Genome-wide DNA hypermethylation opposes healing in patients with chronic wounds by impairing epithelial-mesenchymal transition

Comparative profiling of DNA methylation and mRNA expression in chronic wound-edge and unwounded human skin. In the human skin, DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) 1 and 3 are primarily active in causing gene methylation (26). In the wound edge (WE) of patients with chronic wounds, expression of DNMT1 and 3B were elevated (Figure 1A). The functional significance of such elevation was validated by the observation that compared with unwounded (UW) human skin, chronic WE tissue was observed to be hypermethylated as evident by elevated 5-methylcytosine (5mC) (Figure 1B). The murine ischemic flap approach offers the opportunity to investigate DNA methylation as a function of graded ischemia (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157279DS1). The simultaneous study of 5mC and 5hmC identified that DNMT expression and DNA hypermethylation were inducible by ischemia (Supplemental Figure 1, A–G). Comparison of whole-genome methylation status between human chronic WE tissue and UW skin revealed 4689 differentially methylated regions (DMRs) in the proximal promoters (1 kb upstream and 1kb downstream of TSS of Ref-Seq genes) of WE (Figure 1, C and D). Hypermethylation (3661 DMR) was more prominent than hypomethylation (1028 DMR) in human chronic WE tissue (Figure 1D). To address the functional significance of such changes in DMR, Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) was performed to identify the canonical pathways that were affected. EMT was found to be the most significant pathway enriched in hypermethylated DMR in chronic WE tissue (Supplemental Figure 1H). EMT-related genes were represented by 26 hypermethylated DMRs. Candidate genes included EMT inducers, such as NOTCH and WNT, and EMT-related transcriptional factors, such as TWIST and FOXC2 (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1I).

Figure 1 Increased global DNA methylation is strongly associated with human chronic WE tissue. (A) Representative IHC analysis of DNMT1 (top), DNMT3A (middle), and DNMT3B (bottom) in paraffin sections from human unwounded (UW) skin and chronic wound-edge (WE) tissue. Bottom panel represent the intensity analysis of the images. (Scale bar: 50 μm; n = 5; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (B) Dot blot analysis (left) and its intensity analysis (right) of 5-methylcytosine (5mc) in human chronic WE compared with UW skin (n = 5; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (C) Circos plot demonstrating the distribution of significant differentially methylated regions (DMRs) associated with 1 kb upstream and 1 kb downstream of Ref-Seq genes in human chronic WE. Chromosome number marked in the periphery. Red lines and dots represent hypermethylated loci, and green lines and dots represent hypomethylated loci in chronic WE. (D) Hierarchical clustering analysis of 4689 significant DMRs associated with Ref-Seq genes in chronic WE. (n = 3; FDR adjusted P < 0.05; 3661 hypermethylated and 1028 hypomethylated in chronic WE tissue) were obtained. (E) IPA upstream regulator analysis of methylation data identified TP53 to be the most significant hypermethylated upstream regulator in chronic WE. (F) Methylation status of a region of TP53 promoter (–1069 bp to –821 bp) analyzed through bisulfite sequencing (methylated CpG, black; unmethylated CpG, white) (n = 10 clones). (G) Distribution of methylated and unmethylated CpGs in TP53 promoter (human UW skin (top); chronic WE (bottom). (H) qRT-PCR analysis of TP53 expression in human chronic WE and skin. (n = 5, 7; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (I) Representative IHC analysis of TP53 in sections from human UW skin and chronic WE and (J) intensity analysis of the images. (Scale bar: 50 μm; n = 6, 7; *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Upstream regulator analysis of the affected DMRs recognized TP53 as a hypermethylated candidate gene primarily affected in WE tissue (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 2). Candidate TP53, a known EMT regulator (27), was validated by bisulfite sequencing (Figure 1, F and G). Supplemental murine flap studies demonstrated that ischemia methylated TP53 (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K). In humans, TP53 hypermethylation in WE tissue was associated with downregulation of TP53 gene expression (Figure 1, H–J).

