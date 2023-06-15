An allosteric inhibitor of sirtuin 2 deacetylase activity exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity

FLS-359 binds SIRT2, selectively reducing deacetylase activity. Starting with a hit from a small-molecule screen designed to identify compounds that altered SIRT2 activity in vitro, we developed a portfolio of molecules targeting SIRT2 using anti-HCMV activity as a primary criterion in our lead optimization campaign. FLS-359, 7-(2,4-dimethyl-1H-imidazol-1-yl)-2-(5-{[4-(1H-pyrazol-1-yl)phenyl]methyl}-1,3-thiazol-2-yl)-1,2,3,4-tetrahydroisoquinoline (Figure 1A), is a representative lead.

Figure 1 FLS-359 binds SIRT2, selectively reducing its catalytic activity. (A) Structure of FLS-359, 7-(2,4-dimethyl-1H-imidazol-1-yl)-2-(5-{[4-(1H-pyrazol-1-yl)phenyl]methyl}-1,3-thiazol-2-yl)-1,2,3,4-tetrahydroisoquinoline. (B) FLS-359 alters SIRT2 thermal stability. Recombinant human SIRT22–389 (2.5 μM) denaturation was assayed in the presence of solvent (black), 6.25 μM (green), or 12.5 μM FLS-359 (blue). (C) FLS-359 exhibits SIRT2-selective activity. Reactions used recombinant human SIRT11–747 (blue), SIRT22–389 (black), or SIRT31–400 (green) protein (n = 3). (D and E) SIRT2 inhibition by FLS-359 is not highly dependent on substrate concentration. NAD+ concentration was varied from K m (50 μM) to 10× K m (500 μM). Deacetylase assays used Ac-H 3 K 9 WW at K m (5 μM, D) or 10× K m (50 μM, E). (F) FLS-359 does not inhibit SIRT2 demyristoylase activity. Reactions used 5 μM acylated peptide (Myr-H 3 K 9 WW) and 500 μM NAD (n = 3).

An in vitro thermal shift assay (37) was used to test for FLS-359–SIRT2 binding by quantifying the compound-dependent increase in protein thermal stability (Figure 1B). SIRT2 underwent thermal denaturation with a midpoint transition temperature (T m ) of approximately 48°C. FLS-359 increased the T m by 1.4°C (6.25 μM) or 2.0°C (12.5 μM), demonstrating that the drug engages and stabilizes the purified protein.

The effect of FLS-359 on deacetylation of a peptide containing a histone H3 acetylation site (Ac-H 3 K 9 WW) was assayed in vitro, using mass spectrometry to quantify deacetylated peptide. The concentration for half-maximal inhibition (IC 50 ) in this assay was about 3 μM for SIRT2 and more than 100 μM for SIRT1 and SIRT3 (Figure 1C). When the NAD+ concentration was increased from 50 to 100, 200, and 500 μM, more deacetylated product was generated, but the IC 50 remained essentially the same (Figure 1, D and E). The IC 50 was about 3 μM for all NAD+ concentrations when the peptide was used at 5 μM. The IC 50 was about 7 μM for all NAD+ concentrations at 50 μM peptide. Therefore, FLS-359 is not competitive with NAD+. When the peptide concentration was increased from 5 μM (1× K m ; Figure 1D) to 50 μM peptide (10× K m ; Figure 1E), the IC 50 increased from about 3 μM to about 7 μM, or about 2-fold. If FLS-359 binding was fully competitive with the peptide, an approximately 10-fold increase in IC 50 would be expected. In addition, saturating compound decreased SIRT2 activity to a lower but residual value. Both of these observations are consistent with partial inhibition, seen with other SIRT2 inhibitors, e.g., AGK2 (27) and MIND4 (38). Since SIRT2 is important to cellular metabolic homeostasis, the observed partial inhibition may prove to be a positive attribute that supports cell viability in uninfected cells while providing an antiviral effect in infected cells.

