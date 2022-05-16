miRNA signatures associated with vulnerability to food addiction in mice and humans

Selection of extreme subpopulations of addicted and nonaddicted mice. To study the miRNA signatures underpinning the susceptibility to developing food addiction–like behavior toward palatable food, C57Bl/6J mice (n = 58) underwent a long operant food addiction protocol (98 days) to obtain standard or palatable pellets (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156281DS1). We have already used a similar operant protocol to identify resilient mice and mice that are vulnerable to developing this behavior in previous studies (8, 22). The different sample sizes of mice trained with standard (n = 7) or palatable (n = 51) pellets were based on the power analysis calculation using Power and Precision Software, vesion 4, which took into account the results of our previous studies in order to obtain a significant percentage of addicted mice. The male sex was chosen, considering the previous literature on food (8, 10, 23) and drug (24, 25) addiction models. In spite of all these studies previously performed with male rodents, further studies will be necessary to validate these models in female mice and rats. During fixed ratio 1 (FR1), mice trained with standard or palatable pellets had the same intake. However, as expected, the palatable pellet–trained group showed a higher number of responses than did the standard pellet–trained group in the FR5 period (Figure 1B). Indeed, we reported similar differences in operant responses for standard and palatable pellets in our previous studies showing the high reinforcement value of this palatable food (10). The 3 hallmark criteria of food addiction — persistence of response, motivation, and compulsion-like behavior — were evaluated during the early (days 1–15), middle (days 42–55), and late (days 78–92) training periods. In the early and middle periods, significant differences between mice trained with palatable pellets and those trained with standard pellets were evident only for the persistence of response and motivation criteria, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1, C–H). In the late period, chocolate-trained mice showed a higher persistence of response, motivation, and compulsion-like behavior compared with mice trained with standard pellets (Figure 1, C–E), revealing the requirement of a long training period to fully develop all the manifestations of food addiction in this mouse model. In this late period, mice were categorized according to the 3 addiction-like criteria previously used in our food addiction mouse model (8, 10) based on the DSM-5 for substance use disorders and the YFAS 2.0 food addiction diagnosis: persistence of response, motivation, and compulsion-like behavior (26, 27). Mice that achieved 2 or 3 addiction-like criteria were considered addicted, and mice that achieved 0 or 1 criterion were considered nonaddicted, in agreement with our previous studies (8, 10) and the requirement of 55% achievement of total criteria for severe diagnosis of the substance use disorder in the DSM-5. We found that 25.5% of mice trained with chocolate pellets achieved 2–3 criteria (addicted mice) compared with 0% of standard pellet–trained mice (Figure 1F), confirming that only palatable food, not standard chow, was able to trigger the addiction behavior (10). Consequently, further analyses of addictive behavioral differences and evaluation of miRNA signatures of addiction were performed only in mice trained with chocolate-flavored pellets, without any further analysis of mice trained with standard pellets. In agreement, significant positive correlations between the number of criteria achieved and the results obtained for each specific criterion confirmed that addicted mice had high values for all criteria (Supplemental Figure 1, I–K). We also evaluated in our operant paradigm 4 well-recognized phenotypic traits related to addiction (22, 28, 29). The first trait is impulsivity, which involves the inability to change the course of an action once it is initiated (30). The second trait is cognitive inflexibility, which indicates the inability to shift responses to stimuli that have previously predicted the availability of reward (31). The third trait is appetitive cue reactivity, which refers to the strength shown in the association of the appetitive stimuli with the cue (32). And the fourth trait is aversive cue reactivity, which indicates the value of the aversive cue in controlling the behavior (33). We found higher impulsivity, cognitive flexibility impairment, appetitive cue reactivity, and lower aversive cue reactivity in the addicted animals compared with the resilient mice (Figure 1, G–J, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–J). The pellet intake number and body weight were similar between addicted and nonaddicted mice (Figure 1, K and L). We also found significant positive correlations between the number of criteria achieved and each phenotypic trait (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F) underlying the relevance of these behavioral traits for the food addiction phenotype. Furthermore, the levels of impulsivity, cognitive flexibility, and appetitive cue reactivity increased over time in addicted mice, whereas they remained stable in nonaddicted mice (Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). In contrast, aversive cue reactivity was stable across time in both groups (Supplemental Figure 2J). Therefore, we have identified in our operant behavioral model a particular subgroup of mice vulnerable to developing food addiction after a long operant training period and characterized the main behavioral traits of these mice.

Figure 1 Extreme subpopulations of addicted and nonaddicted mice were selected among mice trained with chocolate-flavored pellets. (A) Timeline of the experimental sequence. (B) Operant conditioning maintained by chocolate-flavored or standard chow (SC) pellets. Mice trained with chocolate increased the number of reinforcers in 1 hour during FR5 daily sessions compared with mice trained with SC (data indicate the mean ± SEM; repeated-measures ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, pellet effect and pellets per session). (C–E) The 3 addiction-like criteria for the SC and chocolate-trained groups in the late period. (C) Persistence of response (Mann-Whitney U, *P < 0.05). (D) Motivation (Mann-Whitney U, ***P < 0.001). (E) Compulsion-like behavior. The dashed horizontal lines indicate the 75th percentile of the distribution of the chocolate-trained group. It was used as a threshold for considering a mouse positive for 1 criterion. (F) Percentage of addicted and nonaddicted mice trained with chocolate and SC pellets classified in the late period (χ2 test, ***P < 0.001). n = 51 mice trained with chocolate pellets; n = 7 mice trained with SC. (G–J) Tests for the 4 phenotypic traits in the late period for the chocolate-trained group, divided into addicted (A) and nonaddicted (NA) mice. (G) Impulsivity (Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001). (H) Cognitive flexibility (Mann Whitney U, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. (I) Appetitive cue reactivity. Increased active response after presentation of the cue light (Mann-Whitney U, *P < 0.05). (J) Aversive cue reactivity. The number of nonreinforced active responses after the shock test with the same discriminative stimulus (grid floor) for the shock test. Pressing the active lever had no consequences: no shock, no pellets, and no cue light (Student’s t test, *P < 0.05). (K) Pellet intake and (L) body weight for mice classified as addicted or nonaddicted among those trained with chocolate pellets. n = 38 addicted mice; n = 13 nonaddicted mice trained with chocolate pellets. Data are presented as individual values with the IQR. Statistical details are included in Supplemental Table 10.

Principal component analysis revealed differential patterns of behavioral factor loadings in food addiction–like behavior in mice. We evaluated the links between the different addiction-like behavioral criteria and the phenotypic traits defined in our behavioral paradigm in order to obtain objective criteria for the selection of mice either vulnerable or resistant to developing food addiction (Figure 2A). For this purpose, we performed a principal component analysis (PCA), which showed that the percentage of variance explained by the 2 principal components (PCs) was 33.7% (PC1) and 24.0% (PC2) (Figure 2B). The main addiction criteria loading in PC1 were persistence and motivation, whereas compulsion-like behavior was the predominant criterion in PC2 (Figure 2, C and D). Among the 4 phenotypic traits, impulsivity and cognitive flexibility had the highest loading in PC1, whereas aversive and appetitive cue reactivity comprised the main loading in PC2. PCA allowed the classification of 2 extreme phenotypes of mice vulnerable (n = 6) or resistant (n = 6) to developing food addiction–like behavior based on these criteria and phenotypic traits (Figure 2, A and B). These extreme subgroups of mice trained with chocolate pellets were selected to identify brain miRNA signatures of vulnerability to food addiction (Supplemental Figure 1A). Significant differences in all behavioral addiction hallmarks (Supplemental Figure 1, L–N) and phenotypic traits (Supplemental Figure 1, Q–T) were confirmed between these extreme sub-groups of addicted and nonaddicted mice. In contrast, we found no differences between groups with regard to pellet intake, indicating that the possible differential epigenetic changes were due to the addiction-like phenotype and not to distinct food intake or body weight (Supplemental Figure 1, O and P).

