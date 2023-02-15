LepRb+ cell–specific deletion of Slug mitigates obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in mice

Slug is expressed in a subset of hypothalamic neurons and upregulated in obesity. To explore Slug in the brain, we mapped Slug neuron distributions in the hypothalamus. Since anti-Slug antibodies were unable to detect endogenous Slug by immunostaining, we exploited Slug-LacZ reporter mice (SlugLacZ) in which a β-galactosidase (β-gal) transgene was inserted into the Slug locus under the control of the Slug promoter (14). Slug-expressing cells (β-gal+) can be readily detected in heterozygous SlugLacZ/+ mice by X-gal or anti–β-gal–antibody staining (14, 15). We detected abundant β-gal+ Slug-expressing cells in the dorsomedial hypothalamus (DMH), ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), and arcuate nucleus (ARC) (Figure 1A). By contrast, Slug-expressing cells were barely detectable in the cerebral cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156722DS1). Hypothalamic Slug-expressing cells coexpressed the neuronal marker NeuN but not the astrocyte marker glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) (Figure 1, B and C). In the VMH, approximately 99% of Slug-expressing cells were neurons, and Slug+ neurons accounted for approximately 50% of the total neurons (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Hypothalamic Slug is upregulated in obesity. (A) Representative X-gal staining of SlugLacZ/+ mouse hypothalamic sections (n = 7 mice). (B and C) Representative hypothalamic images (n = 3 mice per group). Hypothalamic sections were prepared from SlugLacZ/+ mice and coimmunostained with antibodies to β-gal, NeuN, and GFAP as indicated. (D) VMH cell subpopulations were counted (n = 3 mice). (E) Hypothalamic Slug mRNA levels (normalized to 36B4 expression) in C57BL/6J male mice on a HFD for 15 weeks (n = 8 mice per group). a.u., arbitrary units. (F) Hypothalamic Slug mRNA levels in WT and ob/ob male mice at 14 weeks of age (n = 8 mice per group). (G and H) Hypothalamic sections were prepared from SlugLacZ/+ male mice (HFD for 3 weeks) and stained with anti–β-gal antibody. β-gal neurons in the VMH, DMH, and ARC were counted (n = 3 mice per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To test if Slug expression was influenced by nutritional states and body weight, we placed C57BL/6J male mice on a HFD for 15 weeks. Hypothalamic Slug mRNA levels were significantly higher in mice fed a HFD than in chow-fed mice (Figure 1E), and were also significantly higher in ob/ob mice compared with age-matched WT mice (Figure 1F). In contrast, HFD feeding did not increase Slug mRNA abundance in the cerebral cortex and cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 1B). To extend these findings, we counted Slug+ neurons in the hypothalamus. We placed SlugLacZ/+ mice on a HFD for 3 weeks and immunostained hypothalamic sections with anti-β-gal antibody. Slug+ neuron number was significantly higher in the VMH and DMH of HFD-fed mice compared with chow-fed mice (Figure 1, G and H). Given that de novo neurogenesis is rare, the newly generated Slug+ neurons in HFD-fed mice may have arisen from neurons that were originally Slug– — a Slug– to Slug+ phenotype switch or transdifferentiation.