SIRT2 has deacylation activities in addition to deacetylation (20, 39), including demyristoylation, and several SIRT2 inhibitors are acyl group selective, blocking deacetylation but not demyristoylation (40–43). When tested for inhibition of demyristoylation using the same peptide backbone (Myr-H 3 K 9 WW) used to assay deacetylation (Ac-H 3 K 9 WW), neither FLS-359 nor tool compounds (AGK2 and SirReal2) showed activity (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158978DS1). Thus, FLS-359 is substrate selective, inhibiting deacetylation but not demyristoylation.

FLS-359 induces known activities of SIRT2 modulators within cultured cells. SIRT2 deacetylates α-tubulin K40 (44); and, as expected, treatment of cultured HepG2 hepatocellular carcinoma cells with FLS-359 for 24 hours increased the level of acetylated α-tubulin in HepG2 cells by a factor of about 3 (Supplemental Figure 1A). SIRT2 knockdown or inhibition induces degradation of c-Myc protein in tumor cells by inducing its ubiquitination (45, 46), and treatment with FLS-359 for 72 hours dramatically reduced the level of the oncoprotein in MDA-MB-231 breast adenocarcinoma cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Notably, c-Myc levels were not changed by treatment of MRC-5 human diploid fibroblasts with the drug (Supplemental Figure 1C). Thus, treatment with FLS-359 induces known consequences of SIRT2 inhibition in tumor cells.

X-ray structure confirms FLS-359 engagement of SIRT2. X-ray crystallographic structures have been determined for human SIRT1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 (47). The structures consist of 2 domains: an upper Zn++-binding domain and a lower catalytic domain with a Rossmann fold (48, 49). The 2 domains behave as a clamshell, accommodating varying acyl-Lys modifications within a flexible pocket between the 2 clamshell domains. This area is above the C pocket of the NAD+-binding site and is termed the extended C (EC) pocket (49). SIRT1, SIRT2, and SIRT3 are about 70%–80% conserved around the NAD+ and nearby EC pockets, where natural and synthetic small-molecule ligands that affect activity have been resolved (47, 49).

We produced crystals of FLS-359 bound to SIRT2 that diffracted to 1.8 Å resolution and determined the structure of the complex (Supplemental Table 2). FLS-359 sits in the SIRT2 EC pocket (Figure 2, A and B). In comparison with the unliganded SIRT2 apo structure (ref. 50; Protein Data Bank [PDB] ID 3ZGO), the clamshell has opened and an ordered α-helix has shifted to an unstructured loop (residues 294–304); in addition, a loop over the drug binding site is rearranged (Supplemental Figure 2). The 2 substrates, acetyl-Lys (PDB ID 4RMI) and NAD+ (PDB ID 4RMG), are computationally superimposed in Figure 2B. NAD+ binding is not predicted to be affected by FLS-359 binding. In contrast, the FLS-359 dimethylimidazole moiety resides in the same location as the peptidic acetyl group, but computational superpositioning predicts that the pocket can accommodate both FLS-359 and the peptide. The binding interactions of FLS-359 with SIRT2 include π-π interactions with residues F119, F190, and Y139 (Figure 2C). Water residue 566 bridges FLS-359 and SIRT2 with one hydrogen bond to the thiazole of FLS-359 and another hydrogen bond to the backbone carbonyl of residue F96. A multi-body water network in the peptide channel connects, via a hydrogen bond network, the dimethyl imidazole of FLS-359 to E116 through water residue 371 and to the side chain of R97 through water residues 371, 165, and 652. These water-mediated hydrogen bonds could be key interactions that drive binding affinity to SIRT2 in the hydrophobic EC site.

Figure 2 Co-crystal structure of FLS-359 bound to human SIRT2. (A) SIRT2 (green ribbon) with FLS-359 (pink carbon atoms in stick display) bound to its EC site (dashed lines). (B) Superposition of SIRT2-359 with an Ac-Lys peptide (right-pointing arrow; PDB ID 4RMI) plus NAD+ (left-pointing arrow; PDB ID 4RMG). The gray mesh over FLS-359 marks the 2F o –F c electron density map (contoured at 1.5 σ) resulting from refinement of the final model with REFMAC5. (C) Close-up view of the SIRT2 EC site focusing on the key FLS-359–SIRT2 interactions. Yellow-highlighted dashed lines indicate hydrogen bonds, and blue dashed bonds represent π-π interactions.

