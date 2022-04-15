Interleukin-10 contributes to reservoir establishment and persistence in SIV-infected macaques treated with antiretroviral therapy

Macaque model for characterization of IL-10 levels and signaling. Fifteen Indian-origin, specific pathogen–free (SPF) rhesus macaques (RMs; Macaca mulatta) were sourced from the Yerkes National Primate Research Center (YNPRC) colony and single-housed in an animal biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) facility at YNPRC as previously described (7). All RMs were female, between 54 and 120 months old at time of infection, and were Mamu-B*08– and -B*17– with 7 animals being Mamu-A*01+ (Supplemental Table 1). RMs were infected i.v. with 300 TCID 50 (50% tissue culture infective dose) SIVmac 239 and at day 60 post-infection (d60 p.i.) began a 5-drug, oral ART consisting of an integrase inhibitor (100 mg raltegravir/RLT twice a day), 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (30 mg/kg emtricitabine/FTC and 20 mg/kg tenofovir/PMPA), and a boosted protease inhibitor (375 mg darunavir/DAR twice a day with 50 mg ritonavir/RIT). ART was maintained for 7 months with tissue biopsies collected at d259 p.i. Notably, RGe12 exhibited poor viral control. To increase the number of analyzed animals, our study include 7 RMs (RLm12, ROe12, RJp11, RGv10, RVt10, RTb12, RHa10) that, starting at d60 and d203 p.i., began a 6-dose, weekly cycle of subcutaneous rhesus IL-21-IgFc (IL-21) at 100 μg/kg (34), which did not impact plasma concentrations of IL-10, LN levels of IL-10, CD4+ T cell counts in peripheral blood, or the frequency of LN Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and ref. 34). Treatment group stratification was balanced for the set point viral loads and the nadir of CD4+ T cell counts during chronic infection.

Macaque model for IL-10 neutralization study. Six Indian-origin, SPF RMs (M. mulatta) were sourced from the YNPRC colony and single-housed at YNPRC in an animal BSL-2 facility as previously described (7). All RMs were male, between 43 and 46 months old at time of infection, and were Mamu-B*08– and -B*17– with 2 being Mamu-A*01+ (Supplemental Table 6). RMs were infected i.v. with 300 TCID 50 SIVmac 239 and at d35 p.i. began a 3-drug, daily ART regimen consisting of an integrase inhibitor (2.5 mg/kg dolutegravir/DTG; ViiV Healthcare) and 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (40 mg/kg emtricitabine/FTC and 5.1 mg/kg tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/TDF; Gilead Sciences) coformulated in 15% kleptose (Roquette America) for subcutaneous administration (63). The anti–IL-10 mAb (see Formulation of the anti–IL-10 mAb) was delivered i.v. without pretreatment at d211 p.i. at 10 mg/kg and again 27 days later (d238 p.i.) at 20 mg/kg. Notably, RBf16 only received 14.45 mg/kg at the second anti–IL-10 mAb administration because of limited compound yields. Necropsy was performed on all RMs at d263 p.i. with tissues, including LN biopsies, collected postmortem. A schematic of the study design, generated with BioRender (biorender.com), is given in Figure 5A.

Sample collection and processing. LN biopsies, rectal biopsies, plasma, and PBMCs were collected longitudinally and processed as previously described (7, 34). In the IL-10 neutralization cohort, peripheral blood was drawn immediately before and 5 minutes after infusion of the anti–IL-10 mAb for pharmacokinetics and levels of plasma IL-10 (Figure 5, C and D).

Formulation of the anti–IL-10 mAb. The amino acid sequence of IL-10 is more than 95% identical between humans, cynomolgus macaques, and RMs; furthermore, the epitope targeted by the anti–IL-10 mAb is identical between humans and RMs. The anti–IL-10 mAb (MK-1966/JES3.12G8) is a κ chain IgG1 with a rhesus engineered variable domain and a rhesus constant domain, to minimize the formation of anti-drug antibodies. Before use, mAbs were purified using size exclusion chromatography and reverse-phase HPLC, and were confirmed as endotoxin free (<0.03 EU/mg). The route, dose, and interval for the anti–IL-10 mAb were selected based on a dose-ranging pilot conducted by Merck & Co. ,Inc. in which 0.3 and 10 mg/kg were tested in uninfected cynomolgus macaques. Pilot data suggested a 10 mg/kg dose would be sufficient to capture more than 90% of the antigen; however, deviations in pharmacokinetics and dynamics led to the recommendation to increase the dose to 20 mg/kg. Historically, no adverse events were encountered with 4 weekly administrations at 25 mg/kg using a humanized mAb in cynomolgus macaques or following a single infusion of 10 mg/kg in humans with systemic lupus erythematosus. Bioactivity of the rhesusized mAb was confirmed by the in vitro neutralization of induced rhesus STAT3 phosphorylation using a STAT3 capture antibody (clone 232209, catalog MAB1799, R&D Systems), p-STAT3 detection antibody (clone Tyr705/D3A7, catalog 9145L, Cell Signaling Technology), and an anti-rabbit secondary antibody (HRP conjugate, catalog 31460, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using a U937 reporter cell line (catalog CRL-1593.2, ATCC) engineered with a p-STAT3–responsive luciferase reporter using a lentiviral vector (catalog CLS-6028L-8, QIAGEN).

