The microbiome restrains melanoma bone growth by promoting intestinal NK and Th1 cell homing to bone

Gut microbiota depletion by antibiotics increases tumor growth in bone by decreasing immune cells in the BM. To investigate the extent to which the gut microbiota influences bone metastasis, intracardiac or intratibial injections of the luciferase-expressing B16-F10 melanoma cell line, a well-established mouse model of orthotopic and metastatic melanomas (33, 34), were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice. To ablate the gut microbiome, mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics (1 mg/mL ampicillin, 0.5 mg/mL vancomycin, 1 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, 1 mg/mL metronidazole administered in drinking water) for 3 weeks, starting 2 weeks before the tumor cell injection, as previously described (3, 8, 9). Analysis of fecal bacteria–specific DNA confirmed >99% ablation of the gut microbiota following antibiotic treatment, compared with non-antibiotic-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157340DS1). In mice subjected to intracardiac injections of B16-F10 cells, tumor growth was detected mostly in the skeleton, although at necroscopy lesions were present in the lungs, skeletal muscle, peritoneum, uterus, and ovaries. Intratibial injections led to tumor growth only at the injection site. Assessment of bone tumor growth by luminescence revealed that intracardiac injection of B16-F10 cells was followed by tumor engraftment and growth in the distal femur and proximal tibia at day 5, and further cancer growth at days 10 and 13. At each time point, bone tumor burden was greater in antibiotic-treated mice than in non-antibiotic-treated controls (Figure 1, A and B). Analysis by ex vivo micro–computed tomography (μCT) scanning of tibial proximal metaphysis harvested at day 13 revealed that injection of B16-F10 cells was followed by cortical bone perforation (pseudocolored in yellow) and ectopic bone growth (pseudocolored in red; Figure 1C). Moreover, perforation number, perforation volume, perforation thickness, and ectopic bone volume (BV) were greater in antibiotic-treated mice than in non-antibiotic-treated controls, while the distance between perforations, indicative of the nonaffected cortical bone, was shorter in antibiotic-treated than in non-antibiotic-treated mice (Figure 1, D and E). At the tibial midshaft, an area devoid of perforations, a decrease in cortical thickness (Ct.Th) and cortical area (Ct.Ar) with no changes in total area (Tt.Ar) was also detected, indicating that B16-F10 cell injection caused cortical bone loss. The changes in these indices of cortical structure were greater in antibiotic-treated tumor-bearing mice than in non-antibiotic-treated tumor-bearing controls (Figure 1F). In addition, metaphyseal trabecular BV, trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th), trabecular number (Tb.N), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp), which are indices of trabecular structure, were all affected by cancer cell injection (Supplemental Figure 2A). Moreover, in mice injected with cancer cells, antibiotic treatment resulted in greater alterations of BV/TV and Tb.Th, in comparison with non-antibiotic-treated controls.

Figure 1 Antibiotics-induced microbiota depletion accelerates bone tumor growth caused by intracardiac injections of melanoma cells. Intracardiac injections of luciferase-expressing B16-F10 melanoma cell line were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice. Mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. Mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics (1 mg/mL ampicillin, 0.5 mg/mL vancomycin, 1 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, 1 mg/mL metronidazole dissolved in water) for 4 weeks, starting 2 weeks before the tumor cell injection. (A and B) Effects of antibiotics (Abx) on tumor growth as assessed by luminescence. (C–E) Effects of Abx on bone perforations and ectopic bone growth as assessed by μCT scanning. (C) Representative images of the tibia. Yellow pseudocolor, perforations; red pseudocolor, ectopic bone growth. (D and E) Indices of perforation and ectopic bone formation. (F) μCT indices of cortical structure measured in tibial diaphysis. n = 10 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

