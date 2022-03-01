JAGGED1/NOTCH3 activation promotes aortic hypermuscularization and stenosis in elastin deficiency

Upregulation of NOTCH3 pathway with loss of elastin. The NOTCH pathway plays essential roles in SMCs during development and disease of the cardiovascular system (22), but to the best of our knowledge prior studies have not evaluated the role of NOTCH in aortic hypermuscularization or stenosis in the context of elastin insufficiency. Upon engaging ligand, the transmembrane full-length NOTCH receptor is cleaved by tumor necrosis factor-α–converting enzyme to produce the NOTCH intermediate form (Figure 1A). Subsequent cleavage of the intermediate form by the γ-secretase complex releases NICD into the cytoplasm which translocates into the nucleus, forms a complex with the transcription factor CSL and coactivator Mastermind-like, and thereby modulates gene transcription (22). We initially treated haSMCs with nontargeting scrambled (Scr) RNA or ELN-specific silencing RNA (siRNA) to query the effect of reduced elastin levels on NOTCH pathway members. In haSMCs, ELN silencing did not alter transcript levels of the 4 mammalian NOTCH receptors but did result in an approximately 4- to 8-fold increase in levels of key NOTCH pathway downstream gene products, including hairy and enhancer of split (HES) and hairy/enhancer-of-split related with YRPW motif protein (HEY) family members (Figure 1B). Among the NOTCH receptors, NOTCH3 is highly expressed in arterial SMCs and not detected in ECs (35–37). To dissect the effect of reduced elastin on NOTCH3 proteolytic processing and activation, lysates collected from ELN-silenced haSMCs were analyzed by Western blotting (Figure 1C). Elastin knockdown did not change full-length NOTCH3 levels (in agreement with transcript levels in Figure 1B) but resulted in an approximately 2-fold reduction in the NOTCH3 intermediate form, with an approximately 3- to 4-fold increase in NICD3 and HES1 (Figure 1, C and D). These data suggest that loss of elastin activates the NOTCH3 pathway by inducing the proteolytic cleavage of the NOTCH3 intermediate form.

Figure 1 Upregulation of NOTCH3 pathway in human and mouse elastin mutants. (A) Schematic of the NOTCH3 pathway. Upon binding ligand (JAG or Delta-like ligand [DLL]) expressed by a neighboring cell, the transmembrane NOTCH full-length receptor is cleaved by tumor necrosis factor-α–converting enzyme (TACE), producing an intermediate form that remains membrane bound but lacks the extracellular region. This intermediate form is further cleaved by γ-secretase to release the NOTCH intracellular domain (NICD), which translocates to the nucleus, forms a complex with transcription factor CSL and coactivator Mastermind-like (MAML), and induces expression of target genes (e.g., HEY and HES family members). (B–D) haSMCs were treated with scrambled (Scr) or ELN-specific siRNA (siELN), and lysates were analyzed. In B, histogram depicts levels of indicated transcripts relative to 18S rRNA in lysates as assessed by qRT-PCR and normalized to Scr treatment (n = 3). Western blots probed for ELN, NOTCH3 (full length and intermediate forms), NICD3, HES1, and GAPDH are shown in C, with densitometry of protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to Scr in D (n = 3–5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. (E and F) Aortic lysates from WT or Eln–/– mice at P0.5 (2 aortas pooled per genotype for each n) were resolved by Western blotting for ELN, NICD3, HES1, and GAPDH (E), with densitometry of protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to WT (F). n = 3 to 6 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. WT by Student’s t test. (G and H) iPSC-derived SMC progenitors from WBS or nonsyndromic SVAS patients or controls were differentiated into SMCs. Protein levels of ELN, NICD3, HES1, and GAPDH in these iPSC-SMCs were assessed by Western blotting (G), with densitometric analysis of ELN, HES1, and NICD3 normalized to GAPDH (H) (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. All data are averages ± SD. Gels and blots for HES1 and GAPDH were run contemporaneously (C, E, and G).