Flow cytometry. Fresh mononuclear cells (106 cells per test) were stained with anti-human mAbs, as detailed in Supplemental Methods, that we have shown to be cross-reactive in RMs (7, 34, 64, 65) and that have been validated in databases maintained by the Nonhuman Primate Reagent Resource. Chemokine mAbs were incubated at 37°C for 15 minutes, and the surface stain was performed at room temperature for 30 minutes. In the characterization cohort, samples underwent fixation/permeabilization with BD Cytofix/Cytoperm for 17 minutes, and intracellular stains were performed for 30 minutes. In the neutralization cohort, these samples underwent fixation/permeabilization with a FoxP3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Kit (Tonbo Biosciences) at 4°C for 45 minutes. A representative stain is given in Supplemental Figure 4. Acquisition of phenotypic data was performed on a minimum of 100,000 live CD3+ T cells on an LSRII (BD Biosciences) or an LSRFortessa (BD Biosciences) driven by BD FACSDiva software. Acquired data were analyzed using FlowJo software (version 9.9.6).

Fluorescence-activated cell sorting. Cryopreserved PBMC- and LN-derived mononuclear cells from chronically infected (d58 p.i.) and ART-treated (d259 p.i.) RMs were sorted for the following memory CD4+ T cells subsets: naive (Tn; PD-1dimCD200–CD95–CD28+CCR7+), effector memory (Tem; PD-1dimCD200–CD95+CCR7–), central memory (Tcm; PD-1dimCD200–CD95+CCR7+), and T follicular helper (Tfh; CD200+PD-1hi). Samples were stained with a 9-parameter mAb panel: anti-CD3–APC-Cy7 (clone SP34-2; 5 μL; catalog 557757), anti-CCR7–Cy7PE (clone 3D12; 7.5 μL; catalog 557648), anti-CD28–PE-CF594 (clone CD28.2; 5 μL; catalog 562296), and anti-CD95–Cy5PE (clone DX2; 10 μL; catalog 559773), all from BD Biosciences; anti-CD200–PE (clone OX104; 10 μL; catalog 329206), anti–PD-1–BV421 (clone EH12.2H7; 5 μL; catalog 329920), and anti-CD4–BV650 (clone OKT4; 2.5 μL; catalog 317436), all from BioLegend; and anti-CD8–FITC (clone 3B5; 5 μL; catalog 50-113-7496) and LIVE/DEAD Fixable Aqua Dead Cell Stain (2 μL of 1:10 dilution; catalog L34957), both from Thermo Fisher Scientific. mAb volumes were scaled per 107 mononuclear cells. Chemokine mAbs (e.g., CCR7) were incubated at 37°C for 15 minutes, and the surface stain was performed at room temperature for 30 minutes. Cells were sorted using a FACSAria II Flow Cytometer (BD Biosciences) in BSL-2+ containment driven with the BD FACSDiva software. A representative stain and sorting strategy is shown in Figure 2E.

Quantitative viral outgrowth assay. QVOA was performed as previously described (34, 66) on LN CD4+ cells. A detailed procedure is provided in Supplemental Methods.

