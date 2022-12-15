TIAM1-mediated synaptic plasticity underlies comorbid depression–like and ketamine antidepressant–like actions in chronic pain

Animals

For cKO of Tiam1 from postnatal forebrain excitatory neurons, Tiam1fl/fl mice, generated as described (15), were crossed with CaMKIIα-Cre mice, and the resulting CaMKIIα-Cre:Tiam1+/fl mice were then crossed with Tiam1fl/fl mice to obtain CaMKIIα-Cre:Tiam1fl/fl (Tiam1-cKO mice) as well as Tiam1fl/fl littermates (control) for use in experiments. Genotyping of Tiam1 mice was determined by PCR from tail DNA using the following primers: P1, ACGTGTGTTAATTAGCCAGGTTTGATGG; P2, GATCCACTAGTTCTAGAGCGGCCGAA; P3, CTACCCGGAGGAAGTGGAAGCACTACT. Genotyping of CaMKIIα-Cre mice was determined by PCR from tail DNA using the following primers: forward, GCATTACCGGTCGATGCAACGAGTGATGAG; reverse, GAGTGAACGAACCTGGTCGAAATCAGTGCG. Tiam1fl/fl mice were maintained on a 129SvEv background, while CaMKIIα-Cre mice were maintained on a C57BL/6J background. All experiments used age-matched male and female mice.

Pain models

Neuropathic pain. Neuropathic pain was induced by the SNI model (18). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane. A heating pad was used to maintain the core body temperature of the animals at 37°C. An incision was made on the left lateral thigh to expose the sciatic nerve. We ligated and sectioned the common peroneal and tibial nerves (leaving the sural nerve intact) with a 5-0 silk suture under a surgical microscope. The sham procedure consisted of the same surgery without nerve ligation and section.

Inflammatory pain. CFA (10 μl, Sigma-Aldrich) was injected into the plantar surface of the left hind paws of mice using an insulin syringe (29 gauge) under brief isoflurane anesthesia to induce persistent inflammatory pain. The persistence of inflammatory pain was ensured by a second CFA (10 μl) injection on the tenth day. Saline (0.9% NaCl) was injected as control.

Viral injection

Mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane and placed in a stereotaxic frame (Kopf). A heating pad was used to maintain the core body temperature of the animals at 37°C. The coordinates were defined as dorsal-ventral (DV) from the brain surface, anterior-posterior (AP) from bregma, and medio-lateral (ML) from the midline. A volume of 1 μl rAAV8-hSyn-GFP or rAAV8-hSyn-Cre-GFP (UNC Vector Core) was injected bilaterally into the ACC (areas 24a/24b, AP, 0.7 mm; ML, ±0.3 mm; DV, −1.5 mm) using a glass micropipette attached to a Hamilton microsyringe connected to an infusion pump at a rate of 200 nl/min (9). After injection, the microelectrodes remained in place for 10 minutes and then the skin was sutured.

Behavioral assessments of nociception

For all behavioral tests, the experimenters performing the behavioral tests and quantitative analyses were blinded to mouse genotypes and treatments.

Classification of mouse behaviors into reflexive and affective-motivational nociceptive responses. The reflexive and affective-motivational nociceptive responses in mice were classified based on previous reports (69–71). Briefly, a cutaneous noxious stimulus can elicit several distinct behavioral responses: (a) withdrawal reflexes, rapid reflexive withdraws of the paw that occur in response to noxious stimulus but cease once the stimulus is removed; (b) affective-motivational responses, temporally delayed (relative to the noxious stimulation), directed licking and biting of the paw (termed “attending”), extended lifting or guarding of the paw, and/or escape responses characterized by hyperlocomotion, jumping away from the noxious stimulus, or rearing. Paw withdrawal reflexes are observed in decerebrate rodents only while the stimulus is in contact with tissue, but immediately cease once the stimulus is removed. These reflexes are classically measured in studies of hypersensitivity and involve the spinal cord and brain stem circuits (72). In contrast, affective-motivational responses are complex behaviors that indicate the subject’s motivation and arousal to make the aversive sensations cease by licking the affected tissue, protecting the tissue, or seeking an escape route. The affective-motivational responses require processing by limbic and cortical circuits in the brain (73–76).

