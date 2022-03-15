YAP mediates compensatory cardiac hypertrophy through aerobic glycolysis in response to pressure overload

Endogenous YAP plays an essential role in mediating glucose transporter 1 upregulation and glycolysis in response to PO. We have shown previously (3) that YAP is activated in response to acute PO, and that cardiac-specific heterozygous downregulation of YAP (YAPch-KO) normalizes nuclear YAP levels, inhibits hypertrophy despite the presence of cardiac dilation, and promotes heart failure during acute PO. This suggests that endogenous YAP promotes compensatory (adaptive) cardiac hypertrophy and protects the heart against heart failure during acute PO.

Since activation of glycolysis is intimately involved in cell growth, including cardiac hypertrophy (12, 14), we first tested whether YAP is involved in the activation of glycolysis during acute PO in the heart. Mice were subjected to transverse aortic constriction (TAC), which induces PO in the heart (3), for various durations. Using the Seahorse XF analyzer, we evaluated the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in freshly isolated adult mouse ventricular myocytes (AMVMs) as a measure of glycolysis. Both the relative basal glycolysis and relative glycolytic capacity, but not the relative glycolytic reserve capacity, were increased by TAC, peaking at 1–3 days, and the relative basal glycolysis remained elevated until 7 days after TAC (Figure 1, A–D). These changes corresponded to an upregulation of YAP in response to TAC (3). TAC-induced increases in relative basal glycolysis and relative glycolytic capacity at 1–3 days were significantly attenuated in YAPch-KO hearts (Figure 1, E and F), suggesting that endogenous YAP plays a critical role in mediating the activation of glycolysis in response to PO.

Figure 1 YAP promotes CM glycolysis in response to PO. (A–D) Time-course analysis of glycolytic flux after PO in freshly isolated AMVMs from control mice. Glycolysis was evaluated by measuring the ECAR. Overall ECAR in Seahorse experiments (A), relative basal glycolysis (B), relative glycolytic capacity (C), and relative glycolytic reserve capacity (D). n = 11 –20 wells from 3 mice at each time point. *P < 0.05 versus sham, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (B–D). (E and F) Haploinsufficiency of YAP in AMVMs attenuated PO-induced glycolysis. Overall Seahorse experiment (ECAR) (E) and summary of glycolytic function (F). n = 16 to 18 wells from 3 mice. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (F). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Glu, glucose; Oli, oligomycin.

To determine which step or steps of glycolysis are stimulated in response to acute PO, we harvested hearts 2 days after TAC, when the left ventricular (LV) wall stress marker Nppb was increased (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150595DS1) and YAP signaling was activated (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D, G–I, and Q), but neither control nor YAPch-KO mice developed signs of cardiac hypertrophy or heart failure (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). We evaluated both mRNA and protein levels of transporters and enzymes of the glycolytic, auxiliary, and anaplerotic pathways in the heart (Supplemental Figure 2). Total YAP was significantly increased, whereas Ser127 phosphorylated YAP/total YAP was significantly decreased in Cre-negative control mice 2 days after TAC (Supplemental Figure 1, G–I and Q). In YAPch-KO mice, total YAP and Ser127 phosphorylated YAP/total YAP were significantly lower at baseline and did not change 2 days after TAC. Compensatory changes in the protein levels of WW domain–containing transcription regulator 1 (TAZ), a functional homolog of YAP, were not observed in YAPch-KO mice either at baseline or after TAC (Supplemental Figure 1, J and R). TAC significantly increased mRNA expression of Glut1, Pgam1, and Pkm2 but decreased mRNA expression of Glut4 and Pkm1 in control mouse hearts (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 3). At the protein level, TAC only significantly altered glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1), which was upregulated 1.89-fold compared with the levels observed after sham operation, in the control mouse heart (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Figure 5). In YAPch-KO hearts, Glut4, Pkm1, Ldha, Pc, and Me1 mRNA levels were significantly lower at baseline, and Glut4, Hk2, Pfk1, Gapdh, Pgk1, Pkm1, Mpc1, Mpc2, Ldha, Pdh, Pc, and Me1 mRNA levels were significantly lower after TAC, than were levels in control hearts at baseline. Glut1, Pgam1, Ldha, and Me1 mRNA levels after TAC were significantly lower in YAPch-KO hearts than in control hearts (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 3). Interestingly, other than glucose transporter 4 (GLUT4), pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 4 (PDK4), and malic enzyme 1 (ME1), glucose metabolic protein levels were not significantly altered in the YAPch-KO hearts at baseline or after TAC compared with levels in control hearts at baseline (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Figure 5). Importantly, the TAC-induced upregulation of GLUT1 observed in the control mouse hearts was abolished in YAPch-KO hearts (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Figure 5). These results suggest that endogenous YAP plays an essential role in mediating the upregulation of GLUT1, a major mechanism of glucose uptake and the first step of glycolysis, in response to PO.

