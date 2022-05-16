Aerobic exercise elicits clinical adaptations in myotonic dystrophy type 1 patients independently of pathophysiological changes

Patient characteristics, adherence, and safety. By design, DM1 patients before exercise (DM1-PRE) and control (CON) groups did not statistically differ in age, weight, height, or body mass index (Table 1). DM1 patients had an average adherence of 98% during the exercise intervention, which consisted of 3 training sessions weekly for 12 weeks on a cycle ergometer (Figure 1B and Table 1). To ensure the safety and assess potential benefits of our exercise protocol, we measured circulating fasting blood glucose (GLUF), creatine kinase (CK), creatinine, bilirubin, alanine transaminase (ALT), and γ-glutamyl transpeptidase (GTT) before and after cycling. Paradoxically, GLUF significantly increased following exercise; however, no differences were observed in other circulating factors that were measured (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156125DS1). We next analyzed muscle cross sections for centrally nucleated fibers (CNFs) and other myopathic characteristics. DM1-PRE muscle presented with the expected central nucleation in approximately 27% of fibers compared with approximately 5% in CON. Exercise did not alter the frequency of CNFs (Figure 2, A and B; P < 0.05). H&E slides were further subjected to a blinded pathology examination by a neuropathologist for other indicators of muscle damage. No differences in pathology scores were seen between DM1-PRE and DM1 patients after (DM1-POST) exercise (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1). Thus, exercise appears to be safe and well tolerated by DM1 patients, as suggested by blood markers and muscle histopathology examination.

Figure 1 Flowchart of study enrollment and design. (A) CONSORT figure of the recruitment process. All DM1 patients at the Neuromuscular and Neurometabolic Clinic at McMaster University were considered for this trial. A total of 13 patients complied with the inclusion/exclusion criteria and were interested in participating. Eleven patients were included in the final analysis. (B) Brief schematic of the study design for DM1 patients and healthy CON. DM1 patients completed the full exercise trial (visits 1–6), while CON performed baseline testing only (visits 1–3) for reference values. Visits 1 and 4 consisted of anthropometric measures, body composition assessment, electrocardiography, and cardiorespiratory fitness assessment. Visits 2 and 5 included functional testing (6-MWT, 5XSTS, and TUG tests), spirometry testing, and strength testing (maximal isometric knee extension, grip strength, and pinch grip). Finally, participants reported fasting to the laboratory for visits 3 and 6 for a blood draw and a skeletal muscle biopsy from the vastus lateralis.

Figure 2 Exercise does not exacerbate myopathy and augments myofiber size in DM1 patients. (A) Representative images of H&E staining of the vastus lateralis muscle from CON (left) and DM1 patients before exercise with mild myopathy (DM1-PRE, middle left), DM1-PRE with severe myopathy (middle right), and patients following exercise (DM1-POST, right). Arrows indicate CNF. (B) Graphical summary of the frequency of CNF. (C) Average scores of pathology examination for CON, DM1-PRE, and DM1-POST. (D) Representative images of IF staining for wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) (cyan) and MHC type I (blue), type IIA (green), and type IIX (red). Original magnification, ×20. (E) Pie charts of fiber-type distribution in each group. (F) Average fiber-type–specific and total CSA. (G and H) Size distribution of fiber CSA for type I and type IIA fibers, respectively. Data are expressed as box and whisker plots with plus signs representing the mean (B and F–H) or bar graphs as mean ± SEM (C). n = 11. *P < 0.05 versus CON, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction; #P < 0.05 versus DM1-PRE, 2-tailed paired t test corrected for multiple comparisons.

Table 1 Individual characteristics of patients

Exercise modestly improves functional respiration. Considering respiratory failure is the leading cause of mortality in DM1 (25) and the well-known benefits of aerobic exercise on respiratory function (26, 27), we performed spirometry testing. Forced vital capacity (FVC) and forced expiratory volume (FEV1) were significantly lower in DM1-PRE (~32% and ~36%, respectively) compared with in CON (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 2). No changes were observed in FVC following 12 weeks of exercise (Table 2). Absolute and relative FEV1 values were increased by approximately 5% and approximately 7%, respectively, in response to training, but did not reach statistical significance (unadjusted P = 0.12 and 0.067, respectively). To further elucidate the influence of training on FEV1, we performed Pearson’s correlation to evaluate the relationship between baseline FEV1, expressed as a percentage of predicted, and percentage change in FEV1 following exercise. We observed a significant correlation (r = –0.62; Supplemental Figure 2) between relative FEV1 values and exercise-induced FEV1 improvements, suggesting that patients with limited respiratory function experience greater benefits.

