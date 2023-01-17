Parvalbumin interneuron loss mediates repeated anesthesia-induced memory deficits in mice

Animals and environment. C57BL/6 mice were bred in-house at the McGill University animal facility. To generate mice with cell-type–specific expression of tdTomato, tdTomato reporter mice (Ai14, The Jackson Laboratory [JAX], stock 007914) were crossed with mice expressing Cre under the GAD2 promoter (GAD2Cre, JAX, stock 010802), SST promoter (SSTCre, JAX, stock 013044), Pvalb promoter (PvalbCre, JAX, stock 008069), VIP promoter (VIPCre, JAX, stock 010908), and Emx1 promoter (Emx1Cre, JAX, stock 005628). To generate MAPL conditional knockout (cKO) animals, MaplloxP/loxP mice (Maplfl/fl, described previously, ref. 31) were crossed with PvalbCre mice to generate Maplfl/WT PvalbCre mice. These mice were bred with each other to generate experimental Maplfl/fl PvalbCre cKO mice, control Maplfl/fl mice, and control PvalbCre mice. Using the same breeding strategy, we bred Maplfl/fl mice with Emx1Cre mice to generate Maplfl/fl Emx1Cre mice and 2 control groups (Maplfl/fl and Emx1Cre). Cre-inducible diphtheria receptor mice (ROSA26iDTR, JAX, stock 007900) were crossed with PvalbCre mice to generate iDTR;PvalbCre mice. All mice were on a C57BL/6J genetic background. Mice were housed in standard shoebox cages (4–5 mice in each cage) and kept on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (lights on at 0700 hours). Food and tap water were provided ad libitum. Mice were maintained at the McIntyre Medical Building and Goodman Cancer Research Center in ventilated, temperature- and humidity-controlled rooms. Behavioral experiments shown in Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 6 were conducted on male and female mice, whereas molecular and electrophysiology experiments and the behavioral experiments shown in Figure 5 were performed using male animals. Sample sizes were determined based on previous behavioral, molecular, and electrophysiological data published by our laboratories (18). In all experiments, animals were randomly assigned to treatment groups. The experimenter was blinded to the genotype and condition during data acquisition and analysis in all studies.

Anesthesia administration. Repeated general anesthesia was performed during P15–P17 (3 days in total) for 2 hours a day using 1.5% isoflurane (AErrane, Baxter, in 100% oxygen), which is comparable to pediatric minimum alveolar concentration (MAC) of 1.8%. The airflow rate was 2 L/min. The animals were anesthetized in a bottom-heated chamber (8 × 4 × 5 inches), and protective eye gel (Systane Ointment) was applied at the beginning of each anesthesia session. Animals were turned over every 15 minutes. The breathing pattern was monitored every 5 minutes for the first 15 minutes and every 10 minutes thereafter. The depth of anesthesia was adjusted accordingly. At the end of the anesthesia session, mice were allowed to recover in a bottom-heated cage. RR, sPO 2 %, and HR were monitored continuously (MouseOx Plus, Starr Life Sciences Corp.), and data were recorded every 5 minutes.

Novel object location. Adult (8 week old and 5 month old) male and female mice were used. All experiments were performed by a researcher blinded to experimental conditions and genotype. Object location memory testing was run over 6 days. Days 1 and 2 included a morning and afternoon handling session (1 minute per mouse in the behavior room). Day 3 consisted of a 10-minute morning habituation session in an empty arena (arena dimension, 60 × 60 × 30 cm). Day 4 (P60) and day 5 involved two 10-minute training sessions (morning and afternoon) separated by 4 hours, with similar objects placed in the middle between the corners close to the wall (opposite walls for 2 objects), for a total of 4 training sessions. Testing (10 minutes) was performed in the afternoon of day 6 (24 hours after the last training session), where 1 object was randomly moved to a corner of the arena. The mice were recorded with a video camera. The discrimination ratio was calculated as time spent exploring the moved object over the total time exploring both objects. Mice exploring for less than 10 seconds were excluded.

Contextual fear conditioning. Adult (8 week old and 5 month old) male and female mice were used. Contextual fear conditioning was performed on the mice (P63 and postnatal 5 months) that underwent the novel object location test previously. The training protocol consisted of a 2-minute period of context exploration, followed by two 1-second 0.6 mA foot shocks separated by 60 seconds. The mice were returned to their home cage 1 minute after the second foot shock. The mice were tested for contextual fear memory by placing them 24 hours later in the training chamber for 3 minutes. The incidence of freezing was scored in 5-second intervals as either “freezing” or “not freezing.” Percentage of freezing indicates the number of intervals in which freezing was observed divided by the total number of 5-second intervals.

Field potential recordings. Male mice (8 weeks old) were anesthetized with isoflurane, and the brain was rapidly removed and placed in ice-cold oxygenated artificial cerebrospinal fluid (aCSF) containing 124 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , 2.5 mM CaCl 2 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , and 10 mM glucose. Transverse hippocampal slices (400 μm), prepared using a Leica VT1200S Vibratome, were allowed to recover submerged for at least 2 hours at 32°C in oxygenated aCSF and for an additional 30 minutes in a recording chamber at 27–28°C while perfused with aCSF.

Field extracellular postsynaptic potentials (fEPSPs) were recorded in the CA1 stratum radiatum with glass electrodes (2–3 MΩ) filled with aCSF. Schaffer collateral fEPSPs were evoked by stimulation with a concentric bipolar tungsten electrode placed in the midstratum radiatum proximal to the CA3 region. Baseline stimulation was applied at 0.033 Hz by delivering 0.1 ms pulses, with intensity adjusted to evoke 35% of maximal fEPSPs. TBS consisted of 15 bursts of 4 pulses at 100 Hz separated by 200 ms intervals. The experiments were performed by a researcher blinded to the experimental condition and genotype.

Whole-cell patch-clamp recording. Male mice were anesthetized by quick exposure to isoflurane, and coronal hippocampal slices (300 μm) were cut using a Vibratome (Leica 2100S) in an ice-cold solution containing 75 mM sucrose, 87 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1.25 mM MgSO 4 , 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , 25 mM glucose, and 25 mM NaHCO 3 . Slices were transferred to aCSF containing 124 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 24 mM NaHCO 3 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM CaCl 2 , and 12.5 mM glucose. Whole-cell recordings were obtained from CA1 pyramidal neurons using patch pipettes (borosilicate glass capillaries; 3–5 MΩ). The intracellular solution to record mEPSCs contained 120 mM CsMeSO 4 , 5 mM CsCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, 0.5 mM ethylene glycol-bis(β-aminoethyl ether)-N,N,N′,N′-tetraacetic acid (EGTA), 2 mM QX-314, 10 mM Na 2 -phosphocreatine, 2 mM ATP-tris, and 0.4 mM GTP-tris. Tetrodotoxin (TTX) (1 μM, Abcam) and Gabazine (5 μM, Tocris) were added to the extracellular fluid. To record mIPSCs, the intracellular solution contained 135 mM CsCl, 10 mM HEPES, 2 mM QX-314, 2 mM MgCl 2 , and 4 mM MgATP. TTX (1 μM), D-APV (50 μM, Abcam), and DNQX (5 μM, Abcam) were added to the extracellular fluid. Slices were placed in a recording chamber at 28 to 30°C, and mEPSCs and mIPSCs were obtained in voltage-clamp mode using a Multiclamp 700A amplifier (Molecular Devices) at –70 mV and detected by pClamp 10 software (Molecular Devices).

Series resistance was routinely monitored. Recorded signals were low-pass filtered at 2 kHz and digitized at 20 kHz. Data were included only if the holding current were stable or if series resistance varied by less than 25% of the initial value.

DT administration. DT (Sigma, D0564) was administered via freehand i.c.v. injection (0.4 μl per ventricle at 1 ng/μL) as previously described (51, 52). P16 pups were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane for 3 minutes and placed in a sternal recumbent position. Using standard aseptic technique, a Hamilton 1701RN 10 μL syringe was fitted with a 2-inch 26-gauge needle. Stiff tubing was placed to expose 2.5 mm of the needle from the bevel tip in order to standardize injection depth. The location of the ventricles was identified by drawing a point midline between the anterior base of the ears and feeling for the bregma with the needle tip. The needle was inserted at a 45-degree angle 2 mm below and 2 mm lateral to bregma, and 0.4 μl of the DT solution was injected slowly into each ventricle.

