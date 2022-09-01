Human β-defensin-3 attenuates atopic dermatitis–like inflammation through autophagy activation and the aryl hydrocarbon receptor signaling pathway

Autophagy-related proteins are functionally inactive in AD skin lesions. LC3, which comprises cytosolic LC3-I and lipidated LC3-II, and p62 are widely used autophagy markers in mammalian cells (5). Following activation of autophagy, LC3-I is converted to LC3-II, leading to higher expression of LC3-II. At the same time, p62 is degraded, resulting in lower expression. To determine the autophagic status in AD, the expression patterns of LC3 and p62 were analyzed in skin biopsies from patients with AD and compared with those from normal healthy volunteers. In the epidermis of healthy volunteers, LC3 was displayed in all epidermal layers, with the strongest expression in the upper layer, which is consistent with a previous report (25), while this expression was remarkably reduced in the skin lesions of patients with AD (Figure 1A, top panels). In contrast, while p62 was absent in the epidermal layers of healthy skin, it accumulated in the parakeratotic regions of the AD epidermis (Figure 1A, bottom panels).

Figure 1 Autophagy-related proteins are dysregulated in AD skin lesions. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of LC3 and p62 in the epidermis of patients with AD and normal participants. Representative immunofluorescence images of skin (left) and quantification of the staining intensity in the epidermis (right). The white dashed line indicates the basement membrane between the epidermis and dermis. Scale bars: 50 or 100 μm; n = 5 per group. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of LC3 and p62 in the epidermis of DNCB-treated AD mice and normal mice. Representative immunofluorescence images of skin (left) and quantification of the staining intensity in the epidermis (right). The white dashed line indicates the basement membrane between the epidermis and dermis. Scale bars: 20 μm; n = 3–6 per group. (C) Expression of p62 and LC3 in the back skins of DNCB-induced AD mice and normal mice; n = 6 per group. Representative immunoblots of the indicated proteins from mouse skin lysates (left) and quantification of the band intensities of LC3 and p62 (right). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (D) Representative electron microscopic images of keratinocytes in lesional skin from DNCB-induced AD mice and keratinocytes in normal mouse skin (left) and quantification of autophagic vacuoles (right). The yellow arrowheads indicate autophagic vacuoles. Scale bars: 5 μm. Mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, §§P < 0.01. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. All of the data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Furthermore, microarray data of skin lesions from 84 patients with AD and normal skin from 199 healthy volunteers were obtained from the ArrayExpress database (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156501DS1). A comparison of the differences in the ATG genes between the 2 groups revealed that the fold changes in the gene expression of LC3B and ULK1, as well as mitophagy-related genes such as PINK1 and PARK2, were significantly downregulated in patients with AD (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). This observation implies that autophagy dysregulation in skin might be involved in AD pathogenesis.

To confirm whether autophagy is dysregulated in AD, a 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene–induced (DNCB-induced) AD-like mouse model (26) was established. Similar to the results seen in patients with AD, LC3 was downregulated, while p62 was increased in the epidermis of AD mice compared with normal mice (Figure 1B). We further established 2 other AD murine models, an AD-like mouse model induced by the vitamin D 3 analog MC903 (27) and a Dermatophagoides farinae extract–induced NC/Nga AD model (28). Consistently, decreases in LC3 and increases in p62 in skin samples from both AD models were observed (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), further confirming that autophagy is inactivated in AD skin.

The difference in the levels of LC3-II between samples in the absence and presence of lysosome inhibitors represents the level of autophagic flux (5). To measure autophagic flux in mouse skin, we injected the lysosome inhibitor chloroquine (CQ) subcutaneously 4 hours before skin tissue collection. Immunoblot analysis showed that LC3-II levels were markedly decreased in the skin tissues from AD mice compared with those from normal mice in the absence of CQ treatment. Likewise, CQ treatment increased the levels of LC3-II and p62 in skin tissues from normal mice, while there was no remarkable difference among AD mice, indicating partial blockade of autophagic flux in the skin tissues of AD mice (Figure 1C). Moreover, ultrastructural transmission electron microscopy image analysis revealed that keratinocytes of DNCB-induced AD skin lesions exhibited fewer autophagic vesicles than those in normal mouse skin (Figure 1D), suggesting that autophagy activation in keratinocytes might play a crucial role in AD pathogenesis.