We next confirmed the upregulation of NICD3 and HES1 with reduced elastin gene dosage in mice and human patient samples. For mice, aortas were isolated from WT and Eln–/– pups on postnatal day 0.5 (P0.5), and aortic lysates were analyzed by Western blotting. Eln–/– aortas had approximately 3-fold higher protein levels of NICD3 and HES1 as compared with WT aortas (Figure 1, E and F). NOTCH3 intermediate form did not change in Eln–/– aortas, which might reflect differences in rates of protein synthesis, cleavage, and/or degradation in cultured haSMCs versus in vivo (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142338DS1). Prior studies have shown that NOTCH3 and NOTCH2 have opposing functions in regulating SMC proliferation (38). Interestingly, NOTCH2 protein levels (full length, intermediate form, and NICD2) were not altered in Eln–/– aortas, indicating the specificity of NOTCH3 activation during elastin deficiency (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, to assess the NOTCH3 pathway in human elastinopathy, iPSC-SMC progenitors derived from skin fibroblasts of human control, SVAS, or WBS patients were differentiated into SMCs (Supplemental Figure 3). NICD3 and HES1 protein levels were increased in iPSC-SMCs of WBS and nonsyndromic SVAS patients compared with those of controls (Figure 1, G and H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that reduced elastin in SMCs results in upregulated NOTCH3 pathway signaling.

Loss of elastin upregulates γ-secretase complex in SMCs by modulating DNA methylation. As suggested above, the changes in protein levels of the NOTCH3 intermediate form (reduced) and NICD3 (increased) in haSMCs with elastin silencing implicate γ-secretase–mediated proteolytic cleavage (Figure 1, A, C, and D). γ-Secretase is a proteasomal complex composed of multiple subunits, including the catalytic presenilins (PSEN1 or -2) and accessory subunits nicastrin (NCT) and presenilin enhancer 2 (PEN2) (39). We next assessed the levels of γ-secretase complex subunits in elastin-deficient haSMCs. siRNA-mediated elastin silencing upregulated protein levels of γ-secretase subunits NCT, PSEN1, PSEN2, and PEN2 (Figure 2, A and B). Similarly, aortic lysates from WT and Eln–/– pups at P0.5 had higher levels of the γ-secretase complex (Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, transverse cryosections of ascending aortas from WT and Eln–/– pups at P0.5 were stained for α-smooth muscle actin (SMA, marker of SMCs) and for PSEN1 or -2, confirming upregulation of the γ-secretase catalytic subunits (Figure 2, E and F). To assess the potential effect of sex on NOTCH3 pathway induction with elastin depletion, we compared the protein levels of NICD3, HES1, PSEN1, and PSEN2 in male and female Eln–/– pups. Sex-dependent differences in levels of these proteins or development of elastin aortopathy were not observed (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Overall, these data show that the NOTCH3 pathway is induced in Eln–/– aortas.

Figure 2 Enhanced aortic γ-secretase levels with elastin deficiency. (A and C) Lysates were analyzed by Western blotting for γ-secretase subunits NCT, PSEN1, PSEN2, and PEN2 and for GAPDH. In A, haSMCs were pretreated with Scr or siELN RNA, and in C, aortas of 2 WT or Eln–/– mice at P0.5 were pooled. (B and D) Densitometry of protein bands in A and C relative to GAPDH and normalized to Scr in B or WT in D (n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test vs. Scr (B) or WT (D). Data are averages ± SD. (E and F) Ascending aortic cross sections of WT and Eln–/– mice at P0.5 stained for α-smooth muscle actin (SMA, marker of SMCs), nuclei (DAPI), and either PSEN1 in E or PSEN2 in F. n = 3 mice. Lu, lumen. Scale bars: 25 μm.

