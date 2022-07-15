Schwann cell nodal membrane disruption triggers bystander axonal degeneration in a Guillain-Barré syndrome mouse model

Site-directed targeting of complex ganglioside expression to distal motor nerve membranes. In order to exclusively target axonal or glial membranes via anti-GM1 antibody–mediated injury, we developed transgenic mouse strains that have complex ganglioside expression limited to neurons (and thus also their axon projections) through the human Thy1.2 promoter [GalNAc-T–/–-Tg(neuronal), Neuronal] or myelinating and non-myelinating glia through the mouse proteolipid protein (Plp) promoter [GalNAc-T–/–-Tg(glial), Glial] (Figure 1A), as previously reported (12, 20, 21). Firstly, we used triangularis sterni (TS) nerve–muscle preparations to study the differing binding patterns of a single monoclonal anti-GM1 antibody (DG2) (22) at distal nerves and NoRs from Neuronal and Glial mice compared to wild-type (WT) mice (Figure 1, B and C). In WT nerve, anti-GM1 antibody binding was observed on the axonal membrane at the nerve terminal and weakly along the SC abaxonal membrane of the internode (open arrowheads, Figure 1B). Staining was enriched at the NoRs and colocalized with the SC microvilli marker gliomedin, and with paranodal Caspr1 at the node-proximal paranode. Binding on the glial SC microvilli and paranodal loop membranes was indicated by immunostaining beyond the border of axonally expressed cyan fluorescent protein (CFP) and Caspr1, demarcated by dashed lines and arrowheads in Figure 1, B and C. In Neuronal distal motor nerve, binding was restricted to the axolemma at the nerve terminal and NoRs; specifically, it colocalized with nodal gliomedin, was found between Caspr1 domains, was not detected beyond the demarcated axonal membrane, and was not observed anywhere along the SC abaxonal membrane. In Glial mice, internodal SC abaxonal membranes were positive, with the greatest enrichment at the paranodal loops most proximal to the nodal gap (node-proximal paranodal loops), flanking gliomedin. In some cases, staining could also be observed between Caspr1 domains and beyond the axonal membrane, which suggests SC microvilli positivity. Deposition on the axolemma was not clearly detected at the terminal or NoRs (also see Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158524DS1). A similar pattern for all genotypes was observed with cholera toxin B subunit labeling (a GM1 ligand, data not shown). As nerve terminal injury has previously been reported using Neuronal mice (21), the current research focuses on characterizing nerve terminal and NoR injury induced in Glial mice and the subsequent effects on axonal integrity.

Distal motor nerve axonal integrity remains intact in an acute ex vivo model following selective glial targeting. The TS ex vivo complement-mediated nerve-muscle injury model was used to assess axonal integrity when selectively targeting glial membranes in Glial mice compared with WT and Neuronal mice. Our previous research has shown that complement deposition shares a similar binding pattern to AGAb, indicating site-specific antibody–directed targeting of complement deposits (15). When a source of complement (provided in the form of normal human serum, NHS) was added to preparations pretreated with anti-GM1 antibody (injury), MAC deposition was observed in a neural membrane–selective pattern (Supplemental Figure 1B), as expected from the immunostaining patterns shown in Figure 1, B and C. Thus, in WT mice MAC was deposited at NoRs (arrowheads) and weakly over the MNT (asterisks) (Figure 2A). MAC staining was absent from anti-GM1 antibody–only control tissue. In Neuronal mice, MAC pore deposition was restricted to the axonal membrane and present at both the NoRs and MNTs in injured tissue. In contrast, in Glial tissue, MAC deposition was observed at the node-proximal paranodal loops, the perisynaptic SCs (pSCs) overlying the MNTs, and was more weakly seen along the internodal abaxonal SC membrane. Thus, the pattern of MAC deposition recapitulates the distribution of anti-GM1 antibody deposition, indicating that complement is being activated specifically at anti-GM1 antibody binding sites.

