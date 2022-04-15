Combined noncanonical NF-κB agonism and targeted BET bromodomain inhibition reverse HIV latency ex vivo

Evaluation of IAPi-based combination latency reversal regimens. IAPi-based combination LRA regimens were evaluated in a triple Jurkat cell line model of latency. This model is composed of 3 independent latently infected clones containing replication-competent proviruses with luciferase reporters in place of nef (4). Cross titrations of the IAPi compound AZD5582 (referred to as IAPi for brevity) with LRAs of several distinct mechanistic classes were evaluated (Figure 1). Fixed concentrations of each LRA in combination with a titration of IAPi were plotted to evaluate combined activity; left and/or upward shift of the IAPi dose-response curves indicated enhanced latency reversal. Confirmatory experiments to verify combination latency reversal activity (or lack thereof) and assess toxicity (CellTiterGlo assay for total cellular ATP) were also performed (data not shown).

Figure 1 Evaluation of IAPi-based combination latency reversal regimens in the triple Jurkat model. Cross titration of IAPi with (A and B) HDACi vorinostat (A); panobinostat (B); (C) PKC agonist ingenol B; (D) TLR-7 agonist GS-9620; (E) disulfiram; (F) GSK3i; (G and H) PRC2-targeted histone methyltransferase inhibitors EED226 (G) and GSK343 (H); and (I) BET inhibitor I-BET151. The y axes represent proviral luciferase reporter induction following 48 hours of drug exposure, normalized to DMSO-treated cells on each plate. Dose-response curves were generated using GraphPad Prism 9 using a log(agonist) versus response variable slope 4 parameter curve fit. Each point represents the average signal from 2 replicate wells from a single targeted screen experiment. Different colored curves represent a fixed concentration, indicated in the figure panels, of LRA combination partner with dose titration of IAPi. Conditions without IAPi treatment were plotted as 5 × 10–13 M for visualization on the log 10 x axis.

In this Jurkat model of latency, there was some enhanced activity for IAPi+HDACi; however, this occurred at relatively high exposures of HDACi: 625 nM vorinostat and 4 nM panobinostat showed combination activity with IAPi, but the higher doses demonstrated overt toxicity (defined as >50% decline in total cellular ATP levels; Figure 1, A and B). Combination of IAPi with the PKC agonist ingenol B resulted in antagonism of latency reversal. Ingenol B demonstrated overt toxicity even at active single-agent doses, which appeared to be exacerbated by IAPi (Figure 1C). Testing of the innate-immune TLR7 agonist GS-9620 did not result in combination activity or toxicity (Figure 1D and ref. 19). Disulfiram, an Akt-signaling pathway activator, did not demonstrate combination activity and, at the higher doses, resulted in antagonism of IAPi activity, which was associated with toxicity (Figure 1E and ref. 20). Combination latency reversal activity was observed for higher doses of a glycogen synthase kinase 3 inhibitor (GSK3i), SB-698596-AC (ref. 21 and Figure 1F). Two polycomb repressive complex 2–targeted LRAs, EED antagonist EED226 and EZH2 inhibitor GSK343, did not demonstrate obvious latency reversal or overt toxicity as single agents or in combination with IAPi (Figure 1, G and H, and refs. 22–24).

Striking combination activity was observed at a range of concentrations for 2 bromodomain (BD) and extraterminal domain protein inhibitor (BETi) compounds, JQ1 and I-BET151, in combination with IAPi (Figure 1I and data not shown). At very high exposures (≥2.5 μM for I-BET151), IAPi+BETi demonstrated overt toxicity in this cell line model. Notably, levels of proviral induction following IAPi+BETi treatment approached those observed with the HIV latency reversal positive control PKC agonist and calcium ionophore pair phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate and ionomycin (PMA/i).