Epigenetic modifications influence gene expression by altering chromatin accessibility and play a central role in regulating SMC behavior during vascular development and disease (33, 40). However, epigenetic changes that occur in SMCs in the context of elastin deficiency have not been reported to our knowledge. DNA methylation is a major form of chromatin remodeling in which DNMT-mediated transfer of a methyl group to the 5-C position of cytosine renders chromatin inaccessible and silences gene expression (41). Intriguingly, we found that excessive aortic SMCs in Eln–/– aortas display dramatically reduced 5-methylcytosine (5mC) mark, suggesting active chromatin remodeling and gene activation in elastin-depleted SMCs (Figure 3, A and B). Our analysis of major DNMTs (DNMT1, -3a, and -3b) in haSMCs revealed that elastin silencing results in a decrease in DNMT1 transcript levels (Figure 3C). Similarly, Western blot analysis of lysates collected from ELN-silenced haSMCs or Eln–/– aortas demonstrated reduced DNMT1 protein levels (Figure 3, D–G). To investigate the role of modulated DNA methylation in expression of γ-secretase genes in SMCs with reduced elastin, we next assessed the status of 5mC at the promoter regions of the PSEN1 and PSEN2 genes. haSMCs were treated with Scr or ELN-specific siRNA (siELN) and then subjected to 5mC chromatin immunoprecipitation (5mc ChIP). Methylated DNA was immunoprecipitated with an anti-5mC monoclonal antibody, and recovered DNA was analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) to assess 5mC enrichment at the promoters of PSEN1, PSEN2, and THS2B (the latter being a positive control with constitutive 5mC mark). DNA methylation (5mC) was approximately 50% reduced at the PSEN1 and PSEN2 promoters in ELN-silenced haSMCs (Figure 3H), consistent with increased gene expression.

Figure 3 Elastin deficiency reduces DNA methylation (5mC) epigenetic mark and downregulates DNMT1 levels. (A) Transverse sections of ascending aorta from WT or Eln–/– pups at P0.5 stained for 5-methylcytosine (5mC), SMA, and propidium iodide (PI, nuclei). Lu, lumen. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Histogram representing the percentage of 5mC+ SMCs in A (n = 3 mice). **P < 0.01 vs. WT by Student’s t test. (C–E) haSMCs were pretreated with Scr or siELN and then lysates were analyzed. In C, histogram depicts transcript levels of DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B from qRT-PCR relative to 18S rRNA and normalized to Scr (n = 6). **P < 0.01 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. (D) Western blots for DNMT1 and GAPDH and densitometry of protein bands in E relative to GAPDH and normalized to Scr (n = 4). ***P < 0.001 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. (F and G) Aortic lysates from WT or Eln–/– mice at P0.5 analyzed by Western blotting for DNMT1 and GAPDH (F) with densitometry of protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to WT (G) (n = 3 mice). **P < 0.01 vs. WT by Student’s t test. (H) Genomic DNA was isolated from haSMCs pretreated with Scr or siELN and then subjected to methylated DNA chromatin immunoprecipitation (5mC ChIP). Histogram represents 5mC levels at the promoter regions of PSEN1, PSEN2, or THS2B (constitutive 5mC positive control) as assessed by qPCR and normalized to Scr (n = 4). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. All data are averages ± SD.

