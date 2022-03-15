YAP: The nexus between metabolism and cardiac remodeling

Earlier studies found distinct characteristics in hypertrophic hearts induced under physiological and pathological conditions, such as exercise or pressure overload. These observations led to the current concept that myocyte hypertrophy can be adaptive and beneficial or pathogenic and deleterious to the heart, depending on the nature of the triggering stresses. This study from Sadoshima’s laboratory suggests that YAP-glycolysis regulation is essential to cardiomyocyte hypertrophy but that blocking it leads to a detrimental outcome for cardiac function (2). Although the data are consistent with the conclusion that YAP-mediated glycolysis induction is a cardioprotective process necessary to fuel compensatory hypertrophy, other studies from Rong Tian’s laboratory would argue that glycolysis induction may also fuel pathological hypertrophy and lead to a detrimental outcome (9). By augmenting or preserving fatty acid oxidation in the mouse heart, the Tian laboratory found that suppressing glycolysis induction actually contributes to an attenuated state of cardiac hypertrophy and improves cardiac function under pathological stress (9). It can be argued that both YAP expression and fatty acid oxidation induction can have multilayered effects beyond glycolysis regulation. The multifunctional role of YAP may be particularly relevant for this study, since YAP is a potent transcription regulator for many target genes. Further investigation would be needed to clarify whether glycolysis induction per se has different roles in physiological versus pathological hypertrophy, and whether glycolysis-fueled cardiomyocyte growth is truly compensatory or detrimental. Obviously, addressing this issue by selective targeting or manipulation of this important metabolic reprogramming to achieve clinical benefits is critical for future clinical translation.

Beyond myocytes, it is also important to recognize that YAP-mediated regulation may differ between cardiomyocytes and other cell types. Manvendra K. Singh’s laboratory recently reported that YAP regulates macrophage activation and phenotype switching in injured myocardium and contributes to pathological remodeling and dysfunction (10). They also demonstrated that YAP is essential for cardiac fibroblast activation and that fibroblast-specific inhibition of YAP attenuates cardiac hypertrophy and pathological remodeling (11). One interesting question is whether YAP-mediated glycolysis regulation is a shared mechanism involved in different cell populations in heart during cardiac remodeling. These observations suggest that YAP-mediated glycolysis in other cell types may influence the therapeutic potential for targeting YAP activity or the glycolysis pathway in efforts to treat heart failure. Future progress for this strategy may very well depend on cell-type specificity.

As revealed by Kashihara and colleagues (2), who performed gene-targeted manipulation in cultured myocytes, YAP-mediated regulation of glycolysis and auxiliary pathways is highly heterogenous. Kashihara et al. also showed that the impact of this YAP activity on cardiomyocyte metabolic flux and the role of YAP in cardiac hypertrophy appear to be quite complex. Many unknowns remain, including the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the direct and indirect impact of metabolic reprogramming on cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction; the potential role of altered metabolites as signaling molecules in addition to substrates for cellular growth; the differences in metabolic reprogramming under physiological versus pathological hypertrophy; and a proof-of-concept demonstration of YAP-targeted therapy in heart failure. Indeed, the current report offers an interesting glimpse into the complex and interdependent network of metabolic reprogramming and cell remodeling in the heart. Much more information is needed to define the role of YAP and other players in metabolic regulation during the onset of cardiac hypertrophy, remodeling, and dysfunction. It is anticipated that recent advancements in omics technologies and system-level approaches, particularly concerning metabolic profiling and regulation, may hold exciting promise (12) to reveal more switches and links to connect metabolic reprogramming with cardiac remodeling in the heart and to uncover more targets for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention.