Benefits of aerobic exercise in myotonic dystrophy type 1

The beneficial effect of exercise in the general population and in many disease states is widely accepted. However, caution must be used in recommending exercise to patients with muscular dystrophies, where muscle fibers may show increased susceptibility to activity-induced injury. For example, muscle injury in Duchenne muscular dystrophy is aggravated even by normal daily activities (1), and the muscle fibers specialized for rapid contraction are particularly vulnerable (2). Defining which type and intensity of exercise is appropriate in muscular dystrophy has been an active area of investigation (3, 4).

In the context of muscle disease where the benefits and harms of exercise need to be carefully weighed, Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) may be a distinct outlier. The causal mutation is an expanded CTG repeat in the 3′ UTR of the DM1 protein kinase (DMPK) gene. This mutation does not, as its primary effect, eliminate a protein product required for maintenance of skeletal muscle. Instead, the trinucleotide repeat gives rise to deleterious RNAs that carry long tracts of CUG repeats. The propensity of this repetitive RNA to self-associate, together with its high affinity for splicing factors in the muscleblind-like (MBNL) family, drives the formation of RNA-protein condensates, called foci, in the nucleus (5, 6). When MBNL proteins become sequestered in the foci, many changes of the transcriptome ensue (7). For example, certain transcripts revert to fetal or nonmuscle patterns of alternative splicing, which compromises muscle function through misexpression of protein isoforms. Similar problems occur in other tissues expressing the expanded CUG repeats: smooth muscle, brain, and the heart (8, 9).

Although current theories about RNA toxicity offer no indication as to whether DM1 muscles may have increased sensitivity to activity-induced damage or heightened responsivity to exercise, four separate studies indicate that exercise is safe and highly beneficial in a transgenic DM1 mouse model, acting to reduce RNA toxicity and partially restore the transcriptome (10–13). Reporting in this issue of the JCI, Mikhail and colleagues test the translation of this finding in patients with DM1, and show that exercise is indeed beneficial, but not in ways predicted by studies in transgenic mice (Figure 1 and ref. 14). The authors examined the effects of supervised aerobic exercise on a cycle ergometer in 11 participants with DM1. Although the intensity of the training was considered moderate (30 minutes, 3 times weekly for 12 weeks at 65%–75% maximal capacity), the subjects showed impressive gains. For example, maximum oxygen consumption, which at baseline was only 52% that of healthy controls, improved by 32%. Functional mobility measures, such as six-minute walk distance, showed parallel improvements, and lean body mass increased 1.6 kg on average. However, in contrast to what occurred in transgenic mice, the physiological improvements in DM1 patients were not accompanied by decreased RNA toxicity, as determined by analysis of RNA foci, MBNL proteins, and splicing regulation in pre- and postexercise biopsy samples of quadriceps muscle.