Synergistic latency reversal activity with IAPi+BETi. The Bliss independence model was employed to assess synergy between IAPi and BETi (Figure 2 and ref. 25). IAPi and the BETi I-BET151 demonstrated dose-responsive increases in synergistic activity in the Jurkat model (Figure 2A). This combination was further evaluated at the single-cell level in the Jurkat N6 cell line using single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) to evaluate the frequency of cells undergoing reactivation and define the impact of IAPi and/or BETi on the host cell transcriptome (Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 Synergistic latency reversal activity for the IAPi and BETi combination in Jurkat N6 model of latency. (A) Assessment of IAPi+BETi (I-BET151) latency reversal synergy using the Bliss independence model. Error bars represent SEM from pooled replicates across n = 2 independent experiments. (B) UMAP plots depicting overall transcriptome clustering and sample identity (top) and superimposed viral transcript detection (bottom) across treatment conditions. Each dot represents a single cell. Coloring of bottom panel was altered in Adobe Photoshop for ease of visualization of single cells. (C) Gene expression heatmap (red = upregulated; blue = downregulated) indicating the number of significantly differentially expressed genes identified in pairwise comparisons for each treatment condition. Color gradients indicate increasing numbers of statistically significant differentially expressed genes. Differential expression analysis was performed on sctransform normalized values with cutoffs for gene features expressed in at least 10% of cells and a log 2 -fold difference of at least 0.25. Statistical significance for DEGs was evaluated with genome-wide Wilcoxon’s ranked sum tests with Bonferroni’s correction.

IAPi and BETi both induce host transcriptional changes in addition to their effects on the HIV provirus (4, 26). To evaluate whether IAPi+BETi treatment also synergistically induced host transcripts, we performed scRNA-Seq of Jurkat N6 cells; this provided a high-resolution picture of host and viral gene expression. DMSO, IAPi, BETi, or IAPi+BETi conditions underwent scRNA-Seq using the 10× Genomics 3′ capture technique. 2D visualization of scRNA data was performed using uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP), which revealed DMSO- and IAPi-treated cells forming a distinct separate cluster as compared with I-BET151– and IAPi+I-BET151–treated cells (Figure 2B). These data suggested that I-BET151, but not IAPi, drives major transcriptome remodeling. Concordant with this, differential gene expression analysis revealed major transcriptional changes associated with BETi treatment (Figure 2C and Supplemental Data Set 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157281DS1).

IAPi+BETi treatment drastically increases the number of Jurkat N6 cells undergoing latency reversal at the transcript level (97.3% with IAPi+BETi vs. 19.2% with IAPi and 12.6% with I-BET151) (Figure 2B). HIV was the most variable transcript in each treatment condition; the marked enrichment of HIV transcripts with IAPi+BETi treatment suggest the provirus is uniquely responsive to this combination relative to cellular genes. For example, CXCR4, a cellular gene that exhibits similarity to HIV provirus with respect to promoter structure, was not synergistically induced by combination treatment (Supplemental Figure 1 and ref. 27). Additionally, known IAPi-upregulated genes BIRC3 and NFKB2 were not further upregulated by the addition of I-BET151 in primary CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2 and ref. 4). Further, IAPi+BETi synergy was dependent on NF-κB sites within the HIV promoter when evaluated in 2D10 (WT NF-κB sites) and 2B5 (mutant NF-κB sites) Jurkat models of latency (Supplemental Figure 3 and ref. 28).

BET protein KO reveals a primary role for BRD4 in IAPi+BETi combination LRA activity. BETi target BRD2, BRD3, and BRD4 proteins with a high degree of selectivity (29). Initial reports attributed latency reversal with BETi to reduced host/viral competition for the critical HIV transcriptional coactivator P-TEFb among BRD4, the 7SK small nuclear ribonucleoprotein, and the viral protein Tat (9, 30–34). Increased access of Tat to P-TEFb facilitates super elongation complex (SEC) formation at the HIV promoter, which then drives highly processive HIV transcription (reviewed in ref. 9).

This reduced host/viral competition for P-TEFb is thought to be mediated by BETi-mediated displacement of the long isoform of BRD4 (BRD4L) from chromatin; this isoform contains a C-terminal P-TEFb–binding domain (32). Conrad and colleagues have also reported that the BETi-mediated displacement of the short isoform of BRD4 (BRD4S) may contribute to latency disruption via reduced recruitment of repressive SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes to the HIV promoter (35). BRD2 inhibition may similarly reduce recruitment of repressor complexes (36). The contribution of each of these BET proteins/isoforms to latency reversal alone or with IAPi was evaluated to inform on the molecular mechanisms responsible for IAPi+BETi LRA synergy.