Table 2 Clinical, function, and strength outcomes

Cardiac assessment in DM1 patients. Subsequently, we examined the influence of exercise on cardiac conduction defects, the second leading cause of death in DM1. At baseline, patient 12 (P12) had a prolonged PR interval, P6 and P9 had an extended QRS complex, and P8 had irregular PR and QRS durations. Following 12 weeks of cycling, P12, P6, and P8 ECG readings remained abnormal, while P9 experienced a minor decrease (~2 ms) in QRS duration. Overall, no significant difference was observed in QRS complex, but PR interval significantly increased, by approximately 8.9 ms, after training (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 2), a commonly seen phenomenon following chronic aerobic exercise in healthy individuals (28, 29). Finally, we assessed heart rate (HR) during a graded exercise stress test. DM1 patients had a significantly lower absolute HR compared with CON at submaximal and maximal exercise intensities, but these differences were no longer evident when normalized to maximal HR (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Finally, training did not alter the absolute or relative HR response during acute exercise.

Cycling improved fitness and function, but not strength. Whole-body maximal oxygen consumption is strongly associated with overall health and life span. Therefore, we assessed the efficacy of exercise on cardiorespiratory fitness (VO 2peak ). CON had greater (P < 0.05) VO 2peak (~1.93-fold) and peak power output (W peak ; 2.69-fold) compared with DM1-PRE (Table 2). Exercise significantly increased relative VO 2peak in DM1 patients (~1.32-fold). Concomitantly, W peak increased (P < 0.05) by approximately 1.35-fold following training (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 2). Next, we implemented 6-minute walk (6-MWT), timed up-and-go (TUG), and 5× sit-to-stand (5XSTS) tests to assess muscular endurance, mobility, and functional strength, respectively. As anticipated, DM1-PRE had a significantly lower functional capacity compared with CON. Healthy CON outperformed (P < 0.05) patients by approximately 1.57-, approximately 1.32-, and approximately 1.34-fold during the 6-MWT, TUG, and 5XSTS tests, respectively (Table 2). After exercise, DM1 patients travelled approximately 47 m further (P < 0.05) during 6-MWT (Table 2). Moreover, TUG and 5XSTS significantly improved, by approximately 1.14-fold and approximately 1.21-fold, respectively. We then examined the influence of exercise on maximal strength. Cycling had no effect on maximal knee-extension strength, grip strength, or pinch grip (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 2). Taking these data together, exercise training augmented cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle function without evidence of deleterious histological consequences.

Cycling increased muscle mass in DM1 patients. Although resistance exercise is the primary mode of training for muscle growth, some evidence supports the role of aerobic training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy (30). Thus, we investigated the influence of cycling on total lean mass (TLM) in DM1 patients. In line with the muscle-wasting nature of the disease, DM1-PRE had significantly lower TLM compared with CON (Table 2). Exercise enhanced (P < 0.05) TLM by an average of approximately 1.6 kg and modestly decreased total body fat percentage, by approximately 2% (Table 2). To confirm that training increased skeletal muscle mass, we employed myosin heavy chain (MHC) staining. Fiber-type distribution analysis revealed a significantly greater proportion of type IIA glycolytic fibers in DM1-PRE compared with CON (Figure 2, D and E). Myofiber cross-sectional area (CSA) increased by approximately 30% (5981 ± 530 μm2 to 7925 ± 1060 μm2, Figure 2F) independently of fiber type (P = 0.052). We observed a non–statistically significant increase in CSA of type I (unadjusted P = 0.06) fibers following cycling (Figure 2F). Exercise training notably reduced (P < 0.05) the frequency of smaller atrophic type I fibers and increased the frequency of larger hypertrophic fibers (Figure 2G), with no changes seen in type IIA (Figure 2H). Collectively, these results showed that moderate intensity cycling augmented muscle mass, promoted CSA hypertrophy, and improved body composition in DM1 patients.