Table 1 Relative expression of glucose metabolic proteins in control and YAPch-KO mice after 2 days of TAC

To evaluate how PO affects steady-state levels of the metabolic intermediates of the glycolytic, auxiliary, and anaplerotic pathways, we harvested hearts 2 days after TAC and conducted metabolomic analyses (Figure 2, A and, B, and Supplemental Table 2). TAC significantly (P < 0.05) increased the levels of l-serine, a metabolite of the serine biosynthetic pathway; malate, fumarate, aconitate, intermediates of the TCA cycle; and l-aspartate, l-alanine, l-methionine, and l-threonine in control mouse hearts. Phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP) and lactate, intermediates or metabolites of glycolysis, and l-valine were also slightly increased by TAC in the control hearts, although the increase did not reach statistical significance. Among the metabolites that were significantly elevated in response to TAC, the increases in l-serine, l-aspartate, and malate were significantly reversed in YAPch-KO mice subjected to TAC compared with in control mice subjected to TAC. These results suggest that PO induces the accumulation of intermediates of the glycolytic, auxiliary, and anaplerotic pathways and that endogenous YAP is critically involved in the accumulation of some, if not all, of the metabolic intermediates.

Figure 2 Metabolomics analysis of glucose metabolism in response to PO. (A and B) Summary of the metabolomics analysis of glucose metabolism after sham operation or 2 days of TAC in control and YAPch-KO mice. Black and gray indicate detectable and undetectable, respectively (A). Summary of intermediates of glucose metabolism, shown as box plots (B). n = 4–5 mice. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Table 2.

YAP increases glycolysis in CMs in a cell-autonomous manner. To test whether YAP stimulates glycolysis in a cell-autonomous manner, we transduced cultured neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs) with adenovirus (Ad) harboring either LacZ or YAP. Ad-YAP concentration-dependently increased relative basal glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve capacity in NRVMs (Figure 3, A–D). Transduction of NRVMs with 1 MOI Ad-YAP caused an approximately 3-fold overexpression of YAP and significantly increased basal glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve capacity (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 YAP facilitates glycolysis in CMs. (A–D) Seahorse glycolytic flux analysis was performed in NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP for 6 days in serum-free DMEM/F12 medium. Overall ECAR in Seahorse experiments (A), relative basal glycolysis (B), relative glycolytic capacity (C), and relative glycolytic reserve capacity (D). n = 12 wells from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 versus LacZ, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (B–D). (E and F) Confirmation of YAP expression (E) and a summary of glycolytic function in NRVMs transduced with 1 MOI Ad-FLAG-YAP (F). An α-tubulin blot, serving as a loading control, was run in parallel and contemporaneously with the other blot (E). n = 25 wells from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (F). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Overexpression of YAP in NRVMs increased both mRNA (Glut1, Glut4, Hk2, Gpi, Pfk1, Aldoa, Gapdh, Pgk1, Pgam1, Eno1, Pkm1, Ldha, and Pdh) and protein (GLUT1, hexokinase 1 [HK1], HK2, glucose-6-phosphate isomerase [GPI], phosphofructokinase 1 [PFK1], aldolase A [ALDOA], GAPDH), phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1),

phosphoglycerate mutase 1 (PGAM1), enolase 1 (ENO1), lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA), and PDK4) levels of many glycolytic factors, whereas in the auxiliary pathway, protein expression of the enzymes, including glutamine-fructose-6-phosphate aminotransferase (GFAT), glycerol-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GPD), and phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH), was not affected and that of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) was decreased (Table 2 and Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). Overexpression of YAP in NRVMs decreased mRNA expression of components of the anaplerotic pathway (Pc and Me1) without affecting their protein levels of pyruvate carboxylase (PC) or ME1. shRNA-mediated downregulation of YAP in NRVMs significantly decreased basal glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve capacity compared with in NRVMs expressing control shRNA, probably because of decreased expression of PGK1, PGAM1, and ENO1 proteins (Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Table 3). Taken together, these results suggest that YAP induces aerobic glycolysis, namely the Warburg effect, in CMs.

