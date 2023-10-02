Suppression of food intake by Glp1r/Lepr-coexpressing neurons prevents obesity in mouse models

To identify LepRb-expressing hypothalamic cell populations in an unbiased way, we used the LepRb-specific LeprCre allele in combination with a reporter allele that Cre dependently expresses a nuclear-localized Sun1-sfGFP fusion protein (17) in LepRb cells (LepRbSun1-sfGFP, Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157515DS1). We FACS-sorted GFP-containing nuclei from LepRbSun1-sfGFP hypothalamic tissue and subjected the nuclei to snRNA-Seq using the 10× Genomics 3′ system (Figure 1B). This analysis yielded 4,536 nuclei. We detected more than 600 genes in 4,484 of these nuclei; removing contaminating nonneuronal cell types yielded 3,977 neurons. Following the removal of neurons derived from neighboring nonhypothalamic brain areas (Supplemental Figure 2), we used graph-based clustering of the remaining 2,879 nuclei to identify 18 populations of hypothalamic LepRb neurons (LepRb-Sun1 populations) (Figure 1, C–E). Most of these populations exhibited dozens of unique marker genes (Figure 1D). However, a small number of LepRb-Sun1 populations (e.g., GABA and GLU1) displayed no clear markers and weak transcriptional enrichment; these may represent collections of GFP– contaminants and/or amalgamations of smaller populations of LepRb neurons.

Figure 1 snRNA-Seq of FACS-enriched hypothalamic LepRb neurons defines known and novel LepRb neuron populations. (A) Genetic diagram for the LepRbSun1-sfGFP mouse line (top), and representative image showing GFP immunoreactivity (black) in the mediobasal hypothalamus of a LepRbSun1-sfGFP mouse (bottom). 3V, third cerebral ventricle. Original magnification, ×10. (B) Experimental diagram for isolation of LepRb nuclei from the hypothalamus for snRNA-Seq. (C) UMAP projection of all 2,879 hypothalamic LepRbSun1-sfGFP neuronal nuclei, colored by cluster. (D) Scaled expression of top marker genes across all cells; colors on left correspond to colors of populations, as in C and E. Lowest expression was set to –2; highest expression was set to 2. (E) Percentage of cells that map to each cluster. (F) Scaled Lepr expression across neuron populations within the LepRb-Sun1 data set. Expression in glia was set to 0 and highest Lepr expression was set to 1.

The 18 snRNA-Seq–defined LepRb-Sun1 populations included previously described discrete hypothalamic LepRb cell types, validating our snRNA-Seq approach to identifying populations of hypothalamic LepRb neurons. These previously described populations included those marked by the expression of Ghrh (LepRbGhrh cells, which reside in the ARC); Nr5a1 (LepRbNr5a1 neurons; ventromedial hypothalamic nucleus [VMH]); Irx5 (LepRbIrx5 neurons; ventral premammillary nucleus); Agrp (LepRbAgRP neurons; ARC); Prlh (LepRbPrlh neurons; DMH); Nts (LepRbNts neurons; lateral hypothalamic area and DMH); Pomc (LepRbPomc neurons; ARC); and Kiss1/Tac2/Pdyn (LepRbKNDy neurons; ARC) (10, 18–24). For all LepRb populations, the marker genes denoted represent those expressed across many neurons of the designated population and displayed expression that was largely restricted to this population; some populations express additional strong marker genes (e.g., Npy in LepRbAgrp cells).

We also identified several previously unstudied populations of hypothalamic LepRb neurons with robust gene expression markers, including populations marked by the expression of Glp1r, Tbx19, Foxb1, and Opn5 (designated as LepRbGlp1r, LepRbTbx19, LepRbFoxb1, and LepRbOpn5 neurons, respectively), all of which exhibited robust gene expression markers. Of all LepRb populations, LepRbGlp1r neurons exhibited the highest level of Lepr expression (Figure 1F), suggesting the importance of these cells for leptin action.