Exercise increased MBNL2 levels. Activation and subsequent nuclear migration of AMPK and peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor γ coactivator-1 α (PGC-1α) have been proposed to ameliorate RNA-mediated toxicity in DM1 mice (12–14, 20). Therefore, we assessed the influence of aerobic training on basic DM1 biology. We first measured phosphorylated AMPK (p-AMPKThr172), total AMPK (t-AMPK), and PGC-1α protein content. DM1 patients showed a lower (P < 0.05) expression of p-AMPKThr172 compared with CON, but no changes were observed in t-AMPK or PGC-1α protein content (Figure 3, A and B). Exercise training increased p-AMPKThr172 levels in whole muscle lysate (P = 0.07) as well as in nuclear fractions (Figure 3, B and H; P < 0.05). Similarly, t-AMPK levels increased in nuclear and cytosolic compartments (Figure 3, G and I), but no changes were observed in total, nuclear, or cytosolic PGC-1α (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Next, we investigated the expression of several RNABPs implicated in DM1 pathogenesis. At baseline, there were no differences in the protein content of MBNL1, MBNL2, and CUGBP1 between DM1 patients and CON (Figure 3, C and D). Glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β) is a regulator of CUGBP1 activity through cyclin D3–dependent kinase 4 (31). Therefore, we further examined protein levels of phosphorylated GSK3β (p-GSK3βSer9) and total GSK3β (t-GSK3β) as an indirect marker of CUGBP1 activity. Inhibition status (p-GSK3βSer9/t-GSK3β) of GSK3β was significantly lower in DM1-PRE compared with CON (Figure 3, E and F). Exercise training increased (P < 0.05) MBNL2 protein levels, but no changes in MBNL1, CUGBP1, or GSK3β inhibition were observed (Figure 3, C–F). Taken together, these results show that exercise had a modest influence on MBNL2 levels, but did not alter protein expression of other RNABPs.

Figure 3 Aerobic exercise modestly increased cytosolic content of MBNL2, but does not alter MBNL1 sequestration. (A) Representative Western blot of p-AMPKThr172, t-AMPK, and PGC-1α in the vastus lateralis muscle. (B) Graphical summary of p-AMPKThr172, t-AMPK, and PGC-1α expression. (C) Representative Western blot of MBNL1, MBNL2, and CUGBP1. (D) Graphical summary of MBNL1, MBNL2, and CUGBP1 expression. (E) Representative Western blot of p-GSK3βSer9 and t-GSK3β. (F) Graphical summary of p-GSK3βSer9, t-GSK3β, and inhibition status (p-GSK3βSer9 relative to t-GSK3β) expression. A typical Ponceau stain displayed below demonstrates sample loading. (G) Representative Western blot of p-AMPKThr172, t-AMPK, MBNL1, MBNL2, and CUGBP1 in nuclear and cytosolic fractions from DM1-PRE and DM1-POST. Histone 3 and GAPDH proteins displayed below to indicate nuclear and cytosolic fraction purity. Approximate molecular weights (kDa) shown at right of blots in A, C, and E. (H–K) Graphical summary of p-AMPKThr172, t-AMPK, MBNL1, and MBNL2 in nuclear and cytosolic fractions. (L) Representative images of combined FISH probing for CUG repeats ([CUG] n ) and IF staining of MBNL1 along with DAPI to mark myonuclei and merged image. Original magnification, ×60 with a ×10 digital imaging zoom, for final magnification of ×600. (M) Summary of the numbers of MBNL1/(CUG) n -positive myonuclei as an indicator of MBNL1 sequestration. (N) Average number of foci within MBNL1/(CUG) n -positive myonuclei. Data are expressed as box and whisker plots with plus signs representing the mean (B–F, M, and N) or bar graphs as mean ± SEM (H–K). n = 9–11. *P < 0.05 versus CON, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction; #P < 0.05 versus DM1-PRE, 2-tailed paired t test corrected for multiple comparisons.

Aerobic training alters the subcellular localization of MBNL2, but not MBNL1. Given the spatial importance of RNABPs on their function, we investigated changes in nuclear and cytosolic MBNL1, MBNL2, and CUGBP1 content. We observed a significant increase in MBNL2 cytosolic content, but exercise did not alter the localization of MBNL1 or CUGBP1 (Figure 3, G and J–K, and Supplemental Figure 4C). Although subcellular fractionation provides some insight into the localization of RNABPs, it fails to assess the degree of MBNL1 sequestration. Thus, we employed FISH for CUG mRNA repeats ([CUG] n ) repeats in combination with immunofluorescence (IF) to detect MBNL1 protein. As anticipated, DM1-PRE had a greater (P < 0.05) degree of MBNL1 sequestration (observed in ~21% of myonuclei) compared with CON (<1%; Figure 3, L and M). Cycling did not alter the proportion of MBNL1/(CUG) n –positive myonuclei or the average number of foci per nuclei (Figure 3, L–N). In line with these data, total content of DMPK transcripts were not influenced by aerobic training in DM1 patients (Supplemental Figure 4D). Overall, exercise increased cytosolic MBNL2, but did not influence the localization of other splicing mediators or DMPK-mediated toxicity.