Table 2 Relative mRNA and protein expression of glucose metabolic genes in NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP

Overexpression of YAP in NRVMs significantly increased the ATP production–linked oxygen consumption rate (OCR) when the medium contained 10 mM glucose, but not 10 mM glucose plus 1 mM pyruvate, suggesting that YAP-induced increases in glycolysis contribute to increased ATP production through aerobic oxidation of glucose (Figure 4, A–D). YAP did not increase the maximal respiration or mitochondrial complex proteins, except for mitochondrial complex II, in NRVMs (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that YAP has negligible effect on oxidative phosphorylation.

Figure 4 YAP increases glucose oxidation in NRVMs. (A–D) A Seahorse Mito Stress Test was performed in NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP in 10 mM glucose medium in the absence (A and B) or presence (C and D) of 1 mM pyruvate. Overall Seahorse experiment (OCR) (A and C) and summary of mitochondrial function (B and D). n = 14 (A and B) and n = 31 (C and D) wells from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Metabolomic analyses in CMs overexpressing YAP. To investigate how the activation of YAP affects the CM metabolic landscape, we conducted metabolomic analyses using cultured NRVMs transduced with either Ad-LacZ or Ad-YAP (Supplemental Table 4). Several metabolic intermediates in the upstream glycolytic pathway, including glucose-6-phosphate and fructose-6-phosphate, and products of the auxiliary pathways, including ribitol and glycerol-3-phosphate, were lower in Ad-YAP–transduced CMs than in Ad-LacZ–transduced CMs (Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, metabolic intermediates in the downstream glycolytic pathway, including PEP and 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PG), malate, cystathionine (a serine biosynthetic pathway product), l-alanine, and amino acids synthesized from l-aspartate, including l-lysine, l-methionine, l-threonine, and l-isoleucine, were significantly elevated in Ad-YAP–transduced CMs compared with levels in Ad-LacZ–transduced CMs (Figure 5, A–C). It has been suggested that a less active form of pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) causes accumulation of upstream intermediates of the glycolytic pathway, thereby increasing substrate availability for the auxiliary pathways (13). Phosphorylation of PKM2 at Tyr105, which reduces PKM2 activity and induces cell growth, was significantly induced by YAP in CMs (Figure 5, D and E).

Figure 5 Glucose metabolism is regulated by YAP in CMs. (A and B) Metabolomics analysis of glucose metabolism was performed in NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP for 6 days in serum-free DMEM/F12 medium. (A) Heatmap represents the expression profile of intermediates of glucose metabolism. (B and C) Summary of the metabolomics analysis of glucose metabolism. Black and gray represent detectable and undetectable, respectively (B). Box plots show a summary of intermediates of glucose metabolism (C). n = 6 dishes from 3 independent experiments. See also Supplemental Table 4. (D and E) YAP increased Tyr105 phosphorylated Pkm2 in NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP. Representative immunoblots (D) and a summary of quantification (E) are shown. α-Tubulin and PKM2 blots, serving as loading controls, were run in parallel and contemporaneously with other blots (D). n = 5 dishes from 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (C and E). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To evaluate whether glycolysis contributes to the YAP-induced accumulation of metabolic intermediates detected above, we conducted stable isotope–labeling experiments using uniformly labeled 13C-glucose (U-13C-glucose). Approximately 94% of 2-PG/3-PG (M+3) and 93% of PEP (M+3) were derived from extracellular glucose in cultured NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ, and the proportion and amount of PEP (M+3) were increased significantly in the presence of YAP overexpression (Figure 6, A–C). The proportion and amount of malate (M+4), whose carbons are highly dependent on extracellular glucose, were also significantly increased in the presence of YAP overexpression (Figure 6, B and C). These results suggest that YAP induces the accumulation of PEP and malate by promoting glycolysis and/or the anaplerotic pathway (15).