Figure 2 Distal motor nerve integrity following selective targeting and acute injury of neural membranes ex vivo. Triangularis sterni nerve–muscle preparations from WT, Neuronal, and Glial mice were treated ex vivo with anti-GM1 Ab and a source of complement (injury, Inj) or anti-GM1 Ab alone (control, Con). (A) Loss of axonal integrity due to injury at the motor nerve terminal (MNT, identified by α-bungarotoxin, BTx, orange, asterisk) and node of Ranvier (NoR, orange, arrowheads) was monitored by presence of neurofilament H immunostaining (NFH, magenta). Membrane attack complex (MAC) complement pore deposition (green) was present in all injured preparations compared with control. (B) Ethidium homodimer–positive (EthD-2–positive, orange) cells overlying MNT (magenta, asterisk) were compared among treatment groups. Representative images show the presence of complement deposition (green) in all injured tissue. (C and D) The sites where ankyrin B (AnkB) or AnkG immunostaining should be located are indicated by arrowheads. The presence of normal (black bars, statistical comparisons indicated with asterisks) or abnormal (gray bars) AnkB and AnkG immunostaining was compared to associated controls for each genotype. A lengthened gap between AnkB domains is shown in a representative image from injured Neuronal tissue. Weakened, uneven AnkG staining in injured Glial tissue is shown in the representative image. Scale bars: 20 μm (A), 50 μm (B), and 5 μm (C and D). Results are represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 3/genotype/treatment: 10–46 NoRs/mouse (median = 21, NFH); 11–29 neuromuscular junctions (NMJs)/mouse (median = 18, EthD-2); 10–26 NoRs/mouse (median = 23, AnkG); and 12–31 NoRs/mouse (median = 21, AnkB) were analyzed. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ###P < 0.001 (for abnormal AnkB and AnkG immunostaining in C) compared with control by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Controls from each genotype exposed only to anti-GM1 antibody (lacking NHS as a complement source) showed normal axonal integrity at NoRs and MNTs, judged by intact neurofilament immunostaining occupying these sites. In this acute injury (4 hours) paradigm, MAC pore deposition in Glial mice did not cause a significant loss of axonal integrity at either NoRs or MNTs compared to control (Figure 2A). As expected, and in diametric contrast to the Glial mice, complement deposition resulted in almost complete loss of axonal integrity at the NoRs and MNTs in injured WT and Neuronal tissue.

Previous studies have shown that AGAb can bind and injure pSCs overlying the nerve terminal but does not induce loss of terminal axon integrity in an acute injury model of 1-hour duration (23). We used the cell viability label, ethidium homodimer (EthD-2), to assess the health of pSCs (Figure 2B). EthD-2–positive cell number significantly increased over MNTs from injured Glial and WT tissue compared with Neuronal tissue (P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA). Injury to pSCs alone, without direct axonal targeting, was insufficient to cause loss of axonal integrity at the MNTs at this acute time point. Taken together, these data suggest that direct targeting of the axonal membrane is necessary for acute loss of axonal integrity.

Disruption of intracellular cytoskeletal proteins at NoRs following selective glial and neuronal targeting ex vivo. The consequence of selective membrane targeting for glial and axonal cytoskeletal anchoring protein localization at NoRs was comparatively analyzed ex vivo in TS preparations exposed to anti-GM1 antibody and complement. The glial paranodal cytoskeletal anchoring protein, ankyrin B (AnkB) (24), and the axonal cytoskeletal anchoring protein, AnkG, were compared at the NoRs in Neuronal, Glial, and WT tissue (Figure 2, C and D). When tissue was injured through the addition of NHS, AnkB immunostaining was lost in Glial and not Neuronal mice, although it appeared disrupted in the latter, with either weaker staining or a lengthened gap between domains, signifying either a lengthened nodal gap and/or a loss of NF155 from the innermost proximal-nodal border. Conversely, AnkG immunostaining was significantly absent from injured Neuronal compared with Glial NoRs (Figure 2D, P < 0.05, two-way ANOVA). A degree of disruption, as defined by an abnormal immunostaining pattern (outlined in Methods), to AnkB and AnkG occurred in Neuronal and Glial mice, respectively, indicating some subtle reciprocal disturbance of axoglial integrity when one or the other membrane is targeted. In WT mice in which both glial and axonal components of the NoR were targeted, both AnkB and AnkG were almost entirely absent.

