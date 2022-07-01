Donor T cell DNMT3a regulates alloreactivity in mouse models of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Donors with conditional KO of Dnmt3a in T cells are immunophenotypically indistinguishable from WT littermate controls. Germline Dnmt3a deletion results in death by 4 weeks of age; therefore, mice with conditional KO in T cells were generated as previously described (16–18). T cell–specific KO offspring are healthy, with normal body size (18). We collected spleen, thymus, lymph nodes, and bone marrow (BM) from KO mice and WT littermates. No differences between groups were seen with respect to cellularity, CD4+ and CD8+ distribution, or numbers of splenic Tregs (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158047DS1), in keeping with prior observations (18). In parallel experiments, T cells from KO and WT C57BL/6J (B6) animals were purified and stimulated in vitro with splenic dendritic cells (DCs) isolated from B6D2F1 (F1) mice. No differences in proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1D), cytolytic activity (Supplemental Figure 1E), or cytokine production (data not shown) were observed between groups.

Loss of donor T cell Dnmt3a results in accelerated severe aGVHD. To define the effect of Dnmt3a gene deletion in donor T cells on alloreactivity, we used an established haploidentical model wherein B6 (H-2b) and F1 (H-2bxd) mice serve as BMT donors and recipients, respectively, as described in Methods. Recipients of B6 Dnmt3a-KO donors exhibited more severe, systemic aGVHD, as measured by survival and clinical score, when compared with mice receiving allo-BMT from WT donors (Figure 1, A and B). As expected, syngeneic BMT recipients did not develop GVHD and were ultimately indistinguishable from nontransplanted controls. Similarly, mice receiving T cell–depleted WT or KO BM only did not develop GVHD (Figure 1C). Severe, systemic GVHD observed following BMT with Dnmt3a-KO donors was associated with increased histopathology scores in the gut (small and large intestine) and liver, but not skin, compared with allogeneic controls (Figure 1D). Proinflammatory cytokines, including IFN-γ, TNF-α, GM-CSF, IL-17, IL-3, and IL-10, were found to be significantly increased in the serum of KO recipients on day 7 after BMT (day +7) by Luminex multiplex immunoassay (Figure 1E) (19, 20). To rule out graft failure as a contributor to early mortality, as was seen by others when pharmaceutical hypomethylating agents were administered early after BMT (21), we assessed marrow cellularity and T cell chimerism along with peripheral blood components on day +7. KO recipients exhibited robust BM engraftment and donor-derived hematopoiesis (Figure 1F); peripheral WBC, differential, and hemoglobin levels were comparable among the groups, whereas as platelet recovery, while still adequate, was lower in KO recipients, likely reflective of severe systemic GVHD (22). To ensure our observations were not due to a strain-dependent phenomenon, we conducted similar BMT experiments in a widely used MHC-disparate system (B6→BALB/cJ). As shown in Figure 1G, GVHD severity was again noted to be significantly increased with DNMT3a-KO compared with WT control donors.

Figure 1 DNMT3a-deficient T cells result in accelerated experimental aGVHD. Lethally irradiated recipients received BMT from syngeneic (Syn), allogeneic WT (Allo-WT), or Dnmt3a-KO donors (Allo-KO). Haploidentical B6→F1 model: (A) overall survival, (B) clinical GVHD score, (C) survival in the absence of T cells and with T cell–depleted BM only. Data from 3 experiments; Syn n = 15, Allo n = 28 each. (D) Histopathological organ-specific GVHD scores on day +7; n = 4–5 per group. (E) Serum cytokine levels by multiplex bead assay on day +7. Data from 3 experiments; Syn n = 8, Allo n = 17 each. (F) BM cellularity, T cell chimerism, and peripheral blood counts on day +14; n = 4–5 per group. (G) Fully mismatched B6→BALB/cJ model. Left to right: Survival, clinical GVHD score, weight loss. Data from 2 experiments; Syn n = 10, Allo n = 20 each. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test, Mantel-Cox log-rank test for survival data. ALC, absolute lymphocyte count; ANC, absolute neutrophil count; Hb, hemoglobin; Plt, platelets.