Soluble inflammation biomarkers. Levels of soluble CD14 (sCD14), soluble CD163 (sCD163), neopterin, LPS, soluble IFN-γ–induced protein 10 (IP-10), and C-reactive protein (CRP) were quantified in plasma using commercially available ELISA kits according to the manufacturer’s instructions. sCD14 levels were quantified using a human CD14 Quantikine ELISA kit (R&D Systems) and expressed as μg/mL. IP-10 levels were quantified using a human IP-10 Quantikine ELISA kit (R&D Systems) and expressed as pg/ml. Plasma CRP levels were measured using a monkey CRP ELISA kit (Life Diagnostics Inc.) and expressed as μg/ml. sCD163 levels were quantified using a Macro163 ELISA kit (IQ Products and Trillium Diagnostics) and expressed as ng/mL. Neopterin levels were quantified using an ELISA for the quantitative determination of neopterin in serum, plasma, and urine (Brahms Diagnostica) and expressed as ng/mL. For quantification of LPS levels, plasma samples were diluted to 20% with endotoxin-free water and heated to 70°C for 10 minutes followed by quantification using a Limulus Amebocyte assay (Cambrex) expressed as pg/mL.

Ultrasensitive soluble IL-10 immunoassay. In the IL-10 characterization cohort, plasma IL-10 was determined by an ultrasensitive sandwich immunoassay developed at Merck & Co., Inc. on the Singulex Erenna Platform (EMD Millipore). Merck generated in-house mouse mAbs against human IL-10 (capture, TC50.31D11; detection, TC40.11D8), labeled by Singulex capture or detection antibody-labeling kits, as appropriate. The biotinylated capture antibody was immobilized on streptavidin-coated paramagnetic beads, which were incubated first with minimally diluted sample followed by fluorophore-labeled detection antibody. The detection antibody was then eluted from the bead, neutralized, and transferred to a 384-well plate. Mean fluorescent signal for each sample was directly proportional to the concentration of eluted antibody, which was itself proportional to the amount of bound analyte on the bead. The assay standard was recombinant nonhuman primate IL-10, expressed in Expi239F cells (catalog A14527, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and purified from supernatant. The assay was shown to be sensitive to 0.2 pg/mL of rhesus IL-10.

Electrochemiluminescent IL-10 immunoassay. In the IL-10 neutralization cohort, plasma IL-10 was measured with a less sensitive (10 pg/mL limit of detection) sequential-format electrochemiluminescent (ECL) sandwich immunoassay on a MesoScale Discovery Platform. The capture antibody, a biotinylated Merck mouse anti–human IL-10 mAb, was coated onto a streptavidin-coated assay plate. IL-10 from the sample was captured by the capture antibody. Assay standards were made by dilution of Merck rhesus-recombinant IL-10 in assay diluent containing 25 μg/mL rhesusized anti–IL-10 mAb (MK-1966/JES3.12G8) that was incubated for 1 hour before use. The detection antibody, a Merck in-house mouse anti–human IL-10 mAb modified by conjugation with Sulfo-Tag, was added to the assay plate. The assay plate was then read on the MesoScale Sector Imager, and the light signal generated was directly proportional to the concentration of IL-10 in the original sample.

Pharmacokinetics of the anti–IL-10 mAb. Detection of the anti–IL-10 mAb (MK-1966/JES3.12G8) was performed by an ECL sandwich immunoassay in homogeneous format on a MesoScale Discovery Platform with a 2 μg/mL limit of detection. Capture and detection antibodies were Merck in-house mouse mAbs against the drug antibody idiotype. The capture antibody was biotinylated, and the detection antibody was conjugated to Sulfo-Tag. The assay buffer contained 20% rhesus serum, to ensure a constant serum level in all samples, calibrators, and controls regardless of dilution. The capture antibody, detection antibody, and sample were mixed and incubated in a nonbinding plate to allow complex formation. The incubated mixture was then added to a streptavidin-coated assay plate and incubated to allow complex formation. The plate was then read on a MesoScale Sector Imager, with the light signal generated by each sample being directly proportional to the drug concentration in that sample.

Intracellular p27 single-molecule array assay. Cryopreserved PBMCs and LN mononuclear cells were thawed and lysed at 5 × 106 cells/mL with lysis buffer containing 1% Triton X-100 in 50% FBS and 0.5% casein in PBS (67). The lysates were frozen at –80°C overnight and were then incubated with 50 μL Dynabeads M-280 Streptavidin (catalog 11206D, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 3 hours with rotation using a HulaMixer. The lysate was centrifuged at 18,407g for 10 minutes, and the supernatant was collected. For the Single Molecule Array Assay (Simoa), a Quanterix p24 kit was used with standard assay conditions with the substitution of an anti-p27 detection mAb (catalog ABL-4324, ABL Inc.), which was biotin-labeled and used at a final working concentration of 0.3 μg/mL. The p27 concentration (pg/mL) was calculated based on the assay standard curve.

Viral loads. Plasma SIV viral loads (SIV-RNA copies/mL) were determined using quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) assays with either a 60-copies/mL (68) or a 15-copies/mL (69) limit of detection for the IL-10 characterization and neutralization cohorts, respectively.

