Intrahepatic microbes govern liver immunity by programming NKT cells

The liver harbors a microbiome. To determine whether the liver hosts a microbiome, we performed quantitative PCR (qPCR) using 16S primers on normal mouse liver tissues. A microbial population was detected in the liver, albeit at low abundance compared with that in gut; liver microbial abundance was readily distinguishable from that in reagent-only controls (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151725DS1). Similarly, 16S FISH and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) revealed the presence of hepatic bacteria in the sinusoidal space as well as engulfed by Kupffer cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Germ-free mice had no detectable liver microbiome (Supplemental Figure 1B). Of note, we successfully cultured bacteria from sterilely harvested liver tissue under both aerobic and anaerobic conditions (Supplemental Figure 1D). To characterize the liver microbiome, we performed 16S rRNA-Seq in 6-week-old female mice. Five distinct phyla were detected in the liver, with Bacteroidetes (~50%), Firmicutes (~25%), Proteobacteria (~20%), and Verrucomicrobia (~4%) being most abundant (Figure 1C). Of note, Proteobacteria represented an approximately 40-fold greater fraction of the liver microbiome compared with that of gut, whereas Firmicutes were approximately 2-fold more abundant in the gut. At the genus level, Delftia and Coprococcus were significantly expanded in the liver, whereas numerous taxa, including Lactobacillus, Ruminococcus, and Clostridium, were more prevalent in the gut (Figure 1, D and E). Assessment of clade abundances using linear discriminant analysis effect size (LEfSe) revealed differences in microbial composition between liver and gut across the entire taxonomic hierarchy (Supplemental Figure 1E). Principal coordinate analysis (PCoA) computed using weighted UniFrac distance metrics confirmed distinct microbial communities in liver versus gut (Figure 1F). α-Diversity measures indicated that the liver microbiome exhibited markedly decreased richness compared with that of the gut based on observed operational taxonomic units (OTUs), Chao1, the abundance-based coverage estimator (ACE), and phylogenic diversity (PD) and decreased evenness based on the Shannon index (6) (Figure 1G). Collectively, these data reveal that the normal mouse liver harbors a microbiome that is distinct from that of the gut.

Figure 1 The hepatic microbiome is distinct from that of the gut in mice. (A) Bacterial DNA content was measured in gut and liver of 6-week-old female WT mice using qPCR. n = 5. **P < 0.01. (B) The presence of an intrahepatic microbiome was evaluated by FISH using a 16S probe. Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Taxonomic composition of microbiota assigned to the phylum level in the gut and liver based on average percentage of relative (Rel.) abundance determined by 16S rRNA-Seq. n = 10. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (D) Heatmap showing log 2 -transformed relative abundance of the most highly represented bacterial genera in liver and gut. (E) Linear discriminant analysis (LEfSe) based on 16S rRNA-Seq identified differentially abundant genera in liver (blue bars) and gut (red bars). (F) Weighted PCoA plots based on Bray-Curtis dissimilarity matrix. Each symbol represents a sample from liver (blue) or gut (red). Clusters were determined by pairwise PERMANOVA. The x and y axes indicate percentage of variation, and ellipses indicate 95% CI. (G) The liver and gut microbiomes in 6-week-old female WT mice were analyzed for α-diversity measures including observed OTUs, Chao1, ACE, PD, and Shannon and Simpson indices. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (H–J) Germ-free mice were treated with FMT. Taxonomic composition of microbiota in the donor FMT slurry, recipient liver, and recipient gut were assigned to phylum (H) and genus (I) levels, and α-diversity measures were determined (J) based on 16S rRNA-Seq. n = 5. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The hepatic microbiome is selectively populated from the gut. We postulated that the source of liver bacteria is the gut microbiome. To test this hypothesis, we orally administered fluorescently labeled Porphyromonas gingivalis, based on its ability to translocate from the alimentary tract (7), and assessed its abundance in both the gut and liver. P. gingivalis translocated to the liver as predicted, and linear regression analysis indicated that its abundance remained stable in the liver over time despite temporal decreases in the stomach and duodenum (Supplemental Figure 1F). To determine whether selective pressure occurs as gut bacteria populate the liver, we administered fecal microbial transplants (FMTs) from specific pathogen–free (SPF) donor mice to germ-free mice. FMTs to germ-free mice successfully populated the liver alongside the gut (Figure 1, H and I). Moreover, whereas the composition of the recipient gut microbiome resembled that of the donor fecal microbiome, the liver microbiome was uniquely enriched for the phylum Proteobacteria, including the Delftia taxon. This recapitulated their increased abundance in the native hepatic microbiome (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1E). Similarly, α-diversity was substantially reduced in the recipient liver compared with in the gut or donor FMT slurry (Figure 1J). Collectively, these FMT data indicate that the liver microbiome is selectively populated from the gut. Consistent with this notion, the microbiome in the central liver clustered more closely with the gut microbiome (Supplemental Figure 1G). Of note, the liver microbiome clustered most closely with the pancreatic microbiome compared with that of the duodenum or gallbladder, perhaps relating to their similar respective tissue host environments; Lactobacillus, Akkermansia, Turicibacter, and Porphyromonas were among the most prominent genera across all compartments tested (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I).

