The SWI/SNF chromatin-remodeling subunit DPF2 facilitates NRF2-dependent antiinflammatory and antioxidant gene expression

Hematopoiesis-specific loss of Dpf2 leads to systemic inflammation, reactive histiocytic infiltrations in multiple organs, and early death. To examine the function of DPF2 in hematopoiesis, we generated hematopoiesis-specific Mx1-Cre– and Vav1-Cre–derived Dpf2Δ/Δ mice. Mx1-Cre–driven expression of Cre recombinase is accomplished by administration of polyinosine-polycytidylic acid [poly(I:C)]. Unexpectedly, one-third of the Mx1-Cre Dpf2fl/fl mice died during or shortly after poly(I:C) administration (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158419DS1). The surviving Mx1-Cre Dpf2Δ/Δ mice had a shorter lifespan, residual Dpf2 expression, and cytopenia (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), suggesting that DPF2 may be essential for surviving inflammation triggered by poly(I:C). End-stage Mx1-Cre Dpf2Δ/Δ mice displayed perivascular infiltrates in the liver and intra-alveolar infiltrates in the lungs, which were primarily histiocytic/myeloid cells, based on morphology and staining for the macrophage marker CD68 (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Histiocytic infiltrations are commonly found in aging mice and are associated with inflammatory and autoimmune disorders (33, 34). The infiltrates also stained positive for CD69, a marker of lymphocyte activation and therefore indicative of inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1F). Although the incomplete Mx1-Cre–mediated deletion of Dpf2 precluded further analysis of this model, these data indicate that Dpf2 may be necessary for survival from acute inflammatory insults.

The Vav1-Cre–derived Dpf2Δ/Δ mice showed complete deletion of Dpf2 in peripheral blood (PB) and bone marrow (BM) cells (Supplemental Figure 1G). Dpf2Δ/Δ mice were born below the expected Mendelian ratio, suggesting partial embryonic lethality, and were smaller than the heterozygous or control mice (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1H). The Dpf2Δ/Δ mice survived a median of 28 days (Figure 1C) and had hepatosplenomegaly, pale BM, thymus atrophy, and increased spleen cellularity (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1H). BM cellularity was 100%, with a left shift of the myeloid lineage (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1I). End-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ mice showed pancytopenia with lymphopenia and monocytopenia (Figure 1F). Dpf2Δ/Δ PB smears showed polychromasia, anisocytosis, and Howell-Jolly bodies in RBCs (Supplemental Figure 1J). The splenic and thymic architecture was disrupted, with expanded splenic red pulp and near obliteration of white pulp (Figure 1G). Similar to Mx1-Cre Dpf2Δ/Δ mice, Vav1-Cre Dpf2Δ/Δ mice displayed prominent infiltrates in the BM, liver, and lungs, but not in the kidneys, heart, or brain (Figure 1, G–I). These infiltrates stained positive for the macrophage/histiocyte markers CD68 and galectin-3/MAC2 (35, 36) (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 1K) and CD69 (Figure 1K). End-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ mice had elevated plasma levels of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, including TNFRSF11B, CCL22/MDC, CCL17/TARC, CXCL13/BLC, IL-1α, CCL11, and BAFF/TNFSF13B (Figure 1L). Many of these cytokines are secreted by DCs and macrophages (37–39). In addition, aminotransferase and alkaline phosphatase levels were elevated in plasma from Dpf2Δ/Δ mice, reflecting liver damage (Figure 1M). Dpf2Δ/Δ mice had high serum ferritin and sCD25 levels, clinical markers of macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) (40), as well as reticulin fibrosis in BM and liver (Figure 1N and Supplemental Figure 1L). Many of the phenotypes of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice resemble those of patients diagnosed with MAS and HLH, implicating the BAF complex in controlling inflammation.