Th2-derived cytokines are involved in autophagy inactivation in AD keratinocytes. T helper type 2 (Th2) cytokines, such as interleukin-4 (IL-4) and IL-13, have long been associated with the pathogenesis of AD (1), and keratinocytes treated with a mixture of IL-4 and IL-13 constitute an in vitro AD-like keratinocyte model (29). The effects of IL-4 and IL-13 on human keratinocyte autophagy were evaluated in the presence or absence of the lysosomal enzyme inhibitors E64d and pepstatin A (E&P), which prevent lysosomal acidification and autophagosome-lysosome fusion and are used to exclude the possibility of simple blockade of lysosomal degradation rather than autophagy activation (30). As shown in Figure 2, treatment of keratinocytes with IL-4 or IL-13 alone and the combination of both IL-4 and IL-13 significantly increased p62 levels in the absence of E&P, while there was no difference in p62 levels in the presence of E&P. These cytokines markedly reduced the LC3-II amounts in the presence of E&P, indicating that IL-4 and IL-13 partially block autophagic flux in keratinocytes (Figure 2, A–C), which is consistent with the in vivo results described in Figure 1C.

Figure 2 Th2-derived cytokines are involved in the inactivation of autophagy in AD keratinocytes. (A–C) Keratinocytes were stimulated for 12 hours with 100 ng/mL IL-4 or IL-13 alone or in combination in the presence (+) or absence (–) of 10 μg/mL E&P; n = 3 per group. Representative p62 and LC3 immunoblots (left) and quantification of band intensities (right). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (D) Keratinocytes were stimulated for 12 hours with or without IL-4 or IL-13 alone or in combination in the presence of 10 μM rapamycin (Rap); n = 5 per group. Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of LC3 puncta in keratinocytes (right). Scale bars: 10 μm. Mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. All of the data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Moreover, while the autophagy inducer rapamycin increased the appearance of LC3-positive puncta, an indicator of autophagy occurrence (5), the administration of IL-4 or IL-13 alone as well as their combination significantly diminished the number of LC3-positive puncta in rapamycin-treated keratinocytes (Figure 2D). Interestingly, treatment of keratinocytes with other Th2 cytokines, such as IL-33 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), affected neither p62 accumulation nor LC3-II levels in the presence of E&P (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and did not affect the number of LC3-positive puncta in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 2F), implying that not all Th2 cytokines involved in AD pathogenesis play a role in the autophagy process in keratinocytes.

Given that the activation of Th1- and Th17-mediated responses has been reported in chronic AD skin lesions (1), we investigated the effects of Th1 and Th17 cytokines on keratinocyte autophagy. Treatment with the Th1 cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and the Th17 cytokine IL-17 decreased the accumulation of p62 and increased the LC3-II amounts in keratinocytes, while IL-23 did not show any significant effect (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Interestingly, both IFN-γ and IL-17 significantly increased LC3-II levels in the presence of E&P compared with the absence of E&P (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that these cytokines may induce activation rather than inhibition of autophagic flux in keratinocytes. Taken together, the Th2 cytokines IL-4 and IL-13 may inhibit autophagic flux in keratinocytes.

Keratinocyte-specific autophagy deficiency exacerbates AD. Although autophagy is involved in the homeostasis of intestinal barrier function (24), the role of autophagy in epidermal barrier function remains unclear. To examine the role of autophagy in the maintenance of the barrier function in keratinocytes, we established autophagy-deficient keratinocytes by transfecting mutant Atg3C264S, which has a mutation at the active-site cysteine that leads to autophagy inactivation, using an adenovirus system as described in a previous study (31). Note that Atg3 is an E2-like enzyme required for Atg8 conjugation, which is indispensable for the proper development of autophagic isolation membranes (31). Following Atg3C264S transfection into keratinocytes, Atg3 expression was not affected, while LC3-II was decreased and p62 was increased in the transfected cells, confirming the deficiency of autophagy in these cells and the equal transfection levels between the Atg3- and Atg3C264S-transduced cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). In autophagy-deficient keratinocytes, the mRNA expression of TJ-related proteins, including claudin-1 and zonula occludens-1 (ZO-1; tight junction protein 1 [TJP1]), and the expression of SC barrier proteins, such as filaggrin and loricrin, were significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 3B). Likewise, claudin-1 and ZO-1 were noticeably reduced at the protein level, and a similar tendency was observed for filaggrin and loricrin expression, although it was not significant (Supplemental Figure 3C). We further confirmed that the intercellular distribution of claudin-1 and ZO-1 was attenuated in autophagy-deficient keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 3D). Both claudin-1 and ZO-1 are important TJ barrier components, as claudin-1–null mice die within 1 day of birth owing to dehydration (32), and ZO-1 drives TJ barrier formation (33).

