Human immunomodulatory ligand B7-1 mediates synaptic remodeling via the p75 neurotrophin receptor

hB7-1 directly interacts with p75NTR. To identify binding partners of hB7-1, we utilized a screening strategy in which cells expressing human B7-1–mCherry fusion protein were used to probe cells individually expressing a library of 395 members of the human Ig and TNFR superfamilies tagged with a C-terminal GFP (22). This approach revealed transinteractions of hB7-1 with CTLA-4 and CD28, as expected, and a previously uncharacterized interaction with p75NTR (TNFRSF16) (Figure 1, A and B, Supplemental Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157002DS1). Binding of hB7-1–expressing cells to PD-L1–expressing cells was not observed, as the B7-1:programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) interaction occurs in cis (1, 23, 24). p75NTR-expressing cells were then screened against the same library, and again, B7-1 binding as well as an additional interaction with protein tyrosine phosphatase receptor type F (PTPRF) was observed (Figure 1, A and B, Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). No binding was observed between hB7-1 and other members of the TNFR superfamily (e.g., TNFR2, HVEM, FAS, etc.) or between p75NTR and other members of the human B7 family (e.g., B7-2, ICOSL, PD-L1, etc.) (Supplemental Table 1). To confirm that hB7-1:p75NTR–mediated cell conjugation is the result of direct contacts between B7-1 and p75NTR, recombinant biotinylated B7-1–Fc protein (for conjugation to streptavidin beads), CTLA-4–Fc, and p75NTR-Fc were purified (Supplemental Figure 4) and B7-1:p75NTR binding was assessed using an in vitro flow cytometry–based titration assay. Flow cytometry titrations demonstrated an approximately 30-fold higher EC 50 of B7-1:p75NTR (16 nM) compared with B7-1:CTLA-4 (0.6 nM) using recombinant proteins (Figure 1C). Hill coefficients of 2.3 for B7-1:p75NTR binding and 5.3 for B7-1:CTLA-4 were observed, suggesting cooperativity; however, these results were obtained using dimeric fusion proteins and may not reflect the behavior of native proteins in the plasma membrane.

Figure 1 Biochemical and phylogenetic characterization of B7-1:p75NTR interactions. (A) Schematic indicating the results of high-throughput cell-cell screening of B7-1 and p75NTR against 395 members of the human Ig and TNFR superfamilies. B7-1–expressing cells bound to cells expressing CD28, CTLA-4, and p75NTR, but not cells expressing PD-L1. p75NTR–expressing cells bound to cells expressing B7-1 and PTPRF. (B) Representative flow plots demonstrating that hB7-1–mCherry cells and PTPRF-mCherry cells bind to cells expressing p75NTR-GFP cells, but not GFP control cells. (C) Binding between B7-1 and p75NTR was validated by recombinant protein titrations of p75NTR -mIgG2A and CTLA-4–mIgG2A onto streptavidin beads coated with B7-1–hIgG1 biotin. Binding was detected using an anti-mIgG2A antibody, flow cytometry and binding curves were generated, and B max , EC 50 , and Hill coefficient (coeff.) were calculated using the equation Y = B max × Xh/(Kdh + Xh). n = 2–3. Error bars represent SEM. (D) Cells expressing B7-1–mCherry from various mammalian species were screened against human p75NTR-GFP–expressing cells (top left, n = 2–4), mouse p75NTR-GFP–expressing cells (top right, n = 2–3), rat p75NTR-GFP–expressing cells (bottom left n = 2–3), or cells expressing only GFP (bottom right, n = 3), indicating that B7-1:p75NTR interactions are conserved in primates, but not mice. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. Each assay represents the indicated number of independent experiments, which each include a single replicate. For mouse B7-1, rat B7-1, and mCherry cells alone, only 2 independent experiments were conducted, each with 2 biological replicates.

