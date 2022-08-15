Maternal Fc-mediated non-neutralizing antibody responses correlate with protection against congenital human cytomegalovirus infection

Baseline characteristics of HCMV transmitting and non-transmitting mother-infant dyads. Our study included sera from 81 mother-infant dyads identified retrospectively as donors to the Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB), a large US-based public cord blood bank (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156827DS1). cCMV infection was defined based on the presence of HCMV viremia in the donated cord blood plasma. Forty-one dyads with cCMV infection (“HCMV transmitting”) were matched to 40 dyads with HCMV IgG–seropositive mothers who gave birth to cCMV-uninfected infants (“HCMV non-transmitting”). Matching criteria included infant sex, infant race, maternal age, and delivery year. Only women with healthy, uncomplicated pregnancies that gave birth at term were included in our study; cord blood donors were screened for signs of (a) neonatal sepsis, (b) congenital infection (petechial rash, thrombocytopenia, hepatosplenomegaly), and (c) congenital abnormalities. Demographic and clinical characteristics were comparable between transmitting and non-transmitting dyads, though cCMV cases had a nonsignificantly higher rate of Cesarean section (56% vs. 40%, Fisher’s exact P = 0.22; Table 1).

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of HCMV transmitting and non-transmitting cord blood bank donor mother-infant dyads

To assess whether mothers may have had primary or nonprimary HCMV infection during pregnancy, we measured HCMV-specific IgG avidity and IgM in maternal sera collected at delivery (40). HCMV IgG avidity indexes were similar in transmitting and non-transmitting mothers (Table 1). Yet 11 of 41 (26.8%) of transmitting mothers had detectable HCMV-specific IgM compared with only 2 of 40 (5%) of non-transmitting mothers (Table 1). These data suggest that during pregnancy transmitting women likely had a higher rate of primary infection or reinfection, which are known risk factors for congenital transmission (40, 41). To further assess comparability between groups, we quantified HCMV viral loads in maternal sera and found that a similar proportion of transmitting (26.8%) and non-transmitting (37.5%) women had low-level HCMV DNAemia (Table 1), a finding similar to that in healthy HCMV-seropositive women (42).

Maternal and cord blood sera from HCMV transmitting dyads have high HCMV-specific IgG levels. We first quantified IgG binding against 3 distinct HCMV strains: TB40E (an endotheliotropic strain expressing pentamer), AD169r (a laboratory-adapted strain with repaired pentamer expression), and Toledo (a low-passage clinical isolate lacking pentamer) (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Median IgG binding against each HCMV strain was similar in transmitting and non-transmitting groups, except in the case of cord blood IgG binding to AD169r, which was lower in infected infants (Figure 1A). Within transmitting dyads, whole virus IgG binding was lower in cord blood than maternal sera across all strains (Figure 1B). However, IgG binding against envelope glycoproteins, including gB, pentamer, gH/gL/gO, and gH/gL, was significantly elevated (2.5- to 10-fold) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads, and glycoprotein-specific IgG was efficiently transferred into cord blood of infected infants (Figure 1, C–E). These data reveal that infants with cCMV infection received high levels of maternal HCMV-specific IgG via placental antibody transfer. To explore whether other HCMV-specific antibodies were associated with protection, we measured IgG binding against the HCMV tegument proteins pp28 and pp150 and the viral replication factor UL44, which are known to elicit potent IgG responses. IgG binding to pp150 and UL44 was also higher in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads, with some differences within dyads (Figure 1, F and G). Together, these findings indicate that a higher quantity of HCMV-specific IgG at the delivery time point is not correlated with lower cCMV transmission risk.