Figure 1 Hematopoiesis-specific, Vav1-Cre–mediated loss of Dpf2 leads to premature death from pancytopenia and inflammatory lesions. (A) Representative images of Vav1-Cre–derived 28-day-old mice. (B) Total BWs of 28-day-old mice. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves; the median survival of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice was 28 days. (D) Representative images of organs from 28-day-old mice. (E) Total number of cells in BM, spleen, and thymus. (F) CBC of PB in approximately 28-day-old mice (n = 18). Hb, hemoglobin; PLT, platelets. (G) Representative H&E staining of BM, spleen, and thymus from 28-day-old mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H and I) Representative H&E staining of liver (G) and lung (H) from end-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ and age-matched Dpf2fl/fl mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (J) Representative CD68/macrosialin IHC staining of lung and liver. Scale bars: 200 μm (lung IHC), 50 μm (Dpf2fl/fl liver), and 100 μm (Dpf2Δ/Δ liver). (K) Representative CD69 IHC staining of lung and liver infiltrates. Scale bars: 50 μm. (L) Plasma cytokine levels. Values correspond to the mean spot pixel density relative to background from 4 mice/genotype. (M) Chemistry profiling of PB from 28-day-old mice (n = 3). (N) Serum ferritin and sCD25 plasma levels. All bar graph data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, M, and N) and ordinary, 1-way ANOVA (E and F).

Dpf2Δ/ Δ macrophages are hyperproliferative and have impaired NRF2-target gene expression. We analyzed Dpf2Δ/Δ BM and splenic myeloid cell populations and found an increased frequency of CD11b+ myeloid cells, due to an increase in macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) but not granulocytes (CD11b+Ly6G+) (Figure 2, A and B). Accumulation of BM macrophages with a reduction in PB monocytes (Figure 1F) could indicate an alteration in the location of F4/80+ cells and/or the proliferation and differentiation of Dpf2Δ/Δ monocytes. In vivo EdU+ assays showed that Dpf2Δ/Δ F4/80+ splenic macrophages were highly proliferative (Figure 2C), and the spleen, liver, and lung histiocytic infiltrates showed increased Ki67 staining (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2A). BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs) from end-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ and Dpf2fl/fl mice were morphologically similar, with a normal phagocytic capacity (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), indicating that Dpf2-null macrophage precursors differentiated normally. We next polarized the macrophages with IFN-γ and LPS, or with IL-4, to generate classically or alternatively activated macrophages, respectively. While the polarization of Dpf2Δ/Δ and Dpf2fl/fl cells to M1 macrophages (CD80+) was comparable, the polarization of M2 macrophages (CD206+) was severely impaired (Supplemental Figure 2D). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) assays confirmed the reduced expression of classical M2 markers (Mrc1/Cd206 and Arg1) and antiinflammatory and tissue repair markers (Chil3 and Fn1) (Supplemental Figure 2E). Thus, DPF2 loss increased macrophage proliferation but impaired the function of inflammation-resolving, M2-type macrophages.

Figure 2 Dpf2 loss results in hyperproliferation and infiltration of macrophages. (A) Frequency of myeloid cell populations (gated on CD11b+). (B) Representative FACS plot of BM myeloid cell populations. (C) Percentage of EdU+ splenic macrophages (F4/80+CD11b+) in end-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ and age-matched Dpf2fl/fl mice. (D) Ki67 IHC staining of spleen and liver sections. Original magnification, ×2 and ×10. (E) Overlap between genes upregulated after Dpf2 loss in M0, M1, and M2 BMDMs (q < 0.05, fold change >1.5). Highlighted are a few of the 289 genes that were upregulated in all conditions. (F) Same as in E, but for genes that were downregulated. (G) ChEA of genes downregulated in Dpf2Δ/Δ compared with Dpf2fl/fl BMDMs. (H) Hallmark GSEA of gene expression programs enriched in Dpf2Δ/Δ BMDMs. NES, normalized enrichment score; DN, downregulated; UP, upregulated. Data represent the mean ± SD. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

RNA-Seq of BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Table 1) showed that the absence of DPF2 resulted in more than 900 differentially expressed genes under resting conditions (q < 0.05, fold change >1.5; Supplemental Figure 2H). Most genes deregulated in resting Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages were also altered in IL-4–stimulated Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2G), suggesting impaired activation of M2 macrophages. Regardless of the treatment condition, genes upregulated in Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages were enriched for E2F4 targets (Supplemental Figure 2I), a transcriptional repressor critical for cell quiescence (41). Moreover, cell-cycle and DNA replication pathways were enriched upon DPF2 loss (Supplemental Figure 2J), indicating that increased E2F4 target gene expression may be a mechanism underlying the hyperproliferation of Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages.

