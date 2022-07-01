Lymph node fibroblastic reticular cells preserve a tolerogenic niche in allograft transplantation through laminin α4

FRC depletion impairs LN structure and cellularity. To verify the contribution of FRCs to LN structure and cellularity, we assessed DT-inducible FRC depletion in LNs from CCL19/iDTR mice. Administration of DT caused a dramatic reduction of FRC frequency in CCL19/iDTR mice, without affecting BECs and LECs (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156994DS1). Consequently, depleting FRCs resulted in a collapsed FRC network, as indicated by the poorly organized ER-TR7+ fibroblastic network (Figure 1A)” and caused the impairment of the CD3+ T-zone and B220+ B follicles (Figure 1C). Compared with non-DT-treated controls, depleting FRCs resulted in fewer and smaller HEVs with decreased expression of peripheral node addressin (PNAd), the hallmark of postcapillary vessel maturation into highly differentiated HEVs (ref. 20 and Figure 1B). Abundance of Foxp3+ Tregs and CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells all decreased in the CR (Figure 1C). The Tregs decreased even more dramatically relative to total CD3+ T cells, as evidenced by the decreased Foxp3/CD3 ratio (Figure 1C), indicating that Tregs were more sensitive to FRC depletion relative to other T cell subtypes. Since migration of these cells from blood to LNs is driven by the chemokines CCL21 and CXCL12, we assessed these chemokines in CCL19/iDTR mouse LNs. FRC depletion decreased CXCL12 and CCL21 in the CR and around HEVs (Figure 1D). IL-33, an FRC-derived cytokine with pleiotropic properties and supportive effects on Tregs and type 2 innate immune cells (ILC2s) (12), was decreased in the deep T-zone (Figure 1E), a domain normally enriched with CCL19+ FRCs (5). Collectively, these results demonstrate that FRCs support LN architecture and HEV maturation and secrete chemokines and cytokines required for lymphocyte migration and survival in LNs.

Figure 1 FRCs support LN structure and cellularity. To deplete FRCs, CCL19/iDTR mice were treated with DT (i.p. 100 ng/d × 5 days). (A and B) Whole-mount scanning (A) and fluorescent images (B) of LN cryosections stained for ER-TR7, Pdpn, PNAd, and Lyve-1. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 100 μm (B). Quantification of PNAd intensity in HEV areas and Pdpn intensity in CR. (C) Whole-mount scanning of LN cryosections stained for Foxp3, CD3, B220, CD4, CD8, and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 500 μm. Quantification of CD3, Foxp3, CD4, and CD8 intensity, and Foxp3/CD3 ratio in CR. (D) Representative fluorescent images of LN cryosections stained for CXCL12, CCL21, and ER-TR7. Scale bars: 100 μm. Quantification of intensity in CR and around HEVs. (E) Whole-mount scanning of LN cryosections stained for IL-33 and ER-TR7. Scale bar: 500 μm. Quantification of intensity in T-zone. (A–E) Three independent experiments, 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, 3 to 5 fields/section. Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