Accelerated aGVHD observed in the absence of donor T cell Dnmt3a gene expression is driven primarily by CD8+ cells. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells both contribute to GVHD in the haploidentical model described above (23–27). To more carefully ascertain the contribution of each T cell subset, we performed mixing experiments wherein WT and KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were separately isolated and coinjected at a CD4/CD8 2:1 ratio in different combinations. The number of experimental groups was expanded to include those that received WT CD4+ T cells with KO CD8+ T cells, and vice versa. All mice receiving CD8+ Dnmt3a-deficient T cells experienced severe GVHD, with early death regardless of the genotype of the CD4+ cells (Figure 2A). The contribution of KO CD4+ T cells alone to GVHD severity was less impactful; death before day +50 was rare, and survival was not significantly different from that of recipients of WT cells (Figure 2B). Moreover, recipients of KO CD4+ and WT CD8+ T cells demonstrated superior survival compared with animals receiving KO CD4+ and KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C). To extend these observations, we used additional GVHD models (Supplemental Table 1) wherein donors and recipients differ solely in MHC class I (MCH-I): B6 (H-2b) donors into B6.C-H2bm1/ByJ H-2b (Bm1; H-2b) recipients; or MCH-II: B6 (H-2b) donors into B6.C-H2bm12/KhEgJ (Bm12; H-2b) recipients. In these models, the graft contained, respectively, only purified CD8 or CD4. Therefore, the development of GVHD is dependent solely on either CD8 (MHC-I–mismatched model) or CD4 (MHC-II–mismatched model). The severity of GVHD was even more pronounced in the MHC-I–based model following Dnmt3a-KO BMT (Figure 2D), where it was again associated with marked changes in histopathology scores in all target organs (Figure 2E). In the MHC-II–mismatched model, WT and KO recipients developed severe GVHD following BMT with 11 Gy total body irradiation (TBI), consistent with the robust early cytokine release characteristic of this model (28–30); however, no differences between groups were noted (Figure 2F). The TBI dose was subsequently reduced to 9 Gy in order to mitigate early mortality and provide the opportunity to study the effect of DNMT3a activity in an established model of chronic GVHD; as previously described, reducing the TBI dose in certain strain combinations can result in a chronic GVHD phenotype by modifying the synergistic effect of TBI and T cell dose on induction of alloreactivity (29, 31, 32). In this context, systemic GVHD as assessed by survival and clinical score was mild and similar in WT and KO recipients (Figure 2G). However, mice receiving BMT from Dnmt3a-KO donors had more severe target organ GVHD by the end of the observation period, on day +50 (Figure 2H).

Figure 2 DNMT3a loss in CD8+ T cells is sufficient to result in increased GVHD. (A–C) Survival in mixing experiments wherein CD4+ and CD8+ WT and KO T cells were separately isolated and coinjected at a CD4/CD8 ratio of 2:1 in various combinations. Data from 2 experiments; Syn, WT, KO n = 8 each, mixed groups n = 16 each. (D) Survival in the B6→Bm1 model in which donor and recipient differ only in MHC I and graft contains solely CD8+ T cells. Data from 2 experiments; Syn n = 9, Allo n = 16 each. (E) Histopathological organ-specific GVHD scores in the B6→Bm1 model on day +7; n = 5 per group. (F) B6→Bm12 model in which donor and recipient differ only in MHC II and graft contains solely CD4+ T cells: survival at a TBI dose of 11 Gy. Data from 2 experiments, syn n = 10, allo n = 19 each. (G) B6→Bm12 with a TBI dose of 9 Gy: survival and clinical GVHD score. Note that all three groups maintained 100% survival. (H) Histopathological GVHD scores. Data from 2 experiments; Syn n = 9, Allo n = 14 each. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test, Mantel-Cox log-rank test for survival.

A CD4+CD8+ double-positive T cell population emerges in Dnmt3a-KO T cell recipients. In parallel experiments using the B6→F1 system, mice were sacrificed on days +7 and +14. Analysis of single-cell suspensions of spleen and lymph nodes by multicolor flow cytometry identified a distinct CD4+CD8+ double-positive (DP) population of T cells that was dramatically expanded in recipients of Dnmt3a-KO T cells (Figure 3A). This expanded population is not present in naive Dnmt3a-KO donors at baseline (18). The morphology revealed by the flow cytometry plots suggests that this population emerged from the CD8+ subset, and the cytokine expression profile of this cell population most closely resembled that of CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Indeed, in the CD8-dependent MHC-I model presented above (Figure 2D), this population was also present (Figure 3B). By conducting experiments using only allogeneic T cell–depleted WT or KO BM without T cells, we showed that the DP population emerged from expansion of a naive, alloreactive, splenic T cell population rather than from de novo aberrant thymopoiesis (Figure 3C). The DP population was also absent in the context of homeostatic T cell expansion in recipients of syngeneic BMT from either WT or KO donors (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Increased GVHD correlates with the emergence of a distinct CD4+CD8+ T cell population in recipients of Dnmt3a-KO T cells. Flow cytometry of CD4 versus CD8 on splenic T cells, showing the marked expansion of the DP population on day +7 in the B6→F1 (A) and B6→Bm1 (B) models, but not in a B6→F1 model with BM only (C) or a syngeneic B6→B6 model with BMT from either WT or KO donors (D). TCD, T cell–depleted.