To determine the impact of hypermethylation on downregulation of gene expression, total RNA-Seq–based differential expression analysis was performed. Out of 57,825 annotated genes detected (includes 20,327 protein coding genes) (Figure 2A), 614 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) satisfied the comparison filtering criteria (P < 0.05; log 2 fold change > ±1) (Figure 2B). Consistent with the genome-wide DNA hypermethylation status in WE tissue, hierarchical clustering analyses identified specific sets of downregulated DEGs (Figure 2B). Of the 614 DEGs, the TP53 signaling pathway was enriched for downregulated genes (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3). IPA-based analysis of upstream regulator of genes that were downregulated predicted negative regulation of the TP53 signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 2B). Biological validation of these candidate genes was achieved using quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and IHC analyses of human chronic WE tissue. All candidates, with the exception of SIRT1, were validated (Supplemental Figure 2, C–N). Thus, these 2 sets of high-throughput genomic analyses, methylome and RNA-Seq, recognized the TP53 pathway as being downregulated by hypermethylation in human WE tissue.

Figure 2 Increase in global DNA methylation represses EMT pathway in chronic WE tissue. (A) Circos plot demonstrating the distribution of significant differentially expressed genes (DEGs) obtained through RNA-Seq analysis in chronic WE. Chromosome number marked in the periphery. Red lines represent upregulated genes and green lines represent downregulated genes in chronic WE. (B) Hierarchical clustering analysis of significantly different genes in chronic WE. (C) Bar plot representing integration of hypermethylated genes (by MethylCap-Seq analysis) with downregulated genes (by RNA-Seq analysis) was performed to look for the common canonical pathways using the comparison analysis tool of IPA. The dot over each bar represents the –log(P value) of each pathway. (D) Representative IHC analysis of ADAM17, (E) TWIST1, (F) NOTCH1, and (G) SMURF1 in paraffin sections of human UW skin and chronic WE. Right panels represent the intensity analysis of the images. (Scale bar: 100 μm; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test, n = 4–11). (H) H&E staining and (I) representative IHC analyses for E-cadherin–ZEB1 colocalization, (J) E-cadherin–slug colocalization, (K) E-cadherin–vimentin colocalization, and (L) E-cadherin–N-cadherin colocalization in ischemic and nonischemic murine bipedicle wounds at different time points after wounding. Right panels represent the Pearson colocalization coefficient calculation at days 1, 3, and 7 after wounding. (Scale bar: 50 μm; n = 6, *P < 0.05). Data represented as mean ± SEM.

DNA hypermethylation and downregulation of the EMT pathway. To determine the candidate genes that share the same directionality both at methylation (hyper) levels and RNA expression (downregulation) levels, cross-comparison analysis of DMR-containing genes (from methylome analysis) with downregulated genes (from RNA-Seq) was performed. Given that the majority of the significant DEGs were downregulated, a search for candidates with hypermethylated DMRs was conducted. The comparison analysis module of IPA recognized the “regulation of EMT pathway” as the most enriched pathway whose genes shared similar directionality in terms of being hypermethylated and having lower expression (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 4). The only other pathway recognized as being significant was “G-protein coupled receptor signaling.”

The contention that in chronic WE tissue, hypermethylated DMR downregulates DEGs representing the EMT signaling pathway was addressed (Supplemental Table 4). IHC analyses revealed that ADAM17, TWIST1, SMURF1, and NOTCH1 were downregulated in chronic WE tissue (Figure 2, D–G). The physiological relevance of ischemia, a common complication underlying chronic wounds, as downregulator of EMT genes was tested in an established murine model (28). IHC analyses of a panel of EMT-related proteins demonstrated a suppressive function of ischemia (Figure 2, H–L). Markers of WE EMT, i.e., colocalization of epithelial E-cadherin with mesenchymal markers (vimentin, N-cadherin, ZEB1, or Slug), was noted to be blunted in ischemic wounds (Figure 2, H–L). EMT is a property generally acquired by epithelial cells (29). To address the specific cell compartment affected, we turned toward single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq).