FRC-Lama4 depletion reduces LN homeostatic Tregs and DCs. Since our prior studies demonstrated an immunomodulatory role for Lama5 in regulating LN niches, we next sought to define the roles of LN FRC–derived Lama4 in homeostasis and immune responses by creating FRC-Lama4 conditional KO Pdgfrb-Cre+/– × Lama4fl/fl mice. Lama4-floxed and Pdgfrb-Cre DNA sequences were confirmed by genotyping (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). The Pdgfrb-Cre–/– × Lama4fl/fl littermates were used as WT controls. In nonhematopoietic LNSCs, the Lama4 transcript was depleted in FRCs of FRC-Lama4–KO mice, but not in BECs or LECs (Figure 2A). This was consistent with single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-Seq) data showing that the promoter gene Pdgfrb was exclusively expressed in FRCs, but not in BECs and LECs (Supplemental Figure 2D). Depletion of Lama4 did not affect Lama5 expression in LNSCs (Figure 2A). Immunofluorescence microscopy showed Lama4, but not Lama5, protein was depleted in CR and around HEVs, yielding a significant decrease in the Lama4/Lama5 ratio (Figure 2B). Lama4 and Lama5 protein expression in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, and DCs was not affected by depleting FRC-Lama4 (Supplemental Figure 3). FRC-Lama4–KO and WT mice had similar total numbers and abundance of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, CD11c+ conventional DCs (cDCs), and total cells in peripheral LNs (pLNs) and mesenteric LNs (mLNs) (Figure 2C). We detected very few CD44hi and CD44hiCD62– cells out of CD4+ T and CD8+ T cells in naive WT and FRC-Lama4–KO LNs (Supplemental Figure 4A), and negligible amounts of anti-dsDNA without differences between naive WT and FRC-Lama4–KO aged mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, CD4+ T effector cells, including T-bet+Th1, GATA3+Th2, and RORγt+Th17, and CD8+ T effector cells, including T-bet+Tc1, GATA3+Tc2, and RORγt+Tc17, were not detected in naive WT or FRC-Lama4–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5). These results indicated that depletion of FRC-Lama4 did not cause overt immune activation or autoimmunity in the naive state or during aging. In contrast, there was a pronounced loss of PDCA1+ plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs compared with WT (Figure 2C), in particular within the CR, B cell follicles, medulla, and around HEVs. Likewise, cDCs were also decreased in these regions except around HEVs (Figure 3A). Notably, pDCs contribute to tolerance by promoting regulatory Foxp3+ Treg differentiation in LNs (21). Hence, we next assessed Tregs in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs.

Figure 2 FRC-Lama4 conditional KO mouse construction and characterization. (A) Gating strategy for sorting FRCs, BECs, and LECs (left); values show percentages. Lama4 and Lama5 mRNA relative to cyclophilin A in FRCs, BECs, and LECs from FRC-Lama4–KO and littermate control (WT) LNs (right, qRT-PCR). (B) Lama4 and Lama5 protein in FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LNs. Representative images of LN cryosections stained for Lama4, Lama5, and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of Lama4- and Lama5-positive area percentages and Lama4/Lama5 ratios in the CR and around HEV. (C) Cellularity in FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LNs. Left: gating strategies for CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, cDCs, and pDCs in WT LNs; values show percentage. Right: number of cells in each LN. Three independent experiments, 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3 to 5 fields/section. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Figure 3 FRC-Lama4 depletion coincides with decreased DCs and Tregs and altered ILCs. (A) Fluorescent images of FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LN cryosections stained for CD11c, PDCA1, and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of CD11c and PDCA-1 intensity in indicated LN regions. (B) Whole-mount scanning of LN cryosections from FRC-Lama4–KO and WT mice, stained for Foxp3, B220, CD3, and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 500 μm (left); 100 μm (right). (C) Quantification of Foxp3 intensity in indicated LN regions. (D and E) Gating strategy (D) (values show percentages) and quantification (E) of ILC subsets in LNs. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (A–E) Three independent experiments, 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3-5 fields/section. Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Flow cytometry demonstrated no difference in thymic Treg (tTreg) (Foxp3+Helios+) or induced Treg (iTreg) (Foxp3+Helios–) numbers or content between WT and FRC-Lama4–KO LNs (Supplemental Figure 6). In contrast, we observed decreased Foxp3+ Treg intensity in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs by immunofluorescent microscopy, particularly in the T-zone, CR, and around HEVs (Figure 3, B and C). We next analyzed the innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) in LNs (22). By producing diverse cytokines similar to T helper cells, ILCs serve as innate counterparts of T cells and play critical roles in lymphoid organogenesis, tissue remodeling, and antimicrobial immunity (23). We found inflammatory ILC1 increased, but the protective ILC2 and ILC3 subsets decreased in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs (Figure 3, D and E). These results together demonstrated that, as an important ECM component, FRC-Lama4 maintains homeostatic DCs, Tregs, and ILCs in LNs.