Pharmacological γ-secretase inhibition attenuates aortopathy in elastin mutants. In the WT aorta, substantial levels of elastin (expressed as the soluble monomer tropoelastin) are initially detectable at embryonic day 14 (E14), and by approximately E15, the full complement of SMC layers, as in the adult mouse, are present (42, 43). Eln-null and WT aortas are indistinguishable at E15.5, but thereafter the Eln–/– aorta accumulates excess SMCs (3, 20). To test the hypothesis that γ-secretase and the NOTCH pathway, and specifically NOTCH3, are critical for aortic hypermuscularization and stenosis in Eln–/– mice, we next utilized pharmacological and genetic inhibition. The γ-secretase inhibitor DAPT (N-[(3,5-difluorophenyl)acetyl]-L-alanyl-2-phenyl]glycine-1,1-dimethylethyl ester) acts as a global NOTCH inhibitor by blocking cleavage of the membrane-bound NOTCH intermediate form and hence, the generation and release of the NICD is attenuated. Pregnant dams were injected with DAPT or vehicle on E14.5 and E15.5, and transverse sections of the ascending aorta in WT and Eln–/– pups at P0.5 were stained for CD31 (EC marker) and SMA (Figure 4A). Additionally, the aortas were stained with HES1 (downstream NOTCH target), confirming NOTCH pathway inhibition by DAPT treatment (Figure 4B). Consistent with prior studies (3, 20), Eln–/– newborns untreated or exposed to vehicle in utero displayed ascending aorta hypermuscularization and stenosis (Figure 4, C–E). However, DAPT treatment induced an approximately 2-fold reduction in medial thickness and wall area and an approximately 2-fold increase in lumen area of Eln-null mice without altering these parameters in WT pups. Furthermore, to assess the effect of DAPT-mediated NOTCH inhibition during elastin haploinsufficiency, we analyzed the Eln+/– aorta, which had an approximately 50% reduction in Eln transcript levels compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 6A) (15). In agreement with previous studies (15, 21), newborn Eln+/– aortas had a thicker media due to accumulation of additional lamellar units and SMC layers (Supplemental Figure 6B) without lumen occlusion and stenosis. Newborn WT or Eln+/– mice were injected daily with DAPT or vehicle from P2.5–P5.5, and aortas were analyzed on P7.5. DAPT treatment reversed the increased medial thickness and wall area seen in the early postnatal Eln+/– aortas (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 4 Inhibition of γ-secretase attenuates hypermuscularization and stenosis in Eln–/– mice. (A) Pregnant dams were injected on both E14.5 and E15.5 with either vehicle (4% DMSO in corn oil) or γ-secretase inhibitor DAPT (1 mg). Transverse sections of the ascending aorta from pups at P0.5 of indicated genotype and treatment were stained for SMA (SMC marker) and CD31 (EC marker). (B) Transverse sections in A stained for HES1, SMA, CD31, and nuclei (DAPI). Lu, lumen. Scale bars: 100 μm (A) and 10 μm (B). (C–E) Histograms represent medial thickness (C), lumen area (D), and medial wall area (E) of ascending aortas from A. n = 4 to 6 mice. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. All data are averages ± SD.

Notch3 deletion attenuates elastin aortopathy and excessive SMC proliferation in elastin-mutant aortas. Next, to determine the specific role of NOTCH3 in elastin aortopathy, we analyzed the effect of Notch3 deletion on the Eln-mutant background. In neonatal Eln+/– mice, global deletion of Notch3 resulted in rescue of medial thickness and medial wall area to near-WT levels (Figure 5). Furthermore, on an elastin-null background, global Notch3 deletion attenuated excessive muscularization and stenosis of the aorta at P0.5 as compared with mice WT for Notch3 (Figure 6A). Quantitative analysis revealed that similar to DAPT treatment, compound Notch3–/– Eln–/– mutants had a 40% ± 8% reduction in medial thickness, 314% ± 73% increase in lumen area, and 21% ± 5% reduction in medial wall area in comparison with Eln–/– mice (Figure 6, B–D). Taken together, these findings from pharmacological and genetic inhibition studies indicate that the pathway involving γ-secretase and NOTCH3 plays a key role in the pathogenesis of aortic disease in elastin mutants.

Figure 5 Notch3 deletion in Eln+/– mutants reduces aortic muscularization. (A and B) Transverse sections of the ascending aorta from pups at P0.5 of indicated genotype were stained for SMA and CD31 in A and for ELN, SMA, and nuclei (DAPI) in B. Lu, lumen. Scale bars: 100 μm (A) and 10 μm (B). (C–E) Histograms represent medial thickness (C), lumen area (D), and medial area (E) from A. n = 5 mice per group. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. All data are averages ± SD.