To determine whether LepRbGlp1r cells and other novel hypothalamic LepRb populations correspond to specific mediobasal hypothalamic cell types and whether these cell types are conserved in other species, we mapped neurons from our LepRb-Sun1 analysis onto snRNA-Seq–derived cell atlases of the mouse and rat mediobasal hypothalamus that we generated for this purpose and from our previously reported macaque mediobasal hypothalamus snRNA-Seq data set (ref. 25 and Supplemental Figures 3–5). Projecting our LepRb-Sun1 cells into the Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) embeddings of each data set (Supplemental Figure 4) or coclustering hypothalamic LepRb-Sun1 neurons with neurons from all of these data sets Supplemental Figure 5) revealed many conserved and tightly clustering cell populations that presumably represent bona fide LepRb populations in each species, including LepRbGlp1r neurons, which exhibited high Lepr expression across species.

We also mapped translating ribosome affinity purification with RNA-Seq (TRAP-Seq) data from hypothalamic LepRb neurons in aggregate (26) onto the LepRb-Sun1 populations (Supplemental Figure 6); this revealed high expression levels of many leptin-regulated transcripts in several LepRb-Sun1 populations. Mapping an aggregate score for the enrichment of leptin-regulated transcripts onto the LepRb-Sun1 populations revealed that the strongest TRAP-Seq defined transcriptional responses to exogenous leptin are biased toward the LepRbGlp1r, LepRbAgRP, LepRbPomc, LepRbGhrh, and LepRbTbx19 neuron populations.

All together, the findings of high Lepr expression, robust enrichment of leptin-regulated genes, and conservation across species suggest potentially important roles for the LepRbGlp1r population in leptin action. We thus chose to determine the roles for this LepRb population in leptin action in vivo. As expected, the vast majority of Glp1r/Lepr-coexpressing cells from our LepRb-Sun1 analysis mapped to the LepRbGlp1r population (much as Npy- and Pomc-expressing cells mapped to the LepRbAgrp and LepRbPomc clusters, respectively) (Figure 2A), suggesting that analysis of Glp1r-expressing LepRb cells should reveal the function of the LepRbGlp1r population.

Figure 2 Predominant DMH localization of LepRbGlp1r cells. (A) The number of Glp1r- (left), Npy- (middle), and Pomc-expressing (right) cells across LepRbSun1-sfGFP populations. (B) Representative image showing in situ hybridization for Gfp [LepRb(GFP), green] and Glp1r (magenta) in the hypothalamus of a LepRbEGFP-L10a mouse. Digital zooms of Glp1r (bottom), Gfp (middle), and merged images (top) are shown. Arrowheads indicate cells demonstrating colocalization. Original magnification, ×4. (C) Representative image showing GFP immunoreactivity (-IR) (green) and pSTAT3-IR [LepRb(pSTAT3), magenta] in the hypothalamus of a leptin-treated Glp1rEGFP-L10a mouse. Original magnification, ×4. A digital zoom of the boxed region is shown. (D) Quantification of cells containing GFP+pSTAT3 or GFP alone across hypothalamic nuclei in mice treated similarly as those shown in C (n = 3 male animals were assessed). (E) Representative images of the DMH showing FOS-IR (red) and Glp1r (GFP) in fasted (left; n = 3 male and 1 female animal) or fasted and refed with high-fat diet (right; n = 2 male and 2 female animals) Glp1rEGFP-L10a mice. Original magnification, ×4. Insets show digital zooms of the boxed regions. Quantification of FOS+GFP/GFP neurons is shown in the graph. Scale bar: 200 μm. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

In situ hybridization for Glp1r and Gfp in LepRbEGFP-L10a mice revealed a substantial population of LepRbGlp1r cells in the DMH (Figure 2B). Using Glp1rCre on a reporter strain that Cre-inducibly expresses an EGFP-L10a fusion protein (Glp1rEGFP-L10a mice) similarly revealed the colocalization of leptin-stimulated phosphorylated STAT3 immunoreactivity (pSTAT3-IR, a marker for cell-autonomous leptin action, ref. 27) with GFP in the DMH, with smaller populations of cells in the adjacent ARC and very few cells in the lateral hypothalamic area and VMH (Figure 2, C and D). Few colocalizing neurons were observed outside of the hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 7). We also directly examined the potential colocalization of POMC-IR with pSTAT3-IR and EGFP in the ARC of leptin-treated Glp1rEGFP-L10a mice, revealing that very few POMC cells contain both Glp1rCre and pSTAT3 (Supplemental Figure 7), as previously reported by others (28). Thus, LepRbGlp1r neurons reside predominantly within the DMH, although this population contains some (non-POMC) neurons in the ARC.