FRC-Lama4 depletion affects FRC chemokine and cytokine secretome. The alteration in FRC-Lama4–KO LN cellularity could be due to cell differentiation, proliferation, and/or recruitment (e.g., ingress, egress, or retention) in LNs. With these possible mechanisms in mind, we compared the cell growth factors, chemokines, cell adhesion molecules, and vasculature between FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LNs. Immunofluorescent staining of WT LNs revealed that IL-33 was primarily located in FRC-enriched regions, including CR, deep T-zone, and medulla (Figure 4, A and B). This aligned with scRNA-Seq data showing that Il33 was predominantly expressed in FRCs, but not LECs and BECs (Figure 4C). Relative to WT controls, FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had less IL-33 expression in the CR and around HEVs (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, FRC-Lama5–KO LNs, in which we previously observed a relative tolerogenic niche (19), had significantly more IL-33 expression. The IL-33–enriched area overlapped with Tregs (Figure 3B and Figure 4A), suggesting that IL-33 contributed to a homeostatic LN niche through supporting Tregs, while depleting FRC-Lama4 impaired this niche. We next screened cytokines and chemokines predominantly produced by FRCs through scRNA-Seq and compared their expression between FRC-Lama4–KO and WT controls using real-time PCR (RT-PCR). Inflammatory chemokines, such as Cxcl2, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10, increased, while the chemokines and cytokines that favor T cell migration and survival, including Cxcl12, Ccl19, Ccl21, Il7, Il15 (9, 24–26), decreased in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs (Supplemental Figure 7). Confirming the transcriptional data, the CCL21 and CXCL12 proteins were particularly decreased in the CR and around HEVs (Figure 4D). The adhesion molecule VCAM-1, which plays important roles in regulating DC migration and T cell retention in LNs (27), was also decreased in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs compared with WT controls, while FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LNs had similar ICAM-1 expression (Figure 4E). Overall, these changes demonstrate FRC-Lama4 contributes to a homeostatic LN niche. Depleting Lama4 altered the LN microenvironment by affecting the FRC secretome, including upregulation of inflammatory cytokines and downregulation of adhesion molecules and immune cell supportive chemokines.

Figure 4 FRC-Lama4 depletion impairs chemokine and cytokine production. (A) Whole-mount scanning of FRC-Lama4–KO, FRC-Lama5-KO, and WT mouse LN cryosections stained for IL-33 and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Quantification of IL-33 intensity in LN CR and around HEVs. (C) IL-33 gene expression in LNSCs measured by scRNA-seq. (D) Whole-mount scanning of FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LN cryosections stained for CXCL12 and CCL21. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 500 μm (upper); 100 μm (lower). Quantification of CXCL12 and CCL21 in LN CR and around HEVs. (E) Whole-mount scanning of FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LN cryosections stained for VCAM-1 and ICAM-1. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 500 μm. Quantification of VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 in CR and around HEV. Representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3 to 5 fields/section. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test for multiple group comparison (B). Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons (D and E). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

FRC-Lama4 depletion impairs LN vasculature and conduits. The LN architecture is primarily supported by the fibroblastic reticular network and comprises tightly interconnected CD31+ blood vessels, Lyve-1+ or Prox-1+ lymphatic sinuses, and FRC-ensheathed conduits. LN blood vessels, specialized BECs with cuboidal morphology, selectively recruit blood-borne lymphocytes into the developing and homeostatic LNs via HEVs. Compared with WT controls, the HEVs, identified by PNAd (Figure 5A) or CD31 (Figure 5B), decreased in size and numbers in FRC-Lama4–KO pLNs and mLNs. In contrast, Lyve-1+ and Prox1+ lymphatic vessels were not affected by depleting FRC-Lama4 (Supplemental Figure 8). The HEVs were further analyzed at higher resolution with transmission electron microscopy (TEM). The HEVs in WT littermates had complete endothelial barriers with well-lined BECs on the luminal side and perivascular reticular cells (PRCs), an FRC subset ensheathing the abluminal side of blood vessels (Figure 5C). In contrast, the HEVs in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had discontinuous and thinner HEV layers, fewer PRCs and fibers surrounding HEVs, and fewer intraluminal lymphocytes (Figure 5C). These results together indicate that FRC-derived Lama4 is required for development and maintenance of HEV structure.