LepRb+ cell-specific ablation of Slug protects against diet-induced obesity. We set out to investigate hypothalamic Slug functions by generating and characterizing conditional Slug knockout mice. Considering the essential role of LepRb+ neurons in the control of body weight, we generated LepRb+ cell-specific Slug knockout (SlugΔLepRb) mice by crossing Slugfl/fl mice with LepRb-Cre mice. Slugfl/fl mice and LepRb-Cre mice — with Cre knockin at the LepRb locus — were described previously (13, 16). In LepRb-Cre mice, Cre is expressed in cells expressing LepRb but not in cells expressing short forms of leptin receptors (16). We validated SlugΔLepRb mice using RNAscope assays. Slug probes were designed to hybridize mRNA fragments encoded by the deleted Slug sequences in SlugΔLepRb mice. We detected hypothalamic Slug+LepRb+ double-positive neurons in Slugfl/fl but not SlugΔLepRb mice at 8 weeks of age on chow diet (Supplemental Figure 2A). Slug+LepRb+ neuron number was underestimated because the Slug probes were unable to detect Slug+ neurons expressing Slug at low levels. Additionally, Slug+LepRb+ neurons were expected to be increased in obesity, given that HFD feeding increases hypothalamic Slug+ neuron number. We placed SlugΔLepRb, Slugfl/fl, and LepRb-Cre mice on a HFD. Body weight was indistinguishable between Slugfl/fl and LepRb-Cre mice (Figure 2A), so Slugfl/fl mice were used as a control in the following experiments. Both male and female SlugΔLepRb mice were markedly resistant to HFD-induced obesity, and their body weights were significantly lower compared with sex-and age-matched Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 2A). Whole-body fat content was substantially lower in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice on a HFD for 12 weeks (Figure 2B). Lean mass was comparable in SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Individual white adipocyte size was smaller in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 2C). Inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT), BAT, and liver weights were significantly lower in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl males on a HFD for 13 weeks (Figure 2D). Likewise, iWAT, gonadal WAT (gWAT), BAT, and liver weights were also markedly lower in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl females (Figure 2D). We also examined SlugΔLepRb mice on a normal chow diet. Body weight was comparable between SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice at 8 weeks of age, but thereafter, SlugΔLepRb mice progressively gained less body weight and, after 12 weeks of age, became significantly lighter than SlugΔLepRb mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Epididymal WAT (eWAT) weight was significantly lower in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice at 13 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2D). These results demonstrate, for the first time to our knowledge, that LepRb+ cell-specific Slug deficiency protects against both diet-induced and age-associated obesity.

Figure 2 LepRb cell-specific ablation of Slug protects against HFD-induced obesity. (A) Growth curves. Left: Slugfl/fl, n = 24; LepRb-Cre, n = 8. Middle: Slugfl/fl, n = 24; SlugΔLepRb, n = 15. Right: Slugfl/fl, n = 15; SlugΔLepRb, n = 13. (B) Fat content (% body weight, HFD for 12 weeks). Male Slugfl/fl, n = 10; male SlugΔLepRb, n = 6; female Slugfl/fl, n = 7; female SlugΔLepRb, n = 9. (C) Representative H&E staining of male iWAT sections (HFD for 13 weeks, n = 3 mice per genotype). Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Tissue weight (HFD for 13 weeks). Male Slugfl/fl, n = 12; male SlugΔLepRb, n = 9; female Slugfl/fl, n = 4; female SlugΔLepRb, n = 3. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA (A) and 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B and D).

LepRb+ cell-specific ablation of Slug protects against HFD-induced type 2 diabetes and NAFLD. We placed SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice on a HFD and assessed their glucose metabolism. Overnight-fasted plasma insulin levels were significantly lower in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl male mice on a HFD for 10 weeks (Figure 3A). Glucose tolerance tests (GTT) and insulin tolerance tests (ITT) were performed in male mice on a HFD for 13 weeks. Blood glucose levels were significantly lower in SlugΔLepRb mice relative to Slugfl/fl mice after glucose and insulin injections (Figure 3B). Similarly, SlugΔLepRb female mice also displayed reduced plasma insulin levels after being fed a HFD for 10 weeks and improved glucose and insulin tolerances after being fed a HFD for 12 weeks, compared with Slugfl/fl females (Figure 3, C and D). In line with these results, insulin stimulation increased liver Akt phosphorylation to a significantly higher level in SlugΔLepRb mice relative to Slugfl/fl mice on a HFD for 13 weeks (Figure 3E). Akt phosphorylation was low in Slugfl/fl mice due to HFD-induced insulin resistance. Liver weight (Figure 2D) and liver triacylglycerol (TAG) levels (Figure 3F) were significantly lower in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice on a HFD for 13 weeks, for both males and females. Hepatocyte lipid droplets were smaller and less abundant in SlugΔLepRb mice relative to Slugfl/fl mice, as revealed by H&E and Nile red staining of liver sections (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2E). We also performed GTT and ITT on chow-fed SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice at 8 weeks of age, when their body weights were comparable. GTT and ITT were indistinguishable between SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2F). Thus, LepRb+ cell–specific ablation of Slug protected against diet-induced obesity, type 2 diabetes, and NAFLD.