The FLS-359/SIRT2 structure was used to probe the substrate-selective activity of the drug. Flexible protein docking confirmed that acetyl-Lys (PDB ID 4RMI) and FLS-359 can simultaneously bind within the SIRT2 EC pocket (Supplemental Figure 3A), whereas peptides with thiomyristoyl lysine (PDB IDs 4R8M and 4X3P) are predicted to compete for binding with the drug (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Thus, myristoylated peptides have potential to exclude FLS-359 binding, providing an explanation for the drug’s substrate-selective activity.

In sum, enzyme thermal denaturation and kinetics studies (Figure 1), as well as co-crystal structure determination (Figure 2), argue that FLS-359 binds selectively to SIRT2 and induces an allosteric rearrangement of the active site, reducing the rate of deacetylation. It is a substrate-selective inhibitor, blocking deacetylation but not demyristoylation.

FLS-359 exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity. FLS-359 was tested for activity against multiple RNA and DNA viruses in cultured cells. The drug inhibited the growth of each pathogen shown (Table 1). The IC 50 varied across the viruses, but the differences must be interpreted with caution, because the assays were performed at different research sites and used a variety of host cells. Nevertheless, in multiple cases, the antiviral IC 50 s were in the range of current standards of care, with acceptable half-maximal cytotoxic concentrations (CC 50 s). Most assays were performed in primary cells or diploid cell lines, because SIRT2 inhibition is antiproliferative or cytotoxic to many tumor cell lines (46, 51).

Table 1 FLS-359 exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity

Given the importance of EBV and HCMV as adventitious agents in immunosuppressed patients (32–36), the effects of FLS-359 were examined in greater detail for these viruses. A broad-spectrum antiviral able to treat both infections has substantial potential utility.

FLS-359 inhibits EBV lytic reactivation and/or replication. The Akata Burkitt lymphoma cell line is permissive for EBV lytic reactivation through activation of the B cell receptor (52). As expected, 24 hours after receptor engagement with anti-IgG, 30% of Akata cells induced surface expression of the late EBV gene gp350, which serves as a proxy for cells that are replicating viral DNA and forming new virions (Figure 3A). In the presence of the viral DNA replication inhibitor phosphonoacetic acid (PAA), gp350+ cells were reduced to about 11% (Figure 3A). FLS-359 treatment led to a dose-dependent decrease in gp350+ cells with 10 μM drug, inhibiting EBV reactivation at a similar level to PAA (Figure 3, A and B). The FLS-359 CC 50 for Akata cells was greater than 100 μM (Table 1), so the inhibition of gp350 accumulation was not due to drug-induced cytotoxicity. The drug also inhibited the accumulation of viral immediate-early (BZLF1), early (BMRF1), and late (BLLF1) mRNAs (Figure 3C). We conclude that FLS-359 markedly reduces EBV lytic activation in Akata cells.

Figure 3 FLS-359 suppresses EBV lytic reactivation. (A) Akata BL cells were stimulated with 10 μg/mL anti-IgG and simultaneously treated with DMSO, 100 μM phosphonoacetic acid (PAA; positive control), or increasing concentrations of FLS-359 (1, 5, and 10 μM). Surface expression of the viral late gene gp350 was measured at 24 hours after induction by flow cytometry. (B) Dot plots reporting experiments in A, shown with mean ± SD (n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. (C) Dot plots reporting quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) measurement of BZLF1 (IE, immediate early), BMRF1 (E, early), and BLLF1 (L, late) gene expression suppressed by FLS-359 (10 μM) in Akata BL cells induced with anti-IgG. Mean ± SD is shown (n =3).