Patient-derived WE keratinocyte population. scRNA-Seq analysis was performed in 7 independent human samples, 3 of which were chronic WE and 4 represented reference UW skin. A data set from 67,040 cells from 7 samples was thus generated. After application of quality control measures, a total of 25,168 cells from chronic WE and 25,561 cells from UW skin were analyzed. Clustering analyses of these cells resulted in a t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) plot identifying 11 clusters with distinct expression profiles (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These clusters were composed of 10 cell types present in human chronic WE tissue: fibroblasts 34.3%, endothelial cells 22.6%, smooth muscle cells 10.7%, NK cells 9.1%, myeloid cells 12.7%, keratinocytes 5.8%, mast cells 2.9%, B cells 1%, lymphatic endothelial cells 0.9%, and melanocytes 0.1% (Supplemental Figure 3C). The above-mentioned clusters had similar expression of housekeeping gene (β-actin) and contained cells from all the donors (Supplemental Figure 3D). In reference UW skin, based on DEGs, keratinocytes were detected in 2 clusters (5, Kera1; 6, Kera2). Among the keratinocyte-specific genes, Kera1 showed high abundance (more than log 2 folds) of KRT1, KRT5, KRT14, KRT10, KRT16, and KRT6A, representing the stratified epithelium (30). In contrast, Kera2 was characterized by high abundance of KRT7, KRT8, KRT18, and KRT19, which are known to be characteristic markers of nonstratified (simple) epithelium (30). Compositional analysis revealed substantial loss of the Kera2 subpopulation in the chronic WE tissue (P < 0.00001; χ2 with Yates correction = 187.98) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis identifies 2 epithelial clusters in human unwounded skin, one of which, high in metabolic genes, is diminished in chronic WE tissue. (A) tSNE (t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding) plots showing single-cell transcriptomes of 25,561 cells from UW skin (obtained from 4 individuals) (left) and 25,168 cells from chronic WE (right) (obtained from 3 individuals) analyzed using the 10x Genomics platform. Unsupervised clustering revealed cellular heterogeneity with 11 distinct clusters of cells identified and color-coded. Each cell is represented as a dot. (B) tSNE clustering of the epithelial cells showing 2 identified keratinocytes, Kera1 (cluster 5) and Kera2 (cluster 6), in human UW skin. (C) Violin plots showing the expression level of the top 3 upregulated transcription regulators and (D) top 3 upregulated enzymes in the Kera2 cluster of human UW skin compared with the Kera1 cluster. (*adjusted P < 0.00001, Wilcoxon rank-sum test). (E) Heatmap showing the relative expression of genes involved in cellular metabolism in the 2 keratinocyte clusters (Kera1 and Kera2). (F) Heatmap showing the relative expression of genes involved in glycolysis in the 2 keratinocyte clusters (Kera1 and Kera2). (G) Spatial transcriptomics identified distinct localization of Kera1 (marked by high KRT14 and KRT1 expression) and Kera2 (marked by high KRT19 and KRT7 expression) in human UW skin through spatial feature plots. Scale bar for expression levels: KRT14 (scale: 0–3), KRT1 (scale: 0–2), KRT19 (scale: 0–1.5), and KRT7 (scale: 0–1.6). H&E staining of human skin section (left) was processed for Visium spatial gene expression analysis for classifying tissue based on mRNA levels. Further characterization of the Kera2 cluster is illustrated in Supplemental Figure 4A.