Specific TFs recruit BAF complexes to activate immune response genes in BMDMs (42). ChIP enrichment analysis (ChEA) of pathways downregulated in Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages showed striking enrichment in targets of NRF2 (Figure 2G). NRF2 binds and activates target genes with antiinflammatory and antioxidant cytoprotective properties (11). Hallmark gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) confirmed that Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages had dysregulated expression of inflammatory response genes, ROS pathway genes, and KRAS and immune signaling pathway genes (Figure 2H), many of which are controlled by NRF2 (43). Thus, DPF2 depletion results in defective expression of cytoprotective genes that are dependent on NRF2. We also found a positive enrichment in IFN-α and IFN-γ response genes (Figure 2G) that was specific to M1 macrophages. NRF2 is required to inhibit the expression of a subset of proinflammatory cytokines (44) and IFN-regulated genes (45, 46). Therefore, DPF2 loss impairs both NRF2-activating and -repressing functions, uncovering a DPF2/NRF2 axis in the control of inflammatory gene expression in macrophages.

DPF2 loss promotes hyperproliferation and unrestrained activation of Th cells. T cells initiate and resolve inflammatory processes. We found increased CD4+ T cells and NK cells (CD3e–NK1.1+) in the BM and thymus of end-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ mice (Figure 3, A and B). Dpf2Δ/Δ splenic CD3+ T cells also showed hyperproliferation (Figure 3C). In addition, T cell maturation was impaired (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3A). Under resting and stimulation (with PMA and ionomycin) conditions, Dpf2Δ/Δ CD4+ T cells showed a dramatic increase in cytokine production (Th1, Th2, and Th17 cell subsets produce IFN-γ, IL-4, and IL-17, respectively) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3B). The CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells in the Dpf2Δ/Δ liver and lung infiltrates were consistent with an active inflammatory response (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Although Dpf2Δ/Δ Tregs showed increased FOXP3 expression in vitro, we did not find an increased in Tregs in the liver or lung infiltrates of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G).

Figure 3 Absence of Dpf2 leads to the expansion and increased cytokine production of T cell populations. (A) Frequency of CD3+ T and NK cells (CD3–NK1.1+) in BM of 28-day-old mice. (B) Same as A, but in the thymus. (C) Percentage of EdU+CD3+ splenic T cell populations. (D) Flow cytometric analyses of intracellular cytokines expressed from sorted CD4+ T cell subsets after stimulation. (E) Overlap between genes downregulated after Dpf2 loss in resting or stimulated CD4+ T cells (q < 0.05, fold change >2). Highlighted are a few of the 1,789 genes downregulated after Dpf2 loss in both conditions. (F) Same as in E, but for genes that were upregulated. (G) Hallmark GSEA of gene expression programs enriched in Dpf2Δ/Δ compared with Dpf2fl/fl CD4+ T cells. (H) KEGG GSEA of pathways enriched in Dpf2Δ/Δ CD4+ T cells. (I) ENCODE and ChEA consensus TFs from ChIP coupled with high-throughput techniques (ChIP-X) analysis obtained from genes that were downregulated (q < 0.05, fold change >2) in Dpf2Δ/Δ compared with Dpf2fl/fl CD4+ T cells. Plots represent the mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test except for panel D, which was calculated using 2-way ANOVA. Absence of a P value indicates a nonsignificant difference.

To understand how DPF2 regulates Th cell proliferation and activation, we performed RNA-Seq in sorted splenic CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Table 1). Principal component analysis (PCA), as well as the overlaps between differentially expressed genes in resting and stimulated Dpf2Δ/Δ Th cells, revealed a high similarity between the transcriptional profiles of resting and stimulated Th cells, confirming a basal state of activation induced by DPF2 loss (Supplemental Figure 3H and Figure 3, E and F). Dpf2 deletion resulted in a larger number of downregulated genes than upregulated genes (Supplemental Figure 3I). Similar to Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages, genes upregulated in resting and stimulated Dpf2Δ/Δ Th cells were enriched for E2F4 targets and cell-cycle/proliferation pathways (Supplemental Figure 3J and Figure 3, G and H); genes downregulated were enriched in immune signaling and inflammatory response pathways (Figure 3, G and H) and in NRF2 targets (Figure 3I), suggesting impaired NRF2 function. Both resting and stimulated T cells also showed positive enrichment in genes related to the IFN response (Figure 3G), a result aligned with our ex vivo flow analyses and with reports that NRF2 deficiency enhances IFN expression (47, 48). Collectively, our results provide strong evidence of multilineage proinflammatory defects driven by Dpf2 deletion that converged on at least 2 key regulatory pathways, those regulated by E2F4 and by NRF2. The result is an aberrant state of inflammation and tissue infiltration that impairs organ function and leads to death.