Latently infected N6 cells were transduced with CRISPR-CAS9–expressing lentiviruses with single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) directed against the BET family proteins BRD2, BRD3, BRD4L, BRD4 (both isoforms), and BRD2+BRD4 (both isoforms) to generate short-term polyclonal KOs (Figure 3A and ref. 4). Immunoblot analysis revealed similar KO levels for each target at the time of DMSO or IAPi stimulation: mean depletion, 68% (BRD2), 85% (BRD3), 70% (BRD4), 72% (BRD4L), and 69% (averaged across BRD2+BRD4) (Supplemental Figure 4). To provide context for the latency reversal effect of BET protein KO, single-agent IAPi and BETi treatments were conducted in parallel (Figure 3B). Depletion of BRD2, BRD4L, BRD4 (both isoforms), BRD2+BRD4 (both isoforms), but not BRD3, caused a consistent increase in viral gene expression detected by flow cytometry for the viral HSA reporter relative to baseline HSA expression in control conditions (Figure 3, C–G).

Figure 3 BET protein KO reveals a primary role for BRD4 in IAPi+BETi combination LRA activity in Jurkat N6 cells. (A) Representative Western blot following lentiviral transduction of sgRNA targeted to BET family proteins. Data are representative of 7 independent experiments, with each target quantified in at least n = 4 experiments (Supplemental Figure 4). Empty vector (EV) and mock-infected (parent) cells served as negative control conditions (corresponding to DMSO or (-) control labels in B–G). (B) HSA reporter expression on live N6 cells following 48 hours IAPi (100 nM AZD5582) or BETi (1 μM I-BET151) exposure. Error bars represent SEM. (C–G) HSA reporter expression on live single cells following 48 hours of IAPi (100 nM AZD5582) and/or BETi (1 μM I-BET151) drug treatment in the presence or absence of different BET protein or BET protein isoform KOs. (H) Comparison of HSA reporter expression across IAPi+BET protein KO conditions. (I) Comparison of IAPi+BET protein KO and inhibition. For B–I, each dot represents an HSA determination for a sgRNA targeted to the indicated protein(s) or isoform(s). Each protein or isoform was targeted with 2 sgRNAs across n = 6 or n = 7 independent experiments, depending on the target. Dots for drug-treated conditions (i.e., DMSO for negative controls or IAPi±BETi) represent HSA determinations following treatment of parent N6 and empty vector transduced cells. Error bars represent SEM. FDR-adjusted P values for pairwise comparisons using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum tests are indicated as follows: **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (J) Bliss independence analysis of IAPi+BET KO conditions versus IAPi+BETi. Black bars indicate median Bliss index.

We next assessed combination latency reversal activity by treating BRD-KO cells with IAPi (Figure 3, C–G). IAPi plus BRD2, BRD4L, BRD4 (both isoforms), BRD2+BRD4 (both isoforms), but not BRD3, KO resulted in enhanced latency reversal activity over IAPi alone (Figure 3, C–G). IAPi+BRD4L KO, IAPi+BRD4 KO, and IAPi+BRD2+4 KO resulted in greater latency reversal than IAPi+BRD2 KO (Figure 3H). IAPi+BRD4 KO resulted in numerically larger proviral induction than IAPi+BRD4L KO, but was not statistically different. The same trend occurred for the comparison of IAPi+BRD2+4 KO with IAPi+BRD4 KO (Figure 3H).

Interestingly, when IAPi+BRD2+4 KO was compared with IAPi+BETi, the use of BETi resulted in greater latency reversal (Figure 3I). Nevertheless, these results are consistent with previous literature observing distinct contributions to latency maintenance of the BRD2 protein and the BRD4S and BRD4L isoforms (32, 35, 36). Bliss independence analysis of the IAPi+BETi KO studies demonstrated a greater synergy index for conditions that target BRD4 compared with BRD2 or BRD3 (Figure 3J). Therefore, at least in this cell line system, IAPi+BETi combination activity relies mainly on BRD4 targeting.