The human liver microbiome is distinct from that of the gut. To determine whether the human liver hosts a microbiome and whether it is distinct from that of the gut, we collected liver biopsies in a sterile manner and matched fecal specimens for microbial analysis from 26 patients undergoing hepatic resection (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Nearly all subjects had normal baseline liver function. In patients with liver tumors, hepatic biopsies were obtained a minimal distance of 3 cm away from the nearest tumor nodule. Consistent with our mouse data, the human liver harbored a microbiome that was much less abundant compared with that of the gut and that was distinguishable from reagent-only controls based on qPCR using 16S primers (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Table 1), and the human microbiome clustered separately from the gut on β-diversity analysis of 16S rRNA-Seq data (Figure 2A). Moreover, akin to our findings in mice, Proteobacteria was markedly more abundant in liver compared with gut, whereas Firmicutes was less abundant (Figure 2B). Likewise, α-diversity analyses revealed distinctly lower microbial richness in the human liver compared with gut based on OTU, Chao1, ACE, and PD, and decreased evenness based on the Shannon and Simpson indices (6), which again parallels our findings in mice (Figure 2C). Taken together, these data indicate that the human liver harbors a microbiome that is rich in Proteobacteria and distinct from that of the gut.

Figure 2 The hepatic microbiome is distinct from that of the gut in humans. (A–C) Matched liver and fecal specimens from 26 patients were analyzed by 16S rRNA-Seq. Weighted PCoA plots based on the Bray-Curtis dissimilarity matrix (A), the taxonomic composition of microbiota assigned to phylum level based on average percentage of relative abundance (B), and α-diversity measures (C) are shown. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

The liver microbiome varies with age, sex, and environment. To determine how the liver microbiome changes with age, we comparatively analyzed the hepatic microbiome in female mice aged 6 to 48 weeks. Whereas the most abundant phyla in the liver of 6-week-old mice were Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes, as mice aged, these decreased and Proteobacteria became most abundant (Figure 3A). In contrast, Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes remained the most abundant phyla in the gut at all ages (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). At the genus level, Pseudomonas and Delftia became the dominant taxa in the liver as mice aged (Figure 3B). PCoA showed distinct clustering of the hepatic microbial communities at different developmental ages in mice (Figure 3C). Further, as animals aged, richness and evenness markedly decreased in liver microbial communities (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 The liver microbiome varies with age. (A–D) We comparatively analyzed the hepatic microbiome in female mice aged 6, 12, 24, and 48 weeks by 16S rRNA-Seq. Taxonomic composition of microbiota in the liver were assigned to phylum (A) and genus (B) levels based on average percentage of relative abundance. Weighted PCoA plots from each cohort were based on the Bray-Curtis dissimilarity matrix (C), and changes in α-diversity measures compared with 6 weeks (D) are shown. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Bact., Bacteroidetes; Firm., Firmicutes; Proteo., Proteobacteria; Verruc., Verrucomicrobia.

We next assessed sex-specific variations in the liver microbiome by comparing adult (48 week old) female and male mice. Whereas adult females exhibited a predominance of Proteobacteria as shown above (Figure 3A), the most abundant phylum in adult males was Bacteroidetes (Figure 4A). Both female and male gut microbiomes had low abundances of Proteobacteria; the female gut microbiome was dominated by Bacteroidetes, while males had a higher abundance of Firmicutes (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Multiple additional differences were evident between the adult male and female liver microbiomes across the entire taxonomic hierarchy (Figure 4B). PCoA confirmed distinct hepatic microbial communities between females and males (Figure 4C). Further, the liver microbiome in males exhibited increased richness and evenness, which was less conspicuous in the gut microbiome (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 4 The liver microbiome varies with sex and environment. (A–C) We comparatively analyzed the hepatic microbiome in 48-week-old male and female mice by 16S rRNA-Seq. Taxonomic composition of microbiota in the liver were assigned to phylum level based on average percentage of relative abundance (A). Sex-based differences in the liver microbiome across all taxonomic hierarchies were detected by LEfSe and are shown in a cladogram (B). Weighted PCoA plots from each sex-based cohort (C). n = 5/group. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (D) Weighted PCoA plots of hepatic microbial communities from cohorts of female mice obtained at 6 weeks of age from The Jackson Laboratory and housed for 3 weeks in SPF or nonbarrier vivaria. n = 5/group. (E) Weighted PCoA plots of hepatic microbial communities from cohorts of 6-week-old female mice obtained from The Jackson Laboratory or Taconic Biosciences. n = 10/group.