To corroborate these studies, we used a further experimental model, the intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells. Following intratibial B16-F10 cell injection, tumor growth peaked at day 15. At each time point measured, tumor burden was greater in antibiotic-treated mice than in non-antibiotic-treated controls (Figure 2, A and B). μCT analysis of tibiae harvested at day 15 revealed tumor-induced cortical perforations and ectopic bone growth in the proximal metaphysis. These lesions were greater in tumor-injected bones of antibiotic-treated mice compared with the tumor-injected legs of non-antibiotic-treated mice (Figure 2, C–E). Midshaft Ct.Th and Ct.Ar were decreased by tumor growth in all groups, but among the tumor-injected mice, cortical bone loss was more severe in antibiotic-treated mice than in non-antibiotic-treated controls (Figure 2F). These data suggest that in mice subjected to the intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells, microbiota depletion by antibiotic treatment increased tumor burden and worsened tumor-induced osteolysis and ectopic bone formation. All indices of trabecular volume and structure in the proximal metaphysis were negatively affected by cancer cell injection. These alterations were significantly exacerbated by antibiotics (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Antibiotics-induced microbiota depletion accelerates bone tumor growth caused by intratibial injections of melanoma cells. Intratibial injections of luciferase-expressing B16-F10 melanoma cell line were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice. The noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as a control. Mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics for 4 weeks, starting 2 weeks before the tumor cell injection. (A and B) Effects of antibiotics on tumor growth as assessed by luminescence. (C–E) Effects of antibiotics on bone perforations and ectopic bone growth as assessed by μCT. (C) Representative images of the tibia. Yellow pseudocolor, perforations; red pseudocolor, ectopic bone growth. (D and E) Indices of perforation and ectopic bone formation. (F) μCT indices of cortical structure measured in tibial diaphysis. n = 10 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

To confirm that the effects of broad-spectrum antibiotics on bone tumor burden and osteolysis arose from direct effects of antibiotics on the intestinal bacteria, rather than from off-target effects of antibiotics, mice were treated with 2 nonabsorbable antibiotics (2 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, 2 mg/mL bacitracin dissolved in drinking water) for the duration of the experiment, starting 2 weeks before the tumor cell injection. The effectiveness of nonabsorbable antibiotics was similar to that of broad-spectrum antibiotics, as they ablated the gut microbiota by >99%, compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1B). Intracardiac injection of B16-F10 cells was followed by bone tumor growth that peaked at day 13. At each time point, tumor burden was greater in mice treated with nonabsorbable antibiotics than in non-antibiotic-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). μCT analysis of tibiae revealed that injection of B16-F10 cells led to cortical bone perforation and ectopic bone growth. The number of perforations, perforation volume, perforation thickness, and ectopic bone volume were greater in mice treated with nonabsorbable antibiotics than in non-antibiotic-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). The distance between perforations and midshaft, Ct.Ar, and Ct.Th were lower in nonabsorbable antibiotic–treated mice than in nontreated controls (Supplemental Figure 3F). In addition, indices of trabecular structure were all affected by cancer cell injection. Alterations of these indices were exacerbated by antibiotics (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Nonabsorbable antibiotics were also administered to mice subjected to intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells. In these experiments, local tumor growth peaked at day 15. At each time point, bone tumor burden was greater in nonabsorbable antibiotic–treated mice than in untreated controls (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). μCT analysis of tibiae harvested at day 15 revealed that cancer cells caused cortical bone perforation and ectopic bone growth. Perforation indices and ectopic bone volume were more affected in nonabsorbable antibiotic–treated mice than in non-antibiotic-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). Midshaft Ct.Ar and Ct.Th were more significantly decreased by cancer growth in antibiotic-treated mice than in non-antibiotic-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 5F). Indices of trabecular structure were all affected by cancer cell injection and further exacerbated in antibiotic-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Since nonabsorbable antibiotics and broad-spectrum antibiotics were both effective in altering the measured indices, it is unlikely that the activity of antibiotics is due to an off-target effect of these agents.

