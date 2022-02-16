Clonal hematopoiesis in sickle cell disease

WGS samples. Thirty studies from the TOPMed consortium were compiled together into a single data set. The studies were the following: Amish, ARIC, BAGS, BioMe, CARDIA, CFS, CHS, COPDGene, CRA, DHS, FHS, GALAII, GeneSTAR, GenSalt, GOLDN, HCHS_SOL, HyperGEN, JHS, MESA, MLOF, OMG_SCD, REDS-III_Brazil, SAFS, Samoan, SAPPHIRE_asthma, SARP, THRV, VU_AF, walk_PHaSST, and WHI. Together, the studies had 71,100 individuals unaffected by SCD and 3,090 individuals affected by SCD, with a mean of 2,982 individuals per cohort.

Somatic mutation calling. Somatic mutations were called from WGS samples using GATK-Mutect2 in combination with GATK-Mutect2-PON (14). Analysis was performed using publicly available methods in workflow description language (WDL) on the Broad Institute’s Terra Platform (https://terra.bio/), and BAM files were remapped and harmonized through a unified protocol. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and short indels were jointly discovered and genotyped across the TOPMed samples using the GotCloud pipeline (https://genome.sph.umich.edu/wiki/GotCloud). An SVM filter was trained to discriminate between true variants and low-quality sites. Sample quality was assessed through pedigree errors, contamination estimates, and concordance between self-reported sex and genotype-inferred sex. Variants were annotated using SnpEff 4.3 (http://pcingola.github.io/SnpEff/). Putative somatic SNPs and short indels were called with GATK Mutect2 (https://software.broadinstitute.org/gatk). In brief, Mutect2 searches for sites where there is evidence for variation and then performs local reassembly. It uses an external reference of recurrent sequencing artefacts termed a “panel of normal samples” to filter out these sites, and calls variants at sites where there is evidence for somatic variation. The panel of normal samples used for our study included 100 randomly selected individuals under the age of 40 years. Absence of a hotspot CH mutation was verified before inclusion in the panel of normal set. An external reference of germline variants was provided to filter out likely germline calls. We deployed this variant calling process on Google Cloud using Cromwell (https://github.com/broadinstitute/cromwell). The caller was run individually for each sample with the same settings. The Cromwell WDL configuration config files for the run conditions found in this manuscript can be found on the Sankaran lab github (https://github.com/sankaranlab/scd-chip). Variants that appeared within a prespecified list of common driver leukemia driver mutations and passed Mutect2 filters were retained and used to classify individuals as having CH of indeterminate potential (CHIP) (14). Passenger mutations were required to pass Mutect2 filtering, and additionally were only permitted to be found within a single individual within the cohort to minimize the risk of including sequencing or library preparation errors.

Sickle trait identification. Individuals were genotyped and called using the GotCloud/vt pipeline in Freeze 8 of TOPMed (https://genome.sph.umich.edu/wiki/Vt, https://genome.sph.umich.edu/wiki/GotCloud). Bcftools was used to extract the rs334 locus. Any individual carrying a heterozygous call (T/A) at that locus was determined a sickle trait carrier.

CH prevalence modeling. Somatic variants were retained if they passed Mutect2 filtering, and if they were found within a prespecified list of common leukemia and CHIP driver mutations (14). Other presumably passenger somatic variants that passed Mutect2 filtering were only included in prevalence modeling if they were present within a single individual across all cohorts. All individuals under the age of 70 were included in the study. This cutoff excluded 6 samples affected by SCD, but the limit was chosen to include only those age ranges where there was a sufficient density of samples that a CH prevalence comparison could be made. To derive effect estimates, a binomial logistic regression model was then fit to the data which was annotated for the presence or absence of a clone indicative of CH. Models were then adjusted, where indicated, for age, age2, sex, study, sickle cell genotype (Hb genotype driving the SCD), HU use (samples classified as either never having used HU or having used HU for some period of time during their lifetime), and the first 10 PCs. At all instances in the text, ORs are adjusted for at least age and age2. Graphically, in most cases, generalized additive models were used to represent patterns across age, with shaded regions corresponding to 95% confidence intervals. Model assumptions were checked in all cases. To incorporate HU treatment, individuals were classified as either undergoing HU treatment or not; treatment was not handled as a continuous variable. To build ideally matched control cohorts for individuals with SCD, the first 10 PCs and age were used to select the 20 most closely matching individuals from the entire unaffected cohort for each individual with SCD, using a nearest-neighbor approach on propensity scores, exact matching was performed on sex. For the matching analysis, smaller disease-specific cohorts (DHS, ECLIPSE, VU_AF, CHS, HVH, GOLDN, Mayo_VTE, EOCOPD, IPF, ECLIPSE, ARIC, and FHS) were excluded. Matching quality was evaluated by Love plots, with a threshold of 0.1 for absolute mean differences as well as visual inspection of each covariate against propensity score, separated by SCD diagnosis. Subsequently, weightings from this matching were used in binomial logistic regression analysis, and pair membership was used to ensure estimated effects and variance were cluster robust. This constructed control cohort was then used as a comparison for CH prevalence as matched controls. For all prevalence studies, the full spectrum of ages was included for all analyses.