Since an organism’s environment can influence its resident microbiome (8), we compared the hepatic microbiomes of mice housed in SPF and nonbarrier facilities. Mice purchased from the same vendor developed distinct hepatic microbiomes by 3 weeks after transfer to SPF barrier versus nonbarrier vivaria (Figure 4D). The liver microbiome in each group was also distinct based on α-diversity analyses with mice in SPF barrier facilities, exhibiting increased richness and evenness (Supplemental Figure 2G). Similarly, mice purchased from different vendors, reported to have distinct gut microbes (9), also exhibited distinct liver microbiomes (Figure 4E). Taken together, these data indicate that the liver microbiome is dynamic and varies considerably in healthy hosts depending on age, sex, and environmental exposure.

Modulating the gut microbiome alters bacterial communities in the liver. Since our FMT studies revealed that the liver microbiome is selectively populated from the gut, we postulated that ablation of gut bacteria would reprogram liver microbial communities. Surprisingly, total microbial abundance in the liver did not change with oral antibiotic administration despite a more than 99% decrease in bacterial abundance in the gut (Figure 5, A–C). Nevertheless, oral antibiotics altered the composition of the liver microbiome, markedly decreasing the relative abundance of phylum Bacteroidetes and its subtaxa Bacteroidia, Bacteroidales, and S24-7, whereas other taxa were not affected (Figure 5, D and E). Oral antibiotic treatment similarly decreased the relative abundance of Bacteroidetes in the gut (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 5 Antibiotic administration selectively modulates the bacterial composition of the liver microbiome. (A) Hepatic bacterial DNA content was comparatively analyzed by qPCR in cohorts of 6-week-old female mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. n = 5/group. (B) The intrahepatic microbiome was compared in the liver of mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics (Abx) or vehicle (Ctl) by 16S FISH. Representative images and quantitative results are shown. n = 5/group. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Gut bacterial DNA content was comparatively analyzed by qPCR in cohorts of 6-week-old female mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. n = 5/group. **P < 0.01. (D) Cladogram showing changes in abundance of microbes across the entire taxonomic hierarchy in the liver of mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics. (E) Taxonomic composition of microbiota assigned to phylum level in the liver of mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle determined by 16S rRNA-Seq. n = 5/group. ***P < 0.001. (F) Taxonomic composition of microbiota assigned to phylum level in the liver of mice treated with selective antibiotics or vehicle determined by 16S rRNA-Seq. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (G) Weighted PCoA plots of hepatic microbial communities based on Bray-Curtis dissimilarity matrix. Each symbol represents a sample from the liver microbiome of a mouse treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle. Clusters were determined by pairwise PERMANOVA. The x and y axes indicate percentage of variation, and ellipses indicate 95% CI. (H) The liver microbiomes in mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics were analyzed for α-diversity measures compared with mice treated with vehicle. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Surprisingly, selective oral antibiotic treatment with metronidazole, vancomycin, or combination neomycin/ampicillin each resulted in a decrease in liver Bacteroidetes similar to that seen with broad-spectrum antibiotics (Figure 5F). Analysis of the entire taxonomic hierarchy by LEfSe indicated that, similarly to what occurs with broad-spectrum antibiotic treatment, selective antibiotics also reduced the abundance of subtaxa Bacteroidia and S24-7 (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). However, metronidazole also increased the prevalence of Firmicutes and decreased Verrucomicrobia, whereas vancomycin and neomycin/ampicillin increased the prevalence of Verrucomicrobia in the liver (Figure 5F). Consistent with these observations, PCoA computed using weighted UniFrac distance metrics indicated that hepatic microbial communities were distinct in the vehicle, panantibiotic, and selective antibiotic-treated groups (Figure 5G). α-Diversity measures indicated decreased richness and reduced evenness in liver microbial communities in mice treated with each of the respective antibiotic regimens (Figure 5H). Further, similarly to what occurred in untreated mice (Figure 1F), broad-spectrum or selective oral antibiotic–treated mice exhibited significant differences between liver and gut bacterial communities (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H).