Figure 6 On the Eln–/– background, Notch3 deletion attenuates hypermuscularization and stenosis and reduces SMC proliferation. (A) Transverse sections of the ascending aorta from pups at P0.5 of indicated genotype were stained for SMA (SMC marker) and CD31 (EC marker). Lu, lumen. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B–D) Histograms represent medial thickness (B), lumen area (C), and medial wall area (D) of ascending aortas from A. n = 4 to 5 mice. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) EdU was injected in pregnant dams at E18.5, and 8 hours later, embryos of indicated genotypes were collected. Cryosections of ascending aortas were stained for EdU, SMA, CD31, and nuclei (DAPI). Proliferative SMCs were marked by EdU+SMA+DAPI+ cells. Lu, lumen. Scale bar: 25 μm. (F) Histogram represents the percentage of SMCs that are proliferative in E. n = 3 mice. **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. All data are averages ± SD.

We and others have previously shown that in Eln–/– aortas, SMCs are hyperproliferative, contributing to increased arterial wall cellularity and stenosis (3, 15, 20). Given that Notch3 deletion mitigates aortic hypermuscularization and stenosis in Eln–/– mice (Figure 6, A–D), we next assessed SMC proliferation in aortas of these mice. Dams pregnant with E18.5 embryos were injected with the thymidine analog 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU). Eight hours later, embryos were harvested, and transverse cryosections of ascending aortas were stained for EdU, SMA, CD31, and nuclei (DAPI) (Figure 6E). In comparison with WT or Notch3–/– mice, Eln–/– mice displayed an approximately 2-fold increase in proliferative aortic SMCs, as marked by EdU, SMA, and DAPI, and this increase was abrogated in compound Notch3–/– Eln–/– mice (Figure 6F). A previous study demonstrated that NOTCH3 promotes haSMC survival and proliferation via ERK pathway activation (38). We found that ELN knockdown in haSMCs induces ERK phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and that reduction of NOTCH3 in haSMCs decreases transcript levels of the prosurvival gene BIRC5 and proliferation-inducing transcriptional factor E2F1 (Supplemental Figure 8C). Overall, these data suggest that inhibition of the NOTCH3 pathway during elastin deficiency helps attenuate the aortic phenotype by preventing excessive SMC proliferation.

In addition to SMC hyperproliferation, deficient circumferential growth has been shown to contribute to elastin aortopathy in a model of partial elastin deficiency wherein human elastin is expressed in Eln–/– mice (44). Our analysis revealed a minor reduction (~10%) in the external diameter of Eln–/– versus WT aortas, and this reduction was abrogated in compound Notch3–/– Eln–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, these data suggest that deletion of Notch3 in the Eln-null background rescues the aortic phenotype primarily by inhibiting SMC hyperproliferation but also with a minor contribution of improving deficient circumferential growth.

Elastin is critical for lung development, and Eln–/– mice display dilated distal air sac structures and emphysema (Supplemental Figure 10, A and C), which is likely the major cause of early postnatal death (45, 46). We next assessed whether pharmacological or genetic inhibition of the NOTCH3 pathway could improve lung structure and prolong survival of Eln–/– mice. Unfortunately, on the Eln–/– background, DAPT treatment or Notch3 deletion did not rescue lung phenotype or prolong survival (Supplemental Figure 10).

Elastin deficiency increases NOTCH3-mediated integrin β3 levels. Our previous studies demonstrated that integrin β3 expression, activation, and signaling are upregulated in the aortic media of Eln–/– mice and SVAS and WBS patients (3). In elastin mutants, enhanced integrin β3–mediated signaling results in SMC misalignment and hyperproliferation, and pharmacological or genetic inhibition of integrin β3 attenuates aortic hypermuscularization and stenosis (3). Although little is known about the regulation of ITGB3 transcription, NOTCH3 silencing has previously been shown to reduce integrin β3 levels in cultured cells (47). Herein, we initially confirmed these findings by demonstrating that siRNA-mediated knockdown of NOTCH3 reduces levels of ITGB3 mRNA by 53% ± 7% and protein by 64% ± 6% in haSMCs (Figure 7, A–C). To extend these findings to the in vivo setting, the aortas of WT and Notch3- and/or Eln-knockout pups at P0.5 were studied. Similar to results with cultured SMCs, quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) of isolated aortic RNA revealed an approximately 50% reduction in Itgb3 transcript levels in Notch3–/– compared with WT newborns (Figure 7D). In addition, transverse sections of the ascending aorta were stained for integrin β3 (Figure 7E), and aortic lysates were assessed for integrin β3 protein levels by Western blot analysis (Figure 7, F and G). Consistent with our previous investigations (3), integrin β3 staining was upregulated in SMCs of Eln–/– aorta compared with that of WT. More importantly, our results herein indicate that on the Eln–/– background, deletion of Notch3 markedly reduces integrin β3 staining.