Cell-associated SIV-DNA and -RNA. In the IL-10 characterization cohort, cryopreserved, sorted memory CD4+ T cell subsets from PBMCs and LN biopsies were analyzed for cell-associated SIV-DNA content using a modified version of a quantitative, nested PCR assay as previously described (34, 70).

IL-10 in vitro stimulations. Viable, frozen RM PBMCs from healthy donors were thawed, counted, and rested for 2 hours at 37°C, 5% CO 2 , at a concentration of 2 × 106 PBMCs per milliliter in vented cap bottles with RPMI 1640 (MilliporeSigma) supplemented with 5 mM 4-(2-hydroxyethyl)-1-piperazine-ethanesulfonic acid (HEPES; Corning), 2 mM glutamine (UCSF Cell Culture Facility), 50 μg/mL penicillin/streptomycin (Corning), 5 mM sodium pyruvate (Corning), and 10% FBS (Gibco). Upon resting, 1 × 106 PBMCs were transferred to a 48-well plate and left unstimulated or stimulated with IL-10 (5 ng/mL; catalog 200-10, PeproTech) with or without anti–IL-10 (MK-1966/JES3.12G8, Merck). To evaluate IL-10 signaling through phosphorylation of STAT3 (p-STAT3; clone 4/P-STAT3, BD Biosciences), different doses of anti–IL-10 were used (0.01–100 μg/mL). Frequencies of p-STAT3+ cells were evaluated after 30 minutes of stimulation by flow cytometry. The expression of Bcl-6 (a Tfh cell transcription factor; clone K112-91, BD Biosciences) or ICR markers (PD-1, clone EH12.2H7, BioLegend; and CTLA-4, clone BNI3, BD Biosciences) was evaluated by flow cytometry after 48-hour stimulation.

RNA-Seq collection and analysis. PBMCs were stored in RLT buffer (QIAGEN) at –80°C and later extracted using RNeasy kits (QIAGEN). RNA-Seq data were collected at the Yerkes Nonhuman Primate Genomics Core laboratory as previously described (34). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was performed using a compiled set of pathways from public databases including MSigDB version 5.1 (http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/) and blood cell marker signatures (62). To test for the enrichment of Tfh cell differentiation (Figure 5E), we used an in-house signature (Malika Aid, unpublished observations) for which component genes are listed in the source data (see Data and code availability). The GSEA Java desktop program was downloaded from the Broad Institute (http://www.broadinstitute.org/gsea/index.jsp) and used with GSEAPreranked module parameters (number of permutations: 1000; enrichment statistic: weighted; seed for permutation: 111; 10 ≤ gene set size ≤ 5000). We used the Dynet Analyzer application implemented in Cytoscape version 3.6.0 to generate gene interacting networks to highlight overlapping genes between the different enriched modules. Sample-level enrichment analysis (71) was used to investigate the enrichment of pathways in individual RMs upon IL-10 neutralization. Briefly, the expression of all the genes in a specific pathway was averaged across samples and compared with the average expression of 1000 randomly generated gene sets of the same size. The resulting z score was then used to reflect the overall perturbation of each pathway in each individual sample.​ Data were visualized using ggplot2 (version 3.3.2) in RStudio (version 1.4.1103) with custom code.

Immunohistochemistry. IL-10 IHC in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) LNs was essentially performed as previously described (72) and is described in detail in Supplemental Methods for mouse IL-10 (1–2 μg/mL; clone E-10, Santa Cruz Biotechnology).

SIV-RNA chromagen in situ hybridization. RNAscope was performed on formaldehyde-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections (5 μm) according to our previously published protocol (28) with minor modifications detailed in Supplemental Methods.

SIV DNAscope with multiplex immunofluorescence. Next-generation DNAscope in situ hybridization and multiplex immunofluorescence staining were performed on FFPE LN biopsies (Supplemental Table 4) as previously described (28) with some modifications as detailed in Supplemental Methods.