Bacterial taxa in the Bacteroidetes phylum are high producers of glycosphingolipids (10, 11). Based on the markedly reduced prevalence of Bacteroidetes in liver across all antimicrobial treatment groups (Figure 5F), we postulated that glycosphingolipid synthesis by hepatic microbiota would diminish with antibiotic treatment. Accordingly, phylogenetic investigation of communities by reconstruction of unobserved states (PICRUSt)(12) analysis predicted decreased glycosphingolipid biosynthesis in the liver microbiome after treatment with broad-spectrum or selective oral antibiotics, whereas nonglycosylated sphingolipid biosynthesis was not reduced (Figure 6, A–C). Moreover, the predicted contributions of glycosphingolipid biosynthesis genes to the hepatic bacterial metagenome correlated highly with the prevalence of Bacteroidetes in the liver (Figure 6, D and E). Other hepatic bacterial phyla did not exhibit these correlations (Figure 6, F and G). In aggregate, these data indicate that oral antibiotics do not reduce total hepatic bacterial abundance, but selectively modulate the community composition and glycolipid signature of the liver microbiome.

Figure 6 Antibiotic administration alters the glycolipid signature of the liver microbiome. (A and B) PICRUSt analysis for glycosphingolipid ganglioside (ganglio) (A) and globoside (globo) (B) biosynthesis pathways in the liver microbiome of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics compared with mice treated with vehicle. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (C) PICRUSt analysis for sphingolipid biosynthesis pathways in the liver microbiome of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics compared with mice treated with vehicle. n = 5/group. (D and E) Correlation between glycosphingolipid ganglioside (D) and globoside (E) biosynthesis and the abundance of Bacteroidetes in the liver microbiome of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle. Each colored symbol represents a mouse treated by a specific regimen. (F and G) Standardized β coefficients for linear regression analysis of the correlation between glycosphingolipid ganglioside (F) and globoside (G) biosynthesis and the abundance of specific bacterial phyla in the liver of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle.

Sterile liver inflammation reprograms the hepatic microbiome. We postulated that hepatic injury or sterile inflammation would modulate the liver microbiome. Accordingly, liver microbial populations exhibited distinct clustering based on β-diversity analyses in both chronic liver fibrosis and acute acetaminophen–induced (APAP-induced) liver injury (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Chronic liver fibrosis reduced the prevalence of Proteobacteria and Verrucomicrobia, but increased the abundance of Firmicutes, whereas acute liver injury from APAP also reduced the prevalence of Proteobacteria, but increased Verrucomicrobia (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Both chronic hepatic fibrosis and acute APAP injury increased richness in the liver microbiome (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). In contrast, systemic inflammation from i.p. administration of LPS increased the abundance of Bacteroidetes, but reduced Firmicutes, and decreased evenness in the liver microbiome (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Collectively, these data indicate that diverse modes of inflammatory injury result in distinct effects on the hepatic microbiome.

Hepatic inflammatory cell infiltration is dependent on the microbiome. To determine whether the microbiome influences liver immunity, we serially treated mice with broad-spectrum oral antibiotics for 3 weeks and quantified hepatic immune cells. Antibiotic treatment reduced the total number of CD45+ inflammatory cells in the liver by approximately 90% (Figure 7, A and B). A similar reduction in hepatic immune cells was observed regardless of whether antibiotics were administered in the drinking water or via serial gastric gavage (Figure 7C). Accordingly, while livers of germ-free mice harbored a reduced baseline CD45+ population, FMT from SPF mice to germ-free mice increased the hepatic leukocyte population (Figure 7D). Of note, treatment of germ-free mice with antibiotics did not affect hepatic inflammatory cell volume (Figure 7E). Likewise, saline gavage did not affect liver leukocyte numbers (Supplemental Figure 6A). We noted that selective antibiotic treatment with metronidazole, vancomycin, or neomycin/ampicillin each similarly reduced the hepatic inflammatory cell population (Figure 7F). We reasoned that the bacteria may control hepatic immune cell volume by affecting both inflammatory cell recruitment to the liver from the bone marrow and intrahepatic leukocyte proliferation. To test the former hypothesis, CD45.2 WT mice were made chimeric with CD45.1 bone marrow cells and, starting at week 3, treated with oral antibiotics or vehicle. We found that antibiotic treatment reduced chimerism in the liver but not the spleen at 6 weeks, indicating that gut microbial ablation prevents hepatic immune cell recruitment from the bone marrow (Figure 7, G and H). Global leukocytic proliferation in the liver was also reduced after antibiotic administration (Supplemental Figure 6B), suggesting that antibiotic-mediated immune cell depletion reflects both decreased recruitment and impaired proliferation.

