Anti-CD45RC antibody immunotherapy prevents and treats experimental autoimmune polyendocrinopathy–candidiasis–ectodermal dystrophy syndrome

Preventive administration of anti-CD45RC mAb in juvenile Aire–/– rats inhibits the development of visible autoimmune pathology. We first established a protocol of treatment to assess the in vivo effects of preventive anti-CD45RC immunotherapy. We began treatment of Aire–/– rats just after weaning at 3 weeks of age, prior to any visible pathology (weight loss, skin discoloration, and fur loss), and continued treatment for 4 months with 2 injections per week of either the anti-CD45RC or the isotype control mAb (Figure 1A). None of the animals had been sacrificed before the end of the experimental setup. At the end of the 4 months of treatment, all rats from the isotype control group (n = 13, 6 independent experiments) showed visible manifestations of APECED, i.e., alopecia and vitiligo, which manifests as patchy hair loss throughout the body, and skin depigmentation visible at the base of the tail in particular (Figure 1B, top, and Table 1). By contrast, in the group of Aire–/– rats treated with the anti-CD45RC mAb (n = 13, 6 independent experiments), none of the animals showed any of the aforementioned visible signs of APECED (Figure 1B, bottom, and Table 1). Analysis of the percentage of weight gained during the treatment further revealed that Aire–/– rats treated with the isotype control abruptly stopped gaining weight after only 2 months of treatment, whereas anti-CD45RC–treated Aire–/– rats slowly reached a plateau but continued their growth until the end of the experiment, and at the end of the treatment period the difference in weight between the 2 groups was 32% (Figure 1C). These visible observations were consistent with the histological analysis of the organs (Figure 1D, left). At 5 months of age, all Aire–/– rats treated with the isotype control mAb showed autoimmune organ lesions consistent with what was previously described (Table 1 and ref. 18). Briefly, we observed lesions of the pancreas with small zones of lymphocytic infiltration, with 25% of the animals developing very severe pancreatitis with large lymphocytic infiltrates, fibrosis, and acinar metaplasia. Skin tissues showed reduced numbers of hair follicles and fragmented hairs. The marginal zone of the spleen follicles was abnormally large, indicating an exaggerated immune stimulation. Kidneys and lungs presented lymphocytic infiltrations, as previously demonstrated in untreated Aire–/– rats (18). Thymi from Aire–/– rats treated with the isotype control mAb could not be detected. In contrast, after anti-CD45RC mAb immunotherapy, all Aire–/– rat thymi were present with preserved architecture, and the cortex and medulla were easily distinguishable on H&E staining. In addition, after anti-CD45RC mAb immunotherapy, histological analysis of pancreas, skin, kidneys, and lungs showed no lymphocytic infiltration, and the marginal zone of splenic follicles was normalized (Figure 1D, right). Taken together, these findings demonstrated that preventive anti-CD45RC immunotherapy given as sole agent protects from the appearance of autoimmune organ lesions in the setting of AIRE deficiency in juvenile rats.

Figure 1 Anti-CD45RC mAb treatment controls the development of autoimmune lesions in Aire–/– rats. (A) Schematic of the protocol of administration of isotype control or anti-CD45RC mAbs as prevention in 3-week-old Aire–/– rats. (B) Representative photographs of Aire–/– rats after 4 months of treatment with either isotype control (n = 13) or anti-CD45RC mAbs (n = 13). Arrows indicate the alopecia- and vitiligo-like manifestations. Scale bars: 5 cm. (C) Evolution of weight gain in Aire–/– male rats during treatment with isotype control (n = 6) or anti-CD45RC mAbs (n = 6) until sacrifice. ANOVA comparing curves: ***P < 0.001. (D) Representative pictures of H&E histological analysis of organs from Aire–/– rats at the end of the 4-month treatment with isotype control (n = 7) or anti-CD45RC mAbs (n = 7). Black arrows indicate lesions and mononuclear cell infiltrates. Black bars indicate the marginal zone. Scale bars: 250 nm (thymus and spleen), 500 μm (skin and kidney), and 1 mm (pancreas and lung).