Selective targeting of BRD4 alone or in combination with IAPi in primary CD4+ T cells from aviremic donors. Next, we performed a series of evaluations of IAPi and BET-targeted LRA combinations to assess latency reversal efficacy in CD4+ T cells from aviremic donors. Given the prominent role of BRD4 in IAPi+BETi synergy in the Jurkat model (Figure 3), we employed a BRD-selective proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC), ZXH3-26, that selectively degrades BRD4 at 5 nM and results in BRD2, BRD3, and BRD4 degradation at 50 nM in primary CD4+ T cells (Figure 4A and ref. 37).

Figure 4 Selective targeting of BRD4 alone or in combination with IAPi in primary CD4+ T cells from aviremic donors. (A) Western blot of BET family proteins showing BRD4-specific degradation with 5 nM of the BRD PROTAC ZXH 3-26. BET degradation was confirmed by Western blot for all (n = 3) donors; a representative blot is shown. (B) Fold change in HIV gag cell–associated RNA (normalized to TBP expression, except for PMA/i due to known TBP upregulation following PMA/i exposure; ref. 78) in total CD4+ T cells following 24 hours of exposure to the indicated compounds. Each dot represents the average induction of 4 to 5 replicates of 1 to 2 million CD4+ T cells for an individual donor (n = 3). Error bars represent SEM. Bliss index for combination regimens is indicated in the upper left. (C) Total cellular ATP levels normalized to DMSO and (D) percentage of live cells measured by AOPI membrane exclusion dye microscopy-based assay following drug exposure. Note that PMA/i viability with AO/PI staining may be an underestimate of viability due to the formation of large clusters of proliferating viable cells. Each dot represents the average of 4 to 5 replicates (C, CellTiterGlo) or 2 replicates (D, AO/PI staining) for each donor (n = 3). Error bars represent SEM. Donors A-2, B, and C were tested (Supplemental Table 1).

Interestingly, despite efficient degradation of target proteins, the ZXH3-26 BET PROTAC resulted in a lesser degree of HIV gag cell–associated RNA induction than the nondegrading parent BETi compound JQ1 both alone and in combination with IAPi (Figure 4B). A similar phenotype of lesser latency reversal using BET PROTACs compared with inhibitors was observed in the triple Jurkat model (Supplemental Figure 5). Further, BET degraders, when used at pan-BET degrading concentrations, appeared to have a slightly greater toxicity profile than BET inhibitors using assays for total cellular ATP levels and membrane exclusion dyes (Figure 4, C and D). Taking these data together, we concluded that BET inhibition, but not degradation, synergized with IAPi; hence, we next evaluated pan- and BD-selective BET inhibitors.

IAPi and BETi combination latency reversal activity in primary CD4+ T cells from aviremic donors. BET family proteins contain 2 bromodomains (BD1 and BD2) that bind to chromatin and transcription factors (38–40). BETi tested as LRAs to date bind to both BD1 and BD2 bromodomains (pan-BETi) and displace BET proteins from chromatin. Recently, tool molecules have become available that bind to either the BD1 or BD2 bromodomains of the BRD2/3/4 proteins with a high degree of selectivity (41, 42). BD-selective inhibitors may confer a safety advantage through mitigation of the global impact of pan-BET inhibition on normal host cell processes (refs. 41, 43, and Supplemental Figure 6).

Pan-BETi (I-BET151) and BD-selective BETi (iBET-BD1; GSK789) and iBET-BD2 (GSK046) were evaluated in the triple Jurkat model of latency (Figure 5A and ref. 4, 41, 42). iBET-BD1 demonstrated greater latency reversal activity than iBET-BD2 (Figure 5A). When tested with IAPi, there was combination latency reversal activity with both selective inhibitors (iBET-BD1 > iBET-BD2), albeit to a lesser extent than with pan-BETi (Figure 5, B–D).