Figure 3 LepRb cell–specific ablation of Slug protects against HFD-induced type 2 diabetes and NAFLD. (A) Male overnight-fasted plasma insulin levels (HFD for 10 weeks). Slugfl/fl, n = 6; SlugΔLepRb, n = 6. (B) Male GTT and ITT (HFD for 13 weeks). Slugfl/fl, n = 4; SlugΔLepRb, n=5. (C) Female overnight-fasted plasma insulin levels (HFD for 10 weeks). Slugfl/fl, n = 6; SlugΔLepRb, n = 6. (D) Female GTT and ITT (HFD for 12 weeks). Slugfl/fl, n = 3; SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. (E) Slugfl/fl and SlugΔLepRb males (HFD for 13 weeks) were fasted overnight and treated with PBS (n = 3) or insulin (n = 4). Liver extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies to phospho-Akt and Akt. Phospho-Akt was normalized to Akt. (F) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight; HFD for 13 weeks). Male Slugfl/fl, n = 6; male SlugΔLepRb, n = 6; female Slugfl/fl, n = 3; female SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. (G) Representative H&E staining of male liver sections (HFD for 13 weeks, n = 4 mice per group). Scale bar: 200 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A, C, E, and F) and 2-way ANOVA (B and D).

LepRb+ cell-specific ablation of Slug decreases food intake and increases adipose thermogenesis. We postulated that SlugΔLepRb mice might resist obesity through decreasing their food intake, increasing their energy expenditure, or both. Supporting this notion, we found that food intake was substantially lower in SlugΔLepRb males and females relative to sex- and age-matched Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 4A). Body temperature, an energy expenditure index, was significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice in the dark phase (Figure 4B). We assessed energy expenditure using metabolic cages. O 2 consumption and CO 2 production, normalized to lean mass, were significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb mice relative to Slugfl/fl mice in both males and females, particularly in the dark phase (Figure 4, C–E). However, ANCOVA calculations did not reveal a significant difference between the 2 groups, possibly due to a low animal number limiting ANCOVA statistical power under this condition.

Figure 4 Slug deficiency in LepRb cells induces energy imbalance. Mice were fed a chow diet. (A) Food intake at 9 weeks of age. Male Slugfl/fl, n = 5; male SlugΔLepRb, n = 5; female Slugfl/fl, n = 4; female SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. (B) Body core temperatures at 9–10 weeks of age. Male Slugfl/fl, n = 5; male SlugΔLepRb, n = 5; female Slugfl/fl, n = 4; female SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. (C–E) O 2 consumption, CO 2 production (normalized to lean mass), and respiratory exchange ratio (RER) at 9 weeks of age (n = 4 mice per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

BAT and beige fat protect against obesity by increasing energy expenditure (17), prompting us to examine adipose thermogenic programs in SlugΔLepRb mice. We placed Slugfl/fl and SlugΔLepRb mice on a HFD for 12–15 weeks. HFD feeding induced whitening of BAT in Slugfl/fl mice, as illustrated by enlarged lipid droplets (Figure 5A). Remarkably, SlugΔLepRb mice were completely resistant to HFD-induced BAT whitening (Figure 5A). BAT Ucp1 protein and mRNA levels were significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 5, A–C). Sympathetic nerve inputs are known to increase BAT thermogenesis. Sympathetic nerve innervations, as assessed by immunostaining of BAT sections with antibody against the sympathetic nerve marker tyrosine hydroxylase (TH), were significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 5, A and B). SlugΔLepRb mice displayed increased recruitment of beige adipocytes; iWAT expression of beige adipocyte markers — Ucp1, Pgc1α, and PPARγ — was significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice after 5 days of cold exposure (Figure 5D). To assess adaptive thermogenesis in vivo, we placed SlugΔLepRb mice at ambient cold temperature, 40C, and monitored body core temperature through the rectum. Body core temperature was considerably higher in SlugΔLepRb mice relative to Slugfl/fl mice following cold exposure (Figure 5E). These results unveil what we believe to be a previously unrecognized hypothalamic Slug/sympathetic nerve/thermogenic fat axis.