Figure 7 Hepatic immune cell infiltration is contingent on the microbiome. (A) Hepatic leukocytes were quantified by flow cytometry in 6-week-old female mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics (n = 25) or vehicle (n = 19).Combined data from 4 experiments are shown. ****P < 0.0001. (B) Hepatic leukocytes were quantified as a fraction of nucleated cells by IHC in mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. Representative images and quantitative analyses based on 10 HPFs per mouse. n = 10/group. ****P < 0.0001. Scale bar = 20µm. (C) Hepatic leukocytes were quantified by flow cytometry in control mice or mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics added to their drinking water or administered via oral gavage. Data are representative of experiments performed twice. n = 5/group. **P < 0.01. (D) Hepatic leukocytes in SPF or germ-free (GF) mice that were treated with vehicle or FMT were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05. (E)Hepatic leukocytes in GF mice treated with vehicle or broad-spectrum antibiotics were quantified by flow cytometry . n = 5/group. (F) Hepatic leukocytes were quantified in mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle by flow cytometry. Data are representative of experiments performed 3 times. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (G and H) CD45.2 mice with chimeric CD45.1 bone marrow were treated with oral antibiotics or vehicle starting at week 3. Chimerism in the liver (G) and spleen (H) was determined at 6 weeks. n = 10/group. *P < 0.05. (I) Correlation between the number of hepatic immune cells and the abundance of Bacteroidetes in the liver of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle. Each colored symbol represents a mouse treated by a specific regimen. (J) Standardized β coefficients for simple linear regression analyses of the correlation between the number of hepatic immune cells and the abundance of select phyla in the liver of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle. (K) Standardized β coefficients for multiple linear regression analysis of the correlation between the number of hepatic immune cells and the abundance of Bacteroidetes in the liver and gut of mice treated with broad-spectrum or selective antibiotics or vehicle. (L) Six-week-old female mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics and then repopulated with D. acidovorans, P. gingivalis, or vehicle by gastric gavage. n = 10 mice per group. Hepatic leukocytes were quantified 1 week later by flow cytometry. *P < 0.05.

Based on our observations that both broad-spectrum and selective oral antibiotic regimens had similar effects on diminishing the relative abundance of Bacteroidetes (Figure 5, E and F) and reducing the number of hepatic immune cells (Figure 7F), we postulated that Bacteroidetes drive liver immune cell recruitment. Consistent with our hypothesis, the volume of hepatic immune cells positively correlated with the relative abundance of Bacteroidetes in the liver, which was not the case for other phyla (Figure 7, I and J). Moreover, multiple regression analysis indicated that the prevalence of Bacteroidetes in the liver, but not the gut, was independently associated with hepatic immune cell volume (Figure 7K and Supplemental Table 3). To directly investigate whether Bacteroidetes can promote leukocyte expansion in the liver, we repopulated animals treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics with P. gingivalis, (a member of Bacteroidetes known to produce glycosphingolipids; ref. 13) or Delftia acidovorans (a member of Proteobacteria). Consistent with our hypothesis, repopulation with P. gingivalis but not D. acidovorans expanded intrahepatic CD45+ inflammatory cells (Figure 7L). Of note, repopulation with P. gingivalis increased the relative abundance of Bacteroidetes in the liver, but not in the gut (Supplemental Figure 6C).