Gut microbiota depletion by antibiotics impacts NK and Th1 cell frequency in the BM. Little information is available on the effects of the microbiome on NK cells and Th1 cells. To investigate this, the frequency of NK cells (CD45+CD3–NK1.1+ cells) and Th1 cells (CD3+TCRβ+CD4+IFN-γ+ cells) in the Peyer’s patches (PPs) and in the BM was determined by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6) using samples harvested at sacrifice. Because the measurement of the absolute number of PP cells is technically challenging owing to variability of the size of the collected PP tissue, NK cells and Th1 cells in PPs were quantified as percentage of total cells. In non-antibiotic-treated mice, intracardiac injection of B16-F10 cells caused no changes in PP NK and Th1 cell frequencies (Figure 3, A and B). By contrast, the frequency of both NK cells and Th1 cells increased in response to tumor cell injection in the BM (Figure 3, C and D). Broad-spectrum antibiotics lowered the frequency of PP and BM NK cells and Th1 cells in healthy controls and in cancer cell–injected mice (Figure 3, A–D). As a result, while intracardiac melanoma cell injection increased the frequency of BM NK cells and Th1 cells in non-antibiotic-treated controls, it did not affect the frequency of BM NK cells and decreased the frequency of BM Th1 cells in antibiotic-treated mice (Figure 3, A–D). These data demonstrated a role for the gut microbiome in the changes in immune response to cancer cells in bone.

Figure 3 Antibiotics-induced microbiota depletion blocks the expansion of BM NK cells and Th1 cells caused by intracardiac and intratibial injection of melanoma cells. Intracardiac or intratibial injections of luciferase-expressing B16-F10 melanoma cell line were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice. In the intracardiac model, mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. In the intratibial model, the noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as control. Mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics for 4 weeks, starting 2 weeks before the tumor cell injection. (A and E) Relative frequency of PP NK (NK1.1+CD3+) cells. (B and F) Relative frequency of PP Th1 (CD3+CD4+IFN-γ+) cells. (C and G) Relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells. (D and H) Relative and absolute frequency of BM Th1 cells. (A–D) Intracardiac injections. (E–H) Intratibial injections. n = 10 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

Studies conducted using the intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells confirmed these findings. In fact, intratibial melanoma cell injection did not affect the frequency of PP NK cells and Th1 cells (Figure 3, E and F) but increased the frequency of NK cells and Th1 cells within the tumor-bearing bones of mice not treated with antibiotics (Figure 3, G and H). Moreover, antibiotic treatment lowered the frequency of PP and BM NK cells and Th1 cells in healthy controls and in cancer cell–injected mice (Figure 3, E–H).

Analysis of CD8+ T cells, cytolytic CD8+ T cells (GrB+ CD8+ T cells), polymorphonucleated MDSCs, and monocytic MDSCs — cell populations involved in immune responses to cancer — revealed that microbiome depletion by antibiotics decreased the relative frequency of most of these populations in PPs (Supplemental Figure 7). By contrast, antibiotics either did not affect or increased the absolute frequency of CD8+ T cells, GrB+ CD8+ T cells, polymorphonucleated MDSCs, and monocytic MDSCs in the BM (Supplemental Figure 7). The finding of discordant effects of antibiotics on the analyzed cell lineages in PPs and BM indicated that trafficking of intestinal CD8+ T cells and MDSCs to the BM does not contribute to the cancer cell–induced expansion of these lineages in the BM.

Intracardiac injection of B16-F10 cells in mice treated with nonabsorbable antibiotics did not change the frequency of NK cells, GrB-expressing (GrB+) activated NK cells, and Th1 cells in PPs (Supplemental Figure 8A). However, NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells in BM increased in response to tumor cell injection (Supplemental Figure 8B). Nonabsorbable antibiotic treatment lowered the frequency of PP and BM NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells in healthy controls and in cancer cell–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), confirming the results of the broad-spectrum antibiotic experiment. Similarly, intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells did not affect the frequency of PP NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 8C) but did increase the frequency of these lineages in the BM (Supplemental Figure 8D). Moreover, antibiotic treatment lowered the frequency of PP and BM NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells in healthy controls and in cancer cell–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Together, these findings indicate that the capacity of antibiotics to regulate NK cells and Th1 cells does not result from an off-target effect of these agents.