Figure 5 FRC-Lama4 depletion impairs LN vasculature. (A) Whole-mount scanning of FRC-Lama4–KO and WT LN cryosections stained for collagen 1, PNAd, and DAPI. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 500 μm (left); 100 μm (right). (B) Representative fluorescent images of LN cryosections stained for ER-TR7 and CD31. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of CD31 in HEV areas of pLNs and mLNs. (C) TEM images showing HEVs in WT and FRC-Lama4–KO mouse LNs (longitudinal section). Original magnification, ×1100. Scale bar: 2 μm. (D and E) FRC-Lama4–KO and WT mice injected s.c. with 40 kDa dextran-FITC; draining inguinal LNs harvested 5 minutes later. Whole-mount scanning of LN cryosections stained for ER-TR7 and Pdpn. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 500 μm. Quantification of dextran in various LN regions. (E) 3D confocal images of CR; arrows indicate conduits. Original magnification, ×40. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) TEM images of WT and FRC-Lama4–KO mouse LNs (longitudinal section; arrowheads show collagen fibers). Original magnification, ×6500. Scale bar: 500 nm. Representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3 to 5 fields/section. Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

The conduit system channels small molecules (<70 kDa), such as chemokines, cytokines, and antigens, in lymph from the subcapsular sinus to inner LN compartments (28–31). FRC-derived collagen I and IV assemble fibrillar chains, wrapping the conduits and providing tensile strength (2). Therefore, we visualized the conduit system dLNs by injecting dextran-FITC (40 kDa) s.c. (32). In both WT and FRC-Lama4–KO LNs, the conduit network was widely spread throughout the LN, but enriched in the T-zone, CR, around HEVs, and in medullary regions. Notably, FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had lower dextran intensity than WT (Figure 5D), indicating lower density of conduits. Conduits in FRC-Lama4–KO CRs were smaller and more sparse than in WT, with conduits labeled with dextran, stained for ER-TR7 and Pdpn, and then visualized with 3D reconstruction of confocal images (Figure 5E). Pdpn intensity in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs was lower than in WT, particularly in the CR, HEV, T-zone, and medullary regions (Supplemental Figure 9), indicating a reduced reticular network. The conduits have a central core of collagen fibers with the abluminal basement membrane wrapped with FRCs (29, 33, 34). Under TEM visualization, the FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had fewer and more disorganized collagen fibers compared with WT (Figure 5F), suggesting a defective conduit system. Taken together, these results indicate that FRCs, and Lama4 in particular, play important roles in maintaining LN conduit numbers, density, size, and structure.