FLS-359 inhibits HCMV spread in diploid fibroblasts. The antiviral activity of a drug is generally measured by assaying of its effect on the production of infectious viral progeny. However, many viruses spread via 2 modes, either by release of a particle that eventually infects a new cell or by direct cell-to-cell transfer (53, 54). HCMV can move by either mechanism, and subviral particles can move from cell to cell, allowing the virus to spread without producing infectious particles (55). To capture the effect of drugs on HCMV movement and amplification by either mechanism, we used a spread assay. It uses a clinical isolate, TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (56), containing 2 reporters to monitor infection of MRC-5 fibroblasts: mCherry controlled by the SV40 early promoter, expressed with immediate-early kinetics, and eGFP fused to the viral UL99 coding region, expressed with late kinetics. The assay protocol is simple: infect confluent fibroblasts at a low input multiplicity (0.01 IU/cell), add drug immediately following infection, and quantify the area expressing fluorescent markers after 7 days (Figure 4A). The extended, 7-day assay reflects the fact that HCMV replicates and spreads slowly, with a single cycle of growth extending over 72–96 hours in MRC-5 cells. FLS-359 was well tolerated by confluent MRC-5 cells over 7 days, when assayed by counting of nuclei (Figure 4B) or neutral red uptake (Figure 4C); and it was also tolerated by dividing MRC-5 cells over 6 days (Supplemental Figure 4). FLS-359 reduced the total infected cell area marked by mCherry expression in confluent fibroblasts (Figure 4, D and E). Reduced mCherry expression was also evident when monitored by Western blot assay (Supplemental Figure 5), mimicking expression of the viral immediate-early protein IE1. This assay indicates that FLS-359 inhibits HCMV spread with an IC 50 of 0.466 ± 0.203 μM (Figure 4F). Control anti-HCMV drugs acting at different steps in the viral replication cycle, ganciclovir and letermovir, exhibited IC 50 s of 1.7 and 0.003 μM, respectively, consistent with literature reports (57, 58). The potencies measured by the spread assay were similar to potencies determined by 50% tissue culture infectious dose (TCID 50 ) assay of virus in the medium (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 FLS-359 inhibits HCMV spread in fibroblasts. (A) Schematic representation of the spread assay. (B and C) Cytotoxicity was assessed in confluent MRC-5 cells after 7 days of FLS-359 treatment by DAPI staining for cell count (B) or neutral red uptake (C) (n = 3). (D and E) Confocal images of MRC-5 cells infected with TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (0.01 IU/cell) at 7 days post-infection (dpi), treated with vehicle (D) or FLS-359 at 0.5 μM (E). Fluorescent mCherry (red) is expressed with immediate-early kinetics and eGFP (green) with late kinetics, and DAPI (blue) locates nuclei. Scale bars: 300 μm. (F) Virus spread assay. CMV-infected cell area is quantified by mCherry fluorescence and plotted versus FLS-359, ganciclovir (GCV), or letermovir (LMV) concentrations. IC 50 (mean ± SD) is reported (n = 4). (G) Virus yield assay. Cell-free virus at 7 dpi was quantified by TCID 50 . IC 50 is reported. LOQ, limit of quantification.

Although letermovir efficiently reduced extracellular infectivity (Figure 4G), it reduced infected cell area (Figure 4F) to a lesser extent (4-fold) than ganciclovir (33-fold) or FLS-359 (>100-fold). Part of this effect could result from a failure of letermovir to eliminate originally infected cells. However, letermovir blocks at a late point in the viral replication cycle, inhibiting the virus-coded terminase subunit pUL56 (59, 60), which cleaves a unit genome of viral DNA as it enters the capsid. Earlier work has shown that HCMV capsids can spread directly from cell to cell (55), and a portion of the residual spread observed with letermovir might result from movement of partially assembled DNA-capsid complexes.

To test whether inhibition of HCMV is a general feature of SIRT2 inhibitors, we assayed tool compounds with chemical structural diversity: AGK2 (27), AK-7 (61), SirReal2 (49), MIND4 (38), and TM (46). Although they were less potent than FLS-359, all of the SIRT2 inhibitors reduced HCMV spread (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 6). Since the inhibitors have very different structures, this result argues that they all inhibit HCMV at least in part through targeted modulation of SIRT2.

