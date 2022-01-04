The role of 15 lipoxygenase 1 in asthma comes into focus

In this issue of the JCI, Nagasaki and colleagues provide direct evidence that 15LO1-derived 15-HpETE-PE plays a role in controlling redox balance in the airway of patients with asthma, with potential pathophysiologic consequences (22). Using measures of redox balance in BAL fluids and freshly harvested bronchial epithelial cells from subjects with asthma who were enrolled in two cohort studies, the investigators found higher glutathione disulfide (GSSH) (reflecting the consumption of GSH) and lower GSH/GSSH ratios in BAL fluids from subjects with severe asthma than those with mild/moderate disease and healthy controls. Intracellular GSH levels and GSH/GSSH ratios were lowest in epithelial cells from severe asthmatic subjects, consistent with increased utilization of GSH to maintain homeostasis. Both BAL fluid and intracellular GSH/GSSH levels correlated inversely with the levels of exhaled nitric oxide, a surrogate marker of T2-driven INOS expression, and correlated positively with measures of lung function. These observations are consistent with altered redox balance in severe asthma that correlates with both physiologic impairment and with surrogate measures of T2 inflammation.

To understand the potential role of IL-4Rα–driven 15LO1 activity in altering epithelial redox balance, the authors treated cultured bronchial epithelial cells with IL-13 ex vivo. As expected, IL-13 strongly upregulated 15LO1 protein expression. Unexpectedly, IL-13 also upregulated the expression of both GPX4 and SLC7A11, a glutamine transporter necessary to maintain intracellular GSH, suggesting a coordinated cellular response to preserve redox homeostasis. Stimulation of the cultured cells with IL-13 decreased both intracellular and extracellular levels of GSH, increased extracellular GSSH levels, and decreased GSH/GSSH ratios in both compartments. Based on studies using small interfering RNA knockdown and pharmacologic inhibition of 15LO1 in IL-13–stimulated epithelial cells, the changes involved 15LO1. Intracellular GSH levels and GSH/GSSH ratios in freshly obtained bronchial epithelial cells correlated inversely with 15LO1 expression levels but positively with the SLC7A11/15LO1 expression ratio (22). Treatment of the IL-13–stimulated epithelial cells with erastin, an inhibitor of SLC7A11 that depletes intracellular levels of GSH, induced cell death while modestly increasing expression and secretion of CCL26, periostin, and MUC5AC, each of which had previously been linked to 15LO1 activity based on ex vivo studies (18, 22, 23, 24). Thus, perturbations in redox homeostasis may substantially influence the physiological consequences of induced 15LO1 expression in asthma, CRSwNP, and other diseases associated with T2 inflammation.

The study by Nagasaki et al. (22) directly implicates altered redox balance in severe asthma, and links this altered balance to the induced expression and function of 15LO1. Although the authors do not directly demonstrate 15LO1-mediated ferroptosis in vivo, it is tempting to speculate that the altered barrier integrity observed in both asthma and CRSwNP may at least partly reflect this process. While no currently available drugs block 15LO1 activity in humans, a loss-of-function mutation of ALOX15 confers strong protection against the development of CRSwNP in cohorts from Sweden and the United Kingdom (25), strongly suggesting a key role for 15LO1 and its products in IL-4Rα–driven epithelial functional changes, and potential for therapeutic targeting of 15LO1 with inhibitors. It is tempting to speculate that the success of dupilumab as a treatment for asthma and CRSwNP could at least partly reflect a restoration of epithelial function by preventing ferroptosis (and other epithelial responses) that 15LO1 may control or influence.