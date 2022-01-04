RTS,S: the first malaria vaccine

The first successful human trial demonstrating protection against infection by P. falciparum sporozoites was conducted in 1996 at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research using RTS,S developed by Glaxo Smith Kline (4). Several phase II and III vaccine trials were conducted in endemic areas in the last 15 years, and the results consistently indicated that immunization of children 6 to 12 weeks and 5 to 7 months old induces a protective immunity that neutralizes sporozoite infection or attenuates the clinical severity of the infection. An extensive phase III trial that included different endemic areas of Africa indicated that the efficacy against clinical malaria, a few weeks after the last immunization, begins at 74% in children aged 5 to 17 and decreases to 28% and 9% after 1 and 5 years, respectively. In children aged 6 to 12 weeks, the efficacy was estimated to begin at 63% and waned to 11% and 3% after 1 and 5 years, respectively (5). The protective effect of this vaccine is short-lived, and it appears to depend on the intensity of transmission in different endemic areas. This decreased efficacy correlates with reduced levels of anti-CSP antibodies, indicating that protection depends on sustained high levels of circulating antibodies (6). There is only limited information on vaccination of adults. In The Gambia, RTS,S immunization of adults induced short-lived protection from infection on 34% of vaccinees (7), while no significant protection was observed in Kenya (8).

The implementation of RTS,S vaccination programs is a positive first step and according to the WHO it could reduce severe disease in 30% of vaccinated children (9). However, as this vaccine does not provide extensive sterile immunity, and RTS,S-induced immune responses do not interfere with the infectivity of gametocytes (the transmission stages of Plasmodium), most children and adults will carry parasites that will infect mosquitoes. Thus, transmission will remain unchanged, ensuring continuous endemicity.