Table 2 Multiple SIRT2 inhibitors reduce HCMV spread

Having demonstrated the broad-spectrum antiviral attributes of FLS-359, including anti-herpesvirus activity, we focused on the drug’s parameters as an anti-HCMV agent.

FLS-359 reduces HCMV spread when administered after an infection has been initiated. To model the ability of FLS-359 to control an established infection in comparison with current standards of care, MRC-5 fibroblasts were infected (0.1 IU/cell) and treated with drug either immediately or after a delay of 1–4 days (Figure 5A). Drug treatment was maintained for 5 days, and then the effect of the delay was assayed by monitoring of viral spread. FLS-359, ganciclovir, and letermovir each exhibited antiviral activity when administered after a delay (Figure 5B) without inducing toxicity at effective doses (Figure 5C). Indeed, the antiviral IC 50 s remained essentially unchanged as the addition of drug was delayed over increasing intervals (Supplemental Table 3). At each delayed time of drug addition, a greater maximal fold reduction of infected cell area was achieved by treatment with FLS-359, compared with ganciclovir or letermovir (Supplemental Table 3). Thus, FLS-359 maintains its antiviral potency when administered at 4 days after the initiation of infection, while demonstrating superior control of viral spread compared with standards of care.

Figure 5 FLS-359 is effective in a delayed treatment protocol. (A) Confluent MRC-5 cells were infected with TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (0.1 IU/cell). FLS-359, ganciclovir (GCV), or letermovir (LMV) was added at 0 hpi, or delayed for 24, 48, 72, or 96 hours. (B and C) After 5 days of drug treatment, infected cell area was quantified by mCherry fluorescence (B) and cell counts by nuclear DAPI stain (C). Mean ± SD is shown (n = 3).

FLS-359 induces an antiviral state that persists after the drug is withdrawn. Long-lasting consequences of SIRT2 modulation could result from a long intracellular half-life of the compound or from modifications to the cellular acylome. Accordingly, we performed a treat-release experiment in which MRC-5 cells were infected (0.5 IU/cell) for 96 hours in the presence of drug, drug was removed, and virus growth was monitored by TCID 50 assay of culture medium for an additional 96 hours (Figure 6A). Cells treated with vehicle (DMSO) lacking drug served as a control, and continued to produce virus throughout the time course (Figure 6B). Release of the letermovir-induced block generated detectable progeny at 24 hours, the first time monitored after release, with a resumption of growth kinetics similar to that in DMSO-treated cultures; release of the ganciclovir block generated detectable progeny at 48 hours; and release from the FLS-359 block did not generate progeny over the full 96-hour period that was monitored. Minimal cellular toxicity was evident in FLS-359–treated cultures at 96 hours after removal of the drug (Figure 6, C and D), arguing against a nonspecific toxic effect.

Figure 6 Long-term antiviral activity of FLS-359 following removal of drug. (A) Confluent MRC-5 cells were infected with TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (0.5 IU/cell) in the presence of drugs at their approximate EC 90 s (FLS-359, 5 μM; ganciclovir [GCV], 20 μM; letermovir [LMV], 0.05 μM). Infection proceeded for 96 hours, monolayers were washed 3 times with buffer (PBS), and drug-free growth medium was added. Supernatant was sampled at 24-hour intervals over 4 days after release, and virus was titered by TCID 50 . (B) Cell-free virus titers as a function of time after release of the drug-induced block. LOQ, limit of quantification. (C and D) Cell viability was assessed at 96 hours after release of the drug block by cell count (C) or lactate dehydrogenase activity (D). Mean ± SD is shown (n = 3).

The long-term efficacy of FLS-359 after washout in the treat-release protocol with only a portion of cells infected suggested that the drug might protect uninfected cells from subsequent infection. This possibility was tested in a treat-release-infect experiment in which MRC-5 cells were treated with drug for 24 hours, drug was removed for 72 hours, and then cells were infected (0.5 IU/cell) and infected cell area was measured at 72 hours post-infection (hpi) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Whereas 24-hour pretreatment with FLS-359 followed by a 72-hour washout inhibited viral spread (IC 50 = 4.8 μM), ganciclovir had no activity in the same pretreatment regimen (Supplemental Figure 7B). In a control experiment, both drugs were active when readministered at the time of infection (Supplemental Figure 7C). This indicates that FLS-359 alters the susceptibility of cells to infection, but does not speak to the mechanism.