B16-F10 cancer cells promote the migration of intestinal immune cells to the BM via a microbiota-dependent effect. Since intestinal immune cells are known to migrate to distant organs, bone tumor growth may cause the homing of these immune cells to the affected bones. Whether this is mediated by direct effects of the tumor or indirect responses of the BM cells to the tumor is presently unknown.

To directly investigate the effect of cancer bone growth on NK cells and Th1 cell trafficking, we utilized C57BL/6 Kaede mice (35) using methods established in our laboratory (8). This mouse strain offers a sensitive means of tracking the migration from the gut to anatomically distant sites of any leukocyte population definable by surface-displayed or intracellular markers. Kaede mice ubiquitously express the photoconvertible protein Kaede, which permanently changes its fluorescence emission from green (518 nm) to red (582 nm) upon photoactivation with near-UV light (350–410 nm). Once photoconverted in the intestine, red-fluorescing cells can be detected and enumerated by flow cytometry in other organs. The photoconversion of intracellular Kaede has no effect on cellular function and on the homing capacity of T cells (36). Hereafter, we will refer to photoconverted cells as KaedeR cells. Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, shows the intestine and fluorescence microscopy images of PP cells of a Kaede mouse subjected or not subjected to photoactivation of the entire dissected organ ex vivo by exposure to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes. Intracardiac or intratibial injections of B16-F10 cells were performed in 12-week-old Kaede mice. Nine days later, when bone lesions were well established and rapidly growing, all animals were subjected to surgical laparotomy, and 4 PPs per mouse were photoactivated by exposure to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes. To ensure that no other cells were photoconverted, the whole mouse was covered with an aluminum foil blanket. Mice were sacrificed 24 or 48 hours later, and the number of KaedeR NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells in PPs and BM was measured by flow cytometry.

Intracardiac and intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells was followed by a decrease in the frequency of PP KaedeR NK cells, GrB+ NK cells (37), and Th1 cells at 24 and 48 hours with a peak at 48 hours (Figure 4, A and E, and Supplemental Figure 9C). These findings indicated that the egress of NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells from PPs increased during bone cancer growth. Analysis of BM cells from healthy mice revealed that approximately 10%–30% of the BM NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells were KaedeR T cells (Figure 4, B–D and F–H, and Supplemental Figure 9D). This was consistent with the fact that, since the cells of 4 PPs per mouse had been photoconverted, a large fraction of the intestinal immune cells with the potential to migrate to the BM were Kaede red cells. Injection of B16-F10 cells markedly increased the relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells at 24 and 48 hours with a peak at 45%–60% at 24 hours (Figure 4, B–D and F–H). This effect was site specific, since intracardiac or intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells into Kaede mice did not increase the migration of KaedeR NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells to the spleen or the liver (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), tissues where cancer cells were not detected at necroscopy. Together, these data demonstrate that intraosseous melanoma tumor growth promotes the migration of intestinal NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells from intestinal tissues to bone.

Figure 4 Bone tumor growth increases trafficking of NK cells and Th1 cells from the gut to the BM within the tumor lesion. Intracardiac (A–D) or intratibial injections (E–H) of B16-F10 cells were carried out in 12-week-old Kaede mice. In the intracardiac model, mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. In the intratibial model, the noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as control. Nine days later, mice were subjected to surgical laparotomy to access the PPs in the distal SI. PP cells were photoconverted by exposure to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes. Mice were sacrificed 24 and 48 hours after photoconversion. (A and E) Relative frequency of PP NK (NK1.1+CD3+) cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 (CD3+CD4+IFN-γ+) cells. (B and F) Relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells. (C and G) Relative and absolute frequency of BM GrB+ NK cells. (D and H) Relative and absolute frequency of BM Th1 cells. n = 6 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