Consistent with the notion that leptin poorly mediates the acute regulation of neuronal activity in most cell types, we observed no change in FOS-IR in DMH Glp1r neurons following treatment with exogenous leptin (data not shown). However, refeeding following an overnight fast increased FOS-IR in DMH Glp1r neurons in a distribution similar to that of LepRbGlp1r neurons (Figure 2E); consistent with the activation of these neurons by signals of nutritional surfeit.

To determine roles for LepRbGlp1r cells in leptin action, we crossed Glp1rCre onto the Leprfl background to generate Glp1rCre;Leprfl/fl (KOGlp1r) mice lacking Lepr specifically in Glp1r-expressing neurons (Figure 3A). Leptin-stimulated pSTAT3-IR was absent from Glp1r-expressing neurons in KOGlp1r neurons, although it was grossly normal otherwise (Figure 3B). Both male (Figure 3, C–E) and female (Supplemental Figure 8) KOGlp1r mice displayed increased body weight characterized by hyperphagia, increased adiposity, and increased circulating leptin concentrations.

Figure 3 Requirement for Lepr in LepRbGlp1r neurons for the control of food intake and body weight by leptin in male mice. (A) Experimental design showing the generations of Glp1rCre;Leprfl/fl (KOGlp1r or KOG) and Leprfl/fl control animals. (B) Representative images showing leptin-induced pSTAT-IR (LepRb, magenta) and GFP-IR (Glp1r, green) in Glp1rEGFP-L10a (left) and KOGlp1r (right) mice. Original magnification, ×4. (C–H) Body weight (C; n = 7 Ctrl, n = 11 KOGlp1r), food intake (D; n = 7 Ctrl, n = 11 KOGlp1r), body composition (E; n = 7 Ctrl, n = 11 KOGlp1r), serum leptin (F; n = 5 Ctrl, n = 6 KOGlp1r), serum insulin (G; n = 5 Ctrl, n = 6 KOGlp1r), and blood glucose (H; n = 7 Ctrl, n = 11 KOGlp1r) in control (black/gray) and KOGlp1r (purple) male mice. (I) Glycemic response to an i.p. glucose tolerance test in control (black; n = 7) and KOGlp1r (purple; n = 11) male mice. (J and K) VO 2 measured in metabolic cages across the diurnal cycle (J) and averaged over 24 hours (K) for KOGlp1r mice (n = 11) and control (n = 8) male mice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test.

While circulating insulin concentrations tended to be increased commensurate with the obesity of these animals (Figure 3F), glucose concentrations remained normal in ad libitum–fed animals and during an i.p. glucose tolerance test (Figure 3, G–I). Furthermore, while LepRb-null mice exhibit severely reduced energy expenditure (29), KOGlp1r mice tended to display increased VO 2 and other parameters of energy expenditure compared with lean controls, although these trends were not statistically significant (Figure 3, J and K, and Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). The finding that KOGlp1r mice exhibited a similar relationship between VO 2 and parameters of body weight as did control animals (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9) suggests that leptin action via LepRbGlp1r cells primarily controls food intake (rather than glucose homeostasis or energy expenditure).

We also examined the effect of restoring Lepr expression in Glp1r cells on an otherwise Lepr-null background in Glp1rCre;LeprLSL/LSL (Supplemental Figure 10) mice. This maneuver diminished the hyperphagia of Lepr-null (KO) mice and improved body weight and adiposity, suggesting the sufficiency of leptin action on LepRbGlp1r neurons for a substantial amount of food intake regulation even in the absence of leptin action on other LepRb populations.

Lepr expression in the large sets of GABAergic (marked by the expression of the vesicular GABA transporter [vGAT; encoded by Slc32a1]) and Nos1-expressing LepRb neurons plays crucial roles in the control of energy balance by leptin (10, 14, 30). Sizable GABAergic LepRb populations include LepRbGlp1r, LepRbAgrp, LepRbGhrh, and LepRbNts cells (Figure 4A); of these, LepRbGlp1r, LepRbGhrh, and LepRbNts neurons also exhibited substantial Nos1 expression. However, the early developmental ablation of Lepr from LepRbAgrp, LepRbGhrh, or LepRbNts cells populations only modestly (if at all) affects food intake and energy balance (9, 10, 22). We thus set out to determine whether LepRbGlp1r cells might represent a GABAergic LepRb population crucial for the control of energy balance.