Mechanical reflexive assays. To evaluate mechanical reflexive sensitivity, we applied a series of calibrated von Frey filaments (Stoelting). These filaments were applied perpendicularly to the plantar surface of the hind paw with sufficient force to bend the filament. Rapid withdrawal of the paw away from the stimulus within 4 seconds was characterized as a positive response. If there was no response, the filament of the next greater force was applied. After a response, the filament of the next lower force was applied. We calculated the tactile stimulus force that produced a 50% likelihood of a withdrawal response using the up-down method (36, 77).

Thermal affective assays. To evaluate affective-motivational responses evoked by thermal stimulation, we applied a single, unilateral 50 μl drop of acetone (evaporative cooling) to the left hind paw, and the duration of attending behavior was collected for up to 60 seconds after the stimulation. To prevent behavioral sensitization that can result from multiple noxious stimulations, the animals were only treated once with acetone for a given testing session (70, 71).

MCA assay. Voluntary aversion to a noxious stimulus was assessed using a commercial 3-chambered apparatus, the Mechanical Conflict-Avoidance System (Noldus). The Mechanical Conflict-Avoidance System contains an aversive lighted area, a walkway with mechanical probes, and an attractive dark area. The mice were placed on the aversive lighted area and given the opportunity to escape from this area to the preferred dark area through the walkway. The walkway consists of mechanical probes that are painful, but not sharp enough to cause any tissue damage when walked on. Longer latencies to escape the light chamber indicate increased motivation to avoid the probes, and this escape latency is the measure of pain-related behavior in this test. We performed the operant MCA test on mice with modifications, as recently described in detail (23, 24). The test was performed for 2 days. Before the testing day, mice were acclimated to the MCA unit for 5 minutes with the LEDs switched off, the barrier door open, and the mechanical probe height set to zero. For testing, mice were placed into the lighted chamber with the lid closed. The LEDs were switched on after 10 seconds, and the barrier was removed 20 seconds thereafter. The behavior of each mouse was recorded, starting from its introduction into the lighted chamber until the mouse crossed the halfway point of the walkway with mechanical probes, within a 120-second cutoff period. After running all mice in a particular cohort at a probe height of 0 mm, the process was repeated with the probe height set to 5 mm. The duration between the barrier opening and the mouse crossing the midpoint of the walkway with mechanical probes was quantified and expressed as escape latency.

Behavioral assessment of depressive- and anxiety-like behaviors

For all behavioral tests, the experimenters performing the behavioral tests and quantitative analyses were blinded to mouse genotypes and treatments. Behavioral assessments were performed during the light phase, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Mice were habituated at least 1 day in the testing room before testing. On the test day, mice were transferred to the test room and were left undisturbed for at least 30 minutes prior to the start of testing. White noise (~60 dB) was present throughout the adaptation to the room and test.

Rotarod. To examine baseline motor behavior, mice were subjected to an accelerating rotarod test on 2 consecutive days with 4 trials per day. Mice rested at least 30 minutes between trials. The rotation speed of the rotarod increased from 4 to 40 rpm during the test. The duration of time the mice stayed on the rotarod (latency to fall) was recorded in seconds, and all 8 trials were analyzed.

OFA. Mice were placed in the center of an open-field arena (40 × 40 cm) and movement was recorded for 30 minutes with a Versamax computer-assisted tracking system (Accuscan Inc.). The total distance traveled was used as a measure of locomotion. The ratio between the distance traveled in a 20 × 20 cm square in the center and the total distance traveled was calculated and used as a measure of anxiety-like behavior. The area was cleaned with 75% ethanol after each test to remove olfactory cues from the apparatus.

EPM. Anxiety-like behavior was measured in the EPM test for 10 minutes. Briefly, mice were placed into a maze with two 25 × 7 cm corridors with 15 cm high walls and two corridors with no walls, connected by a central square. The maze stood 50 cm above the floor. Time spent and percentages of entries into the open arms, which are measures of anxiety-like behavior, were recorded using the ANY-MAZE system (Stoelting). The area was cleaned with 75% ethanol after each test to remove olfactory cues from the apparatus.