While p75NTR sequences are highly conserved in mammals and many vertebrates (25), B7-1 sequences exhibit greater variability (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Therefore, mammalian B7-1 sequences with varying degrees of sequence conservation were screened against p75NTR orthologues from human, mouse, and rat. While human and old-world monkey B7-1 bound human p75NTR, no interaction was observed with the other B7-1 orthologues examined, including those from sperm whale (the closest nonprimate B7-1 sequence examined) and the commonly used laboratory model organisms, mice and rats (Figure 1D). However, human/primate B7-1 bound mouse or rat p75NTR, likely due to high sequence conservation of p75NTR across mammalian species (Figure 1D). Notably, rodent B7-1 (rat or mouse) does not interact with rodent p75NTR, suggesting that the interaction may be a recent evolutionary adaptation.

The p75NTR-binding site on B7-1 overlaps with the binding sites of CD28 and CTLA-4, but not PD-L1. To map the surfaces involved in forming the B7-1: p75 complex, we utilized a strategy in which solvent accessible residues are systematically changed to alanine, aspartic acid, or arginine; we previously employed this approach to generate structural information about transmembrane receptor/ligand complexes (24, 26–28). The surface on B7-1 that engages p75NTR was defined using a library of HEK293F cells individually expressing 92 B7-1 variants harboring mutations in the IgV domain, where solvent accessible residues were mutated to alanine, aspartic acid/glutamic acid, or arginine (Supplemental Figure 3, A and C, and Supplemental Table 2). B7-1 mutants expressed on HEK293F cells were assayed for their ability to bind HEK293F cells expressing CTLA-4–GFP, CD28-GFP, or p75NTR-GFP. In total, 18 mutations exhibited decreased binding to 1 or more binding partner, and 11 showed decreased binding to p75NTR (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). The B7-1 mutants I36A, I36D, T39A, K40D, E41A, K43D, V45D, S49A, R63D, Y65A, E69A, K120D, K127D, L131D, and K139D resulted in a greater than 25% loss in binding to CD28 or both CD28 and CTLA-4 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2). The majority of these mutations (all except for T39A, V45D, S49A, and K139D) are either directly consistent with the CTLA-4–binding site observed in the crystal structure of the CTLA-4:B7-1 complex or are present on the GFCC′C′′ face of B7-1 (Fig 2A and Supplemental Table 2). Twelve mutations, I36D, T39A, Y40D, K43D, S49A, R63D, Y65A, N82E, K120D, Y121D, K127D, and K139D, decreased binding to p75NTR by more than 25% (Figure 2B). Of these, N82E, I92D, and Y121D specifically caused losses in binding to p75NTR, but not to CTLA-4 or CD28. Mapping these 12 B7-1 mutations onto the crystal structure of the B7-1:CTLA-4 complex demonstrated clustering at and near the CTLA-4–binding site on the GFCC′C′′ face of B7-1 (Figure 2, B and C). However, p75NTR also recognizes residues on the C′′ strand of B7-1 that are not involved in CTLA-4/CD28 binding. N82, located in the middle of the C′′ strand, and Y121, located at the top of the F strand of B7-1, are both outside the putative CTLA-4/CD28-binding site. I92 is located on the dimerization surface of B7-1 and directly behind N82 on the C′′ strand, and mutation of this residue may cause perturbations to the C′′ strand that alter p75NTR binding. These results suggest that the B7-1 recognition surfaces for CTLA-4, CD28, and p75NTR physically overlap and that the p75NTR recognition surface is more expansive than that of CD28 and CTLA-4 (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 p75NTR:hB7-1 interactions depend on the GFCC′C′′ face of hB7-1 and directly compete with CD28 and CTLA-4. (A) hB7-1 residues that when mutated showed more than 25% losses in binding to CD28 (blue) or both CD28 and CTLA-4 (green) mapped onto crystal structure of hB7-1 (PDB: 1I8L) (B) hB7-1 residues that when mutated showed more than 25% losses in binding to p75NTR (red) mapped onto crystal structure of hB7-1 (PDB: 1I8L). (C) Same residues as in B, except with monomer of CTLA-4 shown. (D) CD28-hIgG1 competes for binding to B7-1 with p75NTR. n = 6. (E) CTLA-4–mIgG2A competes for binding to B7-1 with p75NTR. n = 3. Each assay represents the indicated number of independent experiments, which each include a single replicate. Error bars represent SEM.