The microbiome governs the hepatic immune phenotype. To further characterize the changes in hepatic immunity with antibiotic administration, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq of CD45+ hepatic leukocytes in oral antibiotic– and vehicle-treated mice (Figure 8A). Myeloid cells represented 5% of inflammatory cells in control liver, but only 1% in antibiotic-treated mice. Given the approximately 90% reduction of total hepatic leukocytes with antibiotic treatment, the actual volume of myeloid cells was reduced approximately 50-fold after antibiotic administration. The relative abundance of hepatic NK1.1+ lymphocytes and B cells was also reduced (Figure 8A). In contrast, the relative frequency of innate-like lymphocytes, including γδT cells, innate lymphoid cells (ILCs), and mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells was increased. Flow cytometry analysis confirmed a sharp decrease in the frequency of myeloid cells in antibiotic-treated mice, including a reduction in F4/80–CD11b+, F4/80+CD11b–, and F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages and CD11b–CD11c+MHC II+ dendritic cells (Figure 8, B–E). These differences were less pronounced in germ-free mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). Besides depleting these antigen-presenting cell (APC) subsets, oral antibiotic treatment downregulated the expression of MHC II, CD48, CD80, and CD86 (Figure 8, F–H). Of note, most of these changes were not conspicuous in splenic APCs (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G). Similarly, the diminished activation of liver APCs after antibiotic treatment was distinct from the changes seen in intestinal APCs with antibiotic administration (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis confirmed diminished global activation and reduced expression of antigen presentation machinery in liver myeloid cells after antibiotic treatment (Figure 8, I and J). Further, on ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA), diverse gene sets related to immune response and cellular metabolism were downregulated in hepatic myeloid cells after antibiotic treatment, including oxidative phosphorylation, interferon, chemokine, and iNOS signaling (Supplemental Figure 6J). Examination of upstream regulators confirmed reduced inflammatory signaling in liver myeloid cells after antibiotic treatment (Figure 8K).

Figure 8 The microbiome promotes the expansion and maturation of liver myeloid cells. (A) Six-week-old female mice were treated with either broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. CD45+ liver leukocytes were purified by FACS and analyzed by single-cell RNA-Seq. The distribution of cellular clusters was determined using the t-SNE algorithm. Each cluster is identified by a distinct color. Percentage of cellular abundance in each cluster in each respective cohort is depicted in pie charts. (B–E) The frequency of diverse APC subsets among CD45+ liver leukocytes in mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle was determined by flow cytometry. Data are representative of experiments performed more than 4 times in replicates of 5. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (F–H) Expression of activation markers in liver APC subsets in mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle was determined by flow cytometry and is shown in spider plots. Data are representative of experiments performed more than 4 times in replicates of 5. (I) Volcano plot showing differential gene expression in the hepatic myeloid cell cluster for mice treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics versus vehicle based on single-cell RNA-Seq used for A. (J) Violin plots comparing normalized log expression of select genes in the hepatic myeloid cell cluster for each treatment group shown in A. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (K) Changes in upstream regulators in the hepatic myeloid cell cluster for each treatment group shown in A. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (L and M) Naive mice were immunized twice with OVA-pulsed hepatic macrophages harvested from antibiotic- or vehicle-treated donors. CD8+ T cell activation was determined 1 week after the last immunization by measuring the frequency of OVA-dextramer+ CTLs (L) and their surface phenotype (M). This experiment was performed twice. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (N) Liver macrophages harvested from antibiotic- or vehicle-treated donors were pulsed with α-GalCer and used to immunize naive mice. The frequency of CD1d-restricted NKT cells was determined 1 week after the second immunization by flow cytometry. This experiment was performed twice. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05.

Based on these observations, we postulated that hepatic APCs from antibiotic-treated mice would have impaired ability to initiate adaptive immune responses. Accordingly, immunization of naive mice with OVA-pulsed hepatic CD11b+ macrophages that were harvested from antibiotic-treated donor mice induced fewer and less activated H-2kb-OVA peptide (SIINFEKL)-dextramer+ CTLs compared with immunization with antigen-loaded liver macrophages from control mice (Figure 8, L and M). Likewise, immunization with α-galactosylceramide–pulsed (α-GalCer–pulsed) hepatic macrophages from antibiotic-treated mice induced fewer CD1d-restricted invariant NKT (iNKT) cells compared with controls (Figure 8N). In aggregate, these data indicate that antibiotic treatment diminishes ability of hepatic APCs to activate both conventional T cells and iNKT cells via antigen presentation. Consistent with impaired antigen presentation, hepatic conventional T cells in antibiotic-treated mice exhibited higher expression of the naive T cell markers Bcl2 and Il7r (Supplemental Figure 6K). Nevertheless, single-cell RNA-Seq analysis revealed similar global expression patterns in hepatic conventional T cells in antibiotic-treated and control mice (Supplemental Figure 6, L and M). Akin to our observations in APCs (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I), the antibiotic-associated conventional T cell phenotype in the liver was distinct from that of the gut on the basis of differential changes in the CD8+ and CD4+FoxP3+ T cell populations at each site (Supplemental Figure 6, N and O).