Table 1 Anti-CD45RC treatment decreases the histological autoimmune manifestations of AIRE deficiency in preventive and curative settings

Preventive administration of anti-CD45RC mAb decreases autoantibody production. Autoantibodies are a major feature of APECED syndrome. Thus, we first measured the level of circulating antibodies in the sera of Aire–/– animals treated with the anti-CD45RC or the isotype control mAb (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156507DS1). None of the different immunoglobulin subclasses had levels significantly changed in the serum of Aire–/– rats treated with the anti-CD45RC or the isotype control mAb compared with WT animals. To detect tissue-specific autoantibodies directed against tissues, we analyzed the binding of serum IgG from isotype or anti-CD45RC mAb–treated rats to different tissues from B cell/immunoglobulin–deficient rats, which were used to avoid nonspecific staining. We previously showed that no reactivity could be observed with Aire+/+ sera (18). Microscopy analysis of immunostaining of sera from isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– animals on several tissues showed high reactivity (Figure 2A, left), consistent with the presence of autoantibodies in sera from untreated Aire–/– animals, as shown before (18). In contrast, we observed very low staining or no staining with sera from anti-CD45RC–treated Aire–/– animals, indicative of a decrease of circulating organ-specific autoantibodies in the preventive setting (Figure 2A, right). To further evaluate the levels of autoantibodies toward a larger panel of organs, we analyzed a spectrum of organs by Western blotting using sera from anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– animals on protein extracts from IgM–/– animals (Figure 2B). We observed numerous autoantibodies against multiple organ targets with the sera from isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– animals (Figure 2B, top), and less reactivity with sera from anti-CD45RC mAb–treated Aire–/– animals (Figure 2B, bottom). These autoantibodies did not necessarily correlate with immune infiltrate in organs as previously described (18). Finally, we used the luciferase immunoprecipitation system (LIPS) assay to measure anti-cytokine autoantibodies, as well as antibodies specific to tissue-restricted antigens, i.e., protein disulfide isomerase–associated 2 (Pdia2), a pancreas-specific antigen expressed by medullary thymic epithelial cells in an AIRE-dependent manner (Figure 2C). These autoantibodies are present in Aire–/– animals, in particular against IFN-α11, IFN-α4, and IL-17A, and are undetectable in WT animals, as previously shown (18). We observed a trend toward decreased anti–IFN-α11, anti–IFN-α4, anti–IL-17A, and anti-rPdia2 autoantibody levels in rats treated with anti-CD45RC mAbs compared with isotype control mAbs (Figure 2C). We did not observe differences in other anti-cytokine autoantibodies analyzed such as anti–IL-22 and anti–IFN-α2, -α1, and -α7 (data not shown).

Figure 2 Preventive anti-CD45RC mAb immunotherapy decreases the production of autoantibodies in Aire–/– rats. (A) Tissue sections of organs from IgM–/– rats were incubated with sera of Aire–/– animals at 4 months of treatment with anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAb. Autoantibodies are depicted in yellow and DAPI in blue. Original magnification, ×20. Images are representative of 3 different experiments. (B) Sera from anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– rats at 4 months of treatment were incubated on Western blot membranes after migration and transfer of tissue-specific self-antigens from IgM–/– rats. Binding of autoantibodies was revealed using an anti-rat IgG biotin-coupled antibody and avidin peroxidase. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Data are representative of 5 different experiments. MLN, mesenteric lymph nodes. (C) Anti-cytokine and tissue-specific autoantibodies were quantified by LIPS assay using sera from anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– rats at 4 months of treatment. Normalization was achieved by division of the obtained value by the mean values obtained from WT animals. Mann-Whitney analysis showed no significant difference between the 2 groups.