Figure 2 PCA of the 3 addiction criteria and the 4 phenotypic traits. (A) Inverted U-shaped curve showing that operant training with chocolate-flavored pellets allowed for the differentiation of extreme subpopulations of addicted and nonaddicted mice. (B) Individual mice clustered according to addiction or nonaddiction in the space yielded by 2 components of the PCA, which accounted for the maximum data variance, with factor loadings of PC1 (33.7%) and PC2 (24%). (C and D) Order of factor loading of the different variables in PC1 and PC2. The dashed horizontal line marks loadings greater than 0.7, mainly contributing to the component. With respect to the addiction criteria, a dissociation between persistence and motivation for 1 side and compulsion-like behavior for the other was observed. Impulsivity and cognitive flexibility weighted more in PC1, and both cue reactivities weighted more in the PC2.

miRNA signatures of vulnerability to addiction in mice. We performed small RNA-Seq of the mPFC, an area critically engaged in loss of eating control (34), to characterize miRNA expression signatures for food addiction vulnerability. We compared miRNA profiles of extreme subpopulations of resilient (n = 6) and vulnerable (n = 6) mice in a discovery sample and replicated the results in independent cohorts of resilient (n = 6) and vulnerable (n = 6) mice from a replica sample (Supplemental Figure 1A). For this purpose, we used a quantitative gradual addiction scale to order mice according to their degree of food addiction severity in the inverted U-shaped curve of the normal distribution (Supplemental Figure 1A). The discovery sample consisted of animals with the 6 most extreme values of this inverted U-shaped curve, and the 6 animals with the extreme values in the curve formed the replica sample. A comparison of the extreme resilient and vulnerable cohorts identified 11 miRNAs with significant differential expression in the mPFC both in the discovery and replica samples (Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2): 9 were underexpressed (mmu-miR-29c-3p, -124-3p, -137-3p, -211-5p, -544-3p, -665-3p, -876-5p, -3072-3p and -3085-3p), and 2 were overexpressed (mmu-miR-100-5p and -192-5p) in the addicted group compared with the resilient group (Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). We observed a significant overlap between discovery and replica only for the downregulated miRNAs, but not for the upregulated ones that were then excluded for potential functional validation studies (Table 2). Network analysis revealed that downregulated miRNAs and their target genes were highly interconnected (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 miRNAs differentially expressed in the mPFC of addicted mice. (A) Network from miRNet analysis based on the 9 downregulated miRNAs and their target genes, filtered to retain more nodes with more connections. (B) Selection of enriched KEGG pathways identified in the target genes of the downregulated miRNAs.

Table 1 Summary of the main results from the small RNA-Seq and RNA-Seq analyses and the selection criteria for the functional validation

Table 2 Comparative analyses examining the overlap of differentially expressed miRNAs in the mPFC between the discovery and replica samples

Target genes regulated by the miRNAs altered in addicted mice. Many of those miRNAs coregulate target genes involved in several pathways relevant to cognitive function and addiction, including long-term depression, glutamatergic synapse, cholinergic synapse, mTOR, cAMP, MAPK, oxytocin, and neurotrophin signaling pathways. These target genes are also involved in several pathways related to morphological changes in the nervous system, such as changes in axon guidance, focal adhesion, actin cytoskeleton, adherens junctions, and gap junctions, as well as pathways related to metabolism, including insulin resistance, lipolysis, adipocytokine, and the thyroid hormone pathway (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 3, A–F, and Supplemental Table 4).