The microbiome promotes hepatic inflammatory cell recruitment by driving CCL5 signaling in NKT cells. To investigate the mechanism by which antibiotic treatment reduces the recruitment of hepatic immune cells, we probed our single-cell RNA-Seq data for changes in chemokine expression in the liver upon microbial ablation. Ccl5 was the most highly expressed chemokine at baseline in nearly all subsets of hepatic leukocytes (Figure 9A). Expression of Ccl5 was highest in NK1.1+ lymphocytes and was markedly reduced with antibiotic administration (Figure 9, A and B). Upstream analysis confirmed that antibiotic administration reduced signaling via CCL5 and its receptors CCR1 and CCR5 in hepatic NK.1.1+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). Few differences were observed in nonchemokine cytokine expression with antibiotic administration (Supplemental Figure 7B). Based on these data, we postulated that in animals with an intact microbiome, NK1.1+ cells recruit hepatic leukocytes via CCL5. Consistent with our hypothesis, Ccl5–/– mice exhibited a 2-fold reduction in intrahepatic inflammatory cells compared with WT controls (Figure 9C). Similarly, depletion of NK1.1+ cells was sufficient to reduce the leukocytic population in the liver (Figure 9, D and E). Of note, livers of Ccl5–/– mice harbored distinct microbial communities compared with those of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Subclustering the liver NK1.1+ population revealed that NKT cells made up a substantial subset (Figure 10A). Further, NKT cells were the only NK1.1+ subpopulation in which Ccl5 expression was diminished with antibiotic administration, but this decrease was not seen in intestinal NKT cells (Figure 10, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7E). Further, in contrast with what occurred with conventional T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, L and M), antibiotic administration resulted in global transcriptomic changes in liver NKT cells (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Notably, the hepatic CCL5hi NKT cell subset exhibited higher expression of both IFN-γ and IL-10 compared with CCL5lo NKT cells (Supplemental Figure 7H). We noted that, while some cells in the innate-like lymphocyte cluster expressed Trav11 (the invariant α-chain expressed in murine iNKT cells), these cells did not express high levels of Ccl5; moreover, the NKT cell cluster was readily distinguishable on the basis of numerous effector NK markers (Supplemental Figure 7I). Consistent with this, CCL5 was coexpressed with NK1.1 in CD1d-PBS-57 tetramer+ iNKT cells (Supplemental Figure 7J).

Figure 9 The microbiome drives liver leukocyte recruitment by promoting CCL5 signaling in NK1.1+ cells. (A and B) Mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. CD45+ liver leukocytes were purified by FACS and analyzed by single-cell RNA-Seq as in Figure 7A. (A) Heatmap depicting expression levels of diverse chemokines in each cluster for both treatment groups. (B) Violin plots comparing normalized log expression of Ccl5 in each cluster for both treatment groups. ****P < 0.0001. (C) The total number of hepatic leukocytes was compared in WT versus Ccl5–/– mice. Data are representative of experiments performed 3 times. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05. (D and E) The number of bulk CD45+ (D) and CD45+NK1.1– (E) hepatic leukocytes was compared in WT mice treated with a neutralizing αNK1.1 mAb or isotype control. n = 5/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Figure 10 Glycosphingolipid antigens induce CCL5 expression by NKT cells. (A and B) Mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. CD45+ liver leukocytes were purified by FACS and analyzed by single-cell RNA-Seq as in Figure 7A. (A) The NK1.1+ lymphocyte population was subclustered as shown in a 3D t-SNE plot and quantified in pie charts. (B) Violin plots comparing normalized log expression of Ccl5 in each subcluster for both treatment groups. ****P < 0.0001. (C) Mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics or vehicle. Liver NKT cells were analyzed for CCL5 expression. Representative contour plots and quantitative analyses are shown. Data are representative of experiments performed more than 4 times. n = 5/group. ****P < 0.0001. (D) Schematic of hypothesis that Bacteroidetes-derived glycosphingolipids are presented by APC to iNKT cells, which upregulate CCL5 to potentate leukocyte recruitment. (E and F) Germ-free WT mice were administered α-GalCer or vehicle i.p. and comparatively analyzed for the frequency of CCL5+ NKT cells (E) and total CD45+ hepatic leukocyte population (F). n = 5/group. *P < 0.05. (G) Hepatic leukocytes were stimulated in vitro with α-GalCer or vehicle, and NKT cells were assayed by flow cytometry for CCL5 expression. Data are representative of experiments performed 3 times in replicates of 5. *P < 0.05. (H and I) The total number of CD45+ hepatic leukocytes (H) and CD3+NK1.1+ cell expression of CCL5 (I) were compared in WT and Cd1d–/– mice. Data are representative of experiments performed 3 times in replicates of 5. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (J) Six-week-old female mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics for and then repopulated with D. acidovorans, P. gingivalis, or vehicle by gastric gavage. Liver NKT cells were analyzed 1 week later for expression of CCL5. n = 10 mice/group. *P < 0.05.