Alterations of myeloid and T cell populations in Dpf2Δ/Δ mice arise postnatally. To determine when the inflammatory phenotypes of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice appear, we examined hematopoiesis in fetuses and 14-day-old mice. We did not observe gross alterations in fetal hematopoiesis (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), but 14-day-old Dpf2Δ/Δ mice showed pancytopenia, splenomegaly, and aberrant splenic and thymic architecture (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4C). We also found histiocytic infiltrations in the liver and lungs and elevated serum levels of the same cytokines detected in end-stage mice (Figure 4, C and D), demonstrating that systemic inflammation was present early after birth.

Figure 4 BM of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice displays early expansion of macrophages and T cells, with impaired B cell and erythroid cell differentiation. (A) PB CBC from 14-day-old mice (n = 4). MCV, mean corpuscular volume. (B) Representative images of spleens from 14-day-old mice. (C) H&E staining of BM, liver, and lungs from 14-day old mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Plasma cytokine levels in 14-day-old mice. Values correspond to the mean spot pixel density relative to background in 4 mice/genotype. (E) Representative FACS plots of BM B cells and quantification of B cell frequency in BM, PB, and spleen of end-stage Dpf2Δ/Δ mice and Dpf2fl/fl littermates. (F) Representative FACS plots of BM erythroid cell maturation based on the expression of CD71 and Ter119 surface markers (107). FACS profiles resolve 5 distinct clusters: clusters IV and V (low CD44 and smaller size) correspond to orthochromatic erythroblasts, reticulocytes, and mature RBCs; clusters I, II, and III (higher CD44 and larger size) correspond to immature nucleated erythroblasts, specifically pro-erythroblasts, basophilic erythroblasts, and polychromatic erythroblasts, respectively. FSC-A, forward scatter area. Bar graph data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

We used mass cytometry time of flight (CyTOF) to simultaneously measure 31 cellular markers (Supplemental Table 2) on BM samples from 14-day-old mice (n = 3 mice/genotype). Visualization of stochastic neighbor embedding (viSNE) analyses uncovered marked differences in the abundance of 22 cell clusters between the Dpf2Δ/Δ and Dpf2fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E): seven clusters were substantially less abundant and included primarily mature erythroid and lymphoid cells; 8 clusters were more abundant and represented mostly myeloid cell/macrophage populations (CD11b+CD16+F4/80+), and potentially immature lymphoid cell populations (B220+CD27+CD19+). The frequency of mature B cells and erythroid BM cells was dramatically decreased in Dpf2Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 4F), a result confirmed by flow cytometry (Figure 4, E–F). Fourteen-day-old Dpf2Δ/Δ mice also showed a reduced frequency of granulocytes (Gr-1/Ly6G+) and a striking expansion of macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+), specific CD4+ T cells, NK cells (B220+Nkp46+), and conventional DCs (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). This analysis confirmed that DPF2 loss impaired B cell and erythroid differentiation, while increasing the frequency of specific myeloid cell, T cell, and NK cell populations that reflect and contribute to unrestrained inflammation.

DPF2-deficient hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells show increased proliferation, myeloid skewing and defective engraftment. We next characterized the distinct hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) using both traditional flow cytometry (on end-stage mice) and CyTOF (on 14-day-old mice). Contour plots of lineage-negative cells (Lin–) identified striking differences in the abundance of these immature cell populations (Supplemental Figure 5A), with an increased proportion of Lin– (Figure 5A) and Lin–c-Kit+ (LK) cells (Figure 5B) in Dpf2Δ/Δ mice. Although the frequency and number of Lin–c-Kit+ Sca1+ (LSK) cells was not significantly altered (Figure 5B), we observed a slight increase of multipotent progenitors (MPPs) (Figure 5C), a decrease of common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) and granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (GMPs), and an increase of megakaryocyte-erythrocyte progenitors (MEPs) (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also observed a decrease in lymphoid progenitors, and an increase in early lymphoid-committed precursors (49) (Supplemental Figure 5C). Taking BM cellularity into consideration, we found increased numbers of MPPs and MEPs and decreased numbers of CMPs, GMPs, and lymphoid progenitors in the Dpf2-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E, and data not shown). Collectively, our data indicate that Dpf2 deficiency results in an increased frequency of HSPCs.