To identify the role of autophagy in the regulation of the skin barrier in AD, we crossed Atg7-floxed mice (referred to as Atg7fl/fl mice hereafter) (34) with K14-Cre transgenic mice to generate mice with selective ablation of Atg7 in keratinocytes (referred to as K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice hereafter). We first confirmed the keratinocyte-specific deletion of autophagy in K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice, as evidenced by the absence of Atg7 (Supplemental Figure 3E) and LC3 (Supplemental Figure 3F, left) and the accumulation of p62 (Supplemental Figure 3F, right). Interestingly, from day 10 to day 40 postnatally, the weight gain of K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice was significantly less than that of K14Cre mice, and transepidermal water loss (TEWL) was higher in K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice (Figure 3A). Furthermore, skin sections at both newborn age (day 0) and young adult age (day 42) showed downregulation of claudin-1, ZO-1, filaggrin, loricrin, and involucrin in K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice (Figure 3B). Moreover, we established a DNCB-induced AD-like murine model using both K14Cre mice and K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice and observed that K14Cre Atg7fl/fl AD mice displayed more severe inflammatory symptoms in the skin lesions than K14Cre AD mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). This was further confirmed by the finding that K14Cre Atg7fl/fl AD mice showed increased dermatitis scores, ear thickness, and TEWL compared with K14Cre AD mice (Figure 3C), suggesting that autophagy deficiency in keratinocytes may favor an AD-like phenotype.

Figure 3 Keratinocyte-specific deficiency of autophagy exacerbates AD. (A) Body weight (left) and TEWL (right) of K14Cre mice and K14Cre Atg7fl/fl mice from day 10 to day 40. (B) Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of the indicated proteins (right) from newborn mice and young adult mice at day 42; n = 3 per group. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Evaluation of dermatitis score, ear thickness, and TEWL in mouse ears and backs on day 19. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ####P < 0.0001, §§ P < 0.01. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. All of the data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

hBD-3–induced autophagy improves TJ barrier function in keratinocytes through aryl hydrocarbon signaling. hBD-3 has been reported to improve TJ barrier function in human keratinocytes (35). Here, we asked whether hBD-3 may regulate the TJ barrier through the activation of keratinocyte autophagy. Among the 4 types of hBDs that are expressed in human skin (hBD-1 to hBD-4) (22), we observed that only hBD-3 significantly increased the amount of LC3-II, while hBD-1 and hBD-4 had no effect, and hBD-2 decreased the levels of LC3-II (Supplemental Figure 4A). We used E&P to inhibit autophagosome-lysosome fusion and observed that hBD-3 further increased the LC3-II levels in both the presence and absence of E&P, indicating that hBD-3 promoted active autophagic flux in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4B). We also observed increases in the number of LC3-positive puncta in hBD-3–stimulated keratinocytes (Figure 4A), and electron microscope ultrastructural analysis showed that the number of autophagic vacuoles per cell was significantly higher in hBD-3–stimulated keratinocytes than in nonstimulated control cells (Figure 4B). These results suggest that hBD-3 increased the number of autophagosomes in keratinocytes.