We additionally evaluated the PD-L1–binding surfaces on B7-1. Recent reports indicate that cells expressing B7-1 do not bind cells expressing PD-L1 and that B7-1 binds to PD-L1 in cis on the same cell surface (1, 23, 24). Because of this constraint, the PD-L1–binding site was mapped onto human B7-1 using recombinant human PD-L1–Fc, which can be appropriately presented for productive binding. We incubated 1 μM PD-L1–Fc with cells expressing our library of B7-1 point mutations and detected B7-1:PD-L1 binding by flow cytometry. Eleven B7-1 mutants (S49A, N53A, N53D, S55A, E57R, N89A, N89D, I92A, I92D, A104D, K139A) had greater than 70% losses in binding to PD-L1–Fc compared with WT B7-1 (Supplemental Figure 5). These residues are distinct from the p75NTR recognition site and consistent with previous data from our group and others demonstrating that the PD-L1– and CTLA-4/CD28-binding sites are located on opposite faces of the human B7-1 IgV domain (1, 24). Of the 18 mutants with decreased binding to either CTLA-4, CD28, or p75NTR, 16 bound PD-L1 similarly to WT B7-1 (Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). Overall, these results suggest that on B7-1, the PD-L1–binding site and p75NTR–binding site are distinct.

To confirm that the B7-1:p75NTR–binding interface overlaps with the CD28- and CTLA-4–binding interfaces, in vitro ligand competition experiments were performed. B7-1–Fc was conjugated to fluorescent protein A beads, which bound to HEK293 cells expressing p75NTR (detected using flow cytometry). Titration of increasing concentrations of CTLA-4–Fc or CD28-Fc interfered with B7-1:p75NTR binding, while isotype control protein did not (Figure 2, D and E). These results are consistent with the shared/overlapping binding interfaces for CD28, CTLA-4, and p75NTR suggested by the mutagenesis mapping data. CTLA-4–Fc was more effective than CD28-Fc at inhibiting B7-1:p75 binding, likely due to the reported approximately 10-fold higher affinity of CTLA-4 for B7-1 than CD28 (29).

To further validate our model of B7-1 binding to p75NTR, a recombinant soluble form of a B7-1 point mutant (N82E) that specifically lost binding to p75NTR, but that maintained near WT binding to CTLA-4, CD28, and PD-L1, was purified (N82E; Figure 2 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 6). We titrated B7-1–Fc and B7-1N82E–Fc against cells expressing CTLA-4, CD28, or p75NTR and calculated EC 50 s for each. B7-1–Fc bound to cells expressing either CD28, CTLA-4, or p75NTR. While B7-1N82E–Fc bound CTLA-4– and CD28-expressing cells similarly to B7-1–Fc, binding between B7-1N82E-Fc and p75NTR-expressing cells could not be detected (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F), confirming an important role for this residue in p75NTR binding.