Taken together, these data indicate that anti-CD45RC mAb administration results in abrogated development of autoantibodies.

Anti-CD45RC mAb leads to a specific depletion of CD45RChi Tconv cells with enrichment of CD45RClo/– Tregs in the preventive setting. To gain further mechanistic insight into how anti-CD45RC mAb ameliorates autoimmune lesions in Aire–/– rats, we analyzed the efficacy of CD45RChi T cell depletion in this model. To detect CD45RC+ cells by flow cytometry, we used an anti-CD45RC mAb (clone 3H1437) that recognizes a different epitope from the OX22 clone used in vivo for the treatment, as previously described (23, 24). Analysis at day 14 after treatment initiation showed a significant decrease in both CD45RChi CD4+ and CD45RChi CD8+ T cells in anti-CD45RC mAb–treated Aire–/– animals compared with Aire–/– animals treated with the isotype control mAb or Aire+/+ animals (Figure 3A). The effect of the anti-CD45RC mAb in decreasing CD45RC expression was greater in the blood on CD4+ T cells compared with CD8+ T cells, as we observed a stronger reduction of CD45RClo cells in this subset. Aire deficiency itself did not influence the expression of CD45RC (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Anti-CD45RC mAb specifically depletes CD45RChi Tconv cells and increases CD45RClo/– Tregs. (A–C) Blood at 2 weeks of treatment (A) and spleen (B) and thymus (C) at 4 months of treatment of Aire–/– rats with isotype control or anti-CD45RC mAbs were stained for the expression of CD45RC on CD8+ and CD4+ T cells by flow cytometry and compared with those from Aire+/+ rats. (A) Shown is a representative staining of 4–7 animals. The gates indicate the high, low, and negative subsets of CD45RC. Mean ± SEM of CD45RC expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after 2 weeks of treatment is summarized in the graphs on the right. ANOVA: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (B and C) Results are shown as mean ± SEM of CD45RC subsets among CD4+ T cells (left) or CD8+ T cells (right). ANOVA: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) Cell subset distribution was analyzed by flow cytometry among immune cells from spleen, mesenteric lymph nodes (MLN), and thymus of untreated Aire+/+ and isotype control or anti-CD45RC mAb–treated Aire–/– rats at the time of sacrifice. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. ANOVA: ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We confirmed the efficacy of the depletion at the time of animal sacrifice following 4 months of treatment in the spleen of anti-CD45RC mAb–treated Aire–/– animals for both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, with an increase of regulatory CD45RClo/– T cells and a decrease of the pathogenic CD45RChi T subset (Figure 3B). We did not observe significant differences in the percentage of the CD45RClo subset, similarly to our previous observations in the transplantation and graft-versus-host disease models (23, 24). Analysis of the expression of CD45RC in the thymus demonstrated that while CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the thymus of Aire+/+ and Aire–/– rats were mainly CD45RC–, the proportion of CD45RC– cells was slightly increased following the injection of the anti-CD45RC antibody (Figure 3C).

To further characterize the effects of the anti-CD45RC depleting mAb in vivo on immune cell subsets, we analyzed the proportion (Figure 3D) and absolute numbers (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 2) of different immune cell populations based on their immunophenotype. We demonstrated previously that the CD45RC isoform is expressed by not only a fraction of T cells, but also other immune cells, such as B cells, NK cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), and a fraction of NKT cells (23). We did not observe any differences in the percentage and absolute numbers of CD4– and CD4+ DCs, γδ T cells, NK cells, macrophages, or granulocytes following anti-CD45RC mAb therapy in Aire–/– animals. We observed a significant reduction of pDCs and NKT cells in the spleens of Aire–/– versus Aire+/+ WT animals, but this decrease was not significantly affected by the anti-CD45RC mAb treatment. In contrast, NKT cells were less affected by AIRE deficiency when animals were treated with the anti-CD45RC mAb. Taken together, these results indicate that anti-CD45RC mAb monotherapy reduces pathogenic Tconv cells throughout the duration of the mAb administration.