The long-term efficacy of FLS-359 could also result from a prolonged intracellular half-life. Therefore, we monitored its half-life in uninfected MRC-5 cells by treating them with drug for 24 hours, removing medium with drug and washing the cells, and then quantifying drug levels by mass spectrometry (Supplemental Figure 8A). A reduced but significant level of FLS-359 was detected in cells (~5 μM) and supernatant (~0.4 μM) at 72 hours after drug removal, whereas the control drug, letermovir, was effectively removed from supernatant and cells by washing (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). As a control, FLS-359 was added to medium in cell culture dishes without cells, and it was efficiently removed by washing (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E), ruling out the possibility that the drug was simply sticking to the plastic dishes. FLS-359 induces a relatively long-lasting pharmacodynamic effect in both infected and uninfected cells that inhibits HCMV replication, at least in part due to an extended intracellular half-life.

FLS-359 inhibits the accumulation of intracellular HCMV RNAs and DNA and reduces the infectivity of virus progeny. To evaluate the site in the viral replication cycle that is sensitive to SIRT2 inhibition, we monitored the accumulation of representative immediate-early, early, and late HCMV protein-coding RNAs. MRC-5 cells were infected (3 IU/cell), cells were harvested, and RNAs were quantified by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) assay at 72 hpi (Figure 7A). All of the viral protein-coding RNAs tested were reduced by the SIRT2 inhibitor, and in most cases, the reduction was dose dependent (Figure 7B). The immediate-early UL123 (IE1) and UL122 (IE2) RNAs encode master regulators that modulate expression of the other viral genes (62, 63), so it is possible that an inhibitory event reducing their levels propagates to reduce accumulation of the remaining genes that were assayed.

Figure 7 FLS-359 suppresses accumulation of all kinetic classes of viral RNAs. (A) MRC-5 cells were mock-infected or infected with TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (3 IU/cell). FLS-359 was added at indicated doses following adsorption, cell RNA was prepared at 72 hpi, and viral RNAs were quantified relative to cellular GAPDH RNA by qRT-PCR. (B) Dot plots showing that FLS-359 reduces accumulation of all tested protein-coding RNAs, including multiple representatives of each kinetic class. (C) Dot plots showing that FLS-359 reduces expression of multiple viral noncoding and protein-coding RNAs. Mean ± SD is shown (n = 3).

FLS-359 also reduced the level of HCMV-coded long noncoding RNAs, including RNA4.9, which crosses the viral origin of DNA replication (oriLyt), as well as the UL57 and UL69 protein-coding RNAs that flank the oriLyt (Figure 7C). Reduced accumulation of RNA4.9 restricts HCMV DNA accumulation (64). In addition, UL44, UL54, and UL57 — all of which are reduced by drug treatment — encode products that function directly in viral DNA replication (65). UL44 and UL54 encode subunits of the viral DNA polymerase, and UL57 encodes a single-stranded DNA-binding protein. Not surprisingly, then, intracellular viral DNA accumulation was compromised by treatment with FLS-359 for 72 hours (Figure 8A) in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 8B). As expected, ganciclovir, a 2′-deoxyguanosine analog, also inhibited intracellular viral DNA accumulation, when tested using doses equivalent to its IC 50 and IC 90 . In contrast, letermovir, which acts at a post-replication step, did not have a significant effect on DNA accumulation. FLS-359 reduced the production of infectious virus to below the limit of quantification, whereas ganciclovir and letermovir reduced virus yield to a more limited extent, as expected for the doses tested (Figure 8C). To further evaluate the effect of FLS-359 on virus production, cells were infected, drug treatment was initiated at 2 hpi and maintained until 96 hpi, and then the infectivity of progeny virus particles was evaluated (Figure 8D). As seen for the 72-hour treatment (Figure 8C), virus infectivity was dramatically reduced by the 96-hour drug treatment (Figure 8E). At 1.0 μM FLS-359, the particle/infectious unit ratio was reduced by a factor of 14.5, while 2.5 or 5.0 μM drug reduced infectivity more than 1,690-fold. In a control experiment, incubation of a virus stock with FLS-359 (1 or 5 μM) for 96 hours at 37°C had no significant effect on infectivity (Figure 8F), ruling out the possibility that the drug inactivates virions. Thus, FLS-359 reduces the accumulation of intracellular viral nucleic acids, the production of extracellular virus particles, and the infectivity of the virus particles that are generated.

