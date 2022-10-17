IL-1β–dependent extravasation of preexisting lung-restricted autoantibodies during lung transplantation activates complement and mediates primary graft dysfunction

Mice and procedures

Male wild-type C57BL/6J (B6), Fcrγ–/–, Il1r–/–, C1qa–/–, C3–/–, Mbl–/–, and Nr4a–/– mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. IL-1RA (0.2 ng/g body weight i.v.; Sigma-Aldrich) was used for IL-1β–IL-1R antagonism. C1INH (0.4 U/g body weight, Berinert, CSL Behring) and LNP023 (Factor B inhibitor, 30 μg/g body weight, Adooq Bioscience) were injected i.v. in recipients 24 hours before and 1 hour after lung transplantation. IL-1β (10 μg/kg, i.v.; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was injected 8 hours prior to LRA injection. Neutrophils were depleted by using anti-Ly6G antibody (12.5 mg/kg body weight; Bio X Cell, clone 1A8). Complement C5 was inhibited by using a C5-blocking antibody (100 μg/mouse, 1 hour before lung transplant; provided by Alexion Pharmaceuticals). Control mice were treated with the same amounts of IgG isotype control antibody (Bio X Cell). All mice were maintained in a specific pathogen–free facility at the Center for Comparative Medicine at Northwestern University and used for the described experiments at the age of 9–14 weeks and between 24 and 28 g of body weight.

Mouse lung transplant.

Orthotropic murine left lung transplantation was performed as previously described (46). Briefly, donor mouse was anesthetized with a mixture of xylazine (10 mg/kg) and ketamine (100 mg/kg). Donor lungs were flushed through the pulmonary artery with 3 mL of saline solution and the heart-lung block was excised and kept in cooled (4°C) preservative solution. The bronchus, pulmonary vein, and artery were dissected and prepared for anastomosis. A customized cuff made with a Teflon intravenous catheter was applied to the vascular structures and fixated with a 10-0 nylon ligature. After placement of a microvessel clip on the bronchus to avoid airway infiltration with preservative solution, the graft was stored at 4°C for a period of 90 to 120 minutes of cold ischemic time prior to implantation. The recipient mouse received subcutaneous buprenorphine (0.1 mg/kg) 30 minutes prior to the thoracic surgical incision and every 6 hours as needed after the transplant procedure. The recipient mouse was intubated and a left-sided thoracotomy was performed within the third intercostal space. The recipient’s native lung was gently clamped and pulled out of the thoracic cavity. The space between the artery, the vein, and the bronchus was dissected separately. The artery and vein were temporarily occluded using 8-0 nylon ligatures. The anastomoses were completed by fixating each cuff with 10-0 nylon ligatures. The 8-0 ligatures were released (first vein, then artery) and the lung inflated. The chest incision was closed and recipients separated from the ventilator when spontaneous respiration resumed. No antibiotics or immunosuppressive agents were used postoperatively in any group. LRAs were administered i.v. in recipient mouse: 150 μg each (anti-COLV and anti-KAT) or 300 μg isotype rabbit IgG (Thermo Fisher Scientific) 24 hours before and 1 hour after lung transplantation.

Antibodies against KAT and COLV

Rabbit polyclonal IgG antibodies against KAT and COLV were produced against KAT and COLV proteins as previously described (47). Purified antibodies were endotoxin free by limulus amebocyte lysate assay. F(ab′) 2 fragments of IgG antibodies against KAT and COLV were prepared with a Pierce F(ab′) 2 Preparation Kit, as described by the manufacturer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For 2-photon microscopy, anti-COLV antibody was conjugated to R-PE using a PE/R-Phycoerythrin Conjugation Kit - Lightning-Link (Abcam, ab102918).

Arterial blood gases

Arterial blood gases were measured using a fraction of inspired oxygen of 100% after the right pulmonary hilum was clamped for 5 minutes (8). Blood was collected by left ventricular puncture.

Wet to dry weight ratio

The transplanted left lung was harvested after reperfusion at defined time points, weighed, and then placed at 54°C until a stable dry weight was achieved. The ratio of wet weight to dry weight was then calculated as an indicator of pulmonary edema.