Anti-CD45RC mAb acts directly on B cells by inhibiting their activation and secretion of immunoglobulins in vitro. To further decipher how anti-CD45RC mAb administration led to decreased autoantibodies, we analyzed B cell subpopulations in the spleen from Aire–/– animals at the end of the 4 months of treatment. We observed no significant difference in the percentage (Figure 4A) and absolute numbers (Supplemental Figure 1D) of each B cell subpopulation between Aire+/+ and Aire–/– animals treated with either the isotype control or the anti-CD45RC mAb; these data are in agreement with previous findings that showed that the anti-CD45RC mAb has no depleting effects on B cells (23, 24). To gain more insights into the potential effects of the anti-CD45RC mAb on B cells, we stimulated B cells in vitro for 48 hours with TLR9 ligand (CpG ODN 1668) and anti-CD40 and anti-IgM antibodies in the presence of anti-CD45RC mAb. Flow cytometry analysis of surface immunoglobulin expression demonstrated that B cell stimulation in the presence of anti-CD45RC mAb significantly decreased the proportion of IgMloIgDhi B cells in comparison with isotype control mAb (Figure 4B), suggestive of an inhibitory effect on the maturation of naive B cells. The viability of B cells and the proportion of CD45RChi cells remained stable when cultured in the presence of anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAbs (Figure 4C), in accordance with our in vivo observations. Moreover, we found a dose-dependent decrease in the expression of the B cell activation markers MHC class II, CD40, and CD80 when cells were cultured in the presence of the anti-CD45RC mAb compared with the isotype control mAb. To elucidate whether the anti-CD45RC mAb affected isotype switching of B cells, we quantified the concentrations of IgM and IgG in the culture supernatant. We first demonstrated that after nonspecific stimulation in the absence of isotype control mAb or anti-CD45RC mAb, B cells from Aire–/– rats produced more IgM (6-fold) and IgG (3-fold) compared with B cells from Aire+/+ rats. Interestingly, we observed that both IgM and IgG concentrations decreased to the level of Aire+/+ B cells in the presence of anti-CD45RC mAb, at 25 μg/mL for IgG and 100 μg/mL for IgM (Figure 4D). Analysis of the IgM/IgG ratio demonstrated no significant differences in the presence of anti-CD45RC mAb (Figure 4E), suggesting that the anti-CD45RC mAb induces a global antibody reduction rather than inhibiting isotype switching. Collectively, these results suggest that anti-CD45RC mAbs can act directly on B cells by inhibiting their activation and blocking their immunoglobulin-secreting capacity. These mechanisms may be operational in vivo, via disruption of the B-T cell crosstalk, leading to the observed decrease of autoantibody production in Aire–/– treated rats.

Figure 4 Anti-CD45RC mAb acts on B cells to decrease their activation and inhibit production of immunoglobulins in vitro. (A) Proportion of B cell subtypes in the spleen of Aire–/– rats after 4 months of treatment with the anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAb or WT untreated rats. (B) B cells from Aire+/+ rats were stimulated in vitro for 48 hours with CpG ODN 1668, anti-CD40, and anti-IgM mAbs in the presence of anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAbs. Maturation of B cells was analyzed by flow cytometry quantification of each B cell subpopulation. ANOVA: *P < 0.05. (C) After 48 hours of in vitro stimulation, B cells from Aire+/+ and Aire–/– rats were stained for flow cytometry to study their viability and expression of CD45RC and activation markers such as CD80, CD40, and MHC class II (RT1-B). Data from each experiment were normalized to the mean value from all the experiments. Results of multiple t test statistical analysis comparing isotype control with anti-CD45RC mAb conditions in Aire–/– or Aire+/+ B cells. Multiple t test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) IgM and IgG ELISA quantification in the culture supernatant of B cells stimulated for 48 hours. Multiple t test: *P < 0.05. (E) Ratio of IgM versus IgG production in culture supernatant of B cells stimulated for 48 hours.