Figure 8 FLS-359 reduces intracellular HCMV DNA accumulation and extracellular virus production. (A) MRC-5 cells were mock-infected or infected with TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (3 IU/cell), treated with the indicated FLS-359, ganciclovir (GCV), and letermovir (LMV) doses, and harvested at 72 hpi. (B) Cellular DNA was prepared, and HCMV DNA was quantified by qPCR using UL122-specific probes and normalized to cellular MDM2 DNA (n = 3). (C) The effect of drugs on virus yield was monitored by TCID 50 assay (n = 2). (D) MRC-5 cells were infected with TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP (1 IU/cell) and treated with the indicated drug doses from 2 hpi to 96 hpi. (E) DNase I–resistant viral DNA was quantified by qPCR (n = 6), and infectious virus was quantified by TCID 50 assay (n = 3). (F) TB40/E-mCherry-UL99eGFP virus (105 IU/mL) was incubated with indicated drug doses for 24 hours, and infectious virus was quantified by TCID 50 assay (n = 3). LOQ, limit of quantification. Mean ± SD is shown.

FLS-359 inhibits HCMV infection in 2 humanized mouse models. FLS-359 pharmacokinetics was assessed in female BALB/c mice (Supplemental Table 4). After a single 50 mg/kg oral (p.o.) dose, the drug exhibited an approximately 6-hour plasma half-life, achieving maximal plasma concentrations (C max ) of 89 μM, substantially exceeding the in vitro IC 50 s. The relatively long half-life and high C max resulted in good exposure, with an AUC of 713 μM•h/mL. FLS-359 was also administered to NOD/Shi-scid/IL-2Rγnull (NOG) mice at 50 mg/kg p.o. twice per day (b.i.d.) for 14 days. No weight loss and no adverse clinical signs were observed, indicating that FLS-359 is well tolerated at this dose and schedule.

The inhibitory activity of FLS-359 was tested in 2 humanized models of HCMV infection. The first (58, 66) used TB40/E virus–infected MRC-5 fibroblasts (0.05 IU/cell), seeded into a collagen matrix (gelfoam) and then implanted subcutaneously (1 × 106 infected cells) into immunodeficient mice. FLS-359 (50 mg/kg, p.o., b.i.d.), valganciclovir (50 mg/kg, p.o., daily), or diluent was administered beginning immediately after implantation. Implants were recovered on day 11 after infection, and TCID 50 assays revealed that both drugs significantly reduced virus production (Figure 9A). We also tested the efficacy of FLS-359 in humanized lung-only mice, generated by subcutaneous implantation of human lung tissue into immune-deficient mice (67). In this model, the human lung tissue expands to form a highly vascularized palpable implant that contains human fibroblast, epithelial, endothelial, and mesenchymal cells, which form lung-like structures that support HCMV replication and in vivo efficacy testing of antiviral agents (67, 68). Administration of FLS-359 (50 mg/kg, p.o., b.i.d.), ganciclovir (100 mg/kg, i.p., daily), or diluent was initiated 2 hours before infection of human lung implants by direct inoculation of TB40/E virus (4.25 × 105 IU/implant). Drug treatments were continued until the lung implants were removed on day 17 after infection, and virus was quantified by TCID 50 assay. Both drugs again significantly reduced the production of infectious HCMV progeny (Figure 9B), confirming in vivo activity of the SIRT2-targeted drug.