The hematopoietic saga of clonality in sickle cell disease

The only well-established curative therapy for SCD is allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) (9). Patient-specific challenges including donor identification, transplant-related complications, and graft-versus-host disease are common to the allogenic HSCT field. Less expectedly, cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) developing from host cells following allogenic HSCT in patients with SCD have been reported (10, 11). AML in these patients had features strongly correlated with TP53 mutation, including complex karyotype and large deletions involving chromosome 7. These genetic alterations are commonly associated with therapy-related myeloid neoplasms and confer a dismal prognosis. Intriguingly, in 2 patients, TP53-mutant CH was retrospectively detected in banked samples prior to development of leukemia, albeit at low variant allele frequency (VAF) (0.34% and 0.06%). While TP53-mutant CH can also be found in healthy individuals in the general population, it is rare in younger individuals (as these transplant recipients were), and when identified it is associated with a high risk of progression to AML (5, 12, 13).

SCD has been at the forefront of gene therapy for reasons including the relative ease of making genetic alterations in the hematopoietic system, the single genetic alteration responsible, the insufficiency of current therapies to prevent serious complications, and high disease prevalence. Multiple clinical trials have utilized a general strategy of collecting HSPCs from patient peripheral blood, performing genetic manipulation ex vivo, treating patients with conditioning chemotherapy to facilitate engraftment, and reinfusing modified cells. The longest reported followup is with the strategy of expressing anti-sickling βA-T87Q from a lentiviral vector (HGB-206 trial). Notably, leukemia has developed in some early clinical trial participants (14, 15). The two reported cases of AML arising in HGB-206 were characterized by monosomy 7 and mutations in RUNX1 and PTPN11. Lentiviral integration was detectable in leukemic blasts in only one of the two cases, and in this case extensive molecular investigation failed to find evidence that lentiviral integration contributed to leukemogenesis. This finding raises the specter that other gene therapy approaches (including sophisticated CRISPR-based gene editing to reactivate expression of HBF while switching off pathogenic HBB) may be at risk of similar complications.

Reports of AML in SCD patients resonate with a recent demonstration that autologous and allogeneic HSCT creates a microevolutionary bottleneck, selecting for HSPC clones with enhanced fitness due to mutation (ref. 16 and Figure 1). There is a possibility that the medley of high-risk CH and HSCT incites mutant clones to expand and subsequently transform. A strategy of testing for high-risk CH prior to therapeutic intervention and deferring gene therapy if found might abrogate the risk of leukemic transformation. Error-corrected sequencing can detect very low levels of myeloid leukemia (17) and could be considered in this setting. As such, it will be critical to fully understand the risk of CH in patients with SCD, and to identify whether there are patient subsets at higher risk, such as those with severe disease, chronically high inflammatory markers, or those who have received particular therapies.