Flow cytometry

Mouse lung was digested and single-cell suspensions were prepared as previously described (46). Cell suspensions underwent red blood cell lysis using Pharm Lyse buffer (BD Biosciences). Live/dead staining was performed in protein-free solution (HBSS) using fixable viability dye eFluor 506 (eBioscience), followed by incubation with FcR-blocking reagent (Miltenyi Biotec). Antibodies utilized for murine cell staining included rat anti–mouse CD45–FITC (BioLegend, 30-F11), rat anti–mouse Ly6C–eFluor450 (eBiosciences, HK1.4), rat anti–mouse I-A/I-E–PerCPCy5.5 (BioLegend, M5/114.15.2), rat anti–mouse CD45–APC (BioLegend, 30-F11), rat anti–mouse Ly6G–Alexa Fluor 700 (BioLegend, 1A8), rat anti–mouse NK1.1–Alexa Fluor 700 (BD, PK136), rat anti–mouse CD11b–APCCy7 (BioLegend, M1/70), rat anti–mouse CD64–PE (BioLegend, X54-5/7.1), rat anti–mouse SiglecF–PECF594 (BD, E50-2440), and rat anti–mouse CD11c–PECy7 (BD, HL3). For neutrophil quantification, 123Count eBeads (Invitrogen) were added. Flow analysis of fixed samples was done on a BD FACSymphony A5-Laser Analyzer at the Northwestern University Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Flow Cytometry Core facility. Acquired data were analyzed with FlowJo v10.8 (FlowJo).

Histology

Tissue sections were stained with hematoxylin and eosin and analyzed blindly. Images were obtained on a Nikon Eclipse microscope or Olympus DP-71, and morphometric analysis was performed using Nikon Elements software. Analysis was performed on 10 different areas of the lungs, and at least 10 high-powered fields were analyzed in each area.

Single-cell RNA-seq

Single-cell suspensions from 24-hour posttransplant allografts from isotype- or LRA-treated mice were prepared as described previously (18). Allograft was removed and digested with 3 mL Dispase (Corning) with DNase I (Sigma-Aldrich), and gently teased using forceps into small (1–2 mm) fragments followed by incubation at room temperature with gentle agitation for 30 minutes. The resulting suspension (in DMEM + 5% FBS) was passed through a 70 μm cell strainer, erythrocytes were lysed, and filtered through 40 μm cell strainers. Cells were counted using AO/PI and Cellometer K2 (Nexcelom), and cell viability exceeded 90%. Single-cell 3′ RNA-seq libraries were prepared using Chromium Single Cell V2 Reagent Kit and Controller (10× Genomics). Libraries were assessed for quality (TapeStation 4200, Agilent) and then sequenced on a NextSeq 500 or HiSeq 4000 instrument (Illumina). Initial data processing was performed using the Cell Ranger version 6.0 pipeline (10× Genomics), and reads were mapped to mm10 version of the mouse genome, Ensemble build 105. Ambient RNA contamination was removed by the SoupX package (48). Doublets were evaluated by scrublet and removed (49). Downstream single-cell RNA-seq analysis was performed using Seurat Package version 4.0 following the standard workflow posted on the Satija lab website (https://satijalab.org/seurat/) (50). Cells with unique feature counts less than 200 or over 7500 were removed. Cells with RNA counts less than 400 or over 40,000 were removed. Cells having greater than 10% mitochondrial counts were removed. The data were normalized by the “LogNormalize” method and variable features were selected by “vst” method. Reciprocal principal component analysis was used for the data integration. Cell types were identified using both manual annotations based on positive markers from FindAllMarkers function in the Seurat pipeline and a supervised annotation tool, SingleR (51). The RNA-seq data can be found in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus repository (GEO GSE211501).

Two-photon intravital lung microscopy.

Two-photon intravital lung microscopy imaging was performed using a Nikon A1R-MP+ multiphoton microscope system with a Coherent Chameleon Vision titanium sapphire laser. As previously described (18), mice were anesthetized with an i.p. injection of ketamine (80 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg), intubated orotracheally, and ventilated with room air at a rate of 120 breaths/minute with a tidal volume of 0.5 mL. A left thoracotomy was performed to expose the left lung, and the lung was imaged using a custom-built chamber maintained at 37°C. Vetbond was used to attach the lung tissue to the bottom of the cover glass without direct pressure on the exposed lung. For time-lapse imaging of location and extent of anti-COLV–PE deposition in lungs, we averaged 37 video-rate frames (0.5 seconds per slice) during the acquisition to match the ventilator rate and minimize movement artifacts. To visualize blood vessels, 25 μL of FITC-dextran (2 × 106 Da, 5 mg/mL, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in 25 μL of PBS was injected i.v. 5 minutes prior to imaging. For each mouse, images of 512 × 512 μm in the x and y dimensions were acquired for 5 minutes prior to and for 15 minutes following injection of anti-COLV–PE (1 mg/kg i.v.) using a water immersion lens (Apo LWD 25× 1.10W DIC N2) at an excitation wavelength tuned at 1000 nm. Images were processed and analyzed using Nikon NIS-Elements NIS.ai and Bitplane Imaris software for background/fluorophore spillover subtraction and fluorescence quantification of deposited fluorophores. Data were transferred and plotted in GraphPad Prism 9.0 (Sun Microsystems) for analysis and creation of graphs.

Bronchoalveolar lavage fluid

The right pulmonary hilum was clamped, and left lung bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) was obtained by instilling lung airways 2 times with 0.5 mL PBS. BALF was centrifuged and the supernatant was used for complement C3 determination.