Further characterization of UW skin Kera1 and Kera2 was achieved by specifically subsetting clusters 5 and 6 (keratinocytes) only (Figure 3B). Comparison of these 2 clusters using a Wilcoxon rank-sum test resulted in the identification of 457 upregulated and 421 downregulated genes in Kera1 (Supplemental Table 5). Kera2 was identified to highly express transcription regulators Elongin-B, Prohibitin, and Cited4 (top 3 candidates), all known for their role in EMT (31–34) (Figure 3C). Furthermore, Kera2 showed high abundance of distinct metabolic enzymes, such as GAPDH, cytochrome c oxidase subunit isoform (COX7A1), and aldo-keto reductase 1C1 (AKR1C1) (35–37) (Figure 3D). Pathway analysis using the Reactome database (38) demonstrated enrichment of genes related to cellular metabolism and glycolysis in Kera2 (Figure 3, E and F). In UW skin, distinct spatial localization of Kera1 and Kera2 was visualized using the Visium spatial transcriptomics platform (39). Kera1 was marked as KRT14+KRT1+, while Kera2 was marked as KRT19+KRT7+ (Figure 3G). In UW skin, the spatial area marked by Kera2 was also enriched in metabolic genes like GAPDH; CITED4; COX5B, 6A1, 7B, 7C, 8A; NDUFA4; and PRDX4 (Supplemental Figure 4A). In supplemental murine studies, Kera2 was detected as KRT19+KRT7+ cells as a function of wound healing (Supplemental Figure 4B). After injury, there was an increase in Kera2 cells in murine WE tissue on day 3 (Supplemental Figure 4B). This injury-dependent increase in Kera2 cells was blunted in ischemic wounds (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Unlike Kera2, which was markedly depleted in chronic WE tissue, Kera1 was detected in both WE and UW skin samples. Thus, the classical KRT14+ Kera1 cluster was analyzed in chronic WE samples (1062 cells) with UW skin (3068 cells) as the reference (Figure 4, A and B). DEGs affected by WE hypermethylation, TP53, ADAM17, NOTCH1, TWIST1, and SMURF1, were studied in Kera1. All of these DEGs were substantially downregulated in Kera1 (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5A). For example, while 5.9% of Kera1 cells of UW skin were TP53+, in chronic WE skin, only 2.5% of the cells were TP53+. Of note, such downregulation of DEGs was exclusively observed in the Kera1 cell population (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 4 KRT14+ Kera1 cluster expresses low transcripts of identified EMT-related genes. (A) Violin plot showing expression of KRT14 in the identified 11 clusters obtained through scRNA-Seq analyses. (B) tSNE plot with KRT14+ Kera1 (cluster 5) color-coded purple (left) and expression of KRT14 in the Kera1 cluster (right). (C) Expression level of TP53 in Kera1 derived from human UW skin (left) and chronic WE (right). (P < 0.0001; χ2 test). (D) Expression levels of ADAM17, NOTCH1, SMURF1,and TWIST1 in human UW skin and chronic WE. Scale bar for expression levels: scale 1–3. (P < 0.05, except for TWIST1; χ2 test). (E) Network of Reactome pathways enrichment of the downregulated pathways in Kera1 epithelial cells of chronic WE (CW) compared with human UW skin (adjusted P < 0.001 and at least 8% of the pathway genes found in the DEG). NGF, nerve growth factor; NMD, nonsense-mediated decay; EJC, exon junction complex; SRP, signal recognition particle; SLIT, slit guidance ligand 1; ROBO, roundabout.

Unbiased differential analysis of Kera1 gene expression (Supplemental Table 6) identified 158 upregulated and 144 downregulated genes in human chronic WE compared with UW skin. Reactome pathway enrichment analysis of Kera1 DEGs of chronic WE tissue revealed that the downregulated genes were significantly associated with TP53-FOXO–mediated regulation of transcription, RNA processing, transcription or translation initiation, and transcription factor activation, among others (Figure 4E). The upregulated genes, however, were significantly associated with collagen degradation, degradation of extracellular matrix (ECM), keratinization, and ECM proteoglycans with other functional pathways (Supplemental Figure 5C). Among the other candidate genes involved in the classical NOTCH and WNT pathway, HES1 and WNT4 were hypermethylated and their expression downregulated in chronic WE tissue (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). These scRNA-Seq data complemented methylome and bulk RNA-Seq data to recognize the impact of chronic WE methylation in the keratinocyte cell compartment.