Figure 5 Slug deficiency in LepRb cells enhances adipose thermogenesis. (A) Representative BAT images (n = 4 mice per group). BAT sections were stained with H&E (HFD for 15 weeks) or antibodies to Ucp1 and TH (HFD for 12 weeks). Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Ucp1 and TH areas were quantified and normalized to total areas. Slugfl/fl, n = 6; SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. a.u., arbitrary units. (C) Male BAT Ucp1 mRNA levels (normalized to 36B4 expression, HFD for 12 weeks). Slugfl/fl, n = 3; SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. (D) Gene expression in iWAT (normalized to 36B4 levels). Male mice (10 weeks) were exposed to cold (8°C for 2 hours) daily for 5 days. Slugfl/fl, n = 4; SlugΔLepRb, n = 4. (E) Cold tolerance test at 19 weeks of age on chow diet. Male Slugfl/fl, n = 4; male SlugΔLepRb, n = 4; female Slugfl/fl, n = 4; female SlugΔLepRb, n = 5. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B–D) and 2-way ANOVA (E).

MBH LepRb+ neuron-specific overexpression of Slug induces obesity and metabolic disorders. Slug is expected to be deleted in LepRb-expressing cells in both the brain and peripheral tissues of SlugΔLepRb mice. We next examined hypothalamic LepRb–neuron Slug. To test whether MBH LepRb neuron–specific restoration of Slug reversed the obesity-resistant phenotype of SlugΔLepRb mice, we generated neuron-specific, Cre-dependent AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug vectors. The Slug cDNA sequences were flanked by 2 loxp sites in a head-to-head orientation, and the double-floxed inverse orientation (DIO) Slug transgene was placed under the control of the human synapsin-1 (hSyn) promoter (Supplemental Figure 3A). Cre-mediated Slug orientation reversion activated Slug transgene expression. To validate the vector, we comicroinjected AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug vectors with either AAV-CAG-Cre or AAV-CAG-GFP vectors into mouse brains. Recombinant Slug was detected in AAV-CAG-Cre, but not AAV-CAG-GFP, coinjected brains (Figure 6A), demonstrating Cre-dependent Slug expression. AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug or AAV-hSyn-DIO-mCherry (control) vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH in SlugΔLepRb (i.e., Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/+) — at 8 weeks old and on a chow diet — or Slugfl/fl mice (i.e., Cre-negative control). We verified MBH-restricted microinjections (Supplemental Figure 3B). As expected, recombinant Slug was detected in hypothalamic extracts from hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb (i.e., LepRb-Cre+/+) but not hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl (i.e., LepRb-Cre–) mice 12 weeks after AAV transduction (Figure 6B). Of note, recombinant Slug levels in hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice were higher than endogenous Slug levels in hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl mice, which were below detection threshold (Figure 6B). Remarkably, hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice — with MBH LepRb+ neuron-specific Slug overexpression and on a chow diet — gained substantially more body weight compared with hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl and hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice after 6 weeks of AAV transduction (Figure 6C). hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl mice, which express endogenous Slug, were slightly heavier than the Slug knockout hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice after 12 weeks of AAV transduction (Figure 6C), supporting the observation that SlugΔLepRb mice were resistant to age-associated obesity (Supplemental Figure 2C). Fat content and eWAT, iWAT, and BAT weights were markedly higher in hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice relative to hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice and hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl mice at 12 weeks after AAV transduction (Figure 6, D and E). Lean mass was slightly higher, but lean mass–to–body weight ratios were lower due to increased body weight, in hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). In GTT and ITT, blood glucose levels were significantly higher in hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice compared with hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice and hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 6, F and G). Liver weights (Figure 6E) and liver TAG levels (Figure 6H) were substantially higher in hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice compared with hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb and hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl mice. To verify these observations, we generated distinct Cre-dependent AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug vectors by replacing the hSyn promoter with the CAG promoter (Supplemental Figure 3D). We confirmed that recombinant Slug expression was dependent on Cre (Supplemental Figure 3E). AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug or AAV-CAG-DIO-mCherry vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (i.e., Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/–) male mice at 9 weeks of age. As expected, recombinant Slug was detected in hypothalamic extracts from CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb but not CAG-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice (Supplemental Figure 3F). Importantly, CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice gained substantially more body weight than CAG-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice after 4 weeks of AAV transduction while on a chow diet (Figure 6I). Fat content was significantly higher in CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb than in CAG-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice at 9 weeks after AAV transduction, whereas lean mass was comparable between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3G). In GTT and ITT, 8 weeks after AAV transduction, CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice developed glucose intolerance and insulin resistance compared with CAG-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice (Figure 6J). Thus, MBH LepRb+ neuron–specific overexpression of Slug is sufficient to induce obesity on a chow diet. We believe that these results unveil hypothalamic LepRb neuron Slug as a previously unrecognized molecular promoter of obesity and metabolic disease.

