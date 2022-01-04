15LO1 dictates glutathione redox changes in asthmatic airway epithelium to worsen type 2 inflammation

Characteristics of the study population

BAL fluid samples were obtained from 23 HC, 32 mild-moderate asthma (M/M), and 43 severe asthma (SA) subjects (Table 1) recruited through either Severe Asthma Research Program 3 (SARP3) (HL-109152) or Immune Mechanisms of Severe Asthma (IMSA) (AI-06684). While the patient groups did not differ by sex, M/M were of slightly lower age relative to both HC and SA and, unsurprisingly, higher fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and lower FEV 1 (% predicted) were observed across groups from HC to SA. Bronchoscopically obtained fresh HAECs were analyzed from 11 HC, 4 M/M, and 11 SA subjects, a subset of the local IMSA cohort with matching BAL samples (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151685DS1). The epithelial brushing subgroup did not differ from the full IMSA cohort. In vitro studies were performed on HAECs cultured at the air-liquid interface (ALI). Due to limited cell numbers available, the samples from the in vitro and ex vivo studies did not always overlap.

Table 1 Characteristics of all patients combined

The extracellular and intracellular redox balance, as measured by GSH and GSSG levels, differs between asthma and controls

BAL fluid. BAL fluid is an extracellular fluid compartment contributed to by both environmental and cellular factors. GSSG levels were higher in BAL fluid from SA as compared with that from HCs and were marginally elevated in M/M (overall P = 0.015). SA patients had higher BAL fluid GSSG than HCs (P = 0.004). These higher GSSG levels associated with lower GSH:GSSG ratios in BAL fluid (overall P = 0.004) (Figure 1A). BAL fluid GSH:GSSG was lower in both M/M (P = 0.020) and SA (P = 0.001) compared with HC. Although median levels were numerically lower in SA compared with M/M, there were no differences in BAL fluid GSSG or GSH:GSSG between M/M and SA. Controlling for BMI (significantly different across the participant groups) did not alter the results. GSH levels in BAL fluid did not differ across the 3 groups (overall P = 0.262). These data are in line with previously published data showing altered redox balance in asthmatic compared with healthy BAL fluid (3). FeNO is a well-recognized marker of T2 inflammation, being elevated in asthma and dramatically lowered by targeted T2/IL-4 receptor α antibodies (11, 12).

Figure 1 Abnormal redox balance, as measured by higher BAL fluid oxidized glutathione (GSSG) and lower intraepithelial cell GSH, is observed in asthmatic BAL fluid, as compared with healthy controls. GSH, GSSG, and the GSH:GSSG ratio were measured by enzymatic assay in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid and in fresh epithelial cells from healthy controls (HCs), mild/moderate (M/M), and severe asthma (SA) patients. (A) Higher levels of GSSG and lower GSH:GSSG ratios were observed in asthmatic BAL fluid. (B) Intracellular GSH levels and GSH:GSSG were lower in fresh asthmatic epithelial cells compared with HCs. (C) BAL fluid (n = 98) and intracellular GSH:GSSG (n = 26) positively correlated with FeNO. ANOVA with intergroup comparisons by t test was used for group comparisons. Pearson’s correlations were used for GSH:GSSG versus FeNO. Bonferroni-corrected significant P values for 3 groups was set at 0.0166. All data were log transformed prior to analysis and were converted back to the linear scale for presentation. Bars represent mean and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.01, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001.

Intracellular. To determine whether these BAL fluid levels were a reflection of intracellular GSH metabolism, freshly brushed and isolated HAECs were analyzed and compared to BAL fluid levels (Figure 1B). In contrast to BAL fluid, intracellular GSH (overall P = 0.035) was lower in SA (P = 0.010) compared with HC patients. Intracellular GSSG levels were low and did not differ between the groups (overall P = 0.440). However, similar to the BAL fluid, intracellular GSH:GSSG was substantially lower (overall P < 0.001) in both M/M and SA compared with HC (P = 0.004 and P < 0.001, respectively). Neither intracellular GSH nor GSH:GSSG differed between M/M and SA.

Relationship between the extracellular and intracellular compartments. To determine whether BAL fluid redox measures reflected intracellular (HAEC) levels, overlapping samples were compared (n = 26). Intracellular GSH levels correlated with BAL fluid GSH levels (r = 0.41, P = 0.037). There were no correlations between intracellular and BAL fluid GSSG or GSH:GSSG (Supplemental Table 2). Of note, enzymatic GSH, GSSG, and GSH:GSSG measurements corresponded well with measures using a high-performance liquid chromatography system (Supplemental Figure 1).