Disruption of Dnmt3a gene expression enhances early T cell proliferation and migration to secondary lymphoid organs and the gastrointestinal tract after allo-BMT. To investigate the cause of the enhanced GVHD severity observed in mice receiving Dnmt3a-KO BMT, we next examined whether Dnmt3a gene deletion influenced T cell migration to secondary lymphoid organs (SLOs) early after infusion. Purified B6 WT and Dnmt3a-KO T cells were differentially stained with fluorescent proliferation dyes (described in Methods) and adoptively cotransferred at a dose of 3 × 106 to 5 × 106 cells into lethally irradiated F1 mice at a 1:1 ratio. Mice were examined at 24 and 48 hours after T cell transfer, and flow cytometry was performed on SLOs. A significant increase in the percentage of Dnmt3a-KO cells was noted in the spleen at 24 and 48 hours, demonstrating that Dnmt3a-KO T cells migrated to SLOs more efficiently and robustly than WT cells. The more precipitous loss of vital dye supports an early proliferation advantage in the KO T cells (Figure 4A). Additionally, lower expression of caspase-3/7 at the 48-hour time point in the KO T cells indicated potentially reduced apoptosis in the absence of DNMT3a (Supplemental Figure 4). On day +4, a large portion of cells had lost the proliferation dye, but WT and KO T cells were tracked and differentiated by flow based on allelic differences in CD45 and CD90. At this early time point, KO T cells were also found at higher percentages in mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) and Peyer’s patches (PPs), as well as in intraepithelial lymphocytes (IELs) and lamina propria (LP) of the gastrointestinal tract (Figure 4B). Interestingly, several chemokines that we and others have shown to be critical to effector cell migration in GVHD — including CXCL10 via CXCR3 (33, 34), CCL3 via CCR1 (35, 36), and CCL2 via CCR2 (37, 38) — were found to be significantly elevated in the serum of KO recipients on day +7 (Figure 4C). Next, we determined the effect of Dnmt3a gene deletion on splenic T cell expansion on days +7 and +14 in the B6→F1 model. Surprisingly, the absolute numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were not different between allogeneic groups. Further evaluation found no differences in the number or percentage of T cell memory subsets (by CD44 and CD62L expression) or Tregs (data not shown).

Figure 4 Loss of DNMT3a expression results in a trafficking advantage for donor T cells to SLOs. Purified WT and KO B6 T cells were stained with CSFE and e450, respectively (and vice versa in replicate experiments) and were coadoptively transferred at a 1:1 ratio (3 × 106 to 5 × 106 cells each) into lethally irradiated allogeneic F1 animals. Spleen (A) and lymph node (not shown) flow cytometry was performed 24 and 48 hours later. Data from 2 experiments; n = 6 per time point per group. (B) On day +4, most cells lost the proliferation dye. WT and KO populations were distinguished via allelic differences between CD45.1/2 and CD90.1/2. Data from 2 experiments; n = 8 per group (except MLNs n = 5). (C) Serum chemokine levels by multiplex bead assay in the B6→F1 model on day +7. Data from 3 experiments; Syn n = 8, Allo n = 17 each. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test or Mantel-Cox log-rank test for survival data.