Figure 7 NOTCH3 regulates integrin β3, and elastin silencing promotes NICD3 binding to ITGB3. (A–C) haSMCs were treated with Scr or siNOTCH3 RNA, and then cell lysates were analyzed. In A, histogram represents transcript levels of NOTCH3 and ITGB3 relative to 18S rRNA as assessed by qRT-PCR and normalized to Scr treatment (n = 3). Western blots for NICD3, integrin β3, and GAPDH are shown in B, with densitometry of protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to Scr in C (n = 3). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. (D) RNA isolated from aortas of WT or Notch3–/– pups at P0.5 was analyzed by qRT-PCR. Histogram represents mRNA levels of Notch3 and Itgb3 relative to 18S rRNA and normalized to WT (n = 4 mice). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT by Student’s t test. (E) Ascending aortic transverse sections of indicated genotypes at P0.5 stained for integrin β3, SMA, and nuclei (DAPI) (n = 3 mice). Lu, lumen. Scale bar: 25 μm. (F and G) Aortic lysates from mice of indicated genotype at P0.5 analyzed by Western blotting for integrin β3 and GAPDH in F, with densitometry of protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to WT in G (n = 4–5 mice). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (H and I) ChIP was performed with antibodies directed against NICD3 or IgM control in haSMCs pretreated with Scr or siNOTCH3 in H and Scr or siELN in I. qPCR was then conducted with primers specific for regions upstream of the HES1, HEY1, or ITGB3 transcription start sites. Graph shows qPCR results calculated by the percentage input method (n = 3). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. All data are averages ± SD.

To further evaluate NOTCH3-mediated regulation of ITGB3 expression in elastin aortopathy, we next investigated the hypothesis that NICD3 binds the ITGB3 gene and that this interaction is enhanced in elastin mutants. haSMCs were treated with Scr or NOTCH3-specific siRNA and then subjected to ChIP. Protein-DNA complexes were immunoprecipitated with an antibody directed against NICD3 or an isotype-matched control antibody. Recovered DNA was analyzed by qPCR to assess NICD3 enrichment at the promoters of the HES1, HEY1 (positive controls), and ITGB3 genes. Our results indicate that NICD3 binds the ITGB3 proximal promoter region in haSMCs, and this interaction is significantly diminished with NOTCH3 knockdown (Figure 7H). Moreover, in a second set of ChIP experiments, we observed that siELN pretreatment enhances binding of NICD3 to the HES1, HEY1, and ITGB3 promoter region (Figure 7I). Overall, these results indicate that in SMCs in culture and in mice, the NOTCH3 pathway induces integrin β3 levels and NICD3 binds to the ITGB3 promoter, and elastin depletion augments these effects.