Figure 4 Lepr expression in GABAergic LeprGlp1r cells suffices for most leptin action. (A) Expression of Slc17a6 (vGlut2), Slc32a1 (vGat), and Nos1 for LepRbSun1-sfGFP populations. (B) Representative image of GFP-IR (black) in the hypothalami of Slc32a1Flpo;LepRbCre mice on a Flp- and Cre-dependent reporter (RCFLEGFP-L10a) background. (C) Generation of control, LeprFSF-fl/FSF-fl (KO), and Scl32a1FlpO;LeprLSL-fl/LSL-fl (ReVgat) mice to test the role of Lepr in GABAergic neurons for leptin action. (D) Representative images showing leptin-stimulated pSTAT3-IR in control, ReVgat, and KO mice. (E–K) Body weight (E; n = 11 Ctrl, n = 6 ReVgat, n = 6 KO male and n = 11 Ctrl, n = 9 ReVgat, 6 n = KO female animals), food intake (F; n = 11 Ctrl, n = 6 ReV, n = 6 KO male and n = 11 Ctrl, n = 9 ReV, n = 6 KO female animals), body composition (G; n = 10 Ctrl, n = 5 ReV, n = 6 KO male and n = 8 Ctrl, n = 8 ReV, n = 6 KO female animals), serum leptin (H; n = 5 Ctrl, n = 2 ReV, n = 4 KO male and n = 5 Ctrl, n = 2 ReV, n = 3 KO female animals), serum insulin (I; n = 5 Ctrl, n = 2 ReV, n = 2 KO male and n = 6 Ctrl, n = 3 ReV, n = 2 KO female animals), blood glucose (J; n = 11 Ctrl, n = 6 ReV, n = 6 KO male and n = 11 Ctrl, n = 9 ReV, n = 6 KO female animals), and glycemic response to i.p. glucose tolerance test (K) in control (gray; n = 10 male, 9 female), KO (orange; n = 4 male, n = 5 female animals), and ReVgat (gold; n = 6 male, n = 9 female) mice. In H–J, all mice were ad libitum fed in the AM. Data in E and K show the mean ± SEM; letters a–c signify conditions that are statistically different (P < 0.05) by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. For F–J, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test.

We generated a Slc32a1FlpO mouse line to permit the selective targeting of GABAergic LepRb populations. Crossing Slc32a1FlpO mice with LeprCre and a Cre- and Flp-dependent GFP reporter line (31) promoted GFP expression in brain areas known to contain GABAergic, but not glutamatergic (e.g., VMH), LepRb neurons (Figure 4B). To examine the collective ability of GABAergic LepRb neurons to effect the control of energy balance by leptin in the absence of Lepr expression in other types of neurons, we crossed Slc32a1FlpO mice onto the LeprFSF-fl mouse line (32), in which an FRT-flanked transcriptional STOP cassette lies upstream of a floxed Lepr exon 17, disrupting functional Lepr expression (Figure 4C). Thus, the LeprFSF-fl allele is null for Lepr expression but can be reactivated by Flp (32–34); Slc32a1FlpO;LeprFSF-fl/FSF-fl (ReVgat) mice are predicted to express Lepr only in GABAergic cells.

Indeed, ReVgat mice exhibited leptin-stimulated pSTAT3-IR in the expected distribution (Figure 4D; like that of GFP in Figure 4B), consistent with restoration of Lepr expression in GABAergic cells. These ReVgat mice displayed dramatic improvements in body weight, food intake, and blood glucose control compared with KO mice (Figure 4, E–K, and Supplemental Figure 11). The remaining difference in energy balance between ReVgat and control mice did not result from insufficient Flp activity (Flp recombinase activity is notoriously low compared with Cre), because Slc32a1Cre-mediated Lepr reexpression from the Cre-activated LeprLSL allele (35) displayed a similar phenotype (Supplemental Figure 12) (36). Hence, the difference in energy balance phenotype between ReVgat and control mice likely reflects the minor contribution of glutamatergic and other non-GABAergic LepRb cells to the control of energy balance (10, 14).