Figure 6 Overexpressed YAP increases PEP and malate through glycolysis. NRVMs were transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP for 5 days in serum-free DMEM/F12 medium, and then the medium was replaced with DMEM containing U-13C-glucose. (A–C) Schematic of metabolism of U-13C-glucose (A), mass isotopomer distributions of 2-PG/3-PG, PEP, citrate, and malate (B), and relative levels of 2-PG/3-PG, PEP, citrate, and malate (C). n = 4 dishes from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

PEP, malate, the serine biosynthetic pathway, l-alanine, and amino acids synthesized from l-aspartate were upregulated in both mouse hearts after TAC in vivo (Figure 2B) and cultured NRVMs overexpressing YAP in vitro (Figure 5C). Thus, these intermediates may be involved in the protective effect of YAP in the heart during acute PO.

YAP-induced cardiac hypertrophy in cultured neonatal CMs is inhibited by the downregulation of glucose metabolic genes. Cardiac hypertrophy is at least initially an adaptive response of the heart against acute PO. Hypertrophy of individual CMs increases wall thickness, thereby reducing wall stress according to the law of Laplace, which in turn reduces oxygen consumption and cell death. Thus, inducing adaptive cardiac hypertrophy is key to maintaining cardiac function during acute PO (1). We therefore investigated whether the Warburg effect mediates cardiac hypertrophy in response to YAP activation. We previously showed that YAP overexpression induces cardiac hypertrophy in NRVMs (16). We tested whether siRNA-mediated downregulation of glucose metabolic genes inhibits YAP-induced cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 10). The effects of siRNA-mediated downregulation upon YAP-induced hypertrophy could be classified into 4 groups. Downregulation of GLUT1, HK2, or GPI completely inhibited YAP-induced cardiac hypertrophy, as indicated by cell size (group 1). Similar results were obtained when cells were subjected to glucose-free medium (Figure 7, A and B). Downregulation of PFK1, ALODA, GAPDH, or PGK1 significantly inhibited YAP-induced hypertrophy; however, a modest but significant increase in CM size was observed under these conditions (group 2). Downregulation of PGAM1, ENO1, or PKM1 increased baseline CM size but did not affect YAP-induced increases in CM size (group 3). Finally, downregulation of G6PD, a key enzyme on the pentose phosphate pathway, GPD1, an enzyme in the glycerolipid pathway, or phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase (PCK2), an enzyme in the cataplerotic pathway, did not affect either baseline or YAP-induced hypertrophy (group 4). In contrast, downregulation of GFAT, a key enzyme in the hexosamine biosynthetic pathway, or PHGDH, a key enzyme on the serine biosynthetic pathway, had an effect similar to that observed in group 2. Together, these results suggest that glycolytic intermediates located below GPI (F6P–pyruvate) and the hexosamine and serine biosynthetic pathways may be involved in cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 7C). Metabolomic studies indicated that 3-PG, PEP, and intermediates of the serine biosynthetic pathway were increased in the presence of YAP (Figure 2B and Figure 5C). Accumulation of PEP could supplement the level of 3-PG through the reversible actions of ENO and PGAM. These results suggest that the accumulation of PEP, 3-PG, and metabolic intermediates on the serine biosynthetic pathway mediates YAP-induced cardiac hypertrophy.

Figure 7 Increased glycolytic flux is essential for YAP-mediated cardiac hypertrophy. Cardiac hypertrophy was evaluated with WGA staining. (A) Representative images of NRVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP in glucose-free or normal DMEM medium for 5 days are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Effect of knockdown of glucose metabolic genes on YAP-mediated cardiac hypertrophy. n = 63–113 cells from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Figure 10, which shows knockdown of glucose metabolic genes confirmed by immunoblotting. siCont, siControl. (C) Glycolytic pathways, indicated by red boxes, are required for YAP-mediated cardiac hypertrophy.

YAP stimulates the serine biosynthetic pathway. Serine synthesis through the serine biosynthetic pathway promotes cell growth and survival by producing proteins and nucleotides, S-adenosyl methionine (SAM), and glutathione (GSH) (17). YAP upregulated trimethylation at the fourth lysine residue of histone H3 (H3K4me3), modulated by SAM, and GSH (Supplemental Figure 11). Both were inhibited by CBR-5884, a selective PHGDH inhibitor, in cultured NRVMs (ref. 18 and Supplemental Figure 11). Thus, the serine biosynthetic pathway is activated in response to YAP and may contribute to YAP-induced CM growth and survival. Interestingly, metabolomic analyses showed that l-serine accumulated in the heart 2 days after TAC in a YAP-dependent manner (Figure 2B).