We then explored whether the expression of the targets of these miRNAs in the mPFC were altered. For this purpose, we performed RNA-Seq of the samples from the same addicted and nonaddicted mice used to analyze the miRNA profile. We observed an enrichment of altered target genes for 9 of 11 miRNAs, in either the discovery or replica samples. Interestingly, these enrichments were revealed for the target genes of all the miRNAs underexpressed in the addicted group compared with the resilient mice: mmu-miR-29c-3p, -124-3p, -137-3p, -211-5p, -544-3p, -665-3p, -876-5p, -3072-3p and -3085-3p (Table 1). Thus, our results indicate that these particular miRNAs that were found to be differentially expressed affected the expression of their regulated transcripts in the mPFC of these addicted mice, thereby affecting the above-mentioned pathways potentially relevant for food addiction and related processes.

miRNA signatures in humans. The YFAS 2.0 score was used for a cohort of patients (n = 51) to identify possible signatures of circulating miRNAs associated with food addiction. First, we evaluated whether the 3 addiction-like criteria measured in our food addiction mouse model accurately recapitulated the principal features of food addiction in our human cohort selected (Table 3) using the 35-item self-report YFAS 2.0. For this purpose, we analyzed the human data extracted from the YFAS 2.0 questionnaire, taking into account that several YFAS 2.0 questions could be grouped under these 3 addiction-like criteria used in mice. As expected, the sum of the YFAS 2.0 questions for the criteria of persistence of response, motivation, and compulsion-like behavior was much higher in participants diagnosed with food addiction than in nonaddicted individuals for both sexes (Figure 4, A–C). Notably, the severity of the food addiction diagnosis in humans (2–3 criteria: mild, 4–5 criteria: moderate, and 6–11: severe) positively correlated with the questionnaire score in the 3 addiction criteria of persistence of response, motivation, and compulsion-like behavior in women, whereas in men, only the persistence of response and compulsion-like behavior were positively correlated, indicating that a greater severity of disease means higher scores for the 3 hallmarks of addiction (Figure 4, D–F).

Figure 4 Behavioral results for the 3 hallmarks of addiction in a human cohort comparing nonaddicted and addicted individuals. (A) Persistence of response, (B) motivation, and (C) compulsion-like behavior (median with the IQR). *P < 0.05,**P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D–F) Pearson’s correlations between addiction-like criteria achieved and the questionnaire score obtained for (D) persistence of response, (E) motivation, and (F) compulsion-like behavior comparing nonaddicted and addicted participants. n = 51 participants total (n = 39 nonaddicted; n = 12 addicted). (G) Scatter correlation plot for the association between the expression of circulating hsa-miR-29c-3p and the persistence of response YFAS 2.0 score. (H) Scatter correlation plot for the association between the expression of circulating hsa-miR-665-3p and the motivation to response YFAS 2.0 score. (I) Scatter correlation plot for the association between the expression of circulating hsa-miR-29c-3p and the compulsion-like behavior YFAS 2.0 score. (J) Scatter correlation plot for the association between the expression of circulating hsa-miR-29c-3p and the YFAS 2.0 score. (K) Scatter correlation plot for the association between the expression of circulating hsa-miR-29c-3p and the sensitivity to reward score. (L) Scatter correlation plot for the association between the expression of circulating hsa-miR-192-5p and the sensitivity to reward score. Statistical details are included in Supplemental Table 11.

Table 3 Demographic data for the human participants included in the study

Interestingly, we found similitudes in the association between these behavioral hallmarks of addiction and circulating miRNA signatures in humans and those previously revealed in our animal studies. In agreement, the circulating levels of hsa-miR-29c-3p were negatively correlated with persistence of response and compulsion-like behavior in men, and hsa-miR-665-3p levels were also negatively correlated with motivation in this sex (Figure 4, G–I). Indeed, the circulating levels of hsa-miR-29c-3p were negatively associated with both the YFAS 2.0 (Figure 4J) and the sensitivity to reward (Figure 4K) scores in men, in exact agreement with the findings in our mouse model of food addiction. Circulating levels of hsa-miR-29c-3p and hsa-miR-665-3p did not correlate with these reward-related behavioral responses in women. Conversely, the circulating levels of hsa-miR-192-5p were positively associated with the sensitivity to reward score for women, but not for men (Figure 4L). Circulating levels of hsa-miR-29c-3p and hsa-miR-665-3p were also negatively correlated with BMI in individuals with high YFAS 2.0 scores (data not shown). We next assessed these miRNAs in a large GWAS of BMI that included more than 700,000 individuals and found that the MIR-665 gene was significantly associated with BMI (P = 0.02). Interestingly, target genes for hsa-miR-29c-3p and hsa-665-3p were significantly enriched among those genes that were significantly associated with BMI in this large GWAS cohort (Supplemental Table 5), further suggesting that both miRNAs are relevant candidates for involvement in food addiction.