Relationship to FeNO and eosinophils. BAL fluid GSSG and GSH:GSSG correlated with FeNO, indirectly suggesting T2 inflammation may interact with airway redox biology (Table 2 and Figure 1C). As for BAL fluid, intracellular GSH and GSH:GSSG negatively correlated with FeNO, again supportive of a contribution from T2 inflammatory processes (Table 2, Figure 1C, and refs. 11, 12). However, neither BAL fluid nor intracellular GSH, GSSG, and GSH:GSSG correlated with BAL eosinophils or any other inflammatory cell, suggesting eosinophilia plays a lesser role in contributing to higher extracellular/BAL fluid GSSG than epithelial cells do (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4).

Table 2 Relationships of clinical, physiologic, and inflammatory factors to extracellular BAL fluid and intracellular GSH and GSSG

IL-13 upregulates 15LO1 pathway and lowers intracellular GSH

IL-13 increases the expression and activity of 15LO1, while inducing binding to PEBP1 (6, 7, 10, 13). This binding switches 15LO1’s preferred substrate from free arachidonic acid to arachidonic acid conjugated to PE, which generates ferroptotic lipids, including the hydroperoxy-phospholipid 15-hydroperoxy-eicosatetraenoic acid–PE (15-HpETE-PE) (6, 7, 10, 13).

Under homeostatic conditions, 15-HpETE-PE is rapidly and specifically metabolized by the GSH-dependent GPX4 to the nonreactive hydroxy derivative 15-HETE-PE (6, 14). This activity could consume GSH and lower intracellular levels of reduced intracellular GSH. Direct oxidation of GSH to GSH• through free radical intermediates formed from 15-HpETE-PE before it is metabolized could also occur. In line with these metabolic possibilities, we observed that previously described increases in 15LO1 pathway proteins and activity were accompanied by decreases in both intracellular GSH (P < 0.001) and GSH:GSSG (P = 0.004; Figure 2A). Although there were only marginal increases in intracellular GSSG levels (P = 0.064), IL-13 increased extracellular (apical supernatant) GSSG (P = 0.009), while lowering both GSH (P = 0.012) and GSH:GSSG (P = 0.006; Figure 2B), supportive of intracellular compensatory mechanisms that mirror the ex vivo (BAL and fresh HAEC) findings. In this regard, as 15LO1 increased, GPX4 expression concomitantly increased to balance the high 15LO1 activity (Figure 2C). In addition, SLC7A11, the antiporter providing intracellular cystine (necessary to maintain intracellular GSH levels) also increased (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A). These data support an effect of IL-13 to decrease total and reduced GSH through high 15LO1, PEBP1, and GPX4 activity, which is partially compensated by (a) increased expression/activity of SLC7A11 to enhance new intracellular GSH production and (b) increased export of GSSG.

Figure 2 IL-13 lowers alters the intra- and extracellular oxidative potential by decreasing intracellular GSH and GSH:GSSG and increasing extracellular GSSG. (A) IL-13 decreases intracellular GSH levels and lowers the GSH:GSSG ratio (n = 6). (B) IL-13 also decreases extracellular GSH levels but increases extracellular GSSG, lowering GSH:GSSG (n = 6). (C) IL-13 (10 ng/mL) increases expression of 15LO1, GPX4, and SLC7A11 by Western blot, with GPX4 and SLC7A11 increases quantified by densitometry (n = 4–12). Matched-pair analysis of log-transformed data was used to compare conditions.

15LO1 increases intracellular oxidative potential by lowering GSH and increasing extracellular GSSG