SPT. Mice were habituated to drinking from 2 bottles for 3 days before testing and housed individually 4 hours before the dark cycle with free access to food. The SPT was conducted during the 12 hours of the dark cycle, and during the test, mice were presented with 2 bottles, one containing water and the other containing 1% sucrose. Water and sucrose solution intake were measured, and the preference for sucrose was calculated by dividing the weight of 1% sucrose intake by the total weight of water and 1% sucrose intake.

TST. The TST was performed to study depressive-like behavior. Mice were taped by the tail to a metal bar connected to a transducer that transmitted movements to a computer. The time of immobility during a 6-minute test was calculated using the ANY-maze System. The area was cleaned with 75% ethanol after each test to remove olfactory cues from the apparatus.

FST. The FST was performed as described with minor modifications. In brief, individual mice were forced to swim for 6 minutes in a transparent plastic vessel (diameter 26 cm, height 50 cm) filled with 30 cm of water (22 ± 1°C). Immobility time was counted during a test period of 6 minutes using the ANY-maze System. Immobility time was defined as the duration a mouse was floating in the water without struggling and was making only small movements to keep its head above the water.

Biochemical assays

Affinity-precipitation assay for Tiam1 activity. Tiam1 activity was measured using an affinity precipitation assay previously described (78). Briefly, The ACC from treated mice was isolated, homogenized in cold lysis buffer (25 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 0.1 M NaCl, 1% NP40, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 10% glycerol, 1 mM DTT, 10 μg/ml leupeptin, 10 μg/ml aprotinin, and 1 mM sodium orthovanadate), and centrifuged at 15,000g for 30 minutes. The supernatant was incubated with 30 μg of GST-Rac1G15A bound to GSH-agarose beads for 2 hours at 4°C and mixed gently on a rocking shaker. After washing with lysis buffer 3 times, beads were resuspended in Laemmli buffer. Samples were resolved by SDS-PAGE, transferred to nitrocellulose membrane, which was blocked with 5% fat-free milk in 0.1% Tween-PBS, and incubated with anti-Tiam1 (1:1000). Active Tiam1 was determined by Western blot analysis from the precipitated fraction and normalized to total protein (input).

F-actin to G-action ratio. The F-actin to G-actin ratio was determined by Western blot, as previously described (79, 80). Briefly, the two forms of actin differ in that F-actin is insoluble, whereas G-actin is soluble. The ACC from sham- or SNI-treated control and Tiam1-cKO mice was isolated, homogenized in cold lysis buffer (10 mM K 2 HPO 4 , 100 mM NaF, 50 mM KCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EGTA, 0.2 mM DTT, 0.5% Triton X-100, 1 mM sucrose, pH 7.0), and centrifuged at 15,000g for 30 minutes. Soluble actin (G-actin) was measured in the supernatant. The insoluble F-actin in the pellet was resuspended in lysis buffer plus an equal volume of buffer 2 (1.5 mM guanidine hydrochloride, 1 mM sodium acetate, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM ATP, 20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5) and incubated on ice for 1 hour to convert F-actin into soluble G-actin, with gentle mixing every 15 minutes. The samples were centrifuged at 15,000g for 30 minutes, and F-actin was measured in this supernatant. Samples from the supernatant (G-actin) and pellet (F-actin) fractions were proportionally loaded and analyzed by Western blotting. The ratio of F- to G-actin from the sham-treated group was used as standard 1, and the fold change ratio from the SNI group was calculated.

Synaptosome preparation. Synaptosome preparation was performed as in our previous publications (36). The ACC from sham- or SNI-treated mice was homogenized using glass-Teflon homogenizer in 10 volumes of ice-cold HEPES-buffered sucrose (0.32 M sucrose, 1 mM EGTA, and 4 mM HEPES at pH 7.4) containing a protease inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich). The homogenate was centrifuged at 1,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to remove the nuclei and large debris. The supernatant was centrifuged at 10,000g for 15 minutes to obtain the crude synaptosome fraction. The synaptosome pellet was lysed via hypoosmotic shock in 9 volumes of ice-cold HEPES buffer with the protease inhibitor cocktail for 30 minutes. The lysate was centrifuged at 25,000g for 20 minutes at 4°C to obtain the synaptosome membrane fraction for the following immunoblotting experiments.