The binding site of B7-1 on p75NTR partially overlaps with the neurotrophin-binding site. The binding site of B7-1 on p75NTR was mapped using the same strategy employed to define binding surfaces on B7-1. Solvent accessible residues of the p75NTR extracellular domain (calculated using GetArea; ref. 30) were mutated to alanine, aspartic acid/glutamic acid, or arginine in the context of a construct encoding full-length p75NTR fused at the cytoplasmic C-terminus to GFP. We identified 80 residues and successfully generated 114 p75NTR-GFP point mutants. This library was screened against B7-1–Fc to identify point mutations that affected binding (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Table 3). To ensure the structural integrity of the p75NTR point mutants, we also screened the library against cells expressing PTPRF-mCherry, which also interacts with p75NTR (Figure 1B). In total, 8 point mutations covering 7 residues demonstrated greater than 50% losses in binding to B7-1 (F136D, S137A, S137D, E147D, P150A, P150D, L165A, and R182A) (Figure 3A). Of these mutations, only 1 (R182A) affected binding to PTPRF, confirming the overall structural integrity of the other 7 mutations. Mutations that affected binding to B7-1 mapped to the more membrane-proximal region of p75NTR (CRD3 and CRD4 domains), and one of these mutations (E147A) overlapped with the neurotrophin binding site, as determined by x-ray crystallography (13) (Figure 3, A and B). These data suggest that the surfaces on p75NTR that interact with both B7-1– and neurotrophin-binding sites only modestly overlap. While NGF at micromolar concentration was able to compete with B7-1 binding, this is unlikely to be biologically relevant, as NGF is present in adult human brain at subnanomolar concentrations (31) (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Identification of the binding interface of hB7-1 and PTPRF on p75NTR using epitope- mapping and ligand-competition experiments. (A) p75NTR residues identified as important for hB7-1 binding mapped onto crystal structure of rat p75NTR bound to NT3 (PDB: 3BUK) affect binding to B7-1 (red), make contacts with NT3 and also affect binding to B7-1 (brown), and make H bond contacts with NT3 (blue). (B) The hB7-1–binding site modeled onto the dimeric structure of p75NTR bound to an NT3 dimer (PDB: 3BUK). (C) Ligand-competition experiments showing that NGF and hB7-1 compete for binding to p75NTR at high concentrations. n = 3. (D) Cells expressing p75NTR -F136K and F136H demonstrate binding to B7-1N82E–expressing cells as well as WT B7-1–expressing cells. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. n = 4. (E) Crystal structures of hB7-1 and p75NTR indicating proposed interaction between p75NTR-F136 and B7-1–N82. Each assay represents the indicated number of independent experiments, which each include a single replicate. Error bars represent SEM.

To further confirm the results of our mutagenesis data and to provide additional molecular detail about the B7-1:p75NTR–binding interface, a modest screen was conducted for “salt bridge suppressors” that restored binding to defective mutants. p75NTR residues of apparent importance for B7-1 binding (F136, S137, P150, L165, P166, and R182) were mutated to both lysine and histidine. Cells expressing these point mutations were screened against cells expressing aspartic and glutamic acid B7-1 point mutants that lost binding to WT p75NTR (R63, N82, K120, K127, and K139). Binding to B7-1 N82E was rescued by both p75NTR F136K and F136H, but not any other p75NTR lysine or histidine mutations (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6G). None of the other B7-1 D/E mutants bound to any p75NTR K/H mutants examined (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). These observations suggest that N82 on B7-1 is in proximity to F136 on p75NTR and are consistent with our proposed binding interface, which partially overlaps with the neurotrophin-binding site (Figure 3E).