Elastin reduction enhances JAG1 levels in aortic SMCs and ECs. As the NOTCH ligand JAG1 is implicated in early arterial morphogenesis (25–28, 47), we next investigated the role of JAG1 during aortopathy in the context of elastin insufficiency. Elastin silencing in haSMCs resulted in increased JAG1 mRNA and protein levels (Figure 8, A–C). Similarly to the promoter regions of PSEN1 and PSEN2, elastin silencing reduced DNA methylation (5mC) at the JAG1 promoter, correlating with increased gene expression (Figure 8D). Additionally, lysates of aortas isolated from Eln–/– pups at P0.5 had upregulated levels of JAG1 protein (Figure 8, E and F). Staining of transverse ascending aortic sections from these pups revealed increased JAG1 levels in the hypermuscularized tunica media (Figure 8G). The relevance of these findings to the human elastin aortopathies, nonsyndromic SVAS and WBS, was evaluated by assessing JAG1 levels in iPSC-SMCs derived from patients with these diseases as well as in the WBS aorta. SVAS and WBS iPSC-SMCs had greater than 4-fold higher JAG1 protein levels as compared with those cells derived from control human iPSC-SMCs (Figure 8, H and I). Similarly, immunostaining of WBS aortas revealed JAG1 upregulation (Figure 8, J and K). Activation by JAG1 is critical in propagating NOTCH activation through developing layers of the arterial media (28). To further evaluate JAG1-mediated downstream signaling, haSMCs were seeded on recombinant JAG1–coated culture dishes. Our results demonstrated that JAG1 stimulation induces HES1, HEY1, and JAG1 transcript levels (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 8 Elastin deficiency in SMCs induces JAG1 upregulation. (A–C) haSMCs were treated with Scr or siELN RNA, and then lysates were analyzed. In A, histogram represents ELN and JAG1 transcript levels relative to 18S rRNA as assessed by qRT-PCR and normalized to Scr treatment (n = 3). Western blots for JAG1 and GAPDH are shown in B, with densitometry of protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to Scr in C (n = 3). *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. (D) Methylated DNA (5mC) ChIP from haSMCs pretreated with Scr or siELN. Histogram represents 5mC levels at promoter regions of JAG1 or THS2B (positive control) by qPCR and normalized to Scr (n = 4). **P < 0.01 vs. Scr by Student’s t test. (E and F) Aortic lysates from WT or Eln–/– mice at P0.5 were analyzed by Western blotting for JAG1 and GAPDH (for each blot, 2 aortas were pooled per genotype), with densitometry of JAG1 protein bands relative to GAPDH and normalized to WT (n = 6 mice). **P < 0.01 vs. WT by Student’s t test. (G) Transverse sections of ascending aorta from WT and Eln–/– mice at P0.5 were stained for JAG1, CD31, SMA, and nuclei (DAPI). n = 3 mice. Lu, lumen. Scale bar: 25 μm. (H and I) Protein levels of JAG1 and GAPDH in iPSC-SMCs derived from control or WBS or SVAS patients as assessed by Western blotting with densitometric analysis of JAG1 normalized to GAPDH (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (J) Aortic sections from a WBS male patient (46 years old) and control male (53 years old) stained for JAG1, SMA, and nuclei (PI). Scale bar: 50 μm. (K) Column scatter plot represents fluorescence intensity of JAG1 and SMA immunostaining in aortic sections of WBS patients (n = 5) normalized to age-matched controls (n = 11). Intensity was quantified on 8 to 10 microscopic fields per patient. **P < 0.01 vs. control by Student’s t test. All data are averages ± SD.

Interestingly, in addition to SMCs, anti-JAG1 staining was also increased in ECs of aortic sections of Eln–/– mice at P0.5 (Figure 8G). We postulated that aortic ECs upregulate JAG1 in response to altered ECM lacking elastin, largely derived from SMCs. In large elastic vessels, such as the aorta and pulmonary artery, elastin is predominately produced by SMCs (16, 48, 49), and indeed, our qRT-PCR analysis of cultured cells indicated 300-fold enrichment of ELN transcripts in haSMCs compared with haECs (Supplemental Figure 12A). haECs were cultured on ECM derived from haSMCs pretreated with Scr or siELN (Supplemental Figure 12B), and the data indicate that haECs had increased levels of JAG1 transcript (but not other NOTCH ligand transcripts) and protein in response to haSMC-derived elastin-deficient ECM (Supplemental Figure 12, C–E). Collectively, these results indicate that elastin deficiency stimulates vascular cell JAG1 expression in cultured human cells and in vivo in mice and humans.