Figure 1 HCMV-specific IgG binding and transplacental IgG transfer in HCMV transmitting and non-transmitting mother-infant dyads. HCMV-specific IgG levels against the HCMV strains TB40E, AD169r, and Toledo were measured using ELISA. IgG binding to cell-associated gB was quantified using a flow-based assay with HEK293T cells transfected with full-length gB. HCMV antigen IgG binding was measured using a Luminex-based BAMA and reported as MFI. IgG binding responses in maternal (M) and cord blood (CB) sera were compared between and within HCMV transmitting (red circles, n = 41) and non-transmitting (blue diamonds, n = 40) mother-infant dyads. (A and B) IgG binding to HCMV virus antigens (A) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and (B) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. (C) IgG binding to cell-associated gB in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads. (D and E) IgG binding to HCMV envelope glycoproteins (D) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and (E) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. (F and G) IgG binding to HCMV antigens (F) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and (G) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. gB ecto, gB ectodomain. Horizontal black bars denote median. FDR-corrected P values reported for Mann-Whitney U test (A, C, D, and F) and Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (B, E, and G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

HCMV non-transmitting women have higher relative IgG binding to whole virus antigen and cell-associated gB. In our recent study on placental IgG transfer in cCMV infection (43), we observed that HCMV transmitting women had elevated total IgG levels (i.e., hypergammaglobulinemia). In this larger cohort, we also found that total IgG levels were higher in transmitting versus non-transmitting women (Supplemental Figure 3A). When we adjusted for total IgG levels, IgG binding against pentamer, gH/gL/gO, gH/gL, and UL44 remained higher in transmitters, but non-transmitters had higher relative IgG binding to whole-virus antigens and cell-associated gB (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). These data indicate that IgG binding to gB expressed in the native conformation on a virion or infected cell surface and other HCMV antigens not captured in our study may be associated with reduced cCMV transmission risk.

HCMV-specific IgG binding avidity is increased in non-transmitting versus transmitting dyads. We next assessed the quality of HCMV-specific IgG in transmitters versus non-transmitters by measuring IgG binding avidity. Maternal sera from non-transmitters had higher-avidity IgG binding to AD169r and Toledo, but not TB40E, and cord blood IgG binding avidity was increased across all strains in uninfected versus infected infants (Figure 2A). Within dyads, whole-virus IgG binding avidity was lower in paired cord blood versus maternal sera in transmitting but not non-transmitting dyads (Figure 2B). HCMV glycoprotein–specific IgG binding avidity was also lower in the cord blood of infected versus uninfected infants, though no significant differences were observed within dyads (Figure 2, C and D). In a sensitivity analysis excluding mothers with detectable HCMV-specific IgM as a surrogate biomarker for recent primary infection or reinfection, many of these avidity differences persisted. Non-transmitting dyads still had higher avidity IgG binding to HCMV, and low-avidity HCMV-specific IgG was enriched in the cord blood of infected infants (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Together, these findings suggest that high-avidity HCMV-specific IgG in the maternal and fetal circulation is associated with protection against cCMV infection, even when excluding mothers with recent primary infection or reinfection.

Figure 2 HCMV-specific IgG binding avidity is increased in non-transmitting versus transmitting mother-infant dyads. HCMV-specific IgG binding avidity against HCMV strains TB40E, AD169r, and Toledo were measured using whole-virion ELISA with an additional dissociation step using urea, and RAI was calculated as (OD with urea/OD without urea) × 100%. HCMV glycoprotein–specific IgG binding avidity was measured using a Luminex-based BAMA with an additional dissociation step with sodium citrate and RAI was calculated as (MFI with sodium citrate/MFI with 1× PBS) × 100%. IgG binding avidity in maternal and cord blood sera was compared between and within HCMV transmitting (red circles, n = 41) and non-transmitting (blue diamonds, n = 40) mother-infant dyads. (A and B) Whole-virus HCMV-specific IgG binding avidities (A) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and (B) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. (C and D) HCMV glycoprotein–specific IgG binding avidity (C) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and (D) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. Horizontal black bars denote median. FDR-corrected P values reported for Mann-Whitney U test (A and C) and Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (B and D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibody functions in transmitting and non-transmitting dyads. Next, we compared neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibody functions in transmitting and non-transmitting dyads (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Neutralizing antibody titers were 1.5- to 4-fold higher in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads across strains and cell types (Figure 3, A–C). Within dyads, neutralizing titers were mostly similar in paired cord blood and maternal sera (Figure 3, D–F). These data indicate that HCMV-neutralizing antibodies are effectively transferred across the placenta regardless of transmission status. In contrast, HCMV-specific ADCP, a non-neutralizing antibody response, was higher in non-transmitting versus transmitting women (Figure 3G). This difference was significant for Toledo (P = 0.0057, FDR-corrected P = 0.011), with a trend toward increased ADCP for TB40E (P = 0.053) and AD169r (P = 0.068), which may not have reached statistical significance due to the lower overall ADCP measured against these strains (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Within dyads, ADCP was highly enriched in paired cord blood versus maternal sera (Figure 3H). ADCP may have been higher in fetal than maternal circulation because fewer inhibitory factors, such as IgA, were present; or because of enhanced placental transfer of ADCP-mediating IgG, a phenomenon that has been observed for ADCC-eliciting antibodies (44). Overall, these data suggest that non-neutralizing antibody responses may be important for preventing cCMV.