To confirm that 15LO1-PEBP1 complex activity alters IL-13–induced intracellular GSH levels, we modeled these relationships in vitro by stimulating cultured HAECs (at ALI) with IL-13 for 7–10 days in the presence and absence of 15LO1 protein (dicer siRNA knockdown [KD] of ALOX15 gene) or enzymatic activity (specific 15LO1 inhibitor BLX2477) (14, 15). ALOX15 KD normalized the intracellular GSH (P = 0.003), while chemical inhibition of 15LO1 had a marginal, but insignificant effect (P = 0.066). GSH:GSSG increased (both P < 0.05) to levels seen in control wells. Intracellular GSSG was marginally decreased by KD of ALOX15 (P = 0.069), but not by chemical inhibition (P = 0.203; Figure 3, A and B). These small differences in efficacy of BLX2477 may be explained by the 3-log higher IC 50 of BLX2477 for free versus PE-esterified eicosatetraenoic acid (ETE) (Supplemental Figure 3). ALOX15 KD did, however, lead to decreased extracellular GSSG (P = 0.021), with marginal but insignificant increases in extracellular GSH:GSSG (P = 0.083). It did not impact extracellular GSH (P = 0.260; Figure 3C). Of note, KD of ALOX15 and inhibition of 15LO1 decreased GPX4 protein expression, consistent with less need for peroxidase activity. There were inconsistent and nonsignificant reductions in SLC7A11 (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 3 15LO1 expression and activity regulate intracellular redox balance by lowering GSH and GSH:GSSG. (A) Under IL-13–stimulated conditions, ALOX15 (15LO1) knockdown (KD) increases intracellular GSH and the GSH:GSSG ratio toward control conditions (n = 6). (B) Under IL-13 conditions, inhibition of 15LO1 by the specific 15LO1 inhibitor BLX2477 also restores intracellular GSH and GSH:GSSG (n = 6). (C) ALOX15 KD lowers extracellular GSSG and restores a normal GSH:GSSG ratio (n = 6). (D) Representative Western blots demonstrating that ALOX15 KD also decreases GPX4 protein expression (n = 4). (E) Representative Western blots show decreased expression of GPX4 under conditions of 15LO1 inhibition (n = 4). (F) Ex vivo 15LO1 protein expression correlates with intraepithelial cell GSH and GSH:GSSG (n = 15). (G) Indexing SLC7A11, as a critical regulator of intracellular GSH levels, to 15LO1 improves the relationship of 15LO1 to intracellular GSH (n = 12). Matched-pair analysis (A–C) of log-transformed data was used to compare conditions, while Pearson’s correlation was used for F and G.

We previously reported that IL-13 increases intracellular 15-HpETE-PE via 15LO1 in vitro in modest molar amounts (see also Supplemental Figure 4A and ref. 7). These picomolar levels of 15-HpETE-PE alone (Supplemental Figure 4A, generated under IL-13 plus arachidonic acid conditions) would be insufficient to directly oxidize the nanomolar changes caused by oxidation of GSH to GSSG observed in response to IL-13 (or the change with inhibition of 15LO1 or KD of ALOX15/15LO1). Given that GPX4 can reduce hydroperoxy derivatives of different lipids, we analyzed the amounts of all major hydroperoxy- and hydroxy-phospholipids impacted by IL-13 by LC-MS/MS (see Methods). As seen in Supplemental Figure 4B, the sum of total intracellular hydroperoxy- and hydroxy-phospholipids following IL-13 stimulation was approximately 2 nmol/mg protein, that is, sufficient amounts to quantifiably impact the change in intracellular GSH (and the increases in GSSG) under these two conditions, as shown in Supplemental Figure 4C under similar conditions. Thus, the loss of intracellular GSH in the presence of active generation of hydroperoxy-phospholipids could occur through several active mechanisms, including formation of GSH•, export of GSSG, inadequate replenishment of GSH, or insufficient levels of GSSG reductase, each directly or indirectly dependent on the generation of hydroperoxy-phospholipids. It should also be noted that the actual amounts of hydroperoxy-phospholipids formed after IL-13 treatment may be even greater if one accounts for the electrophilic secondary products of hydroperoxy-phospholipid decay that attack the nucleophilic sites of proteins and form covalent adducts.

These in vitro mechanisms were recapitulated ex vivo, as observed by the strong correlations of ex vivo 15LO1 protein with intracellular GSH (r = –0.68, P = 0.005) and GSH:GSSG (r = –0.62, P = 0.014) in freshly brushed HAECs (Figure 3F). Because SLC7A11 regulates GSH synthesis (through intracellular cystine availability) and 15LO1 decreases intracellular GSH, a high SLC7A11 to 15LO1 protein ratio likely supports high/normal intracellular GSH. Indeed, intracellular GSH (r = 0.78, P = 0.003) and GSH:GSSG (r = 0.60, P = 0.038) positively correlated with the SLC7A11/15LO1 protein ratio, without relation to intracellular GSSG. This suggests that under T2 “stressed” conditions, increases in SLC7A11 activity help maintain intracellular redox balance (Figure 3G). Thus, we identify 15LO1 pathway activity in vitro as a prime driver of lower intracellular reduced GSH levels and export of GSSG. Under steady-state conditions, this GSSG is rapidly exported to extracellular fluid, potentially contributing to the higher levels of GSSG measured in asthmatic BAL fluid, while also contributing to an altered intracellular redox balance.