Single-cell dissociation and flow cytometry. Dissociation of the ACC neurons was performed with the Adult Brain Dissociation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec) with modification. Briefly, ACC tissue chunks were incubated in 1 ml of enzyme P solution for 1 hour at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . After 10 minutes of incubation, tissues were triturated briefly with a P1000 pipette tip and returned. Cells were triturated another 4 times (around 30 times each) with a P200 pipette tip over the rest of the remaining incubation time. At room temperature, cell suspensions were centrifuged at 350g for 10 minutes, resuspended in 1 ml PBS with proteinase inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich), and centrifuged again. Supernatant was removed and 1 ml PBS with proteinase inhibitor cocktail was added to cells. Cells were passed through a 70 μm cell strainer to remove debris. Samples were centrifuged (350g for 8 minutes at 4°C) and resuspended in 0.5 ml of PBS with proteinase inhibitor cocktail and kept on ice for flow cytometry. Cells were sorted via the Sony SH800 Cell Sorter. GFP-positive and -negative cells were used for subsequent immunoblotting experiments.

Immunoblotting. The protein samples were homogenized in RIPA buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.4), 1% NP-40, 0.1% SDS, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 , and 1 mM NaF in the presence of a proteinase inhibitor cocktail (Sigma-Aldrich). Lysates were centrifuged at 18,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was carefully collected, and protein concentration was measured using a DC Protein Assay Kit (Bio-Rad). A total of 30 μg of the total proteins from each sample was loaded and separated using 4% to 15% Tris-HCl SDS-PAGE gels. The resolved proteins were transferred to an Immobilon-P membrane (Millipore). The membrane was treated with 5% nonfat dry milk in TBST at 25°C for 1 hour and then incubated in TBST supplemented with 0.1% Triton X-100 and 1% BSA and primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. The membrane was washed 3 times and then incubated with horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 hour at 25°C. The protein band was revealed using an ECL Plus Detection Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and protein band density was quantified with the Odyssey Fc Imager (LI-COR Biosciences) and normalized to the control protein band on the same blot. Tiam1 was detected using rabbit anti-Tiam1 antibody (sc-872, 1:1,000; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.) or sheep anti-Tiam1 antibody (AF5038, 1:1,000; R&D Systems). Actin was detected using mouse anti-actin antibody (MAB1501, 1:10,000; Millipore). GluN1 was detected using rabbit anti-GluN1 antibody (G8913, 1:1,000; MilliporeSigma). GluN2A was detected using rabbit anti-GluN2A antibody (PA5-35377, 1:1,000; Thermo Fisher Scientific). GluN2B was detected using anti-mouse GluN2B antibody (75-002, 1:1,000; NeuroMab). GluA1 was detected using mouse anti-GluA1 antibody (75-327, 1:1,000; NeuroMab). GluA2 was detected using rabbit anti-GluA2 antibody (ab10529, 1:1,000; Millipore). PSD-95 was detected using rabbit anti–PSD-95 antibody (ab18258, 1:2,000; abcam). GAPDH was detected using mouse anti-GAPDH antibody (sc-47724, 1:1,000; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.).

Morphological analysis

To observe the effects of Tiam1 on spine remodeling in the ACC, rAAV8-hSyn-EGFP (UNC vector core) was injected bilaterally in the ACC and was used to specifically label the neurons. ACC sections (40 μm thick) were collected from mice perfused with 4% PFA, and only dendritic spines on neurons labeled with EGFP were selected for spine analysis in a blinded manner, as previously described (15). All spine images were captured using a Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope (LSCM, Zeiss LSM 880) with a ×63 oil 210 immersion objective. Z series images were taken at an interval of 0.37 μm for each dendrite. Spine morphometric analysis was done in a blinded manner using Imaris software (Bitplane Scientific Software) as previously described (81).