B7-1 is a p75NTR agonist that disassembles dendritic spines through a p75NTR-dependent mechanism. B7-1 is known to be expressed on APCs, specifically microglia and brain-infiltrating macrophages (Supplemental Table 1), in the setting of CNS inflammation and injury, and p75NTR is similarly induced by CNS neurons in acute injury models. Thus, we examined the effect of B7-1 on mature, cultured p75NTR-expressing hippocampal neurons (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 7). Our previous work (32) demonstrated that pro forms of neurotrophins and a variant form of the BDNF prodomain can induce acute dendritic spine collapse, as detected by a transition from mushroom spines to filopodia-like protrusions, relocalization of PSD95 from the spine head to the dendritic shaft, and a concomitant significant decline in the number of apposed presynaptic sites, as detected by anti-bassoon antibody. This spine collapse involves signaling through actin cytoskeletal regulators downstream of p75NTR, which is localized to postsynaptic sites in the hippocampus in vivo and in cultured hippocampal neurons (Figure 4). To assess the contribution to spine collapse, we assayed the ability of B7-1 to redistribute PSD95- and GluR1-positive (a subunit of AMPAR) puncta, which are normally localized to the postsynaptic spine head. To determine the effects of B7-1 on p75NTR-expressing neurons (Figure 4, A, B, E, and G), we took advantage of the cross-species reactivity between hB7-1 and mouse p75NTR (Figure 1D) and added recombinant human B7-1–Fc (hB7-1–Fc) (750 nM, to ensure saturation of the p75NTR receptor; see Supplemental Figure 6), human B7-2–Fc (hB7-2–Fc) (750 nM), or proNGF (10 nM) to cultured primary DIV18 hippocampal mouse neurons for 2 hours. Cells were fixed and actin localization, PSD95, GluR1, MAP2 (to distinguish dendrites from axons), and p75NTR expression were evaluated using immunofluorescence (IF) microscopy (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7C). Within 2 hours, neurons treated with hB7-1–Fc or proNGF (as a positive control) exhibited a significantly lower density of PSD95 and GluR1-positive puncta compared with control or hB7-2–Fc treated neurons (Figure 4, A, B, E, and G). We posited that the relocalization of PSD95 and GluR1 from the spine head to the dendritic shaft would result in a concomitant reduction in apposed presynaptic sites, as determined by anti-bassoon antibody binding. Indeed, hB7-1–Fc treatment induced a decline (~50%) in bassoon puncta, indicating that hB7-1 disassembles spines and eliminates synapses (Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 Recombinant hB7-1–Fc induces synapse remodeling similarly to proNGF. (A) Representative IF images of WT hippocampal neurons treated for 2 hours with proNGF (10 nM), hB7-1–Fc (750 nM), or hB7-2–Fc (750 nM) and stained for actin, PSD95, and MAP2. (B) Quantification of PSD95 puncta density with indicated treatments. Recombinant hB7-1–Fc but not hB7-2–Fc induced a decrease in PSD95 density in cultured neurons, similarly to proNGF treatment. (C) Representative IF images of p75–/– hippocampal neurons treated with proNGF (10 nM), hB7-1–Fc (750 nM), or hB7-2–Fc (750 nM) and stained for actin, PSD95, and MAP2. (D) Quantification of PSD95 puncta density with indicated treatment. Recombinant hB7-1–Fc failed to induce a decrease in PSD95 density in cultured neurons. (E) Representative IF images of WT hippocampal neurons treated with hB7-1–Fc (750 nM) or hB7-2–Fc (750 nM) and stained for actin, GluR1, bassoon, and MAP2. (F) Quantification of bassoon puncta density with indicated treatment. (G) Quantification of GluR1 puncta density with indicated treatment. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. n = 3 independent experiments. Experiments under each condition were performed in triplicate, and 13 to 15 dendritic segments were analyzed per condition. Scale bar: 20 μm. Error bars represent SEM. See also Supplemental Figure 7.

To establish that hB7-1–mediated PSD95 relocalization is dependent on p75NTR binding, we cultured hippocampal neurons from p75NTR-knockout (p75–/–) mice. We added hB7-1–Fc, hB7-2–Fc, or proNGF and analyzed the density of PSD95-positive puncta after 2 hours. We observed that in p75–/– neurons, neither hB7-1 nor proNGF altered the density of PSD95-positive puncta, indicating that hB7-1–mediated changes in PSD95 localization are dependent upon binding to and signaling through p75NTR (Figure 4, C and D).

Previous work demonstrated that proneurotrophin- or variant BDNF prodomain–mediated p75NTR signaling in neurons requires the interaction of the prodomain with the coreceptors sortilin or SorCS2 (20). However, no binding could be detected between cells expressing B7-1 and cells expressing sortilin, SorCS1, SorCS2, or SorCS3 (Supplemental Figure 1). The differences in the binding interfaces present in the B7-1:p75NTR and neurotrophin:p75NTR assemblies, the membrane-based presentation of B7-1 versus soluble neurotrophins, and the lack of detectable interactions between hB7-1 and sortilin family members distinguished the hB7-1:p75NTR and neurotrophin:p75NTR interactions.