Figure 3 Neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibody responses differ in HCMV transmitting compared with non-transmitting mother-infant dyads. Functional antiviral antibody responses in maternal and cord blood sera were compared between and within HCMV transmitting (red circles, n = 41) and non-transmitting (blue diamonds, n = 40) mother-infant dyads. Neutralization was measured by HCMV IE1 staining, and titers were calculated as ID 50 , equivalent to the serum dilution that inhibited 50% of the maximum infection in virus-only wells. (A–C) Neutralization titers against HCMV strains Toledo and/or AD169r in (A) fibroblasts (HFFs), (B) epithelial cells (ARPEs), and (C) macrophages (differentiated THP-1 cells) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads; and (D–F) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. ADCP of AF647 fluorophore–conjugated HCMV virions by THP-1 monocytes was quantified using a flow-based assay and calculated as percentage AF647-positive cells. (G and H) HCMV-specific ADCP (G) in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and (H) within paired maternal and cord blood sera. Horizontal black bars denote median. Dotted lines indicate the lower limit of detection (ID 50 = 10). FDR-corrected P values reported for Mann-Whitney U test (A–C and G) and Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (D–F and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

ADCP and high-avidity IgG binding to HCMV correlate with decreased risk of cCMV infection. For our primary analysis, we hypothesized that 13 maternal antibody responses would be correlated with reduced risk of cCMV infection (Table 2). Using univariate logistic regression, we found that 12 of the 13 variables were significantly associated with cCMV transmission risk. However, high-magnitude IgG binding to HCMV envelope glycoproteins and neutralization were associated with increased risk, whereas high-avidity IgG binding and ADCP were associated with decreased risk (Table 2). After adjusting for maternal total IgG and HCMV-specific IgM, we found that HCMV glycoprotein-specific IgG binding and neutralization were still associated with increased risk, but IgG binding avidity was no longer significantly associated with reduced risk (Supplemental Table 1). ADCP against Toledo remained significantly associated with protection against cCMV transmission in both the adjusted univariate regression models (Supplemental Table 1).

Table 2 Univariate and LASSO regression analysis of maternal humoral immune correlates of cCMV transmission

As many immune variables in our predefined primary analysis were strongly correlated, we used the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator method (LASSO) for feature selection prior to multivariable analysis. LASSO is an approach to minimize overfitting a regression model that shrinks the coefficients of poorly predictive variables to zero, thereby removing them from the model. First, the cohort was randomly split into training and test data sets, and a 5-fold nested cross-validation with 5 repeats was used to train the LASSO model. LASSO-selected features included magnitude of pentamer IgG binding, avidity of gB IgG binding, avidity of gH/gL/gO IgG binding, and ADCP against the Toledo strain (Table 2). Higher pentamer IgG binding was associated with increased risk, whereas higher ADCP and IgG binding avidity were associated with decreased risk of cCMV infection in this multivariable model using the LASSO-selected features. In the out-of-sample test data, this 4-parameter LASSO model had an accuracy of 0.75 (95% CI, 0.48–0.93) in predicting cCMV transmission risk, with 1.00 equaling perfect prediction and 0.45 equaling the random prediction rate after class label permutation (Supplemental Figure 6).