Brain slice preparation and electrophysiology

The brain slices containing the ACC were obtained following a previous protocol (82) with some modification. In brief, mice were anesthetized with 3% isoflurane and decapitated. Their brains were rapidly removed and collected into ice-cold (~0°C) oxygenated N-methyl-d-glutamine (NMDG) solution containing 93 mM NMDG, 93 mM HCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.2 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 30 mM NaHCO 3 , 20 mM HEPES, 25 mM glucose, 5 mM sodium ascorbate, 2 mM thiourea, 3 mM sodium pyruvate, 10 mM MgSO 4 , and 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , pH 7.35 (all from Sigma-Aldrich). Coronal slices were cut 300 μm thick using a Leica VT1200 microtome following coordinates provided in the Allen Brain Atlas for adult mice (http://atlas.brain-map.org). The slices were subsequently incubated at 34.0 ± 0.5°C in oxygenated NMDG solution for 10 to 15 minutes before being transferred to the artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF) solution containing 125 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 11.1 mM glucose, and 2 mM CaCl 2 , pH 7.4 (all from Sigma-Aldrich) for about 30 minutes. The slices were allowed to recover in ACSF equilibrated with bubbling with a 95%O 2 /5%CO 2 gas mixture at room temperature (approximately 25°C) for at least 1 hour before experiments. During the recordings, individual slices were transferred to a customized recording chamber and submerged in a chamber continuously perfused with oxygenated ACSF warmed to 32–34°C by passing it through a feedback-controlled in-line heater (Temperature Controller VII, Luigs & Neumann GmbH). Recorded cells were generally located in layer II/III.

For the puff NMDA current, the pipette internal solution contained 135.0 mM potassium gluconate, 5.0 mM TEA, 2.0 mM MgCl 2 , 0.5 mM CaCl 2 , 5.0 mM HEPES, 5.0 mM EGTA, 5.0 mM Mg-ATP, 0.5 mM Na-GTP, and 10 mM lidocaine (lignocaine) N-ethyl bromide (adjusted to pH 7.2–7.4 with 1M KOH; 290–300 mOsmol/L). NMDAR-mediated currents were elicited by puff application of 100 μM NMDA to the recorded neuron at a holding potential of –60 mV. Positive pressure (4 p.s.i., 15 ms; Picospritzer III) was applied, and puff application of the vehicle produced no currents. The tip of the puff pipette was placed approximately 100 to 150 μm away from the recorded neurons in the presence of 1 μm TTX. To minimize the Mg2+ block of NMDARs, the puff NMDA currents were recorded in an extracellular solution containing no Mg2+ and 10 μM glycine (36, 83).

NMDAR-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) were recorded from layer II/III neurons using a HEKA amplifier, and stimulations were delivered using a stimulating electrode placed in layer V of the ACC (40). EPSCs were induced by repetitive stimulations at 0.05 Hz, and neurons were voltage clamped at −70 mV. The recording pipettes (3–5 MΩ) were filled with solution containing 121 mM K-gluconate, 4 mM KCl, 10 mM HEPES, 4 mM Mg-ATP, 0.3 mM Na 3 -GTP, 10 mM Na 2 -phosphocreatine, and 13.4 mM biocytin (all from Sigma-Aldrich), adjusted to pH 7.2 with KOH. After obtaining stable EPSCs for 10 minutes, LTP was induced by 80 paired presynaptic pulses at 2 Hz with postsynaptic depolarization at +30 mV in layer V (39). Picrotoxin (100 mM) was always present to block GABAA receptor–mediated inhibitory synaptic currents. The access resistance was 1 to 30 MΩ and was monitored throughout the experiment. Data were discarded if access resistance changed by more than 15% during an experiment.

Statistics

All statistical analyses were performed using Prism software, version 9 (GraphPad Software Inc.). No statistical methods were used to predetermine sample sizes, but our sample sizes were similar to those reported in previous publications (36, 51). Normality was measured by the Shapiro-Wilk test. Data that met these 2 conditions were analyzed using a 2-tailed unpaired or paired t test, 1-factor ANOVA, and repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. All behavioral, electrophysiological, biochemical, and morphological data were obtained by counterbalancing experimental conditions with controls. We did not find any significant differences between male and female animals in this study, and all presented data are the pooled data from both sexes. Statistical significance was defined as P < 0.05.

Study approval

All animal protocols were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Baylor College of Medicine and were in accordance with NIH guidelines.