Loss of Dnmt3a results in distinct areas of localized genomic hypomethylation. To elucidate the DNMT3a-dependent changes in DNA methylation and gene expression underlying the inflammatory phenotype seen after Dnmt3a-KO BMT, we sought to comprehensively characterize DNA methylation and gene expression in relevant T cell subsets. Using the B6→F1 model described above, we isolated WT and KO CD4+, CD8+, and CD4+CD8+ splenic T cells on day +10 using flow cytometric sorting. Genomic DNA and RNA were isolated for WGBS and RNA-Seq, respectively. WGBS serves as the gold standard in DNA methylation analysis, providing single-base resolution assessment of DNA methylation at nearly all CpG sites in the genome (39). Importantly, lack of DNMT3a did not result in genome-wide hypomethylation in CD4+, CD8+, or CD4+CD8+ DP T cells; genome-wide distribution of DNA methylation levels was maintained between WT and KO T cells (Figure 5A). Rather, Dnmt3a-KO T cells exhibited focal hypomethylation over specific regulatory regions and genes. By evaluating DNA methylation alterations across genomic features annotated by their chromatin state and gene-regulatory function, we found that Dnmt3a-KO CD4+ and CD8+ T cells exhibited substantial hypomethylation of enhancer elements and promoters bearing bivalent marks (Figure 5B). We analyzed WT and KO T cells for differences in methylation over gene promoters, where DNMT3a-dependent DNA methylation has an important role in regulating gene expression (40). We ranked genomic promoter regions by Jensen-Shannon distance (JSD) of the DNA methylation probability distributions, which revealed differential methylation in WT and KO T cells (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). The JSD captures methylation discordance, whether due to dMMLs, methylation entropy (stochasticity), or other statistical factors. Importantly, GSEA of promoters differentially methylated in WT and Dnmt3a-KO T cells also identified significant enrichment of gene sets related to T cell development and signaling (Figure 5, C and D), suggesting that focal DNMT3a-dependent DNA methylation alterations occur in functionally relevant gene targets affecting T cell function. One example of a top-ranked region differentially methylated between WT and Dnmt3a-KO CD8+ T cells is the Ccr9 gene, which exhibited profound hypomethylation of its promoter in Dnmt3a-KO compared with WT cells (Figure 5E). CCR9 is known to be involved in GVHD pathogenesis and specifically contributes to T cell homing to intestinal tissues (41).

Figure 5 Loss of DNMT3a results in distinct areas of localized genomic hypomethylation. Splenic WT and KO CD4+, CD8+, and CD4+CD8+ T cells were isolated by flow cytometry on day +10 in the B6→F1 model, and underwent DNA and RNA extraction for WGBS and RNA-Seq. (A) Similar distribution of MMLs across all purified subsets. (B) Box plots of the JSD showing the comparison of KO and WT CD8+ T cell genomic features annotated by chromatin state and gene-regulatory function as an example. The JSD captures methylation discordance, whether due to dMMLs, methylation entropy, or other statistical factors (66). Differences localize over enhancer elements and promoters bearing bivalent marks. EnrichR analysis (90) of pathways enriched in the genes differentially methylated between experimental groups using the Mouse Gene Atlas (C) and KEGG 2021 Human databases (D). SP, single-positive. (E) The Ccr9 gene promoter as an example of a top-ranked differentially methylated region between DNMT3a WT and KO CD8+ T cells. The peak in JSD indicates differential methylation, and the negative peak in dMML indicates hypomethylation in the KO cells.

Areas of differential methylation correspond to changes in gene transcription. Given the effect of DNA methylation on gene expression, we next assessed gene expression changes in Dnmt3a-KO versus WT T cells from the same data set. We performed principal component analysis (PCA) of gene expression by WT and KO CD4+, CD8+, and CD4+CD8+ DP cells. The data showed that Dnmt3a KO resulted in distinct gene expression profiles in CD4+ and CD8+ cells relative to their WT counterparts (Figure 6A). Dnmt3a-KO CD4+CD8+ DP cells demonstrated a gene expression profile similar to that of KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 6A). Differential gene expression analysis between WT and KO CD4+ T cells (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 3) and WT and KO CD8+ T cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5) identified both up- and downregulation of genes consequent to Dnmt3a loss. Interestingly, genes exhibiting upregulation in Dnmt3a-KO T cells (Figure 6D) included, among others, Ccr9, which is mentioned above; Il7r, whose expression has been associated with maintenance of Th1 effector cells in chronic infection (42); Tmem176a and Tmem176b, which have been shown to be expressed in Th17 cells (43); and IFN-γ–inducible molecules such as Ifitm3 and Ifitm2 (44). Using published gene sets from the Molecular Signature Database (MSigDB; C7, immunologic signature database), we conducted GSEAs of the differentially expressed genes in our data set and found significant overlap with data from previous studies of transcriptional programs involving regulation of T cell responses in various models of chronic infection, T cell effector differentiation, and T cell anergy or tolerance (45–49). We found that KO CD8+ T cells were highly enriched for effector-like signatures and negatively enriched for exhaustion-like signatures, while CD4+ T cells were enriched for genes expressed in activated and progenitor cell populations (Figure 6E and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7).

Figure 6 Areas of differential methylation correlate with changes in gene transcription. (A) PCA of whole-genome transcriptomes from RNA-Seq samples; n = 4 per group. (B) Volcano plot (log 10 P values vs. log 2 fold changes in expression) of differentially expressed transcripts in KO vs. WT CD4+ T cells and (C) in KO vs. WT CD8+ cells. sig, significance. (D) Heatmap cluster of top-ranked differentially expressed genes between T cell subsets. Each column represents a biological replicate. (E) Representative GSEA enrichment plots of selected immune-related gene sets overrepresented in KO vs. WT CD8+ T cells derived from the MSigDB C7 database. adj., adjusted.