YAP induces hypertrophy through GLUT1-mediated glycolysis in cultured adult CMs. To investigate whether YAP activation induces GLUT1-mediated glycolysis and hypertrophy in adult CMs, we transduced cultured AMVMs with Ad-LacZ or Ad-YAP. Ad-YAP transduction significantly increased GLUT1 protein levels, basal glycolysis, and CM size compared with Ad-LacZ transduction (Figure 8, A–F). YAP overexpression also increased both glucose consumption and lactate production (Figure 8, G and H). BAY-876, a selective GLUT1 inhibitor, almost completely inhibited YAP-induced glucose consumption, lactate production, and hypertrophy in AMVMs (Figure 8, G–I). These results suggest that YAP-mediated upregulation of GLUT1 induces hypertrophy through glycolysis in adult CMs.

Figure 8 YAP induces cardiac hypertrophy through GLUT1-mediated glycolysis in adult CMs. (A–I) Overexpressed YAP induced hypertrophy in AMVMs, accompanied by the upregulation of GLUT1 expression and glycolysis. AMVMs were transduced with 0.1 MOI Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP for 2 or 4 days. Representative immunoblots (A) and quantification results (B) after 4 days of culturing. An α-tubulin blot, serving as a loading control, was run in parallel and contemporaneously with the other blots (A). n = 5 dishes from 3 mice. Overall ECAR (C) and summary of basal glycolysis (D) after 2 days of culturing. n = 10 wells from 3 mice. Representative images of WGA staining (E) and summary of relative CM sizes (F) after 4 days of culturing. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 101 cells from 3 mice. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, D, and F). (G–I) YAP-induced glycolysis and hypertrophy were inhibited by 20 nM BAY-876, a selective GLUT1 inhibitor, in cultured AMVMs. Glucose consumption (G) and lactate production (H) in media after 48 hours of culturing were measured in AMVMs transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-FLAG-YAP in the presence or absence of BAY-876. n = 6 wells from 6 mice. (I) CM size was evaluated with WGA staining after 4 days of culturing. n = 120 cells from 6 mice. *P < 0.05 versus LacZ plus vehicle and #P < 0.05 versus YAP plus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (G–I). Data represent the mean ± SEM (B–D, G, and H). Results in F and I are shown as box plots.

Genetic rescue of GLUT1 alleviates cardiac dysfunction in YAPch-KO mice during acute PO. Since PO-induced GLUT1 upregulation was inhibited in YAPch-KO mice in vivo and YAP induced hypertrophy through the upregulation of GLUT1 in cultured CMs, we hypothesized that GLUT1 downregulation is critical in mediating the detrimental effect of YAPch-KO on the heart during acute PO. We therefore conducted a GLUT1 rescue experiment, in which mice were injected with either adeno-associated virus–control (AAV-control) or AAV-GLUT1 and, after 2 weeks, subjected to either sham operation or TAC. We confirmed that AAV-GLUT1 significantly increased GLUT1 expression in the heart (1.6-fold, P < 0.05; Figure 9, A and B). After 7 days of PO, mice underwent echocardiographic analyses and were sacrificed. We confirmed that AAV-GLUT1 successfully rescued GLUT1 upregulation in YAPch-KO mice 7 days after TAC (Figure 9, C and D). Fractional shortening (FS, %), a measure of systolic function (Figure 9, E and F), LV end-diastolic internal dimension (LVIDd), a measure of LV dilation (Figure 9, E and G), and lung weight/tibia length (LungW/TL), a measure of lung congestion (Figure 9H), which is a sign of heart failure, were not affected in either AAV-control– or AAV-GLUT1–injected control mice. TAC-induced LV systolic dysfunction and LV dilation were observed in YAPch-KO mice injected with AAV-control (Figure 9, E–G), consistent with our previous results (3). In YAPch-KO mice injected with AAV-GLUT1, TAC-induced systolic dysfunction, LV dilation, and lung congestion were not significant (Figure 9, E–H). We previously showed that TAC for 7 days induces cardiac hypertrophy and cell cycle re-entry in CMs (3). We confirmed that TAC induced cardiac hypertrophy, as indicated by LV weight/tibia length (LVW/TL) (Figure 10A) and the histologically evaluated LV CM cross-sectional area (CSA), in control mice injected with AAV-control (Figure 10, B and C). Although TAC-induced cardiac hypertrophy was significantly inhibited in YAPch-KO mice injected with AAV-control, the suppression was not significant in YAPch-KO mice injected with AAV-GLUT1 (Figure 10, A–C). We also confirmed that TAC significantly stimulated cell cycle re-entry, indicated by Ki67 labeling, in CMs and non-CMs in the LV of control mice injected with AAV-control, whereas cell cycle re-entry of CMs, but not non-CMs, was suppressed in YAPch-KO mice injected with AAV-control (Figure 10, D and E). However, TAC-induced cell cycle re-entry in YAPch-KO CMs was not rescued by AAV-GLUT1 injection (Figure 10D). These results suggest that YAP-induced upregulation of GLUT1 plays a critical role in protecting the heart against acute PO, which is likely mediated through stimulation of compensatory cardiac hypertrophy but not CM cell cycle re-entry.