Next, we used a systems serology approach leveraging principal components analysis (PCA) to explore differences in HCMV-specific antibody responses in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads. PC1 accounted for 57% and 59% of the variance, respectively; however, PC2, which accounted for 16% and 17% of the variance, was superior at delineating between transmitting and non-transmitting groups (Figure 4, A and B). The top contributors to PC2 included ADCP against Toledo, TB40E, and AD169r; IgG binding avidity to HCMV glycoproteins; and IgG binding magnitude to the Toledo, TB40E, and AD169r strains (Figure 4). These PCA results further established that IgG binding to HCMV antigens distinct from the major envelope glycoproteins, high-avidity HCMV-specific IgG binding, and ADCP responses were enriched in the maternal and cord blood sera of non-transmitting compared with transmitting dyads.

Figure 4 PCA highlights distinct HCMV-specific antibody responses in HCMV transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads. PCA across antibody responses in HCMV transmitting (red, n = 41) and non-transmitting (blue, n = 40) mother-infant dyads. Triangles (n = 14) indicate dyads in which mothers screened positive for HCMV-specific IgM responses, and circles (n = 67) indicate dyads in which mothers had no detectable HCMV-specific IgM responses. Scatterplot of PC1 and PC2 for (A) maternal and (B) cord blood sera.

HCMV-specific IgG binding to FcγRI and FcγRII differs in transmitting and non-transmitting dyads. After identifying ADCP as a potential correlate of protection, we sought to understand why ADCP was enhanced in non-transmitting dyads. We hypothesized that HCMV-specific IgG from non-transmitting dyads may better engage the host Fcγ receptors (FcγRs) on innate immune cells that mediate ADCP. To explore this hypothesis, we measured HCMV-specific IgG binding to FcγRI and FcγRII, including the activating FcγRIIA and inhibitory FcγRIIB (45–47) (Supplemental Figure 7). To compare FcγR binding between the groups, we normalized FcγR-specific IgG binding to total IgG binding to antigen-coated beads at baseline. Normalized HCMV-specific IgG binding to FcγRI was significantly higher in non-transmitting versus transmitting dyads (Figure 5, A and B) and highly enriched in the cord blood of uninfected infants (Supplemental Figure 8A). HCMV-specific IgG binding to FcγRI was also negatively correlated (P < 0.05) with HCMV viral loads in the cord blood of infected infants, suggesting that FcγRI engagement may help control viremia. Normalized gB-, pentamer-, gH/gL/gO-, and gH/gL-specific IgG binding to FcγRIIA was higher in transmitters, whereas pp28-, pp150-, and UL44-specific IgG binding to FcγRIIA was higher in non-transmitters (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8B). Only gH/gL/gO- and pp150-specific IgG binding to FcγRIIB differed between groups, with the former higher in transmitters and the latter higher in non-transmitters (Figure 5, E and F). These findings suggest that engagement of FcγRI, and to a lesser extent FcγRIIA, may mediate protection against cCMV transmission, which we sought to explore further using a functional signaling assay.

Figure 5 HCMV-specific IgG binding to FcγRI, FcγRIIA, and FcγRIIB differs in transmitting and non-transmitting dyads. HCMV antigen–specific IgG binding to FcγRs was measured using a Luminex-based BAMA with a biotinylated FcγR and streptavidin-PE detection antibody. HCMV antigen–specific IgG binding to host FcγRs was normalized as a ratio of total antigen-specific IgG binding and was compared between transmitting (red circles, n = 41) and non-transmitting (blue diamonds, n = 40) mother-infant dyads. (A and B) HCMV-specific IgG binding to activating FcγRI, (C and D) activating FcγRIIA (high-affinity H131 variant), and (E and F) inhibitory FcγRIIB. Horizontal black bars denote median. FDR-corrected P values reported for Mann-Whitney U test (A–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