Figure 6 Hypothalamic LepRb neuron–specific overexpression of Slug induces obesity. (A) AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug vectors were coinjected with either AAV-CAG-GFP or AAV-CAG-Cre vectors into the brains of C57BL/6J mice. Brain extracts were prepared 3 weeks later and immunoblotted with antibodies against Slug or α-tubulin. (B–H) AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug or AAV-hSyn-DIO-mCherry vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/+) males (8 weeks, on chow diet). Slugfl/fl males (lacking Cre) were injected with AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug vectors (control). (B) Hypothalamic extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against Slug or α-tubulin (12 weeks after AAV transduction). (C) Body weight. (D) Fat content at 12 weeks after AAV transduction (% body weight). (E) Tissue weight (12 weeks after AAV transduction). (F and G) GTT and ITT at 11 weeks after AAV transduction. (H) Liver TAG levels at 12 weeks after AAV transduction (normalized to liver weight). AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug/ SlugΔLepRb, n = 8; AAV-hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb, n = 7; AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug/Slugfl/fl, n = 4. (I and J) AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug or AAV-CAG-DIO-mCherry vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/–) male mice at 9 weeks of age on chow diet (n = 5 mice per group). (I) Body weight. (J) GTT (2 g glucose/kg) and ITT (1 unit insulin/kg) at 8 weeks after AAV transduction. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way (D and E, F [right panel], G [right panel], and H) and 2-way (C, F [left panel], G [left panel], I, and J) ANOVA.

Hypothalamic LepRb–neuron Slug promotes leptin resistance. We postulated that hypothalamic Slug might promote obesity by inducing leptin resistance. Considering that hyperleptinemia is often associated with leptin resistance, we measured blood leptin levels. Leptin levels were substantially lower in SlugΔLepRb males and females relative to sex- and age-matched Slugfl/fl mice on HFD (Supplemental Figure 4A). To exclude body-weight influence on leptin secretion, we measured leptin levels in SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice on a chow diet at 8 weeks of age, when their body weights were comparable. Plasma leptin levels were still significantly lower in SlugΔLepRb mice (Figure 7A). To assess leptin sensitivity in vivo, we treated SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice on a chow diet at 7 weeks of age — when their body weights were similar — with leptin for 3 days and monitored body weight changes. Leptin treatments decreased body weight to a significantly higher degree in SlugΔLepRb mice compared with Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 7B). To complement these findings, we tested whether MBH LepRb neuron–specific overexpression of Slug inhibits leptin actions. AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug or AAV-hSyn-DIO-mCherry vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb mice on a chow diet. The AAV-transduced mice were treated with leptin for 4 days, and their body weights were monitored. Leptin decreased body weight to a significantly lesser degree in hSyn-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice than in hSyn-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice (Figure 7C). To corroborate these results, we assessed hypothalamic leptin signaling in these mice. SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl male mice — 8 weeks old and on a chow diet — were fasted overnight and i.p. injected with leptin 45 minutes before hypothalamic extracts were taken and were prepared and immunoblotted with anti–phospho-Stat3 antibody. Body weight (Supplemental Figure 4B) and baseline Stat3 phosphorylation (Figure 7D) were similar between SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice, but leptin-stimulated phosphorylation of Stat3 was significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb mice (Figure 7, D and E). To extend these findings, we directly injected leptin into the brain of SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice at 7 weeks of age and immunostained hypothalamic sections with phospho-Stat3 antibody. The number of phospho-Stat3–positive neurons in the ARC and VMH were significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb mice relative to Slugfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). To test if MBH LepRb+ neuron-specific overexpression of Slug suppressed leptin signaling, we bilaterally microinjected AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug or AAV-CAG-DIO-mCherry vectors into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (i.e., Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/–) mice on a chow diet at 9 weeks of age. Two weeks later, the mice were fasted overnight and stimulated with leptin, and hypothalamic extracts were immunoblotted with anti–phospho-Stat3 antibody. Body weight (Supplemental Figure 4D) and baseline Stat3 phosphorylation (Figure 7E) were comparable between CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb and CAG-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice, but leptin-stimulated phosphorylation of Stat3 was significantly lower in CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice (Figure 7, E and F). Taken together, these results demonstrate that LepRb+ neuron–intrinsic Slug cell-autonomously suppresses leptin signaling to induce leptin resistance, which leads to obesity.