Figure 5 Dpf2 deletion enhances HSC replating capacity, proliferation, and apoptosis and impairs HSC transplantability. (A) Representative FACS and quantification of Lin– cell populations. (B) Same as in A, but for LK and LSK cell populations gated from BM Lin– cells. (C) Representative FACS and frequency of BM MPPs (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1+CD48+CD150–), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1+CD48+CD150+), and long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs) (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1+CD48–CD150+) gated on LSK cells. (D) Colonies on the first and fifth replatings of Lin– BM cells. (E) Colony types on the first plating (n = 6) and quantification of CFU during 8 consecutive replatings. GEMM, CFU granulocyte, erythrocyte, macrophage, megakaryocyte; BFU-E, erythroid burst-forming units. (F) Percentage of BrdU+ cells within the indicated populations. (G) Percentage of annexin V+ cells within the indicated populations. Early apoptotic cells: annexin V+, viability dye–; late apoptotic and necrotic cells: annexin V+, viability dye+. (H) PB and BM engraftment of donor cells (CD45.2+) from 28-day-old mice transplanted into sublethally irradiated recipient mice. Engraftment was analyzed 4 weeks after transplantation. (I) Flow analyses of PB competitive chimerism. (J) Dpf2 mRNA expression levels in PB, 2 and 6 weeks after tamoxifen administration. Plots represent the mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test except for data in panel A, for which a 2-way ANOVA was applied. Absence of a P value indicates a nonsignificant difference.

To investigate the basis for this increased frequency of HSPCs, we evaluated their self-renewal capacity and found that Dpf2Δ/Δ Lin– cells were able to serially replate indefinitely (Figure 5, D and E). In the first replating, Dpf2Δ/Δ Lin– cells had a higher frequency of granulocyte-macrophage (GM) CFU than did cells from Dpf2fl/fl mice (Figure 5E), suggesting an increased frequency of monocyte and neutrophil precursors. Furthermore, Dpf2Δ/Δ BM cells failed to generate erythroid colonies (Supplemental Figure 5F) but did generate colonies that predominantly contained monocytes and macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5G). In liquid culture, DPF2 loss significantly impaired erythroid differentiation, while promoting myeloid differentiation toward macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I).

Dpf2Δ/Δ HSCs and HSPCs showed increased proliferation as determined by in vivo BrdU and Click-iT EdU assays (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5J), consistent with the increased BM Ki67 expression (Supplemental Figure 5K). However, the frequency of late and early apoptotic HSPCs was also increased in the BM of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice (Figure 5G).

Quiescence is required for the homing and lodging of HSCs in transplantation experiments (50). In line with their loss of quiescence, Dpf2Δ/Δ BM cells from end-stage mice showed an impaired homing capacity upon transplantation and were absent from the PB and BM of recipient mice 4 weeks after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 5L and Figure 5H). Given the homing defects of Dpf2Δ/Δ BM cells, we generated tamoxifen-inducible Dpf2Δ/Δ mice; as expected, ER-Cre Dpf2fl/fl and control donor cells (CD45.2+) engrafted equally (Figure 5I). However, tamoxifen-induced Dpf2 deletion markedly impaired HSC competitive fitness over time (Figure 5I); by week 6 after tamoxifen administration, Dpf2Δ/Δ cells were no longer detectable, and the remaining CD45.2+ ER-Cre+ Dpf2fl/fl cells had not achieved successful Dpf2 deletion (Figure 5J). These data indicate that Dpf2Δ/Δ HSCs had impaired homing and transplant capacity. Furthermore, our results suggest that the absence of DPF2 promoted a state of emergency hematopoiesis, whereby HSPCs more readily exited quiescence to produce myeloid and Th cells that contributed to a state of chronic inflammation.