Disruption of axo-glial adhesion proteins at NoRs following selective glial and neuronal targeting ex vivo. As AnkB and AnkG are key cytoskeletal proteins in the glial and axonal cytoplasmic compartments of NoRs, respectively, we next studied the disruption to the axo-glial cell adhesion molecules (CAMs: glial, NF155; axonal, NF186). A fraction of AnkB interacts with NF155 in the paranodal loops (24) and AnkG anchors NF186 to the cytoskeleton at the axonal nodal membrane (25). Caspr1 is the axonal partner of glial NF155 and together with contactin-1 these CAMs form the major component of the paranodal axo-glial junction.

A pan-neurofascin antibody (binds both NF155 and NF186) (26) was used to assess the integrity of glial NF155 and axonal NF186 in the different genotypes ex vivo (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2A). After injury, paranodal NF155 immunostaining was absent from NoRs in Glial mice, but present in Neuronal mice NoRs, albeit disrupted. In contrast, nodal NF186 immunostaining was absent from NoRs in injured Neuronal and moderately preserved in injured Glial mice. In injured WT mice, immunostaining for both NF155 and NF186 was severely disrupted or lost entirely.

Figure 3 Differential disruption to the node of Ranvier when neuronal and glial membranes are injured selectively ex vivo. Triangularis sterni nerve–muscle preparations from WT, Neuronal, and Glial mice were treated ex vivo with anti-GM1 Ab and a source of complement (injury, Inj) or anti-GM1 Ab alone (control, Con). Disruption to nodal protein (magenta) organization at the node of Ranvier (NoR) due to injury was assessed; the site of expected staining is indicated by arrowheads for each marker. Representative images demonstrate normal nodal protein localization in all control tissue and absent or abnormal staining in injury groups, which coincides with nodal complement deposition (A and C, green). (A) A pan-neurofascin (Nfasc) Ab was used to assess paranodal NF155 (closed arrowheads) and nodal NF186 (open arrowhead). (B) SC microvilli marker gliomedin (Gldn) immunostaining at NoRs was assessed compared to controls. Asterisks indicate motor nerve terminals. (C) Changes to normal (black bars) Nav1.6 labeling were observed in injured tissue from all genotypes compared with associated controls. Diamond defines statistical comparisons of absent immunostaining (white bars). (D) Perineural recordings from distal motor nerves were performed on tissue from Neuronal and Glial mice treated with anti-GM1 Ab only, a source of complement (normal human serum, NHS) only, or a combination of Ab and NHS (injured). Representative recordings from 1 mouse per treatment demonstrate that normal Na+ and K+ waveforms were lost when the tissue was injured. Scale bar: 5 μm. Results are represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 3/genotype/treatment: 13–36 NoRs/mouse (median = 24, pNFasc); 15–33 NoRs/mouse (median = 19, gliomedin); and 11–30 NoRs/mouse (median = 23, Nav1.6) were analyzed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (for comparisons between normal immunostaining); ###P < 0.001 (for abnormal NF155 immunostaining in Neuronal injury group compared to WT or Glial imjury in A) compared with control by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Given the alterations to NF186, we next studied its SC microvilli ligand gliomedin. Gliomedin immunostaining was present at the majority of NoRs across all genotypes and treatments, but with an abnormal distribution compared with control in injured WT and Glial mice (Figure 3B) demonstrating a disruption to the SC microvilli glial membrane when directly targeted. The less dramatic changes are consistent with the lower levels of anti-GM1 antibody deposits on SC microvilli relative to paranodal loops.