Peptide stimulations. As previously described (49), cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed and rested overnight (37°C, 5% CO 2 ) at a concentration of 2 × 106 cells/mL in R10 media. For the ex vivo stimulations, 106 cells were cultured for 6 hours (37°C, 5% CO 2 ) in R10 media at 106 cells/mL in the presence of anti-CD28–BUV737 mAb (clone CD28.2; 10 μg/mL; BD catalog 612815), anti-CD49d mAb (clone 9F10; 4 g/mL; BD catalog 340976), and anti-CD107a–BV711 mAb (clone H4A3; 5 μL; BD catalog 563869) in conjunction with either 0.5% vol/vol DMSO (i.e., “mock”), freshly reconstituted peptide pools (2 μg/mL per each peptide, i.e., “stimulated”), or Staphylococcal Enterotoxin B (2 μg/mL, i.e., “positive control”; List Biologicals catalog 122). Overlapping SIVmac 239 GAG peptide pools (catalog ARP-12364) were obtained through the HIV Reagent Program, Division of AIDS, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH. A Protein Transport Inhibitor Cocktail (1:500 dilution; eBioscience catalog 00-4980-03), which contains brefeldin A and monensin, was added to each condition at 2 hours after initiation. Samples were washed twice with PBS and immunophenotyped with the rhesus-reactive mAbs detailed in Supplemental Methods. A representative stain is given in Supplemental Figure 7. Surface and intracellular stains were incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes, and cells underwent fixation/permeabilization with a FoxP3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer kit (Tonbo Biosciences catalog TNB-0607-KIT) at 4°C for 45 minutes. Acquisition of phenotypic data was performed on a minimum of 120,000 live CD3+ T cells on a FACSymphony A5 (BD Biosciences) driven by BD FACSDiva software. Acquired data were analyzed with FlowJo software (version 10.8.0). Shown values of IL-2, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CD107a expression were calculated by subtraction of the mock-stimulated background from the peptide-stimulated condition per each sample with negative values being set to zero. Gates were set back on biomarker expression within the naive T cell subsets. The baseline measurement uses PBMCs from both d167 (RRs15, RNw15) and d209 (RQv15, RPz15, RBf16) owing to limited sample availability; RSr15 had no cells available for analysis.

Material transfer agreements. This study used a novel anti–IL-10 mAb (MK-1966/JES3.12G8) that is a proprietary reagent developed by Merck & Co., Inc. The anti–IL-10 mAb is subject to material transfer agreement restrictions as the therapeutic is currently under investigation in human clinical trials.

Data and code availability. Source data and custom code supporting this work are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request. RNA sequencing data were previously deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi) and are publicly available under GEO accessions GSE196182 for the IL-10 characterization cohort and GSE196436 for the IL-10 neutralization cohort. GSEA was performed using a compiled set of pathways from public databases including MSigDB version 5.1 (http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/) and those previously reported (62), or with in-house signatures (Malika Aid, unpublished observations) for which component genes are listed in the source data. RNA-Seq data were visualized with ggplot2 (version 3.3.2) in RStudio (version 1.4.1103) with custom code (https://github.com/JustinLeviHarper/IL-10-RNA-seq-Visualization).

Requests for materials should be sent to Bonnie J. Howell.

Statistics. Data sets were tested for a Gaussian distribution using the D’Agostino-Pearson omnibus normality test. Correlations against plasma IL-10 concentrations were conducted using either 2-sided Pearson’s or nonparametric Spearman’s analyses as indicated. Univariate comparisons between data at 2 time points were analyzed with either a 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test or a Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test dependent on replicate matching. Univariate longitudinal and multivariate cross-sectional data sets were analyzed with a 2-sided, 1-way ANOVA, or mixed-effects model if data points were missing, using the indicated correction for multiple comparisons. All statistical tests were performed 2-sided with a 95% confidence interval and adjusted for multiple comparisons, where applicable. Data showing averaged statistical outcomes are represented as mean ± SEM, and population sizes are listed in the figure legends per each analysis. The above statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9.0.1. The assessment of multicollinearity was determined by multiple linear regression analysis in SAS (version 9.4, SAS Institute Inc.; ref. 73). RT-qPCR data from CD4+ subsets with fewer than 10,000 sorted events were excluded from analyses as previously determined based on the assay’s limit of detection. RBf16 from the IL-10 neutralization cohort was excluded from DNAscope analyses owing to poor sample quality. RNA-Seq data were analyzed with GSEAPreranked module parameters (number of permutations: 1000; enrichment statistic: weighted; seed for permutation: 111; 10 ≤ gene set size ≤ 5000). Investigators were not blinded to treatment conditions or the relative experimental phases from which samples were acquired.

Study approval. This study was approved by the Emory University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee via permits 2001973 and 2003576. Experiments were conducted following guidelines set forth by the NIH and the Animal Welfare Act in regard to the housing and welfare of laboratory animals. All possible efforts were made to minimize pain experienced by the animals.