Figure 9 Overexpression of GLUT1 ameliorates cardiac dysfunction in YAPch-KO mice during acute PO. (A–D) AAV-GLUT1 injection increased GLUT1 expression in mouse hearts. LVs from control and YAPch-KO mice 2 weeks after injection of AAV-control or AAV-GLUT1 (n = 4 mice) (A and B) and sham operation or 1 week of TAC after injection of AAV-control or AAV-GLUT1 (n = 4–5 mice) (C and D) were homogenized and subjected to immunoblotting. α-Tubulin blots, serving as loading controls, were run in parallel and contemporaneously with other blots (A and C). (E–G) Cardiac function was evaluated by echocardiography 1 week after TAC. Representative M-mode echocardiographic images (E), FS (F), and LVIDd (G). Vertical scale bars: 3.5 mm; horizontal scale bars: 200 ms. n = 6–9 mice. (H) LungW/TL. n = 5–8 mice. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (D and F–H). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Figure 10 Overexpression of GLUT1 rescues compensatory cardiac hypertrophy in YAPch-KO mice during acute PO. AAV-GLUT1 injection rescued cardiac hypertrophy in YAPch-KO mice 1 week after TAC. (A) LVW/TL. n = 5–8 mice. (B and C) Representative images of WGA staining of LVs (B) and quantification of CM CSA (C). Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 5–8 mice. (D and E) AAV-GLUT1 injection did not alter the cell proliferation index of CMs or non-CMs in LVs. Heart sections were stained with anti–Ki-67 and anti–cardiac troponin T antibodies and DAPI. Percentage of Ki-67 labeling in CMs (n = 5–8 mice) (D) and non-CMs (n = 5–8 mice) (E). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

HIF-1α and TEAD1 are involved in YAP-induced GLUT1 transcription. Although GLUT1 expression is low in the normal adult heart, its expression is upregulated in the heart in response to hypoxia and hypertrophic stimuli (19, 20). Previous studies have shown that GLUT1 transcription is regulated by TEA domain family member 1 (TEAD1), HIF-1α, and c-Myc in proliferative cells like cancer cells and fibroblasts (21–23). YAP-induced upregulation of GLUT1 protein was not affected by control siRNA in NRVMs (Figure 11, A–I). However, YAP-induced GLUT1 upregulation was abolished or significantly inhibited by siRNA-mediated knockdown of TEAD1 or HIF-1α, respectively (Figure 11, A–F), but it was not significantly affected by knockdown of c-Myc (Figure 11, G–I). YAP overexpression did not significantly alter TEAD1 or HIF-1α protein levels in NRVMs (Figure 11, J–M). Although YAP overexpression upregulates GLUT1 in cultured NRVMs in vitro, YAP-S94A, a mutant that cannot interact with TEAD1 (24), failed to upregulate GLUT1 or stimulate glycolysis, as indicated by the ECAR (Figure 11, N–Q). Thus, YAP-TEAD1 interaction is essential for YAP-induced upregulation of glycolysis.