AAV injection. AAV-hSyn-flex-mRuby2-syp-EGFP, produced by the Canadian Neurophotonics Platform Viral Vector Core Facility (RRID:SCR_016477) was injected i.c.v. into P4 PvalbCre mice via freehand technique as described previously (53). P4 pups underwent hypothermia-induced anesthesia, as follows: a flat aluminum plate on top of the ice was used as the injection surface, and a dry task wipe was placed to protect neonatal skin; pups were then placed on the surface for 3 minutes until fully anesthetized. Lambda and bregma sutures are visible and serve as landmarks for freehand i.c.v. injection. The injection site (approximately 2/5 distance between lambda suture and the eye) was marked with a laboratory pen. A Hamilton 1701RN 10 μL syringe fitted with a 2-inch 26-gauge needle filled with AAV was inserted at a depth of 2.5 mm, and 1 μL of the virus was slowly injected into each ventricle. The pups were allowed to recover on a warming pad.

Immunohistochemistry and image analysis. Mice were sacrificed by intracardiac perfusion with 4% paraformaldehyde at predetermined time points (P14, P17, P24, or P60). Brains from mice at P0 and P7 were fixed without cardiac perfusion (drop-fix into 4% paraformaldehyde). The brains were post-fixed at 4°C, and 50 μm thick sequential coronal sections were taken from the beginning to the end of the dorsal hippocampus using a Leica VT1200S Vibratome. Three sequential hippocampal sections, 200 μm apart, from both dorsal hippocampi per mouse were used for immunohistochemistry. Sections were washed 3 times for 5 minutes with 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS in a shaker. Sections were permeabilized and blocked with 10% goat serum in PBS Triton-X 0.2% (PBST) for 1 hour, then incubated with the primary CC3 antibody (1:100 in PBST, STJ 97448), primary Pvalb antibody (1:500 in 5% goat serum in PBST, Synaptic Systems 195 004), primary VGAT antibody (1:1,000 in 5% goat serum in PBST, Synaptic Systems 131 002), primary VGLUT1 antibody (1:500 in 5% goat serum in PBST, Millipore AB5905), and primary MAPL/MUL1 antibody (1:50 in 5% goat serum in PBST, MilliporeSigma HPA017681) at 4°C overnight, washed 3 times in PBS, and incubated with the secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 488, Alexa Fluor 568, or Alexa Fluor 647, 1:500 in PBS, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 2 hours. Sections were washed once with PBST, then PBS alone, and finally with PBS and DAPI at a 1:5,000 dilution in PBS. The sections were mounted on microscope coverslips using Invitrogen ProLong Gold Antifade Reagent (Thermo Fischer Scientific), and images were acquired with a Zeiss epifluorescence microscope equipped with Apotome using a ×20 objective. Synapse images were acquired with Airyscan microscopy using a Zeiss ×63/1.40 Oil DIC f/ELYRA objective and the Airyscan super-resolution (SR) module with a 32-channel hexagonal array GaAsP detector on LSM880 (Zeiss). The number of CC3-positive cells or neuronal marker–positive (GAD2, Pvalb, SST, VIP, EMX1) cells per section were counted and averaged between both dorsal hippocampi (left and right, all hippocampal areas). Three sections per mouse were analyzed for CC3-positive cells or neuronal marker–positive cells by a researcher blinded to the experimental condition or genotype, and the sum of positive cells in 3 sections was calculated and presented. To count synaptic puncta using ImageJ (NIH), all images were converted to 8 bit and threshold levels were standardized for all sections. Quantification was performed in the same region of interest (ROI) (2,800 μm2) for all sections. For each hippocampus, 3 measurements of synaptic puncta were taken for every area of interest (stratum oriens, stratum pyramidale, and stratum radiatum) and the average reported.

Statistics. All results are expressed as mean ± SEM. All statistical tests (GraphPad Prism 7.03) were performed using Student’s 2-tailed t test or 1-way or 2-way ANOVA, as appropriate, followed by between-group comparisons using Tukey’s post hoc test, with α = 0.05 as the significance criteria.

Study approval. All procedures complied with the Canadian Council on Animal Care guidelines and were approved by McGill University’s downtown Animal Care Committee.