We next considered that an indirect effect on Caspr1, the axonal partner of NF155, might be evident when targeting the glial membranes (Supplemental Figure 2B). Results show that Caspr1 immunostaining was disrupted or lost in injured Glial and WT tissue in which AnkB and NF155 were also absent. In contrast, Caspr1 immunostaining was relatively preserved at injured Neuronal NoRs, but with similar abnormalities as described for NF155. We attribute this distinction between Glial and Neuronal Caspr1 integrity to the preservation of AnkB and NF155 in Neuronal mice. Intriguingly, despite disturbances to the paranodal axo-glial junction, in preliminary studies we did not detect an invasion of voltage-gated potassium (Kv1.1) channels into the paranodal domain, as may be expected (Supplemental Figure 2C). Instead, there appeared to be a lengthening of the NoR between the domains in injured tissue from all genotypes. Myelin basic protein (MBP, a marker for compact myelin) intensity measurements across the NoRs (Supplemental Figure 3A) showed a reduction at the lateral node-proximal edges in injured Glial and WT mice relative to Neuronal mice. This indicates disruption to the myelin at this site or a widening of the NoR by a reduction in intensity at the margins between the domains. Differences in MBP immunostaining patterns can be observed at NoRs throughout Figure 3. There were no measurable differences in internodal MBP intensity (data not shown), but staining was qualitatively abnormal in Glial mice, being punctate and vesiculated in the co-presence of MAC pore deposition, suggesting some early myelin damage (Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, EthD-2–positive SC nuclei were observed after acute injury in Glial preparations, indicating initial SC injury (Supplemental Figure 3C).

To firmly establish that the observed disruptions to paranodal proteins were not partly a confounding consequence of structural dysfunction secondary to abnormal ganglioside profiles in the axonal compartment of transgenic Glial mice, a complement-fixing antibody against the myelin glycolipid sulfatide (27) was used to target the paranodal loop glial membrane in WT mice in order to look for similar perturbations. As seen with the anti-GM1 antibody in Glial mice, AnkB and Caspr1 immunostaining was lost/abnormal compared with uninjured control (Supplemental Figure 4) at anti-sulfatide antibody–exposed paranodes.

Disruption of axo-glial adhesion proteins by glial membrane targeting induces functional consequences similar to those of axonal targeting. To assess the functional impact of disrupted anchoring proteins and CAMs ex vivo, we first studied Nav channel clustering by immunostaining (Figure 3C). All genotypes with NHS-induced injury had significantly fewer NoRs with normal Nav channel clustering compared with controls (P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA). Notably, there were significantly more NoRs with absent Nav channel clusters in injured Neuronal tissue compared with Glial tissue (P < 0.05, two-way ANOVA), suggesting a greater severity of injury to clustering when the axon is directly targeted; nevertheless, Glial injury also clearly affects Nav channel clustering, likely through an indirect pathway.

To study the consequent impact on function of losing Nav channel clustering and NoR architecture, we recorded perineural current waveforms from the distal nerves ex vivo (Figure 3D). In control observations, we recorded Na+ and K+ waveforms in Glial and Neuronal tissue under exposure to either anti-GM1 antibody alone or NHS alone. Perineural currents showed normal Na+ and K+ waveforms, as expected, and there were no changes in the Na+/K+ ratio among genotypes or treatments, showing no effect of antibody or NHS treatment alone (Supplemental Figure 3D). However, waveforms were completely absent from both injured Glial and Neuronal preparations, indicating severe functional impairment in both genotypes.

The above ex vivo results demonstrate that injury in WT leads to disruption of multiple proteins on both neuronal and glial membranes at the NoRs, as would be expected. However, selectively targeting the glial compartment principally causes SC nodal membrane disruption with mild axonal protein disruption, whereas targeting the axonal compartment principally leads to a major disruption of axonal structural and adhesion proteins, nodal lengthening, and leaves a partially intact axo-glial junction at the paranode. Significantly, either direct targeting to the axon or the SC nodal membrane has the same functional consequence: disruption to normal Nav channel clustering and acute conduction failure.

