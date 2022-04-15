Bacteria may be in the liver, but the jury is still out

In this issue of the JCI, Leinwand, Paul, and colleagues (6) studied the bacterial composition of the liver, using mouse models and human tissue samples. Employing a variety of techniques, they showed that, contrary to conventional wisdom, the liver possessed a small but consistently detectable microbial biomass that is selectively populated from the gut. This community was dominated by Bacteroidetes, but shifted dynamically with age and by sex and appeared to have a decisive role in shaping the immune cell composition and response of the liver.

Given prevailing dogma that the liver is a sterile organ, establishing the existence of a functional bacterial niche in such an organ is a challenge that necessarily requires a high bar of supporting evidence. Optimally, one needs to show not only that the bacteria are detectable and stable over time, but also that they are alive, which ideally means they can be cultured and are metabolically active. For the liver, meeting such criteria is particularly challenging, since this organ receives the portal circulation, which drains the gut and may contain microbes that translocate as part of normal physiological processes (Figure 1). Hence, the possibility of separating liver-residing bacteria that would constitute a true organ-associated microbiome from trapped bacteria carried in the portal blood flow is a daunting experimental problem.

Figure 1 Two scenarios explain the presence of bacteria in healthy liver. A microbiome may establish in the liver through the portal circulation, due to infiltration and colonization by bacterial species suited to this environment. Alternatively, the infiltration of bacteria into the liver is sporadic and occurs via random transfer of bacteria from the gut via the portal circulation, leading to a transient microbe association.

Leinwand, Paul, and colleagues go a long way to meet such criteria, but not necessarily all the way. It is not a criticism, since all scientific work by its nature is incomplete. Rather, we would like to point out that the evidence bar is high and establishing accurate data is difficult. The researchers detected a microbial population in the liver by quantitative PCR (qPCR) using targeted 16S rRNA primers and employed a full community analysis in normal mouse liver using 16S rRNA high-throughput sequencing. Of the bacteria detected, 50% were Bacteroidetes, and 25% and 20% were Firmicutes and Proteobacteria, respectively. Interestingly, compared with bacteria in the gut, Proteobacteria were greatly enriched (40-fold). Differences in hepatic and gut bacterial composition could support the hypothesis of a defined liver microbiome, but such differences could also reflect selective transfer process for certain bacterial species or simply better survival of these species in the hepatic tissue. In characterizing the normal liver microbiome in mice, Leinwand, Paul, et al. observed it changing in both an age- and sex-specific manner. Importantly, they also detected bacteria from human liver, including using microscopy to observe intact, live cells. Regarding the dynamic nature and the function of the detected microbiome, they showed that antibiotic treatment could modulate the composition of the liver microbiome and that it also changed in chronic liver fibrosis and upon acute acetaminophen-induced injury. Finally, they provided correlative evidence that the liver microbiome, and in particular Bacteroidetes spp., were important for the expansion of liver immune cell numbers and cell types, for example, invariant NKT cells via CD1d and CCL5. However, the functional link to bacterial glycolipids required for CD1d remains elusive. It was unclear how selective bacterial transfer occurred from the gut and how intraorgan bacteria avoided immune surveillance. There were also technical issues regarding the extreme sensitivity of sequencing, particularly from low microbial biomass samples, appropriate experimental controls, and the impossibility of establishing absolute sterility of the liver. These issues would need to be addressed and resolved in future studies.