Clinically, injuries to the skin cause acute wounds. These wounds are interpreted as chronic if not closed within 4 weeks of onset (40). Comparative studies of acute versus chronic wounds represent a powerful approach to understanding mechanisms underlying wound chronicity. Published scRNA-Seq data from day 7 human acute wounds were thus analyzed (41). Keratinocyte (KRT14+) populations of acute wounds (355 cells) and uninjured skin (314 cells) were compared (Supplemental Figure 8A). Unlike observations in the chronic WE tissue (Figure 3A), depletion of skin KRT19+ Kera2 cells was not observed in acute wounds (71.34% in uninjured skin versus 74.65% in day 7 acute wounds) (Supplemental Figure 8B). In addition, unlike in chronic WE tissue, the downregulation of TP53, ADAM17, NOTCH1, TWIST1, and SMURF1 was not observed in acute wounds compared with the corresponding uninjured skin (Supplemental Figure 8C). Next, pathway enrichment was performed using the Reactome database using only significant genes with adjusted P value less than 0.05 and log 2 fold change ± 0.5 (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). In contrast to chronic WE keratinocytes, where downregulated genes were associated with TP53-FOXO–mediated regulation of transcription (Figure 4E), acute wound keratinocytes displayed downregulated iron uptake and transport pathways (Supplemental Figure 8E). Among the top significant upregulated pathways identified in day 7 acute wound keratinocytes were keratinization and formation of cornified envelope, indicative of an active reepithelialization process (Supplemental Figure 8E).

TP53 methylation hinders human keratinocyte migration. Keratinocyte migration is required for wound reepithelialization and closure. The significance of DNA methylation on keratinocyte migration was tested in the presence of S-adenosyl methionine (SAM), a universal methyl donor (42). Exogenous SAM triggers DNA hypermethylation in the presence of DNMT (43). SAM pretreatment caused DNA hypermethylation of human keratinocytes as determined by increased abundance of 5mC (Figure 5, A and B). Cell migration was significantly blunted in SAM-treated cells (Figure 5, C and D). This inhibitory effect on migration was associated with downregulation of integrins (ITGA1, 4 and 5) and MMP1 (Supplemental Figure 9A). SAM-dependent DNA hypermethylation downregulated TP53 expression. This downregulation was associated with marked hypermethylation of the TP53 promoter as determined by bisulfite sequencing (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Protein expression of other TP53-related EMT regulators, ADAM17 and activated NOTCH1, was also downregulated in SAM-treated keratinocytes, indicating coregulation of a broader EMT pathway in these cells (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Figure 5 TP53 methylation hinders human keratinocyte migration. (A) Immunofluorescence analysis of 5-methylcytosine (5mc) in keratinocytes (HaCaT cells) exposed to vehicle control or S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) (80 μM, 48 h) and (B) their intensity analysis. DAPI intensity was used for normalization. (Scale bar: 20 μm; n = 6–8; *P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (C) Quantitation and (D) representative images of scratch-wound migration assay of keratinocytes. Scratch wound migration was performed after 48 hours of pretreatment with vehicle control or SAM (80 μM) and followed for 44 hours after wounding. (Scale bar: 200 μm; n = 6; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (E) Schematic diagram showing DNA methylation strategy of TP53 promoter mediated by dCas9-DNMT3A. Transfection efficiency of GFP-labeled plasmids shown in Supplemental Figure 9K through flow cytometry. (F) Left: schematic diagram of TP53 promoter (–1069 bp to –821 bp) analyzed through bisulfite genomic sequencing of DNA. Diagrammatic representation of the promoter methylation status shown (methylated CpG, black; unmethylated CpG, white). Right: Venn diagram showing the distribution of methylated and unmethylated TP53 promoter in HaCaT cells transfected with control (dCas-9-DNMT3A-ANV) (top) and in dCas-9-DNMT3A (bottom) in presence of TP53-guide RNAs. (G) Western blot analysis showing the expression of TP53, (H) activated NOTCH1, and (I) ADAM17 in HaCaT cells transfected with dCas-9-DNMT3A-EGFP or control (dCas-9-DNMT3A-EGFP-ANV) in presence of TP53-guide RNAs. Data expressed as fold change; β-actin used as loading control. (n = 6, 7; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). Data represented as mean ± SEM. (J) Representative images and (K) quantitation of scratch-wound migration assay of HaCaT keratinocytes. Scratch-wound assay was performed after 48 hours of transfection with dCas-9-DNMT3A or control (dCas-9-DNMT3A-ANV) in presence of TP53-guide RNAs and followed for 44 hours after wounding. (n = 6; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). Data represented as mean ± SEM.