Distal motor nerve axon integrity remains intact following acute selective glial membrane targeting in vivo. Following the above characterization of the differential injury to the distal nerve in ex vivo models, we next sought evidence for selective injury in vivo. WT, Neuronal, and Glial mice were injected intraperitoneally (i.p.) with either anti-GM1 antibody and NHS (injury) or NHS only (control). The diaphragm was principally affected; therefore, noninvasive whole-body plethysmography was used to monitor respiratory function in live mice and the diaphragm was subsequently removed for immunostaining or morphological analysis.

Injured Neuronal mice presented with the most severe respiratory phenotype consisting of a pinched, wasp-like abdomen indicative of a paralyzed diaphragm, as previously reported (21). In comparison, injured Glial and WT mice exhibited a milder respiratory dysfunction (Figure 4A). Tidal volume, used as a measure of respiratory function, was reduced at 5 hours after injury in all injured groups compared with baseline and genotype-matched control, as illustrated in representative respiratory flow charts, but most severely reduced in the Neuronal mice (Figure 4A). Additionally, the flow charts illustrate increased respiratory rate (tachypnoea) in all injured groups, although owing to a wide range in variability in individual mouse activity, this did not reach significance (data not shown). Serum from terminal bleeds was assessed for circulating anti-GM1 antibody and confirmed antibody presence in the Neuronal and Glial injury groups (Figure 4A) but was undetectable in WT mice. This finding replicates a phenomenon we previously reported where circulating antibody removal by endocytosis was observed in WT mice, thus rendering them unsuitable for in vivo injury modeling, as insufficient antibody remains available to bind and injure the intraneural target tissue (28).

Figure 4 Distal motor nerve axonal integrity remains intact following selective glial membrane targeting in vivo. WT, Neuronal, and Glial mice were dosed i.p. with 50 mg/kg anti-GM1 Ab followed 16 hours later with 30 μL/g normal human serum (NHS) (injury, Inj) or NHS only (control, Con). Respiratory function was monitored and diaphragm distal nerves assessed by immunoanalysis 5 hours after NHS delivery. (A) Injured Neuronal mice displayed the most severe respiratory phenotype: a pinched, wasp-like abdomen (arrowheads) and significantly reduced tidal volume (TV) measured using whole-body plethysmography (EMMS). Injured Glial mice also had significantly reduced TV compared with baseline. Representative respiratory flow charts for each treatment group show reduced TV and an increase in respiratory rate. Serum analysis indicates that circulating anti-GM1 Ab could be detected in Neuronal and Glial but not WT mice. Results are represented as the mean ± SEM, n = 4/genotype/treatment. (B) Complement deposition and axonal integrity (neurofilament H [NFH] occupancy) were compared at the diaphragm motor nerve terminals (MNTs) and along distal nerves. Representative images illustrate complement deposits (green) overlying the MNT, identified by bungarotoxin (BTx, orange), in injured Neuronal mice, and on the distal nerve in injured WT and Glial mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. Results are represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 4/genotype/treatment: 68–133 MNTs/mouse (median = 103) and 7–30 NoRs/mouse (median = 15) were analyzed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by repeated measures 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-hoc tests (A) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey post-hoc tests (B).