FRC-Lama4 is required for lymphocyte migration into LNs. The chemokines, HEVs, and conduit networks analyzed above are critical infrastructure allowing blood-borne immune cells to enter LNs. We hypothesized that changes in these would affect lymphocyte homing to and retention in LNs and would subsequently affect transplant tolerance. To test this, we examined the homing of various leukocyte subsets by transferring CD45.1+ splenocytes i.v. into CD45.2+ WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipients. One hour after transfer, sufficient for blood migration (35), fewer total CD45.1+ cells and CD45.1+ CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, cDCs, pDCs, and Foxp3-GFP+ Tregs were present in KO LNs compared with WT (Figure 6A). These results demonstrated that depletion of Lama4 impaired homing of various leukocytes. To assess cell accumulation in LNs over time, eFluor670-labeled naive CD4+ T cells and Foxp3-GFP+ Tregs were transferred into WT and KO mice, and LN occupancy was measured 16 hours later. Compared with the WT, KO LNs had fewer CD4+ T cells and Tregs (Figure 6B). Histological analysis revealed fewer CD4+ T cells and Tregs in the CR and around HEVs of KO LNs (Figure 6C). Hence, depleting FRC-Lama4 also blunted T cell retention in LNs during a time frame that would permit several rounds of entry and egress from LNs. Having revealed the effects of Lama4 on entry and accumulation above, we next determined whether FRC-Lama4 depletion affected LN residency and egress. Eighteen hours after transferring CD45.1+ splenocytes to CD45.2+ WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipients,these mice were then treated with anti-CD62L mAbs to prevent further immune cell entry to LNs via HEVs. After an additional 18 hours, transferred cells in LNs were measured. Blocking CD62L in WT demonstrated that B cells and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells efficiently exited the LNs, but cDCs, pDCs, and Tregs did not, as evidenced by their relative increase (Figure 6D). This indicated that DCs and Tregs were more sessile in WT LNs. In FRC-Lama4–KO LNs, blocking cell entrance with CD62L mAbs did not result in further changes in transferred cell numbers compared with WT, showing that those cells that entered the FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had normal characteristics of retention and egress (Figure 6D). Overall, these results demonstrated that impaired cell entrance but not egress contributed to the reduced cell numbers in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs. Collectively, these results indicated that FRC-Lama4 is necessary for lymphocyte recirculation through LNs. Given the alterations in Tregs and DCs both at homeostasis (Figures 2 and 3) and after transfer (Figure 6) and the critical roles they play in adaptive immune responses and tolerance (36), we next studied the effects of FRC-Lama4 on alloimmunity.

Figure 6 FRC-Lama4 depletion affects lymphocyte entry into LNs. (A) 107 CD45.1+ splenocytes transferred i.v. into CD45.2+ WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipients. After 1 hour, LNs were harvested and total migrated CD45.1+ cells, and CD45.1+ CD4+ T, CD8+ T cells, B cells, cDCs, pDCs, and Foxp3-GFP+ tTregs were counted in each LN. Gating strategy (upper) and data summary (lower) of migrated cells. (B and C) 2 × 106 CFSE+ iTregs and 2 × 106 eFlour 670+ CD4+ T cells transferred i.v. to FRC-Lama4–KO and WT mice. After 16 hours, LNs were harvested and transferred cells measured. (B) Flow cytometry gating strategy (left, values show percentage); number of transferred naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs relative to 106 total CD4+ T cells in LNs. (C) LN cryosections for CD4+ and iTregs and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs in CR and HEV. (D) 107 CD45.1+ splenocytes transferred i.v. into CD45.2+ WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipients. Eighteen hours later, recipients received 100 μg anti-CD62L mAb or isotype i.v. After an additional 18 hours, transferred cells in LNs were analyzed. Gating strategy (upper) and data summary (lower) of migrated cell frequency in recipient LNs. (A–D) Values in gating strategy show percentages. Representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 5 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3 to 5 fields/section. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Two-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