CH gene ranking. To rank the most commonly mutated genes, singleton variants were filtered to those that are considered to be indicative of the presence of CH. Genes were then ranked by the number of somatic variants they contained across all cohorts.

Power calculations. Power calculations were performed using all individuals 70 years of age and younger without SCD as the control population, and using all individuals 70 years of age and younger with SCD as the test population. Power cutoffs were binned at 5% thresholds, and cohort SCD cohort numbers were then used to calculate the maximum bin that powered at a particular fold difference in CH. Across the entire cohort, there was a 4.3% rate of CH, and using all 3,090 individuals with SCD provides at least 95% power to detect a 1.5-fold difference in the rate of CH, requiring a minimum of 1,390 individuals to do so. The probability of type I error (α) used was 0.05. Our SCD cohort was, however, biased toward young individuals, and given that young individuals are typically unlikely to exhibit CH, it is more informative to limit the power calculation to individuals within an older age group that is typically susceptible to developing CH. Within just the range of 40 years of age or older, individuals combined across cohorts without SCD had a 6.78% rate of CH. The experimental population with SCD equal to or above the age of 40 contained 478 individuals. The probability of type I error (α) used was 0.05. In order to detect a 2-fold or 13.56% rate of CH within the experimental SCD population with 95% power, a minimum of 243 individuals are required. To detect a 1.75-fold rate of CH with 80% power, a minimum of 406 individuals are required. We therefore expect that we are at least sufficiently sensitive to detect a 2-fold increase in CH with 95% power and a 1.75-fold increase with 80% power within our entire SCD cohort.

SBS mutation spectra. To measure relative rates of SBS in each individual, somatic mutations were first binned by individual and annotated by SCD status. Using hg38 as the reference genome, the neighboring upstream and downstream bases were associated with each somatic substitution mutation to define the trinucleotide SBS for each change. SigProfilerMatrixGenerator was then used to concatenate together each of these trinucleotide changes and compile a full matrix containing all individuals used in this study (22). The relative occurrences of these trinucleotide changes were then calculated per individual and plotted across all individuals with standard deviation as the estimation of error.

Data availability. Individual WGS data for TOPMed whole genomes, individual-level harmonized phenotypes, harmonized germline variant call sets, and the CH somatic variant call sets are available through restricted access via the NCBI’s database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP). Accession numbers for these data sets have been described in our prior study (14), except for REDS-III_Brazil (phs001468), OMG_SCD (phs001608), and walk_PHaSST (phs001514). Deidentified variant calls are available from the authors upon request.

Statistics. Generalized linear models used to compare age-related differences in CH between non-SCD and SCD groups used 95% confidence intervals and significance cutoffs of P less than 0.05. Generalized additive models (GAMs) were used to graphically represent the data of SCD versus no SCD in Figure 1, A and B, and HU treatment versus no HU in Figure 2C. Logistic regression models produced the reported ORs and P values in the manuscript text. To go further, GAMs provide a flexible approach to modeling that accounts for multiple nonlinear effects. All residuals and model parameters were checked and confirmed, and smoothers were checked for overcomplexity. For the logistic regression model outputs reported in the text, P values are a result of Wald testing of the model coefficient.

Study approval. Written informed consent was obtained from all human participants by each of the studies that contributed to TOPMed with approval of study protocols by ethics committees at participating institutions. All relevant ethics committees approved this study and this work is compliant with all relevant ethical regulations.