SAM is a pharmacological methylating agent of choice that is known for its efficacy (44). In the interest of rigor, it is important to address possible epigenetic effects of SAM in any given experimental system that are independent of SAM as a methylating agent. In this work, SAM treatment did not affect H3K4 histone methylation but attenuated total H3 histone acetylation (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). This effect of SAM was associated with increased levels of HDAC1 (45) (Supplemental Figure 9F). Follow-up studies were conducted with genetic and pharmacological inhibitors of DNMT as well as HDAC to determine the role of SAM-induced methylation on keratinocyte migration. The arresting effect of SAM on cell migration was abolished under conditions of inhibited DNMT (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H). Inhibition of HDAC1, however, did not rescue cell migration after SAM treatment (Supplemental Figure 9, I and J). These experiments established that the inhibitory effect of SAM on keratinocyte migration was DNA methylation dependent and independent of the effect of SAM on gene acetylation.

To determine the specific significance of TP53 methylation, a targeted CRISPR/Cas9-based approach to induce TP53 promoter methylation was adopted (Figure 5E). Catalytically inactive Cas9 (dCas9) was fused with the catalytic domain of DNMT3A (amino acids P602-V912) (46), known to be responsible for de novo DNA methylation. Targeted inactive construct (dCas9-DNMT3A-ANV) was used as a negative control. This catalytically inactive DNMT3A was generated by site-directed mutagenesis of the active site motif ENV to ANV (E756A) (46, 47). To test whether the downregulation of TP53 gene expression is indeed dependent on the site-specific DNA methylation, we targeted the dCas9-DNMT3A system using 5 sgRNAs designed to target the TP53 promoter and its coding region. The confirmation of hypermethylation of the promoter (−1069 to −821 site) was achieved through bisulfite sequencing (Figure 5F). Overall, the percentage of CpG methylation of dCas-9-DNMT3A–transfected cells with TP53 targeting sgRNAs was 63.6%, whereas cells transfected with catalytically inactive dCas-9-DNMT3A-ANV had a methylation percentage of 18.2% in the same region (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 9K). Analysis of TP53 expression by Western blot indicated an approximately 60% decrease in TP53 protein expression after targeting with dCas9-DNMT3A (Figure 5G). Functionally, such targeted methylation of TP53 significantly inhibited keratinocyte migration (Figure 5, J and K). In addition, TP53 methylation lowered the expression of ADAM17 and activated NOTCH1 (Figure 5, H and I).