We next assessed complement deposition and axonal integrity following in vivo injury in Glial mice compared to Neuronal mice (Figure 4B). MNTs with overlying complement deposits increased in injured Glial and Neuronal mice, reaching significance compared with their respective controls (P < 0.05 and P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA). Conversely, complement deposits were detected more readily along distal nerve SC membranes in injured Glial mice compared with all other treatment groups (P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA). Consistent with serum antibody results showing rapid AGAb sequestration, complement deposits were not detected to a significant degree compared to control in WT mice at either the MNTs or along the distal nerve. As seen in the acute ex vivo experiments, MNTs or distal nerves occupied by neurofilaments were not significantly lower in injured Glial mice compared to control, whereas injured Neuronal mice showed a significant reduction in neurofilament occupancy, and therefore axonal integrity (P < 0.01, two-way ANOVA). In WT mice, as expected from the absence of antibody and complement deposition, neurofilament occupancy was unchanged. These data thus show that complement deposition along the distal nerve in injured Glial mice does not affect axonal integrity in this acute injury paradigm, unlike injured Neuronal mice. Because of the lack of significant antibody and complement deposition in injured WT mice, and normal NoR conformation (Supplemental Figure 5A), they were not subjected to further in vivo studies.

Disruption of structural and axo-glial adhesion proteins following glial membrane targeting in vivo. We next investigated injury to the NoRs in vivo following injury. Complement only–treated controls from each genotype showed no significant abnormalities in protein distribution. Anti-GM1 antibody–directed complement-mediated injury to the glial membrane in Glial mice resulted in a major reduction in AnkB immunostaining compared with Neuronal mice (Figure 5A, P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA). NF155 immunostaining was also significantly reduced in injured Glial mice compared with all other groups (Figure 5B, P < 0.01, two-way ANOVA). NF186-positive NoRs were reduced in both Glial and Neuronal injured mice in comparison with genotype control mice, but only reached significance in Glial mice (Figure 5A, P < 0.05, two-way ANOVA, Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Disruption of paranodal proteins following glial membrane targeting in vivo. Neuronal and Glial mice were dosed i.p. with 50 mg/kg anti-GM1 Ab followed 16 hours later with 30 μL/g normal human serum (NHS) (injury, Inj) or NHS only (control, Con). The site of expected nodal protein immunostaining is indicated by arrowheads. (A) The presence of normal ankyrin B (AnkB) immunostaining at the distal paranode (black bars) was significantly reduced in injured Glial mice compared with all treatment groups in the presence of complement (green). (B) A pan-neurofascin (Nfasc) Ab was used to assess glial NF155 and axonal NF186 (magenta). Representative images show loss of NF155 staining at paranodal regions, indicated by dashed lines, and the preservation of NF186 when NoRs are decorated with anti-GM1 Ab (green) in Glial mice. (C) Normal Caspr1 (orange) immunostaining at the distal paranodes was significantly reduced in injured Glial mice compared with all other treatment groups. (D) There was a reduction in distal NoRs with normal Nav channel (orange) staining in injured Neuronal mice. Scale bar: 5 μm. Results are represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 4/genotype/treatment: 5–46 NoRs/mouse (median = 21, AnkB); 7–53 NoRs/mouse (median = 25, NFasc); 5–15 NoRs/mouse (median = 11, Caspr1); and 11–27 NoRs/mouse (median = 16, Nav) were analyzed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for comparisons with the other treatment groups (A, C, and D) or compared with control (B) by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

NoRs with normal Caspr1 immunostaining were significantly decreased in injured Glial mice compared with Neuronal mice (Figure 5C, P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA), where instead there was a greater number of NoRs with disrupted immunostaining; however, this did not reach significance compared to the other groups in vivo. These data indicate that the integrity of the axo-glial junction at the paranode is impaired following direct targeting of glial membranes in injured Glial mice in vivo. As observed ex vivo, there was no difference in the intensity of MBP staining along the distal internode among treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 5C), which shows that at this acute time point, injury from glial targeting is restricted to paranodal SC nodal membrane disruption and the myelin sheath remains intact.

We next studied the presence of Nav channel clustering after complement-mediated injury in vivo. Nav channel clustering was unchanged in Glial injured mice in this acute injury study; however, injured Neuronal mice had significantly fewer NoRs with normal Nav channel staining compared with all other groups (Figure 5D, P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA). These results indicate that the localization or presence of axo-glial paranodal proteins are most severely disrupted in Glial mice acutely in vivo, while the axonal proteins at the NoRs are only mildly disrupted.