Figure 11 TEAD1 and HIF-1α are required for YAP-induced GLUT1 expression in CMs. (A–I) The effect of knockdown of TEAD1 (A–C), HIF-1α (D–F), or c-Myc (G–I) on YAP-induced GLUT1 expression in NRVMs. n = 6 dishes from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A–I). (K–M) Representative immunoblots (J) and expression levels of TEAD1 (K), HIF-1α (L), and c-Myc (M) in NRVMs. n = 6 dishes from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (J–M). (N–Q) NRVMs were transduced with Ad-LacZ, Ad-FLAG-YAP-WT, or Ad-FLAG-YAP-S94A. Representative immunoblots (N) and expression levels of GLUT1 (O) are shown. n = 4 dishes from 4 independent experiments. Overall ECAR (P) and summary (Q). n = 36–40 wells from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 versus LacZ and #P < 0.05 versus YAP-WT, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (O and Q). α-Tubulin blots, serving as loading controls, were run in parallel and contemporaneously with other blots (A, B, E, G, H, J, and N). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

The mouse Glut1 proximal promoter contains 4 putative HIF-1α–responsive elements (HREs) and a TEAD-responsive element (TRE), and one of the HREs is located near the TRE (Figure 12A). To examine the roles of the HREs and the TRE, we generated luciferase reporter genes containing 1 kbp of the proximal promoter of the Glut1 gene with mutations in either the TRE or one of the HREs (Figure 12A). The WT reporter gene activity in NRVMs was increased by YAP but significantly attenuated by either siTead1 or siHif1a (Figure 12B), suggesting that both TEAD1 and HIF-1α play an essential role in mediating YAP-induced activation of the Glut1 proximal promoter. A point mutation in the TRE at –601 or the HREs at –596, –269, –245, or –89 significantly decreased reporter gene activity at baseline and in the presence of YAP compared with the WT (Figure 12C). These results suggest that both the TRE and the HREs in the proximal promoter are involved in the YAP-induced transcriptional activation of Glut1. Downregulation of TEAD1 or HIF-1α also inhibited the YAP-induced increases in cell size in NRVMs (Figure 7B).

Figure 12 YAP, TEAD1, and HIF-1α bind to the Glut1 promoter in the heart. (A) Schematic representation of HREs and the predicted TRE in the mouse Glut1 promoter. The predicted TRE differs in 2 base pairs (green) from the consensus TRE. Point mutations are indicated in red. (B and C) Effects of siRNA against Tead1 or Hif1a (B) and Glut1 promoter mutations (C) on YAP-induced activation of the Glut1 promoter. n = 6–10 wells from 3–4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 versus each mock; #P < 0.05 versus each control YAP; and †P < 0.05 versus control mock, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (D and E) ChIP assays of the Glut1 promoter were performed in NRVMs using the indicated antibodies. n = 4 dishes from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (F–H) ChIP assays of the Glut1 promoter were performed using pooled hearts from WT mice after 2 days of sham operation or TAC, with antibodies against YAP (F), TEAD1 (G), and HIF-1α (H). (I–L) ChIP assays of the Glut1 promoter were performed using hearts from control or YAPch-KO mice after 2 days of sham operation or TAC, with antibodies against HIF-1α (I and J) and TEAD1 (K and L). n = 4–6 mice. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (M) ChIP-Seq was performed using pooled hearts from WT mice subjected to sham operation or 4 days of TAC with anti-YAP antibody. Schematic representation of the Glut1 promoter is aligned with the results of ChIP-Seq in the Glut1 promoter. Triangles indicate new peaks after PO. ATG, start codon. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To test whether YAP, TEAD1, and HIF-1α interact with the Glut1 promoter, we conducted ChIP assays with cultured NRVMs. ChIP assays with anti-TEAD1 or anti-YAP antibody showed significant binding to the Glut1 promoter (Figure 12D). ChIP with anti–HIF-1α antibody also showed significant binding to the Glut1 promoter when YAP was overexpressed (Figure 12E). These results are consistent with the notion that HIF-1α, TEAD1, and YAP interact with the Glut1 promoter in cultured NRVMs.

We also conducted ChIP assays and ChIP-Seq analyses of mouse hearts after sham operation or TAC for 2–4 days, using the indicated antibodies (Figure 12, F–M). The experiments shown in Figure 12, F–H, and M were conducted at Active Motif, and 3 hearts were combined for each sample. YAP, TEAD1, and HIF-1α accumulated in the proximal promoter region approximately 138 bp upstream of the Glut1 start codon in WT mice in response to TAC (Figure 12, F–H). We also repeated ChIP–quantitative PCR (qPCR) experiments ourselves using 4–6 hearts from control or YAPch-KO mice subjected to either sham operation or TAC. Binding of HIF-1α to the proximal Glut1 promoter in response to TAC was not significantly decreased in YAPch-KO mice compared with that seen in control mice (Figure 12, I and J). TEAD1 binding tended to be decreased in YAPch-KO mice compared with control mice, but the difference did not reach statistical significance (Figure 12, K and L). Following TAC, new YAP binding peaks appeared in the proximal Glut1 promoter containing the HRE (Figure 12M), as well as in the distal promoter and/or the enhancer. Together, these results suggest that acute PO induces interaction between YAP/TEAD1/HIF-1α and the proximal promoter region of Glut1, including the HRE, and possibly between YAP/TEAD1/HIF-1α and the enhancer region.

