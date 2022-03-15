High-dose rifampin improves bactericidal activity without increased intracerebral inflammation in animal models of tuberculous meningitis

Animal studies. Female C3HeB/FeJ mice (7 to 8 weeks old, Jackson Laboratories) were infected through a burr hole (Micro-Drill Kit, Braintree Scientific Inc.) using a stereotaxic instrument (David KOPF Instruments, model 900) at specified coordinates (0.6 mm dorsal to bregma, 1.2 mm lateral to middle line, and 2 mm ventral) for intraventricular injection. Titrated frozen stocks were used to implant 6.41 ± 0.08 log 10 CFU of M. tuberculosis H37Rv in 2.7 μL or PBS using a 5 μL Hamilton syringe (Hamilton, 88000). CSF was obtained from mice using a published protocol (52) modified for use in an animal biosafety level-3 (ABSL-3) facility. Protein levels were measured using a BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher). Titrated frozen stocks were used to implant 5.57 ± 1.09 log 10 CFU in male and female New Zealand white rabbits (5 to 6 days old, Robinson Services Inc.), as described previously (16), but modified for intraventricular injection. Based on human equivalent neurodevelopment at the time of infection, the mouse and rabbit models represent adult and pediatric (6 to 12 months old) age groups, respectively (20, 53). Treatments began 2 and 3 weeks after infection in mice and rabbits, respectively.

Experimentally infected mice and rabbits were randomly allocated to receive standard-dose (10 mg/kg/d) or high-dose (35 mg/kg/d) rifampin (R 10 and R 35 , respectively) in combination with isoniazid, pyrazinamide, and dexamethasone by oral gavage (except that dexamethasone was administered intraperitoneally in mice) 5 days per week at human equipotent doses (Supplemental Table 2) (54, 55). Dexamethasone dose was based on the already known biological effect in mice (56, 57) and dosing conversion between mice and humans (55) as well as rabbits and humans (54). In mice, rifampin dose prior to sample collection for mass spectrometry was administered by oral gavage and tissue harvested at the time to reach plasma C max (T max ) (58). However, due to the unique digestive physiology in rabbits, on the day of sacrifice, rifampin was administered intravenously with sample collection performed 30 minutes after the dose, consistent with our previous studies (10, 12). Quantification of bacterial burden in whole-brain and spleen tissues was performed as described previously (10). Multiplex Luminex assays (EMD Millipore) were performed to measure cytokine levels and normalized to protein. Evans blue extravasation assays were performed in M. tuberculosis–infected and control (PBS injected) animals injected intravenously with 5 mL/kg of 2% (w/v) Evans blue. One hour after injection, animals were sacrificed and perfused with PBS through the heart (left ventricle). Evans blue was visualized and quantified by optical imaging (excitation at 620 nm, emission at 680 nm) using the IVIS Lumina LT (PerkinElmer).

Tissues were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies targeting Iba-1 (Wako, 019-19741, 1:500) and P-glycoprotein (Novus Biological, catalog 1007906, 1:100) for mice and Iba-1 (Abcam, catalog ab107159, 1:500) for rabbit tissues. Secondary goat (Thermo Fisher, catalog A11011) or donkey (Thermo Fisher, catalog A32849) Alexa Fluor antibodies were utilized and imaged with an Nikon A1+ confocal microscope. Data analyses were performed using HALO (Indica Labs). To decrease bias, regions of interest were drawn at the edge of TB lesions to quantify immunofluorescence in predefined zones A (<500 μm), B (>500 μm to <1,000 μm), and C (>1,000 μm); measurements indicate distance from border of the lesion (Supplemental Figure 7). All zones had the same area (0.26 mm2). Immunostaining of clarified whole mouse brains was performed to visualize pathology in 3D using the iDISCO protocol (59). Vasculature and microglia were labeled by targeting α-SMA (Abcam, 1000093) and Iba-1 (Wako, 1037485), respectively. Whole brains were imaged with light sheet microscopy (LaVision BioTec UltraMicroscope II) and visualized and quantified using Imaris (version 9.2). Same-size volumes of interest (VOIs) were created on the lesion and contralateral areas. Quantification of α-SMA intensity was represented as percentage of area.

Plasma, CSF, and brain tissues were assayed using validated ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) and liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS) for rifampin at the Infectious Diseases Pharmacokinetics Laboratory of the University of Florida (standard curves from 50.00 to 0.05 μg/mL). The assays measured both the free and protein-bound rifampin. Calibration curves were prepared in plasma and in artificial CSF, and assay performance was similar in both. The 25-desacetyl rifampin was not measured in mice and was undetectable in rabbit CSF and brain tissues.