Figure 4 hBD-3–induced autophagy improves TJ barrier function in keratinocytes through AhR signaling. (A and B) Keratinocytes were treated with 10 μg/mL hBD-3 or vehicle control (–) for 9 hours. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of LC3 puncta (right); n = 4 per group. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Representative electron microscopic images (left) and quantification of autophagic areas (right); n = 10 per group. Scale bars: 10 μm. The yellow arrowheads indicate autophagic vacuoles. (C) Keratinocytes were transfected with adenoviruses carrying Atg3 or mutant Atg3C264S for 48 hours and then treated with 10 μg/mL hBD-3 for 9 hours. Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of claudin-1 and ZO-1 (right); n = 3 per group. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Keratinocyte layers grown on Transwell inserts were transfected with adenoviruses carrying Atg3 or mutant Atg3C264S for 48 hours and then treated with 10 μg/mL hBD-3 for 48 hours, and transepithelial electrical resistance (TER) was assessed by CellZscope. (E) Cells were pretreated with CH-223191 (CH) for 2 hours and then treated with 10 μg/mL hBD-3 for 9 hours. Representative immunoblots of the indicated proteins are shown. Quantification of the band intensities is shown in the right panel; n = 3 per group. (F and G) Keratinocytes were treated with 10 μg/mL hBD-3 or 0.01% acetic acid as a vehicle control for 9 hours. (F) Representative proximity ligation assay images (left) and quantification (right) of the AhR-LC3 and AhR-p62 interactions in keratinocytes with or without AhR siRNA transfection; n = 3 per group. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) Representative Western blot images (left) and quantification of the band intensities (right) of AhR ubiquitination; n = 3 per group. Mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.01. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, F, and G) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C–E). All of the data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

We next sought to determine whether hBD-3–induced autophagy played a role in the regulation of TJ proteins in keratinocytes. hBD-3 increased the intercellular distribution of both claudin-1 and ZO-1, and treatment of keratinocytes with autophagy inhibitors, such as E&P, CQ, bafilomycin A1, and wortmannin, noticeably reduced hBD-3–induced claudin-1 and ZO-1 accumulation (Supplemental Figure 4C). Alternatively, hBD-3 failed to enhance the intercellular distribution of claudin-1 and ZO-1 in autophagy-deficient keratinocytes (Figure 4C), demonstrating that hBD-3–mediated regulation of epidermal TJs is associated with the activation of keratinocyte autophagy. This result was further confirmed by the finding that hBD-3–mediated improvement of transepithelial electrical resistance, a parameter used for the assessment of TJ barrier function, was abolished in Atg3C264S-transfected keratinocytes (Figure 4D) and reduced to baseline levels in the presence of autophagy inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 4D).

To identify the functional pathways involved in hBD-3–mediated keratinocyte autophagy activation, we first analyzed the differences in gene expression between autophagy-deficient keratinocytes and normal keratinocytes using DNA microarray assays and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis. While DNA microarrays detect mRNA transcripts (via the detection of cDNA), Ingenuity Pathway Analysis uses expression data to identify relevant functional pathways based on existing experimental databases. We found that aryl hydrocarbon (AhR) signaling, which is associated with the upregulation of skin barrier function (36), was the most affected pathway in autophagy-deficient keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 5A), prompting us to ask whether AhR signaling may play a role in hBD-3–induced activation of keratinocyte autophagy. To test this hypothesis, we treated keratinocytes with an AhR antagonist (CH-223191), which significantly decreased CYP1A1, a cytochrome P450 enzyme induced following AhR activation, thus confirming that the AhR pathway was inhibited. Likewise, CH-223191 decreased hBD-3–induced expression of AhR, CYP1A1, LC3-II, claudin-1, and ZO-1, suggesting that hBD-3 induced autophagy and TJ proteins through the AhR pathway (Figure 4E).

mTOR is a key canonical regulator of autophagy in mammalian cells. Following nutrient limitation, mTORC1 signaling is turned off, leading to inhibition of cell growth and the activation of autophagy (7, 8). Although hBD-3 inhibited the phosphorylation of mTOR and its substrate S6K, pretreatment of keratinocytes with an AhR antagonist further enhanced the hBD-3–mediated inhibitory effect (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that hBD-3–induced AhR-related autophagy was mTOR independent. In addition, the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway reportedly acts as a bridge linking autophagy and inflammation (37, 38). Investigation of the relationship between MAPK and AhR signaling revealed that hBD-3 increased the phosphorylation of extracellular signal–regulated kinase, c-Jun N-terminal kinase, and p38; interestingly, however, only p38 phosphorylation was suppressed in the presence of the AhR antagonist (Supplemental Figure 5C). To further confirm the involvement of the p38 pathway in hBD-3–induced autophagy, cells were pretreated with a p38 inhibitor (SB203580) before stimulation with hBD-3. Surprisingly, the p38 inhibitor did not affect hBD-3–mediated autophagy (Supplemental Figure 5D), indicating that hBD-3–induced AhR-related autophagy is MAPK independent.