In ultrastructural analysis of tissue from in vivo experiments, NoRs from Glial control mice showed normal arrangement of paranodal loops forming septate-like junctions with the axon, neurofilaments, SC microvilli, and compact myelin (Figure 6, A and B). In stark contrast, the paranodal loops at NoRs from injured Glial mice were highly disrupted, potentially owing to the influx of water and ions through MAC pores (Figure 6, C and D). This arrangement was not observed in any control tissue. SC microvilli remained visible, reflecting gliomedin immunostaining results. At higher magnification, a loss of transverse bands between the node-proximal paranodal loops and axon was observed (Figure 6D, indicated above white line). While NoRs randomly sampled from injured Neuronal mice appeared normal (Figure 6E), the architecture of their MNTs showed disruption, with a depletion of neurofilament and synaptic vesicles, and the presence of dense vacuolated mitochondria (Figure 6G) compared with control (Figure 6F), and as seen previously (29). Collectively, these data indicate that in vivo autoimmune injury to the glial membrane can result in paranodal disruption and dysfunction prior to segmental demyelination; this pattern of glial injury differs substantially from the primarily axonal pathology seen in Neuronal mice.

Figure 6 Ultrastructural evaluation of diaphragms from in vivo injury models. Neuronal and Glial mice were dosed i.p. with 50 mg/kg anti-GM1 Ab followed 16 hours later with 30 μL/g normal human serum (NHS) (injury) or NHS only (control). (A) A normal paranode from Glial control tissue. N.B. This image is also representative of the Neuronal control NoR (not shown). (B) Higher magnification of boxed region from A shows tight junctions (large arrowhead) between the paranodal loops, and transverse bands (TBs, small arrowheads) at the axo-glial junction between the axon and paranodal loops. (C) Injured Glial NoRs show severely disrupted paranodal loop organization compared with control. (D) Magnification of boxed area from C, shows TBs are present between the paranodal loops and axon at the juxtaparanodal-proximal paranode (above black line); however, they are absent at the node-proximal border (above white line, right of asterisk). (E) Injured Neuronal NoRs show no architectural disruption. (F) Neuronal control motor nerve terminal (MNT) displays normal architecture and contains synaptic vesicles (black arrows). (G) Disturbance to the injured Neuronal MNT includes an absence of neurofilament, synaptic vesicles, and the formation of dense or vacuolated mitochondria (white arrows). Results are representative of analysis from 8–10 NoRs per mouse (n = 3/genotype/treatment).

Extended glial injury leads to secondary axonal loss of integrity. We next investigated extended injury models both ex and in vivo to look for subacute downstream events, notably loss of axonal integrity that could signify secondary axonal degeneration following selective glial insult (Figure 7A). To this end, only Glial mice, including those crossed with axonal cytoplasmic CFP reporter mice, were studied. After 20 hours of anti-GM1 antibody and complement injury treatment ex vivo, antibody and complement deposits were found extensively along the glial membranes, with particular enrichment at the paranodal loops. There was a significant loss in both neurofilament staining and endogenous CFP signal along the entire distal motor nerve of injured tissue. Glial control tissue (anti-GM1 antibody only) was positive for antibody staining, negative for complement deposits, and possessed normal intact neurofilament immunostaining and cytoplasmic CFP. To demonstrate that neurofilament loss was secondary to paranodal disturbance and not the product of pSC injury and/or death, we conducted a control ex vivo experiment in WT mice exposed to anti-sulfatide antibody. As pSCs do not form myelin and thus do not express sulfatide, they were not targeted by anti-sulfatide antibody (Supplemental Figure 6), whereas the glial membranes at the paranode, formed by myelinating SCs, were injured (Supplemental Figure 4). As with anti-GM1–treated Glial tissue, loss of neurofilament staining and cytoplasmic CFP was also observed in anti-sulfatide antibody–treated mice (Figure 7B), indicating that targeting paranodal glial membranes over 20 hours ex vivo is a sufficient time period to cause subsequent loss of axonal integrity in the distal motor nerve.