Anti-CD45RC mAb switches the Treg/Tconv balance and restores the altered transcriptomic profile of CD45RClo/– Tregs in Aire-deficient rats. APECED patients and Aire–/– mice exhibit a defect in Tregs’ suppressive activity (26, 27). In a rat model of allogeneic solid organ transplantation, we previously demonstrated that short-term treatment with anti-CD45RC mAb increased the number and improved the function of CD4+ and CD8+ Tregs (23). We first assessed the CD4+ and CD8+ Treg/Tconv cell ratio and observed a significant change in the ratio in favor of CD4+CD25+CD127lo/– and CD8+CD45RClo/– Tregs in anti-CD45RC mAb–treated Aire–/– animals (Figure 5A). Then, to characterize the in vivo effects of anti-CD45RC mAb on Tregs in the context of AIRE deficiency and further define the biological consequences of its administration, we analyzed differential gene expression upon RNA sequencing of FACS-isolated CD45RClo/– CD8+ Tregs and CD25hiCD127lo/– CD4+ Tregs from Aire+/+ animals and Aire–/– animals treated with either the isotype control or the anti-CD45RC mAb (Figure 5, B–D). We found that the transcriptomic signatures of both CD4+ and CD8+ Tregs of anti-CD45RC–treated Aire–/– rats were more similar to the transcriptomic signatures of Aire+/+ rats than to those of Aire–/– rats treated with isotype control mAb (Figure 5B), showing that the anti-CD45RC mAb administration induced a reversal toward a normal expression of some of the genes downregulated or upregulated in Aire–/– Tregs. This gene signature reversal trend was especially striking in the CD8+ Tregs, with 206 genes being differentially expressed between Aire+/+ and Aire–/– isotype control–treated rats against only 94 genes differentially expressed between Aire+/+ and Aire–/– anti-CD45RC–treated rats (Figure 5C). Significantly upregulated genes after anti-CD45RC treatment belonged to pathways involved in translation and ribosome machinery (e.g., Rpl6, Rpl5, Rpl7, Eef1a1), while genes significantly downregulated belonged to pathways involved in apoptosis (Fas, Ccnb2, Rrm2), cell adhesion (Itga1), and inflammatory conditions (Il1b, Ccl1, Ccr6, Cxcl10, Pdcd1, Faslg, Tnfsf13, Tnf) (Figure 5D). Taken together, these results demonstrate that in vivo administration of anti-CD45RC mAb reverses the Treg transcriptomic gene signature of Aire–/– animals toward that of Aire+/+ animals, consistent with the effect on Tconv cell depletion and the ensuing decrease in the inflammatory microenvironment.

Figure 5 Anti-CD45RC treatment switches the Treg/Tconv balance and restores the altered transcriptomic profile of Tregs in Aire–/– rats. (A) Ratio of CD4+CD25+CD127lo/– or CD8+CD45RClo/– Tregs versus CD45RChi Tconv cells in Aire–/– rats treated with isotype control (n = 7) versus anti-CD45RC mAb (n = 7). ANOVA: *P < 0.05. (B) Matrix showing the number of genes differentially expressed between CD4+ (left panel) and CD8+ (right panel) Tregs from the following groups: WT rats (n = 8) and Aire–/– rats treated with the isotype control (n = 5) or the anti-CD45RC mAb (n = 5). (C) DGE RNA sequencing heatmap analysis of CD8+CD45RClo Tregs showing the relative expression of genes. Columns correspond to samples, and rows correspond to differentially expressed genes. Expression values were averaged per sample and scaled per gene. Blue represents lowly-expressed genes and red represents highly expressed genes. (D) Normalized enrichment score of biological pathways upregulated or downregulated in Aire–/– rats treated with the anti-CD45RC mAb (n = 5) compared with Aire–/– rats treated with the isotype control mAb (n = 5).