To further understand the association between AhR and hBD-3–mediated autophagy, the structure of the AhR protein was analyzed. Interestingly, we observed an LC3-interacting region–like (LIR-like) motif in the AhR protein sequence, as previously reported (39, 40) (Supplemental Table 4). This LIR motif allows autophagy receptors and adaptors to interact with LC3, followed by autophagosome formation and protein degradation in autolysosomes (41). Therefore, we hypothesized that following hBD-3 stimulation, AhR may interact with LC3 to promote the autophagy process. To verify this hypothesis, we used the proximity ligation assay, which permits the detection of protein-protein interactions in situ at the endogenous protein level. With this method, hBD-3 was found to increase AhR-LC3 ligation and AhR-p62 ligation in keratinocytes transfected with control siRNA but not in keratinocytes transfected with AhR siRNA (Figure 4F). Since p62 is a well-known ubiquitin-binding cargo receptor (42), we next examined the ubiquitination of AhR in hBD-3–treated keratinocytes and observed that AhR was ubiquitinated in hBD-3–stimulated keratinocytes, thus indicating that AhR was subsequently degraded by the ubiquitin-proteasome system, which may promote crosstalk between hBD-3 and autophagy (Figure 4G). Taken together, these observations imply that hBD-3–mediated autophagy is associated with AhR ubiquitination in keratinocytes.

Mouse β-defensin-14 improves AD symptoms in mice. To test whether hBD-3–induced autophagy activation might improve TJ barrier function in AD skin, we established an in vitro AD-like keratinocyte model by treating keratinocytes with IL-4 and IL-13. The LC3-II amounts (Supplemental Figure 6A) and intercellular distribution of claudin-1 and ZO-1 (Supplemental Figure 6B) were reduced in keratinocytes treated with a combination of IL-4 and IL-13, while the addition of hBD-3 reversed this effect. Interestingly, the expression of both claudin-1 and TJP1 (ZO-1) was abolished in autophagy-deficient keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 6C), once again implying that hBD-3–induced autophagy is associated with the TJ barrier.

To verify whether hBD-3 improves the TJ barrier in AD through autophagy activation, mouse β-defensin-14 (mBD-14), a mouse ortholog of hBD-3, was subcutaneously injected into the lesions of AD mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). AD mice displayed significantly increased dermatitis scores, ear thickness, scratching behavior, TEWL, and total IgE, and importantly, these AD characteristics were noticeably reduced following mBD-14 treatment (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, the expression of Cldn1 and Tjp1 was significantly decreased, while that of the Th2 cytokines Il4, Il13, Il33, and Tslp and itch-related genes such as Il31 and nerve growth factor was increased, in AD skin lesions. Strikingly, the administration of mBD-14 to AD mice recovered the expression of Cldn1 and Tjp1 and lowered the expression of Th2 cytokines (Figure 5C) and itch-related genes (Supplemental Figure 7C). Administration of mBD-14 to the skin lesions of AD mice also markedly decreased the number of CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7D) and tended to reduce the mast cell number, although this effect was not significant (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Figure 5 mBD-14 improves the symptoms of AD mice. (A) Representative images of ears from mice (left) and quantification of ear thickness (right); n = 4 per group. (B) Representative histological sections of mouse ears stained with H&E (left) and the TEWL of the mouse ears on day 19 (right). The yellow lines indicate the epidermis. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of the indicated genes in mouse ear samples. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of biotin tracer stops indicated by white arrowheads in the mouse skin (right); n = 4 per group. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of LC3 intensities in the mouse epidermis (right). The white dashed line indicates the basement membrane between the epidermis and dermis; n = 4 per group. Scale bars: 20 μm. Mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. All of the data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To study the role of mBD-14 in the regulation of TJ barrier function in AD mice, an NHS-LC-biotin tracer was injected into the lesional skin as well as normal skin as described in previous studies (32, 43). In normal mice with intact skin barrier function, the tracer does not penetrate up to the outermost layer of the epidermis, whereas in impaired TJ barriers, the tracer penetrates easily. As shown in Figure 5D, we observed that in the normal mice, the penetration of the tracer (red) into the epidermis was stopped (arrowheads) by the intact TJ barrier (represented by colocalization of claudin-1 and biotin tracer), whereas in AD mice, the tracer penetrated and passed through the epidermis, as shown by the decreased number of biotin stops compared with those in normal mice. Importantly, following mBD-14 administration, tracer penetration was stopped by the TJ barrier again, indicating that mBD-14 administration restored TJ barrier function. Interestingly, mBD-14 also recovered the expression of LC3 in the lesional skin of AD mice (Figure 5E), demonstrating that mBD-14–mediated improvements in AD mice may be associated with autophagy regulation.