Jag1 deletion with Acta2-CreERT2, but not Cdh5-Cre, attenuates hypermuscularization and stenosis in elastin mutants. Given the increased JAG1 in vascular cells, we next evaluated the effect of Jag1-specific deletion in ECs and SMCs on the hypermuscularization and stenosis phenotype of Eln-mutant mice. For investigation of EC JAG1, Jag1fl/fl pups that were also carrying no Cre or the constitutive Cdh5-Cre and either Eln+/+ or Eln–/– were analyzed (Figure 9A). At P0.5, newborns were genotyped, and the ascending aortas were sectioned transversely and stained for CD31 and SMA. The increased medial thickness and area and reduced lumen area in Jag1fl/fl pups of the Eln–/– background were not altered by the presence of Cdh5-Cre (Supplemental Figure 13, A–C) despite very high (97% ± 2%) deletion efficiency of Jag1 in ECs as assessed by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 13D), suggesting that EC JAG1 is not requisite for elastin aortopathy. The aorta of Cdh5-Cre Jag1fl/fl adults has previously been shown to have some acellular gaps in the subendothelial SMC layer (47). Consistent with this prior study, our results demonstrated rare gaps in the inner layer of the tunica media of Cdh5-Cre Jag1fl/fl aortas at P0.5; however, at this same time point, the aortas of Eln–/– Cdh5-Cre Jag1fl/fl mice had markedly more acellular gaps, which were located throughout the media (Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 9 In elastin-mutant mice, deletion of Jag1 in SMCs but not ECs attenuates muscularization and stenosis. (A and B) Jag1fl/fl pups also carrying no Cre, Cdh5-Cre, or Acta2-CreERT2 and either WT or null for Eln were collected at P0.5. Transverse sections of the ascending aorta from indicated genotypes were stained for SMA and CD31. In B, pregnant dams were injected with tamoxifen at E10.5. Lu, lumen. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C–E) Medial thickness (C), lumen area (D), and medial area (E) of sections of ascending aortas from mice as in B (n = 5 to 6 mice). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are averages ± SD. (F) Schematic of study findings is shown. During elastin deficiency, reduction in DNMT1-mediated DNA methylation results in expression of PSEN1, PSEN2, and JAG1 genes. These gene products culminate in increased NICD3 and activation of NOTCH3 pathway members (downstream genes, including JAG1, ITGB3, HES1, and HEY1), leading to SMC hyperproliferation, hypermuscularization, and stenosis. Pharmacological inhibition of γ-secretase complex (via DAPT) or genetic deletion of Notch3 or SMC Jag1 attenuates aortic phenotype of Eln–/– mice. Note that we previously found that pharmacological or genetic inhibition of ITGB3 has similar effects (3).

To determine the role of JAG1 in SMCs during elastin aortopathy, pups with conditional SMC-specific Jag1 deletion on an Eln-WT or -null background were generated (Figure 9B). We injected pregnant dams at E10.5 with 1 mg of tamoxifen and concomitant 0.25 mg of progesterone to minimize the incidence of dystocia (3), and a Jag1 deletion efficiency of 68% ± 14% was achieved in aortic SMCs of newborn pups (Supplemental Figure 15). At P0.5, transverse ascending aortic sections were stained for CD31 and SMA (Figure 9B). In comparison with controls, the medial thickness and wall area of Jag1fl/fl Eln–/– newborns were increased and the lumen area was decreased; these changes were prevented in Acta2-CreERT Jag1fl/fl Eln–/– pups (Figure 9, C–E). Thus, SMC deletion of Jag1 attenuates hypermuscularization and stenosis in elastin mutants. Taken in their entirety, our findings identify the NOTCH pathway and specifically, JAG1, NOTCH3, and γ-secretase as key molecular players in the pathogenesis of elastin aortopathy and also as promising therapeutic targets for the human diseases SVAS and WBS (Figure 9F).