DM1 transcriptome profile is significantly different from that of healthy CON. To examine the effect of exercise on skeletal muscle transcription in DM1 patients, we performed whole-muscle deep RNA-Seq (~35 million uniquely mappable reads per sample). We first assessed transcriptional differences between DM1-PRE and CON. Principal component analysis (PCA) was performed for all samples and plotted for the first 2 components. CON samples separated from DM1-PRE samples along the first principal component, suggesting a DM1-specific transcriptional profile (Figure 4A). Furthermore, differential expression analysis uncovered 205 genes that were downregulated and 435 genes that were upregulated in DM1-PRE when compared to CON (Figure 4B). Next, we performed Gene Ontology (GO) pathway analysis and identified 3 main biological themes that were downregulated in DM1-PRE: (a) mRNA splicing and metabolism, (b) mitochondrial respiration and translation, and (c) protein translation (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5A). Despite many genes in DM1-PRE being expressed at a higher degree relative to CON, GO pathway analysis did not detect any biological processes that were significantly upregulated (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). Thus, we surveyed the top 50 upregulated genes in DM1-PRE relative to CON, many of which were noncoding RNAs (~80%) belonging to the family of snoRNAs, small nuclear RNAs (snRNAs), and RNY-derived small RNAs (s-RNYs; Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 3). Small noncoding RNAs are generally processed out of spliced introns of host genes by exonucleases, and their functions are only partially understood. This includes methylating components of the ribosomal RNA and pseudouridylating enzyme complexes (32). The apparent upregulation of snoRNAs in DM1 occurred in the absence of transcriptional changes in the host gene, suggesting a stabilizing effect on snoRNAs. This is well illustrated with the SNORD116/SNHG14 cluster, which is implicated in Prader-Willi pathogenesis (Supplemental Figure 6), as well as the SNORA38/PRRC2A and SNORB38/NOL11 loci. Similar changes were noted in snRNA gene levels, which are known to regulate splicing of genes, such as the RNU5B-1 and RNU6ATAC genes (Supplemental Figure 5B). Taken together, our data highlight the transcriptomic differences between DM1 patients and healthy CON subjects primarily due to distinctions in transcripts that regulate mRNA metabolism, oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), and noncoding RNAs involved in ribosomal RNA processing and splicing.

Figure 4 Bulk RNA-Seq reveals a unique transcriptional profile between DM1 patients and healthy CON. (A) PCA of bulk RNA-Seq for CON (red), DM1-PRE (green), and DM1-POST (blue). (B and C) Volcano plots of differential expression analysis between CON versus DM1-PRE (B) and DM1-PRE versus DM1-POST (C). Significantly different (|log 2 (FC)| > 1.5, P < 0.005) genes are indicated with red dots, and nonsignificant genes are indicated in blue (|log 2 (FC)| < 1.5, P < 0.005) and green (|log 2 (FC)| > 1.5, P > 0.005). (D) Bubble plot of downregulated pathways examined through GO pathway analysis. (E) GO pathway analysis of biological processes upregulated in DM1 patients in response to exercise training. n = 10–11.

Chronic training does not alter the basal transcriptional profile in DM1. Next, we investigated exercise-induced transcriptional changes in DM1 skeletal muscle. DM1-PRE and DM1-POST samples considerably overlapped along the first 2 principal components (Figure 4A), suggesting a minor effect of exercise on the DM1 transcriptome. Furthermore, differential expression analysis revealed 1 downregulated and 18 upregulated genes in response to training (Figure 4C). Genes related to extracellular matrix remodeling, angiogenesis, and inflammation were upregulated in DM1 patients following aerobic training (Figure 4E), which is similar to what has been previously documented in unaffected healthy CON after training (33). Overall, endurance exercise stimulated the expression of genes known to respond to aerobic training, but did not alter any large preexistent transcriptional differences in DM1 patients.

snoRNA expression is correlated with clinically meaningful measures in DM1 patients. To determine the physiological relevance of the robust increase in snoRNAs within DM1 patients, we developed a muscle snoRNA score as a proxy for overall content (Supplemental Table 4) and correlated it with lean mass, strength, and function. In line with bulk RNA-Seq data, our computed muscle snoRNA score was approximately 18-fold greater in DM1-PRE relative to CON (Figure 5A). Remarkably, muscle snoRNA scores positively correlated with variables related to lean mass, muscle function, and strength, with the strongest correlations being TLM, appendicular skeletal muscle mass, and knee extension strength (Figure 5, B–D). Following exercise training, we observed a significant reduction in the levels of several snoRNAs (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, the relationship between muscle snoRNA score and metrics of muscle mass, strength, and function were strengthened in DM1 patients following the exercise intervention. Our data suggests that snoRNA expression may be physiologically relevant within DM1 biology.