To determine whether the migration of immune cells from the gut to the BM was microbiota dependent, Kaede mice were subjected to intracardiac or intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells. Some groups of mice were treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics for 3 weeks, starting 2 weeks before the tumor cell injection. Nine days after the tumor cell injection, all animals were subjected to laparotomy, and 4 PPs per mouse were photoactivated. Mice were sacrificed 24 hours later, and the number of KaedeR NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells in PPs and BM was measured by flow cytometry. In both the intracardiac (Figure 5, A–D) and the intratibial experimental model (Figure 5, E–H), antibiotics prevented the decrease in the frequency of PP KaedeR NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells induced by injection of B16-F10 cells (Figure 5, A and E). Antibiotics also completely prevented the increase in the frequency of these cells in the BM (Figure 5, B–D and F–H), demonstrating that the melanoma-induced increase in the migration of PP NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells induced by B16-F10 cells was microbiota dependent.

Figure 5 Antibiotics-induced microbiota depletion prevents trafficking of NK cells and Th1 cells from the gut to the BM induced by tumor growth. Intracardiac (A–D) or intratibial injections (E–H) of B16-F10 cells were carried out in 12-week-old Kaede mice treated or not treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics. In the intracardiac model, mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. In the intratibial model, the noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as control. Nine days later, mice were subjected to surgical laparotomy to access the PPs in the distal SI. PP cells were photoconverted by exposure to a 390 nm light for 2 minutes. Mice were sacrificed 24 hours after photoconversion. (A and E) Relative frequency of PP NK (NK1.1+CD3+) cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 (CD3+CD4+IFN-γ+) cells. (B and F) Relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells. (C and G) Relative and absolute frequency of BM GrB+ NK cells. (D and H) Relative and absolute frequency of BM Th1 cells. n = 6 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

S1PR1 and S1PR5 induce the egress of Th1 and NK1 cells from the small intestine. The chemokine receptors S1PR1 and S1PR5 are expressed by T cells and NK cells, respectively (38, 39). These receptors promote the egress of intestinal T cells and NK cells in response to sensing of circulating S1P (38). To investigate the hypothesis that melanoma growth in bone promotes the egress of Th1 cells and NK cells from the intestine through an S1PR1/5-mediated mechanism, animals were injected with B16-F10 cells and treated for 3 weeks with the S1PR1 functional antagonist FTY720, the S1PR5 functional antagonist BAF312, or both FTY720 and BAF312. These agents arrest the exit of lymphocytes or NK cells from PPs and mesenteric lymph nodes (40, 41) without affecting their function (40–43). In both the intracardiac and intratibial B16-F10 cell injection models, treatment with FTY720 and/or BAF312 had no effects on the frequency of PP NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells, in either control or tumor cell–injected mice (Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Moreover, FTY720 did not affect the increase in BM NK cells and GrB+ NK cells induced by cancer growth (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 11, D and E), while it prevented the tumor-induced increase of Th1 cells in the BM (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 11F). These findings showed that blockade of the egress of Th1 cells from the gut blunts the expansion of these cells in BM via an S1PR1-mediated mechanism. By contrast, treatment with BAF312 prevented the tumor-induced increase of NK cells and GrB+ NK cells in the BM (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 11, D and E) but did not affect the frequency of BM Th1 cells (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 11F), demonstrating that S1PR5 signaling mediates the egress of NK cells from the gut and their homing to the BM. In agreement with this hypothesis, treatment with both FTY720 and BAF312 prevented the tumor-induced increase of NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, andTh1 cells in the BM (Figure 6, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 11, D–F).

Figure 6 Blockade of Th1 and NK cell egress from the gut prevents the expansion of BM Th1 and NK cells induced by intracardiac injections of melanoma cells. Intracardiac injections of luciferase-expressing B16-F10 melanoma cell line were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice. Mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor [NT]) were used as controls. Mice were also treated with the S1PR1 functional antagonist FTY720 and/or the S1PR5 functional antagonist BAF312, starting 1 week before the tumor cell injection. (A) Relative frequency of PP NK (NK1.1+CD3+) cells. (B) Relative frequency of PP GrB+ NK cells. (C) Relative frequency of PP Th1 (CD3+CD4+IFN-γ+) cells. (D) Relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells. (E) Relative and absolute frequency of BM GrB+ NK cells. (F) Relative and absolute frequency of BM Th1 cells. n = 5 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown. T, tumor.