Functional validation of candidate miRNAs. Given the results from these mouse and human cohorts, we performed a functional validation of the most promising candidate miRNAs identified in the mPFC of addicted mice and in plasma samples from our human cohort. The selection of the miRNA candidates was based on the expression levels and enrichment of target genes that showed differential expression (Figure 3A and Table 1) as well as on previous literature about the functional role of these miRNAs. We first selected the miRNA mmu-miR-29c-3p, which was found to be strikingly similar in both our animal and human cohorts and previously reported to be an epigenetic marker related to methamphetamine addiction (35). Target genes of this miRNA are enriched in several pathways relevant to the addiction process (dopaminergic synapse, MAPK, and neurotrophin signaling pathways), neuronal morphological changes (axon growth, axon guidance, cellular adhesion, and focal adhesion), and pathways related to digestion and metabolism (carbohydrate digestion and absorption, insulin signaling pathway, and insulin resistance) (Supplemental Table 6). We aimed to mimic the underexpression of mmu-miR-29c-3p observed in the mPFC of addicted mice, which is in agreement with the negative correlation with the YFAS 2.0 score found in our human cohort. Thus, we used a tough decoy (TuD) inhibitor with an adeno-associated virus (AAV) anti–mmu-miR-29c-3p TuD-GFP, previously validated (35), which was stereotaxically microinjected into the PL mPFC to selectively inhibit mmu-miR-29c-3p function (Figure 5, A and B). We have previously demonstrated the crucial role of this subregion of the mPFC in the loss of control of food intake (8). After bilateral microinjection of TuD, the mice underwent an operant conditioning schedule, as previously described (8, 22), to evaluate, following short operant training, the possible early development of food addiction due to these epigenetics manipulations (Figure 5A). All the mice included in our behavioral analysis were correctly microinjected in this subregion of the mPFC, as revealed by GFP detection (Figure 5C). Inhibition of mmu-miR-29c-3p in the PL area significantly increased the persistence of response and enhanced motivation during a short operant training period of 29 sessions, and the percentage of mice that achieved addiction-like criteria with palatable pellets was 50.0% compared with 15.8% of mice injected with the control TuD (Figure 5, E–H). In contrast, no significant differences in palatable food reinforcement during FR1 and FR5, compulsion-like behavior, or other behavioral phenotype traits were observed (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). We noted a positive correlation between the number of criteria achieved and the values obtained for each criterion (Figure 5, I–K). With mmu-miR-29c-3p underexpression, we observed no differences in other variables, such as body weight or food intake (Figure 5, L and M). These results demonstrate a crucial role of miR-29c in the mPFC in the development of 2 particular hallmarks of food addiction: persistence of response and motivation.