Alterations in methylome and transcriptome provide mechanistic clues to the enhanced GVHD. As shown in Figure 5C, the Ccr9 gene locus is hypomethylated in KO T cells after BMT. Additionally, Ccr9 gene expression was significantly higher in Dnmt3a-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 7A and Table 1). CCR9 is a chemokine receptor critically involved in T cell trafficking to the small intestine (37). Its expression is highest in IELs and LP of the gastrointestinal tract; however, functional CCR9 expression has also been confirmed in MLNs and PPs, where gut-homing T cells are primed (50–53). In addition, CCR9:CCL25 receptor:ligand interactions have been implicated in GVHD pathophysiology (37, 54, 55). In the coadoptive transfer experiments as described above, on day +4, we found that a higher percentage of KO cells that had migrated to the MLNs, PPs, IELs, and LP expressed CCR9 than WT control cells (Figure 7B). CCR9 MFI was higher in the KO T cells across all compartments (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Alterations in methylome and transcriptome provide mechanistic clues for enhanced GVHD severity. (A) Close-up view of the heatmap presented in Figure 6D. (B) CCR9 expression by flow cytometry in the migration experiments presented in Figure 4B. On day +4, most of the CCR9+ cells in the spleen are WT, while the cells that have started migrating toward the MLNs, PPs, IELs, and LP are mostly KO. Data from 2 experiments; n = 8 per group (except MLNs n = 5). (C) MFI of CCR9. (D) PD-1 and TIM3 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ cells on day +7 in the B6→F1 model (top row: percentage of splenic T cells; bottom row: absolute numbers). No differences were detected in LAG3 expression. Data from 2 different experiments; Syn n = 8, Allo n = 9 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test or Mantel-Cox log-rank test for survival data.

Table 1 Ccr9 gene expression by RNA-Seq

To further investigate the GSEA results shown in Figure 6 and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7 — which indicated enrichment for genes involved in chronic infection responses (in agreement with previously published data showing a role for DNMT3a in effector fate decisions; ref. 16) — we examined memory T cell subsets in our BMT model and found no difference between the groups (data not shown). Tcf7, which has been associated with effector cell differentiation (16), was hypomethylated in the KO T cells but not differentially expressed (data not shown).

In a separate set of experiments, we assessed T cell exhaustion pathways. Transcriptional factors such as Nfat5 and Tox, known to induce T cell hyporesponsiveness (56), were found to have significantly lower expression levels in splenic Dnmt3a-KO T cells after BMT in our RNA-Seq data (Table 2). Inhibitory markers such as PD-1 and TIM3, directly regulated by Nfat family genes and Tox (56), were underexpressed in the KO recipients (albeit with an adjusted P > 0.05); and indeed, lower expression in the CD8+ compartment was confirmed by flow cytometry (Figure 7D). Accordingly, targets such as Pten and Pik3r1 that are downstream of and downregulated by PD-1 (57) were found to be overexpressed in the allo-KO recipients (Table 2). In our WGBS data, the loci of these genes and their promoters showed only mild differences in methylation, indicating that de novo DNA methylation affects numerous transcriptional pathways that control the development of T cell tolerance both directly and indirectly (Supplemental Figure 2).

Table 2 Expression of genes involved in T cell exhaustion pathways

Dnmt3a-KO T cells convey superior GVT effects. Given the observed effect that lack of donor T cell DNMT3a activity had on allogeneic responses after BMT, it was critical to define how loss of Dnmt3a gene expression would affect GVT activity. We did so using the haploidentical murine GVHD model represented in Figure 1. In these experiments, the splenic T cell dose was decreased by 50% in both allogeneic groups to minimize early GVHD-associated deaths, and a dose of 500 luciferase-expressing P815 tumor cells (H-2d) was added to the BM inoculum on day 0. BMT recipients were monitored daily for survival and weekly by bioluminescence. As expected, all syngeneic recipients receiving P815 cells died of widely disseminated tumor cell infiltration by day 25. By contrast allo-BMT using Dnmt3a WT donors resulted in evident GVT activity in the context of GVHD. Notably, recipients of Dnmt3a-KO T cells exhibited superior tumor control and/or eradication as compared with recipients of WT T cells, and this potent antitumor response was associated with improved tumor-free survival (Figure 8).