ELISA

Mouse complement C3 ELISAs were performed using commercially available kits accordingly to the manufacturer’s instructions (Abcam). To determine autoantibodies in patients’ serum, LABScreen autoantibody kits (LSAUT1-3, One Lambda) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunohistochemistry

Mice were anesthetized with pentobarbital sodium (50 mg/kg, i.p.) and lung tissues were excised and fixed with 10% neutral buffered formalin. Paraffin-embedded sections were incubated with rabbit anti-C4d IgG (1:200, overnight at 4°C; Hycult Biotech, HP8033) or rabbit anti–C5b-9 IgG (Bioss Antibodies, bs-2673R) and then successively reacted with donkey anti–rabbit IgG H&L (Alexa Fluor 488) (1:500, 1 hour at room temperature; Abcam, ab150073). For LRA deposition, paraffin-embedded sections were incubated directly with with donkey anti–rabbit IgG H&L (Alexa Fluor 488) as above. Nuclei were stained with Hoechst 33342 (MilliporeSigma). Confocal images were acquired using a Zeiss Axio Imager Z2 with ApoTome.2 microscope equipped with Axiocam 503 Mono, X-Cite 120 LED Boost System and Zen 2.3 software (Carl Zeiss).

In vitro endothelial cell permeability

Lung primary microvascular endothelial cells (Cell Biologics, C57-6011) were grown in phenol red–free endothelial cell medium (ScienCell), seeded in collagen-coated inserts, and permeability was determined using a vascular permeability assay kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Millipore). FITC-conjugated anti-COLV antibody, labeled using a FITC Conjugation Kit (Fast) - Lightning-Link (Abcam), was added to wells in the absence or presence of 50 ng/mL recombinant mouse IL-1β (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and fluorescence was red with a plate reader with filters appropriate for 485 nm and 535 nm excitation and emission, respectively.

Definition of primary graft dysfunction

Patients with no evidence of pulmonary edema on chest x-ray were considered grade 0. Absence of invasive mechanical ventilation was graded according to the PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio, using methods similar to those receiving mechanical ventilation. If PaO 2 was not available for calculation of a PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio, then an oxygen saturation/FiO 2 ratio was used for calculations. Grade 3: PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio < 200. The worst PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio within 72 hours after lung transplantation was used. Use of extracorporeal lung support with bilateral pulmonary edema on chest x-ray image was considered grade 3.

Immunosuppressive therapy

All lung transplant recipients received standardized immunosuppressive therapy. Methylprednisolone 500 mg i.v. intraoperatively and basiliximab 20 mg i.v. intraoperatively and postoperative day (POD) 4 were given as induction immunosuppressive therapy.

Maintenance immunosuppression was conducted as follows: Prednisone 0.5 mg/kg p.o. daily from POD 1, mycophenolate mofetil 1000 mg i.v. bid from POD 1, and tacrolimus 0.015 mg/kg total daily dose sublingual, targeting from 8 to 12 ng/mL.

Patients with LRAs that developed PGD underwent treatment for antibody-mediated rejection using i.v. methylprednisolone (1000 mg) for 3 days, and daily plasmapheresis for 3 days followed by i.v. immunoglobulin (1 mg/kg) and eculizumab (1200 mg, 900 mg, and 600 mg on days 1, 2, and 3).

Statistics

Murine. Mouse data analysis was performed using Prism 8 (GraphPad Software). Results are expressed as mean ± SD and the n values for each data set are provided in the figure legends. Statistical significance was assessed by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Human. Incidence of grade 3 primary graft dysfunction after lung transplantation was compared between the LRA-positive and LRA-negative groups. Continuous variables were compared using a 2-tailed Student’s t test and are reported as mean ± SD. Categorical variables were compared using Fisher’s exact test and are reported as numbers (percentages). P values of less than 0.05 were accepted as statistically significant. A logistic regression model was used to derive odds ratios and 95% CIs. To build our models, we performed a univariate analysis and included all predictors if the test had a P value of 0.2 or less. To assess the overall goodness of fit, we used Gronnesby’s and Borgan’s tests. Statistical analyses were performed using EZR (Saitama Medical Center, Jichi Medical University, Saitama, Japan), which is a graphical user interface for R (The R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria). It is a modified version of R commander designed to add statistical functions frequently used in biostatistics.

Study approval

Murine. All procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IS00010493) at Northwestern University. Animals received humane care in compliance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and the Principles of Laboratory Animal Care formulated by the National Society for Medical Research.

Human. Patient data were collected retrospectively using the electronic medical records and stored in a database. A total of 56 adult patients undergoing lung transplantation at our institution were prospectively tested for antibodies. This study was approved by The Northwestern University Institutional Review Board (STU00207250). However, the need for patient consent for data collection was waived by the IRB as this was a retrospective study.