Broad-spectrum or selective antibiotic treatments each reduced Bacteroidetes abundance in the liver (Figure 5) and diminished microbial production of glycosphingolipids (Figure 6), which are potent CD1d-restricted NKT cell antigens (14). Based on these data, we postulated that activation of hepatic NKT cells by glycosphingolipids drives CCL5 upregulation, promoting liver leukocyte recruitment (Figure 10D). Accordingly, i.p. α-GalCer treatment increased hepatic NKT cell expression of CCL5 and promoted hepatic leukocyte expansion in germ-free mice (Figure 10, E and F). Likewise, in vitro stimulation of hepatic leukocytes with α-GalCer increased CCL5 expression in NKT cells (Figure 10G). Conversely, CD1d–/– mice, which lack iNKT cells, had fewer hepatic leukocytes and their remaining CD3+NK1.1+ cell population expressed reduced CCL5 (Figure 10, H and I). Further, consistent with liver-resident Bacteroidetes as drivers of hepatic NKT cell activation, CCL5 expression in NKT cells was increased with P. gingivalis, but not D. acidovorans, repopulation (Figure 10J). Collectively, these data suggest that bacterial-derived glycosphingolipid antigens drive CCL5 expression in NKT cells, which potentiate inflammatory cell recruitment to the liver.

Based on TCR sequencing, regardless of treatment, approximately 90% of hepatic NKT cells in C57BL/6 mice were iNKT cells as defined by Vβ2 (Trbv1), Vβ7 (Trbv29), and Vβ8 (Trbv13-1, Trbv13-2, Trbv13-3) utilization, with Vβ8 the most highly represented (Supplemental Figure 8A). Likewise, nearly all Vβ2+, Vβ7+, and Vβ8+ NKT cells were CD1d-PBS-57 tetramer+ (Supplemental Figure 8B). To further characterize the impact of the microbiome on iNKT cell programming, we examined the phenotype of liver iNKT subpopulations after antibiotic treatment. Both the Vβ2+ and Vβ8+ subsets reduced expression of CCL5 after broad-spectrum antibiotic administration (Supplemental Figure 8C). Further, TCR sequencing indicated that antibiotic administration decreased NKT cell clonal expansion and increased evenness (Supplemental Figure 8D). Taken together, these data suggest that the microbiome governs the hepatic NKT cell phenotype.

The CD48/CD244 myeloid cell/NKT cell axis drives CCL5 expression. CD244 is a costimulatory receptor on NKT cells whose ligation by CD48 upon glycosphingolipid presentation by APC accentuates NKT activation (15). We noted that antibiotic administration led to decreased expression of CD244 in hepatic NKT cells (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Antibiotic therapy also diminished CD48 expression in diverse liver APC populations (Figure 8, F–H). The CD1d+CD48+ liver APC subsets were particularly scarce after antibiotic administration (Supplemental Figure 8G). Based on these observations, we postulated that the CD48/CD244 axis between APC and NKT cells potentiates the microbial-dependent upregulation of CCL5 (Figure 10D). Accordingly, CCL5 expression was higher in CD244+ NKT cells compared with CD244– NKT cells (Supplemental Figure 8H). Likewise, glycosphingolipids upregulated hepatic NKT cell expression of CD244 in vitro, whereas Cd1d–/– hepatic NKT cells expressed less CD244 compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J). Moreover, repopulation with P. gingivalis, but not D. acidovorans, resulted in increased hepatic NKT cell expression of CD244 (Supplemental Figure 8K). Consistent with a receptor-ligand interaction, CD48 blockade in vivo resulted in lower NKT cell expression of both CCL5 and CD244 and reduced the hepatic leukocytic population by approximately 50% (Supplemental Figure 8, L–N). Furthermore, CD1d blockade in vivo inhibited CCL5 expression in CD244+, but not CD244–, hepatic NKT cells (Supplemental Figure 8O). Collectively, these data indicate that the CD48/CD244 axis potentiates NKT cell expression of CCL5 in response to glycosphingolipid antigens.