Ablation of FRC-Lama4 promotes T cell alloimmunity. We next examined the influence of FRC-Lama4 on allogeneic T cell responses in murine cardiac transplantation. Without immunosuppression, allografts in FRC-Lama4–KO and WT recipients were both rejected by 8 days after transplant (Figure 7A), but the grafts in FRC-Lama4–KO recipients had greater lymphocytic infiltration by 3 days after transplantation (Figure 7B). Low-dose tacrolimus–treated FRC-Lama4–KO recipients had significantly shorter allograft median survival time (MST) (11.5 days versus 18 days in WT; Figure 7C). When mice received a single dose of anti-CD40L mAbs, FRC-Lama4–KO recipients had significantly decreased allograft survival compared with WT (MST, 42.5 versus 60 days; Figure 7C). A tolerogenic regimen of 3 doses of anti-CD40L (250 μg/dose, days 0, 4, 7 after transplantation) induced prolonged survival in WT, but not in FRC-Lama4–KO recipients (Figure 7C). Three weeks after transplantation, alloantibodies in blood serum were not detected in WT recipients, which did not show a difference compared with the naive mice. In sharp contrast, the FRC-Lama4–KO recipients produced dramatically more IgG and IgM alloantibody than WT (Supplemental Figure 10). These results demonstrated that absence of Lama4 in FRCs prevented tolerance induction. To elaborate regarding the molecular changes caused by the alloantigens from BALB/c graft, we adoptively transferred T cell receptor transgenic (TCR Tg) CD4+ T cells from TEa mice and CD8+ T cells from 2C mice into the recipients immediately after transplantation. The TEa and 2C T cells can recognize BALB/c donor-specific antigens (Figure 7D). Three days later, we observed that fewer TEa and 2C T cells were retained in the FRC-Lama4–KO recipient LNs (Figure 7E), but these cells displayed greater proliferation compared with what occurred in WT (Figure 7F). TEa CD4+ T cells, but not 2C CD8+ T cells, in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had higher expression of CD44 (Figure 7F), indicating greater activation. We confirmed the effects of Lama4 on T cells by coculturing laminin α4β1γ1 (laminin 411) trimer with CD4+ and CD8+ T cells activated by CD3 and CD28 mAbs for 3 days. Commensurate with the in vivo results in transplantation, laminin 411 trimer suppressed CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation and activation (Figure 7G). Overall, these results indicate that antigen-specific T cells were more activated in the LN niches lacking FRC-Lama4.

Figure 7 Ablation of FRC-Lama4 promotes T cell alloimmunity. (A–C) C57BL/6 WT and FRC-Lama4–KO received BALB/c cardiac allografts. Allograft survival (A) without immune suppression or (C) with tacrolimus (2 mg/kg/day s.c.), 1 dose (1×, 250 μg, i.v. day 0), or 3 doses (3×, 250 μg/dose, i.v. days 0, 4, 7) of anti-CD40L mAb; log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test for graft survival, median survival time (MST), 6 mice/group. (B) H&E staining of heart grafts in WT (left) and FRC-Lama4-KO recipient mice (right) 3 days after transplantation, and rejection grade. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D–F) (D) Schematic of cardiac transplantation with adoptive transfer of alloantigen-specific TEa CD4+ and 2C CD8+ cells. CFSE-stained TEa plus 2C cells (each 2 × 106) injected i. v. into WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipients on day 0. Recipient LNs harvested on day 3 to assess TEa and 2C cell numbers and responses. (E) Number, (F) proliferation, and CD44 expression at day 3. (G) CFSE+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells cocultured with coated laminin 411 (2 μg/mL) or PBS and activated by coated CD3 mAb (5 μg/mL) and soluble CD28 mAb (1 μg/mL). CFSE and CD44 analyzed 3 days after activation. (E–G) Values show percentage. Data representative of 3 independent experiments; 3 mice/group. (B, E, and F) Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

FRC-Lama4 regulates Treg versus T effector balance in cardiac transplants. To further assess the effects of FRC-Lama4, we analyzed the differentiation of TEa and 2C cells to Tregs and T effector cells with or without anti-CD40L mAb immunosuppression (Figure 8, A and B). Without anti-CD40L, depleting FRC-Lama4 significantly enhanced TEa CD4+ T cell differentiation into effector Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells, but not Tregs (Figure 8C). A single dose of anti-CD40L mAbs promoted TEa CD4+ T cell differentiation to Tregs in WT but not FRC-Lama4–KO LNs (Figure 8C). Anti-CD40L mAbs also prevented increased Th1 and Th2 differentiation in the KO, but not Th17. With or without anti-CD40L mAbs, FRC-Lama4–KO had lower CD4+ Treg/T effector ratios. For 2C CD8+ T cells, without immunosuppression, differentiation into effector Tc1 and Tc2 was greater in FRC-Lama4–KO (Figure 8D). There was also a slight, but not statistically significant, increase in Tc17 in FRC-Lama4–KO. Anti-CD40L mAbs prevented the increased Tc1 and Tc2 differentiation in the FRC-Lama4–KO, but was ineffective in decreasing Tc17 differentiation. These results demonstrate that FRC-Lama4 regulates immunity and suppression through T cell differentiation to Tregs relative to Th and Tc effectors.