Dpf2 deletion in HSPCs prevents the activation of NRF2-dependent gene expression programs. To identify transcriptional networks that underlie the phenotypes of Dpf2-null HSPCs, we performed RNA-Seq and found that 2,692 genes and 1,558 genes were significantly downregulated and upregulated, respectively, in Dpf2Δ/Δ BM LK cells (q < 0.05; fold change >2; Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 1). Hallmark GSEA revealed that Dpf2Δ/Δ HSPCs displayed transcriptional defects similar to those of Dpf2Δ/Δ macrophages and T cells (Figure 6B, Figure 2H, and Figure 3G), including downregulation of hematopoietic cell differentiation, wound healing, and inflammatory response pathways (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6A). NRF2 targets were enriched among the genes downregulated (Figure 6C), a result confirmed by interrogation of a previously published NRF2 signature (15, 51) (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Dpf2 deficiency in HSPCs results in the downregulation of NRF2 target genes. (A) Differentially expressed genes (q < 0.05, fold change >2) in LK cells from 28-day-old mice. (B) GSEA of hallmark gene expression profiles of Dpf2Δ/Δ compared with Dpf2fl/fl LK cells. resp., response; reactive oxygen sp. path., ROS path; sig., signaling. (C) ENCODE and ChEA consensus TFs from ChIP-X analysis of genes deregulated in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. (D) Overlap between ATAC-Seq peaks called in Dpf2fl/fl and Dpf2Δ/Δ cells. (E) Average ATAC-Seq signal in LK cells. Top cluster corresponds to 32,876 peaks common between control and KO cells; middle cluster corresponds to 27,271 peaks unique in Dpf2fl/fl cells; bottom cluster corresponds to 1,449 peaks unique in Dpf2Δ/Δ cells. (F) TF motif analysis of ATAC-Seq peaks lost in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells (i.e, with >2-fold higher signal in Dpf2fl/fl vs. Dpf2Δ/Δ cells). Motifs were ranked on the basis of q value significance. FC, fold change. (G) UCSC Genome Browser snapshots showing pooled ATAC-Seq signals in Dpf2fl/fl and Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. (H) Flow cytometric analysis of ROS production by BM LK and LSK cells from end-stage mice. Plots represent the mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Chromatin accessibility in BM LK cells showed loss of nearly half of the accessible peaks in Dpf2Δ/Δ cells (27,271 of 60,147 peaks; Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6C), mostly in intronic and intergenic regions (Supplemental Figure 6D), suggesting enhancer misregulation. We focused on the 7,400 peaks that lost assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-Seq) signal at least 2-fold in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells, primarily located at introns and intergenic regions (Supplemental Figure 6E), and closely annotated to 3,420 genes enriched in critical pathways that regulate HSC proliferation and quiescence, including Rap1 (52), PI3K-AKT (53), and MAPK and RAS (54) signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 6F). TF Motif analyses showed enrichment in NRF2/NFE2L2 binding motifs (Figure 6F), confirming loss of accessibility and transcription at antioxidant and antiinflammatory loci such as Nqo1, Hmox1, and Gclc (Figure 6G). ATAC-Seq peaks gained in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells were enriched in CTCF and repressor element-1–silencing transcription factor (REST) binding sites (Supplemental Figure 6G). The REST complex interacts with and requires the BAF complex to repress neuronal gene expression (55); our results suggest a similar requirement in HSPCs. Nevertheless, our transcriptomic and genome accessibility data implicate DPF2 in controlling NRF2-dependent genes and enhancers, which are centrally involved in restraining HSC quiescence and inflammatory and oxidative stress responses. In agreement with the genomics analyses, Dpf2Δ/Δ LK and LSK cells showed a dramatic increase in ROS production (Figure 6H).

Dpf2 deletion in HSPCs displaces BRG1 and NRF2 from enhancers, downregulating gene transcription. To define the mechanism whereby Dpf2 loss impairs NRF2-dependent gene expression, we generated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cell lines that express doxycycline-inducible Dpf2- or shRenilla-directed shRNAs and performed RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq (Supplemental Figure 7A). We used SKNO-1 cells, which have high DPF2 expression (28). Knockdown (KD) of DPF2 did not affect the expression of other BAF subunits (24) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Hallmark GSEA of DPF2-KD cells matched that of primary mouse Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells, with upregulation of cell-cycle and heme metabolism pathways and downregulation of inflammatory response genes (Supplemental Figure 7B). ChIP-Seq showed decreased chromatin binding of AT-rich interactive domain–containing protein 1A (ARID1A) after DPF2 depletion (Figure 7A). Furthermore, genes annotated to the ARID1A-lost peaks showed enrichment for NRF2 targets (Figure 7, B and C). Thus, our AML cell line data suggest that DPF2 depletion reduced the genome-wide occupancy of the canonical BAF complex on NRF2 target sites.