Mixed culture assay to evaluate B7-1:p75NTR activity demonstrates disassembly of PSD95 puncta, MAP2 reorganization, and loss of Bassoon colocalization in cultured hippocampal neurons. B7-1:p75NTR bioactivity was confirmed using an orthogonal method of B7-1 presentation. Because interactions between p75NTR and B7-1 are likely to occur in trans between neurons and APCs, we developed a mixed culture assay system (33) that would more faithfully model the in vivo interaction. Stable HEK293 cell lines were generated, expressing either hB7-1, hB7-1N82E (which interacts with CD28, CTLA-4, and PD-L1, but has substantially reduced affinity for p75NTR; see Supplemental Figure 6), or hB7-2; these proteins were formatted as fusion proteins with intracellular mCherry (Supplemental Figure 8). To ensure similar levels of WT and mutant hB7-1 and hB7-2, cells expressing these fusion proteins were sorted and routinely evaluated by flow cytometry to ensure similar mCherry expression and appropriate ligand binding. To determine the effects of hB7-1–expressing cells on postsynaptic structures and apposing presynaptic input, stably transfected HEK293 cells were incubated with cultured DIV18 primary hippocampal mouse neurons for 4 hours and PSD95/bassoon density and MAP2 morphology were analyzed (Figure 5A). We observed that dendrites in direct contact with hB7-1–expressing cells displayed significantly lower PSD95 density and reduced density of bassoon from apposing presynaptic inputs, as compared with dendrites in direct contact with hB7-2– or hB7-1N82E–expressing cells (Figure 5, B and E). These results are in line with the phenotypic changes observed upon addition of recombinant hB7-1–Fc to WT hippocampal neurons (Figure 4).

Figure 5 Cells expressing hB7-1 induce relocalization of PSD95 immunoreactivity, loss of opposing Bassoon puncta, and discontinuity of MAP2 in neurons. (A) Representative IF images of hippocampal neurons cocultured with HEK293–hB7-1, HEK293–hB7-2, or HEK293–hB7-1N82E. Differences in (B) PSD95 density and (C) MAP2 morphology in dendrites in direct contact with HEK-hB7 cell lines were quantified. (D) Representative IF images of hippocampal neurons cocultured with HEK293–hB7-1, HEK293–hB7-2, or HEK293–hB7-1N82E stained for bassoon, mCherry, MAP2, and actin. (E) Quantification of bassoon puncta density with indicated treatment. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. n = 3 independent experiments. Experiments under each condition were performed in triplicate, and 13 to 15 dendritic segments were analyzed per condition. Error bars represent SEM. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Hippocampal neuronal dendrites in close proximity to cells expressing hB7-1N82E or hB7-2 exhibited uniform and continuous distribution of MAP2 throughout the dendrite (Figure 5, A and D). In contrast, dendrites of hippocampal neurons in proximity to hB7-1–expressing cells exhibited dystrophic morphology of MAP2-positive processes, with a distinct punctate MAP2-staining pattern (Figure 5A). To quantify the extent of microtubule degeneration induced by hB7-expressing cells, we developed a continuity score (see MAP2 quantitation in Methods) to determine the continuity of MAP2 along the length of neuronal processes. We evaluated dendritic processes in direct contact with hB7-1–, hB7-1N82E–, or hB7-2– expressing cells and observed that hB7-1–expressing cells significantly decreased the dendritic MAP2 continuity score compared with B7-2– or N82E-expressing cells (Figure 5C).