Further alterations in intracellular redox balance driven by lower GSH availability induce cell death and enhance T2 signature protein expression

We previously demonstrated that 15LO1-PEBP1 complex activation consistently upregulates the expression of T2-signature gene/protein expression, including MUC5AC, periostin (POSTN), and CCL26 (6, 10, 14). Although the mechanism for this upregulation is not fully characterized, altered redox states are known to enhance expression of numerous genes/proteins. To determine whether increases in intracellular GSH directly enhance expression of T2-signature proteins in HAECs, we lowered intracellular GSH levels by inhibiting SLC7A11 using the chemical inhibitor erastin (16). As anticipated, chemical inhibition of SLC7A11 by erastin lowered intracellular GSH and GSH:GSSG (Figure 4A). Interestingly, these changes were accompanied by marginal increases in 15LO1 (P = 0.082), potentially further contributing to GSH oxidation (Figure 4B). Physiologically, this lowering of GSH led to increased LDH release (P = 0.031), consistent with redox activation of ferroptosis and cell death (Figure 4C and refs. 8, 17). Worsening intracellular oxidative potential was accompanied by increases in intracellular expression of downstream T2 signature proteins, such as POSTN and CCL26, with nonsignificant increases in inducible NO synthase (iNOS/NOS2; Figure 4, D and E). In addition to enhancement of intracellular expression, basal secretion of POSTN and CCL26 increased in parallel (Figure 4, D and F). iNOS is not a secreted protein and was not evaluated for secretion. Apical protein secretion of MUC5AC (by ELISA; Figure 4F) was also increased with erastin, as compared with IL-13 alone. These results confirm that decreases in intracellular GSH (and associated increased oxidative stress) worsen T2 inflammatory protein expression and secretion in HAECs, while increasing their susceptibility to ferroptotic death.

Figure 4 Activity of the cystine-glutamate antiporter SLC7A11 modulates intracellular redox, cell death, and type 2 signature protein expression. (A) Inhibition of SLC7A11 activity by erastin lowers intracellular GSH and the GSH:GSSG ratio (n = 6). (B) This decrease in GSH:GSSG is accompanied by increased expression of 15LO1 (n = 4). (C) The decreased GSH:GSSG increases LDH release, consistent with activation of oxidatively driven cell death (n = 6). (D) Representative Western blot of intracellular and secreted type 2 signature markers following SLC7A11 chemical inhibition with erastin for 24 hours (n = 3–4). (E) Densitometry results showing increases in intracellular periostin (POSTN), CCL26, and iNOS following treatment with erastin (n = 3–4). (F) Densitometry results showing parallel fold-change increases in basilar secretion of POSTN and CCL26, with increased apical secretion of MUC5AC protein following treatment with erastin (n = 4). Matched-pair analysis following log transformation was used to compare the conditions.

BAL fluid and intracellular GSH pathways correlate with HAEC T2-associated gene expression

To determine whether these in vitro findings were reflected ex vivo, BAL fluid GSSG levels were compared to fresh HAEC expression of T2-related genes from 2 different RNA-Seq databases (SARP3 and IMSA), which were harmonized and merged as outlined in the Methods (Table 3). BAL fluid GSSG strongly and positively correlated with ALOX15 expression, with weaker relationships to POSTN and NOS2 expression. Importantly, ALOX15 expression also correlated strongly with a T2 inflammatory gene signature (Supplemental Table 5), supporting the link between the GSH pathway, T2 inflammation, and 15LO1. Perhaps not surprisingly, intracellular GSH levels more strongly correlated with fresh HAEC expression of ALOX15 (Table 3). These results support the hypothesis that the T2-induced 15LO1 pathway–induced alteration of intracellular redox balance enhances T2 inflammatory responses ex vivo.

Table 3 Relationships of HAEC gene expression with BAL fluid (n = 84) and intracellular (n = 23) GSH pathways

Altered redox balance ex vivo correlates with worsened clinical and physiologic outcomes

BAL fluid. Both BAL fluid GSSG and GSH:GSSG were (differentially) correlated with FEV 1 (Table 2 and Figure 5A). Similarly, patients who experienced asthma exacerbations in the previous year had lower BAL fluid GSH:GSSG than those who did not (Figure 5A). Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ) score correlated with BAL fluid GSH:GSSG as well (r = 0.33, P = 0.005). These data suggest a relationship of worsening airway obstruction and asthma control with higher GSH-related oxidative stress measures.

Figure 5 Ex vivo extra- and intracellular redox balance is associated with clinical outcomes relevant to asthma. (A) Extracellular BAL fluid GSH:GSSG ratio correlates with lung function (n = 98), as measured by predicted FEV 1 % (n = 75) and associates with asthma exacerbations. (B) Intracellular GSH:GSSG correlates with predicted FEV 1 % (n = 26), while in small numbers the association with baseline exacerbations (n = 15) is not significant. Pearson’s correlation testing was performed for comparisons of predicted FEV 1 % with GSH:GSSG, while t tests were used for group comparisons. Data were log transformed except for predicted FEV 1 %, which was normally distributed. Bars represent mean and error bars represent SEM.