the mice had high T cell infiltration in liver and kidney (Figure 7, B–D). The frequencies of T cells in the spleen, including Tc1 and Th1, were comparable when either anti–PD-1 or LEM was used in conjunction with anti–CTLA-4 mAb (Figure 7, E–G). Since IFN-γ is known to upregulate PD-L1 in normal tissues (28, 29), we hypothesized that PD-L1 induction by LEM could be due to IFN-γ. LEM alone did not stimulate increased infiltration of T or NK cells in the tissues with PD-L1 expression (Figure 7, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 11), but led to a modest increase in IFN-γ detected in the serum (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 7 Echinomycin stimulates PD-L1 expression in irAE target organs to limit the infiltration of T cells caused by anti–CTLA-4 mAbs by an IFN-γ–dependent mechanism. E0771 cells (0.5 × 106) were transplanted into C57BL/6 mice (day 0), which were divided into 6 treatment groups (n = 5/group): vehicle, echinomycin (LEM), anti–CTLA-4 (9D9), 9D9 plus LEM, 9D9 plus LEM plus anti–IFN-γ (XMG1.2), and 9D9 plus anti–PD-1 (RMP1-14). LEM (0.25 mg/kg) or mAbs (0.2 mg/mouse/dose) were given on days 6, 8, 10, and 12. On day 14, the mice were perfused. Dissociated spleens were stimulated for 4 hours with PMA plus ionomycin and GolgiStop prior to flow cytometry. Liver and kidney tissues were fixed and immunofluorescently stained for indicated markers and with DAPI (blue). (A) PD-L1 expression in the tumor-bearing mice treated with different therapies. Representative PD-L1 immunofluorescence staining shown for kidney and liver tissues from indicated treatment groups. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B–D) T cell infiltration in the liver and kidney of tumor-bearing mice. (B) Representative CD3 immunofluorescence staining depicting T cell infiltration in kidney and liver tissues. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C and D) T cell infiltration was scored (scale of 0–4) in the kidney (C) and liver (D) tissues as follows: 0, normal/none; 1, minimal; 2, mild; 3, moderate; 4, severe. (E) Frequency of splenic T cells (gated on live CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4– singlets) among total hematopoietic cells (gated on live CD45+ singlets). (F) Frequency of splenic Tc1 cells among CD8+ T cells (gated on live CD45+CD3+CD8+CD4– singlets). (G) Frequency of splenic Th1 cells among CD4+ T cells (gated on live CD45+CD3+CD8–CD4+ singlets). (H) CD3 and cleaved caspase 3 staining in kidney and liver. Representative immunofluorescence images shown for kidney (upper) and liver tissues (lower) of mice that received 9D9 or 9D9 plus LEM. All data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Scale bar: 20 μm. In C–G, data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with each dot representing an individual mouse, and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We further tested the importance of IFN-γ by using the anti–IFN-γ neutralizing mAb XMG1.2, which abrogated PD-L1 induction by 9D9 plus LEM treatment and increased T cell infiltration in the kidneys and liver (Figure 7, B–D). XMG1.2 also abrogated PD-L1 expression in the kidney and liver in the absence of 9D9, indicating that IFN-γ is responsible for PD-L1 induction by LEM in these tissues (Supplemental Figure 13). Conditional knockout of Hif1a in T cells did not phenocopy the effects of LEM on PD-L1 induction in the liver, but PD-L1 induction was preserved regardless of the mouse genotype (Supplemental Figure 14). To test whether LEM can reduce irAEs in the adult tumor-bearing mouse, we measured serum biomarkers for hepatic, renal, and gastrointestinal (GI) irAEs. However, the adult mouse tolerated a high dose of anti–CTLA-4 antibody without significant irAEs (Supplemental Figure 15).

LEM protected ipilimumab-induced irAEs in human CTLA4–knockin mice. To circumvent this caveat, we used human CTLA4–knockin (CTLA4h/h-KI) mice, which are susceptible to irAE induction by ipilimumab at a young age (30). The GI tract is the most frequent target of irAEs (31). Therefore, we used intestinal permeability to orally administered FITC-dextran and histology as the readout for irAEs (Figure 8A). Similar to what was described for liver and kidney, ipilimumab treatment resulted in elevated PD-L1 expression (Figure 8B) and T cell accumulation (Figure 8C) in the intestines. To explore whether PD-L1 could serve a functional role in the protection from GI irAEs induced by ipilimumab, we compared the fluorescence intensity of FITC-dextran measured in the sera among those with high or low PD-L1 staining in the intestines. We observed that mice with high levels of intestinal PD-L1 had much lower intestinal permeability (Figure 8D). The association between intestinal permeability and PD-L1 expression supports the hypothesis that ipilimumab-induced PD-L1 serves as a limiting factor against ipilimumab-induced GI irAEs.