Abatacept prevents dendritic damage induced by hB7-1:p75NTR. We next investigated whether blockade of the hB7-1:p75NTR interaction could impair the associated fragmentation of MAP2-positive processes. As soluble CTLA-4 fusion protein competed with p75NTR for binding to hB7-1 (Figure 2D), we examined whether abatacept, an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis composed of the extracellular domain of human CTLA-4 and the Fc domain of hIgG1 (34), could interfere with the biological actions of hB7-1 on neurons. We confirmed that abatacept impaired hB7-1 binding to p75NTR in a heterologous cell–based assay and that abatacept was nontoxic to mature hippocampal neuron cultures (Supplemental Figure 9). Addition of abatacept (375 nM) to hippocampal neurons cocultured with either hB7-1–, hB7-2–, or hB7-1N82E–expressing HEK293 cells was performed, and the continuity of MAP2-positive processes was quantified. Abatacept inhibited the degeneration of MAP2-positive processes induced by hB7-1–expressing cells (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 9). To corroborate that hB7-1–induced changes in neuronal morphology are p75NTR dependent, hB7-1–, hB7-2–, and hB7-1N82E–expressing cells were cocultured with p75–/– hippocampal neurons. In this context, hB7-1–expressing cells did not elicit the dystrophic morphology and discontinuity of MAP2 processes, reinforcing that this effect is p75NTR dependent (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, when abatacept was added to p75–/– neurons cultured alone or to neurons cocultured with hB7-1–expressing cells, no changes in MAP2 morphology were observed (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 6 Cells expressing hB7-1 induce MAP2 discontinuity in WT but not p75–/– neurons, which can be inhibited by abatacept. (A) Representative IF images of WT hippocampal neurons cocultured with HEK293–hB7-1, HEK293–hB7-2, or HEK293–hB7–1N82E treated with or without 375 nM abatacept. Differences in (B) MAP2 morphology in dendrites in direct contact with HEK-hB7 cell lines were quantified. Treatment with 375 nM abatacept could prevent the MAP2-positive process degeneration induced by the HEK293–B7-1 cell line. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA. n = 3 independent experiments in which 12 to 14 individual neurons were analyzed per treatment per experiment. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Representative IF images of p75–/– hippocampal neurons cocultured with HEK293–B7-1, HEK293–B7-2, or HEK293–B7-1N82E treated with or without 375 nM abatacept. (D) No differences in MAP2 morphology in dendrites in direct contact with HEK-B7 cell lines (HEK293–B7-1, HEK293–B7-2, or HEK293–B7-1N82E treated with or without 375 nM abatacept) were found. P = 0.1860, 2-way ANOVA. n = 3 independent experiments. P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons (WT coculture). Scale bar: 20 μm. See also Supplemental Figure 9. n = 3 independent experiments in which 12 to 14 individual neurons were analyzed per treatment per experiment. Error bars represent SEM.

Activated THP-1 cells express hB7-1 and induce MAP2 reorganization of hippocampal neurons. Tissue-resident macrophages and microglia present antigens on MHC class I and class II molecules and express many different critical immunomodulatory ligands, including B7-1, which together act to regulate T cell activity. In healthy tissues, these APC populations act to maintain immune tolerance and homeostasis, but become activated in response to infection or inflammation (35, 36). To assess whether hB7-1 expressed endogenously in monocytic-derived macrophages is sufficient to induce similar B7-1–dependent changes in dendritic structure, we utilized THP-1 cells, a human monocytic cell line that can be differentiated into macrophage-like cells following exposure to phorbol myristate acetate (PMA) (37). Treatment of THP-1 cells with PMA for 24 hours causes a significant morphological change in which the cells become more adherent and polarized, express common macrophage markers (i.e., CD11b, CD14, etc.), respond to activation by LPS, and upregulate expression of key immunomodulatory ligands, including B7-1 and B7-2 (38). A similar LPS-dependent increase in B7-1 (CD80) expression was also previously observed for microglia cells, supporting the use of THP-1 cells treated with PMA and LPS to present hB7-1 in a manner more consistent with that of microglia cells in vivo (39). We demonstrated that THP-1 cells, which differentiate into macrophage-like cells in the presence of PMA, increased cell surface expression of hB7-1 following LPS activation (Figure 7, A and B). We then evaluated whether PMA+LPS-treated THP-1 cells induce reorganization of MAP2 in hippocampal neurons upon coculture. Using the MAP2 continuity score, we assessed MAP2-positive dendritic processes adjacent to PMA-treated THP-1 cells treated with or without LPS. THP-1 cells treated with PMA+LPS significantly decreased the dendritic MAP2 continuity score of adjacent hippocampal neurons compared with the effects of PMA-treated THP-1 cells not exposed to LPS (Figure 7, C and D). To confirm that this behavior reflected the effects of hB7-1, abatacept was added to parallel cultures, which resulted in an inhibition of degeneration of MAP2-positive processes induced by THP-1 cells (Figure 7, C and D). Taken together, these data demonstrate that B7-1:p75NTR engagement is directly responsible for phenotypic changes in dendritic structure and that a drug in clinical use can impair the binding of B7-1 to p75NTR and block dendritic damage.