Figure 5 Functional validation of candidate mmu-miR-29c-3p inhibition. (A) Scheme of viral strategy for inhibiting mmu-miR-29c-3p in PL neurons. Schematic representation of miRNA-mRNA interaction in basal conditions and of the miRNA inhibitor TuD mechanism. (B) Experimental design. (C) Representative fluorescence images showing virus-dependent GFP protein expression at the PL injection site. (D) Number of reinforcers during operant training sessions maintained by chocolate-flavored pellets, comparing AAV control TuD–treated mice and AAV–anti–mmu-miR-29c-3p TuD–treated mice. (E–G) Behavioral tests for the 3 addiction-like criteria showed increased persistence in mice with mmu-miR-29c-3p inhibition (individual values are shown with the median and IQR; Student’s t test, *P < 0.05). Addicted mice are indicated by filled circles. (H) An increase in the percentage of miR-29c-3p–underexpressing mice classified as food addicted was observed (χ2 test, ***P < 0.001). (I–K) Pearson’s correlations between individual addiction-like criteria and (I) nonreinforced active responses in a 10-minute period, (J) the breaking point in 5 hours, (K) the number of shocks in a 50-minute period, (L) pellet intake, and (M) body weight (n = 19, AAV control TuD mice; n = 12, AAV–anti–mmu-miR-29c-3p-TuD mice). Statistical details are provided in Supplemental Table 12.

Considering the preferential involvement of mmu-miRNA29c-3p alone in these specific hallmarks of addiction, we extended our validation studies to 2 additional miRNAs, mmu-miR-665-3p and mmu-miR-137-3p. The mmu-miR-665-3p miRNA was previously associated with regulation of the expression of cannabinoid receptors in patients with severe heart failure and with changes in microbiota composition (36). The mmu-miR-137-3p miRNA was selected for its involvement in psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and impaired sociability (37). We used the same TuD strategy to selectively inhibit mmu-miR-655-3p and mmu-miR-137-3p in the PL mPFC for evaluation of its involvement in the development of food addiction (Figure 5, A and B). We found that inhibition of mmu-miR-665-3p in the PL mPFC enhanced compulsion-like behavior after short operant training, without modifying the other hallmarks of addiction (Figure 6, C–E), the number of reinforcers maintained by chocolate-flavored pellets during FR1 and FR5, or other behavioral phenotype traits (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Accordingly, a subset of mice (36.8%) with inhibition of mmu-miR-665-3p in this brain area reached addiction-like criteria in this short training period, a percentage markedly higher than that for control mice (16.7%) (Figure 6F). All of the mice included in the study were correctly microinjected in this mPFC subregion, as revealed by GFP detection (Figure 6A). We found positive correlations between the number of criteria reached and the values obtained for each criterion (Figure 6, G–I), with no significant differences in body weight or food intake (Figure 6, J and K).

Figure 6 Functional validation of candidate mmu-miR-665-3p inhibition. (A) Representative fluorescence images showing virus-dependent GFP protein expression at the PL injection site. (B) Number of reinforcers during operant training sessions maintained by chocolate-flavored pellets comparing AAV control TuD mice and AAV–anti–mmu-miR-665-3p TuD mice. (C–E) Behavioral tests for the 3 addiction-like criteria showed increased compulsion-like behavior in mice with mmu-miR-665-3p inhibition (individual values with the median and IQR are shown; Student’s t test, *P < 0.05). Addicted mice are indicated by filled circles. (F) Increased percentage of mice with mmu-miR-665-3p inhibition classified as food-addicted animals (χ2 test, *P < 0.05). (G–I) Pearson’s correlations between individual addiction-like criteria and (G) nonreinforced active responses in a 10-minute period, (H) the breaking point in 5 hours, (I) the number of shocks in a 50-minute period, (J) pellet intake, and (K) body weight (n = 18, AAV control TuD mice; n = 19, AAV–anti–mmu-miR-665-3p TuD mice). Statistical details are provided in Supplemental Table 13.

Finally, we also performed a functional validation study of mmu-miR-137-3p using TuD in the PL mPFC (Figure 5, A and B). All of the mice included in the study were correctly microinjected in this mPFC subregion, as confirmed by GFP expression (Figure 7A). Inhibition of this miRNA in mice did not yield significant differences when compared with the control group for any of the 3 addiction-like criteria, reinforcers for palatable food during FR1 and FR5, or behavioral phenotype traits, whereas positive correlations between the number of criteria and the values obtained for each criterion were found, as expected (Figure 7, B–I, and Supplemental Figure 7). No significant differences in body weight or food intake were revealed after mmu-miR-137-3p inhibition (Figure 7, J and K).