Figure 5 snoRNAs are upregulated in DM1 patients and are correlated with clinical outcomes. (A) Violin plot of computed muscle snoRNAs score in CON, DM1-PRE, and DM1-POST. Correlation graphs and values of the muscle snoRNA score against metrics of (B) lean mass (TLM and appendicular skeletal muscle [ASM]), (C) function (6-MWT, 5XSTS, and TUG tests), and (D) strength (maximal knee extension, grip strength, and pinch grip). n = 10. *P < 0.05 versus CON, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction; #P < 0.05 versus DM1-PRE, 2-tailed paired t test corrected for multiple comparisons; $P < 0.05, linear regression analysis.

Exercise training does not correct alternative splicing in DM1. We next sought to investigate changes in misspliced events in DM1 following cycling. We used rMATS to analyze genome-wide pre-mRNA alternative splicing by calculating the percentage spliced in (PSI or ψ) for all samples. We performed PCA on all alternatively spliced events and observed a strong separation between DM1-PRE and CON along the first principal component (Figure 6A). We identified a total of 1581 uniquely spliced events between DM1-PRE and CON (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 5). Interestingly, we discovered 37 misspliced genes that, to our knowledge, have not been previously reported (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 6). We further examined any splicing alterations brought about by exercise through a pair-wise comparison between DM1-PRE and DM1-POST samples. Contrary to previous studies in DM1 mice (13, 14), exercise training failed to reverse canonically misspliced events (Figure 6, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 7). Similarly, no changes were observed in the exclusion of MBNL1 exon 5 (Figure 6E), a negative regulator of MBNL1-splicing activity and a major contributor to the missplicing in DM1. Collectively, our transcriptome-wide alternative splicing assessment was able to detect both previously discovered and what we believe to be novel misspliced events. Additionally, the robust improvements in fitness and function seen following endurance training in DM1 patients occurred independently of adaptations in DM1-associated spliceopathy.

Figure 6 Twelve weeks of cycle ergometry does not influence missplicing in skeletal muscle of DM1 patients. (A) PCA of whole-genome exon splicing data examining differences in genome-wide alternative splicing events for CON (red), DM1-PRE (green), and DM1-POST (blue). (B and C) Scatterplots of mean PSI (or ψ) for (B) healthy CON versus DM1 samples before exercise and (C) DM1 patients before (DM1-PRE) and after (DM1-POST) exercise for all exons measured; 1581 missplicing events were detected as significantly different (|ψ| > 5%, FDR < 5%, P < 0.0002). Red dots represent significantly different alternatively spliced events, and gray dots represent nonstatistically different event. (D) Heatmap showing ψ values of novel alternatively spliced events in skeletal muscle of DM1 patients relative to healthy CON. (E) Scatterplots of individual ψ values for canonical missplicing events in DM1 biology. n = 10.

Exercise training ameliorates mitochondrial deficiency in DM1. Since exercise substantially improved clinical and functional outcomes in patients independently of alteration to the classic DM1 mRNA toxicity, we investigated posttranscriptional factors related to mitochondrial content and function, as they were the second most downregulated biological process in DM1 patients. In line with GO pathway analysis, the expression of mRNA transcripts coding for OXPHOS proteins were significantly downregulated in DM1-PRE (Figure 7, A–E). The AMPK/PGC-1α signaling axis is critical for maintaining mitochondrial content and quality (34). In agreement with lower levels of p-AMPKThr172, OXPHOS proteins were significantly lower in DM1-PRE. Specifically, complex I, III, IV, and V proteins were blunted (P < 0.05) by 0.37-, 0.68-, 0.56-, and 0.77-fold, respectively, in DM1-PRE relative to CON (Figure 7, F and G). Lower protein abundance was accompanied by reduced (P < 0.05) ADP-stimulated submaximal and maximal respiration of complex I (Figure 7, J and M) as well as maximal complex I+II–specific state 3 respiration (~31 %) in DM1 patients (Figure 7K). No differences were observed in complex I state 2 or complex II state 3 respiration (Figure 7, I and L)