Figure 5 Pan or selective targeting of BET protein BD domains alone or in combination with IAPi. (A) Dose-response curves for pan-BD and BD-selective BETi in the triple Jurkat model across n = 3 independent experiments. (B–D) Combination activity of IAPi and (B) pan-BETi, (C) iBET-BD1, or (D) iBET-BD2 in the triple Jurkat model. Representative of n = 4 independent experiments. Conditions without IAPi treatment were plotted as (A) 5 × 10–9 M or (B–D) 1 × 10–11 M for visualization on the log 10 x axis. (E) Resting CD4+ T cell HIV gag caRNA (TBP normalized, except for PMA/i due to known TBP upregulation following PMA/i exposure, ref. 78, I) with parallel measurements of cell-associated p24 protein (F), and (G) culture medium p24 protein induction following 40 hours exposure of IAPi (100 nM AZD5582), pan-BETi (1 μM I-BET151), BD1- or BD2-selective BETi (2 μM), or combinations thereof compared with the positive control PMA/i. Horizontal black lines indicate (E) mean ± SEM or (F and G) geometric mean across all donors. (H) Total cellular ATP levels and (I) cellular viability following 40 hours drug exposure. Note that PMA/i viability with AO/PI staining may be an underestimate of viability due to the formation of large clusters of proliferating viable cells. (J) QVOA following IAPi and pan-BETi exposure relative to the positive control PHA/IL-2. Infectious unit per million resting CD4+ T cells (IUPM) for each condition represented as a percentage of the PHA IUPM for each donor (different shapes). Open shapes indicate no positive wells were detected. For QVOA, resting CD4+ T cells from donors E-2, G, and D-2 were evaluated (Supplemental Table 1). All error bars represent mean ± SEM. FDR-corrected P values for pairwise comparisons using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank tests are indicated as follows: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Next, IAPi and pan- and selective BETi were evaluated in primary resting CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed donors. Concentrations of I-BET151, iBET-BD1, and iBET-BD2 were chosen to target approximately 85% inhibition of the respective BD(s) based on time-resolved fluorescence energy transfer and other assays (data not shown). Given the relatively slow kinetics of noncanonical NF-κB signaling, we first used a 40-hour drug exposure and assessed HIV cell–associated gag RNA induction and p24 protein induction (4, 8).

High levels of HIV gag RNA induction were observed for the latency reversal positive control PMA/i with the exception of 2 donors, possibly due to toxicity associated with prolonged PMA/i exposure (Figure 5E). Single-agent IAPi and pan-BETi conditions resulted in approximately 2-fold inductions of HIV cell–associated gag RNA, with lesser but still significant LRA activity for iBET-BD1 and iBET-BD2 (Figure 5E). Combination IAPi+BETi treatment enhanced latency reversal as compared with IAPi single-agent treatment, with the largest effect observed for IAPi+pan-BETi, which resulted in a median 4.7-fold induction of HIV cell–associated gag RNA (Figure 5E).

Based on the remarkable up to 14-fold induction (depending on donor, BETi compound, and time point assayed; Figure 4B and Figure 5E) of cell-associated HIV gag RNA following IAPi+pan-BETi exposure, we anticipated that HIV protein expression was likely also induced. Cell-associated and supernatant HIV p24 levels were measured in parallel using an ultrasensitive combined immunoprecipitation and digital ELISA methodology (Figure 5, F and G, and ref. 44). As reported previously, there was some spontaneous release of p24 in a minority of donors (44). Although high levels of p24 were detected reliably with PMA/i, there was not consistent strong induction of HIV p24 following IAPi and pan- or BD-selective BETi exposure in primary resting CD4+ T cells. IAPi+BD2-BETi resulted in p24 induction in a few donors, but the biological significance of this low-level induction is unclear, given the proximity to the limit of detection of the assay. Importantly, the latency reversal observed with IAPi+BETi occurred with marginal (median difference < 5% compared with DMSO) impact on cellular viability or total cellular ATP despite a relatively long drug exposure (Figure 5, H and I).

Despite the low levels of HIV protein induction, we sought to independently determine whether IAPi+pan-BETi induces viral outgrowth ex vivo. We performed quantitative viral outgrowth assays (QVOA) using IAPi+pan-BETi and single agents in resting CD4+ T cells from 3 aviremic donors (Figure 5J). Positive control phytohaemagglutinin (PHA)+IL-2 mitogen stimulation induced robust viral outgrowth. However, although there was fractional activation of the reservoir with IAPi alone, as observed previously in some donors (4), there was not clear or consistently enhanced frequency of outgrowth with IAPi+I-BET151 combination treatment (Figure 5J).