Figure 7 Functional validation of candidate mmu-miR-137-3p inhibition. (A) Representative fluorescence images showing virus-dependent GFP protein expression at the PL injection site. (B) Number of reinforcers during operant training sessions maintained by chocolate-flavored pellets comparing AAV control TuD mice and AAV–anti–mmu-miR-137 TuD mice. (C–E) Behavioral tests for the 3 addiction-like criteria did not show an increase in the addiction phenotype in mice with mmu-miR-137 inhibition (individual values with the median and IQR are shown). Addicted mice are indicated by filled circles. (F) The percentage of mmu-miR-137–underexpressing mice classified as food-addicted animals did not differ from that of the control group (χ2 test, NS). (G–I) Pearson’s correlations between individual addiction-like criteria and (G) nonreinforced active responses in a 10-minute period, (H) the breaking point in 5 hours, (I) the number of shocks in a 50-minute period, (J) pellet intake, and (K) body weight (n = 16, AAV control TuD mice; n = 17, AAV–anti–mmu-miR-137 TuD mice). Statistical details are provided in Supplemental Table 14.

We validate that our TuD strategy efficiently inhibited the function of the target miRNAs by assessing the expression of related target genes in the PL mPFC. We found that expression of the mmu-miR-665-3p target genes Ncam1 and Rbfox1 was significantly upregulated in AAV anti–mmu-miR-665-3p TuD and that expression of these genes was also higher in addicted TuD mice than in nonaddicted mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Therefore, the inhibition of mmu-miR-29c-3p and mmu-miR-665-3p expression in the PL mPFC enhanced the vulnerability to developing food addiction, whereas mmu-miR-137-3p inhibition in this brain area did not modify food addiction–like behavior.

Target genes regulated by miR-29c-3p, miR-665-3p, and miR-137-3p. To further understand the regulatory mechanisms of these 3 miRNAs, we selectively inspected their differentially expressed target genes using the RNA-Seq data from the discovery and replica samples (Supplemental Table 3). We found a small overlap between differentially expressed targets of these 3 miRNAs, suggesting that most were regulated specifically by each corresponding miRNA (Figure 8A). This is in line with the findings in our functional validation using the TuD approach, in which mmu-miR-29c-3p and mmu-miR-665-3p were found to affect different behavioral hallmarks of addiction. Interestingly, we found that the differentially expressed targets of mmu-miR-29c-3p are involved in Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways such as those for focal adhesion, insulin resistance, axon guidance, PI3/AKT and relaxin signaling (Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 7), as well as in Reactome pathways for neurite outgrowth signaling and extracellular matrix organization (Supplemental Table 8). In the case of mmu-miR-665-3p, differentially expressed target genes were enriched in the metabolism of lipids, according to the Reactome pathways database (Supplemental Table 8). Among the enriched gene ontology (GO) biological processes in the differentially expressed targets (Supplemental Table 9), we found mRNA destabilization, extracellular matrix organization, and cell adhesion for mmu-miR-29c-3p; cellular lipid metabolic process for mmu-miR-665-3p; and adult walking behavior for mmu-miR-137-3p (Supplemental Table 9). Interestingly, the gene Trp53inp2, a target of mmu-miR-29c-3p and mmu-miR-665-3p, was differentially expressed in the discovery and replica samples, and its encoded transcript participates in axonal growth by interacting with the nerve growth factor (NGF) receptor TrkA. Trp53inp2 is also involved in processes of morphological changes in the nervous system (38). Also, 2 differentially expressed genes, Luzp1 and Mtmr4, were targets of all 3 miRNAs (mmu-miR-29c-3p, mmu-miR-665-3p, and mmu-miR-137). Luzp1 encodes a protein involved in the actin cytoskeleton that participates in neuronal morphological changes. Remarkably, in a GWAS of eating behavior in pigs, Mtmr4, which is involved in dephosphorylation, was found to be highly associated with feeding behavior (39).