Correction of hypermethylation improves ischemic wound closure. An established murine model of ischemic wound healing was studied (Figure 6A) (28). Characterization of wound tissue ischemia was performed employing laser speckle imaging (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Ischemia increased methylation levels, as evident by increased levels of 5mC (Figure 6B). This was associated with downregulated expression of the EMT regulators TP53, ADAM17, and NOTCH1 (Supplemental Figure 10C). The functional significance of ischemia-induced methylation on wound closure was tested in a series of rescue experiments, the first of which utilized topical application of 5-azacytidine (5-aza), a DNMT inhibitor (Figure 6B). Wound closure, compromised by ischemia (Figure 6C), was rescued in response to topical 5-aza treatment beginning at day 5 but not at days 0 or 7 (Figure 6C, Supplemental Figure 10, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–H). Such improvement was associated with the rescue of all of the EMT regulators and an increase in the KRT19+KRT7+ Kera2 cell population at the ischemic WE (Supplemental Figure 10C and Supplemental Figure 12A). While investigating the effect of 5-aza on the non-keratinocyte compartment, no change in Col1A2+ collagen content was observed after 5-aza treatment (Supplemental Figure 12B). Interestingly, the abundance of myeloid cells, high in both human and murine ischemic wounds, was reduced at the murine WE in response to 5-aza treatment (Supplemental Figure 12C and Supplemental Figure 13, A–D). Of note, 5-aza–mediated rescue of wound closure was limited to the TP53-dependent EMT pathway, including ADAM17 and NOTCH1 (Supplemental Figure 10C). Both ADAM17 and NOTCH1 were observed to play an active role in the pathway leading to ischemic wound closure (Supplemental Figure 14, A–N).

Figure 6 Correction of P53 hypermethylation improves ischemic wound closure. (A) Topical delivery of 5-azacytidine to murine ischemic bipedicle wounds. (B) Representative IHC and intensity analysis (right panel) of 5-methylcytosine in ischemic wounds treated with either vehicle control or 5-azacytidine. (Scale bar: 50 μm; n = 5; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (C) Wound closure determined by digital planimetry (top). Data presented as percentage of wound area (bottom). n = 7, 8, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). Data represented as mean ± SEM. (D) Vector components used for targeted demethylation of P53 promoter in keratinocytes using CRISPR/dCas9 approach. Keratinocyte targeting was achieved by KRT14 promoter–driven guide RNAs. (E) The mouse P53 promoter locus used for demethylation events. The locations of the targets (1–3) for sgRNAs are indicated by red pointers. (F) Topical delivery of TET1 CD and targeted sgRNAs to the ischemic wound employing tissue nanotransfection (TNT2.0) technology. (G) Schematic diagram of the TNT process. (H) Western blot analysis showing the expression of P53 in bipedicle ischemic wounds of mice nanotransfected with TET1CD and peptide repeat in presence or absence of KRT14 promoter–driven P53 gRNA targets. Data expressed as fold-change using β-actin as loading control. (n = 6; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). (I) Demethylation activity was measured by bisulfite sequencing of murine P53 promoter region (mm10_chr11:69,578,954-69,579,215). (J) Wound closure was monitored at different days after wounding in bipedicle ischemic wounds of mice subjected to TNT by digital planimetry (left). Data presented as percentage of wound area (right). n = 8, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). (K) Representative IHC analysis of P53 in ischemic wounds subjected to TNT. (L) Intensity analysis of the images. (Scale bar: 100 μm; n = 6; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test). nairing, hair-removal technique using a depilatory agent (Nair, Church and Dwight).

To specifically address TP53 demethylation as a strategy to treat ischemic wounds, a CRISPR/dCas9-based approach employing keratinocyte-specific guide RNAs was tested. The system contained an inactive Cas9 nuclease (dCas9) along with a plasmid-expressing catalytic domain at the C-terminus of TET1 (TET1 CD) (48). To increase the efficiency of targeted demethylation, a previously described dCas9-SUperNova Tagging (SunTag) with modified linker length to 22 amino acids was adopted (48–50). This approach was aimed at demethylating the promoter region of the TP53 gene in the keratinocyte (KRT14+) compartment of ischemic wounds (Figure 6, D and E). Electrophoretic tissue nanotransfection (TNT; refs. 51, 52) allowed direct cytosolic delivery of demethylation cocktail (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 15A). First, the targeted delivery of guide RNAs to keratinocytes was validated using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 15B). Subsequently, the demethylation of the TP53 promoter was confirmed (Figure 6, H and I). Successful demethylation of the TP53 promoter rescued the expression of EMT regulators TP53, ADAM17, and NOTCH1 and promoted ischemic wound closure (Figure 6, H and J–L, and Supplemental Figure 15, C and D).