Mechanistic evaluations of the HIV gag RNA-protein disconnect. The finding of strong cell-associated HIV unspliced gag RNA induction, yet relatively low p24 protein induction even with ultrasensitive detection methods, prompted exploration of this apparent disconnect between viral RNA and protein levels. One possibility is that IAPi and/or BETi impairs the host translation machinery. Using an assay for nascent translation, we found that, while BETi slightly reduced rates of nascent translation in primary CD4+ T cells, there was not a significant global impairment with IAPi and/or BETi, as was observed with the translational elongation inhibitor cycloheximide (Supplemental Figure 7). Notably, we observed markedly increased levels of translation in PMA/i-stimulated compared with unstimulated primary CD4+ T cells.

Another potential explanation for the lack of HIV protein induction is inefficient nuclear export of HIV RNA (45). However, nuclear and cytoplasmic RNA fractionations of primary CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed donors demonstrated upregulation of HIV gag RNA in both nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions following IAPi+BETi treatment (Supplemental Figure 8). Fractionation efficiency was confirmed using unspliced/spliced GAPDH and the 40S ribosomal protein S14 (RPS14) RNA transcripts as controls as well as Western blot confirmation of efficient cellular fractionation at the protein level prior to RNA extraction (Supplemental Figure 8).

Finally, the discrepancy between strong induction of gag cell–associated HIV RNA, but lesser p24 protein induction, might be explained by a failure of IAPi+BETi treatment to overcome barriers to HIV transcriptional elongation, completion, and splicing. To evaluate this possibility, an HIV transcript profiling assay was conducted to absolutely quantify induction of 7 classes of HIV transcripts (TAR, read through, elongated LTR, pol, tat-rev, polyadenylated, and fully elongated [nef]; ref. 46). First described by Yukl and colleagues, this assay employs carefully optimized cDNA synthesis and digital PCR to enable reasonable comparisons of transcript induction magnitude across different regions of the HIV genome (46). Having established proof-of-concept LRA combination activity with long drug exposures (24–40 hours; Figures 4 and 5), these more detailed transcript profiling experiments were performed with an 8-hour drug treatment to more accurately recapitulate an in vivo BETi exposure (29, 41).

Across 5 donors, DMSO-treated aviremic donor CD4+ T cells had high frequencies of 5′ transcripts (TAR, elongated LTR, and pol) but 1 to 2 log 10 lower levels of multiply spliced, polyadenylated, and fully elongated transcripts, similar to what was originally reported with this assay (Supplemental Figure 9 and ref. 46). The highest levels of induction for IAPi and/or BETi were observed for elongated LTR transcripts (median 6.5-fold induction with IAP+I-BET151, 4.7-fold induction with IAPi+iBET-BD1, and 2.7-fold induction with IAPi+iBET-BD2). Relative to elongated LTR and pol transcripts, there was lesser induction of fully elongated polyadenylated and nef transcripts (median approximately 3.5-fold induction with IAP/I-BET151, and median approximately 2-fold inductions with the IAPi+BD-selective BETi for both polyadenylated and nef transcripts) (Figure 6A). Given lesser fully elongated transcript induction with IAPi+BETi, we asked whether IAPi+BETi impair HIV transcriptional elongation in the Jurkat N6 cell line, which, unlike cells from aviremic patients, contains a single intact provirus in each cell. Assessment of transcripts (gag, env, post-A7, U3) in the scRNA-Seq data following IAPi+BETi did not demonstrate clear decreases in the percentages of fully elongated transcripts (i.e., U3) compared with less elongated transcripts (i.e., gag) as a percentage of total HIV reads for DMSO versus IAPi+BETi treatment (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 6 26. HIV transcript profiling and p24 protein induction following IAPi and/or BETi exposure in primary CD4+ T cells from aviremic donors. (A) Fold change values for different HIV transcripts normalized to μg RNA input in total CD4+ T cells following 8 hours of LRA stimulation. Each dot represents the average fold change over DMSO-treated cells for an individual donor. Donors (A-2, D-3, H-2, J, K-2) were tested for IAPi/pan-BETi (I-BET151) and single agents; 4 donors were tested for IAPi, pan-, and BD-selective-BETi (D-3, H-2, J, K-2) (Supplemental Table 1). For 1 donor there was a likely PCR amplification failure for the nef transcript. In 2 donors, there were insufficient cells to evaluate the HDACi suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA) in parallel. Filled symbols represent conditions where there were no detectable transcripts above background and data were left censored at 5 copies/μg RNA input, based on the background digital droplet signal observed in no reverse transcriptase and no template control wells run for each donor on each plate for each primer/probe set. Horizontal bars indicate the median fold change across the donors tested for an indicated transcript/drug condition. (B) Bliss synergy indexes for IAPi+BETi drug combinations across different transcripts. Horizontal bars indicate the median index calculated across 4 to 5 donors depending on the transcript/drug condition. (C) Ultrasensitive p24 measurements in culture supernatants following 8 hours drug exposure and washout for 4 different donors (D-3, H-2, J, K-2).