Because Lepr exon 17 is floxed in LeprFSF-fl mice, Flp-reactivated Lepr expression from this allele can be deactivated by Cre (Figure 5A). Global deletion of the FRT-flanked transcriptional blocker from this previously validated allele forms the basis for the widely used Leprfl mouse line (see Figure 3) (8, 10, 18, 32). To determine the contribution of GABAergic LepRbGlp1r cells to the rescue of energy balance control observed in ReVgat mice, we crossed Glp1rCre mice onto the ReVgat background (where Lepr expression is restricted to GABAergic LepRb neurons) to generate Slc32a1Flpo;Glp1rCre;LeprFSF-fl/FSF-fl (ReVgatKOGlp1r) mice in which Lepr expression is restricted to non-Glp1r GABAergic neurons (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Requirement for Lepr in GABAergic Glp1r cells for the control of energy balance. (A) Generation of LeprFSF-fl/FSF-fl (KO), Scl32a1FlpO;LeprLSL-fl/LSL-fl (ReVgat), and Scl32a1FlpO;Glp1rCre;LeprLSL-fl/LSL-fl (ReVgatKOGlp1r) mice to test the role of Lepr in GABAergic Glp1r neurons for leptin action. Because of the low number of animals produced by the breeding scheme, data from male and female animals has been combined. (B–H) Body weight (B; n = 2 ReVgat, n = 6 ReVgatKOGlp1r, and n = 13 KO male and n = 5 ReVgat, n = 10 ReVgatKOGlp1r, n = 9 KO female animals), food intake (C; n = 2 ReV, n = 3 ReVKOG, n = 8 KO male and n = 3 ReV, n = 7 ReVKOG, n = 8 KO female animals), body composition (D; n = 1 ReV, n = 2 ReVKOG, n = 8 KO male and n = 3 ReV, n = 6 ReVKOG, n = 4 KO female animals), serum leptin and serum insulin (E and F; n = 2 ReV, n = 2 ReVKOG, n = 4 KO male and n = 3 ReV, n = 7 ReVKOG, n = 3 KO female animals), blood glucose (G; n = 2 ReV, n = 6 ReVKOG, n = 13 KO male and n = 5 ReV, n = 10 ReVKOG, n = 9 KO female animals), and glycemic response to i.p. glucose tolerance test (H) in RevGAT (gold; n = 1 male and n = 5 female), KO (orange; n = 8 male and n = 5 female), and RevGATKOGlp1r (green; n = 2 male and n = 6 female) mice. In F and G, all mice were ad libitum fed in the AM. Data in B and H show the mean ± SEM; different letters signify conditions that are statistically different (P < 0.05) by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. For C–H, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test.

ReVgatKOGlp1r mice phenocopied the hyperphagic obesity of KO mice, abrogating the restoration of food intake control, body weight, adiposity, and leptin that was observed in ReVgat mice (Figure 5, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 13). Although ReVgatKOGlp1r mice exhibited elevated insulin concentrations and impaired glucose tolerance like that of KO mice, their ad libitum–fed blood glucose concentrations were close to normal (Figure 5, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 13), consistent with preserved control of baseline glucose by non-LepRbGlp1r GABAergic Lepr cells, despite the obesity-mediated insulin resistance and glucose intolerance of ReVgatKOGlp1r mice. Thus, LepRbGlp1r cells represent a key population of GABAergic LepRb neurons for the control of food intake and energy balance by leptin.

Because GLP1R agonists suppress food intake (37) and LepRbGlp1r cells contain Glp1r, we examined the potential role for these neurons in the anorectic response to the GLP1R agonist, liraglutide (Figure 6). We crossed LeprCre mice onto the Glp1rLSL background (in which endogenous Glp1r expression is blocked by the presence of a floxed transcription blocker, ref. 38), generating LeprCre;Glp1rLSL/LSL (ReLepr) mice that expressed Glp1r specifically in LepRbGlp1r neurons for comparison to Glp1rLSL/LSL (Glp1r-KO) mice (Figure 6A). We subjected these mice to daily injections of vehicle or liraglutide for 3 days, during which time we examined their food intake and body weight. We found that liraglutide treatment reduced food intake for each of the first 2 days of treatment for ReLepr but not Glp1r-KO mice (Figure 6B), significantly decreasing total food consumed by ReLepr mice relative to that consumed by Glp1r-KO mice over the 3-day treatment period (Figure 6C). While liraglutide tended to decrease body weight in ReLepr mice, this effect was not statistically significant (Figure 6D). Thus, GLP1R agonist action on LepRbGlp1r neurons suffices to decrease food intake, but other Glp1r-expressing neurons presumably mediate substantial GLP1R agonist–mediated suppression of food intake and body weight.