A protein complex consisting of TEAD1, YAP, and HIF-1α is formed on the GLUT1 promoter. To investigate whether TEAD1, YAP, and HIF-1α interact with one another, we performed co-immunoprecipitation experiments using HEK293 cells and NRVMs overexpressing FLAG-YAP, Myc-TEAD1, and HA–HIF-1α P402A/P564A, a stabilized form of HIF-1α used because HIF-1α is rapidly degraded under unstressed conditions. Specific antibodies against each protein co-immunoprecipitated the other proteins, indicating the presence of YAP-TEAD1, YAP–HIF-1α, and TEAD1–HIF-1α complexes in both HEK293 cells (Figure 13, A–C) and NRVMs (Figure 13, D–F). However, when only 2 of the 3 proteins were overexpressed in HEK293 cells, the YAP–HIF-1α complex was detected but not the TEAD1–HIF-1α complex (Figure 13G), suggesting that YAP may be required for TEAD1–HIF-1α interaction.

Figure 13 YAP physically interacts with both TEAD1 and HIF-1α. (A–C and G) HEK293 cells were transfected with plasmids encoding FLAG-YAP, Myc-TEAD1, and HA–HIF-1α P402A/P564A, a stable HIF-1α mutant. (D–F) NRVMs were transduced with Ad-FLAG-YAP, Ad-Myc-TEAD1, and Ad-HA–HIF-1α P402A/P564A. The cells were treated with 3 μM MG-132 twenty-four hours prior to being harvested. Immunoblotting (IB) and immunoprecipitation (IP) were performed using the indicated antibodies. Data are representative of 3 independent blots. The lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous (A–G). (H–K) YAP directly bound to both TEAD1 and HIF-1α, while TEAD1 and HIF-1α only interacted with one another through YAP. The indicated GST-fused proteins and recombinant proteins were incubated, followed by pulldown with glutathione-sepharose beads. Data are representative of 3 independent blots. (L) Schematic illustration of the role of YAP in regulating CM glycolysis in the heart during acute PO.

To examine whether the interactions among YAP, TEAD1, and HIF-1α in CMs are direct or indirect, we conducted in vitro protein-protein interaction assays. When recombinant HIF-1α and TEAD1 were incubated, either individually or in combination, with glutathione S-transferase–YAP (GST-YAP) or GST-control, both HIF-1α and TEAD1 bound to GST-YAP but not to GST-control, suggesting that HIF-1α and TEAD1 can interact with YAP directly (Figure 13H). When recombinant HIF-1α and YAP were incubated, either individually or in combination, with GST-TEAD1 or GST-control, although YAP bound to GST-TEAD1 under either condition, HIF-1α only bound to GST-TEAD1 in the presence of YAP, suggesting that YAP could interact with TEAD1 directly but that HIF-1α could only interact with TEAD1 through YAP (Figure 13I). Similarly, when recombinant TEAD1 and YAP were incubated, either individually or in combination, with GST–HIF-1α or GST-control, although YAP bound to GST–HIF-1α under either condition, TEAD1 bound to GST–HIF-1α only in the presence of YAP, suggesting that YAP could interact with HIF-1α directly but that TEAD1 could only interact with HIF-1α through YAP (Figure 13J). When equal amounts of recombinant TEAD1 were incubated with GST–HIF-1α, the amount of TEAD1 that bound to GST–HIF-1α increased proportionately to the amount of recombinant YAP present (Figure 13K). Thus, YAP could interact with either TEAD1 or HIF-1α directly, but TEAD1 and HIF-1α interacted with one another through YAP. These results suggest that PO-induced upregulation of YAP and the consequent YAP-TEAD1 or YAP–HIF-1α interaction promote TEAD1–YAP–HIF-1α interaction and upregulation of GLUT1 transcription (Figure 13L).