Figure 7 Dpf2 deletion impairs BRG1 and NRF2 binding and activation of cognate regulatory enhancers. (A) Overlap between ARID1A ChIP-Seq peaks in SKNO-1 shLuc and shDPF2 (hairpin number 2487) cells. (B) ENCODE and ChEA consensus TFs from ChIP-X analysis of genes that lose ARID1A occupancy in SKNO-1 shDpf2 cells compared with shLuc cells. (C) Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) hallmark analyses of pathways enriched among genes that lose ARID1A occupancy. (D) Overlap between enhancers identified in Dpf2fl/fl and in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. (E) BRG1, DPF2, NRF2, H3K27ac, and H3K4me1 CUT&RUN signal at enhancers that are common, gained, or lost in Dpf2Δ/Δ versus Dpf2fl/fl LK cells. (F) MSigDB hallmark analysis of 7,024 genes annotated to the 15,939 enhancers lost in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. (G) HOMER motif enrichment analysis on the 15,939 enhancers lost in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. (H) Overlap between the 7,024 genes annotated to enhancers lost in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells, and the differentially expressed genes in Dpf2Δ/Δ compared with Dpf2fl/fl LK cells (q < 0.05, fold change >2). (I) MSigDB hallmark analysis and ENCODE and ChEA consensus TFs from ChIP-X analysis obtained from 1,083 genes that lose nearby enhancers and are downregulated in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. (J) Box-and-whisker plots of eRNAs expressed from DPF2-NRF2 co-occupied active enhancers in Dpf2fl/fl and Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells (n = 3,036, left plot; ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test) and from active enhancers not occupied by NRF2 (n = 13,845, right plot). RPKM, reads per kilobase per million mapped reads. Error bars represent the SD. The center line of the box plots represents the median, and the upper and lower bounds of the whiskers represent the maximum and minimum values, respectively. (K) ATAC-Seq, H3K27ac, DPF2, BRG1, and NRF2 signals at enhancers that are lost or maintained (“common”) in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells. adj, adjusted.

In mouse HSPCs, we found that the expression of BAF complex subunits was also unaffected by Dpf2 loss (Supplemental Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 1A). Subcellular fractionations showed that Dpf2 deletion triggered the accumulation of NRF2 in the total and cytoplasmic fractions — consistent with the presence of a proinflammatory environment — but not in the nuclear fraction (Supplemental Figure 7D), suggesting that DPF2 deficiency impaired nuclear NRF2 accumulation and function. CUT&RUN assays in Dpf2fl/fl BM LK cells showed co-occupancy of NRF2 with BRG1, DPF2, and H3K27ac, indicative of active transcription (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Genes annotated to co-occupied regions were primarily related to the cell cycle, immune signaling, and oxidative stress (Supplemental Figure 7G). Dpf2 loss resulted in a global reduction of BRG1 and H3K27ac binding, but the overall effect on NRF2 binding was limited (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Dpf2 loss primarily affected the accessibility of enhancers enriched at NRF2-binding sites (Supplemental Figure 6E and Figure 6F) and led to a global reduction in H3K27ac-marked enhancers and BRG1 binding (Figure 7, D and E), suggesting an altered DPF2-BRG1 chromatin association. Remarkably, despite the limited effects on NRF2 global occupancy, binding of NRF2 was precisely lost at these enhancers (compare Supplemental Figure 7, E and F, with Figure 7E). Enhancers that lost BRG1, NRF2, and H3K27ac in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells were near genes related to immune signaling, cell-cycle control and inflammatory and IFN response pathways (Figure 7F) and were enriched in NRF2 binding motifs (Figure 7G). In contrast, genes annotated to enhancers gained in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells were associated with heme metabolism or IFN response pathways and enriched for GATA binding motifs (Supplemental Figure 7, H and I).