Anti-CD45RC mAb immunotherapy in Aire–/– rats more than 3 months old inhibits the development of autoimmune symptoms. Since the majority of APECED patients are only diagnosed and treated after the first symptoms, we investigated the efficacy of the anti-CD45RC mAb in a treatment rather than a preventive setting. To that end, anti-CD45RC (n = 11) or isotype control (n = 8) mAbs were given twice weekly in 3-month-old Aire–/– animals just before appearance of the first visible disease sign, corresponding to the time when the weight curve starts to plateau. Treatment was continued for 4 months until animal sacrifice (Figure 6A). None of the animals had been sacrificed before the end of the experimental setup. Using this approach, we observed that the anti-CD45RC mAb inhibited the development of visible manifestations in Aire–/– animals compared with isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– animals as evidenced by the absence of alopecia- and vitiligo-like symptoms (Figure 6B). However, we did not observe any impact of the immunotherapy on weight growth (Figure 6C), probably because the growth of the animals had reached a plateau at that age range in contrast to Figure 1C. In contrast, we observed a marked improvement in the histological appearance of organs in anti-CD45RC mAb–treated compared with isotype control mAb–treated Aire–/– animals (Figure 6D and Table 1), as shown by the preserved exocrine pancreas structure, the slight reduction of spleen follicle marginal zone, and the decreased cell infiltration in the kidney and lung. These observations were associated with decreased autoantibody production as shown by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 7A), Western blotting (Figure 7B), and anti–IL-22 and anti-rPdia2 assessed by LIPS assay (Figure 7C).

Figure 6 Anti-CD45RC mAb administration initiated as treatment controls the development of autoimmune lesions in Aire–/– rats. (A) Schematic of the protocol of treatment in the curative setting of 3-month-old Aire–/– rats with isotype control or anti-CD45RC mAbs. (B) Representative photographs of Aire–/– rats after 4 months of treatment with either isotype control (n = 8) or anti-CD45RC mAbs (n = 11). Arrows depict alopecia. Scale bars: 5 cm. (C) Evolution of weight gain in male Aire–/– rats treated with isotype control (n = 4) or anti-CD45RC mAbs (n = 5) until sacrifice. ANOVA analysis showed no significant difference between the 2 groups. (D) Representative pictures of H&E histological analysis of organs from Aire–/– rats at the end of the treatment with isotype control (n = 4) or anti-CD45RC mAbs (n = 5). Black arrows indicate autoimmune lesions and immune cell infiltrates. Black bars indicate the marginal zone. Scale bars: 250 nm (spleen, lung, and kidney), 500 μm (skin and pancreas), and 1 mm (thymus).

Figure 7 Anti-CD45RC mAb immunotherapy initiated as treatment decreases the production of autoantibodies in Aire–/– rats. (A) Organ serial sections from the same IgM–/– rats as shown in Figure 2 were incubated with different sera from anti-CD45RC or isotype mAb–treated Aire–/– animals at 4 months of treatment as indicated. Autoantibodies are depicted in yellow and DAPI in blue. Original magnification, ×20. Images are representative of 3 animals per group. (B) Sera from anti-CD45RC or isotype mAb–treated Aire–/– rats at 4 months of treatment were incubated on Western blot membranes after migration and transfer of tissue-specific self-antigens from IgM–/– rats. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Data are representative of 5 animals per group. MLN, mesenteric lymph nodes. (C) Anti-cytokine and -Pdia2 autoantibodies were quantified by LIPS assay using sera from anti-CD45RC or isotype mAb–treated Aire–/– rats at 4 months of treatment (n = 5 each). Normalization was achieved by division of the obtained value by the mean values obtained from WT animals. Mann-Whitney: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