Figure 7 Exercise training ameliorates mitochondrial deficiency in DM1 patients. Gene expression of all subunits of complex I (A), complex II (B), complex III (C), complex IV (D), and complex V (E) of the mitochondrial electron transport chain expressed as fold change relative to CON and grouped into mitochondrial (left) and nuclear encoded genes (right). (F) Representative Western blot of mitochondrial protein complexes (CI–CV). Full blot was overexpressed and cropped for better visualization of CI. A typical Ponceau stain displayed below demonstrates sample loading. Approximate molecular weights (kDa) shown at right of blots. (G) Graphical representation of CI–CV protein expression. (H) Representative images of succinate dehydrogenase staining. Original magnification, ×20. (I) State 2 complex I (CI) respiration in the presence of pyruvate plus malate (PM). (J) State 3 CI maximal respiration in the presence of PM plus ADP plus glutamate (PMDG). (K) State 3 complex I+II (CI+II) maximal respiration in the presence of PMDG plus succinate (PMDGS). (L) State 3 complex II (CII) maximal respiration in the presence of PMDGS plus rotenone (PMDGSR). (M) Submaximal ADP titration (25, 100, 500, 1000, 2000, 4000, and 8000 μM) curve with PM. Two samples from CON were of poor quality and therefore excluded from the respiration analysis. All respiration experiments were performed in duplicate and averaged for each participant. Data are expressed with bar graphs as mean (A–E) or as box and whisker plots with plus signs representing the mean (G and I–M). n = 9–11. *P < 0.05 versus CON, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction; #P < 0.05 versus DM1-PRE, 2-tailed paired t test corrected for multiple comparisons.

Aerobic training increased (P < 0.05) protein content of mitochondrial complexes to levels comparable to those of CON (Figure 7G). Furthermore, qualitative analysis revealed an increase in succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) staining intensity in DM1-POST compared with DM1-PRE (Figure 7H). Oxygen consumption rates (OCR) of complex I+II and II state 3 respiration were enhanced (P < 0.05) in DM1-POST (Figure 7, K and L). Complex I submaximal respiration rates in DM1 patients after exercise were no longer statistically different from those of CON (Figure 7M). To obtain predicted values of ADP sensitivity, we employed Michaelis-Menten analysis to calculate an estimated apparent Km. There were no significant differences in apparent Km among all groups (Supplemental Figure 8). Overall, DM1 patients presented with reduced mitochondrial transcripts, protein abundance, and function, which were mitigated with exercise training only at a posttranscriptional level.

Exercise alters expression of proteins important for mitochondrial dynamics. Mitochondrial morphology is a key determinant of organelle function (35). We examined expression of proteins essential for mitochondrial plasticity. At baseline, DM1 patients showed lower optic atrophy protein 1 (OPA1) (P < 0.05) and mitofusin-2 (MFN-2) (unadjusted P = 0.062) protein levels. Additionally, the inhibitory phosphorylation site of dynamin-related protein 1 (p-DRP1Ser637) was approximately 57% lower (P < 0.05) in DM1-PRE relative to CON (Figure 8, A and B). MFN-1 protein levels were similar at baseline between groups, as were fission-related proteins total DRP1 (t-DRP1) and mitochondrial fission 1 (FIS1) (Figure 8, B and C). We observed a trending increase in DRP1 activation (p-DRP1Ser616/t-DRP1; P = 0.10) in DM1-PRE compared with CON. Finally, mitophagy-related protein BCL2 interacting protein 3 (BNIP3) was significantly lower in DM1-PRE, but its downstream target, Parkin, was more abundant (P = 0.07, Figure 8D). In response to aerobic training, OPA1, MFN-1, FIS1, and BNIP3 levels significantly increased (Figure 8, A–D). Similarly, MFN-2, p-DRP1Ser637, and t-DRP1 increased following exercise, but increases failed to reach statistical significance (P = 0.06, P = 0.08, and P = 0.06, respectively; Figure 8, A–C). In contrast, Parkin protein levels were normalized (P < 0.05) to CON levels (Figure 8D). Collectively, these data suggest that there was an imbalance among fusion-, fission-, and mitophagy-related proteins in DM1 patients that was partially restored following 12 weeks of aerobic training.