In mice subjected to intracardiac injection of B16-F10 cells, treatment with FTY720 or BAF312 alone or in combination similarly increased tumor growth at days 10 and 13 (Figure 7A), worsened tumor-induced metaphyseal perforations and ectopic bone growth (Figure 7B), worsened midshaft cortical bone loss without affecting bone area (Figure 7C), and aggravated metaphyseal trabecular bone loss (Supplemental Figure 12A). Comparable effects of treatment with FTY720 and/or BAF312 were found in mice subjected to intratibial injection of B16-F10 cells. In fact, in this experimental model, treatment with FTY720 or BAF312 or with both increased tumor growth at 5, 10, and 15 days (Supplemental Figure 13A), worsened cortical perforation indices and ectopic bone growth (Supplemental Figure 13B), aggravated cortical bone loss without affecting bone area (Supplemental Figure 13C), and worsened trabecular bone loss (Supplemental Figure 12B). No significant differences were detected between these effects of FTY720, BAF312, or combined FTY720 and BAF312 treatment.

Figure 7 Blockade of Th1 and NK cell egress from the gut accelerates bone tumor growth induced by intracardiac injections of melanoma cells. Intracardiac injections of luciferase-expressing B16-F10 melanoma cell line were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice. Mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (NT) were used as controls. Mice were also treated with the S1PR1 functional antagonist FTY720 and/or the S1PR5 functional antagonist BAF312, starting 1 week before the tumor cell injection. (A) Tumor growth as assessed by luminescence. (B) Bone perforations and ectopic bone growth as assessed by μCT. (C) μCT indices of cortical structure measured in tibial diaphysis. n = 5 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

CXCR3 and CXCL9 induce the influx of Th1 cells and NK1 cells into the BM. While the egress of Th1 and NK cells from intestinal lymphoid tissues and their entrance into the bloodstream are driven by the S1PR1/5 receptors and their ligand S1P, the exit from the systemic circulation of Th1 and NK cells and their infiltration of cancers are driven by CXCR3, a receptor expressed by T cells (44, 45) and NK cells (46), and its ligand CXCL9, which is induced or upregulated by IFN-γ (47, 48). To determine the relevance of CXCR3 to melanoma-dependent NK and Th1 cell migration to the BM, intracardiac or intratibial injections of B16-F10 cells were performed in 12-week-old Cxcr3–/– mice and WT littermate controls. In both the intracardiac and the intratibial injection model, BM levels of Cxcl9 transcripts increased in response to B16-F10 cell growth in both WT and Cxcr3–/– mice (Figure 8, A and F). By contrast, the frequency of BM NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells was increased by bone tumor growth in WT but not in Cxcr3–/– mice (Figure 8, B–D and G–I). As a result, the frequency of NK and Th1 T cells in the BM of B16-F10 cell–injected mice was lower in Cxcr3–/– mice than in WT mice, underscoring the critical role of CXCR3 in NK and Th1 T cell homing to the BM. As expected, the frequency of these cells in PPs was similar in WT and Cxcr3–/– mice (Figure 8, E and J). Attesting to the functional relevance of these effects, measurement of tumor growth by luminescence revealed that Cxcr3–/– mice had increased tumor growth as compared with WT mice (Figure 9, A and B, and Figure 10, A and B). In addition, Cxcr3–/– mice had more severe cortical perforation indices (Figure 9, C and D, and Figure 10, C and D), ectopic bone growth (Figure 9E and Figure 10E), cortical bone loss (Figure 9F and Figure 10F), and trabecular bone loss (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). Together, these data provided evidence that CXCR3 functions in inducing the influx of Th1 cells and NK1 cells into the BM and impacts bone tumor growth.