Human studies. Studies were performed in 2 cohorts of TB patients. The first cohort comprised 12 TB patients enrolled from January 2017 to February 2019 in a first-in-human study utilizing dynamic 11C-rifampin PET/CT (10) at the Johns Hopkins Hospitals. All patients received at least 10 days of TB treatment by the time of imaging. The second cohort of 4 patients with TB meningitis was established by retrospective analysis of medical records at the Johns Hopkins Hospitals from July 2011 to July 2021 to identify patients with confirmed drug-susceptible (microbiology or molecular methods) TB meningitis who underwent longitudinal MRI assessments during TB treatment. Blood-brain barrier disruption was estimated using volumetric measurements (cm3) of enhancing brain tissues on postcontrast T1-weighted scans (sites of leakage of GBCA). ADC, which measures the diffusion magnitude of water molecules in tissues, was used as an indirect measure of brain edema. Brain tissue biopsies (performed for clinical reasons) were utilized for histopathological analysis.

Imaging. 11C-Rifampin was synthesized at the Johns Hopkins PET Center using current good manufacturing practices. 124I-DPA-713 and 18F-py-albumin (methods adapted from refs. 60, 61) were synthesized for animal use. 18F-FDG was purchased from Sofie Co.

Live M. tuberculosis–infected animals were imaged inside transparent and sealed biocontainment cells compliant with BSL-3 containment and capable of delivering air-anesthetic mixture to sustain live animals during imaging, as previously described (19). PET/CT acquisition was performed on the nanoScan PET/CT (Mediso) after intravenous injection of the radiotracer as follows: 15 minutes static PET 45 minutes after injection of 18F-FDG (5.8 ± 0.3 MBq) after fasting for at least 8 hours; 20 minutes static PET 24 hours after injection of 124I-DPA-713 (8.6 ± 0.5 MBq); and dynamic PET for 40 minutes immediately after injection of 11C-rifampin (8.9 ± 5.1 MBq) or 18F-py–albumin (6.2 ± 0.4 MBq). In animals undergoing multimodal imaging, radiotracer injection was separated by 1 day and performed sequentially using from short to long half-life radiotracers (i.e., 11C first, 18F, and finally 124I) to avoid contamination from residual radiotracer. Images were reconstructed and coregistered using VivoQuant, version 3.5 (InviCRO), and spherical VOIs were drawn to measure PET activity or time-activity curves in the blood (left ventricle), brain lesions, and contralateral unaffected regions. Whole blood VOIs were corrected to plasma using the average hematocrit (45%) in mice. Heatmap overlays were implemented using RStudio Version 1.2.1335 (R Foundation).

Human studies were conducted as previously reported (10, 12). Briefly, a dynamic PET/CT (Biograph mCT, Siemens) was performed for 45 minutes (midabdomen to the skull vertex) immediately after an intravenous injection of 11C-rifampin (337 ± 14 MBq). Images were reconstructed and coregistered using PMOD (PMOD Technologies LLC). 3D spherical VOIs were drawn to measure 11C-rifampin in the blood (left ventricle), brain lesions (visualized with T1 postcontrast and T2 FLAIR MRI sequences), and contralateral unaffected brain regions. Whole blood VOIs were corrected to plasma using the patient hematocrit. PET/CT was performed after intravenous injection of 18F-FDG (310-318 MBq) on a Discovery DRX PET/CT scanner (GE Healthcare) or Biograph mCT PET/CT. The “hot contour ROI” PMOD tool was used to measure lesion volumes in T1 after contrast within the high-intensity areas. 3D spherical VOIs of the same size were drawn to measure the ADC on diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI). Due to the logistics of scanning patients, some MRI scans were acquired on different scanners. This does not affect quantification of T1 postcontrast enhancement, as volume rather than intensity of enhancing tissues was used for the current studies. Similarly, for ADC quantification, an internal normalization approach was utilized in which ADC values in the relevant involved VOIs were normalized to contralateral VOIs. This ratio-based method eliminates the variability of ADC measures across scanners.

Statistics. Prism 9.2 (GraphPad Software Inc.) was used. Data are represented as median ± IQR except bacterial burden (CFU), which is presented as mean ± SD. Multiple comparisons were performed using 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. Significance between 2 groups was determined with 2-tailed t test (parametric distribution) or Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test (nonparametric distribution). Correlation analysis for PET imaging was performed using Spearman’s correlation analysis. P ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Sample size, selection, and replicates are provided in the figure legends. Although animal and human studies were not blinded, a unique identification number was provided to each subject and measurements were made without knowledge of group assignment.

Study approval. All protocols were approved by the Johns Hopkins University Biosafety, Radiation Safety, Animal Care and Use, and IRB committees. The first cohort comprised 12 TB patients in a first-in-human study utilizing dynamic 11C-rifampin PET/CT (10, 12) at the Johns Hopkins Hospitals per the US FDA Radioactive Drug Research Committee program guidelines (62, 63). These studies were approved by the Johns Hopkins University IRB Committee and the Maryland Department of Health IRB. Written, informed consent was obtained from all participants, and there was no external data and safety monitoring board. The second cohort of 4 patients with TB meningitis was established by retrospective analysis of medical records at the Johns Hopkins Hospitals. Only deidentified images are presented.