Figure 8 Echinomycin induces PD-L1 to counter ipilimumab-induced GI irAEs by an IFN-γ–dependent mechanism. (A) Experimental design. Ipilimumab (Ipi.) was used to induce GI irAEs in CTLA4h/h pups (detailed in Methods). Single dose of ipilimumab and other agents are indicated in the diagram by arrows (red, mAbs; blue, vehicle/LEM). ICIs, immune checkpoint inhibitors (mAbs). (B and C) Representative immunofluorescence images showing T cell infiltration (B) or PD-L1 expression (C) in jejunum of vehicle- or ipilimumab-treated mice. (D) Association of intestinal PD-L1 expression with GI irAEs determined by FITC-dextran assay. Intestinal PD-L1 expression was scored as negative/low (n = 18) or high (n = 21) based on immunofluorescence, and serum FITC-dextran intensity is presented as the mean ± SEM for each group, analyzed by Student’s t test. Aggregate data shown from 4 experiments. (E–G) Effects of LEM, anti–PD-1 (RMP1-14), and anti–IFN-γ (XMG1.2) in the GI irAE model. Mice were grouped as follows to receive therapies based on the experimental design depicted in A: vehicle (n = 33), LEM (n = 27), ipilimumab (n = 33), ipilimumab plus LEM (n = 26), ipilimumab plus RMP1-14 (n = 27), ipilimumab plus LEM plus RMP1-14 (n = 28), and ipilimumab plus LEM plus XMG1.2 (n = 15). (E) Serum FITC-dextran intensity shown as mean ± SEM for individual mice pooled from 3 independent experiments. GI irAE incidence corresponding to each group is annotated (percentages); dotted line represents the threshold for the determination of GI irAEs. Statistics were determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Representative H&E images from intestines of mice receiving different therapies. Panel iv shows cellular debris and necrosis in lamina propria and epithelium (arrow). (G) Representative immunofluorescence images showing PD-L1 staining in jejunum of mice from different treatment groups. Scale bars: 50 μm (B, C, and G). (H) Flow cytometry analysis of PD-L1 expression in intestinal epithelial cells (gated on live CD45–cytokeratin+ singlets) from mice treated with ipilimumab (n = 6) or ipilimumab plus LEM (n = 8). Data shown as mean ± SEM of the PD-L1 MFI for each mouse, and were analyzed by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To test this hypothesis, we assessed whether blockade of the PD-1–PD-L1 checkpoint during ipilimumab treatment would also worsen GI irAEs in the CTLA4h/h-KI mouse model, and how this approach might compare to substitution of anti–PD-1 mAbs with LEM. We evaluated the percentage of mice with significantly higher serum FITC-dextran than control mice, using the mean plus 2 standard deviations as a boundary for intestinal leakage. LEM protected against ipilimumab-induced intestinal leakage by a PD-L1–dependent mechanism, as this protection was abrogated by anti–PD-1 (Figure 8E). Moreover, in mice that received ipilimumab plus LEM treatment, the addition of anti–IFN-γ mAb increased the frequency of mice with intestinal leakage from 7.7% to 20.0% (Figure 8E). Collectively, the data suggested that through induction of IFN-γ, echinomycin confers protection against ipilimumab-induced GI irAEs by elevating PD-L1 expression to fortify the PD-1–PD-L1 checkpoint.

To further investigate PD-L1 expression in the intestinal tissues in response to ipilimumab and to validate its role in conferring protection from ipilimumab-induced GI irAEs, we performed histological analysis of the intestinal tissue and immunofluorescence staining of PD-L1. Consistent with the FITC-dextran data in Figure 8E, ipilimumab induced intestinal inflammation (see Supplemental Figure 16 for additional information). The inflammation was largely abrogated by LEM, as mice treated with ipilimumab plus LEM for the most part exhibited normal intestinal pathology (Figure 8F). LEM enhanced PD-L1 expression in the intestine compared with ipilimumab alone (Figure 8G). The elevated PD-L1 expression was confirmed by flow cytometry using digested intestinal tissues (Figure 8H).

To confirm the significance of induced PD-L1 in protection against inflammation in the intestine, we used an anti–PD-1 mAb to block the PD-1–PD-L1 interaction. These data showed that the protective effect of LEM is abrogated by the anti–PD-1 mAb (Figure 8F). Moreover, IFN-γ was increased in intestines from mice that received treatment with both LEM and ipilimumab (Supplemental Figure 17), and the protective effect of LEM depends on IFN-γ because the effect was abolished by the anti–IFN-γ mAb XMG1.2 (Figure 8F). These data suggested that the IFN-γ/PD-L1 axis is responsible for the echinomycin-mediated protection against ipilimumab-induced GI irAEs.