Autophagy is required for mBD-14–mediated improvements in AD mice. To further elucidate the therapeutic role of hBD-3–mediated autophagy in AD skin, K14Cre AD mice and K14Cre Atg7fl/fl AD mice were treated with mBD-14. While mBD-14 significantly decreased the ear thickness, TEWL, dermatitis scores, scratching behavior, and total IgE of K14Cre AD mice, this peptide failed to improve these AD characteristics in autophagy-deficient K14Cre Atg7fl/fl AD mice (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8A). Likewise, mBD-14 significantly increased the expression of Cldn1 and Tjp1 (ZO-1) and decreased the expression of Il4, Il13, Il33, and Tslp in K14Cre AD mice; however, these therapeutic effects were not observed in K14Cre Atg7fl/fl AD mice (Figure 6C). More importantly, TJ barrier function was improved by mBD-14 in K14Cre AD mice but not K14Cre Atg7fl/fl AD mice (Figure 6D). Taken together, these observations indicate that active autophagy is required for the mBD-14–mediated improvement of inflammatory responses and barrier function in AD mice.

Figure 6 Autophagy is required for mBD-14–mediated improvement in AD mice. (A) Representative images of mouse ears (left) and quantification of ear thickness (right). (B) Representative histological sections of mouse ears stained with H&E (left) and TEWL of mouse ears on day 19 (right). The yellow lines indicate the epidermis. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Real-time PCR analysis of the indicated genes in mouse ear samples. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and quantification of biotin tracer stops indicated by white arrowheads in the mouse skin (right); n = 4 per group. Scale bars: 20 μm. Mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. All of the data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

AhR signaling is required for mBD-14–mediated improvements in AD mice. To further understand the role of AhR signaling in the mBD-14–mediated therapeutic effects in AD mice, the AhR antagonist CH-223191 was orally administered to mice to inhibit the effect of AhR (Supplemental Figure 8B). A modification of this method has been used to inhibit the effect of AhR in the liver (44). In our model, we confirmed that the expression of AhR in the epidermis was markedly decreased in the presence of CH-223191 (Supplemental Figure 8C); simultaneously, the expression of LC3 was decreased and that of p62 was increased in the epidermis by CH-223191 (Supplemental Figure 8D). We then established an AD murine model using AhR-inhibited mice; we observed that AD mice given CH-223191 showed no recovery of ear thickness, TEWL, and dermatitis scores, scratching behavior, or total IgE levels after treatment with mBD-14 (AD mice + CH + mBD-14), although these parameters were recovered in mBD-14–treated AD mice in the absence of CH-223191 (AD mice + mBD-14; Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8E). Similarly, as shown in Figure 7C, in the presence of CH-223191, mBD-14 did not increase Cldn1 and Tjp1 (ZO-1) expression. In addition, this peptide failed to decrease the expression of Il4, Il13, Il33, and Tslp in AhR-inhibited AD mice. Moreover, the administration of CH-223191 led to the failure of mBD-14 to improve TJ barrier function in AD mice, thus indicating that AhR is required for the mBD-14–mediated improvements in AD mice (Figure 7D).