Figure 7 Slug directly suppresses LepRb expression and induces leptin resistance. (A) Male overnight-fasted plasma leptin levels (8 weeks old, chow diet, n = 6 mice per group). (B) Male mice (7 weeks old, chow diet) were treated with leptin for 3 days. Body weight changes were measured (n = 5 mice per group). (C) AAV-hSyn-DIO-Slug (n = 8) or AAV-hSyn-DIO-mCherry (n = 7) vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb male mice (Slugfl/fl; LepRb-Cre+/+) on a chow diet. Twelve weeks later, mice were treated with leptin and body weight changes were measured. (D and E) Slugfl/fl and SlugΔLepRb males (8 weeks old, chow diet) were fasted overnight and treated with leptin (i.p., 1 mg/kg, 45 minutes). Hypothalamic extracts were immunoblotted with anti–phospho-Stat3 (pTyr705) and anti-Stat3 antibodies. Stat3 phosphorylation was normalized to Stat3 levels (n = 3 mice per group). a.u., arbitrary units. (F) AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug or AAV-CAG-DIO-mCherry vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/–) males (9 weeks old, on chow diet). Two weeks later, the mice were treated with leptin (i.p., 1.2 mg/kg, 45 minutes). Hypothalamic extracts were immunoblotted with anti–phospho-Stat3 and anti-Stat3 antibodies. Stat3 phosphorylation was normalized to Stat3 levels (E, n = 3 mice per group). (G) Male hypothalamic LepR mRNA levels (normalized to 36B4 levels, 8 weeks old, chow diet, n = 8 mice per group). (H) Hypothalamic LepR mRNA levels 2 weeks after AAV transduction (normalized to 36B4 levels, n = 6 mice per group). AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug or AAV-CAG-DIO-mCherry vectors were bilaterally microinjected into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/–) male mice (9 weeks old, chow diet). (I) LepR promoter luciferase reporter activity (n = 3 per group). (J and K) Hypothalamic Slug occupancy on the LepR promoter (J) and hypothalamic LepR promoter H3K27me2, H3K3me3, and H3K27ac levels (K). Slug+/+ (n = 14) and Slug–/– (n = 14) males were fed a HFD for 14–16 weeks. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A, G, H, J, and K), 1-way (I) and 2-way ANOVA (B, C, and E).