Figure 8 FRC-Lama4 regulates Treg versus T effector balance in cardiac transplants. (A) Schematic of cardiac transplantation with immunosuppression and transfer of alloantigen-specific, TCR Tg TEa CD4+ T cells and 2C CD8+ T cells. On day 0, CFSE-stained TEa plus 2C cells (2 × 106 each) with or without 250 μg anti-CD40L injected i.v. to WT or FRC-Lama4–KO recipients. LNs harvested on day 5 to assess TEa and 2C cell differentiation. (B) Representative gating of TEa CD4+ T cells and differentiation to Foxp3+Treg, T-bet+Th1, GATA3+Th2, and RORγt+Th17 cells from Foxp3– TEa cells. (C) Data summary of TEa differentiation and ratio of Treg/T effector cells (D) Gating of 2C cells and data summary of 2C differentiation (gating of T-bet+Tc1, GATA3+Tc2, and RORγt+Tc17 cells same as TEa effector cells in B). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments; 3 mice/group. Two-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test for multiple comparisons of each group. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

FRC-Lama4 regulates alloimmunity in lung transplantation. We examined the role FRC-Lama4 played in another model of vascularized orthotopic murine lung allografting. Lungs from BALB/c donors were transplanted into C57BL/6 FRC-Lama4–KO and WT recipients (Figure 9A). Four days after transplantation, lung allografts in FRC-Lama4–KO recipients had significantly greater lymphocyte infiltration and increased rejection score compared with WT (Figure 9B). WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipient LNs had the same frequency, proliferation, and activation of total B and T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). However, there were significantly fewer Foxp3+ Tregs distributed in the CR and around HEVs in FRC-Lama4–KO recipient pLNs and lung dLNs (Figure 9C). cDC and pDC frequencies were lower in FRC-Lama4–KO recipient LNs (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C), and pDCs and cDCs were clearly reduced in the CR and around HEVs in both pLNs and lung dLNs (Figure 9D). DCs in the FRC-Lama4–KO LNs had equivalent Ki67 expression (Supplemental Figure 11C) and some small reductions in expression of MHC II, CD40, or CD86 compared with WT (Figure 9E), suggesting that alterations in LN structure and chemokines resulted in less migration or retention of activated DCs in FRC-Lama4–KO LNs. Overall, these results demonstrate that depleting FRC-Lama4 results in more intense lymphocyte infiltration into allografts associated with fewer Tregs and DCs in lung dLNs and pLNs.

Figure 9 FRC-Lama4 regulates alloreactivity in lung transplants. (A) Schematic of lung transplantation. BALB/c donors, C57BL/6 WT, or FRC-Lama4–KO recipients. Grafts and LNs harvested 4 days after transplantation. (B) H&E staining of native lung from BALB/c mice, lung grafts in WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipients. Scale bar: 100 μm. Evaluation of rejection grade. (C) Whole-mount scanning of recipient pLN cryosections stained for Foxp3 and ER-TR7. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 500 μm. Quantification of Foxp3 intensity in CR and around HEVs in recipient pLNs and lung dLNs. (D) Whole-mount scanning of recipient pLN cryosections stained for PDCA-1, CD11c, ER-TR7, and B220. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bar: 500 μm. Quantification of PDCA-1 and CD11c intensity in CR and around HEVs in recipient pLNs and lung dLNs. (E) Gating and summary of MHCII, CD40, and CD86 on cDCs and pDCs in WT and FRC-Lama4–KO recipient pLNs. (E) Representative of 2 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, 3 to 5 fields/section. Student’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test for 2-group comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

In summary, FRC-Lama4 contributes to a tolerogenic LN niche through retention of T cells, constraining T cell immunity, and directing T cell differentiation toward suppressive phenotypes. Ablation of FRC-Lama4 impairs the LN microenvironment and hence undermines suppression and tolerance.