Figure 7 THP-1 cells expressing hB7-1 induce MAP2 degradation in neurons, which is inhibited by abatacept. (A) Cells were harvested at 24 hours after stimulation and stained for hB7-1 using an Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-human B7-1 antibody. Antibody-stained THP-1 cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative FACS plot of PMA-treated THP-1 cells (gray), THP-1 cells treated with both PMA and LPS (red), and HEK293 cells stably overexpressing hB7-1 (blue). (B) Quantification of n = 2 flow cytometry experiments. (C) Representative IF images of hippocampal neurons cocultured with Thp1 cells treated with PMA with or without LPS (1 μg/ml) with or without abatacept (375 nM). Original magnification, 43.7 × 16.09. (D) Differences in MAP2 morphology in dendrites in direct contact with THP-1 were quantified. **P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. n = 3 independent experiments. Each treatment was performed in triplicate, and 10 to 15 dendrites were analyzed for each condition. Error bars represent SEM.

Delivery of hB7-1 into the subiculum, a hippocampal subregion, induces rapid pruning of dendritic spines in a p75NTR-dependent manner. The subiculum is a region of the hippocampal formation that is critically involved in memory formation and retrieval (40) and expresses p75NTR during adulthood (Supplemental Figure 10). Furthermore, atrophy and degeneration of subicular neurons is an indicator of the onset of AD (41). To determine whether hB7-1 can affect synaptic morphology in neurons of the dorsal subiculum (dSubiculum), we developed a model system in which soluble hB7-1 is delivered to the hippocampus via direct injection (Supplemental Figure 10). Three hours following a single dose of hB7-1–Fc or hB7-2–Fc (100 ng or 200 ng) or diluent control (Supplemental Figure 10) delivered to the dSubiculum, brains were harvested and changes in dendritic spine density evaluated using Golgi staining (42). In WT mice expressing p75NTR, 100 ng hB7-1–Fc delivery resulted in a 40% reduction in spine density, whereas delivery of hB7-2–Fc had no effect (Figure 8, A and B). In parallel experiments using p75–/– mice, neither acute injection of hB7-1–Fc nor of hB7-2–Fc (100 ng) led to dendritic spine pruning compared with effects in p75–/– mice injected with diluent (Figure 8, C and D). Furthermore, hB7-1 (200 ng) led to greater than 50% reduction in spine density, where equivalent hB7-2 delivery again had no effect (Figure 8, E and F). Finally, we observed the effects of hB7-1 (200 ng) on dendritic morphology 24 hours after injection, when hB7-1–Fc and hB7-2–Fc could no longer be detected in the subiculum (Supplemental Figure 10). While no effect was seen 24 hours after hB7-2–Fc injection, there was a greater than 60% loss in dendritic spine density 24 hours after hB7-1 injection (Figure 8, G and H). These data demonstrate that hB7-1–mediated changes in dendritic spines observed upon hB7-1–Fc injection into the brain are dependent on p75NTR and that these changes can persist once B7-1 is no longer present. Furthermore, these experiments demonstrate that hB7-1:p75NTR signaling can occur in vivo.