NOTCH3 as a modulator of vascular disease: a target in elastin deficiency and arterial pathologies

In this issue of the JCI, Dave et al. (15) explore the role of NOTCH signaling in vascular pathology induced by elastin deficiency. The authors demonstrated that decreased elastin suppressed DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) expression, resulting in decreased DNA methylation in γ-secretase subunit genes, which reduced gene silencing. Higher expression levels of these proteins, including PSEN1 and PSEN2, were associated with increased generation of the active intracellular domain of NOTCH3. Notably, increased NOTCH signaling resulted in aortic hypermuscularization and decreased lumen size and pharmacological inhibition of the γ-secretase complex reversed this phenotype. In VSMC populations, Dave et al. targeted NOTCH3 signaling using Cre driven by smooth muscle α actin 2 (Acta2) regulatory sequences. They showed that JAG1 expression in Acta2-expressing lineages and cells was required for the elastin insufficiency phenotype, and global loss of Notch3 also reversed the occlusive phenotype seen in Eln–/– mice. It has been well described that both elastin and the NOTCH signaling pathway can play a role in cardiac and vascular diseases, and this study demonstrates a link between the two proteins. In general, aortopathies, valvular heart disease, atherosclerosis, and intimal hyperplasia are largely treated by surgical means. Identifying potential therapeutic targets may lead to nonsurgical options for these pathologies as well as other cardiac and vascular diseases.

Within the vascular microenvironment, VSMCs express NOTCH3. NOTCH3 has also been identified in mouse and human periaortic adipose tissue within a unique population of progenitor cells that share VSMC and adipocyte markers (16). Recent research highlights the ability of local perivascular adipose tissue surrounding the heart and vessels to influence vascular disease, including influencing vascular obstructive disease (17). Given the fact that adipose tissue also forms a rich matrix that includes elastin (18), it is interesting to consider whether changes in this adipose depot within the vascular microenvironment may also impact vascular disease. In the Dave et al. study, presumably the perivascular adipose tissue would also lack elastin and result in altered NOTCH3 signaling in the SMCs and adipocytes. In contrast, VSMCs from pulmonary arteries derive from a different developmental lineage than that of the ascending aorta, with few pulmonary artery VSMCs expressing high NOTCH3 levels. The role of NOTCH3 in the vascular adipose depot, the effects on paracrine signals to the vessel wall, and the roles for NOTCH3 signaling in pathologies related to VSMC expansion in the pulmonary artery require further investigation (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Integration of NOTCH3 signaling mechanisms in vascular occlusive models with elastin insufficiency or elastin degradation. Dave et al. discovered that JAG1/NOTCH3 signaling in VSMCs was critical for neointimal lesion formation with elastin insufficiency. The mechanism involved changes in DNA methylation, NOTCH3 activation through JAG1, and NOTCH targets including integrin β3 (left). Because cells similar to NOTCH3-expressing SMCs reside in the vascular microenvironment within periaortic fat (16), VSMC-specific loss of JAG1, or global loss of NOTCH3, may affect local adipose-derived paracrine signaling (curved arrows). Recently, Lin et al. depleted elastin in a lineage-specific manner to show that VSMCs derived from the secondary heart field lineage drive neointimal lesion formation (23). VSMCs within pulmonary arteries derive from a separate developmental lineage compared with those within the ascending aorta, and, interestingly, NOTCH3 expression varies, with only a small proportion of pulmonary artery VSMCs having high levels (right). Notably, a critical role was discovered for NOTCH3 in a model of chronic pulmonary inflammation leading to medial thickening, elastin breakdown, and intimal lesion formation (24). After elastin breakdown, founder cells required NOTCH3 to infiltrate and populate the intima, leading to clonal expansion and vascular occlusion (24). It will be of interest to query similar roles for NOTCH3 signaling in other pathologies involving VSMC expansion and intimal lesion formation.

Although NOTCH targeting in cardiovascular disease has not been pursued, inhibition of NOTCH signaling has been studied in other disease processes. γ-Secretase inhibitors were first investigated in Alzheimer’s disease but were found to have undesirable side effects related to widespread inhibition of NOTCH signaling (19). Therefore, these drugs are now being studied in malignancies with known NOTCH involvement. Since γ-secretase inhibitors affect all NOTCH proteins, as well as more than 90 other substrates, one can imagine that there are multiple side effects associated with this family of therapeutics. The main side effect is diarrhea resulting from intestinal toxicity; however, fatigue, rash, cough, nausea, and anorexia have also been reported (20).

As NOTCH is involved in many different diseases, targeting it is very appealing for therapeutic purposes. Designing drugs to target specific NOTCH proteins may provide therapeutic benefit with less of a side-effect profile. Fewer side effects is the idea behind using monoclonal antibodies that target NOTCH receptors or ligands. Many of these antibodies have shown promise in preclinical models and oftentimes have reduced side-effect profiles. One NOTCH3 antibody–drug conjugate (PF-06650808) benefited patients with NOTCH3-positive breast cancer tumors (21). Other NOTCH-targeting therapeutics undergoing clinical trials include γ-secretase modulators, synthetic chemicals, molecular decoys, SERCA inhibitors (which have also been shown to inhibit NOTCH1), modulators of NOTCH glycosylation, and microRNAs (20).