FcγRI and FcγRII activation is enhanced in non-transmitting dyads and correlated with ADCP. To quantify HCMV-specific IgG activation of FcγRI and FcγRII, we used mouse BW thymoma cell lines expressing chimeric human FcγRs that secrete mouse IL-2 upon IgG engagement as a quantitative readout for FcγR activation (48, 49). We first confirmed that each BW cell line was expressing the FcγR of interest (Figure 6, A–C). HCMV-specific FcγRI activation was 3- to 4-fold higher in non-transmitting dyads (Figure 6D). There was also a trend toward higher FcγRIIA activation and significantly higher FcγRIIB activation in non-transmitting dyads (Figure 6, E and F). It has been hypothesized that increased IgG binding to activating versus inhibitory FcγRs improves antiviral phagocytosis, since preferential IgG binding to FcγRIIA over FcγRIIB has been correlated with enhanced ADCP in HIV infection (50, 51). Yet we found that the ratio of FcγRIIA to FcγRIIB IgG engagement did not correlate with ADCP or decreased cCMV transmission risk in our cohort (Supplemental Figure 9). Instead, higher FcγRI, FcγRIIA, and FcγRIIB activation all correlated with higher ADCP (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 10). These data imply that engagement of host FcγRI and FcγRII may both help mediate effective ADCP of HCMV.

Figure 6 HCMV-specific IgG activation of FcγRI, FcγRIIA ,and FcγRIIB is increased in non-transmitting compared with transmitting mother-infant dyads. HCMV-specific IgG activation of FcγRs was measured using maternal and cord blood sera from HCMV transmitting (red circles, n = 41) and non-transmitting (blue diamonds, n = 40) mother-infant dyads. For quantification of HCMV-specific IgG activation of FcγRs, mouse BW cell lines stably expressing chimeric human FcγRs fused to a mouse CD3ζ signaling domain were co-cultivated with virus:serum immune complexes for 20 hours. Activation of FcγRs by immune complexes triggered CD3ζ signaling and mouse IL-2 secretion, which was measured by ELISA as a quantitative readout of HCMV-specific IgG signaling through host FcγRs. (A–C) Flow cytometry of BW cell lines including unstained cells, isotype control, anti-FcγRI/CD64, anti-FcγRII/CD32, and anti-FcγRIII/CD16 PE-conjugated antibodies. (D–F) HCMV-specific IgG activation of (D) FcγRIA, (E) FcγRIIA, (F) FcγRIIB in transmitting versus non-transmitting dyads and within paired maternal and cord blood sera. (G–I) Spearman’s correlations between HCMV-specific IgG FcγR activation and ADCP. Horizontal black bars denote median. P values for Mann-Whitney U test (D–F between groups) and Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (D–F within dyads). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

ADCP of HCMV is mediated by FcγRI and FcγRIIA on human monocytes. To test our hypothesis that FcγRI and FcγRII engagement mediates enhanced ADCP in non-transmitting dyads, we measured ADCP in the presence and absence of FcγR-blocking antibodies. We found that the human monocyte cell line we used to measure ADCP, THP-1, had high expression of FcγRI and FcγRIIA but not FcγRIIB (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 11A). Blocking FcγRII with a pan anti-FcγRII and FcγRIIA-specific but not FcγRIIB-specific antibody inhibited ADCP (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11B). Notably, blocking FcγRII at high Cytogam concentrations led to a much larger decrease in ADCP than at intermediate or low Cytogam levels (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11B). These data indicate that FcγRI mediates ADCP most effectively at intermediate antibody levels and less efficiently at elevated antibody levels. Blocking FcγRI inhibited ADCP to a similar degree across Cytogam concentrations, suggesting that FcγRII-mediated ADCP was directly correlated with HCMV-specific antibody levels (Figure 7C). In maternal serum samples, blocking FcγRI only (median decrease, 40%), FcγRII only (median decrease, 70%), and FcγRI plus FcγRII (median decrease, 90%) inhibited ADCP to varying degrees (Figure 7, D–G). Non-transmitting dyads had significantly higher ADCP responses compared with transmitting dyads across all FcγR-blocking conditions (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 12), and FcγRI-mediated ADCP was particularly enhanced in non-transmitters (Figure 7G). Together, these findings suggest that ADCP mediated by FcγRI and to a lesser extent FcγRIIA is associated with protection against cCMV transmission.