Completion of transcriptional elongation and the generation of multiply spliced tat-rev transcripts are essential requirements of HIV latency reversal, as these transcripts are required for robust initiation of a viral positive transcriptional feedback loop (9, 47). Depending on the primary cell donor, there was minimal to no induction (median 1.5-fold) of multiply spliced tat-rev transcripts with IAPi+I-BET151, with similar findings for the IAPi+BD-selective BETi (Figure 6A). Extremely low levels of tat-rev transcripts preclude strong conclusions about the presence or absence of small inductions following IAPi+BETi exposure in some donors due to greater levels of assay noise at low absolute levels of transcript. However, PMA/i treatment consistently resulted in indisputable tat-rev inductions. Additionally, Bliss independence analysis of this data set revealed synergistic activity of IAPi+pan-BETi on TAR, elongated LTR, and pol transcripts, while additive effects were observed on polyA, nef, and tat-rev transcripts (Figure 6B). Similar findings were observed for IAPi+iBET-BD1, while IAPi+iBET-BD2 demonstrated synergy only when TAR transcripts were measured, with additive effects for the other transcripts. Taken together, these data suggest that while IAPi+BETi shows strong synergy on HIV transcript initiation and early elongation, the IAPi+BETi combination is less efficient at inducing full transcriptional elongation, polyadenylation, and splicing of HIV transcripts.

To contextualize these transcript findings (Figure 6, A and B) with HIV protein induction levels, approximately 5 million CD4+ T cells per condition (such that there were many replication-competent inducible reservoir cells in each drug treatment condition based on previously determined QVOAs) were extensively washed following 8 hours of drug exposure and cultured with serial sampling of the culture supernatant for HIV p24 protein using an ultrasensitive digital ELISA method (Figure 6C and ref. 7). PMA/i resulted in consistent p24 induction across all 4 donors tested. As observed above in longer exposure periods (Figure 5, E–G), IAPi+BETi treatment resulted in inconsistent p24 detection across donors and at levels 1 to 2 log 10 lower than those observed for PMA/i-treated cells (Figure 6C). In general, p24 protein was more likely to be detected in combination treatments, but with the relatively sporadic induction of p24, no clear pattern emerged as to whether IAPi+pan-BETi, IAPi+iBET-BD1, or IAPi+iBET-BD2 exhibited superior p24 protein induction.

Taken together, these data suggest that, while the IAPi+BETi LRA combination strongly induces HIV transcripts containing gag, lesser generation of fully elongated/polyadenylated/multiply spliced transcripts occurs and is associated with limited HIV p24 protein induction. In contrast, PMA/i treatment substantially increases all HIV transcript species and is associated with high levels of p24 protein induction.

To further confirm this finding of decreased full HIV transcriptional elongation and polyadenylation in primary cells (Figure 6), we performed an orthogonal assay to measure the induction of polyadenylated versus total viral RNA transcripts. Magnetic beads coated with polydT oligos were employed to generate a polyA-captured RNA fraction from the CD4+ T cells of ART-suppressed donors following an 8-hour IAPi+BETi or DMSO treatment. Consistent with the transcript profiling assay results (Figure 6), there was decreased gag induction in the polyA RNA fraction relative to the total RNA fraction (Supplemental Figure 11). As a comparison, we examined polyadenylation of the NFKB2 gene, a defined transcriptional target of IAPi, after IAPi+BETi treatment in the same fractions (4). Polyadenylation of NFKB2 transcripts appeared unperturbed, suggesting that the decreased elongation and polyadenylation of transcripts following IAPi+BETi treatment may be HIV specific.