Interestingly, 40% (n = 1,083) of the genes downregulated more than 2-fold after Dpf2 loss were located near the enhancers lost in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells (Figure 7H). These genes were NRF2 targets and functionally enriched in inflammatory response and immune signaling pathways (Figure 7I), including well-known NRF2 targets involved in antiinflammatory and antioxidant responses (Supplemental Figure 7J). In contrast, 21% (n = 326) of the genes upregulated in Dpf2Δ/Δ were near the enhancers gained after Dpf2 loss (Supplemental Figure 7K). These 326 genes were enriched in GATA targets (Supplemental Figure 7L) and functionally related to heme metabolism and ferroptosis, a pathway upregulated in the absence of NRF2 (56).

To more directly determine whether DPF2 regulates enhancers of NRF2-dependent genes, we examined enhancer RNA (eRNA) levels at the 3,036 active enhancers in Dpf2fl/fl LK cells that are co-occupied by DPF2 and NRF2 and lost after Dpf2 deletion (corresponding to the 15,939 enhancers shown in Figure 7D after excluding regions that overlapped with reference genes). Although these enhancers showed a statistically significant (P < 0.001) decrease in eRNA expression (Figure 7J), chromatin accessibility, and NRF2 occupancy (Figure 7K), we observed no difference for enhancers not co-occupied by NRF2 (in Dpf2fl/fl LK cells) (Figure 7J). Collectively, our data support a model in which loss of DPF2 displaces BRG1 and NRF2 from their cognate enhancers, leading to transcriptional downregulation of genes that modulate inflammation and oxidative stress.

CDDO-imidazole treatment partially reverses Dpf2KO-driven phenotypes in HSPCs and mice. To ascertain the dependency of NRF2 in the Dpf2Δ/Δ-driven phenotypes, we used the NRF2 inducer CDDO-imidazole (CDDO-Im) (57), which reduces T cell cytokine expression, promotes antioxidant gene expression, and protects against LPS-induced mortality (58). CDDO-Im was nontoxic and increased the expression of NRF2 target genes in BM Dpf2fl/fl Lin– cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). CDDO-Im significantly improved the survival of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice (Figure 8A), and interruption of treatment led to a drop in viability, confirming that the increased survival was treatment dependent (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Pharmacological stimulation of NRF2 can restore gene expression and prolong survival of the Dpf2Δ/Δ mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice treated with vehicle or CDDO-Im. Treatment was interrupted after 85 days (dashed line). A log-rank (Mantel-Cox) text was performed to determine significant differences in the survival of Dpf2Δ/Δ mice treated with vehicle or CDDO-Im. (B and C) Expression of Dpf2 and Nrf2 (B), and NRF2 target genes (C) in LK cells from Dpf2fl/fl and Dpf2Δ/Δ mice treated with vehicle or CDDO-Im. P value for vehicle-treated versus CDDO-Im–treated Dpf2Δ/Δ mouse data are indicated below each plot. (D) sCD25 in plasma from the indicated groups of mice. (E) PB counts in mice treated for 2 weeks with vehicle or CDDO-Im. (F) Flow cytometric analyses of splenic cell populations. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were calculated using 2-way ANOVA.

CDDO-Im treatment of BM Dpf2fl/fl cells resulted in the accumulation of NRF2 and increased expression of NRF2 target genes (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C) and impaired the enhanced self-renewal capacity of Dpf2-deficient HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 8D). Treatment of mice with CDDO-Im for 2 weeks did not alter Dpf2 or Nrf2 expression in BM LK cells (Figure 8B), but enhanced canonical NRF2 target gene expression in cells lacking Dpf2 (Figure 8C). CDDO-Im also significantly reduced soluble CD25 (sCD25) plasma levels, improved thrombocytopenia, and decreased the frequency of splenic macrophages in Dpf2Δ/Δ mice (Figure 8, D–F). Overall, our data favors a model in which loss of Dpf2 impairs the nuclear accumulation of NRF2, decreasing NRF2-regulated enhancer activity and the expression of NRF2 target genes. Treatment with CDDO-Im stabilized NRF2 nuclear levels and partially rescued the expression of NRF2 target genes in Dpf2Δ/Δ LK cells ex vivo and in vivo, improving Dpf2-KO–driven phenotypes and survival of the mice.

Altogether, our data show that DPF2 exerted a multilineage control of the inflammatory response that converged on NRF2, suggesting the potential of therapeutic exploitation of the functional relationship between DPF2 and NRF2 and potentially use NRF2 activators in the setting of DPF2-BAF complex functional abnormalities.