CD45RC expression is increased in peripheral blood T cells from APECED patients and reflects the immune system imbalance induced by AIRE deficiency. We performed a preliminary evaluation for the potential of targeting CD45RC in APECED patients, by looking for the expression of CD45RC in blood and tissue specimens of APECED patients. Flow cytometry analysis of PBMCs from 11 APECED patients revealed that CD45RC was significantly upregulated on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with healthy individuals (Figure 8A), with a significantly greater proportion of CD45RChi and CD45RClo cells and a significantly lower proportion of CD45RC– cells. This decrease in CD45RC– cells correlated with a decrease in the percentage of CD8+FOXP3+ T cells, since FOXP3+ cells are included mostly within the CD45RClo/– populations (Figure 8B and ref. 23), and a significant imbalance of the ratio of FOXP3+ Tregs versus CD45RChi CD4+ and CD8+ Tconv cells (Figure 8C). On the functional side, we observed that T cells from APECED patients produced less IL-10 (both CD4+ and CD8+), PD-1 (CD8+), CD40L (CD4+), and CD103 (CD4+ and CD8+) and expressed more IL-34 (CD4+ and CD8+), Tbet (CD4+ and CD8+), and CD127 (CD8+) (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 CD45RC expression is increased in peripheral blood T cells and autoimmune tissue lesions of APECED patients. (A) PBMCs of APECED patients (n = 11) and healthy donors (n = 16) were stained for flow cytometry analysis showing the expression of CD45RC on CD4+ (left) and CD8+ (right) T cells; t test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (B) Expression of FOXP3 and CD45RC on CD4+ (top line) and CD8+ T cells (bottom line) from APECED patients and healthy donors. (C) Ratio of FOXP3+ Tregs versus CD45RChi Tconv cells in healthy donors (n = 16) versus APECED patients (n = 11); t test: *P < 0.05. (D) Expression of IL-10, IL-34, CD40L, Tbet, CD103, CD127, and PD-1 by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from healthy donors and APECED patients; t test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) Representative immunohistochemical staining of CD45RC with an anti–human CD45RC mAb in stomach and small intestine paraffin-embedded tissue from 2 APECED patients with autoimmune gastritis and enteropathy (arrows) compared with stomach tissue of an APECED patient without autoimmune gastritis. Non-APECED human tonsil biopsy tissue was used as positive control. (F) Proportion of apoptotic CD45RAhi T cells induced after a 3-hour in vitro incubation of PBMCs, from healthy donors (n = 6) or APECED patients (n = 6) with the anti-CD45RC or isotype control mAbs. One-way ANOVA repeated measures, Bonferroni’s post hoc test: ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To investigate whether lymphocytic infiltrates in organs affected by autoimmunity in APECED patients were composed of CD45RC+ cells, we performed immunostaining of CD45RC on tissue biopsies from 6 patients. We first confirmed that CD45RC+ cells could be detected by immunostaining on paraffin biopsies in non-APECED human tonsil tissue (Figure 8E). Interestingly, numerous CD45RC+ cells were present in the stomach (n = 3) and small intestine (n = 1) of APECED patients with gastritis or enteropathy, respectively, whereas no CD45RC staining was observed in patients without autoimmune gastritis (n = 2).

Finally, we validated the efficacy in vitro of an anti–human CD45RC mAb (clone ABIS-45RC, human IgG1) to induce cell death of target CD45RChi T cells in PBMCs from APECED patients (n = 6) similarly to PBMCs from healthy individuals (Figure 8F, left). Analysis of the effect of the anti–human CD45RC mAb on CD45RChi B cells revealed a similar depleting effect in PBMCs from APECED patients (n = 11) compared with healthy individuals (n = 16) (Figure 8F, right), suggesting that the human IgG1 isotype used induced potent effector functions resulting in not only inhibition but elimination of peripheral CD45RChi B cells.

Taken together, these results indicate that dysregulated and inflammatory CD45RChi cells circulate in blood and infiltrate organs affected by autoimmunity and could be targeted by therapeutic intervention with a specific mAb against CD45RC.