Slug directly suppresses LepRb expression by an epigenetic mechanism. We next set out to identify molecular targets of hypothalamic Slug. We isolated the hypothalamus from SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice for Affymetrix GeneChip analysis (GSE217748). We found 180 genes upregulated by more than 1.25-fold (P < 0.05) and 70 genes downregulated by more than 25% (P < 0.05) in SlugΔLepRb mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These putative targets were annotated to multiple pathways, including leptin signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 5C). Interestingly, LepRb expression was substantially upregulated in SlugΔLepRb mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). By quantitative PCR (qPCR), we confirmed that hypothalamic LepRb mRNA levels were significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice that had been on a HFD for 15 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6A). To exclude body-weight influence on LepRb expression, we measured LepRb abundance in SlugΔLepRb and Slugfl/fl mice on chow diet at 8 weeks of age, when their body weights were similar (Supplemental Figure 4B). Hypothalamic LepRb mRNA levels were still significantly higher in SlugΔLepRb than in Slugfl/fl mice (Figure 7G). To determine whether LepRb+ neuron-specific overexpression of Slug inhibits LepRb expression, we bilaterally microinjected AAV-CAG-DIO-Slug or AAV-CAG-DIO-mCherry vectors into the MBH of SlugΔLepRb (i.e., Slugfl/fl;LepRb-Cre+/–) mice at 9 weeks of age on a chow diet and isolated the hypothalamus 2 weeks later. Body weight was comparable between CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb and CAG-DIO-mCherry/SlugΔLepRb mice (Supplemental Figure 4D), but hypothalamic-LepRb mRNA levels were significantly lower in CAG-DIO-Slug/SlugΔLepRb mice with MBH LepRb+ neuron–specific overexpression of Slug (Figure 7H).

We noticed that both mouse and human LepR promoters contain putative Slug response elements in the form of E2 boxes (Supplemental Figure 6B). To test whether Slug directly represses the LepR promoter, we constructed mouse LepR–promoter luciferase-reporter plasmids and cotransfected the reporter plasmids with Slug plasmids into the hypothalamic cell line GT1-7. Slug dose-dependently suppressed LepR-promoter luciferase activity (Figure 7I). To test if Slug directly binds to the LepR promoter, we isolated the hypothalamus from WT (i.e., Slug+/+) and whole-body Slug knockout (i.e., Slug–/–, negative control) mice and performed ChIP-qPCR assays. Slug+/+ and Slug–/– mice were fed a HFD for 14–16 weeks to increase Slug expression in Slug+/+ mice. Slug–/– mice, like SlugΔLepRb mice, were resistant to HFD-induced obesity (Slug+/+: 35.9 ± 1.13 g, n = 12; Slug–/–: 24.26 ± 0.39 g, n = 10, P < 0.05). We detected an abundant occupancy of hypothalamic Slug on the LepR promoter in Slug+/+ but not Slug–/– mice (Figure 7J).

Slug has been known to regulate histone modifications in target promoters and enhancers (13), prompting us to assess histone 3 lysine-27 dimethylation (H3K27me2), H3K27 trimethylation (H3K27me3), and H3K27 acetylation (H3K27ac) in the LepR promoter. We placed Slug+/+ and Slug–/– male mice on a HFD for 14–16 weeks, increasing hypothalamic Slug expression, and isolated the hypothalamus for ChIP-qPCR. Remarkably, LepR promoter H3K27me2 and H3K27me3 levels, which are repressive epigenetic marks, were significantly lower, while H3K27ac levels, which is an active epigenetic mark, were significantly higher in Slug–/– mice relative to Slug+/+ mice (Figure 7K). Taken together, these results suggest that Slug directly bound to the LepRb promoter and epigenetically repressed LepRb expression, leading to leptin resistance.

Given that hypothalamic Slug is upregulated in obesity, we postulated that aberrant Slug might increase LepR promoter H3K27me2/3 levels in diet-induced obesity. We placed C57BL/6J male mice on a HFD for 10 weeks and measured H3K27me2/3 levels in the hypothalamus. LepRb promoter H3K27 methylations were significantly higher in HFD-fed than in chow-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). HFD feeding has been reported to decrease hypothalamic LepRb expression in both mice and rats (7–9, 18). We confirmed that MBH LepR expression was lower in HFD-fed mice than in chow-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). Collectively, these results suggest that Slug epigenetically suppressed LepRb expression, contributing to leptin resistance and obesity (Supplemental Figure 7).