Figure 7 Extended ex vivo injury selectively targeting glial membranes results in secondary axonal degeneration. Triangularis sterni nerve–muscle preparations from Glial (A) and WT (B) mice were treated ex vivo with anti-GM1 Ab or anti-sulfatide Ab, respectively, and a source of complement (injury, Inj) or Ab alone (control, Con) for 20 hours. (A) Anti-GM1 Ab (orange) and complement (green) deposition along the distal motor nerve was strongly enriched at the paranodes (arrowheads) in injured compared with control tissue. Loss of axonal integrity along the distal nerve was monitored by presence of neurofilament H immunostaining (NFH, magenta) and cytosolic CFP (blue). (B) The experiment was repeated in WT mice using an anti-sulfatide Ab; the results reflect those reported in A. Scale bars: 10 μm (A) and 20 μm (B). Results are represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 3/treatment: 25–54 NoRs/mouse (median = 39) were analyzed. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with control by 1-tailed Student’s t test.

Next, we investigated axonal integrity in an extended in vivo injury model in Glial mice. At 24 hours after NHS delivery, anti-GM1 antibody and complement deposits were observed along the distal nerve glial membrane in injured diaphragms (data not shown). Unlike the acute injury, neurofilament staining intensity was reduced at the MNT (data not shown) and reached a significant reduction at the first distal NoR in injured mice (Figure 8A, P < 0.05, Student’s t test).

Figure 8 Extended in vivo injury selectively targeting glial membrane results in secondary axonal degeneration. Glial mice were dosed i.p. with 50 mg/kg anti-GM1 Ab followed 16 hours later with 30 μL/g normal human serum (NHS) (injury, Inj) or NHS only (control, Con). The experiment was terminated 24 hours after NHS delivery. The site of expected nodal protein immunostaining is indicated by arrowheads. (A) At this time point there was loss of neurofilament H staining (NFH, orange) at the motor nerve terminal (MNT, asterisk) and the staining intensity was significantly reduced at the first distal node of Ranvier (NoR). (B) Normal ankyrin B (AnkB), NF155, NF186, and Caspr1 (magenta) immunostaining was assessed at distal paranodes after injury compared to control. (C) There was a further reduction in distal NoRs with normal voltage-gated sodium (Nav) channel staining (magenta) in injured Glial mice compared with control at this extended time point. (D) Additionally, the Nav channel–tethering protein AnkG was notably absent. Scale bar: 5 μm. Results are represented as the mean ± SEM. n = 3/genotype/treatment: 5–15 NoRs/mouse (median = 11, NFH intensity); 4–25 NoRs/mouse (median = 18, panNFasc); 9–23 NoRs/mouse (median = 12, Nav); and 10–28 NoRs/mouse (median = 18, AnkG) were analyzed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C).

AnkB, NF155, NF186, and Caspr1 were studied again to determine whether they remain disorganized or recover their normal distribution following initial acute injury. The results demonstrate that AnkB, NF155, and Caspr1 immunostaining remained disrupted 24 hours after injury to the glial membrane (Figure 8B). Moreover, the impaired integrity of the axon at the NoRs progressed over time. There was an enhanced reduction in the number of NF186-positive NoRs in injured Glial mice at 24 hours compared with 6 hours (Figure 8B, P < 0.01, Student’s t test). Additionally, Nav channel and AnkG clustering at the NoRs was significantly reduced in injured mice compared with control, which was not previously significant at the 6-hour time point (Figure 8, C and D, P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, Student’s t test), showing that SC membrane disruption precedes axonal nodal protein disturbances. Overall, these results corroborate the ex vivo findings, confirming that injury to the glial membrane develops over time, and that a loss of paranodal integrity likely precedes and drives secondary bystander axonal loss.