Figure 8 Global deletion of CXCR3 prevents the expansion of BM NK and Th1 cells induced by intracardiac and intratibial injection of melanoma cells. Intracardiac (A–E) and intratibial injections (F–J) of B16-F10 melanoma cells were carried out in 12-week-old C57BL/6 WT and Cxcr3–/– mice. In the intracardiac model, mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. In the intratibial model, the noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as control. (A and F) BM levels of CXCL9 transcripts. (B and G) Relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells. (C and H) Relative and absolute frequency of BM GrB+ NK cells. (D and I) Relative and absolute frequency of BM Th1 cells. (E and J) Relative frequency of PP NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells. n = 7 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

Figure 9 Silencing of CXCR3 accelerates bone tumor growth induced by intracardiac injection of melanoma cells. Mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. (A and B) Tumor growth at day 13 as assessed by luminescence. (C–E) Bone perforations and ectopic bone growth as assessed by μCT. (C) Representative images of the tibia. Red pseudocolor, perforations; yellow pseudocolor, ectopic bone growth. (D and E) Indices of perforation and ectopic bone formation. (F) μCT indices of cortical structure measured in tibial diaphysis. n = 7 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

Figure 10 Silencing of CXCR3 accelerates bone tumor growth induced by intratibial injection of melanoma cells. The noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as control. (A and B) Tumor growth at day 15 as assessed by luminescence. (C–E) Bone perforations and ectopic bone growth as assessed by μCT. (C) Representative images of the tibia. Red pseudocolor, perforations; yellow pseudocolor, ectopic bone growth. (D and E) Indices of perforation and ectopic bone formation. (F) μCT indices of cortical structure measured in tibial diaphysis. n = 7 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

To investigate the role of the CXCR3 ligand CXCL9, intracardiac or intratibial injections of B16-F10 cells were carried out in 12-week-old WT mice. Mice were treated with anti-CXCL9 antibody or isotype-matched irrelevant antibody. In both the intracardiac and the intratibial injection model, the frequency of BM NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells was increased by bone tumor growth in control mice but not in those treated with anti-CXCL9 antibody (Figure 11, A–C and E–G). By contrast, the frequency of NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells in PPs was similar in all groups (Figure 11, D and H). Attesting to the functional relevance of CXCL9, measurement of tumor growth by luminescence revealed that mice treated with anti-CXCL9 antibody had increased tumor growth as compared with those treated with irrelevant antibody (Figure 12, A and B, and Figure 13, A and B). In addition, CXCL9 neutralization led to more severe cortical perforations (Figure 12, C and D, and Figure 13, C and D), ectopic bone growth (Figure 12E and Figure 13E), cortical bone loss (Figure 12F and Figure 13F), and trabecular bone loss (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B).

Figure 11 Antibody neutralization of CXCL9 prevents the expansion of BM NK and Th1 cells induced by intracardiac and intratibial injection of melanoma cells. Intracardiac (A–D) and intratibial injections (E–H) of B16-F10 melanoma cells were carried out in 12-week-old mice. In the intracardiac model, mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. In the intratibial model, the noninjected contralateral leg (Cont leg) was used as control. Mice were treated with anti-CXCL9 antibody or isotype-matched irrelevant antibody. (A and E) Relative and absolute frequency of BM NK cells. (B and F) Relative and absolute frequency of BM GrB+ NK cells. (C and G) Relative and absolute frequency of BM Th1 cells. (D and H) Relative frequency of PP NK cells, GrB+ NK cells, and Th1 cells. n = 5 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.

Figure 12 Antibody neutralization of CXCL9 accelerates bone tumor growth induced by intracardiac injection of melanoma cells. Mice not injected with B16-F10 cells (No tumor) were used as controls. (A and B) Tumor growth at day 13 as assessed by luminescence. (C–E) Bone perforations and ectopic bone growth as assessed by μCT. (C) Representative images of the tibia. Red pseudocolor, perforations; yellow pseudocolor, ectopic bone growth. (D and E) Indices of perforation and ectopic bone formation. (F) μCT indices of cortical structure measured in tibial diaphysis. n = 5 mice per group. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group. Nonsignificant comparisons are not shown.